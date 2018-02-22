Us Weekly: Justin Theroux was ‘insecure’ about Brad Pitt’s old Post-It notes

Open Roads world premiere of 'Mother's Day'

I haven’t seen all of the weekly tabloid covers this week, but I suspect that all of them will include Brad Pitt’s name somewhere on the cover. The reason is… despite the best efforts of Jennifer Aniston’s team to turn Justin Theroux into a household name, he really isn’t. The larger story isn’t “Justin and Jennifer broke up,” it’s “Jennifer Aniston got dumped by a guy who can’t shut up about how f–king edgy he is.” She is the name – Justin isn’t. But Brad Pitt’s still a name, so the tabloids are desperately trying to relive the old glory days. Which is how we got here: Us Weekly’s cover story about how Justin got really insecure about Jennifer keeping some old post-it notes from Brad.

Fans have always longed for ’90s golden couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to get back together — something Justin Theroux became keenly aware of two years ago when he found love notes Aniston had saved from the heartthrob, a source recalls in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“He stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written,” a source tells Us. “Sweet little Post-its like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.’”

The source explains that impact of those little notes was huge. “Jen assured him they weren’t a big deal, but Justin wasn’t thrilled … Justin had moments of insecurity like that.”

“Jen has struggled with the perception that she is this pathetic woman after the divorce from Brad,” the insider tells Us. “It played a role in her wanting to marry Justin.”

[From Us Weekly]

I mean… those are some somewhat savage quotes. Was Justin really and truly insecure? I think Justin was probably pretty confident in who he was and what he was doing before Jennifer, but once he tried to be something he wasn’t – Jennifer’s plucked, buffed, spray-tanned and designer-wearing husband – that’s when he started feeling a tad insecure. Plus, yeah, I believe that many men would feel insecure if their lady’s last husband was Brad Pitt. As for “Jen has struggled with the perception that she is this pathetic woman”… tell that to your publicist, girl, because he’s still trying to make that happen!

Oh, and Page Six had a curious item about this Us Weekly cover story. They were told the story “sparked much laughter in the Theroux camp” with one source saying, “This sounds like it was dreamed up by an eighth grader.” Yeah, here’s the thing: is a Theroux source going to come out and refute each tabloid story, or only the ones that make HIM look bad?

Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

148 Responses to “Us Weekly: Justin Theroux was ‘insecure’ about Brad Pitt’s old Post-It notes”

  1. klc says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:29 am

    I agree this is absurd. These people are nearing 50 years old, this isn’t Jr High. He is jealous of some Post-Its?

    Am I living in 1998?

    Reply
  2. WMGDtoo says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:31 am

    They really need to leave Brad and Angelina out of this. But is just shows again that her relevancy is still linked to them. If she had not been married to Brad Pitt would anyone be talking about this story. I mean post it notes. She said she saved messages and stuff from exes.. and it is clear these tabloids are digging into her past comments. But really Brad Pitt was over 14 years ago. 14 YEARS. SO WHY CONTINUE DRAGGING HIM INTO THIS MESS. Besides there have been at least 3 other men after him. So focus on them. I’m sure Brad is tried of it too. But it gives her fans a reason to come for him again. WHY??? that is clear if you look close enough.

    Reply
    • Liberty says:
      February 22, 2018 at 7:50 am

      Ain’t no sunshine when Brad’s gone. Ain’t no Us when he’s away.

      Reply
    • Coz' says:
      February 22, 2018 at 8:06 am

      Yeah, let’s all remember that US Weekly now belongs to the same company that owns the National Enquirer and Radar Online and they’ve lost most of their senior staff.
      i.e it’s completely full of sh!t

      I don’t think Aniston’s team is pushing the sad Jen narrative this time. She spent the last few years refocusing her image and getting away from it.
      They should really take back the lead on those stories.

      ETA : oups didn’t mean to post my comment here

      Reply
      • Krill says:
        February 22, 2018 at 8:27 am

        This is the dilemma for all celebs. If they let the news cycle run, tabloids just fill the vacuum with any soap opera plot they can think up. “Justin was too edgy”; “Brads love letters”. But if the celebs try to guide the narrative, they could get stuck in the bog for decades returning editors favors for killing that story or running this one instead. Plus theres no guarantee that your narrative will win in the end.

        If I were Jen, I would do what the other Jen (Garner) and Haley Berry did and just get a social media account. Not to address the story but to provide a more humanised image. She can build something fairly authentic around fitness for the older woman and of course on valuing female friendships. The age of the publicist is over.

      • LetItGo says:
        February 22, 2018 at 10:51 am

        @coz

        Her silly People Mag cover on her divorce from skinnyjeans supplanted one of the worst school massacres since Columbine. This was made even more obscene by the fact that her PR guru did indeed re-start her pity party using the exact same tropes from 2005.

        She gets away with this because her supporters are still so coddling and protective of their own personal ‘everywoman’ w/lowlights, and they don’t like admitting how phoney and manipulative she and her team are and have always been.

      • Coz' says:
        February 22, 2018 at 11:37 am

        @LetItGo
        What People Mag puts on its cover is ON People Mag. THEY chose to put Aniston on cover because they thought it would sell more.

        If Aniston’s team is the one pushing the sad Jen narrative I think it’s very very bad PR work. They spent the last 5/6 years pushing to get away fromthat image.
        I am not saying that”I am sad an I feel betrayed” was not the strategy in 2005. I’m just saying the strategy has changed many years ago.

        Also I stand by my comments regarding US Weekly : it’s now full of sh!t and mostly a work of pure fiction.

    • Felicia says:
      February 22, 2018 at 8:25 am

      For the record, the tabs have been doing their best to drag Aniston into Pitt’s divorce as well, long before there was any hint of trouble in Aniston’s marriage.

      I guess that narrative sells.

      Reply
  3. Clare says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:31 am

    True or not, if I came across a bunch of lovey notes from my husband’s ex in our home, I’d feel pretty insecure/irritated, too. I don’t know that it makes a person pathetic, just human.

    Also, the intimation that a man who on occasion feels insecure is a problem is ridiculous. Men are humans. with feelings. They are allowed to feel any damn way. Jesus.

    Reply
    • Alix says:
      February 22, 2018 at 7:50 am

      The notes sound about as bland as Pitt himself; they’re hardly love letters.

      As for Edgy McDbag, I don’t believe for a moment that the notes made him the least bit insecure. Because at the end of the day (and marriage) he Just Wasn’t That Into Her.

      Reply
      • Clare says:
        February 22, 2018 at 7:58 am

        Ha, I get you – but my point is, in principle finding notes from your partners ex is at best awkward and the intimation that a man can’t feel insecure (or there is something pathetic about a man feeling a little insecure) is ridiculous. Toxic masculinity and all that. Less a comment on Pitt and Thoreoux, but the general tone of the reporting on this stuff.

      • Alix says:
        February 22, 2018 at 8:19 am

        @Clare: yeah, it’s all pretty pathetic.

      • LetItGo says:
        February 22, 2018 at 11:16 am

        @Alix

        I think Brad’s notes were probably about as scintillating as the person he was writing them to.
        I’ve never thought of Brad as bland, he’s one of the more charismatic actors and people around. That’s pretty much how you get to be iconic for your career and work…rather than your hairdo. It’s also how you drag tv sitcom ensemble players known for hairdos along on your coattails.

        If Aniston had been married to David Schwimmer, and he left her for Christina Applegate… I’m pretty sure you wouldn’t even be in this thread.
        Lol

    • Neelyo says:
      February 22, 2018 at 7:57 am

      Ahh but in the world of US Weekly and Page Six, men don’t cry and women are always longing for babies, don’t ya know?

      Reply
    • Liberty says:
      February 22, 2018 at 7:57 am

      Aw, perhaps Uncle Terry hugged his tears away, then they spent the day doing calming BFF stuff, like making spiked choke chains and reminiscing over creepy uncomfortable photos.

      Reply
    • Jamie says:
      February 22, 2018 at 8:47 am

      I dunno I totally keep a box of my ex’s cards and letters. We all moved on and the relationship is over, but that doesn’t mean it never happened. The cards and letter reminds me of the happy times. Every time i move, I take it with me and i take a look at some of them and reminisce a little about my youth and the silly times.

      If my husband is too insecure about my ex’s from years and years ago, then that’s a big issue. Even without the cards and letters they are my memories. Should i go wipe my memories?

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        February 22, 2018 at 10:27 am

        Are your memories on display to remind your husband of your past? I think there is a big difference between photos or mementos of the past on display and a memory you recall to remember a good time.

      • Jamie says:
        February 22, 2018 at 10:40 am

        they are in a box in my closet. The article said that justin stumbled upon them, so it doesn’t sound like they are on display they sound like they are in abasement or attic, where most people keep their old mementos.

      • Clare says:
        February 22, 2018 at 1:13 pm

        @Jamie but that’s exactly my point – we are all allowed to feel sensitive, insecure, happy, emotional etc about different things. Even men. That’s all. What works for you and your partner may not work for me and mine – and that’s ok. People, which includes men, are allowed to have feelings and sensitive and should not be mocked or belittled for them. I mean, if your partner has no problem with you keeping momentos from your part, that’s great for you guys – but finding love notes written to my husband by another woman would probably make me feel a little insecure – surely I’m allowed to feel that? It’s ok – we are allowed to be different and have different thresholds and expectations blah blah

      • Jamie says:
        February 22, 2018 at 2:38 pm

        well everyone is a little bit insecure and its okay. but you just have to remember he married you for a reason.

    • Riley says:
      February 22, 2018 at 1:17 pm

      I think the larger question is why is she hanging on to 14-18 year old post its???

      Reply
      • Carmen says:
        February 22, 2018 at 2:41 pm

        Not just post-its. The tabloids ran a story a year or two after she and Brad split that she had saved all his voicemails and replayed them over and over.

        It speaks to her overall problem with relationships. She’s clingy and desperate and can’t let go.

  4. Rapunzel says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Justin is a chump, but seriously….Jen saved notes from Brad? That’s…weird. I kinda don’t blame him if he was uncomfortable.

    Reply
  5. Izzy says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Well, this got exhausting fast

    Reply
  6. tracking says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:34 am

    The Theroux camp has been a collective @sshole in handling the split but I agree with them here. This gossip tidbit is both juvenile and absurd.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Yes, he looks desperately jealous 🙄

    Reply
  8. SM says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Ugh. Just look at the edgiest artsy hipster in these photos. You know they were at the peaknof their relationship when he was all plucked, buffed, spray-tanned and wearing designer clothes. And now that it doesn’t give him any carrere points, it’s all so boring and uncool. Jen is no better with her inabity to move past poor Jen narrative in her PR.

    Reply
  9. Cate says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Sounds legit.

    Reply
  10. Reef says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:40 am

    This divorce should’ve been so simple PR wise. I’m confused why all these stories didn’t end with the we’re still best friends joint statement. They’re 50 with no kids and their relationship ended because of simple incompatibility not cheating or something equally salacious. What is the problem?

    Reply
  11. Purplehazeforever says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Well… Theroux or someone in his camp keeps leaking to Page Six with this edgy nonsense..what did he really expect to happen? Aniston was going to hit back. At first with what she does best, the poor me routine,..and now these little side stories. I’m almost positive he cheated on her, so he might want to quit leaking. I can understand why she would hate that narrative out there but she’s better at the PR game. Theroux benefitted from this marriage. It raised his profile. Who knew who he was?

    Reply
  12. Louise177 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I really don’t understand why people think Brad is running back to Jennifer. Nothing in the past 13 14 years indicates that Brad is pining for her. If he wanted her back he had years to do it. Before Jenfans say he stayed for the kids and celebrity, he and Angelina are divorcing. So there goes that theory. Besides they had problems long before Angelina.

    Reply
  13. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I’m much more interested in the Olympic athletes’ untold stories. Can we get those? Jen and her millionth heartbreak … not to sound callous but who cares. You marry an aging hipster, you deal with a child during the breakup. None of this is edgy. It’s embarrassing. They both need new PR people.

    Reply
    • Clare says:
      February 22, 2018 at 8:01 am

      @lilltemiss – if you’re looking for feel good stories about Olympic athletes this is probably the wrong place to look? I get what you’re asking for, but at the end of the day this is a gossip blog about celebs and that’s why most of us are here…as for the who cares? Clearly all of us enough to click on the story – repeatedly! Anyway check out the BBC winter stuff there is some cool coverage on there.

      Reply
  14. sparrow2 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I blame the tabloids more than I blame Jen. The triangle was the biggest money maker for them in tabloid history — of course they’re going to try to prop that up again. The old narrative fuels itself. Jen might want to consider a new Publicist at this point, as now would be the perfect time as she trades in the silver screen and returns to TV. As for Justin? I don’t give a sh*t about him. He deserves what is rapidly approaching.

    Reply
    • roses says:
      February 22, 2018 at 8:13 am

      Definitely think she needs a new publicist after this. Huvane has now placed her back into the lonely Jen narrative. He could have went a completely different route with all of this. It took her years to shed it and now this. Theroux and his team probably figured this was the angle Huvane would take so they leaked knowing how the tabloids would react.

      Reply
  15. Basi says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:58 am

    I love Celebitchy.
    I think I missed the memo that I’m supposed to care about Justin and Jen. I don’t! And 3 or 4 posts about them a day is way too much.

    Love the website otherwise!!

    Reply
  16. Neelyo says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:00 am

    ‘Her final two months of loneliness and disappointment’

    Is she dying in sixty days? Who writes these headlines?

    Reply
  17. Becks says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:01 am

    This is getting so old, so fast. I don’t think Jen is “shattered.” It sounds like this breakup was a long time coming so it doesn’t sound like she was caught off guard or it came out of nowhere.

    I would say the tabloids are just trying to make a “thing” out of what sounds like a normal and level headed breakup, but it seems so obvious that so many of these stories are coming from Justin’s camp. Why? It’s not like he was painted as the villain. Initial story – “different lives, incompatible, didn’t work out” – wasn’t very exciting, but it was also blameless. There was no reason for Justin’s team to come out with all these “he’s so edgy, she’s so bland and California” stories. It seems like he is trying to soak up every last bit of fame from being Mr. Jennifer Aniston. How very non-edgy!

    Reply
    • KBB says:
      February 22, 2018 at 10:08 am

      He’s either trying to shape the narrative before something bad about him comes out, he’s trying to shape the narrative because he thinks Jennifer and her PR machine will steamroll him, or he’s milking this divorce for all it’s worth because he loves fame and attention. Or maybe they’re all true.

      Reply
  18. Alexandria says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:08 am

    We did it guys. Time machines exist!

    Reply
  19. Karli says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Sorry double post.

    Reply
  20. Karli says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:16 am

    At first I thought that is coming from Justin’s people but know I’m not so sure anymore… neither of them look good in this article. She looks like she can’t move on and he looks like a jealous twerp. The only reason I could imagine he told this UsWeekly is that he is trying to distract people from something (maybe from the cheating rumors).

    Reply
  21. JMO says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Their PR teams are trying to sell an “interesting, shocking” divorce to keep them in the news but it isn’t working because Justin and Jennifer both are so boring.

    Reply
  22. aida says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:19 am

    I don’t believe this, it’s a silly article.

    That said, I do think that someone feed UsWeekly this lie, I don’t think the story is coming from the journalist itself.

    Don’t know who it is or what the goal is but someone is talking sh!t.

    Reply
  23. Sarri says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:20 am

    So we’re really expected to believe that it took him 7 long years with Jennifer to find a few old notes? LOL

    Reply
  24. sparrow2 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I’m thinking that Jen wanted him gone BEFORE she signs with Apple for the new TV series. She does not want his fingers in that pie — and they would be if the marriage continued.

    Reply
  25. Chaine says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Waiting for tabloid headlines of 2025, when Jen’s next husband gets insecure and leaves her after finding she saved Justin’s jorts in her sweater drawer as a secret memento of their romantic Cabo vacay.

    Reply
  26. HonestGirl says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Jennifer would be doing lifetime movies if it weren’t for the scandal in 2005.

    Reply
  27. bert says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Even the totally fabricated gossip about them is boring as fck.

    Reply
  28. hale says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:42 am

    If the rumors are true that it was Justin who wanted to announce the end of their marriage, I have to wonder why Jennifer wanted to keep the charade alive. I mean, they had a lot of different interests and didn’t spend much time together. People on the Internet were already saying that they don’t like a real couple last year.

    Reply
  29. Saskia says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:45 am

    JA found love letters JT and mystery younger woman were writing to each other- that did it for JA. It was over-over.

    Reply
  30. MoAnne says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:51 am

    These stories are beyond awful! Please tell me we’re not returning back to 2004. Once was enough! Don’t the tabloids have anything better to write about? Geez….

    Reply
  31. Ali says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:54 am

    This sounds ridiculous, but then on second thought, I can totally see Aniston saving old love notes.

    Reply
  32. SoulSPA says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:56 am

    I don’t understand this situation that well. One camp vs. the other. Do both camps feed the media/spin stories just to have some sort of control over the story? I’m thinking that if they don’t say anything, the tabs would come up with something very embarrassing?
    Something in their joint PR release caught my eye. Something along the lines that the only truthful things come directly from us, and whatever else is a lie? Anyways, so far neither part comes out clean from all of this. I’m only curious to see if there will be a divorce indeed and if so his settlement.

    Reply
  33. Bee says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I kinda enjoy the idea that his “camp” are all sitting around reading and debunking tabloid stories. So damn edgy. Sad thing is, unless he goes on to marry Angelina, these “laughable” stories may be the last dying gasps of his relevancy.

    Reply
  34. Christin says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:06 am

    This story is so Romy and Michelle. It’s practically trolling to specifically mention Post-it notes.

    Reply
  35. The Original G says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Uh, well a salted cracker is edgier than Jen.

    I didn’t see “post-it notes” from Brad coming. Huvanne’s trolling the mini-van moms.

    Take THAT Don Juan de Soho!

    Reply
  36. kimber says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:22 am

    I love both

    Reply
  37. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:24 am

    I’m baffled with the Anniston stories. Like Heigl, her existence is banal. If I could pour Anniston, Heigl, Paltrow, Witherspoon, Garner, et al in a mixing bowl and dump a bottle of Tabasco in, I might be able to start something palatable. Then I thought, why am I thinking like this…until I remember reading something from Buzzed titled, “The Great White Celebrity Vacuum,” and it makes sense. I’m tired of this quiet palate lol. I don’t trust them, and their sickly sweet facades can’t be digested anymore. In our current climate. Today. Imo. Blah. Ick. And ew. Shake things up ladies. And I don’t mean get a divorce, tell women to stuff a jade egg in their whoha’s or sell family ideals while shacking up with assholes or drunkenly demanding your name should exonerate law breaking. My apologies, I think I’m in a mood this morning lol.

    Reply
  38. Katy says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I wouldn’t throw away love notes from Brad Pitt

    Reply
  39. Inas says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Now if some of the comrades here follow this saga of brad Angie and Jennifer.
    Please confirm for me if I’m not mistaken , that Jennifer in one of herinterviews said she’s keeps tiny stuff from each boyfriend or a relation in her life.. in a small box.

    Does any one remember this interview? she even talked about a cigarette or something..

    Please guys don’t shout at me but if I’m wrong correct me.

    So maybe neither Theroux nor Jen put the story out there but tabloids Fabricate astory from her old interviews.

    Reply
  40. SoulSPA says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:52 am

    This story is missing something v important: where.the.heck.were.kept.those.sweet.post-its????? How did Justin stumbled upon them? Where!!!!!!!

    Reply
  41. Aren says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Now we know why Justin wanted to get ahead with the PR leaks.

    Reply
  42. Savasana Lotus says:
    February 22, 2018 at 10:06 am

    If I were The Edge, I’d tell my friends to shut it.

    Reply
  43. Frosty says:
    February 22, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Actually, I believe he IS insecure and that he left in a huffy tantrum. Who knows whether it was over Pitt, I doubt that, but it was over something that he’s still kicking about.

    But I wouldn’t rule out JT getting crazed over Pitt – remember the graffiti wall he did in Berlin with Nick Flatt, where JT wrote “f*ck brad pitt”?

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-3892828/Justin-Theroux-posts-f-k-Brad-Pitt-post-Instagram.html

    Reply
  44. Paley says:
    February 22, 2018 at 10:51 am

    When I read this I laughed out loud. The most ridiculous story I’ve ever seen.

    Reply
  45. Anastasia says:
    February 22, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Well, lookee here! They found a way to insert Brad into the narrative.

    Ug. Just stop already.

    Reply
  46. Bliss 51 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Can’t stop laughing. Headache from rolling my eyes.

    Reply
  47. Betsy says:
    February 22, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    To quote Jack Donaghy, sort of: Justin is one giant a$$ache.

    Reply
  48. Skylark says:
    February 22, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    It’s quite the achievement for someone so consistently and drearily dull to still attract this ludicrously ridiculous amount of (tabloid) attention. If there was an Oscar for it, she’d win every single year.

    Single, married, separated, divorced, she remains snore-inducing, apathetic blandness personified.

    Reply
  49. Sarah says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    I don’t feel sorry for Aniston one bit. She milked the pity party for far too long & became the poster girl for victimhood. She benefitted greatly from it. She & her team defined her thay way, of course that’s how the same people who bought it before, will see you again. Go to the daily mail comments to see those very people.

    Reply
  50. I'm tellin ya says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    My mom & dad are gone, but I saved their voicemails.

    Reply
  51. SJF says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Given the press in the past week it looks like these two were never a great romance – but the PR spin on the breakup is trying to convince the world it was.

    Don’t know if it’s the stars themselves or their PR spin, but it comes off like trying way too hard. Just as I don’t buy into Ms. Jessica Parker’s “Who me? But I’m so old-fashioned and nice” persona, I don’t buy into Ms. Aniston’s, “I’m just an ordinary girl-next-door looking for love even as it is determined to crush my spirit (but never my hair!)

    I wish both women well, but neither comes off genuine or anything like the persona they push onto the public.

    Reply
  52. DenG says:
    February 22, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    I agree with Lainey—Aniston could be the grand master of gossip. ” Single and loving it. Did Brad sleep over?” She is only a spokesperson, to me, and has lucrative contracts to do that. Wish she wouldn’t complain about gossip and interest in her when she buys into it so completely.

    Reply
  53. Juliaoc says:
    February 22, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Super-Edgy Justin and his Super-Edgy friends read Us Weekly?

    Reply
  54. Claire says:
    February 22, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    I liked these two together. Any story about them is click bait at this point. It must be very difficult to sustain a relationship in the limelight. I doubt she’d take Pitt back esp with his baggage. Six kids later and and their very strange mother.

    Reply

