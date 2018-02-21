Katherine Heigl shares weight loss pics: ‘I’ve had a year to find those ab muscles’

Katherine Heigl is living a low key life with her family in Utah. She has two daughters, Naleigh, 9, and Adalaide, 6, and welcomed son Joshua Jr in December of 2016 with her husband of ten years, Josh Kelly. We know she’s joining Suits now that Meghan Markle has left to marry Harry, which is probably the death knell for that show. We also know that she’s crazy in love with Josh and that she’s a devoted mom, at least according to her social media posts. The last time we reported on her she was gushing about her husband in an overlong post. How many ways can she say the same thing? Prior to that, in August, she was detailing her 50 pound weight loss after she had Joshua Jr. Now that she’s lost more weight and toned up she wants us to know about it. She posted some before and after pics and a long explanation of how she lost the weight. I’m including her caption below so I don’t have to excerpt it. You can skim it without missing much.
It’s been almost 14 months since Joshua Jr was born and it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape. The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend. I wish I had a few from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas…I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my unders! Anyway, I have a beach vacation coming up, a new job I start filming in April and my deep desire to feel fit, strong and sexy propelling me forward the last two months to finally loose the last of my baby weight and do a deep dive search for the ab muscles I knew were buried under that belly somewhere! I was wholly and totally inspired by Miss @rachparcell and the before and after pics she shared after taking the #bbg challenge. I had never heard of it but she looked so damn great (she had her baby just a few months before me) that I had to check it out. I found a fantastic app called #sweat that features several different #bbg programs you can choose from and makes it incredibly easy to do anywhere, which for me means in my bedroom at home! I won’t lie, the workouts are real ass kickers but the progress I’ve made in only 5 short weeks has kept me motivated and inspired to keep going! I am so grateful I’ve had a full year to find those ab muscles and get my butt back up where it belongs and wasn’t forced by work to snap back into shape but it is time to make the strength, fitness and overall health of my body a priority and I am so grateful that @rachparcell shared her story and got this mama motivated!
An editor could have cut that to three sentences and some hashtags. Good for her for losing her baby weight as that was a goal for her. I understand wanting validation, especially in her career. She looks great but do you see a dramatic difference between the middle and last pic? It might just be the way the photos are taken. I’m sorry for being so negative but I’m grumpy after reading all that. Did she get compensated for mentioning that app? I’m sorry, Suits fans.
Also, she does good work with animals through her Jason Heigl foundation, named after her late brother. She recently posted about these pomeranians which she rehomed. Cute!
Photos credit: Katherine Heigl/Instagram, Getty
She is kind to animals – that is usually all I need to know about a person to give them benefit of the doubt…so she gets another pass from me, until she does or says something actually horrible.
Clare- exact same here. I like to celebitch as much as the next person, but kindness to animals is my dealbreaker.
If youre consistently, demonstrably good to animals, I will cut you a lot of slack in other areas.
If you’re an a$$hat to non human souls just cuz you can be, well, I hope the universe treats you reciprocally.
you guys are my kind of people!!
I honnestly dont see weight loss as much as just buying better fitting bras and panties? I can put on too small undies and a too small bra and spill out everywhere, then put on well fitting underthings and look svelte – magic!
I like her because I have read how she has donated time and money to help animals in need. By being on Suits is hardly reason to say she will doom the show. I think she is determined to do a good job in her role on the show. One thing she should do is keep her mother off the set as that would be detrimental to her career.
Same. She probably was difficult on the Grey’s set but jeez, that was years ago. She’s gotten pilloried more than these pedophiles.
Oh, is she vegan then?
I give her slack for that reason, too. And, I once checked out her foundation’s 990 form, and found no red flags. I think her heart’s in the right place when it comes to helping animals.
Agreed, let’s be friends.
Agreed!
Yep, this is also my barometer for whether I like my fellow humans.
I will forgive a lot if you are kind to animals.
Also….her skin is luminous!!
Yeah, why is she so hated?? She was great in Grey’s Anatomy, much less annoying than Meredith and Derek, who I despise!! And does dog rescue, is a good mom. I dont get the hate, when there are real jerks like JLaw and pedophile defenders out there, basking in worship.
