Duchess Kate in Erdem at Buckingham Palace: keen or not so much?

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex doing an appearance together at Buckingham Palace on Monday. We’re in the midst of London Fashion Week, and Sophie and Kate co-hosted an event highlighting sustainable fashion from commonwealth nations. This was announced several weeks ago, and I thought at the time that it sounded like more of a Sophie thing than a Kate thing. But here was Kate, in a black-and-white Erdem dress, looking somewhat interested as she spoke to Stella McCartney.

Just one day after hitting the red carpet at the BAFTAs, Kate Middleton is attending another fashionable event at Buckingham Palace during London Fashion Week. Alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the stylish royal co-hosted the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange reception at the palace on Monday evening. The exciting fashion initiative saw designers and artisans from all 52 countries of the Commonwealths create one-of-a-kind sustainable outfits, which were showcased at the reception.

Kate opted for a black-and-white lace floral print dress by Erdem, while Sophie wore a black dress with red detailing from Burberry. (Burberry and Stella McCartney are the designers representing the U.K. at the event.) Kate and Sophie are often seen as the most fashionable members of the royal family. With a keen eye for feminine tailoring and elegant formalwear, Sophie’s choices have been compared to Kate‘s. Both are fans of British designers Erdem, Emilia Wickstead and Alexander McQueen as well as the milliner Jane Taylor. And both own those famous L.K. Bennett nude pumps.

[From People]

“With a keen eye for feminine tailoring and elegant formalwear, Sophie’s choices have been compared to Kate‘s.” Poor Jason, please take it down a notch. We might have to change his name from Poor Jason to Keen Jason. Sophie has been a member of the royal family for nearly a decade longer than Kate. Sophie is reportedly extremely close to the Queen, who is said to rely on her and adore her much like a second daughter. My point? Sophie is dusting some of HER royal magic on Kate, the wayward flasher and chutney-gifter. Sophie is not copying Kate, nor following Kate’s lead. If Kate was smart, she would start following Sophie’s lead.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

92 Responses to “Duchess Kate in Erdem at Buckingham Palace: keen or not so much?”

  1. Becks says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I think they both look nice here. Are the outfits the most fashion forward? No. But Sophie looks great in that Burberry dress – I like her style a lot, I think she wears a lot of clean classic lines that work for her figure, but still takes some chances. And Kate looks nice. Finally Erdem didn’t completely fail her.

    I think this overall looks like it was an interesting and fun evening.

    Reply
  2. Tanguerita says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:25 am

    I can’t wrap my head around the fact that this basic dress costs over 3000 US-Dollar.

    Reply
    • lala says:
      February 20, 2018 at 8:29 am

      and it is custom made in order to fit Kate´s current state. How can one splash such amount of money on maternity wear remains out of any world for me. But Kate went full force on designers after George was born.

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        February 20, 2018 at 9:11 am

        She is not spending her own money. The Prince Charles works and manages the Duchy. Literally, he earns that money. His offspring and his heir’s wife just spend it unwisely. How can William allow to have his wife under the bus while playing the wonderful family act is beyond my comprehension.

      • LAK says:
        February 20, 2018 at 9:32 am

        Soulspa: William never stopped the mocking tabloid monikers and articles when they were dating. Why change the habit of a lifetime.

      • SoulSPA says:
        February 20, 2018 at 9:57 am

        @LAK I hear you and you are right. Just that now she is his wife and most importantly the mother of his children. That should matter to him.

      • spidee!! says:
        February 20, 2018 at 11:21 am

        @ SoulSPA – what do you expect Wm to do?

      • SoulSPA says:
        February 20, 2018 at 12:54 pm

        @Spidee!! On the one hand it’s said that Will has always called the shots, and on the other hand Kate’s proved during the Waiting Years she would do anything to land the title. She and her family wanted very much the title, hence their efforts and millions of pounds spent and the strategy for their plan. The balance of power was obvious pre-marriage and Will’s words during the engagement interview showed it clearly: I gave her time (the decade of waiting) to know what she’s getting into and back off if she wanted to.
        I’ve read various POV around here and the truth may lie in the middle. William is cold, controlling and petulant. Kate lacks life, world and work experience pre-marriage. It shows. And now they both live in a bubble of luxury and privilege. Both could do more but there are two things: William is controlling but Kate accepts it. The burden is always on the married-in. It shows. Had William cared about his role and her role, he would have decided that ages ago. He wanted a wife, she was the last one standing. She didn’t give a flying fly and was protected and supported by her family in order to get the title. Both are spineless but overall he calls the shots. Always had. He should make sure there is quality and quantity in their work. There isn’t any. Who gets busted? Kate? Nothing’s changed. William allows the status quo but Kate doesn’t push him either.

    • minx says:
      February 20, 2018 at 10:20 am

      It’s a pretty, well-fitting maternity dress….and it’s still not worth a fraction of that cost

      Reply
    • Milla says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:22 pm

      Pret a porter movie explains it well. Why is that dress 3000 ? So you can set a goal to buy anything erdem.

      Reply
  3. Adele Dazeem says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:25 am

    I like this dress, it’s out of character for Kate because it’s interesting. I love Sophie and she looks great. I’d love to see these royal ladies form a girl pack (along w Meghan) and do appearances together. I think Sophie and Meghan together can bring Kate’s formerly mildly interesting personality back from the dead.

    Reply
  4. Alix says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:28 am

    The dress is fine. Jason’s grammar could use some work, though. (I wish I were enough of a scholar to name the error, but “Sophie’s choices” do not have a “keen eye”. Help me out, English majors!)

    Reply
  5. llamas says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:28 am

    In the photo where you can see Kate’s face in the mirror she looks like she did during the gf days.

    Reply
  6. Beluga says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Erdem are yet to make a dress that I actually like. Blech.

    Is it tone deaf to wear a black-base dress the very next day after wearing green at the BAFTAs? I’m going to tentatively say yes, because it keeps the whole discussion going and really highlights that yes, if she’d wanted to she could have shown her support.

    Reply
  7. Seraphina says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Agreed with all you said Kaiser, especially that Kate should follow Sophie’s lead.

    Reply
  8. Nancy says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:33 am

    She looks amazing. Love the dress. The only thing I would do differently is change the color of the hose, but that’s just me. She knows how to dress while pregnant.

    Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Sophie never used to be so stylish but she certainly has more poise and style than Katie Keen.

    Reply
  10. SoulSPA says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Gotta catch my breath. Was it Sophie’s event and Keen Kate went along? Their really try to make her look good. LMAO. At this rate she’ll clock in enough events for the rest of the year.

    Reply
  11. Millenial says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:42 am

    So it was event highlighting sustainable fashion and Kate couldn’t be bothered to wear one of the sustainable fashion designers? And that’s just rich anyways, considering she wears most of her clothes one time and then never again. Ridiculous.

    Reply
  12. xena says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I do wonder a bit if Jason is quietly and passive-aggressivly trolling them with the use of the word keen. Even when I wouldn’t expect this word to appear in their correspondence and announcements, it always turns up. He should have stopped using it years ago. It is a funny joke for us watchers and for the life of me I won’t ever be able to use this word in a non-sarcastic way but from the professional point of view it’s a bit disturbing.

    Reply
  13. PunkyMomma says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Can’t believe I’m about to day this, but I love Wintour’s dress.

    Reply
  14. Jayna says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I love Kate’s dress. It’s a lovely maternity dress.

    Reply
  15. Jeanne says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Her face looks so much better today, more normal. Whatever she did at the baftas was odd, made her look puffier and swollen.

    Reply
    • Adele Dazeem says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:35 pm

      I noticed too. I think it’s A: less makeup (she did her version of ‘nighttime’ makeup, which is twice as heavy as usual, which is heavy to begin with), and B: possibly some late day /evening pregnancy swelling. I know in the latter days of my pregnancies I would balloon up throughout the day, and by evening my legs and ankles were not discernible.

      Reply
  16. Cerys says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:59 am

    For once, this is an Erdem dress that I like. She looks good in it. The pregnancy weight makes her look so much healthier and glowing. I admire that she can wear such high heels while pregnant. My back gets sore just looking at them. Lol
    Sophie looks great. Sometimes her clothes can be a bit fussy but this is a simple, sleek dress and she suits it.

    Reply
  17. HK9 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:00 am

    While I think Kate looks lovely here, I’d just like to take a minute to acknowledge Sophie. I mean, hair, makeup, dress & shoes are on point. She knows how to do elegant and appropriate without being boring. I’ve always hoped that Kate would take pointers from her.

    Reply
  18. Really says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Kate looks better and happier pregnant. She looks great with this dress.

    Reply
  19. minx says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I have to say Kate looks lovely–comfortable and happy.
    I wouldn’t be surprised if Stella McCartney makes Meghan’s wedding dress.

    Reply
  20. Anna says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:19 am

    I just realized how horrible she really looks when she starves herself. She’s acutally very pretty. Btw is her name still Kate Middleton?

