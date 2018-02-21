Queen Elizabeth went to London Fashion Week, sat front-row with Anna Wintour

If Queen Elizabeth II had been a young queen in a different era, what would she have done differently? QEII inherited a Great Britain which was still limping along after World War II, no longer an empire, with the aristocracy in shambles, and too little fun and excitement in the world. She HAD to be serious, and a bit dour, and never, ever frivolous. But in a different era, I’d like to think that QEII would have liked being a tad frivolous and supporting some “lighter” causes. Which is what she did in London yesterday – she attended the Richard Quinn runway show at London Fashion Week. She sat next to Anna Wintour. And quite honestly, I think the Queen absolutely adored the experience.

Queen Elizabeth II was front row at London Fashion Week! The 91-year-old royal surprised attendees as she was seated next to Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the Richard Quinn show in London on Tuesday. Looking very stylish in a pale blue Angela Kelly tweed jacket and matching dress, Queen Elizabeth was seen chatting with Wintour and smiling as the models walked the runway during the show.

“Her Majesty The Queen is visiting London Fashion Week today to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design,” the Royal Family Twitter account shared with its followers on Tuesday. “The Award, initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society & diplomacy, will be awarded annually to an emerging British fashion designer who shows talent and originality, whilst demonstrating value to the community and/or sustainable policies,” a second tweet read.

Designer Richard Quinn is the first recipient of the Queen’s award, which he received after the show on Tuesday. Queen Elizabeth also met with other designers during her London Fashion Week appearance and toured showrooms.

The QEII Award for British Design! And it didn’t go to Stella McCartney (thank God). It was very nice of the Queen to attend his show – she must have been curious about what happens at London Fashion Week, and frankly, her presence is a HUGE boost to LFW’s branding. Maybe next year, she’ll be the guest of honor at the Burberry show. Maybe she’ll take the train to Paris to check out the Givenchy spring line. It’s a brave new world now that QEII has learned that she can sit front row at any fashion show she wants. I can’t wait to hear her opinions on nepotism models, Kaia Gerber, the Hadid sisters and whether ruffles will ever truly be “in.” I have this image in my head of the Queen leaning slightly towards Anna Wintour and stage-whispering, “These pieces need some BROOCHES.”

74 Responses to "Queen Elizabeth went to London Fashion Week, sat front-row with Anna Wintour"

  1. Mrs. WelenMelon says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Just promise us you’ll never do bangs, QE.

    Reply
  2. Becks says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I love this. I would love to know what they talked about during the show, lol.

    Reply
  3. gabbie says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:39 am

    how does she still look so well? she’s 91 years old! she constantly seems 10 years younger than she is.

    Reply
  4. SoulSPA says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I think that wearing those esthetic dark shades I presume when interacting with TQ is extremely rude.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:42 am

    She’s such a boss

    Reply
  6. lisa says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:43 am

    there were some really cute pictures from yesterday that i will be captioning forever

    if i were anna id put her on a cover

    Reply
  7. Eleonor says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Anna Wintour is swooning behind those glasses! Her Majesty is really showing how it’s done. Has anyone noticed her chair? It has a pillow, and looks like a throne LOL

    Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:47 am

    From what i read TQ was into the show – she apparently went straight for a hat exhibit. Wintour was clearly nervous, you could see her hands shake in the video clips.

    Reply
    • MrsBBV says:
      February 21, 2018 at 11:20 am

      It’s quite something when another woman can unnerve ‘the’ Anna Wintour into shaking. Now she knows how all those interns feel when they bump into her in the lift. But yesterday was a wonderful occasion and I like to think HMTQ had a fun afternoon, she certainly looked like she was enjoying herself.

      Reply
  9. Tan says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I doubt the Queen would be commenting on nepotism models seeing that she is one of the biggest beneficiary of nepotism industry and her children and grandchildren continue to enjoy the benefits and will keep on continuing for the foreseeable future.

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Only rock stars look normal wearing sunglasses inside and all the time. Anna always looks exactly the same, so maybe it’s time for her to remove the shades and get a new hairdo

    Reply
  11. Sparkly says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I love Queen Elizabeth. I’d love to see more posts about her. She’s so much more interesting than the Dolittles.

    Reply
  12. Cee says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Kate and Meghan should attend shows by british designers. That would really boost the LFW brand AND support established and up and coming british fashion.

    Reply
  13. Marian says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Wintour got paid with a pic with the Queen for agreeing to get papped with Kate in that morbid Morticia Adams’ curtains dress.

    Reply
  14. SM says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:30 am

     I have this image in my head of the Queen leaning slightly towards Anna Wintour and stage-whispering, “These pieces need some BROOCHES. – I actualy LOL’ed there. Thanks. Now this is my happy image of the day.

    Reply
  15. anna says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Queen Elizabeth is just the best. May she live forever. These pictures make me so irrationally happy, I feel like an 8 year old girl that just got permission to pet a bunny.

    Reply
  16. DiligentDiva says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Anna Wintour looks so scary, is there a reason she’s wearing sunglasses? The Queen looks incredible though, great for 91!

    Reply
  17. MellyMel says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:52 am

    This is so cool! And the Queen looks fantastic…love the black gloves with the powder blue!

    Reply
  18. Enough Already says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Wintour is actually a not so frightening person. In person. Hubby met her at a work function and she was fine. She seemed to be aware of the fact that people expected the ice queen so she was conscientiously trying to be pleasant if not exactly accessible. He said she had great skin with no (or quite sheer) makeup but was skeletal. She wore a maxi leopard parka, chic cigarette pants and ugly, functional NYC winter boots lol.

    Reply
  19. Kitty says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Amazing The Queen went to LFW. Maybe she always wanted to.

    Reply
  20. perplexed says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:56 am

    The Queen looks good.

    Reply
  21. Lauren Vail says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I was giddy over these photos last night. They were delightful. QEII seemed to truly enjoy the experience! She looks well and happy. The woman deserves some frivolity at the end of her reign.

    Reply
  22. Jan says:
    February 21, 2018 at 11:17 am

    The Queen rocks! It will be sad to lose her.

    Reply
  23. Celebitchyreader says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    What a disrespect wearing sunglasses inside when talking to The Queen. It is a basic social rule in EU you do not have sunglasses when interacting with other people. As mentioned above only blind ppl are accepted to have them. The rest are idiots.
    Anna, pls go and have some etiquette lessons, you clearly need them (more than sunglasses in 1st row). I am sure QE was so over about this commoner’s Faux Pas 😂

    Reply
  24. Pandy says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    I’m betting Wintour will make these pix the centerpiece of her wall of fame. You know she has one.

    Reply
  25. homeslice says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    I always get a kick out of QEII. She seems like a great lady! I wish members of her family would take some pointers. There is a reason she has sustained affection for so long.

    Reply

