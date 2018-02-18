Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo welcome their second daughter, Gio Grace

Adam Levine's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

In September 2016, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their first child together, a daughter they named Dusty Rose Levine. A still hate that name so hard. I hate “dusty rose” as a color, and I dislike the vintage-’70s vibe of the name in general. It would be one thing if it was a genuine tribute to Dusty Springfield but SHOCK, Dusty Springfield was just a stage name (her real name was Mary Isobel Catherine Bernadette O’Brien). Well, anyway, Behati got pregnant pretty quickly after Dusty Rose was born, and Adam and Behati welcomed their second child, another girl, at some point this month probably. And we have a name!

She will be loved! Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Gio Grace Levine, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. No other details, including the baby’s birth date, are available at this time.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 38, and Victoria’s Secret Angel, 28, are also parents to 16-month-old daughter Dusty Rose, whom they welcomed in September 2016.

[From People]

True story: I like short girls’ names like Mia, Gia, Tia, Joy, Ada, Liv, whatever. I actually adore short names because I always wish I had a short name. If they had named their daughter Gia Grace, I would have enjoyed that so much. But GIO? Why? What? How come? And even though People Magazine seems to have gotten the confirmation from Adam’s people, other media outlets like E! News and Today are saying that the baby’s name is actually GEO. My God, that’s even worse. My guess is that it’s Gio not Geo. But either way, I just wish it was Gia.

My maniac. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Photos courtesy of WENN and Instagram.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to “Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo welcome their second daughter, Gio Grace”

  1. Lexilla says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I think Gio is cute. You know they can’t do something as NORMAL as Gia, not rockstar and supermodel enough. Anyway I hope it’s not Geo. Makes me think of the Geo Metro car from the 90s.

    Reply
  2. Becca says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:43 am

    My son’s name is Giovanni and we call him Gio. 🤷🏻‍♀️ I like it.

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    February 18, 2018 at 9:16 am

    As I said when Dusty was born, hopefully these little girls will teach him a thing or two about how to treat women. Congrats to them.

    Reply
  4. Barry Iris says:
    February 18, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Dusty and Gio?

    Maybe they will go by their middle names?

    Reply
  5. Other Renee says:
    February 18, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Geometry. Geography. Geoprism. Geopolitical. Geothermal. That’s all I’ve got to say.

    Reply
  6. lisa says:
    February 18, 2018 at 11:06 am

    i had a geo metro because i had no money

    that’s my association, a budget lemon of a car

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    February 18, 2018 at 11:21 am

    I think of Gio Coppola, Frances Ford’s son who was killed in a boating accident.

    Reply
  8. Blonde555 says:
    February 18, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Wonder what connections she has in the industry as she’s quite unfortunate looking to be a ‘model’.

    Reply
  9. amilue says:
    February 18, 2018 at 11:47 am

    And it might also be a Gio that’s pronounced “Joe” rather than “Gee-oh.” I think that would be cute for a little girl.

    Reply
  10. Reef says:
    February 18, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    I still can’t believe Adam Levine is married.

    Reply
  11. Macko says:
    February 18, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    One of my very good friends name is Georgina and she goes by Geo. To be honest, I love it. Dusty Rose on the other hand it is a name to get used to. But I thin there are much much worse names out there espetially in Hollywood.

    Reply
  12. LilLil says:
    February 18, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    No one ever gives boys a “girl” name. Why? Are girl names still seen as lesser? I’m still waiting for a boy named Amanda.

    Reply
  13. Egla says:
    February 18, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Here where I live sometimes (it comes in waves), when a telenovela comes out and a character is much beloved by the public people tend to give that name to children with often funny results. Needless to say sometimes you can have 4-5 children at the same class with the same name. Often these children get teased etc but I guess where this celebrities live all their friends have children with funny names.
    I have a name with 9 letters that is long and tiering to some but it’s not stupid and I thank my grandmother for that. She didn’t let my parents give me an on trend name (for the time I was born). I got a fancy foreign but not stupid name.
    This thing of calling girls with male names is tiring. I had a problem once when I was expecting a male and a female came in and my papers said HE. I had to fix them and I lost time and energy

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment