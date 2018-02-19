Angelina Jolie in Ralph and Russo at the BAFTAs: stunning or too severe?

I idly wondered if we were going to see Angelina Jolie pop up for some kind of photo-op now that Jennifer Aniston is getting some headlines. It happened all the time, and it continues to happen all the time, like some kind of circle of Hell: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie can’t help themselves. They always have to step on each other’s newscycles. I actually forgot that Jolie was going to attend two events this weekend: the BAFTAs and the American Society of Cinematographers Awards over the weekend. For the ASCAs, it was announced a while back that Jolie would receive their Board of Governors Award, so… it was on her schedule long before JustJen’s marriage went kaput. This is more of a happy accident than Uncool Bermuda Triangle Stratergy!
Let’s start with her BAFTAs look, this black Ralph & Russo gown. Jolie has worn Ralph and Russo for years, long before Meghan Markle took the label next-level as far as “household name designers.” While it’s black and not crazy-notable, I like it because of the simple lines and the fact that it’s done impeccably. If you’re going to wear a simple black gown, make sure it’s done beautifully. She wore black for Time’s Up, just as she did at the Golden Globes. My one qualm about this look as a whole is that I think Jolie’s hair is pulled too tight. I’m all for a simple, chic updo. But this is too severe. Love the statement earrings, the diamond ring and the red nails though. VAMP!!
As for the ASCAs, Angelina attended the event, briefly walked the red carpet, and posed with Australian cinematographer Dean Semler, the Aussie cinematographer who has worked with Angelina as an actress (The Bone Collector, Maleficent) and as a director (In the Land of Blood and Honey). He seemed pleased to present the award to Angelina. Jolie didn’t wear a bright color, because that’s not her thing. If she’s not wearing black or white, she’s usually going for a neutral or a metallic. She wore this sort of beige-y/fleshy/sparkly Elie Saab gown which… it’s not really a bad dress but it’s not very good either. Post-divorce, my wish is that she hires a new stylist who rips all of the beige sack dresses from her hands and forces her to wear red, purple and blue all the time.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
Wow! Va va voom! Love the dress.
It’s stunning AND severe, in a way that approximately three people in history could have pulled off.
I think she’s really nailing it lately.
And I don’t think she gives a sh*t about Jen’s divorce, and vice versa.
” in a way that approximately three people in history could have pulled off.”
THIS! I think on most other people it would definitely look severe. But she can actually pull it off!
Exactly. It’s perfect.
Exactly! That hair is actually perfect with her face and the lines of the dress, a softer updo wouldn’t have had quite the same stunning effect.
She looks amazing, but I would have loved a pop of red lipstick.
She looks fantastic
Another thing I love about AJ on the red carpet: She knows how to pose. Great posture, shoulders back, chin up. Look at that side view of her in the black dress–perfect. Strapless dresses in particular show bad posture. Kate Middleton, among many, many others, should take note.
Stunning!!
I saw the pictures last night and she really stood out.
Beautiful woman in a stunning dress (BAFTA one, I don’t like the other).
Great look. Beautiful woman
Love it too. With the pleated velvet around the top, curving down the sides and back? It looks Madame Gres from the 1930s/1940s to me.
Va Va voom indeed. This is classic Jolie, leg and all, and I am so here for it. She’s a f*cking babe, and she does pull off the severe-but-sexy (dare I say… dominatrix-y) look like no one else can. I hope Brad is listening to the Backstreet Boys and crying into his Cheerios over these photos this morning.
SAME.
She looks amazing in the black. That other thing she is wearing needs to be burned
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. And if that Elie Saab thing can add pounds to Jolie, imagine what it would do to my fat butt. Shudder!
Dress #1 for the win,
Dress #2 for the bin!
I didn’t think a dress existed that could make Angelina Jolie look dumpy.
I was wrong.
She looks pretty but why does it seems like I’ve seen this look before on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
because she wears black sacks all the time. this is her off shoulder, tapered sack.
