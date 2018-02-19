Angelina Jolie in Ralph and Russo at the BAFTAs: stunning or too severe?

The 71st British Academy Film Awards 2018 held at the Royal Albert Hall

I idly wondered if we were going to see Angelina Jolie pop up for some kind of photo-op now that Jennifer Aniston is getting some headlines. It happened all the time, and it continues to happen all the time, like some kind of circle of Hell: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie can’t help themselves. They always have to step on each other’s newscycles. I actually forgot that Jolie was going to attend two events this weekend: the BAFTAs and the American Society of Cinematographers Awards over the weekend. For the ASCAs, it was announced a while back that Jolie would receive their Board of Governors Award, so… it was on her schedule long before JustJen’s marriage went kaput. This is more of a happy accident than Uncool Bermuda Triangle Stratergy!

Let’s start with her BAFTAs look, this black Ralph & Russo gown. Jolie has worn Ralph and Russo for years, long before Meghan Markle took the label next-level as far as “household name designers.” While it’s black and not crazy-notable, I like it because of the simple lines and the fact that it’s done impeccably. If you’re going to wear a simple black gown, make sure it’s done beautifully. She wore black for Time’s Up, just as she did at the Golden Globes. My one qualm about this look as a whole is that I think Jolie’s hair is pulled too tight. I’m all for a simple, chic updo. But this is too severe. Love the statement earrings, the diamond ring and the red nails though. VAMP!!

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2018

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2018

As for the ASCAs, Angelina attended the event, briefly walked the red carpet, and posed with Australian cinematographer Dean Semler, the Aussie cinematographer who has worked with Angelina as an actress (The Bone Collector, Maleficent) and as a director (In the Land of Blood and Honey). He seemed pleased to present the award to Angelina. Jolie didn’t wear a bright color, because that’s not her thing. If she’s not wearing black or white, she’s usually going for a neutral or a metallic. She wore this sort of beige-y/fleshy/sparkly Elie Saab gown which… it’s not really a bad dress but it’s not very good either. Post-divorce, my wish is that she hires a new stylist who rips all of the beige sack dresses from her hands and forces her to wear red, purple and blue all the time.

105 Responses to “Angelina Jolie in Ralph and Russo at the BAFTAs: stunning or too severe?”

  1. Lilith says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Wow! Va va voom! Love the dress.

    Reply
  2. WMGDtoo says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:26 am

    She looks amazing in the black. That other thing she is wearing needs to be burned

    Reply
  3. V4Real says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:27 am

    She looks pretty but why does it seems like I’ve seen this look before on her.

    Reply
  4. tracking says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Great dress, she looks lovely, but could have used a bit more color in her makeup. The second dress though–what slashed-drapery sheer-tomfoolery is that thing?

    Reply
  5. Maya says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:28 am

    The most beautiful woman in the world and she showed us why at the BAFTAs. Flawless makeup and dress but I agree with the hairstyle – should have loosened it a bit.

    She seems very happy the last few months with extra weight gain, looking peaceful and glowing. Personal and professional lives going well and humanitarian work going wonderful as well.

    I am so glad that so far Angelina hasn’t been dragged into the whole Jennifer & Justin divorce mess. Hopefully that will continue and Angelina will finally be rid of the Jennifer Aniston link. Let the others who live for the fame & pr games worry about that and let Angelina continue with her career, personal and humanitarian path.

    PS: Joanna praised Angelina in the opening monologue. Funny how people claim the industry hates her and yet you constantly hear people (globally) praise and respect her.

    Reply
  6. Lucy2 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I usually like Elie Saab, but I really dislike that one.
    The black gown is fine, but I do think her hair is too severe.

    Reply
  7. Welp says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Angelina should not have to put her life on hold because one of her ex husbands exes is going through a breakup. Brad Pitt and her other ex husband Billy Bob have dated half of Hollywood – she would have to stay inside if she was supposed to hide out any time something happened with her ex husbands exes.

    Reply
    • truth hurts says:
      February 19, 2018 at 9:32 am

      I agree, The gossips are in The US is all excited about some non existent reunion Pitt and Aniston now they want to kinda shade Jolie. She had these two events coming up weeks ago. Maybe they thought she should be mean muggin or looking sad.She wasn’t now where do they go with her? Now we will have to to see an abundance of made up stories and lies about JA and BP for the whole summer. Actually no one else cares about this except for the gossips and the mini van majority.

      She got a very important award Saturday and paid respects to BAFTA for her nomination when she knew she wouldn’t win. They were also gracious by extending her with the title “the hardest working woman in HW.” And much more.

      She looks gorgeous a bit jet lagged since she had to hop a plane and get ready in a rush. Her hair isnt severe just safe and actually looks 10X better than the women there.

      Reply
  8. xboxsucks says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:30 am

    the bafta one is stunning she looks amazing, one of her best look ever.
    the other one would be nice ig it didnt look too big on her

    Reply
  9. Adorable says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Love both looks,however what I don’t really “Love”is that we’ve seen a variation of both looks..The Gold/silver is similar to the Oscar dress in 2014 & the bafta look a 2008 look,fab but change it up Angie.

