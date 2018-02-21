Jennifer Lawrence in a slinky black Versace in London: stunning or dated?

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lawrence and Joel Edgerton at the photocall for Red Sparrow in London. This came the day after the big London premiere, which is unusual, to do the photocall afterwards. My guess is that J-Law will be going on a big European tour to promote Red Sparrow in the coming days and weeks. I wonder if she’ll promote the film in Russia? Hm.
Anyway, J-Law vamped it up at this photocall, wearing a full-on Versace gown. If this looks familiar to you and you are old enough to have paid attention to fashion in the 1990s, then you know exactly why this looks so familiar. Elizabeth Hurley wore a version of this Versace – with safety pins down the side and shoulder straps – back in the 1994, when she was dating Hugh Grant. It was considered one of the most iconic fashion moments of the ‘90s. I’m not really feeling it on Jen – it feels like she’s “overdressed” for a photocall and underdressed for the climate. Joel is literally wearing like four layers.
As for Joel and J-Law… they were looking very chummy at the premiere, and I’m assuming that we’ll see them continue to be chummy. I don’t believe they’re dating or flirting or whatever, but I could be wrong, who knows. My gut tells me that Jennifer is just like that with her costars – chummy, silly, funny, and more like a sister than a girlfriend. Don’t get me wrong, I think Joel and Jen would be hot together, but I think he would be hot with just about anyone. Jen also told a British paper this week that she’s still single, following her split with Darren Aronofsky, and “I am in the single mode where I am like, ‘Cool, I can do whatever I want and I can be alone and watch terrible TV.’ And then, of course, in a few months I will be devastatingly lonely and feel like I’m on some long waiting list. But I am not there yet.”
And it should be pretty clear by now that J-Law isn’t taking a break from acting. She said was planning on taking a break last year, but she’s signed on for several more movies and her rep is all “yeah, that was bulls–t.”
Why is she wearing Liz Hurley’s dress?
It’s Versace like the famous Hurley’s dress. Maybe they wanted to reinvent it.
How about… why is probably the most famous actress in the world promoting her movie by posing half-naked in sandals surrounded by a group of men in coats and boots in a 7 degree Celsius weather?
A list actresses get paid to wear the clothes so… they kind of need to show the clothes. Even if it’s really cold.
THIS!!!! could Dior not have put her in a suit FFS!? why does she have to freeze her ass off?
@Gobo
Ahh, ok then. I wasn’t aware she was struggling financially. If it’s for the money she so desperately needs, I take everything back.
Hell yeah it’s cold I wouldn’t wear that I’d be shivering. He all bundled up and her on a breezy roof top
It’s sexist and it’s working. Sad world. Also, i know she’s young, but it’s not healthy. Her poor ovaries…
No, what’s sexist is taking her agency away from her and assuming she’s forced to do something. Her exact words “Wow. I don’t really know where to get started on this “Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold” controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.
This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over- reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!”
@Nick2: If JLaw came out and said even half of that, that’s assertive and fucking awesome! I’m sure she’ll be portrayed as a terrible bitch or tram*y, desperate betrayer of her own sex for saying it though. Sounds like, in the wake of everything going on, she doesn’t have much patience for that kind of projection and concern-trolling. I’ll have to find out where she said this.
I agree with @Nic2. Not everything is sexiest. Maybe Jen wanted this look. Maybe she wanted to show off the dress dispite the weather. It’s silly to think that everything a woman wears mean she was forced to wear it or a man forced her to wear it. It’s sexist to think that Jen doesn’t have a mind of her own and that she couldn’t have possibly decided to remove her coat for a few minutes to pose for pics and show off what she is wearing.
I live in N.Y. and I’ve seen women going to clubs wearing less than what Jen is wearing in freezing temperatures with no coats.
@jojo so a woman embracing her sexuality is a bad thing now?
@Otaku those are her exact words
And she’s way way way too overdressed.
The dress is not my cup of tea, she looks like a real housewife.
It was Jessica Rabbit’s dress first…albeit in red.
It fits so poorly you can tell she has to thrust her chest out just to keep things in place. Awful.
Lol, Jessica Rabbit — love it. It really is a cliché of a dress.
She does have a wonderful body. But it deserves to not be freezing while the men are appropriately dressed.
it’s not Liz dress, it’s the similar style. She looks great ,wonder how Joel feels being in front of such sexy woman. He is a great actor; in Gathsby he almost crashed dicaprio in one of the scenes.
