Us Weekly: Justin Theroux was ‘insecure’ about Brad Pitt’s old Post-It notes

I haven’t seen all of the weekly tabloid covers this week, but I suspect that all of them will include Brad Pitt’s name somewhere on the cover. The reason is… despite the best efforts of Jennifer Aniston’s team to turn Justin Theroux into a household name, he really isn’t. The larger story isn’t “Justin and Jennifer broke up,” it’s “Jennifer Aniston got dumped by a guy who can’t shut up about how f–king edgy he is.” She is the name – Justin isn’t. But Brad Pitt’s still a name, so the tabloids are desperately trying to relive the old glory days. Which is how we got here: Us Weekly’s cover story about how Justin got really insecure about Jennifer keeping some old post-it notes from Brad.
Fans have always longed for ’90s golden couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to get back together — something Justin Theroux became keenly aware of two years ago when he found love notes Aniston had saved from the heartthrob, a source recalls in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“He stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written,” a source tells Us. “Sweet little Post-its like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.’”
The source explains that impact of those little notes was huge. “Jen assured him they weren’t a big deal, but Justin wasn’t thrilled … Justin had moments of insecurity like that.”
“Jen has struggled with the perception that she is this pathetic woman after the divorce from Brad,” the insider tells Us. “It played a role in her wanting to marry Justin.”
I mean… those are some somewhat savage quotes. Was Justin really and truly insecure? I think Justin was probably pretty confident in who he was and what he was doing before Jennifer, but once he tried to be something he wasn’t – Jennifer’s plucked, buffed, spray-tanned and designer-wearing husband – that’s when he started feeling a tad insecure. Plus, yeah, I believe that many men would feel insecure if their lady’s last husband was Brad Pitt. As for “Jen has struggled with the perception that she is this pathetic woman”… tell that to your publicist, girl, because he’s still trying to make that happen!
Oh, and Page Six had a curious item about this Us Weekly cover story. They were told the story “sparked much laughter in the Theroux camp” with one source saying, “This sounds like it was dreamed up by an eighth grader.” Yeah, here’s the thing: is a Theroux source going to come out and refute each tabloid story, or only the ones that make HIM look bad?
I agree this is absurd. These people are nearing 50 years old, this isn’t Jr High. He is jealous of some Post-Its?
Am I living in 1998?
Justin was just on the ID10TS Podcast with Paul Rudd and they spent 50% of the podcast making fart noises with the host Josh Horowitz. He sounded neither edgy, nor down about anything. Never heard him speak before so didn’t know what to expect.
Sorry, it wasnt ID10T but Happy Sad Confused Podcast.
How edgy and avant-garde of him
he wants to be this NY edgy fashion scene guy but he’s more down with the unclever bro comedians like paul rudd and ben stiller and owen wilson who would find fart noises hilarious
They really need to leave Brad and Angelina out of this. But is just shows again that her relevancy is still linked to them. If she had not been married to Brad Pitt would anyone be talking about this story. I mean post it notes. She said she saved messages and stuff from exes.. and it is clear these tabloids are digging into her past comments. But really Brad Pitt was over 14 years ago. 14 YEARS. SO WHY CONTINUE DRAGGING HIM INTO THIS MESS. Besides there have been at least 3 other men after him. So focus on them. I’m sure Brad is tried of it too. But it gives her fans a reason to come for him again. WHY??? that is clear if you look close enough.
Ain’t no sunshine when Brad’s gone. Ain’t no Us when he’s away.
Bullseye!!!
LOl 😆
Clever tune analogy!
Yeah, let’s all remember that US Weekly now belongs to the same company that owns the National Enquirer and Radar Online and they’ve lost most of their senior staff.
i.e it’s completely full of sh!t
I don’t think Aniston’s team is pushing the sad Jen narrative this time. She spent the last few years refocusing her image and getting away from it.
They should really take back the lead on those stories.
ETA : oups didn’t mean to post my comment here
This is the dilemma for all celebs. If they let the news cycle run, tabloids just fill the vacuum with any soap opera plot they can think up. “Justin was too edgy”; “Brads love letters”. But if the celebs try to guide the narrative, they could get stuck in the bog for decades returning editors favors for killing that story or running this one instead. Plus theres no guarantee that your narrative will win in the end.
If I were Jen, I would do what the other Jen (Garner) and Haley Berry did and just get a social media account. Not to address the story but to provide a more humanised image. She can build something fairly authentic around fitness for the older woman and of course on valuing female friendships. The age of the publicist is over.
@coz
Her silly People Mag cover on her divorce from skinnyjeans supplanted one of the worst school massacres since Columbine. This was made even more obscene by the fact that her PR guru did indeed re-start her pity party using the exact same tropes from 2005.
She gets away with this because her supporters are still so coddling and protective of their own personal ‘everywoman’ w/lowlights, and they don’t like admitting how phoney and manipulative she and her team are and have always been.
@LetItGo
What People Mag puts on its cover is ON People Mag. THEY chose to put Aniston on cover because they thought it would sell more.
If Aniston’s team is the one pushing the sad Jen narrative I think it’s very very bad PR work. They spent the last 5/6 years pushing to get away fromthat image.
I am not saying that”I am sad an I feel betrayed” was not the strategy in 2005. I’m just saying the strategy has changed many years ago.
Also I stand by my comments regarding US Weekly : it’s now full of sh!t and mostly a work of pure fiction.
For the record, the tabs have been doing their best to drag Aniston into Pitt’s divorce as well, long before there was any hint of trouble in Aniston’s marriage.
I guess that narrative sells.
True or not, if I came across a bunch of lovey notes from my husband’s ex in our home, I’d feel pretty insecure/irritated, too. I don’t know that it makes a person pathetic, just human.
Also, the intimation that a man who on occasion feels insecure is a problem is ridiculous. Men are humans. with feelings. They are allowed to feel any damn way. Jesus.
The notes sound about as bland as Pitt himself; they’re hardly love letters.
As for Edgy McDbag, I don’t believe for a moment that the notes made him the least bit insecure. Because at the end of the day (and marriage) he Just Wasn’t That Into Her.
Ha, I get you – but my point is, in principle finding notes from your partners ex is at best awkward and the intimation that a man can’t feel insecure (or there is something pathetic about a man feeling a little insecure) is ridiculous. Toxic masculinity and all that. Less a comment on Pitt and Thoreoux, but the general tone of the reporting on this stuff.
@Clare: yeah, it’s all pretty pathetic.
@Alix
I think Brad’s notes were probably about as scintillating as the person he was writing them to.
I’ve never thought of Brad as bland, he’s one of the more charismatic actors and people around. That’s pretty much how you get to be iconic for your career and work…rather than your hairdo. It’s also how you drag tv sitcom ensemble players known for hairdos along on your coattails.
If Aniston had been married to David Schwimmer, and he left her for Christina Applegate… I’m pretty sure you wouldn’t even be in this thread.
Lol
Ahh but in the world of US Weekly and Page Six, men don’t cry and women are always longing for babies, don’t ya know?
Aw, perhaps Uncle Terry hugged his tears away, then they spent the day doing calming BFF stuff, like making spiked choke chains and reminiscing over creepy uncomfortable photos.
I dunno I totally keep a box of my ex’s cards and letters. We all moved on and the relationship is over, but that doesn’t mean it never happened. The cards and letter reminds me of the happy times. Every time i move, I take it with me and i take a look at some of them and reminisce a little about my youth and the silly times.
If my husband is too insecure about my ex’s from years and years ago, then that’s a big issue. Even without the cards and letters they are my memories. Should i go wipe my memories?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they are in a box in my closet. The article said that justin stumbled upon them, so it doesn’t sound like they are on display they sound like they are in abasement or attic, where most people keep their old mementos.
@Jamie but that’s exactly my point – we are all allowed to feel sensitive, insecure, happy, emotional etc about different things. Even men. That’s all. What works for you and your partner may not work for me and mine – and that’s ok. People, which includes men, are allowed to have feelings and sensitive and should not be mocked or belittled for them. I mean, if your partner has no problem with you keeping momentos from your part, that’s great for you guys – but finding love notes written to my husband by another woman would probably make me feel a little insecure – surely I’m allowed to feel that? It’s ok – we are allowed to be different and have different thresholds and expectations blah blah
well everyone is a little bit insecure and its okay. but you just have to remember he married you for a reason.
I think the larger question is why is she hanging on to 14-18 year old post its???
Not just post-its. The tabloids ran a story a year or two after she and Brad split that she had saved all his voicemails and replayed them over and over.
It speaks to her overall problem with relationships. She’s clingy and desperate and can’t let go.
Justin is a chump, but seriously….Jen saved notes from Brad? That’s…weird. I kinda don’t blame him if he was uncomfortable.
Post-its, at that. Good thing he didn’t look in the other drawer, or he would’ve found the pouch with Brad’s beard trimmings.
I didn’t realize Post-it notes last that long. It’s been like 15 years or so right? I can barely make out the ink on my post-it notes from 5 years old. Did she laminate them, put them in airsealed bags? Letters I can understand, maybe, but post-it’s? Isn’t that what you do in junior high when the cute guy writes something nice about you?
I would hate to ask what happened to his old dirty clothes that he might have left….
OMG 😂
LOL! I just spit out my breakfast. LMAO!!!!
Didn’t she also save like answering machine messages/voicemails or something? Wonder if he found those too?
Personally I think this is all bunk. I am a JP fan but I was rooting for JustJen “insert Tyra Banks gif”.
I was pleased during that brief period when both couples were seemingly “settled”.
Oh well.
@Original TC A 15 year old post-it would have gross stuff all over its sticky strip and the ink would be very, very faded, if not completely ineligible. Letters and cards last longer because they’re folded and protected. She would have had to done something to protect and preserve it which is why I don’t believe the story at all. It would have been more believable if they said love letters or cards, but I don’t believe she has Post-it’s from 15-20 years ago.
I cant read the writing(faded) on a Post it note from a couple of years ago.Brad and Jen split in 2005..How the Hell can they read writing from over a decade ago? Lol
made up story!!! I just don’t believe Jen would save post-it notes from Brad, especially after he left her for someone else and had children with her. I just can’t picture her spending time reading post-it notes from past loves, that would be so sad and kind of weird.
I went through a phase of drawing on Post it’s and I found them recently. Granted, I think I used a Micron pen and not like a bic, but they still look fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmfao! @ankhel
@jj: after she and Brad split, the tabs reported she had saved notes and voicemail recordings as well.
Um, I’d assume they just didn’t get thrown out (IF the story is true), aren’t you ever surprised by the stuff you find in your house when cleaning? I’m always taken aback by the stuff I find – like, WHY would I keep THAT? Ironically, it’s the important stuff that gets lost forever lol
It makes it sound like, after all this time, she still Can. Not. Get. Over. Brad.
Oh I dunno. I keep mementos – it’s part of my life, why would I throw it away? I wouldn’t demand that of my partner either – I would want that his past relationships were important enough to remember!
Well, this got exhausting fast
Didn’t it. Thought we learned every piece of minutia about JA in ’05…..now it’s the pre menopause breakup in 2018. Fill us in when it’s OVER. Thank you.
Right?? And it’s only been what – a week? two weeks?
Exactly one week!
The Theroux camp has been a collective @sshole in handling the split but I agree with them here. This gossip tidbit is both juvenile and absurd.
Yes, he looks desperately jealous 🙄
minx, I think you have witty and relevant posts. Sorry for the snark the other day. It wasn’t my day to shine. *I was going to put an apology on a post it note, but lost your address…lol*
No prob, when I re read my comment much later it didn’t come out the way I wanted 💕
I think this here is the only online community that I have ever found people apologizing to each other in. You guys are awesome.
Since I’ve been around more, working out of the house with my last kid, I’m on this site every day. I know all of the regulars, miss some of those who have left. These faceless ladies don’t seem like strangers to me. I read their thoughts and talk to them more than some of my friends. So when I’m rude to a pleasant person, I actually feel bad. It’s not being awesome, it’s being real. Ok we’re a little awesome too! lol
Nancy, what a nice comment ❤
Ugh. Just look at the edgiest artsy hipster in these photos. You know they were at the peaknof their relationship when he was all plucked, buffed, spray-tanned and wearing designer clothes. And now that it doesn’t give him any carrere points, it’s all so boring and uncool. Jen is no better with her inabity to move past poor Jen narrative in her PR.
Sounds legit.
Lol Us Weekly’s National Enquirer ownership is definitely showing in this story
This divorce should’ve been so simple PR wise. I’m confused why all these stories didn’t end with the we’re still best friends joint statement. They’re 50 with no kids and their relationship ended because of simple incompatibility not cheating or something equally salacious. What is the problem?
ITA
I totally agree! It seems like that would have been a much simpler move on everyone’s part. It’s not as though the general public is shattered by the end of their union and we’re desperate to know where things went wrong.
The problem is stories about her still sell. They will move tabloids, and generate online views. I very much agree this was a simple split and not worth all this analysis, but because there’s interest, the tabloids are going to drag it out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“and their relationship ended because of simple incompatibility not cheating or something equally salacious.“
That we know of. Seriously I am beginning to wonder. I’m already sick of these too either way.
I’m no fan of Aniston’s work but wow it must be troubling to not be defined by it, but rather be defined by a marriage that ended FOURTEEN years ago. I really think her initial PR made some big mistakes in that…and it doesn’t help that most of the gossip media is sexist as hell.
Oh and Justin? Honey you’re as Hollywood as they come with all this. Truth hurts.
I think his negative comments about Hollywood were about Aniston’s Hollywood friends (her goddess circle) and their lifestyle. Like non-intellectual and hedonistic. At least that’s what I got out of it. He has his own Hollywood friends and is part of the industry.
That said, he looks like a Bieber wannabe and no one I know would consider him an intellectual. So he has delusions about himself.
Delusions of grandeur. The image he projects and the one he thinks he projects are completely different. He comes off as very try-hard, but he thinks of himself as this naturally edgy, artistic hipster.
People don’t want it to be simple. They *want* salacious because it sells, so they’re throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks. I joked in a previous post about waking me when something juicy happens, but now I just really want this whole new saga to end. It’s getting beyond ridiculous, and it’s only been a week!
Well… Theroux or someone in his camp keeps leaking to Page Six with this edgy nonsense..what did he really expect to happen? Aniston was going to hit back. At first with what she does best, the poor me routine,..and now these little side stories. I’m almost positive he cheated on her, so he might want to quit leaking. I can understand why she would hate that narrative out there but she’s better at the PR game. Theroux benefitted from this marriage. It raised his profile. Who knew who he was?
I really don’t understand why people think Brad is running back to Jennifer. Nothing in the past 13 14 years indicates that Brad is pining for her. If he wanted her back he had years to do it. Before Jenfans say he stayed for the kids and celebrity, he and Angelina are divorcing. So there goes that theory. Besides they had problems long before Angelina.
Like I’ve already said: I’m quite sure that it is her PR people who always put out the BP/JA stories. There are so many articles about them, even before the split of JA/JT. I have to laugh when I read things like BP desperately wants JA back (which means basically admitting that he made a mistake with AJ).
There’s a segment of JA’s fan base that will always think evil Angelina stole hapless Brad away, and that now that Brad is free he will return to JA. This post-it story brings Brad back into the gossip mix.
Where are these fans you’re talking about? I haven’t seen anything close to that here. Does she have crazies on tumblr?
I agree with Minx. But I think Aniston has been great at exploiting that narrative, maybe even at creating it herself.
KBB her crazies are on FemaleFirst.
I’m much more interested in the Olympic athletes’ untold stories. Can we get those? Jen and her millionth heartbreak … not to sound callous but who cares. You marry an aging hipster, you deal with a child during the breakup. None of this is edgy. It’s embarrassing. They both need new PR people.
@lilltemiss – if you’re looking for feel good stories about Olympic athletes this is probably the wrong place to look? I get what you’re asking for, but at the end of the day this is a gossip blog about celebs and that’s why most of us are here…as for the who cares? Clearly all of us enough to click on the story – repeatedly! Anyway check out the BBC winter stuff there is some cool coverage on there.
I was talking about the cover, not this blog. That was probably not clear in my post.
I blame the tabloids more than I blame Jen. The triangle was the biggest money maker for them in tabloid history — of course they’re going to try to prop that up again. The old narrative fuels itself. Jen might want to consider a new Publicist at this point, as now would be the perfect time as she trades in the silver screen and returns to TV. As for Justin? I don’t give a sh*t about him. He deserves what is rapidly approaching.
Definitely think she needs a new publicist after this. Huvane has now placed her back into the lonely Jen narrative. He could have went a completely different route with all of this. It took her years to shed it and now this. Theroux and his team probably figured this was the angle Huvane would take so they leaked knowing how the tabloids would react.
But Huvane is the reason why the brand Jennifer Aniston (still) exists, she would be nothing without him and that’s why I think she won’t get rid of him. He was the one who knew how to milk the love-triangle-drama back then.
surely justin knows how important jen’s image is to her. if she was happy to finally shed the ‘poor jen’ image with their marriage, it’s also possible his team could be the ones pushing her back into that role, since he would know she would hate it.
I love Celebitchy.
I think I missed the memo that I’m supposed to care about Justin and Jen. I don’t! And 3 or 4 posts about them a day is way too much.
Love the website otherwise!!
I honestly don’t care about this couple either. He’s just another person I had never heard of before he got together with a well known celebrity. I hope this is a quick divorce so the millions of posts everywhere about them will end soon.
‘Her final two months of loneliness and disappointment’
Is she dying in sixty days? Who writes these headlines?
This is getting so old, so fast. I don’t think Jen is “shattered.” It sounds like this breakup was a long time coming so it doesn’t sound like she was caught off guard or it came out of nowhere.
I would say the tabloids are just trying to make a “thing” out of what sounds like a normal and level headed breakup, but it seems so obvious that so many of these stories are coming from Justin’s camp. Why? It’s not like he was painted as the villain. Initial story – “different lives, incompatible, didn’t work out” – wasn’t very exciting, but it was also blameless. There was no reason for Justin’s team to come out with all these “he’s so edgy, she’s so bland and California” stories. It seems like he is trying to soak up every last bit of fame from being Mr. Jennifer Aniston. How very non-edgy!
He’s either trying to shape the narrative before something bad about him comes out, he’s trying to shape the narrative because he thinks Jennifer and her PR machine will steamroll him, or he’s milking this divorce for all it’s worth because he loves fame and attention. Or maybe they’re all true.
We did it guys. Time machines exist!
At first I thought that is coming from Justin’s people but know I’m not so sure anymore… neither of them look good in this article. She looks like she can’t move on and he looks like a jealous twerp. The only reason I could imagine he told this UsWeekly is that he is trying to distract people from something (maybe from the cheating rumors).
Pretty sure it’s a silly fabrication.
Everyone was wondering how Us Weekly would change after it got bought out by the National Enquirer/Radar Online people and I think we’re seeing it here. Silly fictional stories. This reads exactly like Radar’s stuff.
It has kept Aniston relevant for years, why would she be bothered by how she comes across?
Her fans love her for being a victim anyway.
Clearly planted by Jen’s people.
I think they both want to distract from the fact that they still can’t locate the marriage certificate, and it’s looking more and more like they perpetrated a fraud on the public and their marriage was fake to begin with.
Their PR teams are trying to sell an “interesting, shocking” divorce to keep them in the news but it isn’t working because Justin and Jennifer both are so boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That said, I do think that someone feed UsWeekly this lie, I don’t think the story is coming from the journalist itself.
Don’t know who it is or what the goal is but someone is talking sh!t.
So we’re really expected to believe that it took him 7 long years with Jennifer to find a few old notes? LOL
I’m thinking that Jen wanted him gone BEFORE she signs with Apple for the new TV series. She does not want his fingers in that pie — and they would be if the marriage continued.
Waiting for tabloid headlines of 2025, when Jen’s next husband gets insecure and leaves her after finding she saved Justin’s jorts in her sweater drawer as a secret memento of their romantic Cabo vacay.
Jennifer would be doing lifetime movies if it weren’t for the scandal in 2005.
Exactly.
Yep.
With my fire stick, I can watch basically anything I want……..but sometimes my husband looks at me and says Lifetime…….are you kidding me! Can’t help myself with all those evil nannies! Ha!
i love lifetime movies what did they ever do to you? LOL
Even the totally fabricated gossip about them is boring as fck.
It’s sooooo boring it’s funny.
If the rumors are true that it was Justin who wanted to announce the end of their marriage, I have to wonder why Jennifer wanted to keep the charade alive. I mean, they had a lot of different interests and didn’t spend much time together. People on the Internet were already saying that they don’t like a real couple last year.
JA found love letters JT and mystery younger woman were writing to each other- that did it for JA. It was over-over.
These stories are beyond awful! Please tell me we’re not returning back to 2004. Once was enough! Don’t the tabloids have anything better to write about? Geez….
This sounds ridiculous, but then on second thought, I can totally see Aniston saving old love notes.
I memorize every line, and I kiss the name that you sign. Darling then I read again right from the start, love letters straight from your heart. Hahaha…….how much can you fit on a post it???
I don’t understand this situation that well. One camp vs. the other. Do both camps feed the media/spin stories just to have some sort of control over the story? I’m thinking that if they don’t say anything, the tabs would come up with something very embarrassing?
Something in their joint PR release caught my eye. Something along the lines that the only truthful things come directly from us, and whatever else is a lie? Anyways, so far neither part comes out clean from all of this. I’m only curious to see if there will be a divorce indeed and if so his settlement.
I kinda enjoy the idea that his “camp” are all sitting around reading and debunking tabloid stories. So damn edgy. Sad thing is, unless he goes on to marry Angelina, these “laughable” stories may be the last dying gasps of his relevancy.
You don’t get it. He wants to be hated by mini-van Moms. That’s his niche.
Absolutely. He went through his little period of going on Ellen (simply bc Jennifer is friends with her) to make nice with moms, but he’s way too cool (in his mind to relate to us regular folk). @Bee, even with the lure of Angelina, there will also be her six children. The last image he wants to project is the Brady Bunch.
This story is so Romy and Michelle. It’s practically trolling to specifically mention Post-it notes.
Uh, well a salted cracker is edgier than Jen.
I didn’t see “post-it notes” from Brad coming. Huvanne’s trolling the mini-van moms.
Take THAT Don Juan de Soho!
I love both
I’m baffled with the Anniston stories. Like Heigl, her existence is banal. If I could pour Anniston, Heigl, Paltrow, Witherspoon, Garner, et al in a mixing bowl and dump a bottle of Tabasco in, I might be able to start something palatable. Then I thought, why am I thinking like this…until I remember reading something from Buzzed titled, “The Great White Celebrity Vacuum,” and it makes sense. I’m tired of this quiet palate lol. I don’t trust them, and their sickly sweet facades can’t be digested anymore. In our current climate. Today. Imo. Blah. Ick. And ew. Shake things up ladies. And I don’t mean get a divorce, tell women to stuff a jade egg in their whoha’s or sell family ideals while shacking up with assholes or drunkenly demanding your name should exonerate law breaking. My apologies, I think I’m in a mood this morning lol.
I think the issue with many of these women (excluding Heigl) is that they very jealously guard their images and Q ratings so that they can keep the Capital One, Aveenno, Smart Water etc endorsements coming and $$$$$. There’s some good business in being a well coiffed blank canvas.
Yeah. There’s that. I’m definitely not asking for drama as that’s as non productive as a blank canvas. I guess I’m yearning for controlled intelligence lol.
I wouldn’t throw away love notes from Brad Pitt
LOL!! Yeah me neither
Now if some of the comrades here follow this saga of brad Angie and Jennifer.
Please confirm for me if I’m not mistaken , that Jennifer in one of herinterviews said she’s keeps tiny stuff from each boyfriend or a relation in her life.. in a small box.
Does any one remember this interview? she even talked about a cigarette or something..
Please guys don’t shout at me but if I’m wrong correct me.
So maybe neither Theroux nor Jen put the story out there but tabloids Fabricate astory from her old interviews.
She’s talked about keeping voicemail messages….considers them to be love letters. I find it a bit weird, since when she had them, she probably literally had them on tape, but whatever.
This story is missing something v important: where.the.heck.were.kept.those.sweet.post-its????? How did Justin stumbled upon them? Where!!!!!!!
The key to fabricating a dumb story is not to give too many details
Now we know why Justin wanted to get ahead with the PR leaks.
If I were The Edge, I’d tell my friends to shut it.
Ha, yes.
Actually, I believe he IS insecure and that he left in a huffy tantrum. Who knows whether it was over Pitt, I doubt that, but it was over something that he’s still kicking about.
But I wouldn’t rule out JT getting crazed over Pitt – remember the graffiti wall he did in Berlin with Nick Flatt, where JT wrote “f*ck brad pitt”?
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-3892828/Justin-Theroux-posts-f-k-Brad-Pitt-post-Instagram.html
justin didn’t create that graffiti, he just posted a photo of it. nick flatt is the sole creator, as the article you linked states.
(Ah, too bad. I just love the image of this tiny artiste having a mega meltdown over post-it notes)
When I read this I laughed out loud. The most ridiculous story I’ve ever seen.
Well, lookee here! They found a way to insert Brad into the narrative.
Ug. Just stop already.
Can’t stop laughing. Headache from rolling my eyes.
To quote Jack Donaghy, sort of: Justin is one giant a$$ache.
It’s quite the achievement for someone so consistently and drearily dull to still attract this ludicrously ridiculous amount of (tabloid) attention. If there was an Oscar for it, she’d win every single year.
Single, married, separated, divorced, she remains snore-inducing, apathetic blandness personified.
I don’t feel sorry for Aniston one bit. She milked the pity party for far too long & became the poster girl for victimhood. She benefitted greatly from it. She & her team defined her thay way, of course that’s how the same people who bought it before, will see you again. Go to the daily mail comments to see those very people.
My mom & dad are gone, but I saved their voicemails.
I have texts from my dad.
Given the press in the past week it looks like these two were never a great romance – but the PR spin on the breakup is trying to convince the world it was.
Don’t know if it’s the stars themselves or their PR spin, but it comes off like trying way too hard. Just as I don’t buy into Ms. Jessica Parker’s “Who me? But I’m so old-fashioned and nice” persona, I don’t buy into Ms. Aniston’s, “I’m just an ordinary girl-next-door looking for love even as it is determined to crush my spirit (but never my hair!)
I wish both women well, but neither comes off genuine or anything like the persona they push onto the public.
I agree with Lainey—Aniston could be the grand master of gossip. ” Single and loving it. Did Brad sleep over?” She is only a spokesperson, to me, and has lucrative contracts to do that. Wish she wouldn’t complain about gossip and interest in her when she buys into it so completely.
Super-Edgy Justin and his Super-Edgy friends read Us Weekly?
I liked these two together. Any story about them is click bait at this point. It must be very difficult to sustain a relationship in the limelight. I doubt she’d take Pitt back esp with his baggage. Six kids later and and their very strange mother.
