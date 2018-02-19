Lupita Nyong’o wore Elie Saab to the BAFTAs: cheap-looking or fantastic?

I’ve gotten so used to raving about Lupita Nyong’o that I forgot what it’s like to not really care for what she’s wearing. Lupita has spent YEARS as a fashion darling, model and all around fashionable It Girl. She has, I believe, access to the best looks and nearly every major designer would love to dress her. So why this not-great Elie Saab gown? Personally, I like Elie Saab gowns because they’re very “easy” for actresses – you don’t have to think too hard about them and they’re usually okay-to-lovely. But this is… trying too hard to be avant-garde or something. I loathe the stuff at her waist. I’m fine with the top part – it looks like armor to me.
Andrea Riseborough wore Elie Saab as well. I’m kind of into the drama of this, but I HATE her hair. From the neck up, she looks like Carol Brady.
Emma Roberts in Schiaparelli Couture. This is a mess! The sleeves, the cut, the vibe of “I found an old ‘80s prom dress and I dyed it black to make a BAFTA dress.” Ugh. At least she doesn’t have terrible clip-in bangs though.
People always say that Haley Bennett could be Jennifer Lawrence’s sister, and I see it, and I think that’s why Haley has done a series of unfortunate hairstyles, so she won’t look so much like J-Law. The bob isn’t great though. Her dress here is Chloe – it’s okay. Meh.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Tbh I think Lupita save all her good looks for Black Panther promo. I mean she was just in South Africa killing it with Danai. This gown is the “ugliest” from her which is still better than most.
The rest of these looks are pretty awful
But her face looks good. If it wasn’t for those things sticking out from her side the dress wouldn’t be so bad.
@V4real
Agree. The upper part of the dress is lovely but the lower one isn’t great at all.
I think it could work if the flowing part wasn’t this washed-up shade of black. If it was real, deep black like the top part, or slightly midnight blue-black, maybe…..
The dress harks back, I think, to the costumes in Black Panther, and for that reason I’m loving it.
I like Lupita’s dress but don’t like the waist sort of wings on the sides. I actually like Emma’s dress too but that is too matronly for her. Like, she’s too young to wear that dress? Idk.
I absolutely love lupita’s dress. Gothic, dramatic, and stunning imo.
Me too. I like it, she pulls it off.
Me too. I LOVE LOVE LOVE it. Love everything about it.
I love the waist thingies…looks regal/Elizabethan. I’d like better if it were a lighter color, maybe?
It was my fave look last night. This is such a cool play on renaissance fashion and she works it like hardly anyone can. Kween!
Great dress, had a modern twist on renaissance
Same, it’s great on her and I love that it’s such a strong look. It might be Elie Saab but it isn’t boring, that’s for sure.
I kind of like it too. Not the best ever, but interesting.
Loved Lupita’s makeup and hair are lovely, but this dress is a dud. Almost looks like a Comic Con outfit. The others aren’t too good either.
Love the dress cos it’s very Black panther. Like she’s continuing that whole tour. And her make up is fabulous.
Emma’s dress reminds me hedi slimane at saint Laurent… so meh
Goodness Andrea Riseborough looks awful. Her face looks rough since she lost the weight. I think she’s one of those people who looks better with a bit of weight on and that hair color is doing her any favors.
She looks like a different person every time I see a photo of her.
She could have pulled this off back when she was skinny.
about 10 minutes out of the theatre watching black panther, my husband says – lupita (actually her characters name) has the smoothest, most beautiful skin I’ve ever seen, like it was some kind of fabric or something. Which is so out of character for him so i was laughing hysterically but it’s true, she’s a beautiful woman and her face would elevate any outfit
Andrea Riseborough, why? I just want to weep, thinking about shadow dancer and how milky her skin was, the red hair, is this what Hollywood really does to people? Am I judging too harsh?
I don’t like Lupita’s dress at all! It is awful, and she even kind looks like she knows it’s awful A mess of a dress, for sure. Andrea looks beautiful, but her hair! Yikes. I guess I am the only one that loves that Schiaparelli dress. It is so elegant and I think Emma looks amazing!!
I’ve also got thin baby fine blonde hair, I feel for Andrea. It’s so hard to do anything with.
All those dresses were awful. What saves Lupita is her beautiful face and skin. How I envy her! Lupita elevates the clothes that she wears and designers know this. She makes their mediocre designs better and sensationalized their excellent designs. By the way, they can drop the “theme” fashion and just mix it up.
Lupita looks amazing. The dress is very clearly a nod to Black Panther and I am here for it.
