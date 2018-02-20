People: No one understood why Justin Theroux & Jen Aniston got married at all

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Sigh… what do we even know at this point about the Jennifer Aniston-Justin Theroux relationship, marriage and split? I have a million theories and thoughts, but there are certain fundamentals I keep coming back to. Like, they were never going to work. I don’t know why they thought they could. They should have been an extended fling at most. There was too much working against them from the start, especially given their ages: at that point, they were already grown-ass adults who were set in their ways. Neither one of them compromised much throughout their courtship, so why would the marriage be any different? Which brings us to this People Magazine story – apparently, People’s sources claim that JustJen were always “bickering” about LA versus NY, and more:

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were plagued by problems in their relationship well before they tied the knot — some of the same issues that ultimately led to their marriage’s demise, an insider tells PEOPLE. The source close to the pair says that Aniston and Theroux each preferred different coasts, a major source of continued discord for the pair.

“Ever since they became serious, the living issue often made them bicker. It was always hard for Jen to understand why Justin didn’t like, or at least could learn to like L.A., when she was in L.A.,” the source says. For a long time, the couple — who dated for more than four years before marrying in 2015 — accommodated each other, with Theroux spending more and more time on his own in New York City. “With Jen feeling so strongly about living in L.A. and disliking N.Y.C. so much, she wanted Justin to be happy and that’s why she agreed that he should spend so much time in N.Y.C.,” says the insider.

Still the source adds that “one wonders why they got married in the first place” because “nothing really changed” after the pair tied the knot in a surprise backyard birthday party-turned-wedding ceremony on August 5, 2015, a few days before Theroux turned 44, followed by a honeymoon in Bora Bora with friends such as Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman along for the trip. Getting married “never seemed that important” to them, says the source. “When they finally did start to plan it seriously, it was more like ‘Let’s have a great party with all of our friends and go on a fun trip.’” Still, “they had the same issues before they got married as caused them to split.”

[From People]

“One wonders why they got married in the first place.” The old saying was “don’t marry stupid” – perhaps the new saying can be “don’t marry edgy.” You can bang edgy. You can have a hot fling with edgy. But don’t marry edgy.

A few more things… Justin has canceled his appearance tonight (Tuesday night) on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Which is too bad, because that would have been must-watch TV, but I understand – we’re still weeks or months away from Justin and Jennifer’s respective “first post-split TV appearances.” Remember when Jennifer went on Oprah first post-Brad? Who did Brad go to first? If memory serves, it was Diane Sawyer. Also, there was this curious little item in Page Six:

It seems that Justin Theroux is still on good terms with Jennifer Aniston’s best friends. We’re told that Theroux — who is splitting from the “Friends” star after 2 ¹/₂ years of marriage — was spotted having drinks with a group of pals, including Aniston’s BFF Courteney Cox, at the Diego bar at the Public hotel in late January.

[From Page Six]

Courteney Cox actually stayed friendly with Brad Pitt post-split too, and Courteney always shut down this idea that Brad was some horrible cheater who broke Jen’s heart. I’m just saying, I think Courteney is a pretty pragmatic person who doesn’t “take sides” like we’re all in middle school. What’s more interesting, to me, is that Justin (or Team Justin) wants us to know that he’s still cool with Jennifer’s friends, or that they don’t hate him. Why does it matter if he’s so edgy?

Premiere of HBO's 'The Leftovers' Season 3 - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

161 Responses to “People: No one understood why Justin Theroux & Jen Aniston got married at all”

  1. SilverUnicorn says:
    February 20, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Oh God.
    Please, sources.. S.T.O.P.

    And if Justin and Jen wanted to make it work, they would have done it.
    None of them is coming out of this mess in a good way. It’s becoming a farce. If they keep digging, pretty sure some stuff about Justin’s ex and their triangle will come out too…

    Reply
  2. Snazzy says:
    February 20, 2018 at 7:42 am

    What does edgy even mean? I mean really…

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Eh. Lots of people have issues and get married anyway. Sometimes it works, most of the time it doesn’t.

    Reply
    • Capepopsie says:
      February 20, 2018 at 7:51 am

      Very true! So, take notes people! ❤️

      Reply
    • Brers says:
      February 20, 2018 at 8:41 am

      Plus the “liking to live in different places” seemed like it could HELP.
      They’re two fully formed individuals. Spending some time together, some time apart can be good for independent people in a relationship.

