Is it time to review the 2009-10 abuse claims against Michael Fassbender?

With the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement taking hold and continuing to change conversations and narratives in Hollywood and beyond, there’s been an interesting movement of “going back” to previous claims made about high-profile Hollywood stars. Dylan Farrow forced the conversation about Woody Allen in the #MeToo era, and now actors are distancing themselves from Woody like never before. Gary Oldman is a shoo-in for an Oscar this year, but his ex-wife recently gave a new interview, talking about how he abused her during their marriage some-odd 20 years ago.
Some people have forgotten that Michael Fassbender was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in 2009-10. Sunawin “Leasi” Andrews filed for a restraining order against Fassbender in 2010, and in her petition – which was recently obtained by the Daily Beast – she details a series of abuses/assaults in 2009, including the time he dragged her in a car:
In her petition, she listed the “date of most recent abuse” as Nov. 18, 2009. But in her narrative of the encounter, she wrote that she visited a hospital on Nov. 29. (Her medical bills, submitted in the filings, note a Nov. 29 date of service. It’s unclear whether Nov. 18 was a clerical error on her part, or if she sought medical attention 11 days later.)
One disturbing episode allegedly occurred when Fassbender, Andrews, and two friends dined at a restaurant. According to Andrews, Fassbender became enraged when one of her ex-boyfriends approached their table to say hello.
“Michael was drinking and became angry,” Andrews wrote, adding that, when it was time to leave, her worried friends followed them home. “Michael was driving my car dangerously fast and screaming at me. I begged him to stop the car in fear of an accident or for my children who were home asleep,” Andrews continued. “As we got closer to my house I put my car in stop. Got out walked around the car to pull key from ignition. Michael drove of[f] dragging me along from the car.”
Andrews claimed that Fassbender “stopped after he realized I could not walk and got out of car. He picked me up and put me in car as my friends pulled up behind us. They stayed the night to help calm things.” She woke on Nov. 29 “in a deep sweat and pain with vaginal bleeding,” her petition states. “I went to the hospital and had a twisted left ankle, blown out left knee cap and a bursted ovarian cyst,” Andrews continued. “Lots of internal bleeding.”
One former friend at dinner that night, who didn’t want to be named and declined comment, said she didn’t witness the alleged car-dragging incident.
“I was with her that night. I know that they had a fight but I didn’t witness anything he did to her,” the onetime pal said when reached by phone, adding, “When we got to the house, they were not fighting anymore.”
Fassbender’s long-time fans have heard about Leasi before, and this story was always available in various media outlets’ archives. It was said, at the time, that she dropped the bulk of her claims and her request for a restraining order because she didn’t want to damage his career. It was said, at the time, that Fassbender had well-connected friends who helped him bury Leasi’s restraining order petition and spread damaging information about her. Now Leasi claims that she was not only the victim of Fassbender’s abuse, but of a smear campaign that was orchestrated by his team. It’s also worth noting that in 2012, Fassbender and Andrews apparently briefly reunited at a Golden Globes after-party, a story which was widely reported at the time too.
To be clear, I think the movement to go back and look at old abuse claims with new eyes in a new era is a good thing. We should be asking these difficult questions and revising our opinions of famous men. It’s okay to admit that you were wrong about some people, and it’s okay to change your mind. I also tend to believe that this “review” of Fassbender’s actions wouldn’t be happening if he was still in the height of his fame, you know? Fassbender’s career is on the downswing right now, and the biggest headline about him from the past year is that he quietly married Alicia Vikander. The same Vikander who participated in the Time’s Up blackout at the Golden Globes this year.
I’ve always wondered why those abuse claims were buried. As with many domestic abuse victims, it seems his ex-girlfriend pulled the restraining order and she refuses to talk about it now. I’m assuming he paid her to sign an NDA.
It’s been about 10 years and there hasn’t been any new claims from any of his other girlfriends. So perhaps that was an isolated incident and he got help. It’s always been alleged he was a heavy drinker and was on drugs, that’s not an excuse, but perhaps he got clean which is the reason why we haven’t heard any other claims.
If I am remembering right, when it was discussed the last time….it was brought up that this ex had a history of making false accusations, and that the law at the time (still?) in Cali is that the prosecutor chooses which cases to prosecute, no matter what the victim wants, and the prosecutor chose not to bring any charges.