    Reply
  10. Andrea1 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:31 am

    This woman is beyond gorgeous damn!

    Reply
  11. halliego says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:34 am

    she looks older than her age. something about her face has just went south over the last few years.

    Reply
  12. BEEB says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:35 am

    She looked amazing at the Bafta’s like her old self!

    Reply
  13. Clare says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:37 am

    I think Jolie’s hair isn’t PERFECT with those earrings. Her face/bone structure is so gorgeous, sigh.

    Reply
  14. sunnydeereynolds says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I like the whole look for the BAFTAs. The fit and style of this dress just hugs her body all in the right places.

    I saw a video of her online posing for the red carpet for this event and all I could say is that she really knows how to work it! Her confidence is a big factor with this look. She looks great in this dress and she knows it and exudes it. The photographers were rude though as they made loud sighs of dismay everytime she would stop posing by herself and would call and posed with the author of her movie.

    Reply
  15. Beth says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:58 am

    She looks great, and I’m glad she didn’t wear the bright red lipstick. Everytime she wears a black dress with a slit, she basically looks the same as she did years ago

    Reply
  16. Anike says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:04 am

    The first look, she is stunning. Boring dress but who cares. The face is the thing, and I love the neutral make up, seems she listened to some people here saying the bright red she’s been wearing is too much!
    The second one is meh. She looks fine but the dress doesn’t quite seem “her”.

    Reply
  17. molander says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:05 am

    She looks wonderful! (as always) But the black dress really reminds me of the ”leg” dress from the Oscars a few years back :D

    Reply
  18. Lilix40 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Dunno if I’ve said this before, but her skin is gorgeous. Wonder who her dermatologist is…

    Reply
  19. Tig says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:30 am

    This so reminds me of the Sargent portrait of Madame X. Classic then, classic now. Some people are just born to be photographed- she is one of those. The other gown tho-yikes!

    Reply
  20. Really says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Morticia Addams.

    She always has that weird expression going.

    Reply
  21. Lyla says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Her bafta look is gorge

    Reply
  22. serena says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:01 am

    She looks totally stunning with that black dress! I don’t like the second one too much though, too fussy.

    Reply
  23. Paty says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:08 am

    boring

    Reply
  24. BearcatLawyer says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Amen to the last sentence! Her style is tired.

    Reply
  25. Kelly says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:14 am

    She is so old

    Reply
  26. Char says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:17 am

    She is breathtaking.

    Reply
  27. Naddie says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:38 am

    The first look is perfect, severe, elegant and sexy at the same time. And her face… well, it’s Angelina Jolie.

    Reply
  28. Ennie says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Beautiful and timeless.

    Reply
  29. The Original G says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Uh, I don’t think that her make-up looks blended at BAFTA.

    That Saab look is horrendous from top to bottom.

    Reply
  30. Tallia says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I think the dress looks amazing on her and this is not a look I would normally like. Her hair looks so dark with it pulled back, I wish her eyebrows would have been darker and a darker lip, but if I her face I would probably not give a d@mn about makeup either. It’s just window dressing.

    Reply
  31. JeanGray says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:58 am

    She dresses so boring and predictable to me. I’ve long given up on seeing her in anything more exciting. Her makeup looks nice though.

    Reply
  32. Veronica says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Isn’t Ralph and Russo the very expensive gown Meghan wore? I’m not asking to stir up trouble, but I was under the understanding they did mostly custom work and their gowns are very, very expensive. Jolie looks good in that gown, but really, I could find a gown like that at Macy’s. I actually found a gown like that at a secondhand store. Seems like a waste to spend so much on something so ordinary.
    And I love the Elie Saab but hate the dishwater color. Imagine that in deep red or dark green?? Glorious!

    Reply
  33. homeslice says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Stunning! Very modern and I just love her makeup and hair.

    Reply
  34. Mona says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Her face looks very frozen

    Reply
  35. Juliaoc says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:32 am

    She always looks flawless.

    Reply
  36. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Flawless. The dress is impeccably tailored the hair is not too severe – it’s simple and elegant. Anything more would have taken away from the dress. The Elie Saab dress… people always give Angelina crap for always wearing black and not shaking things up. And then when she does they hate it. I say do you Angelina.

    Reply
  37. Mary says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:41 am

    strange woman

    Reply
  38. Sam says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:49 am

    She is an extremely beautiful woman. She always looks sophisticated.

    Reply
  39. mela says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    seen her in this look a million times
    boring

    Reply
  40. Leigh says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Her head in the sparkly, beigey dress looks AH-MAZING! That FACE.

    Reply
  41. LittlefishMom says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    She looks great! Old Hollywood. Dig it.

    Reply
  42. Tessa says:
    February 19, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    She looks much healthier than she did towards the end of brangelina.

    Reply
  43. Neelyo says:
    February 19, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    The first one is sublime.

    That second dress made me cackle! What a godawful mess.

    Reply
  44. Ozogirl says:
    February 19, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    That looks like every other dress she has worn… She has beauty, but no style.

    Reply
  45. khaveman says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    She never takes any chances with high fashion, so snooze. BUT the earrings are absolutely magical. Love those.

    Reply

