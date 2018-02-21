E!: Jennifer Aniston is ‘adjusting to living by herself & not having Justin around’

Do you trust E!’s sources? I sort of do trust their sources about certain celebrities. I still believe E! had some good sources in Meghan Markle’s camp, and of course E! has deep sources in the Kardashian-Jenner camps (obviously). I also think that with Justin Theroux’s camp obviously leaking to the New York papers, maybe Jennifer Aniston’s camp is looking to expand their leaks to more outlets besides Us Weekly and People Magazine. I’m just saying… this E! News story sounds like it came from an email from Jennifer’s publicist.
New details regarding Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s failed marriage continue to unfold. A source reveals to E! News that the A-list couple was struggling in their relationship for the better part of a year, which they announced ended in late 2017 via a statement released last week.
“They’ve been separated for two months now,” the insider says, “but were having intense issues for about eight months.” As previously reported, Jen and Justin’s bicoastal lifestyles drove a wedge in their happily ever after. The source explains, “She really tried to make it work with him but the distance was a factor as he only wanted to live in N.Y.C. and there was no compromise with her… Their lifestyles were completely incompatible, and ultimately Justin decided to leave.”
A separate source told E! News Theroux flew back to Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day to meet with the Friends alum about the separation announcement. Since then, our source says Aniston hasn’t been feeling her best.
“Jen was doing OK for a few weeks after Justin left, and then things got stirred up again when the announcement was made to the media,” the source shares. Of course, the 49-year-old actress continues to stay positive by taking things one day at a time. Aniston is “adjusting to living by herself and not having Justin around,” the source adds. “She is used to the empty house since it’s been months now without him, but it’s still an uneasy feeling for her. She knows in due time she will feel tremendously better, but is really going through the motions right now.”
“Jen knows she is strong and knows things will smooth over in time,” the source continues. “She’s been through this before, so she is trying to lay low for now and knows it’s best if she doesn’t go out in public for awhile.”
We’re told she’s leaned on Friends co-star Courteney Cox “the most,” with the source adding, “Courteney’s been at her house many times, and has been by her side through it all… Many of her friends have known about this for months and knew it was coming. A lot of people didn’t think that Jen and Justin were a good match from the start, but ultimately supported her decision.”
As the now-exes grapple with their new normal, many questions about Jennifer and Justin’s futures remain unanswered. Our source says they’ve “signed the divorce papers” and “everything is all finalized.” Additionally, Aniston’s Bel Air mansion is not on the market “as of now.”
And before romance rumors between Aniston and ex Brad Pitt spark, the insider tells us fans shouldn’t hold their breath. “Jen never talks about Brad,” our source says, “and rekindling is not even a conversation. She has always thought that chapter is sealed and so far in the past.”
Wait, what? Justin and Jennifer have already signed the divorce papers? Without even filing for a separation, or hiring divorce lawyers?? I doubt that, source. I also question this: Aniston is “adjusting to living by herself and not having Justin around. She is used to the empty house since it’s been months now without him, but it’s still an uneasy feeling for her.” She’s 49 years old and she and Justin have been living separately for the better part of a year (if not longer). Is it possible that everything has just hit her over the past week? Possibly. It’s also possible that Jennifer is (publicly) returning to the comfort of her Poor Jen roots. I mean, what’s more likely – that she’s totally fine, that she’s doing what she always does, hanging out with her dogs in her mansion and eating good food specially prepared by her private chef and doing some yoga OR that she’s Poor Jen, all alone? Come on. She’s fine. She’s a big girl. There’s no need to create this sad-sack narrative around her.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He was never around! I am already so bored by this story!
Right? How hard can it be to adjust to someone who was never around not being there? Especially as she’s already making plans to live somewhere else?
I think the real problem was they never adjusted to being around each other for more than a week or two at a time.
This is a Huvane special. Textbook.
Has all the elements: the poor pitiful me deluxe: All by herself in her scary mansion surrounded by pallets of smartwater and drugstore eczema cream. “She’s been through it before,” she reminds her team Jen audience (rally the troops gals!!) – because by “before” she doesn’t mean Mayer and Vaughn, she means BRAD….
….which by the end of the piece, Huvane is sure to state his name explicitly but not answer the ridiculous question implicitly- just dance around it…
….”oh she never talks about Brad”(because they want you to think- she whispers his name in private like a prayer, lol)…”and rekindling is not in the conversation,” (right now my team homies but just wait, hang in there ladies!)…”she has always thought that chapter was sealed..” (so she was as surprised as all the bitter betties were when Brad called to rekindle the kindling!!) LMAO
Huvane wants her long-time support group, aka ‘fans’ I guess, to WATCH THIS SPACE.
