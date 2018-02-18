Salma Hayek shows off her new blonde hair at the pre-BAFTA party: love it or hate it?

You know what I’ve been thinking about now that the BAFTAs are upon us? How Harvey Weinstein used to host a huge BAFTA party in London, which was one of the hottest tickets during BAFTA weekend. All of the A-listers (British and American) would go to the Weinstein party. London was one of his big hunting grounds too, and Scotland Yard currently has several open investigations into him. Anyway, these are some photos from the other big-ticket party during BAFTA weekend: the pre-BAFTA nominees party held at Kensington Palace. Again, from what I’m seeing, BAFTA president Prince William did not attend the party which was literally just steps away from his front door. He never does. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Salma Hayek did come to the party, and WOW, she’s a blonde now. Does it suit her? I’m not sure if it suits her, but I will say that she looks like a totally different person as a blonde. Part-Kardashian and part… something. Her dress is Gucci. Look at the jeweled bugs on the sleeves!! The dress is terrible but I love the bejeweled bugs.

Margot Robbie in Chanel Haute Couture. Guys… I think I might like this? It’s a surprisingly good party dress.

Greta Gerwig’s hair looks fried and I don’t really believe that she knows how to dress for her figure. She’s much skinnier than this dress would have you believe.

Gemma Arterton looks like a Rockette in this onesie.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are adorable and pocket-sized but I dislike this Valentino dress on her.

Natalie Dormer in what I’m assuming is one of Stevie Nicks’ old costumes. This is by Sandra Mansour.

Sh-t, when did Nicholas Hoult become a full-on heartthrob? I would. British Thunder.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

53 Responses to “Salma Hayek shows off her new blonde hair at the pre-BAFTA party: love it or hate it?”

  1. Wal says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I think Salma’s hair is a wig and she looks better with dark hair. Nicholas Hoult is hot AF!

    Reply
  2. Caitlin Bruce says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Jennifer should have never ended it with Nick. He has the bluest eyes I’ve ever seen 😍

    Reply
  3. ThenThereIsThat says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I always found Nick hot! He is beautiful and sexy.

    Reply
  4. Paris says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I don’t like her wig.

    Reply
  5. milla says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Nope. She looked great with dark hair.

    Reply
  6. Alexandria says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I think she should try Kim’s colour which tends more to silver. Just want to see it. This one is too blonde. I’m not surprised she is aging slowly. Latinas seem (I use seem because I only see Latinas on tv) to age slower and she has the best beauty treatments. So it will take a while.

    So Nicholas finally showed his hotness. Thank God Margot decided to stop being edgy and start looking put together.

    Reply
  7. Anon33 says:
    February 18, 2018 at 8:57 am

    She looks awful. She has so much to work with, and this is the look they chose? Just awful.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    February 18, 2018 at 9:19 am

    I will take Margot’s dress and Nick’s everything, thank you very much. Also, I think Salma’s hair is just a wig.

    Reply
  9. Spicecake38 says:
    February 18, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Blonde Selma is almost average,and brunette Sandra is stunning.

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    February 18, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Hate Salma’s hair, dislike most of the dresses, but Nicholas is just…..wonderful.

    Reply
  11. Sullivan says:
    February 18, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Here for Hoult. He’s positively dreamy.

    Reply
  12. Other Renee says:
    February 18, 2018 at 9:48 am

    I don’t hate the blonde, good for her for giving it a try. But wtf is up with the dresses? Salma’s looks like a school uniform run amok. Greta and Kate are too old for babydoll dresses. And no one should be wearing a onesie except an infant.

    Reply
  13. broodytrudy says:
    February 18, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I’m getting pregnant vibes from Kate. It’s not the terrible dress. Her posture maybe?

    Reply
  14. slowsnow says:
    February 18, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I watched “Beatriz at Dinner” on the plane and I was so unnerved (in a good way) by the film and impressed with her acting that I was really uncomfortable afterwards and wanted to leave and walk walk walk. Now she can do whatever she wants with her hair and her life, I’ll always have Beatriz.
    Anyone seen the film? Connie Britton and Chloé Sévigny are also awesome in it.

    Reply
  15. Gutterflower says:
    February 18, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I dislike the majority of strapless dresses. I find they make breasts look very droopy.

    Reply
  16. Penfold says:
    February 18, 2018 at 10:10 am

    I actually said ‘Woah!’ out loud when I got to Nicolas Hoult. He looks gorgeous!

    Reply
  17. WMGDtoo says:
    February 18, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Hate the blonde hair color. She is gorgeous with dark hair. Why every women has to go blonde when most look terrible

    Gemma Arterton has great legs.. JEALOUS :)

    Nicolas Hoult looks hot. Which the sides of his hair were longer. other than that I say yes.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 18, 2018 at 2:08 pm

      If I had beautiful lush dark hair, I would never color it. Natalie Dormer looks terrible blonde, and so does Salma. I rarely like when women color beautiful, healthy hair too light. Greta would look much better as a medium brunette with some added warm lighter tones. Usually, the person goes too light and washes themselves out. One thing I like about Gigi Hadid is her hair color. She is a natural blonde but resists over lightening and frying her hair.

      Reply
      • slowsnow says:
        February 18, 2018 at 2:54 pm

        Agreed with everything you said. With some extraordinarily successful exceptions blonde hair washes out brunettes and turns them into average beauties.
        It’s probably for a role or to hide plastic surgery or a tweak (that I can see, but some ladies here have an eye for that).

  18. Heat says:
    February 18, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Hoult has been smoking hot for years! I saw him up close on a red carpet, and he’s legit one of the best looking people I’ve ever seen. He’s flawless.

    Reply
  19. Theodora says:
    February 18, 2018 at 10:26 am

    It works, but I prefer her as a brunette. She’s pretty as a blonde, but stunning as a brunette.

    Reply
  20. Alix says:
    February 18, 2018 at 10:35 am

    No, no, a thousand times no.

    Reply
  21. SJhere says:
    February 18, 2018 at 10:52 am

    I hate it and hope it is a wig.
    Actually I hate all the crayon yellow hair and the ash grey/violet grey hair that is current.
    Most blonde dye jobs look harsh or damaged. Lots and lots of upkeep to have a dye hair look in good condition.
    And, most of these outfits look bad.
    Nick Hoult is looking tall, dark and fabulous and I’m old enough to be his Granny.

    Reply
  22. Giulia says:
    February 18, 2018 at 11:21 am

    I’m not sure it suits Salma, but I’m surprised how much I like it on her. (her hair not the dress which does the job I guess)

    Reply
  23. HeyThere! says:
    February 18, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Good lord. Who knew Jennifer peaked in the dating world with Nick?!

    Reply
  24. bella says:
    February 18, 2018 at 11:31 am

    I love Margot Robbie, and Nick Hoult. I think Salma’s hair is a wig and she looks hot blond, but no to the dress and especially the shoes!

    Reply
  25. aquarius64 says:
    February 18, 2018 at 11:58 am

    William is president of BAFTA yet he doesn’t show up at its event. Take that patronage away from him.

    Reply
  26. trollontheloose says:
    February 18, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    full on wig to hide cosmetic surgery

    Reply
  27. notasugarhere says:
    February 18, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    “Again, from what I’m seeing, BAFTA president Prince William did not attend the party which was literally just steps away from his front door. He never does. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯”

    Kaiser, you cannot expect Keen William to attend two BAFTA events in a row, even if it is steps from his door. it took years to shame him in to finally attending the awards last year. #whateverfulltimeroyalmeans

    Reply
  28. Argonaut says:
    February 18, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Hate it on her. Same with Kim Kardashian as a blonde. I know we all want what we don’t have, but as a pale blonde I would love to have Salma and Kim’s olive skin tone and naturally dark hair and eyes!

    Reply
  29. Lightpurple says:
    February 18, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Salma is back to long, dark hair so the blonde is a wig

    Reply

