No, seriously: Is Meghan Markle going to wear a McQueen wedding gown?

I will admit to spending too much time wondering which designer Meghan Markle will choose to design her wedding gown. I mean, I’m saying that like she hasn’t already made her choice! Clearly, she’s already picked a designer – her wedding is less than three months away, and my guess is that Meghan chose the designer in the first few weeks after her engagement. But as we keep seeing with Meghan, she’s good at subverting our expectations. Instead of Disney princess ball-gowns, she opts for sleek suits. Instead of a thousand-dollar dress, she opts for mix-and-match separates. So why would Meghan choose to wear a wedding gown designed by Sarah Burton for McQueen when the Duchess of Cambridge already did that? Hm.
Meghan may be set to wear Alexander McQueen on her wedding day – as bookies have suspended betting following a sudden influx of people backing the designer. Bookmakers say that a ‘flurry of activity’ saw odds for McQueen tumble from 16/1, leading to speculation that the wedding dress designer may have been leaked. Previous favourites had included Ralph and Russo, Erdem, Roland Mouret and the Queen’s dressmaker Stewart Parvin.
However, the influx of bets on McQueen suggests that Meghan may be following the Duchess of Cambridge by wearing the British brand on her big day. In fact, Meghan appears to already be a fan of the British brand, having previously opted for a chic tailored suit by Alexander McQueen while attending the Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony in London with Prince Harry earlier this month.
A spokesperson for Paddy Power said: ‘Our traders have been inundated with bets for McQueen to be the designer of Meghan’s dress [on Tuesday] morning. So much so they’ve had to suspend the betting. Either someone sneaky knows something, or there’s plenty of shrewd punters who are up on their fashion knowledge.’
Betfair has also suspended bets on Meghan’s wedding dress designer. A spokesperson said: ‘We previously had Ralph and Russo as the 2/1 [favorites] and there’s also been a lot of talk of Erdem as a big front-runner. However, we’ve now suspended this market after seeing some interesting betting [on Tuesday] morning on Alexander McQueen, who went from 16/1 to 8/1 in a very short space of time.’
You know what name I heard a few months ago? Carolina Herrera. I would actually love it if she chose Herrera, but I doubt that will happen. I suspect Vera Wang is WAY too obvious, which is my same complaint with Burton-for-McQueen: too obvious, already been done, and she would merely be meeting expectations and not subverting them. I could see her choosing Erdem, because Erdem Moralıoğlu is a Canadian-Turkish designer and I could see her wanting to wear something designed by a commonwealth designer. That being said, Kate has been wearing a lot of Erdem lately and Erdem is definitely more of Kate’s style – lace, florals, etc. Ralph and Russo I could see – they do a lot of gowns in the cleaner, less fussy/doily looks that Meg seems to prefer. Also: don’t you sort of enjoy how Alice Temperley probably isn’t even on the short-list?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, PCN, WENN.
I think it’ll be McQueen, but an unexpected style. Or Marchesa (I kid).
Highly unlikely, but it would be amazing if she chose an up and coming designer, a la a Jason Wu type situation.
i’m going to go on a limb and say Temperly london…
Annabelle (middle name) Bronstein!
You muttered the name that shall not be uttered in these hallowed halls. M had to abandon NYFW so we must hope the name is gone forevah!
I don’t know if it will be McQueen. It seems off brand for her. I like the idea of an up and comer though.
I’m going to say she’ll try for a repeat of Carolyn Bessette picking Narciso Rodriguez and choose someone who is from the UK but not as well known and also maybe with heritage from another country.
I don’t even care who designs it, I just can’t wait for this wedding! She’s going to look beautiful no matter what.
Is that umbrella levitating?
That is weird! Did they photoshop out her umbrella holder or something?
I can see the handle for it, she’s holding it in her left hand. It lines up with the side of her jacket quite well but you can notice it best where it covers a bit of her ear. It’s just well camouflaged.
I thought something looked a little bizarre. Hilarious when they photoshop and don’t double check
Like Chell said – it’s VERY well camouflaged. It’s a black or navy bar so it blends with her outfit. But the handle seems to be gold-ish. I genuinely had to stare at it for a bit. Neat optical illusion, though.
Ok I see it now! She’s much smoother with an umbrella than me, no way could I hold that and a clutch and walk without hitting Harry in the face or poking myself in the eye 🤷🏻♀️
LOL I just spent 5 minutes trying to figure out who was holding that umbrella.
if you look closer, you will see that she holds the handle rather high, almost on the breast level, right behind her clutch.
Hand holding handle is hidden behind clutch.
I’m more curious if ala Beyoncé, she carries a wind machine to make her hair move like there’s a wind storm, explains the magical umbrella!!!!!!!!!!
It would be amazing if she rocked an “old school” McQueen look; one that powerfully screams “IDGAF” and “Watch me rock at life.”
Why? Hopefully she’s not that desperate for attention.
Plus women are usually more calm about that stuff when they’ve already had a wedding or two.
@Brers, even though she’s been married once before, this is a completely different ballgame. Televised, worldwide interest, fashion critics chiming in — this dress will be in the history books. It’a a lot more pressure than a normal person’s wedding!
And I don’t think she’s desperate for attention— in fact, judging by recent events, I think she’d be happy to have much less of it.
McQueen isn’t what it used to be. Not anywhere close. I, too, would love it if she chose Carolina Herrera. Her gowns are always stunning.
Well McQueen himself isn’t alive, so the whole house of McQueen is now a money making machine without artistic vision.
Also, he hated the royals… But he’s not here.
And I think most of the money goes to France, but I just wiki’d it, and the principal owner and CEO is Abdiqasim Salad Hassan, the 5th president of Somalia. I wish Kate did more to support the UK fashion industry, but I don’t think she’s smart enough to know that McQueen isn’t entirely British anymore. Meghan is. I hope she does her research.
@graymatters
Yeah, they have to be in Paris cos of haute couture shows. So it is British cos founder was British. I am not sure about other labels under the name.
Markle will wear British designer. It is tradition. Maybe someone less known. I am not sure current McQueen is for her. It is too Kate M.
I ADORE Herrara’s Gowns but may be too “fluffy” for Meghan. I hope she opts for more tailored and much simpler than Kate’s – that seems more her style and it IS her second wedding. I think the big gown, long veil, long train, etc would be tacky, although of course, that is JMHO.
Why not McQueen?. She clearly liked the McQueen dress Kate wore to her wedding reception because she took inspiration from it and wore a budget beachy version to her first wedding……
Kate dress
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-vowx6Lreozw/TbtDNWM0ibI/AAAAAAAAB8w/EahSD3B_bfk/s640/boda-real-cena-novia.jpg
Meghan’s dress
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/01/09/19/3BF1FAD000000578-4103188-image-a-18_1483991343151.jpg
Oh please, this was such a classic wedding look. Other than the belt, these two dresses were completely different anyways.
Of course, the dresses are different what I mean is she took inspiration from the jewelled belt kate wore. Seems like the jewelled belt came into fashion or back into fashion after Kate wore it.
I was wedding dress shopping a few years before Kate’s wedding and there were tons of those jeweled belts out there already.
However I agree with the commenter who said that Kate is petty enough to start wearing a ton of Erdem if she knows that’s who’s designing Meghan’s dress.
Who knew Kate invented strapless wedding gowns with waistband accents. What can’t she do?
I liked Pippa’s dress even more than Kate’s which I didn’t think was going to be possible. I thought Pippa’s dress to be extraordinary, tho’ I forget who designed it.
The dresses are very different.
Kate’s dress was a copy of Isabella Orsini’s dress.
@Nota, wow! I’d never heard of Isabella but I just googled her dress and you are so right! I wonder how I didn’t hear anything about that back at the time of Kate’s wedding. It is a total copy.
I am very impressed nota. Good eye.
There were headlines across Europe calling Kate “copycat Kate’.. I guess the British & American press gave her a break…
I think Princess Grace’s version was a copy of a dress worn in a movie…nothing is new- just recycled 😊
I think something simple without long sleeves would work really well for Meghan Markle. So a big no to Erdem.
Another thing; Did Meghan Markle write The Working Actress?
There was loads of protocol talk at the time of Kate’s wedding saying that she couldn’t wear a sleeveless wedding dress. Her shoulders/part of her arms HAD to be covered. I don’t know how true that actually is.
It’s not royal protocol. It’s church protocol, but only certain churches insist upon it eg Westminster and St Pauls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK: wait! So it isn’t necessarily true that her shoulders & arms need to be covered? I thought it was a blanket COE rule and didn’t realize that it differed depending on the Church.
