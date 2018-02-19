Naomie Harris in Zuhair Murad at the 2018 BAFTAs: too much or dazzling?

On BBC World’s coverage of the BAFTAs red carpet, their fashion expert (A woman from The Telegraph who was not given enough chances to speak) was gushing over Naomie Harris’s Zuhair Murad getup. I found it too busy on the red carpet and I feel the same now that I’m seeing it in photos. I’m torn because she looks incredible, but that level of embroidery and intricate detailing should be limited to just the top or the skirt. I might like it better if it were just the top half with the pencil slacks. Her styling is impressive though.

Octavia Spencer was lovely in a black gown with rows of sequins in a ribbonned pattern. At first I assumed this was Tadashi Shoji, whom she almost invariably wears, but it’s Sachin & Babi, which explains why it’s not amazing. I really dislike the tulle kimono sleeves. Octavia lost in the Best Supporting Actress category, which of course went to Allison Janney.

Lesley Manville absolutely killed it in this incredible gown by Anna Valentine, who is a London couturier as they explained on the BBC. Lesley is in Phantom Thread, and this was a strategic choice to go with a couturier instead of a design house. Look at the thoughtful details on this including the wide velvet and satin diagonal stripes, the single open shoulder, the asymmetric bustline and the split sleeves.

Florence Pugh was nominated for the EE Rising Star Award, which went to Daniel Kaluuya. (I’m still getting used to hearing his British accent. He was also so good in Black Panther, I saw that this weekend!) She starred in Lady Macbeth, which is another film I hadn’t heard about until last night and now want to see. She’s only 22, and so this cute Miu Miu gown with spaghetti straps and a long skirt was kind of perfect for her.

Lily James was in Burberry, in a dress with a very tight bustier top and tiered tulle accented with wide ribbons. This is way too “50s prom” for my tastes.

Gemma Arterton wore Alberta Ferretti Couture. This is striking with the diagonal ruffle across the top. Look at her emerald jewelry. She brought two activists with her, Gwen Davis and Eileen Pullen, two of The Dagenham Girls who were working as sewing machinists for Ford in 1968. They led a strike to fight for equal pay for women, resulting in the UK’s Equal Pay Act of 1970. Work!

Photos credit: WENN and Getty

 

30 Responses to “Naomie Harris in Zuhair Murad at the 2018 BAFTAs: too much or dazzling?”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:33 am

    I like Naomie’s, it’s different and interesting.

    Reply
  2. Skylark says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I love every last bit of Naomie’s look – just all-round stunning perfection and easily my best look of the evening.

    Leslie also looked so elegantly gorgeous.

    Reply
  3. LilLil says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Best look of the night. And I love that the embroidery goes all the way down.

    Florence and Gemma looked great too.

    Reply
  4. Hoping says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I recommend “Lady MacBeth”: the film is very good and Florence’s role is a very hard one, but her performance is mesmerizing, really remarkable for such a young actress. She is very talented.

    Reply
  5. Croatian says:
    February 19, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Ok, Naomi’s look is PERFECTION, you are crazy. Who cares if it’s too busy, she looks amazing!!!

    Reply
  6. poppy says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:02 am

    naomi hands down -CHAMPION.
    the dress is amazing on its own; on her, divine.

    Reply
  7. Tulip Garden says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:08 am

    I like all of these looks. Genna and Naomi are next level though, they slay!

    Reply
  8. Sullivan says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Each of these women looks great. Naomie’s is one of my favorite looks of the night.

    Reply
  9. Lena says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Gemma arterton was in the “made in Dagenham” musical about the strike (which is also a movie) so she might already have known the ladies from that. she looks great but I also love Naomi Harris look, from her beautiful hairdo to the beautiful coat and simple black trousers underneath.

    Reply
  10. MellyMel says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I think they all look fantastic! I really love that everyone is wearing black…it just looks so classy.

    Reply
  11. Alarmjaguar says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I love it!

    Reply
  12. Yeahright says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Lady Macbeth was in my top 10 of last year.
    Her dress and makeup aren’t doing her any favors.

    Reply
  13. Tallia says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Octavia Spencer! Yasss Queen!

    What is with the look on Lily James face? Huh,

    Reply
  14. Yeahright says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:05 am

    ETA
    Octavia’s makeup is too harsh.
    How is she only 4 years older than Naomie?
    Yikes!

    Reply
  15. Naddie says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:10 am

    I’m a long time Naomie’s admirer, and it’s great to say that she’s got the best look I ever seen since Angelina Jolie’s yellow dress in Cannes in 2007.

    Reply
  16. Cher says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Lily James needs a new stylist and she needs to practice posing in the mirror.

    Reply