Totally agree. Not a fan but I remember all the stuff she did to sabotage GA and her role on it (protesting against her own Emmy nomination!) but despite all she seems a truly genuine, loving person you’d be grateful to have as a buddy. Don’t judge her for being a “difficult” person/woman in HW.
No one cares, Heigl.
I really like her. I continue to think she got thrown under the bus for pointing out some pretty obvious sexist bullsh*t that shows up in “classic” comedies (like Knocked Up). It came across as biting the hand that feeds her so I suppose I get why so many people didn’t like it, but she wasn’t wrong about the sexism.
Also, she looks fantastic.
she gets more cold shoulders than some actual abusers
Agree and I like her as well. She was brutally honest about how her husband bonded with their first daughter before she did, and I felt like admitting that took guts, especially with how moms are shamed these days!
same here, I’ve always liked her. she’s ballsy and steps in it sometimes, but there are others in h’wood that say/do/are so much worse and get away with it. there wasn’t anything wrong with her insta, all celebs do these baby body weight loss posts. she looks great.
I’m neutral on her personally, but really against how shit on she’s been by so many.
Making comments like she did then would be viewed differently now – and look at the kind of people who were the worst to her, and what we’ve found out about them since.
Her mother seems awful. She seems… fine.
I’ve heard a lot of the problems on sets comes from her mother. She really would be better off with a different professional manager, but I guess it’s impossible to fire your own mother.
She does seem like a good mom and cares a lot about animals, so I hope she does well in her next show and starts to change the “difficult” narrative.
I liked her in movies as well. She isn’t a great actress but better than come of the other actresses out there. Loved her in Knocked Up.
I never joined the Let’s Hate on Heigl train. I really, genuinely enjoy her as an actress. She is a great comedic and dramatic actress. She was punished for her “mouthiness” when one of the first ways she was mouthy was to call out a co-star for being homophobic towards another co-star and friend – which I always thought was great. She made some comments about Knocked Up which were 100% true (the women are whiny shrews) and people got upset because that movie made her a movie star. True. It seemed ungrateful. However, she was right! She discounted herself from awards for a particular season of Grey’s and gave her reasons. Maybe they came across as ungrateful (especially as her role reduction on the show was to accommodate her film schedule); but again, it wasn’t untrue. Apparently her momager is a nightmare but Heigl was a child star and it can be very hard to break away from parents as managers. I really am not going to hold it against her too much.
Meanwhile there are how many male stars who are AWFUL and are never punished for it? Shia, Tom Hardy, Dustin Freaking Hoffman… that’s just off the top of my head – there are so many more and so much worse. Why has this woman basically been cancelled? I truly don’t get it. She’s a great actress, she does great work for animals, she seems to be a great mother. I think it’s time to give her a clean break! Suits is lucky to have her.
Or directors like that one who got Jennifer Lawrence injured during filming basically on purpose. How that can be told as a ‘funny’ anecdote to the media and not have him immediately blacklisted, I will not understand. There’s a lot of abuse masquerading as ‘suffering for your art’ – I suspect this is even more so as a woman in the industry.
I also wonder what might have happened to Heigl had this happened now. Would she be celebrated for having a no-bull*-filter?
I don’t like her as a celebrity, but I do think she was good in her roles.
But I don’t see what is there to judge in this post. The post was awesome, it was what I nedeed to see 2 years ago, when I gave birth and could not recognize myself in the mirror.
(Ok, bear with me, I don’t know how else to get to my point-I really need to work on my English, lol.)
Don’t get me wrong, I’d do it all over again, but I was almost…..depressed over how much I did not feel like myself, and my body was a big part of that. And at the same time-all those celebrities looking like a million bucks 2 months after they gave birth!
If I saw then that it can take time and that all is not lost if you don’t go back to your pre-baby body in 2 months,…. I just wish someone told me sooner that THAT also happens, and maybe I wouldn’t have problematic pelvic floor muscle (or however it is called in English, sorry!) that I got, not by gaining weight, not by delivery, but from sit-up’s I started doing the second the 6-weeks ban passed! *
I think she did a great job with that post, lenghty message and all.