That makes things a LOT more interesting, if she isn’t restricted in that way.
She can’t wear a dress like her dream Carolyn Bessette dress, but I could see her in something like Pippa’s bridesmaid’s dress — sleek and streamlined, no puffy skirt.
Autumn Phillips and Sophie Wessex got married at Windsor Castle and both at the very least had their shoulders/top parts of their arms covered. Sophie had full sleeves.
Lorelai: it’s a church rule meaning CoE, but some churches aren’t insistent on it. I don’t know if St George is one of the churches that is insistent upon it. As we don’t see many weddings out of St George’s chapel, public or royal, it’s hard to work out what rules they insist upon and i’m too lazy to google it.
However, as you see during wedding season, lots of people marry in churches up and down the land in dresses with uncovered shoulders and no sleeves.
Whatever: the royal way is to adhere to a conservative reading of any rules of any institution. Autumn and Sophie wearing sleeves isn’t necessary an indication that St George’s chapel insists on this rule. What we need is a regular member of the public marrying there so we can judge if it is their rule or a royal one.
Autumn’s bridesmaids wore strapless Vera Wang with chiffon stoles. Not all that covered.
She could do a coat dress like Sophie Wessex and Mathilde of Belgium. Church-appropriate, then underneath could be her dress for the reception. Might be perceived as less extravagant than Kate Middleton’s two separate gowns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nota: i forgot about Autumn’s bridesmaids.
That answers the question of whether St George’s chapel cares about the covered shoulders / arms rule. Obviously not.
@LAK, Zara got married in a sleeveless dress , I guess the Church of Scotland has difffent rules?
Maria: The CoS is not the same as the CoE. Different rules. Always the way since they were both formed.
I thought it was her, but then someone on another forum mentioned that the author of the blog mentioned living in the UK, so now I’m not so sure.
Thing is, there’s a blog of the same name, on a different platform, that belongs to a British actress, but she mentions that she took inspo from TheWorkingActress, Meghan’s blog. My guess is people have been reading that one thinking it’s the original. There’s an interview where TWA mentions she’s from LA, went to college out of state and did an internship abroad before deciding to become an actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ohhhh I see. Thanks!
Apparently yes! It disappeared once Suits began and there are many clues in her anonymous interviews. I was hoping it would get covered here to see if anyone ever read it, but so far the only good compilation I’ve seen is this one: http://meghanmaven.com/2018/02/meghans-funny-inspiring-pre-fame-blog-working-actress/
Okay, I love this. Thanks for mentioning it.
Roland Mouret is considered British and a good friend. Or maybe Antonio Berardi? The polo dress was by him.
I’m going with Stella McCartney, wouldn’t be my choice but I could see MM going with her.
I could see this, too. And when they asked Stella McCartney if she would be interested she was sort of coy about it. I think she might be the one.
Oh my, I hope not. I have yet to see a S. McC that was truly stylish!
She hasn’t done a thing that I’ve liked since her days at Chloe.
Ugh. I have an irrational hate of Stella McCartney and all her designs. Please, no.
Yeah, she certainly wouldn’t be my personal pick.
Stella is my guess as well.
I don’t put much stock in these betting frenzies anymore because they’ve been wrong so many times in the past — re: if Kate was going to have a girl or a boy, the name, etc.
Those people are throwing their money away on those bets; their gowns are going to be compared no matter who she chooses, so why make it worse by picking the same designer. Kate’s recent Erdem binge has me thinking that might be the pick, she seems petty enough to want to lay claim to Meghan’s chosen designer. If Meghan does pick a non-Brit designer my money is on Roland Mouret who she’s actually longtime friends with.
I thought Kate had been wearing Erdem for years? I doubt she knows what designer Meghan has picked.
I can see Stella- she’s British, a household name and she’s the most ethical high fashion designer out there.
Correct. She has been wearing Erdem for years. Erdem had some really nice designs when she first starting wearing them. Not anymore.
Yes, they’ve both worn Erdem In the past, but these days Kate seems to wear nothing but Erdem.
@Whatever, yes, she’s worn Erdem for years, but never as frequently as she has been recently.
ITA that I liked his pieces way back when she first started wearing them, on the tour of Canada, I think? — but the recent ones have been horrendous.
They’re just all riled up because they can’t accuse Kate of somehow time travelling and copying Megan with the dress.
I’ve been rooting for Emilia Wickstead since the engagement. Her bespoke wedding stuff is beyond elegant. The dress she designed for Lady Charlotte…something or other was incredible.
https://www.vogue.com/article/lady-charlotte-wellesley-alejandro-santo-domingo-wedding-emilia-wickstead-dress
That is very pretty dress- nice way to do long sleeves.
By the way looking through the photos (mother of the bride looked fab) I was shocked to see Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana- not that they were there but how dreadful they looked. How drugged up are they?????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Victoria’s dress was beautiful! Or taking your suggestion below of Phillipa Lepley (not a name I knew, thanks for sendiing me down that google hole!), I’d love see Meghan in something like this (with sleeves if necessary) https://i2.wp.com/phillipalepley.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Phillipa-Lepley-Satin-Plain-Long-Train-Couture-Wedding-Dress.jpg?fit=460%2C690
Oh, I hope it’s not Emilia Wickstead! That dress you linked to IS very pretty, but in general, her tailoring on anything Kate has ever worn has been absolutely terrible. Bespoke pieces!
Wickstead seems a little too “conservative” for Meghan’s taste, but who knows! The speculation is fun.
I don’t like the dress or the designer. I will be disappointed if she chooses her.
I was hoping Temperly would be on the list (my inner bohemian and their embroidery is gorgeous) or the designer who did Zara’s dress for something more traditional. Alexander McQueen (when he was alive) is one of my all time favourite designers and the house hasn’t been the same since he passed, so I’m kind of hoping that she goes with someone else. I love her style though so I can’t wait for this wedding.
Zara’s dress designer has been mentioned in the Speculation about MM’s dress. He is a long-term couturier to the entire royal family so it’s not completely a left-field choice nor will it be a surprise if she chooses him.
We seem to be in the minority here but I would also love to see Temperley.
Valentino!
Phillipa Lepley? Whomever she chooses, I’m thinking maybe a coatdress like Sophie Wessex.
Nota, those coat dresses were “in” in the nineties, Mathilda, Martha-Louise, Sophie, unless she brings that style back.
It allows for a formal dress for the church, less formal for the reception, without the outward cost of two dresses like Kate Middleton.
Here I go touting Emilia Wickstead again, but she had a beaded jacket for her self-designed wedding dress and it worked beautifully. It was two looks in one!
https://thefashionbrides.com/2013/01/26/celebrity-wedding-dan-and-emilia-wickstead/#jp-carousel-114482
I hope Wickstead, Packham, McQueen are all off the table. They do loads of custom expensive dresses for Kate Middleton. I’d rather see Meghan Markle pick a designer who isn’t already getting loads of British royal attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Nope. I haven’t been impressed by any of them.
@notasugarhere
Just a quick question…..why do you insist on calling her Kate Middleton?. I’ve seen it in a few of your posts today. She hasn’t legally been a Middleton since April 29 2011. Seems petty to me.
A lot of places still refer to Kate as Middleton. What’s petty about using Middleton?
She was famous as Kate Middleton for a long time. That was her name to the public starting in 2002 and so that sticks.
I still think of her as Kate Middleton because to me that’s the person rather than the obscuring effect of the title Duchess of Cambridge.
It’s not a big deal to call her KM. Other royal wives are called their names eg do you object to Sarah Ferguson? If you must be pedantic, She’s Sarah, Duchess of York.
Going back in history, nearly all royal wives are referred to by their maiden name so everyone knows who they are.
Frankly The Duchess of Cambridge makes me think of Fat Mary, the previous title holder who was a very interesting character in royal history.
This is the 21st century, many married women keep their maiden names and she will always be known as Kate Middleton like Meghan Markle too.
Because their titles aren’t universally understood but Kate Middleton is. So now the sugar crowd is upset about her birth name?
Used on a forum no less.
Am I the only one who didn’t like Kate’s wedding gown? I just thought the corset was too pointy on the boobs. Reminded me of Madonna’s Gaultier corsets, which were cool but wasn’t crazy about It on Kate’s.
Didn’t like it either. Loved Pippa’s dress though.
Yep, I was surprised by how much I loved Pippa’s dress.
