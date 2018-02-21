Katherine Heigl shares weight loss pics: ‘I’ve had a year to find those ab muscles’



Katherine Heigl is living a low key life with her family in Utah. She has two daughters, Naleigh, 9, and Adalaide, 6, and welcomed son Joshua Jr in December of 2016 with her husband of ten years, Josh Kelly. We know she’s joining Suits now that Meghan Markle has left to marry Harry, which is probably the death knell for that show. We also know that she’s crazy in love with Josh and that she’s a devoted mom, at least according to her social media posts. The last time we reported on her she was gushing about her husband in an overlong post. How many ways can she say the same thing? Prior to that, in August, she was detailing her 50 pound weight loss after she had Joshua Jr. Now that she’s lost more weight and toned up she wants us to know about it. She posted some before and after pics and a long explanation of how she lost the weight. I’m including her caption below so I don’t have to excerpt it. You can skim it without missing much.

An editor could have cut that to three sentences and some hashtags. Good for her for losing her baby weight as that was a goal for her. I understand wanting validation, especially in her career. She looks great but do you see a dramatic difference between the middle and last pic? It might just be the way the photos are taken. I’m sorry for being so negative but I’m grumpy after reading all that. Did she get compensated for mentioning that app? I’m sorry, Suits fans.

Also, she does good work with animals through her Jason Heigl foundation, named after her late brother. She recently posted about these pomeranians which she rehomed. Cute!