*I lost all of it, 45 pounds, without even really trying, gradually, after year and a half, as the little one was growing up.
And actually, it was a poster here on cb that gave me the support I nedeed, in one comment, at the time! That’s why cb is so great!
I hope she’s not replacing Meghan’s character, bleh.
I see a big difference between the middle and last picture. She’s talking about getting in shape, not just about weight loss, and those two pictures show the difference. In the middle picture she’s lost pretty much all weight, but not yet regained her fitness.
When I had my children that was the big milestone for me. 90% of the weight came off by itself, and in clothing I pretty much looked like my old self, but I didn’t feel at all like my old self until I had most of my strength and fitness back.
She’s gaining muscles, that’s the whole point of Sweat and Kayla Itsines, the creator. The goal is fitness, not weight loss.
Yep, I’m doing the Kayla’s first workout that is in e book form because I purchased it right before I found out I was pregnant with my twins and with my history doing intense workouts was not a good idea. Over the last year I would start and then stop after a few weeks because of various reasons but I’ve now been doing it for 6 weeks and I feel amazing. I can see a difference physically and I feel a lot stronger already. I love circuit training because you can kind of set your own pace. It doesn’t take a lot of time and I do it in my living room watching the office to take my mind off of it.
I’m pretty neutral about both her and Suits, but I think joining an ensemble is a good idea for her. I’m not sure she’s cut out to helm a show, but she might be fine again in an ensemble.
I really wish people in general (mostly celebrities) would stop posting these types of pre and post-baby body pics. It’s really just contributes to a lot of body-negativity among other women. It’s all for self-gratification.
Yes it is, isn’t it? I would be so embarrassed to post pictures like that. It’s just screaming, “Look at me! Look at me! Aren’t I fabulous?”
Hmm… i dont know I think it’s normal to be proud of your accomplishments… whether it’s getting in shape or graduating with PhD…. or hell graduating college period. If seeing someone’s accomplishment makes you feel less than, then that’s probably because of you. Getting in shape is hard, not for everyone but most. There’s nothing wrong with being proud of oneself & wanting to share. It’s a sad world when someone’s achievements are viewed as self-gratification & not viewed as motivating or encouraging..
I don’t see it like that at all, in her case. I see it as saying that it’s ok to listen to yourself and lose the weight at your own pace.
But this is fitness related. And exercise is healthy , it took her over a year so it is positive. No, we cannot all look like models but staying in shape and working out gives you energy and its great for your overall mood.
Exactly. It took her a good amount of time and she looks great. That can be a realistic goal for a lot of women (including me, who had a baby in June and wants to lose the rest of the baby weight). I’ll shade the “look at me in a bikini one month after giving birth” stories, but not this one.
I like her post. It isnt one of those “Hollywood star” posts, in which a woman looks like she is running a marathon the next day just two weeks after giving birth. She tells how it took over a year to get back in shape. That is realistic and gives other women hope, not despair.
I like this woman.
She looks great in the first pic too so why the need? I agree what good can this do for other women?
Agree with pp, the middle pic shows weight loss but the 3rd one shows muscle. Huge difference. Also, kindness to animals is a big thing to me so I can forgive a lot. I’m second guessing Seth Rogan’s dissing of her for one reason, his BFF status with Franco. You are who you run with.
I tried that App and couldn’t even finish round one of their pre-BBG program. You need to have a certain level of fitness in order to do it. I now have a personal trainer and he’s kicking my ass into gear, slowly but surely. Once I feel like I can exercise without wanting to die, I will try the app again. I know people who have transformed their bodies.
I started with the pre too and yeah it felt like I should’ve been in some kind of shape before I started because I was super sore for a couple of weeks and they were hard! On the days where I felt like I couldn’t handle it I would really just try and get through the cuirtuit once in the 7min. As long as I felt like my heart rate was up and I was just moving I felt ok about it. I’m on week 3 of the “real” workout now though and wow, it’s really tough but I love it because I know I’m getting stronger. Good luck with your fitness journey!
