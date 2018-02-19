Naomie Harris in Zuhair Murad at the 2018 BAFTAs: too much or dazzling?

On BBC World’s coverage of the BAFTAs red carpet, their fashion expert (A woman from The Telegraph who was not given enough chances to speak) was gushing over Naomie Harris’s Zuhair Murad getup. I found it too busy on the red carpet and I feel the same now that I’m seeing it in photos. I’m torn because she looks incredible, but that level of embroidery and intricate detailing should be limited to just the top or the skirt. I might like it better if it were just the top half with the pencil slacks. Her styling is impressive though.
Octavia Spencer was lovely in a black gown with rows of sequins in a ribbonned pattern. At first I assumed this was Tadashi Shoji, whom she almost invariably wears, but it’s Sachin & Babi, which explains why it’s not amazing. I really dislike the tulle kimono sleeves. Octavia lost in the Best Supporting Actress category, which of course went to Allison Janney.
Lesley Manville absolutely killed it in this incredible gown by Anna Valentine, who is a London couturier as they explained on the BBC. Lesley is in Phantom Thread, and this was a strategic choice to go with a couturier instead of a design house. Look at the thoughtful details on this including the wide velvet and satin diagonal stripes, the single open shoulder, the asymmetric bustline and the split sleeves.
Florence Pugh was nominated for the EE Rising Star Award, which went to Daniel Kaluuya. (I’m still getting used to hearing his British accent. He was also so good in Black Panther, I saw that this weekend!) She starred in Lady Macbeth, which is another film I hadn’t heard about until last night and now want to see. She’s only 22, and so this cute Miu Miu gown with spaghetti straps and a long skirt was kind of perfect for her.
Lily James was in Burberry, in a dress with a very tight bustier top and tiered tulle accented with wide ribbons. This is way too “50s prom” for my tastes.
Gemma Arterton wore Alberta Ferretti Couture. This is striking with the diagonal ruffle across the top. Look at her emerald jewelry. She brought two activists with her, Gwen Davis and Eileen Pullen, two of The Dagenham Girls who were working as sewing machinists for Ford in 1968. They led a strike to fight for equal pay for women, resulting in the UK’s Equal Pay Act of 1970. Work!
I like Naomie’s, it’s different and interesting.
Agreed.
She’s so gorgeous she could be wearing a bin bag and look amazing.
But every element of what she actually wore looked great, and great together.
I love that look. Naomi looks like she belongs on the Black Panther Red Carpet. That’s one beautiful woman.
Naomie is queen and she can do no wrong in my eyes. She looked stunning and I personally do love her outfit. I’m loving the hair too!
I love Naomie’s outfit and Octavia looks gorgeous, too!! I think the rest of the gowns are just ugly.
Love it too, it’s very Arabian Nights chic and works perfectly for her.
I love every last bit of Naomie’s look – just all-round stunning perfection and easily my best look of the evening.
Leslie also looked so elegantly gorgeous.
I feel the same. I looked at all the pictures and just love it!
Best look of the night. And I love that the embroidery goes all the way down.
Florence and Gemma looked great too.
I recommend “Lady MacBeth”: the film is very good and Florence’s role is a very hard one, but her performance is mesmerizing, really remarkable for such a young actress. She is very talented.
I came to say the exact same thing: she was mesmerizing. I can’t wait to see her in other roles.
She was absolutely riveting in a very disturbing movie. It’s been months since I’ve watched it and some scenes still haunt me.
I can’t believe she’s so young, that was such a mature performance. She completely carried that film.
Ok, Naomi’s look is PERFECTION, you are crazy. Who cares if it’s too busy, she looks amazing!!!
Agreed
Yeah! She has the perfect figure for this.
naomi hands down -CHAMPION.
the dress is amazing on its own; on her, divine.
I like all of these looks. Genna and Naomi are next level though, they slay!
Seriously, they are gorgeous women!
Each of these women looks great. Naomie’s is one of my favorite looks of the night.
Gemma arterton was in the “made in Dagenham” musical about the strike (which is also a movie) so she might already have known the ladies from that. she looks great but I also love Naomi Harris look, from her beautiful hairdo to the beautiful coat and simple black trousers underneath.
I think they all look fantastic! I really love that everyone is wearing black…it just looks so classy.
I love it!
Lady Macbeth was in my top 10 of last year.
Her dress and makeup aren’t doing her any favors.
I absolutely agree.
Octavia Spencer! Yasss Queen!
What is with the look on Lily James face? Huh,
ETA
Octavia’s makeup is too harsh.
How is she only 4 years older than Naomie?
Yikes!
And yet she STILL looks younger than most people her age.
I’m a long time Naomie’s admirer, and it’s great to say that she’s got the best look I ever seen since Angelina Jolie’s yellow dress in Cannes in 2007.
Lily James needs a new stylist and she needs to practice posing in the mirror.