    Reply
  21. Cher says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:39 am

    I understand the concept of sustainable fashion, but it seemed more Sophie’s push than Kate’s.
    Kate and Sophie’s dresses were ok. Sophie’s shoes did not work with her dress.
    Kate’s face looked less something???

    Reply
  22. L84Tea says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:55 am

    I think Kate looks absolutely lovely in this dress.

    Reply
  23. CrystalBall says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Over $3000 on a dress she might never wear again? Wasteful and out of touch with the ordinary people she allegedly cares for so deeply!

    Reply
  24. MellyMel says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I just stared at that picture with Anna W. for way too long, trying to figure out why she only had one leg…I need coffee!

    Reply
  25. OOOHH! says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Kate’s looking so lovely, I really do admire everything about her. Personally I don’t think someone is behind getting her numbers up, I suspect its for two reasons;

    Firstly, she’s been extraordinarily happy (happier than we are used to seeing) throughout this pregnancy and I’m so curious as to what that is, even though we may never know.

    Secondly, I suspect she’ll be completely out of sight once the baby is born and she knows it so is just clocking those numbers ahead of time.

    These are just my suspicions.

    Reply
  26. Lainey says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:20 am

    This was Sophie’s event that Kate was added onto. She’s the President of it. And all the reporters there last night said Kate pretty much followed her around. There are very few pics of her without Sophie, and they all said Sophie took the lead straight away and Kate seemed very unsure of herself. And this is after 7 years on the job!

    Reply
  27. spidee!! says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:27 am

    So Kate does nothing and gets shade. Kate does something and still gets shade? 🤔

    Reply
  28. Laura says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    I notice Sophie wore a (quite lovely) black dress to this event. But Keen Katie couldn’t have worn a black dress to the BAFTAs because that would be breaking protocol? OK, sure.

    Reply
    • OOOHH! says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:21 pm

      A black dress bothers you? Black dress does nothing, it is basically the “thoughts and prayers” version of a dress. You should focus on people who are actively *speaking out* not those who are just coasting along to wade off backlash.

      Eh. To each their own mindset I guess.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 20, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      It is willful Laura.
      It is same people.
      Reasonable people understand what you meant. She doesn’t speak out or supports anything with passion, and it is tone deaf to turn around and wear black so close to the BAFTAs.
      She is not deep, she is not keen on working, and that is simply who she is. I don’t care if her fans like her but it is ridiculous when they try to convince us otherwise.

      Reply
  29. cindyp says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Is Kate wearing a maternity dress? Odd that the skirt is so narrow

    Reply
  30. Anitas says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    It’s so hard to find stylish maternity and especially breastfeeding-friendly clothes on the high street, and it’s sad to see the high end maternity fashion is just as frumpy.

    Reply
  31. phaedra says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    That photo of Kate, McCartney and Wintour looks like a 1977 elementary school faculty meeting. I hate Kate’s dress the least of the three. Kate is carrying high. I don’t recall my pregnancy superstitions very well but I think that means the baby is a girl? Yes, yes, I know that that carrying high is only indicative of the fact that you’re carrying high. But my grandma swore by this stuff and she was right 50 percent of the time. :)

    Reply
  32. Kitty says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Does Kate get world wide respect as a royal?

    Reply
  33. YankLynn says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    I am baffled by Sophie’s shoes with that dress. I can’t even concoct an edgy/fashion forward reason for tan&white/cow hide pattern shoes with a black and red dress.

    What kind of photoshop mischief was needed in that one picture to end up with Wintour’s leg being erased. Or is it really just the way she is standing and skinny legs ??

    Reply
  34. Marian says:
    February 20, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Dear Kate,

    you are trying to compete with the ornamental decoration of a palace. And you are losing because the palace is so much more joyful. The black-white pattern of your dress would delight Morticia Adams but on you it is simply a miss.
    Luckily for you Sophie got the memo to not upstage the middle-class pretender fashion-wise.
    Anna Wintour and that beatles-daughter who claims to be a designer have just agreed to get papped with you because Buckingham Palace insisted. Wintour’s dress is a cooky salute and McCartney expressed her mood in all-black mourning attire and they own it. Next to them your dress looks like morbid curtains. Again Morticia Adams would like it.

    Reply
  35. whatever says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    Sophie’s shoes are hideous. Red shoes would have looked nicer even the shoes that Kate wore would have worked with that Burberry dress.

    Reply
  36. whispersjane says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    I must admit, on certain occasions, I am struck by just how beautifully Sophie has grown into her role. Having a moment of quiet respect over here.

    Reply
  37. perplexed says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Sophie looks good.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment