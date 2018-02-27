No, seriously: Is Meghan Markle going to wear a McQueen wedding gown?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement

I will admit to spending too much time wondering which designer Meghan Markle will choose to design her wedding gown. I mean, I’m saying that like she hasn’t already made her choice! Clearly, she’s already picked a designer – her wedding is less than three months away, and my guess is that Meghan chose the designer in the first few weeks after her engagement. But as we keep seeing with Meghan, she’s good at subverting our expectations. Instead of Disney princess ball-gowns, she opts for sleek suits. Instead of a thousand-dollar dress, she opts for mix-and-match separates. So why would Meghan choose to wear a wedding gown designed by Sarah Burton for McQueen when the Duchess of Cambridge already did that? Hm.

Meghan may be set to wear Alexander McQueen on her wedding day – as bookies have suspended betting following a sudden influx of people backing the designer. Bookmakers say that a ‘flurry of activity’ saw odds for McQueen tumble from 16/1, leading to speculation that the wedding dress designer may have been leaked. Previous favourites had included Ralph and Russo, Erdem, Roland Mouret and the Queen’s dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

However, the influx of bets on McQueen suggests that Meghan may be following the Duchess of Cambridge by wearing the British brand on her big day. In fact, Meghan appears to already be a fan of the British brand, having previously opted for a chic tailored suit by Alexander McQueen while attending the Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony in London with Prince Harry earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power said: ‘Our traders have been inundated with bets for McQueen to be the designer of Meghan’s dress [on Tuesday] morning. So much so they’ve had to suspend the betting. Either someone sneaky knows something, or there’s plenty of shrewd punters who are up on their fashion knowledge.’

Betfair has also suspended bets on Meghan’s wedding dress designer. A spokesperson said: ‘We previously had Ralph and Russo as the 2/1 [favorites] and there’s also been a lot of talk of Erdem as a big front-runner. However, we’ve now suspended this market after seeing some interesting betting [on Tuesday] morning on Alexander McQueen, who went from 16/1 to 8/1 in a very short space of time.’

[From The Daily Mail]

You know what name I heard a few months ago? Carolina Herrera. I would actually love it if she chose Herrera, but I doubt that will happen. I suspect Vera Wang is WAY too obvious, which is my same complaint with Burton-for-McQueen: too obvious, already been done, and she would merely be meeting expectations and not subverting them. I could see her choosing Erdem, because Erdem Moralıoğlu is a Canadian-Turkish designer and I could see her wanting to wear something designed by a commonwealth designer. That being said, Kate has been wearing a lot of Erdem lately and Erdem is definitely more of Kate’s style – lace, florals, etc. Ralph and Russo I could see – they do a lot of gowns in the cleaner, less fussy/doily looks that Meg seems to prefer. Also: don’t you sort of enjoy how Alice Temperley probably isn’t even on the short-list?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Endeavour Fund Awards Ceremony

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, PCN, WENN.

 

135 Responses to “No, seriously: Is Meghan Markle going to wear a McQueen wedding gown?”

  1. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I think it’ll be McQueen, but an unexpected style. Or Marchesa (I kid).

    Highly unlikely, but it would be amazing if she chose an up and coming designer, a la a Jason Wu type situation.

  2. Natalie S says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I’m going to say she’ll try for a repeat of Carolyn Bessette picking Narciso Rodriguez and choose someone who is from the UK but not as well known and also maybe with heritage from another country.

  3. Lorelai says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I don’t even care who designs it, I just can’t wait for this wedding! She’s going to look beautiful no matter what.

  4. Nic says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Is that umbrella levitating?

  5. equalitygadfly says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:32 am

    It would be amazing if she rocked an “old school” McQueen look; one that powerfully screams “IDGAF” and “Watch me rock at life.”

    • Brers says:
      February 27, 2018 at 10:13 am

      Why? Hopefully she’s not that desperate for attention.

      Plus women are usually more calm about that stuff when they’ve already had a wedding or two.

      • Lorelai says:
        February 27, 2018 at 10:23 am

        @Brers, even though she’s been married once before, this is a completely different ballgame. Televised, worldwide interest, fashion critics chiming in — this dress will be in the history books. It’a a lot more pressure than a normal person’s wedding!

        And I don’t think she’s desperate for attention— in fact, judging by recent events, I think she’d be happy to have much less of it.

  6. Hh says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:32 am

    McQueen isn’t what it used to be. Not anywhere close. I, too, would love it if she chose Carolina Herrera. Her gowns are always stunning.

    • Milla says:
      February 27, 2018 at 11:26 am

      Well McQueen himself isn’t alive, so the whole house of McQueen is now a money making machine without artistic vision.

      Also, he hated the royals… But he’s not here.

      • graymatters says:
        February 27, 2018 at 12:25 pm

        And I think most of the money goes to France, but I just wiki’d it, and the principal owner and CEO is Abdiqasim Salad Hassan, the 5th president of Somalia. I wish Kate did more to support the UK fashion industry, but I don’t think she’s smart enough to know that McQueen isn’t entirely British anymore. Meghan is. I hope she does her research.

      • milla says:
        February 27, 2018 at 4:01 pm

        @graymatters

        Yeah, they have to be in Paris cos of haute couture shows. So it is British cos founder was British. I am not sure about other labels under the name.

        Markle will wear British designer. It is tradition. Maybe someone less known. I am not sure current McQueen is for her. It is too Kate M.

    • Trixie says:
      February 27, 2018 at 1:42 pm

      I ADORE Herrara’s Gowns but may be too “fluffy” for Meghan. I hope she opts for more tailored and much simpler than Kate’s – that seems more her style and it IS her second wedding. I think the big gown, long veil, long train, etc would be tacky, although of course, that is JMHO.

  7. whatever says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Why not McQueen?. She clearly liked the McQueen dress Kate wore to her wedding reception because she took inspiration from it and wore a budget beachy version to her first wedding……

    Kate dress

    http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-vowx6Lreozw/TbtDNWM0ibI/AAAAAAAAB8w/EahSD3B_bfk/s640/boda-real-cena-novia.jpg

    Meghan’s dress

    http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/01/09/19/3BF1FAD000000578-4103188-image-a-18_1483991343151.jpg

  8. namasta says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I think something simple without long sleeves would work really well for Meghan Markle. So a big no to Erdem.

    Another thing; Did Meghan Markle write The Working Actress?

  9. Beta says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Roland Mouret is considered British and a good friend. Or maybe Antonio Berardi? The polo dress was by him.

  10. minx says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I’m going with Stella McCartney, wouldn’t be my choice but I could see MM going with her.

  11. Starryfish says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Those people are throwing their money away on those bets; their gowns are going to be compared no matter who she chooses, so why make it worse by picking the same designer. Kate’s recent Erdem binge has me thinking that might be the pick, she seems petty enough to want to lay claim to Meghan’s chosen designer. If Meghan does pick a non-Brit designer my money is on Roland Mouret who she’s actually longtime friends with.

  12. lobbit says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I’ve been rooting for Emilia Wickstead since the engagement. Her bespoke wedding stuff is beyond elegant. The dress she designed for Lady Charlotte…something or other was incredible.

    https://www.vogue.com/article/lady-charlotte-wellesley-alejandro-santo-domingo-wedding-emilia-wickstead-dress

  13. HK9 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I was hoping Temperly would be on the list (my inner bohemian and their embroidery is gorgeous) or the designer who did Zara’s dress for something more traditional. Alexander McQueen (when he was alive) is one of my all time favourite designers and the house hasn’t been the same since he passed, so I’m kind of hoping that she goes with someone else. I love her style though so I can’t wait for this wedding. :-)

  14. Maria says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Valentino!

  15. notasugarhere says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Phillipa Lepley? Whomever she chooses, I’m thinking maybe a coatdress like Sophie Wessex.

  16. Snap Happy says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Am I the only one who didn’t like Kate’s wedding gown? I just thought the corset was too pointy on the boobs. Reminded me of Madonna’s Gaultier corsets, which were cool but wasn’t crazy about It on Kate’s.

