Meghan Markle has already taken on a royal aide to help out with her events

One of the thing that irritates me the most is how the various British princes handle their offices and communications. Royalty in the modern age is mostly a communications and public relations job, and the most effective royal figures know this and behave accordingly. Ever since the Queen started handing off more and more to Prince Charles, the royal offices have been in shambles. Charles tried to streamline everything, so everyone was answering to HIS communications team. That lasted a matter of weeks, basically, before everyone revolted. As part of Charles’ idea for more “streamlined” offices, he’s always encouraged his sons to “share” office staff and a communications team. It worked when William and Harry were younger and barely doing any public events, but now that they’re both well into their 30s and both are taking on more work (hopefully), it’s time for them to have separate staffs.
Harry needs to realize that sharing a press secretary or communications director (or whatever gaudy title Poor Jason has) isn’t the best deal. William will always take precedence, and the staff will always throw Harry under the bus on William’s say-so. It’s my hope that now that Meghan is joining The Firm, she’ll have a clearer vision of how they need to have a separate office from William and Kate. And here’s some good news: Meghan is already taking on her own royal aide:
She’s not official a royal yet, but she’s well on her way! Ahead of her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has just been given an official aide, a right-hand woman to help with her royal schedule. On Monday, the announcement was made that former Kensington Palace press officer Amy Pickerill will now be an assistant private secretary in Prince Harry’s office working on Markle’s official diary and handling any correspondences that the royal-to-be receives.
A Kensington Palace spokesman said Pickerill “will be working on Meghan Markle’s programme”. The news of the official help should come as no surprise as the former Suits star’s royal obligations have been ramping up. She’s already done four public visits with her fiancé.
She was photographed with Pickerill during the couple’s recent royal trip to Edinburgh, Scotland earlier this month. Pickerill was photographed standing next to Markle and holding a bouquet of tulips that had been given to American by a fan. As for Pickerill’s pedigree, she went to former Nottingham University history and previously worked for the Royal Bank of Scotland in a number of roles in the press office department.
This is a very good start. It’s still my hope that Meghan truly hits the ground running and we don’t spend the next seven years hearing about how she’s keen to really get going, she promises. To be fair, Meghan has already shown us that she’s eager to learn on the job, and that she’s enjoying herself. She’s making some mistakes, but I think the addition of this aide will be a great thing, and hopefully a preview of coming attractions. Dear Meg: convince Harry that the two of you need your own communications team and press secretary.
Also: Meghan and Harry went to see the London production of Hamilton last Friday. Apparently, Hamilton is just as successful in London as it was on Broadway! I bet Meghan already knew all of the songs.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
So happy for them!
Well, i think Harry didn’t care about it before he met Meghan. He was single and not in the spotlight like now. So good for all of them.
The NEED to separate their household from the DoLittles – an office and household that can’t keep staff. They would be wise to setup shop on their own.
I’m so ready for spring to come and for this wedding.
So Amy’s background is KP press officer. Now we’ll see how things change. Dolittles vs. Sparkles with staff from same background i.e. KP. If Sparkles outwork the Dolittles we’ll know why. Sparkles want it more. Time will tell.
I don’t think I’ve ever commented on a royal post but I do want to point out that Meghan and Kate have VERY different backgrounds. Meghan had a job, a career and daily responsibilities besides waiting to become a princess. I think that’s the fundamental ingredient into how they act after they are married.
Did kate not work before she got married? I don’t know it because i don’t follow them that much. I know she went to university but that’s all i know about her life pre wedding.
She worked for the equivalent of 3-4months spread out over a 9mth period for Jigsaw. And only after the Queen sanctioned an article questioning her lack of gainful employment or volunteer work.
She simply waited for William to put a ring on it hence the nickname Waity Katie.
It got so bad that even the queen had to say something. Then Kate got a “job” that she pretended to do for three months, then pretended to work for her parents — only not really. She literally did nothing but chase after William for ten years.
Here is a good background on her work history or lack thereof.
http://lovelolaheart.com/?p=2430
Don’t believe that “she waited 10 years bulls#t”. Or what the Queen may have said or not. It’s tabloid fantasy and not true.
William and Kate were together for 7 years prior marriage. The first years of this they were Uni students. After Uni, William had to join the military.
Kate as a rich daugther worked part-time for a a firm named Jigsaw where she was haunted by paparazzi. They camped in front as they knew she had to come so she quit after not even a year.
Then she started working for the family business like her sister. Likely fluffy jobs and photography. No one knows for sure as private citizens don’t need to tell the press every aspect of their life
After William was done with his military training and got a pilot job, he proposed and they married at age 28.
In short: private citizen with enough money doesn’t need to work so helps out in the family business.
She wasn’t haunted by the paparazzi. According to her coworkers, she would head outside to get her photo taken. She showed up about three days a week, requested a lot of flexibility in her schedule because she wanted to be free whenever William was, and made tea and helped out here and there.
I genuinely thought at the time that all the stories on Kate’s seriousness about photography and having an exhibition were true. I really gave her the benefit of the doubt back then. Then I saw the pictures from that tour.
Didn’t Kate quit Jigsaw shortly after the breakup in 2007?
Natalie S: @ Ollie is repeating PR talking points. I’m actually experiencing de ja vu. Next they’ll be telling us that Kate hit the ground running and couldn’t wait to start working (name any year) and is the children’s princess.
When asked point blank on camera what her sister did for PP, Pippa was unable to formulate an answer. The photographer for PP was Millie something, who also does private photos of the Middleton family. Kate didn’t work before marriage; she waited, groomed, exercised, vacationed, waited.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK. Well, naturally. Kate’s very keen and only goes from strength to strength.
I always get a weird mental image when I picture Kate hitting the ground running, and taking off into the distance! What an odd saying.
What I find interesting is that it actually wouldn’t have mattered if Kate had worked or not. She could have compensated her lack of work experience with charity and voluntary work, which she didn’t do during her courtship. Sadly Kate only went on vacations, partied and shopped. Now we are to be believed that she is reincarnation of Diana and Mother Theresa.
It doesn’t matter what they did before marriage. After marriage they are both required to work for the Firm.
and I wasn’t saying they weren’t. I was saying that they have different work ethic/experience backgrounds.
And I’m reiterating, it doesn’t matter their backgrounds. Her decade of not working doesn’t get to be used as an excuse for the lies we were fed in the engagement interview about her being prepared and hitting the ground running. ]
The fact that Kate Middleton has no work ethic doesn’t excuse her from being one of the laziest royal brides in BRF history. Whether or not she wants to work, she is required to.
Good idea. Also, the CBC in Canada was running a story on Harry getting a larger role with the Commonwealth? Maybe that’ll turn up later.
As a member of a commonwealth country, I will be extremely irate if H&M create a commonwealth role for themselves. And I don’t think I’m the only one. It would be an extremely foolish thing for them to do imo – expensive and unnecessary.
I don’t think they’d choose that on their own and go off script. If Charles decides the Commonwealth will be their focus, that’s what they do. Charles has the Middle East down pat, W&K are useless emissaries, Harry does as good job when sent to the Commonwealth. Right now Sophie and Edward often work in that area, but if they’re being phased out, Charles will phase H+M in.
They need to separate their press offices. Like you say, Harry will always be thrown under the bus for William (Party Prince, anyone?) and we’re already seeing that extend to their other halves.
Harry and Meghan need to establish themselves as diligent, hardworking royals who take a keen (heh) interest in the causes they champion. Should be possible for them. Harry’s shown through the Invictus Games and Senetable that he’s willing to put in the effort and Meghan seems raring to go with the work.
Yeah. Besides the Meghan’s background. If engagement interviews are worth something, the Sparkles will work more than the Dolittles. If anything, Meghan has a reputation to protect if she cares enough. Harry has a partner (wife) and that’s very helpful for him. His whole world will change. Hopefully less holidays and more in the spotlight.
The difference shown in the engagement interviews of the two couples is mind blowing on the subject of royal work:
1. Keen Kate had to defend herself re: lack of work. Embarrassing for a nearly 30-year old about to marry the second-in-line. And nothing more other than Kate’s “I don’t care …” and Will’s tense attitude “She’ll do just fine” or something like that. Fast fwd today: little work, flashes, almost incomprehensible elocution for Kate and countless spinning stories that don’t do them any favour.