Pippa’s dress was based on a design by McQueen himself from the 2009 pre-fall collection. Here is Cameron Diaz at the 2010 Golden Globes wearing the design. http://www.redcarpet-fashionawards.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/01/golden-globes-cameron-diaz.jpg
Kate’s dress had lots of elements that were McQueen originals eg the corset and bustle, but was a Sarah Burton original. And therein lies the disappointment.
@Maria,
Ditto.
I meant I liked Pippa’s wedding gown. Her bridesmaid’s dress was just fine. It looks better in red.
No, I didn’t like it either. I confess to liking very few wedding gowns so I may not like Meghan’s either.
I loved Kate’s dress EXCEPT for the weird pointy chest part. What were they thinking?!
Not the pointy boobs. The woman doesn’t have any filter or awareness of what is appropriate. Ditto the pointy boobs while on official tour in Poland. And the flying skirts. Hot pink at the NYC memorial. All black at a children’s hospital.
I think Meghan’s dress will not be McQueen so to avoid comparisons to Keen’s. I vote for a Commonwealth designer. Woman. Possibly not white.
@Soulspa ITA. There are going to be comparisons to Kate’s dress no matter what, but it would be worse if they were both McQueen’s.
Naeem Khan? Not technically a Commonwealth designer, but he was born and raised in India. One of Michelle Obama’s favorites.
Even if the boobs hadn’t been pointy, it was just an unremarkable dress. Just meh.
I HAted kate’s Pointy boobs dress but also
loved Pippa’s gown!
It’s not going to be Vera Wang or Carolina Herrera because she’s going to pick a British designer. Every event since they announced the engagement has included an outfit or accessory from a designer wherever they were. She’s no dummy.
It will DEFINITELY be a British designer, methinks. Anything else is just asking for scrutiny.
Agree. Like Kaiser said, MM may surprise us sometimes with her fashion choices, but she’s no dummy. The designer will be British.
Jenny Packham makes beautiful wedding dresses, and she’s local.
I was near Windsor the other day and saw a dark green horse box emblazoned with crowns and the words “ROYAL PARKS” drive past, full of horses. Perhaps the horses that will pull the wedding carriage?
I feel very fancy and royal-adjacent now.
Oh please not McQueen!! We’d never hear the end of what a style icon Kate is and how Meghan copy’s her because Kate has such great style, ugh!
It’ll be a British designer – her “Diana 2.0″ vibe (which appears to be failing so far) will ensure it so…Plus doesn’t she have a habit of morphing religions/cooking etc. for whomever she is marrying??
P.S. for those who go “DM readers hate her because she’s black” should see the vitriol aimed at Duchess of Cornwall for considering an all expenses paid trip to Australia as “too gruelling”. Lots of suggestions in the comments she should take her craggy @rse to Oz and be grateful whilst she’s at it! There is definitely a thread of republicanism emerging even amongst the die-hard monarchists of the DM. It makes me tres happy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Snap Happy – apologies for not being clearer – KM does the Diana dressing more so I agree. The Diana 2.0 remark was MM tendencies to breach protocol on walkabout. The Guardian is also very pro-republican in the UK and the intro of MM hasn’t really changed that stance – the commenters on that site are constantly harping on about any editorial in which it praises MM as the Guardian changing its anti-monarchy stance BECAUSE she’s black i.e. the outdated, anti-meritocratic institution is suddenly OK because it’s welcoming a black/mixed-race woman into the mix!
@Tonya – I don’t wish any of them harm either (I’ll always be a republican though); I was merely commenting at the vitriol directed at Camilla which read more to me like a thread of anti-monarchy the likes I’ve not seen on DM before -
as in ‘earn your keep; we pay you to go on these all expenses paid jollies/the Queen went when she was in her 80s etc/Camilla is lazy’ etc). It wasn’t to minimise the racist comments MM has definitely faced by nutjobs on there. As I’ve said before: I’m a British WoC myself.
Camilla has back problems, & other health issues that hamper her…plus she is afraid of flying- she gets very nervous…
Meghan has been subjected to racism- don’t minimize the occurance- speak out against it (if you want to).
I’m not supportive of the monarchy but I don’t wish any of them any harm.
Camilla suffers from claustrophobia, which was revealed a few weeks ago when she didn’t go underground at a London Power Tunnel engagement with Charles. She also gets travel vertigo from flying. That’s why she has to have recovery time built-in to some long-haul flights. She travels ahead, recovers, then sometimes “re-arrives” with Charles.
@notasugarhere – at which point do we make allowances for people that are not fit for their job but keep paying for them?? I am in a highly stressful environment at work. Do I feel it? Yes, sometimes. Am I lucky to have it? Yes, I’m grateful. Do I expect them to make allowances for me if I’m not fit to perform what they pay me to do? No, not really – after reasonable accommodation of your health/medical needs with the requirements of your job you are basically faced with a choice which is a variation of leave or be made redundant. I have a very good wonderful colleague of mine at work – she is basically a highly functioning depressive. She has 2 young children (under 5), a stressful job in a senior position and I am quoting her: “often feel like throwing myself under a train”. I supported her to get the help she needed, therapy etc/medication. But she still has to show up to work – she realises that if she doesn’t, they can’t keep paying her for a job she is unable to do. Why shouldn’t the same laws of the land apply to the monarchy? If Camilla’s not fit for the job, she should “resign/retire” i.e. no longer be on the public payroll.
Camilla is going to be in Austrailia anyway with Charles to open the Commonwealth Games she just can’t be bothered doing the tour afterwards. The travel excuses shouldn’t be used here when she will already be in the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Part of why she has to keep trotting along on these is because of the laziness and workshy nature of the healthy young royals. Same of the elderly royals like Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, who are beyond retirement age and still putting in more work than the younger ones.
She does a good job at home, and is clearly engaged and knowledgeable about her patronages. Better to me if she stayed home and did those things, rather than these tours that are physically and/or medically difficult for her to do.
If she is wiped out for days by long-haul flights, she shouldn’t be sent out on them as part of her job. If the Home Office insists that she trot along on these tours, then reasonable accommodation is reasonable to me.
I don’t see why she can’t stay on for a few days after the opening of the Commonwealth Games and do a few solo engagements in Brisbane?. She could then skip the parts of the tour that require flying from place to place. It would be better to do that than go there and not do anything at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With Brexit, The Commonwealth becomes even more important. When HM passes, the countries in The Commonwealth that *do* have the British monarch as Head of State will be looking at dumping them. The C has already rejected HM’s attempts to install Charles as hereditary head of the show.
The BRF has great freedom in picking their everyday work, but if the Home Office says you’re going to X, they go. What H+M hinted at in their engagement interview, about work in The C, probably came from discussions with Charles. I expect more BRF visits to The C as Brexit progresses and in the aftermath.
.
I hope not – Sarah Burton has ruined McQueen. I do think she will go either for an American of Canadian designer and given her style i can see it being something timeless and classic.
Agreed. My vote is for Tom Ford. He did Michelle Obama’s dress for the state banquet at Buckingham Palace.
I’m praying for a Pnina Tornai smutty showgirl dress.
@ Miss E: Haha – how awesome would that be?! Think of Phil’s reaction!
Only if Randy gets to be her personal attendant.
Omg. Snort. That would be amazing.
Please not Posh Spice, please not Posh Spice
Deleted
I don’t know why, but perhaps she’ll go with Vivienne Westwood, just to be different, and a little quirky. Not the over-the-top frilly stuff, but simple lines with a little extravaganza detail.
Much as I like your idea, I want to see Eugenie in VW. The only time I thought that her fashion was stunning was in VW.
I don’t want to see two royal brides in the same designer because of the increased comparisons.
I like that idea. I pull out my vintage Viv, and it holds up over time. Some of it does.
I don’t care who designs the dress so long as there are no Victorian throwbacks or dust ruffles. I’d love to see Meghan sport something a la Reem Acra (but a commonwealth designer) – bold, sleek, IDGAF, but still incredibly feminine and appropriate for church. McQueen seems to obvious (and whyyyy would she open herself up to that?) but again, no padded hips or dust ruffles and I’m good.
This suit is the most interesting thing she’s worn. I really like it on her.
Harper bazaar is saying the spice girls are performing at the wedding.
Please NO!
Erdem would be lovely. Whoever it is, at least it won’t be Stella McCartney. Westwood would be pretty badass, but maybe too much so for someone becoming a princess.
I’d love to see her in something like this Phillipa Lepley https://pin.it/b7422lbtgk7lr3….