But I may be misremembering–this was years and years ago…discussed I think in 2011 ish, definitely when his profile became higher..
And why is it being emphasized that Alicia Vikander participated in Times Up. Regardless of what Fassbender DID or DIDN’T do, why is she being dragged into it?
Because marrying a man who abused a woman is in direct contradiction to Time’s Up. Alicia isnt the important part in this stories but it still is fair to question that marriage. Does she not care about it? Or does she not believe women?
And yet the author of this article made a direct comment about his team allegedly burying it (which I don’t remember, because I remember all of it coming up after he did Inglorious Basterds)……….so if barely anyone knows it, how is Alicia supposed to know it, when she is Swedish and (according to Wiki) was just starting her career in Sweden in 2008. According to Wiki she didn’t even have a role outside of Sweden until 2012 (when she had a small role in Anna Karenina with Keira Knightley–as KK’s sister, I believe). Again–how is that her fault then? You think that if he abused this woman or a million other women that he told her that he did it?
“You think that if he abused this woman or a million other women that he told her that he did it? ” No but why doesnt she believe the woman who reported him?
Unless I am missing something, who’s saying she knows/knew about any accusation? I’m sure she does now, because it’s being written about……but it is very strange to attack Alicia over this–especially when she (or MF) haven’t released some tone deaf “all women are lying liars” statement.
Yeah I’m not here for that either. If we believe the allegations of abuse, and I do, let’s not forget that Alicia could be being abused as well. Maybe not physically, but emotional abuse exists.
I am not here for wives being blamed for their husband’s previous actions. This has nothing to do with Alicia’s support of Times Up and she shouldn’t have to take the fall for this.
Read the Daily Beast article, they framed nearly the entire piece through Alicia Vikander. I think it’s perfectly fine to point out that Vikander participated in the Time’s Up blackout shortly after she married a man who has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Maybe Vikander doesn’t believe Leasi, maybe she doesn’t. But Time’s Up is one of the big reasons why these Fassbender allegations have cropped up again.
Here is an original comment thread….
http://www.celebitchy.com/203405/michael_fassbender_is_shirtless_pale_and_beautiful_on_the_cover_of_thr/
I could have sworn there were actual posts on it, but IDK maybe I read them somewhere else. I started reading the beginning of the Irish Daily News article (just googled it) from comment #58, but the beginning seemed very sexist, and I didn’t have a subscription to read the rest.
Was about to ask if any other girlfriends came forward. Not discrediting what she’s saying but it seems with the Times Up movement, we’re seeing that abuse was a pattern for most and it’s harder to discredit when multiple people have come forward with similar stories. Idk enough about him to think he’s an abuser or something but I go into these situations believing the Women so I can believe just he was an alcoholic or abusing drugs and has since cleaned up his act. Doesn’t make what happened to her any better though
I read this when IMDB still had a forum but a link to to A lot of shit from the Irish daily mail paper? claimed they investigated that she had a habit of these accusations when she didn’t get her way. Another previous boyfriend who was a millionaire in the sex toy business claimed to have witnesses to her saying if she didn’t get a Bentley she would accuse him of DV. And she ended accusing him and getting a restraining order. But they still hooked up afterwords (which shows he was kind of a moron)
Not calling Andrews a liar but just saying what I saw
Ugh and if this is true and she’s lying, people are going to latch onto this and say, “see?? Women are making this up!!!” So frustrating.
“Not calling Andrews a liar but just saying what I saw ”
Oh you were there?
Also you may not calling her a liar directly but you are attacking her credibility.
Derpy’s ‘saw’ is referring to what s/he read (saw) in the linked article on the imdb forum, not a claim that s/he was present at the time.
There are inconsistencies in Andrew’s claim (as Snappyfish also refers to below) so no, I’m not going to take her word as gospel either. If that’s attacking her credibility, so be it. I’d rather err on the side of caution in the absence of solid facts.
I think that’s the same smear campaign (of false abuse claims) that Andrews is alleging above
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t a smear campaign because the fact that she filed a similar petition was reported by another newspaper and the Daily Mail quoted it.
