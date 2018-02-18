Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo welcome their second daughter, Gio Grace

In September 2016, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their first child together, a daughter they named Dusty Rose Levine. A still hate that name so hard. I hate “dusty rose” as a color, and I dislike the vintage-’70s vibe of the name in general. It would be one thing if it was a genuine tribute to Dusty Springfield but SHOCK, Dusty Springfield was just a stage name (her real name was Mary Isobel Catherine Bernadette O’Brien). Well, anyway, Behati got pregnant pretty quickly after Dusty Rose was born, and Adam and Behati welcomed their second child, another girl, at some point this month probably. And we have a name!
She will be loved! Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Gio Grace Levine, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. No other details, including the baby’s birth date, are available at this time.
The Maroon 5 frontman, 38, and Victoria’s Secret Angel, 28, are also parents to 16-month-old daughter Dusty Rose, whom they welcomed in September 2016.
True story: I like short girls’ names like Mia, Gia, Tia, Joy, Ada, Liv, whatever. I actually adore short names because I always wish I had a short name. If they had named their daughter Gia Grace, I would have enjoyed that so much. But GIO? Why? What? How come? And even though People Magazine seems to have gotten the confirmation from Adam’s people, other media outlets like E! News and Today are saying that the baby’s name is actually GEO. My God, that’s even worse. My guess is that it’s Gio not Geo. But either way, I just wish it was Gia.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Instagram.
I think Gio is cute. You know they can’t do something as NORMAL as Gia, not rockstar and supermodel enough. Anyway I hope it’s not Geo. Makes me think of the Geo Metro car from the 90s.
Geo Metro! Me too! Friend had 1. The late 80s early 90s neon color streaks. Boxy frame. Plastic seats that could actually give you blistering burns if you say in them.
That is the association.
My family calls me Gia for short. In Italian, Gio is short for Giovanni, and is a male name. Then again, tell that to all the female Blakes, Camerons, jameses etc…
My son’s name is Giovanni and we call him Gio. 🤷🏻♀️ I like it.
I love your son’s name. Here though it’s Gio or Geo for a girl, who is a sister to Dusty Rose. Seems like an odd pair of names for sisters. Don’t name your second son Pearlie Mae and you’re good. 😉
Gio is great for a boy. For a girl, 🙄.
Oops! I wish I’d seen your comment before posting mine. Giovanni is a lovely name. 😊
As I said when Dusty was born, hopefully these little girls will teach him a thing or two about how to treat women. Congrats to them.
I think my grandmother told me this, but she said that men like that (Adam) always end up having little girls. They play women and then end up having daughters. They never want a man to treat their daughter the way they treated women and end up having to look inward at some point.
I think ALL men should have daughters. My husband always treated women well, but when we had a daughter it opened up his eyes even more. He’s putty in her hands.
Dusty and Gio?
Maybe they will go by their middle names?
Geometry. Geography. Geoprism. Geopolitical. Geothermal. That’s all I’ve got to say.
Geo = George. Ugh.
I’d love it if the girls decided to go by their middle names once they’re older…
SAME! Lol
i had a geo metro because i had no money
that’s my association, a budget lemon of a car
I think of Gio Coppola, Frances Ford’s son who was killed in a boating accident.
Wonder what connections she has in the industry as she’s quite unfortunate looking to be a ‘model’.
Her face is a great canvass for make-up. She looks pretty plain without it, but she can look really great depending on make-up and styling.
http://cdn.celebritypetworth.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Behati-Prinsloo-1.jpg
She’s also young, tall, & skinny.
I know it’s mean, but that was my first thought too. Maybe she’s super charismatic on the runway or something.
And it might also be a Gio that’s pronounced “Joe” rather than “Gee-oh.” I think that would be cute for a little girl.
I still can’t believe Adam Levine is married.
One of my very good friends name is Georgina and she goes by Geo. To be honest, I love it. Dusty Rose on the other hand it is a name to get used to. But I thin there are much much worse names out there espetially in Hollywood.
No one ever gives boys a “girl” name. Why? Are girl names still seen as lesser? I’m still waiting for a boy named Amanda.
Here where I live sometimes (it comes in waves), when a telenovela comes out and a character is much beloved by the public people tend to give that name to children with often funny results. Needless to say sometimes you can have 4-5 children at the same class with the same name. Often these children get teased etc but I guess where this celebrities live all their friends have children with funny names.
I have a name with 9 letters that is long and tiering to some but it’s not stupid and I thank my grandmother for that. She didn’t let my parents give me an on trend name (for the time I was born). I got a fancy foreign but not stupid name.
This thing of calling girls with male names is tiring. I had a problem once when I was expecting a male and a female came in and my papers said HE. I had to fix them and I lost time and energy
