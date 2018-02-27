No, seriously: Is Meghan Markle going to wear a McQueen wedding gown?

I will admit to spending too much time wondering which designer Meghan Markle will choose to design her wedding gown. I mean, I’m saying that like she hasn’t already made her choice! Clearly, she’s already picked a designer – her wedding is less than three months away, and my guess is that Meghan chose the designer in the first few weeks after her engagement. But as we keep seeing with Meghan, she’s good at subverting our expectations. Instead of Disney princess ball-gowns, she opts for sleek suits. Instead of a thousand-dollar dress, she opts for mix-and-match separates. So why would Meghan choose to wear a wedding gown designed by Sarah Burton for McQueen when the Duchess of Cambridge already did that? Hm.

Meghan may be set to wear Alexander McQueen on her wedding day – as bookies have suspended betting following a sudden influx of people backing the designer. Bookmakers say that a ‘flurry of activity’ saw odds for McQueen tumble from 16/1, leading to speculation that the wedding dress designer may have been leaked. Previous favourites had included Ralph and Russo, Erdem, Roland Mouret and the Queen’s dressmaker Stewart Parvin. However, the influx of bets on McQueen suggests that Meghan may be following the Duchess of Cambridge by wearing the British brand on her big day. In fact, Meghan appears to already be a fan of the British brand, having previously opted for a chic tailored suit by Alexander McQueen while attending the Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony in London with Prince Harry earlier this month. A spokesperson for Paddy Power said: ‘Our traders have been inundated with bets for McQueen to be the designer of Meghan’s dress [on Tuesday] morning. So much so they’ve had to suspend the betting. Either someone sneaky knows something, or there’s plenty of shrewd punters who are up on their fashion knowledge.’ Betfair has also suspended bets on Meghan’s wedding dress designer. A spokesperson said: ‘We previously had Ralph and Russo as the 2/1 [favorites] and there’s also been a lot of talk of Erdem as a big front-runner. However, we’ve now suspended this market after seeing some interesting betting [on Tuesday] morning on Alexander McQueen, who went from 16/1 to 8/1 in a very short space of time.’

[From The Daily Mail]

You know what name I heard a few months ago? Carolina Herrera. I would actually love it if she chose Herrera, but I doubt that will happen. I suspect Vera Wang is WAY too obvious, which is my same complaint with Burton-for-McQueen: too obvious, already been done, and she would merely be meeting expectations and not subverting them. I could see her choosing Erdem, because Erdem Moralıoğlu is a Canadian-Turkish designer and I could see her wanting to wear something designed by a commonwealth designer. That being said, Kate has been wearing a lot of Erdem lately and Erdem is definitely more of Kate’s style – lace, florals, etc. Ralph and Russo I could see – they do a lot of gowns in the cleaner, less fussy/doily looks that Meg seems to prefer. Also: don’t you sort of enjoy how Alice Temperley probably isn’t even on the short-list?