Vikander is being mentioned because Women are always blamed for men’s actions. Rose McGowan has made a living trashing women over men’s actions.
YEah, kind of shady that this is coming up again right before her big movie.
My opinion on this was the timeline didn’t add up. She filed a restraining order for an alleged incident that occurred while calendars showed he was out of the country. Maybe she had her dates mixed up which is possible. She also had friends who were “with her the entire time & followed her home” in the instance of the most reported “dragging event” disputing her story.
I agree. I know it’s taboo to say but I don’t believe her. I do support victims but I think this just doesn’t make sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think the allegations are false because this woman knows Michael is rich and has the means to hire powerful lawyers, sue her for calumny and literally ruin her if she’s lying. The reason why Michael’s PR team doesn’t say anything is because that would be the first spark to ignite a bigger fire. If they address this in any way, more investigation will follow and possibly ugly details will come out. So they just ignore it for as long as possible. The surely didn’t expect back then the current #metoo trend would happen and bring out the nastiness again. Now they will have to address it sooner rather than later. I’m also suspecting it’s a publicity stunt for Alicia’s upcoming movie, to shed more light on her through association since the general public has no idea who she is: “Oh, let’s see this poor girl who married the potential abuser…”
Your points are very valid except the idea that people don’t know Vikander. She is an academy award winner and the face of Louis Vuitton for the past 4 seasons. She was in Guy Richie’s the Man from UNCLE wth two of the most beautiful men. I see your point she isn’t a household name however, I think she is known enough that such a story need not be circulated to garner hype for her movie.
i’ve been mentioning this since 09/10. there’s always been something off about him, plus the creepy reports about his behavior while filming shame.
What creepy reports?
Its certainly been known but most people ignored it. If you go through his tag here its sad how some people bring it up to be dismissed. You know just like right now in this very comment seciont.
Yes, what creepy reports? There are no creepy reports.
“Michael was a pro and a gent, and man, that guy can act. ” This is a REAL report from one of the girls who shot a SEX SCENE with Fassbender in Shame. You can find the whole report on her blog “Calamity Chang”. So I don’t know what your “creepy report” are about.
Nope. I’m good.
I’m not going to dismiss her claims but I’m also not going to automatically believe them either. If more info comes out I’ll fall on one side or the other. There is nothing wrong with looking into again but I just don’t want to pretend that I know right now.
BTW, I think Gary Oldman seems like a scummy person but I still don’t think there is enough proof of the abuse there right now. That doesn’t mean he didn’t do it and that doesn’t mean that I think he is above it, that just means that I’m waiting for more proof.
Ok but on the last Oldman thread people cited the victim’s credibility as a reason to dismiss her claims of abuse. They used the fact that she wasn’t granted full custody of her kids with Oldman and Fincher to claim that she was a terrible mother, thus a liar.
There was no thoughtful or sensitive analysis, it was just straight-up dismissal of her claims while dragging her ass through the mud.
I believe her. Time’s Up Michael.
This story has been around for a long time. You either believe it or not. I don’t think it is accidental that it’s coming up just before Vikander’s new movie, either.
The only new addition to the story, in fact, is the eyewitness who neither saw the dragging nor (apparently) her alleged injuries when they got home–which is evidence that suggests it didn’t happen, not that it did.
My conclusion? No other such accusations in a pretty decent life, respect from directors and fellow actors (including those in Shame)–no, I don’t need to revisit this.
I had never heard of this story, guess I haven’t been following Fassbender that closely, but after reading this article now I’m with you Jamie42. If there were other stories about him, sure, but as of now, no.
Doesn’t she have medical evidence for her injuries?
“My conclusion? No other such accusations in a pretty decent life, respect from directors and fellow actors (including those in Shame)–no, I don’t need to revisit this.”
Wasn’t that the defense used for Johnny Depp? It’s illogical – a) many abusers are repeat offenders, not all and b) No “rising star” with DV allegations would subject themselves to more scrutiny by acting up. My dad slapped my mom across the face during their marriage once and never again. He did plenty of other shitty things during the relationship which to this day he doesn’t genuinely feel sorry for but the DV was one off occurrence. Another partner knocked out his wife’s front teeth in a public but was never violent with my mom and seemed to (still does) have this infatuation and soft spot for her which she never really reciprocated.
I know many people who were singled out for abuse by a parent who was perfectly fine to their other children. I don’t doubt Fassbender was anything was respectful to someone like Zoe Kravitz (she’s independent, wealthy & well liked with a strong network). Many privileged, charismatic abusers are adept at choosing “good victims” and covering their tracks and have the means to do so.
You don’t need to have numerous bodies buried under your patio to be a murderer, just one is sufficient.
Since you asked me about the medical bills: yes, they were published lately, and they are strange. No overall evaluation, no indication of a diagnosis, just some random bills, including quite a few for prescription drugs and apparently (so far as I can read them) for an annual physical check-up. I can see why a court would accept these for a restraining order of protection temporarily, but then she would have to provide more evidence, or more specific evidence, and she didn’t.
Friend of mine was obsessed with him and recently discovered this piece of info. She didn’t question it, just threw him off her list of “let’s see that movie I think the dude’s hot” actors. I’ve never been a huge fan of his but I have no problem believing that he a) had a drinking problem and b) was at best an ass during those days. My father could be vicious when he was still drinking (not physically though). He stopped years ago and none of that ever happened again. That could explain this “isolated” incident.
So the dates of abuse are all wrong, there’s an EYE WITNESS (HER friend) who STILL DENIES her claims, YOU say “Fassbender had well-connected friends” when he was the one NEW to the business at the time and in a foreign country and he wasn’t even rich while the father of HER child is producer LAWRENCE BENDER, friend of Harvey Weinstein and the one who hid Uma’s incident on the set of Kill Bill and excluded Daryl Hannah from the Kill Bill promotional tour because she was abused by Weinstein. In 2009 the New York daily News posted an article about Lawrence Bender spreading nasty rumours about Fassbender on the set of Inglourious Basterds because he was jealous of Fassbender’s relationship with this woman. Fassbender wanted to sue him but his agent told him not to (you can find the aricle online). Then this woman (who lived a comfortable life thanks to Lawrence Bender’s support) made this claims against Fassbender soon after. Add the fact that she made the SAME claims against another ex boyfriend and there are literally NO actual evidence against Fassbender. He has not violent episodes with his other girlfriends or paparazzi or fans. They also target his wife because she said she’s happier than ever after marrying (after 3 years of dating). So what do they actually have against this man? Or this is some personal witch hunt against some men while more powerful people like Weinstein and Lawrence Bender walk free?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Add the fact that she made the SAME claims against another ex boyfriend…”
My mom dealt with violence & abuse in 3 different, separate relationships.
Multiple allegations aren’t an indication of anything untoward on the part of the victim, many women like my mother unfortunately gravitate towards psychopaths/narcissists and have particular qualities & attributes they find very appealing.
I do find it odd however that a man, particularly like him and in his position, would resume a relationship with someone who made those sorts of claims against him falsely.
I read somewhere long ago where another friend of Michael’s claimed he was verbally and physically abusive to another girlfriend at a dinner party in Ireland. I think it may have been referring to Nichole Beharie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So he was abusive the Leasi and Nicole. I am sensing a pattern here with his choice of victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure you’ve read a lot of sh*t somewhere long ago about potentially everyone, but this isn’t evidence of anything.
From my experience, abusive men are typically abusive with most if not all of their exes. Some never speak out about it, but it happens none the less. My friend right now is in an abusive situation with her baby daddy and his ex claimed abuse but since she was also a drug addict the rumors were considered false. Since he has now given my friend two black eyes and a broken nose, I’d say the ex was telling the truth.
Yes and everybody is gay and in a pr relationship according to these sites. Gossip sites are so reliable. *eye roll* I could say this guy is an alien and they would all believe me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just said that I read this somewhere—I have no idea if it is true or not. You’d have to interact with Fassbender privately or with his friends to know how he truly is with others and how he treats partners etc.
So where did you read it? That’s a pretty serious thing to say and is something that has not been brought up anywhere before until you bring it up here now.
“The same Alicia Vikander” who is very opportunistic though. She participated in the Times Up campaign sure, but she has yet to comment on her mentor and supporter Harvey Weinstein.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So we’re getting to the Weinstein girl smear already.
