Duchess Kate ‘felt she’d nailed’ her keen green look at the BAFTAs

I guess we’re still talking about the fact that the Duchess of Cambridge wore green to the BAFTA blackout red carpet. Again, to be clear: it did not matter to me, and I’ve never confused Kate with someone who actually gives a sh-t. The fact that she refused to take a stance on something so basic as “women shouldn’t be marginalized, abused, harassed, raped or assaulted” is keeping with Kate’s brand. The problem for Kate is that if she ever tries to claim to be keen about any mental health or women’s issue ever again, people will now say “But you had a chance to make a very simple statement at the BAFTAs and you didn’t.” But Kate’s people must know by now that they kind of f–ked it up, because we’ve got this weird Us Weekly story about how Kate is so pregnant and tired but her BAFTA appearance was a success because she felt so confident.

Giving herself a once-over before she and husband Prince William made the mile-long journey from Kensington Palace to the Royal Albert Hall, Duchess Kate felt she’d nailed it. As with the Golden Globes, there was chatter that those attending the February 18 BAFTA Awards would wear black in support of the Time’s Up initiative battling the mistreatment of women. And she felt that by tying a black sash around her dark green Jenny Packham and adorning herself in emerald jewels (one of the hues of the British suffragette movement), she could give “a nod” toward where she stood, a Kate insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, “without making a full-blown statement.” As she and William mingled with nominees Allison Janney and Daniel Kaluuya, “she felt confident,” says a source. “But evening engagements get harder the later into pregnancy Kate gets.” At seven months, appearing regal can be a royal pain. Plagued by the same severe morning sickness she endured with both Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, the 36-year-old has nodded in agreement as well-meaning friends “have told her it gets easier every time,” says a family insider, “but I think she’s found it challenging. It’s taken quite a toll.” Fortunately, her future sister-in-law Meghan Markle is just a short walk away. The former Suits star often pops over from the palace’s Nottingham Cottage, where she lives with fiancé Prince Harry to share a cup of tea or offer up some advice. Says one source, “She shares tips she’s read about healthy eating.” Kate’s charming prince, 35, dotes on her as well. “William does all he can to make sure she’s comfortable,” says an insider. “He just wants her to feel supported.” Come late April — when she’s set to welcome her third heir — Kate will have more helpers in waiting. As they did with George and Charlotte, she and William plan to draft a few baby nurses for the first six to eight weeks, “mostly to help with establishing a sleeping routine,” says a source. But after the initial two months, they’ll whittle the staff down to longtime nanny Maria Borrallo and a house assistant. Notes an insider, “They feel they can handle everything with the same arrangements as before.”

[From Us Weekly]

“She could give ‘a nod’ toward where she stood, a Kate insider reveals… ‘without making a full-blown statement.’” Ah, yes, who wants or needs a full-blown statement of “Harassment is bad, abuse is bad, equality is good.” Truly. As for the rest of it… I don’t really believe that Kate and Meghan are friendly enough where Kate would just “pop over” to Nottingham Cottage. I could be wrong. And of course William and Kate “will have more helpers in waiting.” The last Us Weekly story about William and Kate suggested that they merely survived in a palace with one household staffer and a nanny. Please.