      And I think Jen can be a bit needy of people – and would happily direct that neediness towards friends. So I assumed she could have her friend group, get drunk and loud when needed, and she could then see Justin when she wanted to have a partner.

      Not saying I thought it would last forever – but a good few more years.

      Reply
      • LadyT says:
        February 20, 2018 at 9:29 am

        Living in different places can be a fantastic arrangement. My husband and I have done it before, a year or two at a time, and it was similar to rewinding to the dating days. Breakfast in bed and adventures planned to explore the partner’s city. Three differences though- it was already a well-established marriage, it was never going to be a permanent arrangement and there was never a doubt about fidelity.

      • Wren says:
        February 20, 2018 at 9:44 am

        I think it would depend on the people. It wasn’t just liking to live in different places. It was hating the place where the other chose to live. I could only put up with my partner being disdainful of my chosen home for so long.

      • Kitten says:
        February 20, 2018 at 10:56 am

        I feel like it was always doomed. You can’t have two people in a relationship hating the city that the other person loves.

        I know I would have a really hard time if my BF decided that he wanted to move back to Iowa, for instance. I’m very much tied into where I live and I love cities. Iowa would be an incredibly difficult adjustment for me, and I don’t have the amount of resources that these people do to help with the cost of flying back to the east coast to see family, friends, etc.

    • Victoria says:
      February 20, 2018 at 9:50 am

      Yep! Totes agree. It didn’t work, who cares

      Reply
    • noway says:
      February 20, 2018 at 1:28 pm

      I wouldn’t say most marriages fail, I think the statistic is a bit less than half. I’m not sure why their failed marriage is a farce. Sure when you are a celebrity you have the added extra of explaining your breakup to the world and your brand, and that must be difficult. Still when a couple breaks up some friends and family say I knew it would work out or they should have never got married. It really isn’t all that different from the average person, just louder.

      Reply
  4. hoopjumper says:
    February 20, 2018 at 7:47 am

    OK, I finally figured out why I think he always looks a bit strange. He’s handsome, but he dyes his hair WAY too dark.

    Reply
  5. Ally says:
    February 20, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I think it worked nicely for them as a business and social arrangement… it bumped JT nearer to A list and she looked less tragic circa the AJ-BP marriage. Who knows how much time they had ever planned to spend together.

    I think, worst case scenario is that he’s involved in something Terry Richardson-adjacent and she wants to be well clear of it before it breaks.

    Reply
  6. smcollins says:
    February 20, 2018 at 7:48 am

    We’re, what, 5 days in to the divorce announcement and there’s already been so, so many headlines & posts (everywhere, not just here). Maybe that’s a good thing, though. The big surge followed by a quick death. There’s nothing new being reported, just variations of the same story over & over again. Wake me when something really juicy pops up.

    Reply
  7. Luca76 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I think he’s not a good person but I don’t think he’s the Jekyll/Hyde person Jen fans were pretending.
    He was always a hipster douchebag. Always BFF with the creepiest creep Uncle Terry. Always a dishonest jerk who screwed over Heidi Bivens in a callous and cruel way.
    She raced to marry him because she wanted to get rid of the Poor Jen moniker and her fans loved to compare him to Brad and how Jen ‘won’ because he’s so much ‘hotter’. They literally had nothing in common and neither had the maturity or depth to make a compromise in order to make it work.
    There’s zero surprises in this divorce so far.

    Reply
    • SilverUnicorn says:
      February 20, 2018 at 7:52 am

      Amen.
      Being BFF with Richardson is also a huge red flag for douchiness and skeeviness

      Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      February 20, 2018 at 8:10 am

      Exactly, he is the same douchy wannabe hipster many of us on celebitchy pointed out prior to the wedding as now. But Aniston fans talked themselves (and tried to convince everyone who would listen) that he was hot and up coming, smart, well respected, blah, blah, blah. Check Celebrity archives.

      I mean like, was everyone wearing blindfolds and plugging their ears to him ditching a common lawyer wife for Aniston? I think someone yesterday said her fans have a fairytale complex and I totally think so too.

      Reply
      • Bridget says:
        February 20, 2018 at 9:20 am

        Note of order: NY isn’t a common law state (neither is CA). Heidi was Justin’s partner.

        This is a thing because I have seen people assume that they’ve been with someone long enough that it’s a common law marriage and end up totally screwed over because very few states are Common Law.