I was just coming on to comment “Liz Hurley Special” then saw it is a copy of one of her dresses lollll. She poses like JLO – I can’t breathe, mouth open. Gah!
I like the dress but it was wet and cold yesterday in London. Not too keen on the movie but am beginning to look at Egerton as a potential Bond.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The better question is why she is wearing this dress without a coat and everyone else is bundled up. Esp when according to all reports it was super cold yesterday.
The dress looks great but geez give the girl something warm to wear.
And I’ll believe she will take a break when she disappears for a year or two. Otherwise she can stop with that talking point.
Because she’s a woman, sadly. Cold and rain be damned.
Jolie is usually the only one i see to wear a coat on the carpet, and people comment about her hiding the dress.
Its a choice some actresses arrive in coats and remove them once inside for pics.
Yep. It’s all about the pics…
I really think JLaw is trying to repackage herself as a sex symbol.
Yes some may think she already is, but to a large swath of the public she’s the talented, klutzy, goofy relative who makes fart jokes. A younger Amy Schumer.
She was not ‘bombshell’ mode.
A reviewer of ‘Red Sparrow’ actually made the same point about JLaw going for the sex bomb approach big time, and now I gotta agree.
I mean…she can be both. She can be a silly klutz and a sex bomb occasionally in movies. Women have the ability to have many facets to their personality, despite what media wants us to think.
Yes I’m quite aware that’s almost possible.
I’m also aware that for some women it;’s innate and others work at it.
Plus as other actresses from Meryl Streep, to Diane Keato,n to Jessica Lange have pretty much confirmed you’re usually in one box or the other, as a public persona.
Yeah, I should have clarified that I wasn’t really criticizing you so much as responding to the reviewer you read. Like…of course she’s being vampy, that’s what the role is asking for. Does he/she not understand what an actress is?
She’s gorgeous. A real movie star
Yes! She is.
+1
Agreed. She’s stunning. I’d kill for her figure & bone structure.
I’m going to dissent and admit I just don’t get her appeal physically. Know how there are some ‘world famous beauties’ that you just don’t see the appeal in at all?? She’s that for me.
That being said I have enjoyed her in her movie roles. I just don’t see a great beauty there.
Agreed. Smoke and mirrors
I think she’s beautiful. She’s had quite a bit of facial “enhancements”, but she still manages to look unique. Usually plastic surgery gives everyone the same face (e.g., Olivia Munn looks a lot like Megan Fox now), but her surgeon just managed to enhance her own face. I do think it’s dumb that she pretends to be some laid back, cheetoh obsessed person who doesn’t care about girly stuff when she’s spent quite a bit of money (I’m sure) on improving her appearance.
Yeah I like her as an actress but in terms of her appearance, I’ve never found her to be particularly gorgeous. Pretty for sure, but not a stunner like other actresses I could name.
Second this. This the power of professional help she looks very plain without it
I thought the same…this is a striking look.
She really looks stunning here.
I’m getting tired of these dresses with the too-high slits, though.
The look on his face: did I miss the memo to dress in something more red-carpet-like?
He does look a little perplexed.
Pics like these always tickle me. The man is dressed appropriately for London winter weather but his clothes look rumpled while she’s in a form-fitting black dress with a high slit and open toe shoes.
Once you start noticing how often that happens, you can’t unsee it. Could you imagine if a female movie star turned up to a premiere in jeans and/or sneakers?
Look no further than your local TV news anchor team – men in 3 piece suits, women in sleeveless dresses.
I still remember one a few years ago when the actress (I want to say Selena Gomez?) was in a fancy dress, and Adam Sandler was in shorts and a t-shirt.
Exactly, or if she had wrinkles, was slightly over-weight, etc.
Joel is so fine! My god! I don’t even care about that woman standing next to him. Unless she’s me of course. One can dream. 😍
Yes!!!! Joel is S E X Y af.
YEPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP love him he could stand next to a cut out or on his own actually. I want to see this because of him but reviews make me want to cringe as he’s such a good actor.
He is beautiful
I thought it was Ricky Gervais when I first scanned.
I don’t like the hair but I like the dress a lot. Her boobs looks so much better in this dress.
She looks gorgeous but it’s freezing in London at the moment! Guessing there were plenty of heater fans kept out of site to keep her relatively warm?
It’s just a photocall, not a long drawn out photo shoot. I doubt she spent more than 2 minutes out of the coat she arrived in.
She looks fantastic. Both of her last two looks have been great, but for her hair, I prefer the curls.
Objectively I think she looks fine – its not my favorite look but it could work for a premier or red carpet event – but she looks really out of place in these photos. And cold.
This is the most stunningly beautiful looking I have ever seen her, WOW! Everything about this look is fab, but so OTT for a photocall.
It will never cease to astound me how below average men somehow become “hot” in the eyes of non famous people because the man is famous.
LIke really, if you saw Joel in real life and he wasn’t famous, people would barely take a second glance, its ridiculous how mediocre white men are lauded!
Can I join you? I scrolled back up three times trying to figure out WTF everyone was going so crazy about? He does NOT do it for me.
I’m with you two. He does nothing for me.
Agree! I’m glad you said it. She’s stunning and has grown even more beautiful lately as she hits her peak physical beauty which will last through her 30′s IMO. He defines average looking.
Me neither. Mediocre at best
Men have to be ‘relatable’, I guess.
Any man of any age can be desirable, get all the women, etc.
He looks like every other youngish guy you meet in the north of Norway. I don’t get it either.
I don’t get it either. He’s okay, nothing special. Looks like Guy Ritchie crossed with Ricky Gervais.
looks aside, he was the best part about the movie ‘Gatsby’, which—critics and audiences be damned!—was absolutely STACKED with talent
She may have wanted to take a break from acting until her agent pointed out how stupid it was for her to skip out on work during her prime working years, especially considering how ageist the industry is toward women.
I like the dress. Good smokey eye on her, too.
The dress is dated. Her stylist should be booted, she’s looked 40 the entire tour. Theres never any fun or youth in her looks. She’s only 27.
I obviously think Liz Hurley, but i could see this on Mariah tomorrow.
I agree. Her youthful looks seem to have disappeared after she won her Oscar. I always wonder if that’s because she always takes roles that skew older so she dresses that way too
It’s likely weight loss and natural aging. The baby fat look she had in her early twenties is gone, which lends a sharpness to her features and makes her less girlish. I gained a good forty pounds due to a metabolic disorder, and people actually mistake me for younger in my thirties than they did when I was 5-6 years younger and thinner. The rounder the features, the more youthful the look.
I meant her clothes not her actual face. She lost a lot of her baby face towards the end of her Hunger Games roles. I meant her style and clothing. They always seem to shoot for 40 year old mature lady instead of the young 20 something she is.
Like Emma Stone always seems youthful and fun in how she dresses
Jennifer looks stunning! She’s become more daring lately, sexy. She must be in lust or love. Good for her.
Hmm! It’s the opposite, though, isn’t it? Maybe this is her “single and ready to mingle,” “revenge” look
She looks amazing, but I hate this soooo much. Why is the woman supposed to freeze her bits of to promote a movie, while the man is fully dressed.
If he were the star of the movie would he be in speedos and her in a coat?? I don’t think so.
Poor Jen is desperate to sell this movie and prove she is a true movie star.
But F this! Aren’t there other ways to do that?
She knows the movie she’s selling with that dress. Can’t fault her for that! Good PR.
Joel and Jennifer? Joel is 43, she’s 27. I mean OK, but really does every one of her boyfriends have to be approaching “could be her father” territory. Although in 6 years or so Hollywood will consider HER to old to be his love interest. 🙄
Yeah this is a female driven film and even here there is this gross age difference
She looks gorgeous but this kind of pictures really emphasizes the different expectations we have for actors and actresses.
Joel is wearing several layers of clothes, underneath a coat while she’s out there, in the cold, giving us legs AND cleveage for days. She must be so cold.
Here’s hoping the reckoning Hollywood is going through hits this too. It’s absolutely stupid that the woman has to have her assets on display and freeze to promote. The double standard is so sad.
Well said about the expectations.
I do hope she wore this because she wanted to, not because she felt she had to to sell the movie.
Seeing the pics on twitter, I think that Joel is a little infatuated with her
Seriously, that’s as far down as he can place his hand without actually grabbing her butt.
The whole thing – her look, the weather, his look, his hand… it just makes me tired. She’s rich and famous. Is this her best life?
It’s worse when you look at some pictures with Irons and Schoenaerts. Every man totally bundled up, wrapped in daily clothes and in absolute contrast Jennifer Lawrence in a vamp attire.