She talked about him in her recent Vogue interview if I’m not wrong
Report this comment as spam or abuse
False. She talked about Weinstein in her recent vogue interview. Your entire comment is very disgusting in tone.
@ lani
same.
I’m a fan of his, but he’s always struck me as having a serious drug/alcohol problem. Dont know if that would spill into abuse, but I can see him being in a state of perma-blotto; he’s never been shy about his love of “partying” (in every sense of the word). Ive watched a lot of early interviews where he’s clearly inebriated at 10 am. I wonder if his family intervened and made him go thru rehab or something as his career was going up. He’s seemed sober in his interviews from the last 6-7 years or so…
I’m also alarmed that he didnt categorically deny the allegations the first time (and now the second time). Just have PR issue a well-worded statement denying the abuse, insisting that his relationships have always been respectful, he respects women, etc. He’s not being accused of cheating, he’s being accused of a crime. His silence both times suggests complicity. He KNOWS this will dog him for the rest of his life.
“Just have PR issue a well-worded statement denying the abuse” But of course nobody would believe him and you know why. We’re seeing it with other men, even if they deny nobody believes them here on the Internet. But the LA prosecutor (real justice, not the “Twitter” or “Celebitchy” justice) had enough elements (no evidence, eye witnesses) to say that Fassbender was free to go. To me it was just The Daily Beast awkward attempt to shame Vikander and bring up old and dropped claims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Without commenting on the validity of the claim from the (alleged) victim–I agree with this. But so many abusers, IMO, out themselves with responses designed to denigrate the (alleged) victim or minimize their behavior.
The court dismissed the law suit because Fassbender wasn’t in the USA at the time when Leasi claims to have been abused.
There were allegations that Leasi wanted money.
Vikander will get hurt by these allegations, too.
Ditto. I think he’s one of the most talented actors around, but seems like the type of person always between states of ‘complete mess’ and ‘verging on complete mess’. I don’t let my love of his work blind me to that.
At the risk of engaging in stereotypes, binging/drug abuse is all too common in Ireland (where he’s from) and there is a very high rate of domestic abuse there subsequently. I’m part Irish myself, and unfortunately know this culture too well.
Resurfaced just in time for Alicia’s promotional tour so she can answer endless questions about her husbands ex alleged dv
I am seriously side-eyeing the hell out of the timing.
I cancelled Fassbender ages ago, if he doesn’t care about his career, why should I?
As for the allegations, I just don’t know (which makes me so angry because by NOT taking a definitive stance, I’ve inadvertently dismissed her claims).
He should have addressed the issue immediately yet kept quiet, she has a history of making false allegations (however there is no perfect victim and just because she did so once doesn’t mean she’s did it again); the case against Michael was investigated by the police or DA (?) and dismissed due to no proof- I’m assuming due to the seriousness of the injuries incurred that it was a lack of medical records to support said allegations was the cause?
This is one of those rare cases where simply thinking about it annoys me, because again, my uncertainty is a contradiction.
Ugh.
He’s never been on my list because when he started to get big roles I read about these accusations on Lainey or somewhere. I’ve always thought of him as a sadistic abuser. I remember being worried when he was messing with Zoe Kravitz. He’s creepy and dark. I can’t look at him with any other lens.
Lainey’s report on his abuse WAS chilling.
He is actually still good friends with Zoe. He, Alicia, and Zoe actually hang out together and I think she was invited to his wedding. I’m not defending Michael at all but just wanted to point that out.
IF he abused this other woman, it’ll come out. Alicia will be the victim. I’ve always suspected that Fassbender was an alcoholic on the down-low. Like s Jekyll and Hyde alcoholic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be clear, I think the movement to go back and look at old abuse claims with new eyes in a new era is a good thing. We should be asking these difficult questions and revising our opinions of famous men.
That is a new tune.
Irish here so it was in the press a lot and the result did not appear to be that she was telling the truth e.g. evidence that he wasn’t in the country during the attack, and friends of hers claiming to be alone with her during a second alleged attack when he wasn’t present.
I’m not sure it is the best case to be reviewed simply because he is a celebrity to be honest, why give further ammunition to Woody Allen’s case?
