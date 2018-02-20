Duchess Kate in Erdem at Buckingham Palace: keen or not so much?

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex doing an appearance together at Buckingham Palace on Monday. We’re in the midst of London Fashion Week, and Sophie and Kate co-hosted an event highlighting sustainable fashion from commonwealth nations. This was announced several weeks ago, and I thought at the time that it sounded like more of a Sophie thing than a Kate thing. But here was Kate, in a black-and-white Erdem dress, looking somewhat interested as she spoke to Stella McCartney.

Just one day after hitting the red carpet at the BAFTAs, Kate Middleton is attending another fashionable event at Buckingham Palace during London Fashion Week. Alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the stylish royal co-hosted the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange reception at the palace on Monday evening. The exciting fashion initiative saw designers and artisans from all 52 countries of the Commonwealths create one-of-a-kind sustainable outfits, which were showcased at the reception. Kate opted for a black-and-white lace floral print dress by Erdem, while Sophie wore a black dress with red detailing from Burberry. (Burberry and Stella McCartney are the designers representing the U.K. at the event.) Kate and Sophie are often seen as the most fashionable members of the royal family. With a keen eye for feminine tailoring and elegant formalwear, Sophie’s choices have been compared to Kate‘s. Both are fans of British designers Erdem, Emilia Wickstead and Alexander McQueen as well as the milliner Jane Taylor. And both own those famous L.K. Bennett nude pumps.

“With a keen eye for feminine tailoring and elegant formalwear, Sophie’s choices have been compared to Kate‘s.” Poor Jason, please take it down a notch. We might have to change his name from Poor Jason to Keen Jason. Sophie has been a member of the royal family for nearly a decade longer than Kate. Sophie is reportedly extremely close to the Queen, who is said to rely on her and adore her much like a second daughter. My point? Sophie is dusting some of HER royal magic on Kate, the wayward flasher and chutney-gifter. Sophie is not copying Kate, nor following Kate’s lead. If Kate was smart, she would start following Sophie’s lead.