As Kaiser said: “It’s also possible that Jennifer is (publicly) returning to the comfort of her Poor Jen roots.”
You can take the girl out of InTouch, but you can’t take InTouch out of her power PR flack and longtime bestie Huvane’s digital rolodex!
LetItGo what an amazing username you have.
Sorry, but I think most of these leaks are coming from Theroux. The idea that Huvane has Us Weekly and People mag on speed dial and that Theroux is leaking to the New York tabs doesn’t make much sense.
US Weekly is now running with a story about how Theroux found Post-its from Brad Pitt. Last week, the quotes from People magazine about how her friends were describing Theroux as cool and edgy and tired of living a lie clearly did not come from her camp. E! ran with a story about how Theroux never wanted to get married. None of those seem like they came from Huvane.
I really think Theroux is trying to gaslight her.
@darla
Thanks! I’m just grateful to posters like you who read all of my posts, even when it’s under the somewhat snarky and repetitive pretense of mentioning my screenname. (snicker) haven’t you said this same tired thing re my screenname a couple times before?
Maybe I’m talking to you? Lol
I hope you learn things because like Kaiser, I’ve been around a while and know quite a bit about these M.O.s and as long as someone else can’t let it go- why should I?
Toodles!
Here we go with the poor jilted jen stories. Hope she doesn’t grieve/milk this break up for another 10 yrs.
This story is definitely not edgy.
lol
you’re killing me!
I get it sometimes if someone is not around physically you know they will be around you eventually and that they will be by you mentally if need be. Now that they are no longer together she doesn’t have that anymore its never gonna be so I get it.
+100000 he was never around but I’m not bored with the story. I’m curious to see what the future entails re: this gossip topic.
Oh please. Here they go trying to paint her as sad and lonely again. I think this marriage was over a while ago and she is doing just fine.
Oh my god. We’re almost a week into this. It was a two-day-story. WTF? No really, does anybody care that much? It makes me think these two are vastly overestimating their tabloid value. So edgy. So much suffering. I just can’t.
I am bored by all this obvious PR filled with confusing, unnecessary narratives. Just. Shut. Up. And. Move. On. With. Your. Lives.
The thing is, there is no good gossip here. We knew he fancies himself an edgy NY artiste while she likes her Cali girl yoga smoothie beach lifestyle. None of this is new. If you talk to the press every day, tell us the dirt!
If he didn’t want to get married, why did he? Shame on him.
It’s getting very boring. I hope this divorce goes quickly and calmly so we don’t hear about this couple much longer
Yeah, there’s not much to chew on here. She’s boring, he’s boring.
I don’t think he’s boring. Immature yes, boring no. She’s boring, but has a nice comfortable non-bohemian life many would envy.
She dined out on that sad sack narrative for years. It was what kept her face on the tabloid covers every other week. It’s the only reason why she stayed relevant for so long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her publicist has toned down the original standard articles circa 2005, but they’ve hit all the marks sans crying into the ocean and throwing herself a pity party.
We’ll be treated to a Goddess Circle Does Cabo, Jen is Stronger Alone (TM) set of vacation pics at some point. Sponsored by a particular water brand.
And poor Courtney Cox having to check on her. I always wondered if JA repaid the favor when Courtney’s marriage ended (which included a child in the mix).
this is what I said above. sounds like a typical post-break up to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with others that said her next relationship should be with someone who’s NOT in H’wood, or at least not in front of the camera. I think her marriage to Pitt convinced her that she needs to be part of a MOVIE STAR COUPLE to be relevant/respected/admired/whatever, but I think she’d be better off if she were the famous part of the couple and her bf/hubs was just a guy with a job who treats her well.
It sounds like a mix to me – she’s sad but she’s fine. Which people will see what they want to see in it, but it sounds like a typical breakup to me. I don’t think it will turn into what it did last time, he’s not a huge movie star and didn’t leave her for another huge movie star.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And they’re playing this all wrong. Don’t make her look like a sad sack that got left again.
Why is there always this “poor woman” narrative with her? Enough with this, she’s a strong woman.
I am irrationally annoyed by his skinny tie.
It’s not skinny, it is just one edge. So edgy this one.
Literally lol’ed at that one!
LOL
Snark of the Day!! So concise! Brilliant!
Haha Perfect
Haha!
If it’s true the divorce papers are signed, they should be public soon, no? And if the prenup was ironclad, and he wanted out as soon as possible then, sure, I buy this could have been easy peasy as far as the paperwork is concerned.
Hahahahahhahahhaaa. Did Brad Pitt sent her his unused story from when he and Angie split? All that talk of adjustment and learning to live in an empty hoise as if there was an army of childer running around. Come on, he never was aroind to begin with, why so dramatic now? It also is hilarious to me how suddenly they both care so much about this marriage/divorce. I guess because it is public, so both of them will milk it for PR as much as possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
also note: no bashing of Theroux as of yet. just the “two coasts led to incompatibility” thing.
i’m pretty sure even the queen of the world with all the money in the world will still be sad during a divorce. just because she’s a older rich woman doesn’t make her non human. Humans get sad. thats normal.
Wow this is really getting milked and tiresome. So they never spent time together yesterday and today she is having to adjust to him not being around. Okie Dokie.
She is literally the most boring person on the planet…she should find a nice accountant to settle down with and call it a day.
Yes, an nice accountant really would be perfect for her. I’m not even being snarky.
Jamie Gertz (an It girl of the 80s and 90s) quietly married a real estate type years ago. He’s now worth $2 billion and owns the Atlanta Hawks. She might appreciate someone like that.
That’s a name from the ‘80s! Went to look up photos of her, and she hasn’t changed very much. Great looking family, and they’ve been married nearly 30 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s the type that will always need to prove how wanted and desired she is by a guy that other people want. Her choices are low self esteem and insecurity driven.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Besides, Justin clearly and happily did all the taking and not much giving here. She gave him name recognition, freedom and lots of nice toys. He decided he had gained enough to cut the purse strings and bailed. No victims this time but Justin uses women, nake no mistake.
Yes, that’s my take on this. I think he’s talented but his resentment seems quite petty and selfish when it’s clear she gave him plenty of freedom to do his own thing. And did so much for his career etc. His leaking barbs against her just plain sucks.
I was referring to the trend of victim-hood in general…not pertaining exclusively to Jennifer Aniston.
But what is the general trend of victimhood you’re talking about? Between unmitigated and recent attacks on blacks, immigrants, the LGBTQ community and the sexual predation on women plus rampant gun violence I think victimhood is hardly a trend these days.
Jennifer Aniston must be extremely boring.. I couldn’t start a relationship with someone who thinks yoga, laying on the pool and talking about Aveeno and dry eyes is so great and exciting.
oh my god is it awful i love all those things lol
we like being outdoors, and yoga, and skincare becomes a necessary evil for most of us because unfortunately being in the california sun requires dedicated skincare routines to combat sun damage
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she needs to go work and get distracted. although they were together for 7 years this relationship/marriage seemed to lack some depth. they were definitely a case of opposite attracts and I think he may have been a bit of an opportunist
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Gen Xers will be allowed to work longer because of the large older boomer population. 50 is young if you are 73. But I agree that it’s necessary to mourn one’s losses.
Well the “Brad and Jen are back together” stories have already run its course so there’s nothing left to talk about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But I’m re-watching Friends with my boys who discovered it on Netflix, and I’d forgotten how funny she was in that! She really did have great comic timing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m interested in the new show she will be doing with Reese Witherspoon, I could see both of them being delightfully bitchy/funny together, and I think she’s probably better suited to TV anyway.
I have high hopes for this series. She can do drama well too–Friends with Money, Good Girl, and Cake were all excellent–but she truly shines in well-written comedies. And you’re right, lucy2, great comedic scripts are not easy to come by.
Even though JA likes boring stuff etc. I still think she can be very complicated and also clingy. She probably needs more of a “puppy husband” who does what she wants and follows her around in her mansion in LA.
How does a person who spent months at a time away from two husbands clingy? It seems that she’s been fine with spending long stretches apart and giving everyone the the impression they’re tight?
Yeah, I give her credit for clearly wanting him to be happy and professionally fulfilled. She supported his career at every turn, and his desire to be in NY. Their relationship was also then doomed, of course, but she seems like an extremely supportive spouse who was fine hanging out at home while he went off and did his thing.
