People: No one understood why Justin Theroux & Jen Aniston got married at all

Sigh… what do we even know at this point about the Jennifer Aniston-Justin Theroux relationship, marriage and split? I have a million theories and thoughts, but there are certain fundamentals I keep coming back to. Like, they were never going to work. I don’t know why they thought they could. They should have been an extended fling at most. There was too much working against them from the start, especially given their ages: at that point, they were already grown-ass adults who were set in their ways. Neither one of them compromised much throughout their courtship, so why would the marriage be any different? Which brings us to this People Magazine story – apparently, People’s sources claim that JustJen were always “bickering” about LA versus NY, and more:
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were plagued by problems in their relationship well before they tied the knot — some of the same issues that ultimately led to their marriage’s demise, an insider tells PEOPLE. The source close to the pair says that Aniston and Theroux each preferred different coasts, a major source of continued discord for the pair.
“Ever since they became serious, the living issue often made them bicker. It was always hard for Jen to understand why Justin didn’t like, or at least could learn to like L.A., when she was in L.A.,” the source says. For a long time, the couple — who dated for more than four years before marrying in 2015 — accommodated each other, with Theroux spending more and more time on his own in New York City. “With Jen feeling so strongly about living in L.A. and disliking N.Y.C. so much, she wanted Justin to be happy and that’s why she agreed that he should spend so much time in N.Y.C.,” says the insider.
Still the source adds that “one wonders why they got married in the first place” because “nothing really changed” after the pair tied the knot in a surprise backyard birthday party-turned-wedding ceremony on August 5, 2015, a few days before Theroux turned 44, followed by a honeymoon in Bora Bora with friends such as Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman along for the trip. Getting married “never seemed that important” to them, says the source. “When they finally did start to plan it seriously, it was more like ‘Let’s have a great party with all of our friends and go on a fun trip.’” Still, “they had the same issues before they got married as caused them to split.”
“One wonders why they got married in the first place.” The old saying was “don’t marry stupid” – perhaps the new saying can be “don’t marry edgy.” You can bang edgy. You can have a hot fling with edgy. But don’t marry edgy.
A few more things… Justin has canceled his appearance tonight (Tuesday night) on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Which is too bad, because that would have been must-watch TV, but I understand – we’re still weeks or months away from Justin and Jennifer’s respective “first post-split TV appearances.” Remember when Jennifer went on Oprah first post-Brad? Who did Brad go to first? If memory serves, it was Diane Sawyer. Also, there was this curious little item in Page Six:
It seems that Justin Theroux is still on good terms with Jennifer Aniston’s best friends. We’re told that Theroux — who is splitting from the “Friends” star after 2 ¹/₂ years of marriage — was spotted having drinks with a group of pals, including Aniston’s BFF Courteney Cox, at the Diego bar at the Public hotel in late January.
Courteney Cox actually stayed friendly with Brad Pitt post-split too, and Courteney always shut down this idea that Brad was some horrible cheater who broke Jen’s heart. I’m just saying, I think Courteney is a pretty pragmatic person who doesn’t “take sides” like we’re all in middle school. What’s more interesting, to me, is that Justin (or Team Justin) wants us to know that he’s still cool with Jennifer’s friends, or that they don’t hate him. Why does it matter if he’s so edgy?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Oh God.
Please, sources.. S.T.O.P.
And if Justin and Jen wanted to make it work, they would have done it.
None of them is coming out of this mess in a good way. It’s becoming a farce. If they keep digging, pretty sure some stuff about Justin’s ex and their triangle will come out too…
People: Everyone Knows Why They Got Married, Because Brangelina Got Married 2 Weeks Before.
This is the alternative People magazine cover that exists in the land of True Facts.
Are you being snarky or do you really think it was just two weeks? There was about a year between the weddings.
Balls.
Some folks on here are really starting to sound like the people you find on Info Wars.
Everything is like a mega conspiracy.
Sooo…..are you saying that Justin was still seeing her while he was living in NYC? I’ve always suspected that Jen was actually dating Chelsea Handler and used Justin as a beard.
If he is so above the tabloids etc and hardcore then why all the spin that seems to favor him? Why not just ignore it all? If he was truly sooooo edgy JA never would have been on his radar
Cos he is a fake. There’s nothing arty about him but he’s better actor in real life cos he’s acting life as an edgy and misunderstood guy. Who’s btw almost 50 so it must be hard work.
He is phony and getting bad advice.