Exactly. Creulla de Ville chic.
I thought it was a dress she already wore to the Oscars. still, she looks amazing as always. Now that Saab thing is weird. Too much going on.
She has. She brought back 2008 AJ after she gave birth. Hair, dress and demeanor. And she looked magnificent then too. The look is A+ and very her, much more than the sacks she tries to rock. I also like she pulled her hair back because if she leaves it out, it rarely looks right. It’s dull.
The beige one looks Marchesa so no surprise it was E Saab instead. Be gone with it. The bottom part is horrendous and ruins the entire outfit.
Great dress, she looks lovely, but could have used a bit more color in her makeup. The second dress though–what slashed-drapery sheer-tomfoolery is that thing?
I would have liked a soft coral lipstick, maybe, nothing too bright. Not the bold red lip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate red lipstick on Angelina. I think the more natural tones look so much better because her lips kind of share the stage with her eyes that way. Her eyes look so big and beautiful here.
A red lip on her tends to dwarf her other features, in my opinion. I tend to prefer minimalist makeup to heavy makeup though, so maybe that’s why.
The most beautiful woman in the world and she showed us why at the BAFTAs. Flawless makeup and dress but I agree with the hairstyle – should have loosened it a bit.
She seems very happy the last few months with extra weight gain, looking peaceful and glowing. Personal and professional lives going well and humanitarian work going wonderful as well.
I am so glad that so far Angelina hasn’t been dragged into the whole Jennifer & Justin divorce mess. Hopefully that will continue and Angelina will finally be rid of the Jennifer Aniston link. Let the others who live for the fame & pr games worry about that and let Angelina continue with her career, personal and humanitarian path.
PS: Joanna praised Angelina in the opening monologue. Funny how people claim the industry hates her and yet you constantly hear people (globally) praise and respect her.
PS: Joanna praised Angelina in the opening monologue. Funny how people claim the industry hates her and yet you constantly hear people (globally) praise and respect her
@Maya exactly she is well respected. So much for people saying Angelina Jolie is done in Hollywood and that nobody wants to have anything to do with her.
I’m loving her fashion and she looks really relaxed and well rested. The queen is back!
Yes the Queen is back and just in time for Maleficent 2 shooting 😆. She is going to be in London for months so the paps will leave her and the family alone.
One thing I have learned is to ignore the obvious jealous haters – they lie constantly and are caught in the end.
Even the media seems to have realised that people love Angelina Jolie. With social network in the play, those old school gossip cannot take a woman down. I have noticed websites who usually attacks her, are now because no nice to her. She is gaining more and more power and that is scarring them.
Bless you, Maya, and your glowing Angelina-fanfic. Always fun to read.
Um, no. The most beautiful woman in the world is Lupita.
That’s your opinion I guess we are all entitled to differemt opinions
I always thought the most beautiful woman in the world is Aishwarya Rai.
Different tastes for different people (although they are all gorgeous!)
You are all wrong! Clearly Angela Bassett is the most beautiful woman in the world! Did you see her in Black Panther? Her bone structure is exquisite and she was flawless! I’m joking about you all being wrong, since these are just opinions, but no joke about Bassett. She really is breathtakingly gorgeous.
I think they are ALL gorgeous!! Charlize Theron is gorgeous as well, but she seems to be unpleasant and date men who beat other women, so I don’t like her. Lupita is glorious, Angela Bassett is breathtaking as is Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks. There are so many gorgeous women in the world, and each is different and I find them all visually appealing.
My vote is for Gal Gadot with honorable mention to Hallie Berry, Jen Aniston, Viola Davis and Helen Mirren because aging well is difficult and They all look great!
I’m with you Tulip Garden!!
That’s a great list, Tulip Garden, though I would add Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron. I also agree with Angela Bassett (btw anyone watching her in 911? I’m happy to see her on the regular but the show is DREADFUL).
I usually like Elie Saab, but I really dislike that one.
The black gown is fine, but I do think her hair is too severe.
Angelina should not have to put her life on hold because one of her ex husbands exes is going through a breakup. Brad Pitt and her other ex husband Billy Bob have dated half of Hollywood – she would have to stay inside if she was supposed to hide out any time something happened with her ex husbands exes.
I agree, The gossips are in The US is all excited about some non existent reunion Pitt and Aniston now they want to kinda shade Jolie. She had these two events coming up weeks ago. Maybe they thought she should be mean muggin or looking sad.She wasn’t now where do they go with her? Now we will have to to see an abundance of made up stories and lies about JA and BP for the whole summer. Actually no one else cares about this except for the gossips and the mini van majority.
She got a very important award Saturday and paid respects to BAFTA for her nomination when she knew she wouldn’t win. They were also gracious by extending her with the title “the hardest working woman in HW.” And much more.
She looks gorgeous a bit jet lagged since she had to hop a plane and get ready in a rush. Her hair isnt severe just safe and actually looks 10X better than the women there.
the bafta one is stunning she looks amazing, one of her best look ever.
the other one would be nice ig it didnt look too big on her
Love both looks,however what I don’t really “Love”is that we’ve seen a variation of both looks..The Gold/silver is similar to the Oscar dress in 2014 & the bafta look a 2008 look,fab but change it up Angie.
Yes, Oscars 2014! I couldn’t remember why it looked so familiar, but yes it is too much like that dress. That one was Elie Saab too.
This woman is beyond gorgeous damn!
100% agree
she looks older than her age. something about her face has just went south over the last few years.
You think she looks older than 42? I think her face has actually caught up with her age or whatever, lol. She always looked 40 something to me. Anyway, I think she looks healthy and better than she has in years.
A few years ago she looked like a skeleton. its funny though how everyone looks better after dumping Brad Pitt. Lmao
is that so? pretty much everyone said that she looked the best of the lot and the camera kept focusing on her throughout the night -
What kind of 42 year old do you know if you think she looks old for 42?!
Ha! I wondered the same thing, Brers.
Angelina looks stunning in the black gown. Her face is exquisite, which is why she can get away with such a severe hairstyle.
I think she projects a sophistication and maturity that is rare nowadays in celebs. But if you look at her features she looks good for 42. Particularly now that she’s gained a little weight and serenity post-Brad.
I think she’s been under a lot of stress between awards season, the divorce negotiations, and the kids, and looks both wan and somber as a result. Once she has some joie de vivre in her life again, I bet she’ll look ten years younger. At mid-life appearance of age is largely about attitude.
If she looks older than 42, sign me up. She has 6 kids, a career, responsibilities….she’s not going to look like she did at 25.
I think AJ looks sophisticated, not old. We don’t see a lot of women with her self-assurance and poise, and also her silence. She isnt’ all spinning and grinning all the time, like many actresses are; she is contained within herself. Very elegant, as well, in this black gown. She is timeless and would look like she fit in 50 years ago and probably would look like she fit in 50 years from now.
I think she has grown into a very special woman. I didn’t like her when she ended up with Brad, but I think she has grown by leaps and bounds by then.
She looked amazing at the Bafta’s like her old self!
I think Jolie’s hair isn’t PERFECT with those earrings. Her face/bone structure is so gorgeous, sigh.
I like the whole look for the BAFTAs. The fit and style of this dress just hugs her body all in the right places.
I saw a video of her online posing for the red carpet for this event and all I could say is that she really knows how to work it! Her confidence is a big factor with this look. She looks great in this dress and she knows it and exudes it. The photographers were rude though as they made loud sighs of dismay everytime she would stop posing by herself and would call and posed with the author of her movie.
She looks great, and I’m glad she didn’t wear the bright red lipstick. Everytime she wears a black dress with a slit, she basically looks the same as she did years ago
The first look, she is stunning. Boring dress but who cares. The face is the thing, and I love the neutral make up, seems she listened to some people here saying the bright red she’s been wearing is too much!
The second one is meh. She looks fine but the dress doesn’t quite seem “her”.
She looks wonderful! (as always) But the black dress really reminds me of the ”leg” dress from the Oscars a few years back
Dunno if I’ve said this before, but her skin is gorgeous. Wonder who her dermatologist is…
There were some videos of her on the red carpet last night and her skin is flawless. It’s weird with her, she’s never asked questions about things like this but I sure would like know!
She talked a little bit about stuff like that for her perfume promo, but also added that talking about beauty is not her thing.lol
Right?! I was just wondering that. Her face is indeed flawless.
Definitely a good dermatologist and esthetician but also, I think it’s because she’s limited her tanning and sun exposure. That makes a world of difference in skin. She is stunning!
You’ve got a point there!
Honestly, I just want to look as fabulous as she does when I hit my 40s.
This so reminds me of the Sargent portrait of Madame X. Classic then, classic now. Some people are just born to be photographed- she is one of those. The other gown tho-yikes!
Yes!
Yes! Good eye.
Oh, yes! Thank you, I was wondering why this look seemed familiar.
Morticia Addams.
She always has that weird expression going.
She’s weird
Morticia is my style/life/feminist/parenting/romance inspo, so….
Carolyn Jones as Morticia was a goddess.
Her bafta look is gorge
She looks totally stunning with that black dress! I don’t like the second one too much though, too fussy.
boring
Amen to the last sentence! Her style is tired.
She is so old
42 is “so old”? What are you, six?
WTF? She’s the age that she is, as are we all.
We all get older, kiddo.
She is breathtaking.
The first look is perfect, severe, elegant and sexy at the same time. And her face… well, it’s Angelina Jolie.
Beautiful and timeless.
Uh, I don’t think that her make-up looks blended at BAFTA.
That Saab look is horrendous from top to bottom.
I think the dress looks amazing on her and this is not a look I would normally like. Her hair looks so dark with it pulled back, I wish her eyebrows would have been darker and a darker lip, but if I her face I would probably not give a d@mn about makeup either. It’s just window dressing.
She dresses so boring and predictable to me. I’ve long given up on seeing her in anything more exciting. Her makeup looks nice though.
Isn’t Ralph and Russo the very expensive gown Meghan wore? I’m not asking to stir up trouble, but I was under the understanding they did mostly custom work and their gowns are very, very expensive. Jolie looks good in that gown, but really, I could find a gown like that at Macy’s. I actually found a gown like that at a secondhand store. Seems like a waste to spend so much on something so ordinary.
And I love the Elie Saab but hate the dishwater color. Imagine that in deep red or dark green?? Glorious!
Stunning! Very modern and I just love her makeup and hair.
Her face looks very frozen
very botox
The first pic of her in the Elle Saab dress, she looks like she is shocked, wide-eyed — shot out of a cannon…At the BAFTA’s it looks like whatever she had done had settled a bit. I personally don’t think either dress is all that great.
She always looks flawless.
Flawless. The dress is impeccably tailored the hair is not too severe – it’s simple and elegant. Anything more would have taken away from the dress. The Elie Saab dress… people always give Angelina crap for always wearing black and not shaking things up. And then when she does they hate it. I say do you Angelina.
I’m an unabashed Angie stan, so, yes, she should do what she wants. That dress at least looks comfortable, and she did try something new. It’s just very unflattering, and I’m not sure who would look good in it.
strange woman
She is an extremely beautiful woman. She always looks sophisticated.
seen her in this look a million times
boring
Her head in the sparkly, beigey dress looks AH-MAZING! That FACE.
She looks great! Old Hollywood. Dig it.
She looks much healthier than she did towards the end of brangelina.
The first one is sublime.
That second dress made me cackle! What a godawful mess.
That looks like every other dress she has worn… She has beauty, but no style.
She never takes any chances with high fashion, so snooze. BUT the earrings are absolutely magical. Love those.