    Reply
  17. Cynical Ann says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:06 am

    It’s not going to be Vera Wang or Carolina Herrera because she’s going to pick a British designer. Every event since they announced the engagement has included an outfit or accessory from a designer wherever they were. She’s no dummy.

  18. Eva says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:11 am

    It will DEFINITELY be a British designer, methinks. Anything else is just asking for scrutiny.

  19. Meggles says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:32 am

    I was near Windsor the other day and saw a dark green horse box emblazoned with crowns and the words “ROYAL PARKS” drive past, full of horses. Perhaps the horses that will pull the wedding carriage?

    I feel very fancy and royal-adjacent now. ;)

  20. harla says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Oh please not McQueen!! We’d never hear the end of what a style icon Kate is and how Meghan copy’s her because Kate has such great style, ugh!

  21. Saucy says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:40 am

    It’ll be a British designer – her “Diana 2.0″ vibe (which appears to be failing so far) will ensure it so…Plus doesn’t she have a habit of morphing religions/cooking etc. for whomever she is marrying??

    P.S. for those who go “DM readers hate her because she’s black” should see the vitriol aimed at Duchess of Cornwall for considering an all expenses paid trip to Australia as “too gruelling”. Lots of suggestions in the comments she should take her craggy @rse to Oz and be grateful whilst she’s at it! There is definitely a thread of republicanism emerging even amongst the die-hard monarchists of the DM. It makes me tres happy!

    • Snap Happy says:
      February 27, 2018 at 10:50 am

      I don’t think Megan is going for Diana the second. I’ve found her outfits under whelming (except the suit), but haven’t gotten Diana vibes. Which outfits remind you of Diana? I think Kate likes to use Diana as a dressing inspiration more than Megan.

      • Saucy says:
        February 27, 2018 at 11:17 am

        @Snap Happy – apologies for not being clearer – KM does the Diana dressing more so I agree. The Diana 2.0 remark was MM tendencies to breach protocol on walkabout. The Guardian is also very pro-republican in the UK and the intro of MM hasn’t really changed that stance – the commenters on that site are constantly harping on about any editorial in which it praises MM as the Guardian changing its anti-monarchy stance BECAUSE she’s black i.e. the outdated, anti-meritocratic institution is suddenly OK because it’s welcoming a black/mixed-race woman into the mix!

        @Tonya – I don’t wish any of them harm either (I’ll always be a republican though); I was merely commenting at the vitriol directed at Camilla which read more to me like a thread of anti-monarchy the likes I’ve not seen on DM before -
        as in ‘earn your keep; we pay you to go on these all expenses paid jollies/the Queen went when she was in her 80s etc/Camilla is lazy’ etc). It wasn’t to minimise the racist comments MM has definitely faced by nutjobs on there. As I’ve said before: I’m a British WoC myself.

    • Tonya says:
      February 27, 2018 at 10:51 am

      Camilla has back problems, & other health issues that hamper her…plus she is afraid of flying- she gets very nervous…
      Meghan has been subjected to racism- don’t minimize the occurance- speak out against it (if you want to).
      I’m not supportive of the monarchy but I don’t wish any of them any harm.

    • notasugarhere says:
      February 27, 2018 at 11:29 am

      Camilla suffers from claustrophobia, which was revealed a few weeks ago when she didn’t go underground at a London Power Tunnel engagement with Charles. She also gets travel vertigo from flying. That’s why she has to have recovery time built-in to some long-haul flights. She travels ahead, recovers, then sometimes “re-arrives” with Charles.

      • Saucy says:
        February 27, 2018 at 11:45 am

        @notasugarhere – at which point do we make allowances for people that are not fit for their job but keep paying for them?? I am in a highly stressful environment at work. Do I feel it? Yes, sometimes. Am I lucky to have it? Yes, I’m grateful. Do I expect them to make allowances for me if I’m not fit to perform what they pay me to do? No, not really – after reasonable accommodation of your health/medical needs with the requirements of your job you are basically faced with a choice which is a variation of leave or be made redundant. I have a very good wonderful colleague of mine at work – she is basically a highly functioning depressive. She has 2 young children (under 5), a stressful job in a senior position and I am quoting her: “often feel like throwing myself under a train”. I supported her to get the help she needed, therapy etc/medication. But she still has to show up to work – she realises that if she doesn’t, they can’t keep paying her for a job she is unable to do. Why shouldn’t the same laws of the land apply to the monarchy? If Camilla’s not fit for the job, she should “resign/retire” i.e. no longer be on the public payroll.