Agreed. I wonder if Aniston is just letting him bury himself. Seriously, pretty much every nasty quote I’ve seen in the past week is clearly coming from his side.
The more he does this, the more Hollywood could end up cutting him off from the roles he now thinks he deserves. Huvane and CAA have way more clout than any of his arty fashion friends. And the arty fashion friends will end up running from him too if this starts to hurt their careers.
There is a scene out there that is more shallow than the Hollywood people he now looks down on and those are the vapid fashion folks he’s now hanging out with.
What does edgy even mean? I mean really…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
adjective: edgy
1. tense, nervous, or irritable
2. at the forefront of a trend; experimental or avant-garde
Personally I like to pretend people mean the first one and not the second one when they’re trying to make sure everyone knows how cool they are.
Lol thanks. I guess I knew that or could have looked it up but I was lazy and just kind of meant that in the case of Justin it really doesn’t mean anything if being edgy is getting a bad hair dye job and hanging out with a notorious abuser
People often use it as shorthand for “cool, mysterious bad boy”. Like the character who always shows up in teen comedies wearing leather jackets, smoking, usually ditching class, oozing charm and sex appeal making the girls fall all over themselves while the boys desperately want to be him. You know. EDGY.
I think he has the tense, nervous, or irritable definition down pat, especially irritable. Also, when did black and leather become avant-garde?
You can see her trying to be “edgy” in two of the photos. The black dress with the plunging neckline and the leather dress with no lingerie underneath.
I know and it looks like Mom trying to be cool.
Eh. Lots of people have issues and get married anyway. Sometimes it works, most of the time it doesn’t.
Very true! So, take notes people! ❤️
Plus the “liking to live in different places” seemed like it could HELP.
They’re two fully formed individuals. Spending some time together, some time apart can be good for independent people in a relationship.
And I think Jen can be a bit needy of people – and would happily direct that neediness towards friends. So I assumed she could have her friend group, get drunk and loud when needed, and she could then see Justin when she wanted to have a partner.
Not saying I thought it would last forever – but a good few more years.
Living in different places can be a fantastic arrangement. My husband and I have done it before, a year or two at a time, and it was similar to rewinding to the dating days. Breakfast in bed and adventures planned to explore the partner’s city. Three differences though- it was already a well-established marriage, it was never going to be a permanent arrangement and there was never a doubt about fidelity.
I think it would depend on the people. It wasn’t just liking to live in different places. It was hating the place where the other chose to live. I could only put up with my partner being disdainful of my chosen home for so long.
I feel like it was always doomed. You can’t have two people in a relationship hating the city that the other person loves.
I know I would have a really hard time if my BF decided that he wanted to move back to Iowa, for instance. I’m very much tied into where I live and I love cities. Iowa would be an incredibly difficult adjustment for me, and I don’t have the amount of resources that these people do to help with the cost of flying back to the east coast to see family, friends, etc.
Yep! Totes agree. It didn’t work, who cares
I wouldn’t say most marriages fail, I think the statistic is a bit less than half. I’m not sure why their failed marriage is a farce. Sure when you are a celebrity you have the added extra of explaining your breakup to the world and your brand, and that must be difficult. Still when a couple breaks up some friends and family say I knew it would work out or they should have never got married. It really isn’t all that different from the average person, just louder.
OK, I finally figured out why I think he always looks a bit strange. He’s handsome, but he dyes his hair WAY too dark.
Yes. He didn’t dye his hair on the last season of the Leftovers, and it looked so much better! Dark brown, with some reddish and gray. Much more flattering. But not edgy enough, I suppose. Also when he wears makeup on red carpets, he looks odd.
Yep. He could look SO much better if he just avoided the shoe polish hair and aging hipster style because he’s a fit dude and not terrible to look at, honestly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unrelated, but every time I read a post about these two, I just think ~these two are so weird ~ at least what tabloids are writing about them. It just makes no sense to me. 🤷🏻♀️
Yes, and his parents were Valerie Harper and David McCallum. And they had delicious looking deli in their Manhattan townhouse.
True when you get older really dark hair is hard to pull off. God gave us gray hair for a reason, and even though I don’t like it I go a bit lighter than I used to be because the dark color just is very aging and weird looking.
I think it worked nicely for them as a business and social arrangement… it bumped JT nearer to A list and she looked less tragic circa the AJ-BP marriage. Who knows how much time they had ever planned to spend together.
I think, worst case scenario is that he’s involved in something Terry Richardson-adjacent and she wants to be well clear of it before it breaks.
I too get the feeling the other shoe is about to drop. Justin(e) seems a bit too defensive for this to be an amicable break. Jen is wise to stay quiet. I think Justin will hang himself quite nicely.
*sniff sniff* I smell big-time infidelity. Oh excuse me…very edgy infidelity.
“Justin(e)”???
We’re, what, 5 days in to the divorce announcement and there’s already been so, so many headlines & posts (everywhere, not just here). Maybe that’s a good thing, though. The big surge followed by a quick death. There’s nothing new being reported, just variations of the same story over & over again. Wake me when something really juicy pops up.
What’s really juicy news is that it looks like the marriage was a fake. That story has been out there for three days now and nobody has denied it. Her publicist hasn’t even dummied up a fake marriage certificate yet. It’s a complete PR disaster.
She is smarter than she looks if she didn’t legally marry him
If they weren’t legally married, but pretended to her fanbase that they are? Dumb PR move.
I believe they are married unless they did a fake marriage but we are married in spirit kind of thing. Maybe I suppose.
I wouldn’t take TMZ’s guesses as evidence of anything. TMZ is suggesting that just because it wasn’t filed in the courthouse they monitor, that it wasn’t done. It’s possible, but I think TMZ is also eager to stir drama where it might not exist.
I don’t think her not being legally married to him would hurt her fan base. For him maybe not legally being married is edgy.
Not really. He and his friends have been trashing her for the past 5 days. Legit media outlets are starting to point this out. He’s not going to win any friends doing this.
If it turns out her lawyers never filed the license, people might think she’s a genius for screwing him out of any money. No iron clad pre-nup is actually iron-clad.
I think he’s not a good person but I don’t think he’s the Jekyll/Hyde person Jen fans were pretending.
He was always a hipster douchebag. Always BFF with the creepiest creep Uncle Terry. Always a dishonest jerk who screwed over Heidi Bivens in a callous and cruel way.
She raced to marry him because she wanted to get rid of the Poor Jen moniker and her fans loved to compare him to Brad and how Jen ‘won’ because he’s so much ‘hotter’. They literally had nothing in common and neither had the maturity or depth to make a compromise in order to make it work.
There’s zero surprises in this divorce so far.
Amen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean like, was everyone wearing blindfolds and plugging their ears to him ditching a common lawyer wife for Aniston? I think someone yesterday said her fans have a fairytale complex and I totally think so too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a thing because I have seen people assume that they’ve been with someone long enough that it’s a common law marriage and end up totally screwed over because very few states are Common Law.
But he’s also best friends with Amy Sedaris, who was the “best man” at the wedding. She’s basically a national treasure in my eyes. It leaves me so confused.
Sorry but as much as I love Amy Sedaris she’s also apparently very friendly with Uncle Terry too so she’s not really a treasure .
Read the accounts by the models he’s attacked and his non denial denials. He’s a sociopath. And that’s Justin’s closest male friend.
Anyone who is friends with Terry Richardson I will not support. The truth about him is much darker than has been reported. He traumatized models and has a lot of photos in his personal collection that would devastate young women if they were ever revealed. I hate him.
I side eye Amy.
I’m with you except I’m skeptical she really wanted to get rid of “Poor Jen”. Poor Jen has made her lots and lots of money and kept her name relevant. Nobody would care about her endorsement deals, but they care about Poor Jen. She hasn’t done anything noteworthy career-wise in a long time (unless I’m missing something), but her relationships have kept her current and covered in the media.
I don’t really know why she married him. It didn’t make much sense at the time, except to put to rest the “will they or won’t they” before people got bored and moved on. Or perhaps she really wanted this to work, to prove the haters wrong. They wouldn’t be the first couple who got started in sketchy circumstances who felt the need to “prove” their love by getting married, even though there’s nothing to prove and it’s unlikely to last.
Her fans were kidding themselves if they thought that. He is not and has never been hotter than Brad Pitt. Plus, Brad Pitt is Brad Pitt! He’ll always be delicious.
This^^
Brad Pitt is A+++ forever. Top of the game with very little company in that category. The next woman he is paired with will reap plenty of professional rewards, and they are jockeying for that position HARD. Only fan bias slants it differently.
Justin was never that, not even close, but he has talent and has his lane. I just don’t see why she chose him. I see it for him. Loads of perks but for her, I don’t get it. I never really did.
I think he was handsome and sexy in his younger days. Time, rough living, father to six have taken a toll on him. The meal I had at very reputable Mexican restaurant last night was delicious. Nowadays, Brad is more Taco Bell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think waiting 4 years to get married is the OPPOSITE of “racing” to marry someone.
Word.
How “edgy” can a botoxed middle aged millionaire dressing all “rebel without a cause” be?
this! real edgy people at LES laugh their asses off and roll their eyes to poseurs like Theroux.
I snorted reading this! Too true.
@Ann
True. Or, in an even more obvious way, how “edgy,” is a guy dating Jennifer Aniston? Hello?! Lol
I confess to being married to someone who is kind of outsider and has more of an “edge” (oh how I hate that word now) but thinks men like Justin are a joke. He’s very different, but none of it is for show. He is authentic which is what I fell in love with. He is traditional in some ways, has a little vanity but would never spray tan or get hair plugs if he was balding, (he isn’) and just lives and does his thing.
He pointed out friends we have that are opposites. My brother is an ex-hippie surfing weed smoker who loves extreme sports rugged travel and has not one materialistic bone in his body. His wife is very Southern Californian not shallow, but she would hate to live in New York and likes nice things. Our other friend couples; an artist and a psychiatrist, musician and a teacher. My sister, badass business type and an artist.
So he called BS on this whole thing. He thinks Justin is just embarrassed he was so transparent with his fame grab, so he is trying to distance himself from the obvious.
I agree with your husband’s read on Justin. It’s almost like he’s trying to do damage control for how he behaved the last seven years. His spray tan and shit-eating grin on every red carpet don’t look so cool now that he’s back in NY.
I think Jennifer promised more than she could deliver in terms of spending time on both coasts, but he was game to play Hollywood supercouple for a long time.
Chelsea Handler and Uncle Terry’s respective BFF broke up. How sad!
I am starting to think that Justin has a new girlfriend waiting in the wings. All this discussion on “ LA vs NYC, different lifestyles, not liking Jennifer’s friends etc” seems like they are trying to justify their breakup. Jennifer does not want another run on the “ unlucky in love Jennifer” treadmill and Justin does not want the “ broke Jennifer’s heart” and cheater label when he is seen with his new girlfriend.
They are both media savvy people
Your comment reminded me of a frequent them of Lainey’s reporting on them as a couple. She often pointed out that Jen had finally found the partner who was willing and eager to play media games with her. A true partner in that regard if nothing else.
Now that they are leaking against each other OR more specifically *he* is leaking against JA, perhaps that shared quality isn’t so cute anymore.
Good point, LAK.
Her PR team taught him well over the years how to play this game that’s why her team won’t really bad mouth him in the press like they dragged her rival couple. She can just say that he used her to further his career and he’s cheating on her and call it a day and come out swinging – winning people’s sympathy but she couldn’t. She won’t. She knows too well that he can expose her PR game how she bought a husband and faked a relationship to be in the competition. What’s more embarrassing and damaging for her at this point? Being cheated on (by a man she got from cheating too) or faking this whole relationship to maintain a faux perfect life? She got an image and brand to upkeep. The last thing she wants is for people to know she’s phony. So she’ll stick with these bi-coastal differences and they are not compatible angle as she will re-brand herself as this almost 50, single and fabulous shtik and end up winning America’s heart. Win – win for both parties.
Good point LAK. What is that saying? The things you love about someone are the things you’ll hate later? Something along those lines. She’s feeling the other side of that now.
And I hate to bring them into it again, but Brad Pitt had to deal with the same thing. Angelina cleaned him up real nice in the press for years, but when they broke up, he saw what the other side was like.
@LAK I agree. This isn’t so sweet anymore. He isn’t stupid.
@KBB
I think differently.
Brad’s likability is his weapon and he is as responsible for the PR of the Brange as Angelina was. He is far from weak and is as ruthless as they come when he wants to be. If anyone thinks it has always been AJ running things and was always the stronger partner you are fooling yourselves. Do you imagine she would ever attach herself that hard to someone who didn’t give as much as she gave?
Who had the worse PR year last year? Not Brad.
He is a master at this. Poor feckless Brad is the perfect foil to make any aggressive moves by AJ look mean and vindictive and on brand for the homewrecking villainess. She stopped her PR spinning for a reason. AJ’s fans don’t seem to realize her persona is polarizing, so she is easy to cast negatively. JA did it.
All three are good at this game. And apparently, Justin is up for it too.