    • ArtShark says:
      February 20, 2018 at 8:35 am

      But he’s also best friends with Amy Sedaris, who was the “best man” at the wedding. She’s basically a national treasure in my eyes. It leaves me so confused.

      Reply
      • Luca76 says:
        February 20, 2018 at 8:42 am

        Sorry but as much as I love Amy Sedaris she’s also apparently very friendly with Uncle Terry too so she’s not really a treasure .
        Read the accounts by the models he’s attacked and his non denial denials. He’s a sociopath. And that’s Justin’s closest male friend.

      • magnoliarose says:
        February 20, 2018 at 1:04 pm

        Anyone who is friends with Terry Richardson I will not support. The truth about him is much darker than has been reported. He traumatized models and has a lot of photos in his personal collection that would devastate young women if they were ever revealed. I hate him.
        I side eye Amy.

    • Wren says:
      February 20, 2018 at 10:23 am

      I’m with you except I’m skeptical she really wanted to get rid of “Poor Jen”. Poor Jen has made her lots and lots of money and kept her name relevant. Nobody would care about her endorsement deals, but they care about Poor Jen. She hasn’t done anything noteworthy career-wise in a long time (unless I’m missing something), but her relationships have kept her current and covered in the media.

      I don’t really know why she married him. It didn’t make much sense at the time, except to put to rest the “will they or won’t they” before people got bored and moved on. Or perhaps she really wanted this to work, to prove the haters wrong. They wouldn’t be the first couple who got started in sketchy circumstances who felt the need to “prove” their love by getting married, even though there’s nothing to prove and it’s unlikely to last.

      Reply
    • KBB says:
      February 20, 2018 at 11:52 am

      Her fans were kidding themselves if they thought that. He is not and has never been hotter than Brad Pitt. Plus, Brad Pitt is Brad Pitt! He’ll always be delicious.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      February 20, 2018 at 1:05 pm

      “She raced to marry him…”

      I think waiting 4 years to get married is the OPPOSITE of “racing” to marry someone.

      Reply
  8. Ann says:
    February 20, 2018 at 7:57 am

    How “edgy” can a botoxed middle aged millionaire dressing all “rebel without a cause” be?

    Reply
    • mannori says:
      February 20, 2018 at 8:24 am

      this! real edgy people at LES laugh their asses off and roll their eyes to poseurs like Theroux.

      Reply
    • Cheeky Squirrel says:
      February 20, 2018 at 9:27 am

      I snorted reading this! Too true.

      Reply
    • LetItGo says:
      February 20, 2018 at 9:54 am

      @Ann

      True. Or, in an even more obvious way, how “edgy,” is a guy dating Jennifer Aniston? Hello?! Lol

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 20, 2018 at 1:44 pm

      I confess to being married to someone who is kind of outsider and has more of an “edge” (oh how I hate that word now) but thinks men like Justin are a joke. He’s very different, but none of it is for show. He is authentic which is what I fell in love with. He is traditional in some ways, has a little vanity but would never spray tan or get hair plugs if he was balding, (he isn’) and just lives and does his thing.
      He pointed out friends we have that are opposites. My brother is an ex-hippie surfing weed smoker who loves extreme sports rugged travel and has not one materialistic bone in his body. His wife is very Southern Californian not shallow, but she would hate to live in New York and likes nice things. Our other friend couples; an artist and a psychiatrist, musician and a teacher. My sister, badass business type and an artist.
      So he called BS on this whole thing. He thinks Justin is just embarrassed he was so transparent with his fame grab, so he is trying to distance himself from the obvious.

      Reply
      • KBB says:
        February 20, 2018 at 3:22 pm

        I agree with your husband’s read on Justin. It’s almost like he’s trying to do damage control for how he behaved the last seven years. His spray tan and shit-eating grin on every red carpet don’t look so cool now that he’s back in NY.

        I think Jennifer promised more than she could deliver in terms of spending time on both coasts, but he was game to play Hollywood supercouple for a long time.

  9. kate says:
    February 20, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Chelsea Handler and Uncle Terry’s respective BFF broke up. How sad!

    Reply
  10. RBC says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:00 am

    I am starting to think that Justin has a new girlfriend waiting in the wings. All this discussion on “ LA vs NYC, different lifestyles, not liking Jennifer’s friends etc” seems like they are trying to justify their breakup. Jennifer does not want another run on the “ unlucky in love Jennifer” treadmill and Justin does not want the “ broke Jennifer’s heart” and cheater label when he is seen with his new girlfriend.
    They are both media savvy people

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      February 20, 2018 at 8:48 am

      Your comment reminded me of a frequent them of Lainey’s reporting on them as a couple. She often pointed out that Jen had finally found the partner who was willing and eager to play media games with her. A true partner in that regard if nothing else.