2. Both Sparkles talked about Meg’s introduction into the royal court and some prep meetings with the right people and their plans. So far they’ve shown up a few times. Time will tell post-marriage.
But now Kate who’s pregnant shows up more than Meghan and more than she’s done it in any other year. Coincidence?
Meghan has done more as a non royal this year than Kate did in the same position. I am glad Kate is finally stepping up but I don’t think the timing is surprising to anyone. If Meghan and Harry have lit a fire under the Cambridges ass then so be it. It was needed.
So keen to be seen.
I know that’s why I show up to work. #keentobeseen
I’m not sure we should expect too much from her in the first few years. If they want two or three kids, they’ll have to get it out of the way pretty quick with her age… I think they’ll start trying as soon as they’re married. And I won’t begrudge her not working too much if that’s the case, I think it’s important to have a good 3-6 months spent mainly on your kid after birth, and then if she does try to have them back to back, Duggar-style, she won’t have much time to do anything else…
I wouldn’t be at all surprised if she is pregnant a year from now.
Or they don’t want children? It is possible, but nobody seems to mention that. It’s flat out assumed they will have children.
Yes, Separate press office offices is a must.
The day that Harry separates his staff from Wills’ is the day that things really hit the fan for the Duke & Duchess of Keen and they know it. Now that him & Meghan are going to fully set up their own household it’s the perfect time to separate themselves, but I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for Wills to let it happen.
What they need or want or think they need is ages apart from what they will be alloted. Currently Harry is the heir’s spare and soon will be the Spare. They would probably have to make do with Williams team. Maybe once charles is the king then they could get their own office.
Meghan’s presence is not really change budget allotment for the royals. If anything with indifference of people increasing, I think money allocated to royal family might be tighter in the future.
While people are fond of spinning the idea that Harry and Meghan are “spare” to The Firm the fact is, they aren’t. W&K’s kids will not become working royals for decades. If they follow their parents example, they won’t start working for the firm until they are 35.
That gives Harry and Meghan 30 years of royal work ahead of them. Royal work when there will no longer be 14-16 working members, but rather 6 working members of The Firm. They both need a Private Secretary, plus general office staff.
As I wrote below, I think Charles needs to pull all of this back under central control. It is the only thing that makes sense for branding, messaging, and scheduling moving forward. It also means more organized office staff working from a central location, with each working members getting a Private Secretary/PA/LIW.
I kind of agree. I suspect they will get pregnant fast. I think she will still work until she has the baby though. Then slow down a bit to be with the baby but they will still do engagements much like Kate is doing now. They have all the help in the world. So 3 hours out their day to shake hands is nothing.
I agree…..in Britain, we are concerned about burgeoning staffs for lesser royals. While is it great for Ms. Markle to have the help that she needs, they do not need a full entourage.
I fully expect them to have a private secretary, RPOs and eventually a nanny. That is all they need and what everyone would expect. Meghan is used to doing a lot on her own anyways.
The number of engagements Kate has taken and announced since the engagement of Harry and Meghan is… wow! And all that while she’s pregnant.
Honestly, I always tought that Meghan was a good fit for a royal role, with her humanitarian past engagements, her ease in front of the camera and her public speaking skills, but putting the Keenest Duchess of the Realm to work like that (because let us not even pretend that’s a coincidence) is MA-GI-CAL!!
King George is one of the high points for me in Hamilton! Isn’t that like Harry’s great great great great great grandfather or something?? lol. Must be sureal to be a royal sometimes…
Kaiser, I’ll disagree on the press offices bit. I think Charles does need to be In Charge. When he isn’t, we end up with #PoorJason and years of excuses. There needs to be a central message coming through, plus a complete reorg of how royal work is scheduled and done. They need a central request desk, planned and coordinated schedules for everyone who will be a working royal.
This will enable multiple engagements to be scheduled for one location and covered by one royal. Now they have multiple royals showing up in the same area, sometimes on the same day, which causes security and planning problems.
Sure. I get both @Kaiser and @nota’s points. But I vote for a centralized office for the BRF. All big organizations, public and private, have a central office that for management, strategy, PR, etc. Branches with their own teams function under the umbrella of the central office. So far the BRF look like amateurs. Had they been a private enterprise, they would habe gone busted decades ago.