@MagnoliaRose Those are fair points on Brad. I probably fall for his PR spin more than the others involved because I do find him so likable. And hot. Very hot. But I do give credit to Angelina for helping him craft the philanthropic family man image we came to know.
The attack mode Angelina wasn’t a good look for her, regardless of whether it was justified or not. I think she would have come off better if she’d just filed for divorce and iced him out. The way she just doesn’t respond to attacks has always been her strength because she gives the impression of just being above it all. The tit for tat after the divorce was beneath both of them.
Her fans talk about how Brad wanted the case sealed because he had secrets to keep, but it was the best thing for her public image too. Because as you said, Brad leaned into the likable helpless man vs vindictive woman angle.
Boy, for someone who did not care enough to understand why get married, Justin seems very much bothered with how this divorce is presented to the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he has someone new, well, Jennifer and her fans didn’t bother when they started dating while he was still with Heidi ( but but they weren’t married lol)
So Jennifer should have known who he is and that he, obviously, isn’t that faithful…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read this line somewhere (I think it was Jezebel or Pajiba): “If the city you live in is more important than the person you marry, maybe you shouldn’t have gotten married at all.” It seems so ridiculous to me that neither of them were willing to compromise with each other on this. I actually did think they’d last, but more because they were doing it out of spite since everyone thought it wouldn’t work.
I agree.
It’s not where you’re at — it’s who you are with. They missed the point…
I thought they got married because of B&A. Always have. Always will. She tried to turn a fling into a marriage. And this prevailing thought that he’s the jerk who’s trying to hurt her is laughable. They were both jerks back in the day to his ex. She knew what kind of man he was back then and vice versa.
Totally agree!!! That’s exactly my thoughts too. Always was.
I think he got a big pass from Jen fans because, unlike Vince Vaughn, John Mayer, etc., they actually got married. He (supposedly) committed to her, he was Mr. Wonderful after evil Brad. But he’s the same person he always was. They should have had a fling and called it a day. Or kept up an open relationship, although I’m not sure she would have gone for that.
I don’t think we will ever know the real story here and whatever it is probably isn’t as scandalous as we want it to be. However, it is fun talking about it. The comments on these articles make my day. So much emotion and drama!
It’s actually most likely incredibly boring and exactly what we think it is. Who hasn’t seen this play out in real life among our friends and family? I do love all the vague “Jen isn’t what she seems” and the “Justin is just too EDGY for her and her LA lifestyle”. No, really? Jen is a real person and not the 2D image she presents to the media? You don’t say. Justin is now suddenly too cool for her? Yeah, I’ve been hearing that ego assuaging reasoning since middle school.
I’m not sure why everyone’s working so hard to make this into something much more complicated than it seems.
They married 2 and a half years ago, not 2 months ago. Why is it so wild to think they were happy and committed then, and now years later feel differently? Two years isn’t exactly a long marriage, but it’s more than enough time for a relationship to naturally go from great to disconnected to done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no idea how Aniston ever got tagged as a ‘nice’ anything. She comes across as one of those fair weather insecure needy friends who never really puts themselves out for anyone who doesn’t pledge loyalty up the wazoo, and sing her praises at all times. She might pretend to like those that don’t do that, but only if they have something she wants, i.e., can help her career.
The kind of person she is, is apparent in her interviews. Watch her experience revulsion when an older male interviewer tells her he saw her latest film and she reminded him comedically and otherwise of Streisand. Read her GQ piece and her Vogue piece where she starts and debuts the cat fight with Angelina in ’08 (the hating on Brad wasn’t working, so she and Huvane switched course). Watch her lie on Oprah repeatedly.
Watch her throw almost everyone she dates/marries under the bus.
Read her Mother’s book.
There’s something not well with Jen
This. To spin Kaiser’s point another way. “Bang the bleached blond Cali girl, enjoy the margaritas, but don’t marry her”.
6-7 years of a relationship, it doesn’t all get to fall down on Evil Justin. She chose to date him as part of a messy triangle, chose to use him for her media games. If he’s standing up against the Huvane Treatment of him, as LAK suggests above, this will get interesting.
If Huvane tries to cast her as the poor jilted spouse again he’s making a mistake. She got to play that role once, to her great benefit, but it won’t work this time. She and JT weren’t some golden couple, and it will make her look bad for staying with him if he was such a jerk. She’s older and will look foolish. Better to just wrap up this split as quickly as possible and move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember when they first got together, and they’d do the pap walks about town, people were always pointing out how he never held doors for her and how he would hold the umbrella over just himself and let her get soaked.
That kinda says it all. There were signs y’all. Lol
well, he couldn’t risk shoe polish streaks down his face, now could he?
IMO, they had a PR relationship to boost his career and that Aniston can get rid of that “poor Jennifer/she can’t keep a man” narrative.
It may have been heavy on the PR but it was a real relationship.
I just wonder why – if they’re really not married – they just didn’t say that had a commitment ceremony. And – I’m going to be honest now – I always thought it was weird that she chose August 5 (Maddox birthday) to marry and I’m not even an Angelina fan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They called each other husband and wife, talked about planning a secret wedding. If it turns out they aren’t legally married, it is a big PR negative for her. Look even more like a desperate game in the face of Brangelina’s legal marriage.
A PR negative for her? Not sure about that. This is a surprise (if true) coming from Jen. Maybe makes HER a bit edgy.
Definitely a PR negative. They lied in their PR for years, lied to her bizarrely-loyal fanbase. Played it for all it was worth, with giant (ugly) ring, calling each other husband and wife, talking about planning a wedding.
It looks like a desperate PR game on her part, not “Oh smart Jen knew he was a user and didn’t want to let him at her money”.
TMZ is the only one crowing about them not being married. Just TMZ. Why bother believing or refuting anything that garbage website promotes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They cannot do a confidential divorce, law doesn’t allow for it. That’s why we found out about Janet Jackson’s and Halle Berry’s secret marriages. If there is never a legal divorce filing, we’ll know it was a PR game on Aniston’s part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will believe it when it is formally announced.
To me, you have a be a big Brange fan to know that Maddox’s birthday is on August 5th. I would have never known that without reading about it since the JA & JT split.
When it comes to Angelina, I thought I put the fan in fanatic, but I don’t have a clue when those children’s birthdays are, or their parent’s. Guess I’ll turn in my badge.
IDK what it is but I’ve never been able to warm to Jennifer.
Utterly average in every way.
Generally ‘average’ doesn’t make it this far for this long. She is far from average IMO.
Animal lover.
St. Jude volunteer and donor.
Successful professional.
Self-sufficient.
Beautiful blue eyes.
Banging body.
Sarri, if you never see the “real her” it would be difficult to warm to it. Everyone in Hollywood is all about image, and Aniston makes money off of her “Oh I’m a simple California, margarita and yoga loving girl”. 30 years in therapy behind the scenes makes it easy to see that she isn’t the image she projects.
She’s not my type of celebrity image I like or am drawn to, but I have to give her full props for her success and building a career out of minimal talent.
Looking at Justin’s IG page, his friends etc. – they’re completely different, it was never going to work. I don’t know why they even started dating.
…many people ignored the Heidi Bivens stuff which I never understood. Still think it’s strange that her fans thought it’s okay what Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston did just because he and Heidi weren’t married. It was still a long relationship. Sorry but Jennifer Aniston ain’t no angel in my eyes (not that it matters though what I think).
True. He probably ends this relationship like he did with Heidi, with another sidepiece?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I often wrote on the DM that their body language sucks and that this marriage won’t last and got downvoted… oh well.
They look like a prom fixup. A bad one.
honestly, i’m a bit baffled but how much people are talking about their split? neither of them is all that famous tbh, i think it’s them fuelling the talk to stay relevant.
But that is exactly the reason why Aniston is still famous and somewhat relevant, because people care more about her private life then her “work” as an actress. She is still there because of the narrative her pr team is carefully cultivating. To me, she’s somewhat like the kardashians in HW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Snowflake totally agree with you. As you get older it much harder to change. My dh and I married youngish (not young). About 10 years into our 22 marriage , I started traveling a lot for work and my husband started working from home to be there more for the kids. Both necessities not really optimal but we adjusted. After five years of that, I took my current job where I don’t travel that much. The adjustment to having me sleeping at home most of the time was surprisingly tough on both of us.
Why is there so much fuss about this divorce/couple? She’s extremely boring and he’s a hipster douche.
I have never been a fan of JA and I’m quite sure that it is her pr people who always put out the BP/JA stories. There are so many articles about them, even before the split of JA/JT. I have to laugh when I read things like BP desperately wants JA back (which means basically admitting that he made a mistake with AJ).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is textbook Huvaniston.
When Jen gets dumped, their PR strategy is to always ALWAYS go back to Brad (and Angelina). They know where her bread is buttered.