      • whatever says:
        February 27, 2018 at 11:50 am

        Camilla is going to be in Austrailia anyway with Charles to open the Commonwealth Games she just can’t be bothered doing the tour afterwards. The travel excuses shouldn’t be used here when she will already be in the country.

      • notasugarhere says:
        February 27, 2018 at 12:03 pm

        Preaching to the choir, but Camilla is past retirement age and not physically well. Firing her means firing the whole monarchy, which just doesn’t seem to happen.

        Part of why she has to keep trotting along on these is because of the laziness and workshy nature of the healthy young royals. Same of the elderly royals like Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, who are beyond retirement age and still putting in more work than the younger ones.

        She does a good job at home, and is clearly engaged and knowledgeable about her patronages. Better to me if she stayed home and did those things, rather than these tours that are physically and/or medically difficult for her to do.

        If she is wiped out for days by long-haul flights, she shouldn’t be sent out on them as part of her job. If the Home Office insists that she trot along on these tours, then reasonable accommodation is reasonable to me.

      • whatever says:
        February 27, 2018 at 12:15 pm

        I don’t see why she can’t stay on for a few days after the opening of the Commonwealth Games and do a few solo engagements in Brisbane?. She could then skip the parts of the tour that require flying from place to place. It would be better to do that than go there and not do anything at all.

      • notasugarhere says:
        February 27, 2018 at 3:31 pm

        whatever, she’ll be attending the Games which counts as doing something while she’s there. It makes me think her health is getting worse. Last year she did 90 overseas engagements. When they go on their quick tours to Canada (4-5 days) she manages around 15 engagements.

        With Brexit, The Commonwealth becomes even more important. When HM passes, the countries in The Commonwealth that *do* have the British monarch as Head of State will be looking at dumping them. The C has already rejected HM’s attempts to install Charles as hereditary head of the show.

        The BRF has great freedom in picking their everyday work, but if the Home Office says you’re going to X, they go. What H+M hinted at in their engagement interview, about work in The C, probably came from discussions with Charles. I expect more BRF visits to The C as Brexit progresses and in the aftermath.

    • whatever says:
      February 27, 2018 at 11:37 am

      .

  22. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I hope not – Sarah Burton has ruined McQueen. I do think she will go either for an American of Canadian designer and given her style i can see it being something timeless and classic.

  23. Miss E says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I’m praying for a Pnina Tornai smutty showgirl dress.

  24. MostlyMegan says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Please not Posh Spice, please not Posh Spice

  25. Snap Happy says:
    February 27, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Deleted

  26. siri says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    I don’t know why, but perhaps she’ll go with Vivienne Westwood, just to be different, and a little quirky. Not the over-the-top frilly stuff, but simple lines with a little extravaganza detail.

    Reply
  27. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    I don’t care who designs the dress so long as there are no Victorian throwbacks or dust ruffles. I’d love to see Meghan sport something a la Reem Acra (but a commonwealth designer) – bold, sleek, IDGAF, but still incredibly feminine and appropriate for church. McQueen seems to obvious (and whyyyy would she open herself up to that?) but again, no padded hips or dust ruffles and I’m good.

  28. Claire says:
    February 27, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    This suit is the most interesting thing she’s worn. I really like it on her.

  29. Lyla says:
    February 27, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Harper bazaar is saying the spice girls are performing at the wedding.

  30. raincoaster says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Erdem would be lovely. Whoever it is, at least it won’t be Stella McCartney. Westwood would be pretty badass, but maybe too much so for someone becoming a princess.

  31. Elizabeth R says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    I’d love to see her in something like this Phillipa Lepley https://pin.it/b7422lbtgk7lr3….