???? How does wanting someone to be happy and professionally fulfilled equal being apart from them most of the time and not really sharing any of their interests? That can actually sound like disinterest not love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spinning the idea that not seeing someone for months, when you’ve got private jets at for your disposal, as support your spouse, is dumb. Spending more time with Justin meant she would be dropping ” everything that made her feel comfortable and safe?” She can’t reavle becasue she can’t see her husband becasue she can’t get a dog sitter? Come on. Poor Jen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s basically had slight variations of two hairstyles over the past 20-25 years. The wavy look is supposedly her favorite, but she won’t do it for whatever reason.
I also really dislike her hair. Wavy and a more natural darker color would be so much more flattering! She seemed to go very blonde, and sex up her clothing a lot when with him. I wondered if she wasn’t catering to him a bit. His ex also went bright blonde.
She had that shorter cut about halfway through Friends and it was adorable. She’s another one, like SJP, who should ditch the unflattering center part.
These two seem to overestimate the interest people have in them…
The divorce is already finalized?!? The only interesting tidbit about their seperation is if they were legally married.
Signed the divorce papers? No way. Where are the papers?
I bet she managed to adjust to living by herself and Justin not being around quicker than saying “I need to adjust to living by myself and Justin not being around”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another couple’s timeline influencing their decisions is possible, either for spite or just taking cues. Sometimes it’s a family member who influences another seemingly wishy-washy couple when it comes to marriage and kids.
Please god no. I cannot deal with BenJen 2.0.
He was never around.
I don’t know what it is but I just can’t stand Aniston…
I saw her about 2 or 3 weeks ago in NYC, so it’s not as though she “never” goes to NY. I think whatever they had between them wasn’t enough to sustain a marriage, end of story. I doubt they were ever each other’s one-true-love. For someone who “left” he sure is acting like an ass about the break up though. I wonder if it was more in the way of a tantrum. Whatever. Moving on.
They’ve already signed the divorce papers after only being separated for 2 months? That doesn’t sound right, especially with the messy roll out.
Messy roll out? I’m thinking Justin is pissed. He didn’t get what he wanted & he’s acting out. If there was an ironclad pre-nup, there was probably not much to haggle over & the divorce might be all but finalized.
Weird timing and unflattering messaging. That AD spread should have been a month or two before the split, and reportedly the magazine folks found out about the split at the issue party. Justin’s messaging is all about boring Jen. I feel like if it were well planned they would have been more consistent without such an obvious throwing under the bus.
I agree that Justin seems pissed off about something. I guess it makes sense it’s about money since I can’t imagine what else she could have done to him. My smutty speculation is that he violated a prenup clause and got nothing as a result (which I hope, that he got nothing I mean since he is a petty bastard for not expressing gratitude for the career and financial boost she gave him). But he’s pretty stupid if he doesn’t realize this puts him in a poor light, since he seems to be kicking a wife on the way out the door after he chose to marry then leave her. So I do think something went down.
Yes, what could Justin be pissed about? That he married a woman who had practically no interest in sharing her time with him and just wanted to coast along pretending everything was great in her advertorial interviews?
ooooh tracking…I hadn’t even considered he violated a pre-nup clause. That could very well be why he is stomping around & mouthing off. I think you’re on to something here. Petty (edgy) little bastard, indeed.
“If there was an ironclad pre-nup, there was probably not much to haggle over & the divorce might be all but finalized.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lookout for justin with the cool redhead / brunnette art chick coming to a gossip site near you LOL
If you can’t make a decision to live in the same city, it’s pretty well doomed from the start, no?
Yes. They should never have married. I still think his being away on set so much complicated matters. He had even less time for NY than he otherwise would have, and a wife perhaps annoyed at him that he was never in LA. Had it been straight bi-coastal NY-LA, there was at least some chance it could have worked. But I can absolutely see her not wanting to hang with his NY friends either. And his not clicking with some of her LA set. So, yeah, too much incompatibility from the start.
And ummmm, how often were they in the same house? lol
I am really feeling myself this morning, and wanted to fb status my thoughts on my 50 yo skin, but I will do it here since everyone is talking about how boring Jen is with her skin and her yoga. I have reached the point in my life, ON MY OWN, where I can afford the best. And I have been using the most amazing skin care products, my skin looks awesome! I am glowing! Never had one injection. Not one. And I drink lots of water. I am loving life right now. I do bring in penis here and there, but I don’t allow it to park itself here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m dying! I love this!
Hi Darla…I have questions:
What skincare products have you discovered?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
cut it loose girl
