Queen Elizabeth went to London Fashion Week, sat front-row with Anna Wintour

If Queen Elizabeth II had been a young queen in a different era, what would she have done differently? QEII inherited a Great Britain which was still limping along after World War II, no longer an empire, with the aristocracy in shambles, and too little fun and excitement in the world. She HAD to be serious, and a bit dour, and never, ever frivolous. But in a different era, I’d like to think that QEII would have liked being a tad frivolous and supporting some “lighter” causes. Which is what she did in London yesterday – she attended the Richard Quinn runway show at London Fashion Week. She sat next to Anna Wintour. And quite honestly, I think the Queen absolutely adored the experience.

Queen Elizabeth II was front row at London Fashion Week! The 91-year-old royal surprised attendees as she was seated next to Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the Richard Quinn show in London on Tuesday. Looking very stylish in a pale blue Angela Kelly tweed jacket and matching dress, Queen Elizabeth was seen chatting with Wintour and smiling as the models walked the runway during the show. “Her Majesty The Queen is visiting London Fashion Week today to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design,” the Royal Family Twitter account shared with its followers on Tuesday. “The Award, initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society & diplomacy, will be awarded annually to an emerging British fashion designer who shows talent and originality, whilst demonstrating value to the community and/or sustainable policies,” a second tweet read. Designer Richard Quinn is the first recipient of the Queen’s award, which he received after the show on Tuesday. Queen Elizabeth also met with other designers during her London Fashion Week appearance and toured showrooms.

[From E! News]

The QEII Award for British Design! And it didn’t go to Stella McCartney (thank God). It was very nice of the Queen to attend his show – she must have been curious about what happens at London Fashion Week, and frankly, her presence is a HUGE boost to LFW’s branding. Maybe next year, she’ll be the guest of honor at the Burberry show. Maybe she’ll take the train to Paris to check out the Givenchy spring line. It’s a brave new world now that QEII has learned that she can sit front row at any fashion show she wants. I can’t wait to hear her opinions on nepotism models, Kaia Gerber, the Hadid sisters and whether ruffles will ever truly be “in.” I have this image in my head of the Queen leaning slightly towards Anna Wintour and stage-whispering, “These pieces need some BROOCHES.”