I’m sure an assistant was there with a coat readyto keep her warm. Hope so.
Pictures where people don’t seem to attend the same event always annoy me.
Bet there was no reality tv or cheetos at Aronofsky house. Saying that, I just realized Aronofsky wanted to My Fair Lady her.
She looks gorgeous, but the underwire is a travesty.
If it was freezing cold, that might explain why Jennifer looked so uncomfortable. Liz Hurley wore it so much better in the side by side comparison – she’s not trying hard to pull it off.
Damn, woman. She looks great, I absolutely love the hair and makeup. But the middle of Europe is pretty damn cold right now, I would die in that dress.
She looks stunning here.
Joel’s hand is placed really low on her back, non?!
She looks dumb.
She has been looking like a Emily Blunt with that hairstyle lately. She has the body to rock that dress for sure but something’s off. Idk if it’s too much for a daytime photocall, or out of place with all the bundled up outfits her co-stars wore or because she has been sporting this smug face lately.
I can do whatever I want. Watch crappy TV. Oh the shade towards both Kardashians and her exboyfriend?
She looks stunning and gorgeous and I don’t see much similiaritiws with liz Hurleys gown
However I echo what other commentators have mentioned. How is it that the man gets away with wearing jeans and jacket and she is wearing a sleeveless thigh high slit dress?
These double standards also need to be addressed.
She is taking a break from acting.
She was done with the latest X-Men film 6 months ago, and none of the other projects she’s signed onto are even in pre-production yet. Some won’t be for at least a year or two. Unless she signs onto something that’s about to go into production or one of her announced projects gets moved way up, at the very least she’s going to go another 6 months without working. So she has taken at least a year off.
She is a really beautiful woman, but her attire here is so in contrast with the others that it just looks….odd. And she looks like she is freezing. I loved her look the at the premier and she looked happy. She looks sullen in these pics. But that is probably because she is cold as hell.
She looks nice. But LOOK at the disparity here of what’s expected of a man in this photocall, and her. Wrinkly clothes, not even sure it’s buttoned right, and then, full glamor on the right. So much more pressure on women in the industry.
This reminds of a photo last year when the actress (Selena Gomez maybe?) was dressed to the nines, and the male co-stars were dressed in clothes you would wear to
wash the dog/car. Here the men are dressed for the weather, while JLaw is risking frostbite! I kid, I kid- but why couldn’t she wear a long cape or something? It would have shown the dress and given her some coverage from the weather. Or move the shoot indoors? This just looks so silly and oh so double-standard-y.
LOL I just posted the same above, should have scrolled down. I even did the same Selena Gomez? The main actor was Adam Sandler, but I think the other guys dressed similarly to him.
She looks unhappy.
his eyes are as small as mine. i feel a constant need to try to fix it with smoke and mirrors and he’s a movie star, hmmm
Could you imagine if she showed up wearing what he was wearing?!?! LOL I think she would have looked more appropriate in a long sleeved dress or something. This literally looks weird standing next to him. He she’s wearing that, he should be in a tux.
Love the dress. Has anyone heard her accent in the trailer? It’s hilariously bad.
Erin you literally entered my mind.
She looks gorgeous here, knock out dress, horrifically bad trailer with a terrible Russian accent from her.
IKR, I literally cannot help but laugh anytime that trailer comes on. It’s hard to believe they let that fake Natasha hilarity pass for an accent, could they not have hired her a good accent coach?
She’s dressed like this because she knows that how well this movie does is 100% riding on her ability to sell it. And unfortunately we still live in an age where women are expected to parade like ponies to sell a movie.
Lainey likes to talk about how red carpet fashion is “part of the work” for actresses. I understand wanting to acknowledge how women have used the red carpet to their advantage, or how they use fashion to express themselves or their point of view. But I have a problem with the fact that red carpet high fashion dressing has become an obligation that only exists for female actors in the business. They are expected to show off their bodies like a trophy, and freeze if necessary. If they choose to and they enjoy it that’s one thing (I am sure many do enjoy it) but I don’t think any of the top-tier a list actresses would show up to a red carpet in something warm and comfortable and be taken seriously. The same standard is not held to male actors. I just wish there were options.
I absolutely agree with you and Lainey’s take on it isn’t very critical imo.
(But I tend to think her “wokeness” is slightly performative at times anyway.)
And who is lainey to be listened? One of gossipers with agenda.
