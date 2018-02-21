“Benedict Cumberbatch would like to have a cup of tea with you” links

I love Benedict Cumberbatch but he literally makes me cringe whenever I hear him speak at this point. Still, a great cause. [LaineyGossip]
Lolz, what in the world is January Jones wearing?! [Go Fug Yourself]
Stephen Colbert stands with the Parkland Survivors. [Pajiba]
Paul Marciano is stepping away from Guess after Kate Upton and other models accused him of harassment and abuse. [Dlisted]
I hope Jessica Chastain plays a scary clown in It 2. [The Blemish]
People, hide your credit cards when you drink! [Buzzfeed]
My mom watches this show so this might be of interest to her. [Starcasm]
David Eason is an unemployed homophobe. [Reality Tea]
Folgers is trying to appeal to Generation Let’s Eat Some Tide Pods. [Jezebel]
Ryan Coogler is a lovely human being. [Looper]
Chastain will likely play the adult Beverly Marsh, perfect casting imo
Oh, but the child actor looks SO much like Amy Adams, I can’t picture anyone else!
What happened to his movie he made with weinsten? It seems that some actors are worth something only if this ”mogul” promotes them.
The movie has been buried after it got terrible reviews at tiff. Then the Weinstein scandal hit whilst Harvey Weinstein was in the midst of re-editing the film. And today it is a project know one talks about least of all Cumberbatch out of fear to face talk about a disappointing film and of course the Weinstein scandal and what it’s like to work with Weinstein .
I also want to say that I think it’ s kind of mean for poorer fans to hold a competition like this. People who can donate more have a higher chance of winning. A lot to ask from student fans etc
Last year’s winner only donated $10 and won the meet and greet with Henry Cavill in London.
Ah that’s good to. Ty
I’ve never find him attractive. I don’t know why everyone is so into him. It’s like in the previous article with the actor Joel Edgerton, they are average at best ( for me)
I still can’t believe the Tide Pod challenge was a thing.
Jessica has been a sure-thing to play adult!Beverly pretty much ever since IT 2 was greenlit. I’m so happy it’s almost confirmed!!
I was hoping she’d do it. I can’t wait to see who they cast as the other grown up kids. I thought the kids did a great job. Richie and Eddie were hilarious
Coogler for the most part is hella private but people who knew him from school and have met him to date all say he is awesome.
I really think he is going to go down as one of the greats. He is gonna have that post Panther’s film that will blow us all away. I can feel it.