      Now that they are leaking against each other OR more specifically *he* is leaking against JA, perhaps that shared quality isn’t so cute anymore.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        February 20, 2018 at 10:17 am

        Good point, LAK.

      • sunnydeereynolds says:
        February 20, 2018 at 10:43 am

        Her PR team taught him well over the years how to play this game that’s why her team won’t really bad mouth him in the press like they dragged her rival couple. She can just say that he used her to further his career and he’s cheating on her and call it a day and come out swinging – winning people’s sympathy but she couldn’t. She won’t. She knows too well that he can expose her PR game how she bought a husband and faked a relationship to be in the competition. What’s more embarrassing and damaging for her at this point? Being cheated on (by a man she got from cheating too) or faking this whole relationship to maintain a faux perfect life? She got an image and brand to upkeep. The last thing she wants is for people to know she’s phony. So she’ll stick with these bi-coastal differences and they are not compatible angle as she will re-brand herself as this almost 50, single and fabulous shtik and end up winning America’s heart. Win – win for both parties.

      • KBB says:
        February 20, 2018 at 12:03 pm

        Good point LAK. What is that saying? The things you love about someone are the things you’ll hate later? Something along those lines. She’s feeling the other side of that now.

        And I hate to bring them into it again, but Brad Pitt had to deal with the same thing. Angelina cleaned him up real nice in the press for years, but when they broke up, he saw what the other side was like.

      • magnoliarose says:
        February 20, 2018 at 2:04 pm

        @LAK I agree. This isn’t so sweet anymore. He isn’t stupid.

        @KBB
        I think differently.
        Brad’s likability is his weapon and he is as responsible for the PR of the Brange as Angelina was. He is far from weak and is as ruthless as they come when he wants to be. If anyone thinks it has always been AJ running things and was always the stronger partner you are fooling yourselves. Do you imagine she would ever attach herself that hard to someone who didn’t give as much as she gave?
        Who had the worse PR year last year? Not Brad.
        He is a master at this. Poor feckless Brad is the perfect foil to make any aggressive moves by AJ look mean and vindictive and on brand for the homewrecking villainess. She stopped her PR spinning for a reason. AJ’s fans don’t seem to realize her persona is polarizing, so she is easy to cast negatively. JA did it.
        All three are good at this game. And apparently, Justin is up for it too.

      • KBB says:
        February 20, 2018 at 3:30 pm

        @MagnoliaRose Those are fair points on Brad. I probably fall for his PR spin more than the others involved because I do find him so likable. And hot. Very hot. But I do give credit to Angelina for helping him craft the philanthropic family man image we came to know.

        The attack mode Angelina wasn’t a good look for her, regardless of whether it was justified or not. I think she would have come off better if she’d just filed for divorce and iced him out. The way she just doesn’t respond to attacks has always been her strength because she gives the impression of just being above it all. The tit for tat after the divorce was beneath both of them.

        Her fans talk about how Brad wanted the case sealed because he had secrets to keep, but it was the best thing for her public image too. Because as you said, Brad leaned into the likable helpless man vs vindictive woman angle.

  11. SM says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Boy, for someone who did not care enough to understand why get married, Justin seems very much bothered with how this divorce is presented to the world.

    Reply
  12. Neva_D says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I read this line somewhere (I think it was Jezebel or Pajiba): “If the city you live in is more important than the person you marry, maybe you shouldn’t have gotten married at all.” It seems so ridiculous to me that neither of them were willing to compromise with each other on this. I actually did think they’d last, but more because they were doing it out of spite since everyone thought it wouldn’t work.

    Reply
  13. The Original Mia says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I thought they got married because of B&A. Always have. Always will. She tried to turn a fling into a marriage. And this prevailing thought that he’s the jerk who’s trying to hurt her is laughable. They were both jerks back in the day to his ex. She knew what kind of man he was back then and vice versa.

    Reply
  14. Igotbiglipsandicannotlie says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I don’t think we will ever know the real story here and whatever it is probably isn’t as scandalous as we want it to be. However, it is fun talking about it. The comments on these articles make my day. So much emotion and drama!