She looks great, but…they look like they’re going to two separate events. It would be nicer if she was wearing a more “day look” to coordinate with him.
She’s a stunner. I mean she looks overdressed but who cares.
Have you noticed how, at some point, all actresses are made to get naked for their “craft” in order to hang onto to their careers. It’s the males running the business requiring it. Just like certain networks making their newscasters to show cleave.
I’m not crazy about the dress but I love her eye makeup & shoes.
She really has a great curvy figure.
The movie is set to open in Russia in late May, and by then she’d be way over it.
Besides, if I were her I wouldnt want to discuss the character named ‘Dominika Egorova’ (HAHAHAHAHALOL) with any Russians.
I think for me he looks great in the photos with Ruth Negga in Vogue… he is not the best looking but I think he has something that makes him sexy. He’s not Jake G but… plus he seems like a nice guy
https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/joel-edgerton-ruth-negga-loving-movie
She looks ridiculous. Broad day light and she’s wearing an evening gown. She needs a new stylist. I’m so over her/her acting. Never found her remarkable in her looks or her talent.
Lawrence looks amazing-good for her for calling out those who act like she has no agency-does Lawrence strike anyone here as a shrinking violet??
If the woman wanted a coat she would have asked for one, that’s it and that’s all…moving on now
This. It’s one thing to not want women who aren’t comfortable with doing nudity or prefer to keep cleavage hidden in public to be forced/coerced into showing something they’re not comfortable with. But automatically projecting a narrative of victimhood on women who don’t feel the same way about modesty isn’t the answer. Expecting every woman to coordinate her clothing choices with the men around her in advance also seems silly. The fact that all women have different comfort zones, beliefs, and preferences when it comes to their own modesty needs to be accepted.
Joel was fully decked out for the premiere – tailored suit, coordinated tie & pocket square, shiny shoes. For the daytime photocall, he’s dressed appropriately an in outfit that was carefully selected & coordinated. He’s not standing there like Adam Sandler in a wrinkled tee shirt and board shorts.
It’s JLaw who is dressed inappropriately by wearing a skimpy evening gown for a daytime photocall that was held outside in winter. That was a bad choice on her stylist’s part.
Joel, for the most part, does not date actresses. That’s why you don’t hear much about his love life. He also dates mainly Australian women. But he does behave sweetly with his female costars. He looked smitten with Ruth Negga too and they weren’t dating.
Hummm, smart men, actors that know movie industry don’t date actresses. or not only smart but these ones that have normal, supportive PR teams, managers.
This! Thank you! Joel is aware of himself and of the industry he works in. That’s why all you receive regarding news from him is work-related. These guys are smart to not get involved with certain celebrities to avoid gossip and/or scandal. Or as lol said, it could be a combination of them and their decent PR teams/managers. Kudos to both!
Jennifer looks stunning! I like her as she doesn’t take herself to seriously. She seems very self aware of how the public views her.
Joel is over styled. Why did he roll up his pants. He looks like a character from Tintin.
There are other pics floating around of her with the other men in the cast. They are all covered up, wearing 3 or 4 layers of clothing and there she is in the middle with that dress on. It’s ridiculous. I guess women don’t feel cold?
She’s saying it was her choice. I think it was a poor choice on her part. It’s a vampy evening dress yet she’s wearing it in the day while her costars are dressed more appropriately for the time of day and the weather. She’s offended by the idea that she has no agency, which is her right, but she still looks overdressed and a bit try hard.
Given everything we’ve been hearing about how actresses are treated in Hollywood, it isn’t surprising that people thought this photo call was sexist. JLaw says it was her idea but she really shouldn’t be surprised by the reaction to it. Making your own decisions also means answering for them.
It’s a beautiful dress and she looks beautiful but it’s a bizarre choice for a daytime look.
Joking aside about Liz Hurley’s dress … she doesn’t look much like herself anymore. Her nose and cheeks are totally different and she had an eye lift too, or something to give her eyelids.
I mean.. he looks like Tom Hanks and Ricky Gervais had a baby together.
Love her hair and makeup…the dress, not so much.
Jennifer Lawrence is one woman who knows and speaks her mind! No one was going to force her to wear that dress in the freezing cold if she didn’t want to do it. Her statement was pretty unequivocal: she likes the dress, didn’t want to cover up and is basically telling everyone to get over themselves. Team Jen!!!
