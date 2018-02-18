Salma Hayek shows off her new blonde hair at the pre-BAFTA party: love it or hate it?

You know what I’ve been thinking about now that the BAFTAs are upon us? How Harvey Weinstein used to host a huge BAFTA party in London, which was one of the hottest tickets during BAFTA weekend. All of the A-listers (British and American) would go to the Weinstein party. London was one of his big hunting grounds too, and Scotland Yard currently has several open investigations into him. Anyway, these are some photos from the other big-ticket party during BAFTA weekend: the pre-BAFTA nominees party held at Kensington Palace. Again, from what I’m seeing, BAFTA president Prince William did not attend the party which was literally just steps away from his front door. He never does. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Salma Hayek did come to the party, and WOW, she’s a blonde now. Does it suit her? I’m not sure if it suits her, but I will say that she looks like a totally different person as a blonde. Part-Kardashian and part… something. Her dress is Gucci. Look at the jeweled bugs on the sleeves!! The dress is terrible but I love the bejeweled bugs.
Margot Robbie in Chanel Haute Couture. Guys… I think I might like this? It’s a surprisingly good party dress.
Greta Gerwig’s hair looks fried and I don’t really believe that she knows how to dress for her figure. She’s much skinnier than this dress would have you believe.
Gemma Arterton looks like a Rockette in this onesie.
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are adorable and pocket-sized but I dislike this Valentino dress on her.
Natalie Dormer in what I’m assuming is one of Stevie Nicks’ old costumes. This is by Sandra Mansour.
Sh-t, when did Nicholas Hoult become a full-on heartthrob? I would. British Thunder.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think Salma’s hair is a wig and she looks better with dark hair. Nicholas Hoult is hot AF!
Did she get work done? That is what I always assume when they do something dramatic with their hair… to turn attention away from whatever else towards their hair instead.
I think so too, HadleyB. I think the blonde was done purposefully to distract from some new “work” because she looks unrecognizable to me.
Ah, good observation. I think you’re right.
She looks too different for it not to be a little something.
lips maybe? the eyes still look like salma, but something is off with the lower half of her face
Yes and yes!
As for the ladies, Margot is knocking it out of the park. I love her look from head to toe. Gerwig’s hair kinda matches her dress and that is not a good thing, lol.
I’m delighted to find that something looks bad on Salma Hayek….ie, she doesn’t look perfect all the freaking time. Hooray!
She looks like SNL’s Cecily Strong in a blonde wig.
She usually looks less good than she easily could. Her clothes tend to be too fussy, too twee, and often too tight to boot.
This isn’t bad for her – a bit small and twee, but without the full load of bows, frills and glue on shit she’s drawn to.
I think it ages her
Jennifer should have never ended it with Nick. He has the bluest eyes I’ve ever seen 😍
I learned my lesson, always scroll till the end of the post. He is so gorgeous. And he generaly seems like a really nice and respectful person. You know, the exact opposite of the douch she dated
@ Caitlin Bruce : That’s what I thought too – why did Jennifer end it with him to go to douches like Chris “Peter Pan” Martin and Darren “I’m a dark and tormented artist” A?
Haha, you said it, sister!
Hoult is HAWT!
I always found Nick hot! He is beautiful and sexy.
I don’t like her wig.
Nope. She looked great with dark hair.
I think she should try Kim’s colour which tends more to silver. Just want to see it. This one is too blonde. I’m not surprised she is aging slowly. Latinas seem (I use seem because I only see Latinas on tv) to age slower and she has the best beauty treatments. So it will take a while.
So Nicholas finally showed his hotness. Thank God Margot decided to stop being edgy and start looking put together.
I actually like this blond color, just not on a brown eyed brunette like Salma.
She looks awful. She has so much to work with, and this is the look they chose? Just awful.
I will take Margot’s dress and Nick’s everything, thank you very much. Also, I think Salma’s hair is just a wig.
Blonde Selma is almost average,and brunette Sandra is stunning.
*brunette Selma is stunning is what I meant-I need coffee
Hate Salma’s hair, dislike most of the dresses, but Nicholas is just…..wonderful.
Here for Hoult. He’s positively dreamy.