    Reply
    • Wren says:
      February 20, 2018 at 10:36 am

      It’s actually most likely incredibly boring and exactly what we think it is. Who hasn’t seen this play out in real life among our friends and family? I do love all the vague “Jen isn’t what she seems” and the “Justin is just too EDGY for her and her LA lifestyle”. No, really? Jen is a real person and not the 2D image she presents to the media? You don’t say. Justin is now suddenly too cool for her? Yeah, I’ve been hearing that ego assuaging reasoning since middle school.

      Reply
  15. Jussie says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I’m not sure why everyone’s working so hard to make this into something much more complicated than it seems.

    They married 2 and a half years ago, not 2 months ago. Why is it so wild to think they were happy and committed then, and now years later feel differently? Two years isn’t exactly a long marriage, but it’s more than enough time for a relationship to naturally go from great to disconnected to done.

    Reply
  16. Nora says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:16 am

    When I read the comments on other websites I’m always surprised that people think it’s never Jennifer’s fault. Honestly said, I think behind closed doors Jennifer isn’t always that nice girls and can be super high maintenance. Plus, it must be boring to talk to her. But I guess she will always have that image because of “evil Brangelina”. Her PR manager Huvane did really a great job.

    Reply
    • Carmen says:
      February 20, 2018 at 9:32 am

      She’s catching lots more flak this time around than she did when she and Pitt broke up. People are finally getting tired of her BS.

      Reply
    • LetItGo says:
      February 20, 2018 at 10:11 am

      True @Nora, Huvane is a genius that takes sows ears and spins them into silk…everything, that in turn cuts him regular checks for 20% of their gross. Only reason Handler probably isn’t with him still is that she can’t afford him -being out of work like she is.

      I have no idea how Aniston ever got tagged as a ‘nice’ anything. She comes across as one of those fair weather insecure needy friends who never really puts themselves out for anyone who doesn’t pledge loyalty up the wazoo, and sing her praises at all times. She might pretend to like those that don’t do that, but only if they have something she wants, i.e., can help her career.

      The kind of person she is, is apparent in her interviews. Watch her experience revulsion when an older male interviewer tells her he saw her latest film and she reminded him comedically and otherwise of Streisand. Read her GQ piece and her Vogue piece where she starts and debuts the cat fight with Angelina in ’08 (the hating on Brad wasn’t working, so she and Huvane switched course). Watch her lie on Oprah repeatedly.

      Watch her throw almost everyone she dates/marries under the bus.

      Read her Mother’s book.

      There’s something not well with Jen

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      February 20, 2018 at 10:20 am

      This. To spin Kaiser’s point another way. “Bang the bleached blond Cali girl, enjoy the margaritas, but don’t marry her”.

      6-7 years of a relationship, it doesn’t all get to fall down on Evil Justin. She chose to date him as part of a messy triangle, chose to use him for her media games. If he’s standing up against the Huvane Treatment of him, as LAK suggests above, this will get interesting.

      Reply
      • minx says:
        February 20, 2018 at 10:37 am

        If Huvane tries to cast her as the poor jilted spouse again he’s making a mistake. She got to play that role once, to her great benefit, but it won’t work this time. She and JT weren’t some golden couple, and it will make her look bad for staying with him if he was such a jerk. She’s older and will look foolish. Better to just wrap up this split as quickly as possible and move on.

  17. CAYUUTEE says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:17 am

    They got married to play the game. Look at the time line compared to B&A. Jen and team needs to clear this up quickly cause people are catching on to her PR game.

    Reply
    • Edina says:
      February 20, 2018 at 8:29 am

      Absolutely. Sometimes i think, isnt she exhausted with theses pr games at some point? I mean she almost 50. Isn’t it enough and live in peace and enjoy your wealth and life? No wonder she needs therapy. If she would stop this finally, i think her therapist would be redundant. I would go crazy after all theses years.

      Reply
  18. SoulSPA says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:17 am

    All I can see now while looking at their pictures together is their body language. She’s trying too hard. Look at the way she leans towards him. Too forced. He looks like he doesn’t care. FFS they are both actors but they can’t even pool a decent happy couple together. No surprise people talk like this about their marriage .

    Reply
  19. shelly says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:18 am

    IMO, they had a PR relationship to boost his career and that Aniston can get rid of that “poor Jennifer/she can’t keep a man” narrative.

    Reply
  20. lilly says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:20 am

    I just wonder why – if they’re really not married – they just didn’t say that had a commitment ceremony. And – I’m going to be honest now – I always thought it was weird that she chose August 5 (Maddox birthday) to marry and I’m not even an Angelina fan.

    Reply
  21. Sarri says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:22 am

    IDK what it is but I’ve never been able to warm to Jennifer.

    Reply
  22. JMO says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Looking at Justin’s IG page, his friends etc. – they’re completely different, it was never going to work. I don’t know why they even started dating.

    Reply
  23. Gronk says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:27 am

    …many people ignored the Heidi Bivens stuff which I never understood. Still think it’s strange that her fans thought it’s okay what Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston did just because he and Heidi weren’t married. It was still a long relationship. Sorry but Jennifer Aniston ain’t no angel in my eyes (not that it matters though what I think).

    Reply
  24. Margo S. says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Zero passion between them. They stand beside each other like they’re siblings.

    Reply
  25. hale says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I often wrote on the DM that their body language sucks and that this marriage won’t last and got downvoted… oh well.

    Reply
  26. minx says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:34 am

    They look like a prom fixup. A bad one.

    Reply
  27. ell says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:40 am

    honestly, i’m a bit baffled but how much people are talking about their split? neither of them is all that famous tbh, i think it’s them fuelling the talk to stay relevant.

    Reply
  28. Snowflake says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:40 am

    They could have made it work if they wanted to. IMO they are both used to their lifestyles and didn’t want to give it up. After a certain point, you get set in your ways. My husband and I were late 30s when we met and we had so many fights learning to live together. We had to learn to compromise because we like to eat differently. He’s a night owl, I’m not, etc, etc. There’s so many things you have to compromise on as a couple. They were probably OK when they weren’t living together. Living together is the real test IMO. I think neither wanted to make the necessary compromises.

    Reply
    • Justwastingtime says:
      February 20, 2018 at 8:59 am

      Snowflake totally agree with you. As you get older it much harder to change. My dh and I married youngish (not young). About 10 years into our 22 marriage , I started traveling a lot for work and my husband started working from home to be there more for the kids. Both necessities not really optimal but we adjusted. After five years of that, I took my current job where I don’t travel that much. The adjustment to having me sleeping at home most of the time was surprisingly tough on both of us.

      Reply
  29. bert says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Why is there so much fuss about this divorce/couple? She’s extremely boring and he’s a hipster douche.

    Reply
  30. ines says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:50 am

    I have never been a fan of JA and I’m quite sure that it is her pr people who always put out the BP/JA stories. There are so many articles about them, even before the split of JA/JT. I have to laugh when I read things like BP desperately wants JA back (which means basically admitting that he made a mistake with AJ).

    Reply
    • LetItGo says:
      February 20, 2018 at 10:31 am

      Yes @ines, it’s her power PR flack Stephen Huvane behind it all- with her approval of course.

      This is textbook Huvaniston.

      When Jen gets dumped, their PR strategy is to always ALWAYS go back to Brad (and Angelina). They know where her bread is buttered.

      I’m thinking however they may have overplayed their hand this time, as the Brad tabloid/gossip narrative and stories are soooo ridiculous and over the top. This time it seems beyond obvious what she (and Huvane) are doing. It’s beyond pathetic and embarrassing.

      Also weird how no one points out that Brad and Jennifer were both single from roughly 2005 to 2014, so where was the mania then?

      Her fans that eat up her blatantly obvious PR tricks are so scary delusional and about as bright as she is.

      Reply
  31. Sarah says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Sorry, but so many in the Entertainment media & press have been & will always be in Aniston’s & her publicist back pocket. They will never call out her media games. Even though she does nothing but complain about tabloids, they are pretty much always on her side. She will always be the poor wronged one.

    Reply
  32. xena says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:59 am

    If it wasn”t for this constant leaking, a lot of people would have just shrugged and moved on from the story within days because there’s not much meat on it. It’s not scandalous, surprising, they never came across as overly into each other, the biggest surprise is how long they made it despite their differences and that’s it.
    He comes across as very desperate and not wiling to disappear.

    Reply
  33. CAYUUTEE says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:06 am

    This whole break up thing is boring . Noone cares about Jennifer Aniston anymore. Her people knows that. Hence, the push for this big story so she can stay relevant. Oh and don’t forget to add Brad’s name to it. The PR team is loving it right now because they have plenty of storyline to work with. I’ll give it three weeks. There’s other celebs that have more interesting personality, talent and movies for me to entertain myself with. She was boring on Friends and she’s still boring.

    Reply
  34. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Does anybody care at this point? This wasn’t the romance of the century. And sure, in your 40s is when your fundamental differences simply vanish once you get married. Please.

    This dude has single-handedly destroyed the word “edgy”.

    Reply
  35. soc says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:22 am

    From what I remember, Courtney did stop being friends with Brad for some time. Didn’t she eventually reinitiate contact while they were at the Golden Globes in 2007? I think Brad was smoking outside at some balcony. Courtney and David went up to him and they talked about kids. Until Angelina eventually broke up the party (she did say hello) and led him back to their table.

    Reply
    • LetItGo says:
      February 20, 2018 at 9:46 am

      I’m sure Cox stopped communicating with Brad out of loyalty to her friend who had declared a cold shoulder war with him in the initial year or two after their split- but that doesn’t mean she ever was angry or not speaking to Brad. I believe it’s as Kaiser stated, Cox is honest and pragmatic and an adult unlike her more insecure friend Jen.
      She understood Jen’s humiliation that Brad had fallen in love with his co-star and was “enchanted” but at the same time she knew the real deal that they were a couple that was not meant to be and already splitting before Angelina even made an appearance. She knew Brad was a decent and great guy and refused to partake in the demonizing tabloid narrative boosting/helping out her pal’s post Friends career. Cox is a good person. Unlike Handler. I think that’s why Handler and Aniston have grown distant- the Handler strategy drove Aniston’s few decent friends away. You see Handler was nowhere to be found at Aniston’s 49th shindig.

      Reply
      • Darla says:
        February 20, 2018 at 10:20 am

        Wow, you know Courtney very well. How is she these days? I think she is looking better, and please let her know I hope she’s happy. I’ve always liked her.

      • perplexed says:
        February 20, 2018 at 10:53 am

        “I believe it’s as Kaiser stated, Cox is honest and pragmatic and an adult unlike her more insecure friend Jen.”

        She wasn’t married to him though. I think it’s easier to stay friends with someone if you were never married or in an intimate relationship with them.

        I also don’t think the new wife generally wants an ex-wife hanging around and being overly friendly with her husband. If I saw an ex-wife hanging around my new husband even for just a little bit of banter (and they have no children together), I’d probably be like “Why are you here?”

    • notasugarhere says:
      February 20, 2018 at 10:25 am

      As LetItGo writes, she’s always appeared more pragmatic. One of the telling comments from her final breakup with Arquette was that she was tired of being the only adult in the room. I can see her feeling that way about an extremely needy and PR-conscious friend. Step back and look at the situation as a disconnected adult. Make your own decision instead of believing/thinking what one person wants you to.

      Reply
      • Uglyartwork says:
        February 20, 2018 at 11:05 am

        Does anyone else remember when she was dating Arquette and he was just the worst dresser? All the ‘fashion police’ types ragged on him constantly because he was always out with Cox and he dressed like a fool? He just always looked ridiculous or terrible?

        She was always just holding his hand and smiling like they were in love so she didn’t give a shit even though she was a big huge star and he was a joke on the red carpet.

      • notasugarhere says:
        February 20, 2018 at 12:32 pm

        They separated formally when their daughter was 6. I think as their daughter started getting older, Cox stopped being willing to be a parent to her husband. What was cute or eccentric earlier looked immature in the face of wanting another adult in the room to co-parent.

  36. Carmen says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Why did they get married? Simple. She was desperate to shed the Poor Jen label, especially after Brad and Angie finally tied the knot. She might as well have shouted it from the housetops, “See? I’m not a loser! I can get married too!”

    Reply
  37. HelloSunshine says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Okay hold up.. are they actually married? I thought a story a few days ago said they’re not actually married, there is no marriage certificate so there will be no divorce? Am I remembering wrong?

    Reply
  38. Cyrus says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:09 am

    the only one who asked Jennifer several times for marriage was justin, who wanted to get married and who pressed for it and asked her several times throughout their relationship.

    Reply
  39. Karen says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I never for one minute thought this was a real relationship. Steven Huvane knew that Jen’s career was not going to get stronger since she was in her 40’s. They needed to create a new chapter. My theory is that Huvane researched actors that had not quite made it. He has him cast in the same movie as Aniston. And that is where the story begins.

    This just plays out like a faux romance until…there is pressure for Justin to marry Jennifer So we have the surprise wedding, the romantic honeymoon with all of their friends (red flag), the sightings on occasion at red carpet events and then ends after an appropriate time period.

    Justinwas never the marriage type. He did this for his career and maybe some money. Jen got a date for a few years.

    Reply
  40. kate says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:35 am

    The story I’m really interested in is the marriage certificate, if there is any.
    If the marriage was indeed not legal, it will either mean that JA was trying to protect her assets from a golddigger (but if you have to take this kind of measure BEFORE the wedding, you probably should not get married) or it will lend credance to the pr-wedding-to-get-rid-of-the poor-Jen-persona theory. I am really intrigued.

    Reply
  41. Sarah says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:22 am

    I’m betting tomorrow’s tabloids will have Jen back in brad’s arms, their All American Sweetheart future again & evil Angie furious & beyond jealous. Or maybe Angie v Jen showdown? “You will never raise my kids” kinda thing. I’m thinking brad & jen on 5/7 covers? Who wants to wager? Predictable i know, but tabloids are like clockwork.

    Reply
  42. AngieB says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Divorce between seemingly decent celebrities with no kids is as harmless gossip story as you can get these days. To ask why people are talking about this is like why talk about anything?

    She’s still super famous to a certain demographic (mine).

    This edgy dude, though, I have no idea who he is beyond he married Jennifer Aniston.

    Reply
  43. Jayna says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    I’m burned out. There’s nothing more, I don’t think, on this breakup. I think they had an affair on set, were hot and heavy, and lust carried them far. I think they were in love for those first years and loving the differences and Justin loving the fame. And I do think they both kind of tried for some years, but the longer it went on, and the bloom was off the rose, the less each gave in as far as in what city to be during downtime.

    I do believe they married. Why they married? Sometimes couples hit a breaking point and almost split up, and then the getting back together is intense and emotional. That’s probably when they decided to marry.

    And……….nothing changed. He was busier than ever. And neither one gave in on which place to be the most. In fact, both retreated.

    I thought they were a cute couple. They made it seven years. So that’s about the norm in Hollywood, seven to ten years.

    Reply
  44. Jaded says:
    February 20, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    I don’t see them as being “friends” (no pun intended). I think they had a hot start then a slow finish and if you don’t have a solid friendship once the heat cools down then you have nothing. Mr. Jaded married a woman a long time ago (he actually dumped me for her) after only knowing her for a few months. She was a well-known singer in the Southern California music circles, knew all the famous people, pretty, great voice, charismatic and went after him like a heat-seeking missile. So he got sucked in by the image, but underneath it was a completely different, and not very nice person. Many years later, just after they divorced, we ran into each other and the rest as they say is history but the point I’m trying to make is when you marry for “image” you’ll probably run into trouble sooner or later because there’s nothing to fall back on when the excitement wanes.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      February 20, 2018 at 2:17 pm

      Yeah, I know the standard divorce statement usually claims “we’ll remain loving friends.” And I do think some couples actually do stay friends, but not these two. I don’t think they were all that friendly in the first place, they were lovers and then spouses (if they were). They don’t have a lot in common, they don’t have kids, so I can’t see them spotted having coffee somewhere.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 20, 2018 at 2:55 pm

      That happens very very often. It is nearly a cliche.
      When my parents met, they were mismatched in every category nearly. One from privilege and the other from nothing. Different religions, backgrounds, parts of the country, etc. One was dating someone everyone thought was perfect but it was all about image and what the person seemed and had on paper.
      My parents work and are in love even today.
      The one that got away ended up drinking themselves to death.
      Dazzling wears off, and then real life begins.

      I am so happy for you and Mr. Jaded. It is such a love story to meet up again and have another chance to get it right.

      Reply
  45. whispersjane says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Glad to hear I’m not the only one who never got these two. . .

    I first saw him on Six Feet Under, playing one of Brenda’s boyfriends . Anyone remember that? God, I loved that show. It broke my heart, but I loved it.

    Reply
  46. tearose11 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    If only Hollywoo couples put in as much work into their relationships and marriages as they do engaging in PR fights, maybe they would have more of the former.

    Edgelord JT needs to go shopping at Hot Topic and get some retail therapy.

    Sunshine Bubbly Jen needs to go and just start her own realty co. and flip houses and drink umbrelly drinks and chill.

    Reply

