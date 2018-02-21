“Benedict Cumberbatch would like to have a cup of tea with you” links
  • February 21, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I love Benedict Cumberbatch but he literally makes me cringe whenever I hear him speak at this point. Still, a great cause. [LaineyGossip]
Lolz, what in the world is January Jones wearing?! [Go Fug Yourself]
Stephen Colbert stands with the Parkland Survivors. [Pajiba]
Paul Marciano is stepping away from Guess after Kate Upton and other models accused him of harassment and abuse. [Dlisted]
I hope Jessica Chastain plays a scary clown in It 2. [The Blemish]
People, hide your credit cards when you drink! [Buzzfeed]
My mom watches this show so this might be of interest to her. [Starcasm]
David Eason is an unemployed homophobe. [Reality Tea]
Folgers is trying to appeal to Generation Let’s Eat Some Tide Pods. [Jezebel]
Ryan Coogler is a lovely human being. [Looper]

Harry Meghan Edinburgh

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Benedict Cumberbatch would like to have a cup of tea with you” links”

  1. Tanesha86 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Chastain will likely play the adult Beverly Marsh, perfect casting imo

    Reply
  2. lol says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    What happened to his movie he made with weinsten? It seems that some actors are worth something only if this ”mogul” promotes them.

    Reply
  3. Léna says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    I’ve never find him attractive. I don’t know why everyone is so into him. It’s like in the previous article with the actor Joel Edgerton, they are average at best ( for me)

    Reply
  4. HH says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    I still can’t believe the Tide Pod challenge was a thing.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Jessica has been a sure-thing to play adult!Beverly pretty much ever since IT 2 was greenlit. I’m so happy it’s almost confirmed!!

    Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Coogler for the most part is hella private but people who knew him from school and have met him to date all say he is awesome.

    I really think he is going to go down as one of the greats. He is gonna have that post Panther’s film that will blow us all away. I can feel it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment