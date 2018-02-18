Salma Hayek shows off her new blonde hair at the pre-BAFTA party: love it or hate it?

You know what I’ve been thinking about now that the BAFTAs are upon us? How Harvey Weinstein used to host a huge BAFTA party in London, which was one of the hottest tickets during BAFTA weekend. All of the A-listers (British and American) would go to the Weinstein party. London was one of his big hunting grounds too, and Scotland Yard currently has several open investigations into him. Anyway, these are some photos from the other big-ticket party during BAFTA weekend: the pre-BAFTA nominees party held at Kensington Palace. Again, from what I’m seeing, BAFTA president Prince William did not attend the party which was literally just steps away from his front door. He never does. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Salma Hayek did come to the party, and WOW, she’s a blonde now. Does it suit her? I’m not sure if it suits her, but I will say that she looks like a totally different person as a blonde. Part-Kardashian and part… something. Her dress is Gucci. Look at the jeweled bugs on the sleeves!! The dress is terrible but I love the bejeweled bugs.

Margot Robbie in Chanel Haute Couture. Guys… I think I might like this? It’s a surprisingly good party dress.

Greta Gerwig’s hair looks fried and I don’t really believe that she knows how to dress for her figure. She’s much skinnier than this dress would have you believe.

Gemma Arterton looks like a Rockette in this onesie.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are adorable and pocket-sized but I dislike this Valentino dress on her.

Natalie Dormer in what I’m assuming is one of Stevie Nicks’ old costumes. This is by Sandra Mansour.

Sh-t, when did Nicholas Hoult become a full-on heartthrob? I would. British Thunder.