I’m thinking however they may have overplayed their hand this time, as the Brad tabloid/gossip narrative and stories are soooo ridiculous and over the top. This time it seems beyond obvious what she (and Huvane) are doing. It’s beyond pathetic and embarrassing.
Also weird how no one points out that Brad and Jennifer were both single from roughly 2005 to 2014, so where was the mania then?
Her fans that eat up her blatantly obvious PR tricks are so scary delusional and about as bright as she is.
+ 10000000
Sorry, but so many in the Entertainment media & press have been & will always be in Aniston’s & her publicist back pocket. They will never call out her media games. Even though she does nothing but complain about tabloids, they are pretty much always on her side. She will always be the poor wronged one.
If it wasn”t for this constant leaking, a lot of people would have just shrugged and moved on from the story within days because there’s not much meat on it. It’s not scandalous, surprising, they never came across as overly into each other, the biggest surprise is how long they made it despite their differences and that’s it.
He comes across as very desperate and not wiling to disappear.
This whole break up thing is boring . Noone cares about Jennifer Aniston anymore. Her people knows that. Hence, the push for this big story so she can stay relevant. Oh and don’t forget to add Brad’s name to it. The PR team is loving it right now because they have plenty of storyline to work with. I’ll give it three weeks. There’s other celebs that have more interesting personality, talent and movies for me to entertain myself with. She was boring on Friends and she’s still boring.
Yeah.
Does anybody care at this point? This wasn’t the romance of the century. And sure, in your 40s is when your fundamental differences simply vanish once you get married. Please.
This dude has single-handedly destroyed the word “edgy”.
From what I remember, Courtney did stop being friends with Brad for some time. Didn’t she eventually reinitiate contact while they were at the Golden Globes in 2007? I think Brad was smoking outside at some balcony. Courtney and David went up to him and they talked about kids. Until Angelina eventually broke up the party (she did say hello) and led him back to their table.
I’m sure Cox stopped communicating with Brad out of loyalty to her friend who had declared a cold shoulder war with him in the initial year or two after their split- but that doesn’t mean she ever was angry or not speaking to Brad. I believe it’s as Kaiser stated, Cox is honest and pragmatic and an adult unlike her more insecure friend Jen.
She understood Jen’s humiliation that Brad had fallen in love with his co-star and was “enchanted” but at the same time she knew the real deal that they were a couple that was not meant to be and already splitting before Angelina even made an appearance. She knew Brad was a decent and great guy and refused to partake in the demonizing tabloid narrative boosting/helping out her pal’s post Friends career. Cox is a good person. Unlike Handler. I think that’s why Handler and Aniston have grown distant- the Handler strategy drove Aniston’s few decent friends away. You see Handler was nowhere to be found at Aniston’s 49th shindig.
Wow, you know Courtney very well. How is she these days? I think she is looking better, and please let her know I hope she’s happy. I’ve always liked her.
“I believe it’s as Kaiser stated, Cox is honest and pragmatic and an adult unlike her more insecure friend Jen.”
She wasn’t married to him though. I think it’s easier to stay friends with someone if you were never married or in an intimate relationship with them.
I also don’t think the new wife generally wants an ex-wife hanging around and being overly friendly with her husband. If I saw an ex-wife hanging around my new husband even for just a little bit of banter (and they have no children together), I’d probably be like “Why are you here?”
As LetItGo writes, she’s always appeared more pragmatic. One of the telling comments from her final breakup with Arquette was that she was tired of being the only adult in the room. I can see her feeling that way about an extremely needy and PR-conscious friend. Step back and look at the situation as a disconnected adult. Make your own decision instead of believing/thinking what one person wants you to.
Does anyone else remember when she was dating Arquette and he was just the worst dresser? All the ‘fashion police’ types ragged on him constantly because he was always out with Cox and he dressed like a fool? He just always looked ridiculous or terrible?
She was always just holding his hand and smiling like they were in love so she didn’t give a shit even though she was a big huge star and he was a joke on the red carpet.
They separated formally when their daughter was 6. I think as their daughter started getting older, Cox stopped being willing to be a parent to her husband. What was cute or eccentric earlier looked immature in the face of wanting another adult in the room to co-parent.
Why did they get married? Simple. She was desperate to shed the Poor Jen label, especially after Brad and Angie finally tied the knot. She might as well have shouted it from the housetops, “See? I’m not a loser! I can get married too!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is what TMZ is suggesting based on their limited knowledge.
the only one who asked Jennifer several times for marriage was justin, who wanted to get married and who pressed for it and asked her several times throughout their relationship.
I never for one minute thought this was a real relationship. Steven Huvane knew that Jen’s career was not going to get stronger since she was in her 40’s. They needed to create a new chapter. My theory is that Huvane researched actors that had not quite made it. He has him cast in the same movie as Aniston. And that is where the story begins.
This just plays out like a faux romance until…there is pressure for Justin to marry Jennifer So we have the surprise wedding, the romantic honeymoon with all of their friends (red flag), the sightings on occasion at red carpet events and then ends after an appropriate time period.
Justinwas never the marriage type. He did this for his career and maybe some money. Jen got a date for a few years.
Which also means “Jennifer was never the marriage type. She did this for her career and maybe some money. Justin got a date for a few years.”
The story I’m really interested in is the marriage certificate, if there is any.
If the marriage was indeed not legal, it will either mean that JA was trying to protect her assets from a golddigger (but if you have to take this kind of measure BEFORE the wedding, you probably should not get married) or it will lend credance to the pr-wedding-to-get-rid-of-the poor-Jen-persona theory. I am really intrigued.
If it’s not legal, they’re both liars and fraudsters. They have people that ook after pre-nup agreements called lawyers- you don’t have a fake wedding…..
I’m betting tomorrow’s tabloids will have Jen back in brad’s arms, their All American Sweetheart future again & evil Angie furious & beyond jealous. Or maybe Angie v Jen showdown? “You will never raise my kids” kinda thing. I’m thinking brad & jen on 5/7 covers? Who wants to wager? Predictable i know, but tabloids are like clockwork.
Divorce between seemingly decent celebrities with no kids is as harmless gossip story as you can get these days. To ask why people are talking about this is like why talk about anything?
She’s still super famous to a certain demographic (mine).
This edgy dude, though, I have no idea who he is beyond he married Jennifer Aniston.
I’m burned out. There’s nothing more, I don’t think, on this breakup. I think they had an affair on set, were hot and heavy, and lust carried them far. I think they were in love for those first years and loving the differences and Justin loving the fame. And I do think they both kind of tried for some years, but the longer it went on, and the bloom was off the rose, the less each gave in as far as in what city to be during downtime.
I do believe they married. Why they married? Sometimes couples hit a breaking point and almost split up, and then the getting back together is intense and emotional. That’s probably when they decided to marry.
And……….nothing changed. He was busier than ever. And neither one gave in on which place to be the most. In fact, both retreated.
I thought they were a cute couple. They made it seven years. So that’s about the norm in Hollywood, seven to ten years.
Thanks for the common sense Jayna.
I don’t see them as being “friends” (no pun intended). I think they had a hot start then a slow finish and if you don’t have a solid friendship once the heat cools down then you have nothing. Mr. Jaded married a woman a long time ago (he actually dumped me for her) after only knowing her for a few months. She was a well-known singer in the Southern California music circles, knew all the famous people, pretty, great voice, charismatic and went after him like a heat-seeking missile. So he got sucked in by the image, but underneath it was a completely different, and not very nice person. Many years later, just after they divorced, we ran into each other and the rest as they say is history but the point I’m trying to make is when you marry for “image” you’ll probably run into trouble sooner or later because there’s nothing to fall back on when the excitement wanes.
Yeah, I know the standard divorce statement usually claims “we’ll remain loving friends.” And I do think some couples actually do stay friends, but not these two. I don’t think they were all that friendly in the first place, they were lovers and then spouses (if they were). They don’t have a lot in common, they don’t have kids, so I can’t see them spotted having coffee somewhere.
That happens very very often. It is nearly a cliche.
When my parents met, they were mismatched in every category nearly. One from privilege and the other from nothing. Different religions, backgrounds, parts of the country, etc. One was dating someone everyone thought was perfect but it was all about image and what the person seemed and had on paper.
My parents work and are in love even today.
The one that got away ended up drinking themselves to death.
Dazzling wears off, and then real life begins.
I am so happy for you and Mr. Jaded. It is such a love story to meet up again and have another chance to get it right.
Glad to hear I’m not the only one who never got these two. . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Edgelord JT needs to go shopping at Hot Topic and get some retail therapy.
Sunshine Bubbly Jen needs to go and just start her own realty co. and flip houses and drink umbrelly drinks and chill.