I don’t hate the blonde, good for her for giving it a try. But wtf is up with the dresses? Salma’s looks like a school uniform run amok. Greta and Kate are too old for babydoll dresses. And no one should be wearing a onesie except an infant.
I find baby doll dresses on grown women irritating, as well as the matching toes-inward little girl pose.
I’m getting pregnant vibes from Kate. It’s not the terrible dress. Her posture maybe?
I watched “Beatriz at Dinner” on the plane and I was so unnerved (in a good way) by the film and impressed with her acting that I was really uncomfortable afterwards and wanted to leave and walk walk walk. Now she can do whatever she wants with her hair and her life, I’ll always have Beatriz.
Anyone seen the film? Connie Britton and Chloé Sévigny are also awesome in it.
I saw it. She was excellent. The film was so so. The ending was absolutely awful.
Yes, the ending was, well, surprising (why didn’t the driver run after her?!) but it made me wonder if it had been based on some real story that he then developped into a script.
I dislike the majority of strapless dresses. I find they make breasts look very droopy.
And if you are small breasted, strapless dresses are hard to keep up.
I actually said ‘Woah!’ out loud when I got to Nicolas Hoult. He looks gorgeous!
Hate the blonde hair color. She is gorgeous with dark hair. Why every women has to go blonde when most look terrible
Gemma Arterton has great legs.. JEALOUS
Nicolas Hoult looks hot. Which the sides of his hair were longer. other than that I say yes.
If I had beautiful lush dark hair, I would never color it. Natalie Dormer looks terrible blonde, and so does Salma. I rarely like when women color beautiful, healthy hair too light. Greta would look much better as a medium brunette with some added warm lighter tones. Usually, the person goes too light and washes themselves out. One thing I like about Gigi Hadid is her hair color. She is a natural blonde but resists over lightening and frying her hair.
Agreed with everything you said. With some extraordinarily successful exceptions blonde hair washes out brunettes and turns them into average beauties.
It’s probably for a role or to hide plastic surgery or a tweak (that I can see, but some ladies here have an eye for that).
Hoult has been smoking hot for years! I saw him up close on a red carpet, and he’s legit one of the best looking people I’ve ever seen. He’s flawless.
It works, but I prefer her as a brunette. She’s pretty as a blonde, but stunning as a brunette.
No, no, a thousand times no.
I hate it and hope it is a wig.
Actually I hate all the crayon yellow hair and the ash grey/violet grey hair that is current.
Most blonde dye jobs look harsh or damaged. Lots and lots of upkeep to have a dye hair look in good condition.
And, most of these outfits look bad.
Nick Hoult is looking tall, dark and fabulous and I’m old enough to be his Granny.
I’m not sure it suits Salma, but I’m surprised how much I like it on her. (her hair not the dress which does the job I guess)
Good lord. Who knew Jennifer peaked in the dating world with Nick?!
I love Margot Robbie, and Nick Hoult. I think Salma’s hair is a wig and she looks hot blond, but no to the dress and especially the shoes!
William is president of BAFTA yet he doesn’t show up at its event. Take that patronage away from him.
This kind of stuff he pulls that make me unable to take him sometimes. Rude but has no problem living it up on the taxpayer’s money. He barely wants to work and has disdain for the public.
full on wig to hide cosmetic surgery
“Again, from what I’m seeing, BAFTA president Prince William did not attend the party which was literally just steps away from his front door. He never does. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯”
Kaiser, you cannot expect Keen William to attend two BAFTA events in a row, even if it is steps from his door. it took years to shame him in to finally attending the awards last year. #whateverfulltimeroyalmeans
KM wearing green at the BAFTAs tonight, very similar to another green dress she’s worn during other pregnancies. She’s broken protocol plenty of other times and worn all-black, but not for Time’s Up.
It’s a very muted grey green with black belt. I’m sure this will be a topic tomorrow morning here.
Hate it on her. Same with Kim Kardashian as a blonde. I know we all want what we don’t have, but as a pale blonde I would love to have Salma and Kim’s olive skin tone and naturally dark hair and eyes!
Salma is back to long, dark hair so the blonde is a wig