Maybe I tried too hard to do everything in the amount of time we’re given… My trainer does circuit training with me and I love it! I don’t get bored! I’m actually getting my heart rate up without feeling like I’m going to die or need to stop.
Hopefully in one or two months of consistent training I will take up Sweat again.
Try the 30 Day Fitness app! I am in the worst shape I’ve ever been in and you can pick your level of workout. I do 3 times a week. It’s 4.99 a month I believe. BBG was hard as shit for me, too.
Hopefully she’s learned from her past and will remain humble and kind for the rest of her career. She’s been known to be a terror and biting the hand that feeds so again, stay humble!
Yes. Terrible woman, speaking out against homophobes and sexism in Hollywood. Hey, she is worse than Blanchett & Co., apologists for Woody Allen. And far worse than Hoffman, Spacey, Weinstein and Co. cause she is an outspoken woman.
How dare she???
Do we see how this works?
Like someone said above, she’s kind to animals and goes above and beyond to help them so she’s okay in my book. Doesn’t mean I like her (she grates in general) but I do like that about her.
But yes, I do agree that this is probably the beginning of the end for the show, it seems to be the effect she has on shows.
She looks fabulous in the first photo.
As a woman who has yet to lose all the baby weight, oh, 16 months after I had my last baby, I have to say I think she looks fantastic in all the pictures. She admitted it took her a long time to get to a place where she feels confident and happy and fit and I applaud her for not rushing a week after birth to get back into shape. She has the resources of money and time and getting in shape is never a walk in the park, so why not post her results if she is proud of herself? Just as there is nothing wrong with giving your body all the time it needs after baby to relax and not pressuring yourself, there’s nothing wrong with deciding you want to be healthier and in better shape, 14 months later.
That whole post reads like a paid ad for the app to me. I’ve actually considered using that app and already follow it. This made me less likely to use it. Celebrity shilling annoys me especially when they act like they’re not doing it.
I’ve followed Kayla Itsines for years now, way before there was an app, and she doesn’t do any celeb endorsements or ads. She gets paid for bootcamps in different cities, does TV appearances, but everything else is solely dedicated to the app.
That’s what I thought too. I know she’s done some personal training sessions with celebs. It just reads so much like an ad I wondered if she was upping her sales tactics.
I can see a difference between the the 2nd pic or 3rd pic. She’s definitely more toned in the last pic.
She might be advertising for the app, but she’s also starting up on Suits, and this seems to be the thing that actresses need to do promote their re-appearances on television.
She look infinitely more healthy in the firt picture.
Tone it up! She looks great. Strong is the new skinny. Granted she does look skinny but I love being able to see the muscle definition she has. You know she’s been working hard at it. Unlike say a Kardashian…who claims to be a gym rat but never seems to have any definition…
I have never heard of this app. I use Beachbody on Demand myself and am in love with the variety of workouts they offer.
I want to know why a lot of boys are named after their dads, but not a lot of girls are named after their moms? Can’t a girl be “junior” too?
Please God no. It’s weird enough when people do it to their sons…
this woman was primed to be the next Julia Roberts-and look at her now. it doesn’t pay to be mean. don’t get me wrong, if she was a man she would’ve been given more leeway for sure but man-lots of actors have failed tv pilots under their belts but still get more work and are loved amongst their peers because they’re not awful to work with. her career stalled so badly because of her attitude.
Yup. Calling out sexism and homophobia does anger people. Especially if you are a woman.
I think she looks really pretty in the header pic Love her sans makeup ,hair pulled up,and with glasses-She is someone who’s better looking natural than made up.Also,agree that her kindness towards animals goes a long way in my book,and her baby boy is adorable!
She looks great, good for her. She has got to have one of the strangest careers. Road high for a few years and then totally bottomed out. I’d like to see her make a comeback.
Me too! Didnt watch her tv show but enjoyed movies I saw her in. She’s been exiled ling enough. And no shame posting her pix. She’s not trying to have us believe she just ran around after her kids meanwhile with fake breasts and butt post lipo.
