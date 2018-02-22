Jack Antonoff & Lorde were photographed looking coupled-up in New Zealand

Two minutes after we learned that Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff had broken up, everyone pretty much came to the universal opinion that Jack was banging or would soon be banging Lorde. Lorde and Jack collaborated on her last album, Melodrama, and they were reportedly very close for the better part of two years. They’re still close – they spent all of Grammy weekend together, performing and attending events together. When the gossip about them reached a fever pitch (or whatever passes for a “fever pitch” about Jack Antonoff), Jack tweeted this mess:

Well guess what heteronormative gossip is happening now? Yeah, you guessed it. Lorde and Jack Antonoff are together. They were photographed by a paparazzo in Auckland, New Zealand, which is Lorde’s hometown. People who are “just friends” often fly 20 hours to a remote city in New Zealand just to hang out. As friends. Affectionate friends who touch each other affectionately as they walk down the street.

Their body language says that they’ve seen each other naked and they liked it. Their body language also says… this isn’t 100% NEW. The “being open about it, out in public” part is new. But the seeing each other naked part is not new. They’ve been seeing each other naked for a few months at least. Dumb heteronormative gossip my ass.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

77 Responses to “Jack Antonoff & Lorde were photographed looking coupled-up in New Zealand”

  1. Alissa says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:38 am

    lol him and Lena try to act woke but they’re doing the same shit as the rest of us heteronormative losers. 🙄

  2. Darla says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:42 am

    They’re might have been some overlap and neither of them want that confirmed. But yeah, it’s been obvious even before this that they’re together, IMO.

  3. Tiffany27 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Yuck.

  4. Rapunzel says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Where there’s heteronormative smoke….

  5. Lucy2 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:47 am

    They were so over the top talking about each other, no one is shocked.

  6. Ankhel says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:47 am

    They even hug in a contrived way.

  7. Amaria says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:51 am

    That’s one weird hug. I’m sure it’s a) not new b) not a friendship c) not gonna last. She seems to have a thing for older, creepy dudes. Sad.

  8. Nicole says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Lol we knew this was the case. Shocker

  9. sb says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:54 am

    loll good on him, lena is awful.

  10. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 22, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Unless he’s dating Swifty, he’s just another edgy hipster dude getting on my nerves today.

  11. Danielle says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Didn’t the three of them all run in the same Taylor Swift squad circle?
    Reply
  12. CharlieBouquet says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Is that his real name? Every time I read it as Jackin It Off….

  13. grabbyhands says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:17 am

    That is the most awkward, contrived “hug” I have ever seen.

  14. Indiana Joanna says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:19 am

    He has an Austin Powers vibe.

  15. Loopy says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:20 am

    That is some serious mileage for a pparazzo to travel to take pics of a couple of b listers .

  16. Chaine says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:26 am

    What do these women see in him??? His awful glasses make him look like a cartoon bug and those jeans are like something my granny would wear.

  17. Millenial says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:30 am

    I really like her pants in the awkward hug picture. I want a pair.

  18. ThenThereIsThat says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:33 am

    She can have Lisa’s Leftovers. Yuck

  19. Shutterbug says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:52 am

    My sources i.e. Instagram tell me that he was in NZ to play a gig – so he didn’t specifically go there to see Lorde.

    With that said, I totally think these two are happening – and that a whole lotta cheating went down.

  20. OG OhDear says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Could they not have waited a few more months before coming out as a couple? I mean Lena Dunham is someone who is difficult to feel bad for, but dang she just went through a major surgery.

    • Annie says:
      February 22, 2018 at 9:43 am

      Seriously. I know she isn’t great but to lose your longterm relationship to someone else AND your uterus at the same time? This can’t be a good time in her life. She can’t have kids now and her man left her for a younger woman. It’s just tough. I do wish her all the best. There are many things I don’t like about her but I don’t wish what she’s going through on anyone.

    • Cee says:
      February 22, 2018 at 10:53 am

      I felt the same way. Your ex girlfriend, whom you lived with and had a life with, just got major surgery, had her womb removed, and you parade with your new GF, the one you cheated with?

      He’s made me feel bad for Dunham!

    • ash says:
      February 22, 2018 at 3:12 pm

      you know what…. i got out of a relationship in early 2017 my ex was already on the market suspiciously… thought i met my big love/fiance in summer last year BUT waited until 2018 to do the social media or take picture because i didnt want the narrative to be one of even the potential for overlap gossip ….my point being these kids DEF overlapped cheated and are now at a point where THEY DONT CARE ….lol his little hipster quasi inclusive (hetero-normative bs) is just shuffling because its BAD and looks bad…. it’s possible the breakup came because they knew that him being seen with other girls or boys would be an immediate shit storm… when he said he wasnt seeing anyone it ight have meant anyone exclusively….but we now know that Lorde has moved up and now they prob are exclus.

      also lena reminds me of someone who wont let you go or guilt you into a long drawn out breakup…

  21. JA says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:54 am

    He is so progressive cheating on his (then) gf with his latest muse and she is just soooo wise beyond her years dating older men who “get her” and her witchy ways!!! God do they realize how cliche and basic they are?? Can’t stand Lena but these people are all cut from the same cloth.

  22. gatorbait says:
    February 22, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Off topic some, but can anyone recommend the best songs from Melodrama? I loved 400 Lux and Royals off of Pure Heroine.

    • Jayna says:
      February 22, 2018 at 1:15 pm

      @Gatorbait, honestly, this album is best as a full listen regarding the feelings of a 19-year-old reflecting on the ending of a relationship and losing herself in new potential relationships or sex and partying like someone her age would do and her emotions through it all. You can find the album on YouTube to check out all of the songs. I honestly love the album. She takes you into her life and paints her emotions for you and experiences as a young and free young woman at 19 and 20. She condenses that period for her into a fictional weekend.

      “Green Light”, the first single, is great and I really love “Supercut.” It is best listened to with earphones to appreciate the sparse production letting the instruments/music have room to breathe.

      Writer in the Dark is great.

      Writer in the Dark – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1Wevfw_Nxk&index=8&list=PLvm6B0LWgqu9pWrYmmC-6ETs7yDcfHyl9

      Liability is lovely, a favorite of mine.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtvJaNeELic

  23. SKF says:
    February 22, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I don’t see a sexual hug at all. This could be too close friends goofing around. OR yeah they could be banging but this is not exactly definitive evidence.

  24. Cee says:
    February 22, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Why make a whiny statement on Twitter when he’s clearly lying??? Say nothing, keep quiet, carry on with your life and go public whenever you two want to; but don’t lie and act offended just because most people can put 2 and 2 together.

  25. Penelope says:
    February 22, 2018 at 11:54 am

    He looks very happy.

  26. lascivious chicken says:
    February 22, 2018 at 11:57 am

    He’s super hot if you’re into Arthur the Aardvark

  27. Jumpingthesnark says:
    February 22, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    “Heteronormative” whatever. Trying to hide your hetero relationship under the coat tails of language that serves the LGBTQ community in describing, understanding and dealing with the systemic oppressions they face– not cool! He and Lena Dunham seem similar in this regard.

  28. Clairej says:
    February 22, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    He was here for a gig and had said they had hoped to catch up. They look happy so who knows.

  29. Lina says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    I thought these photos would be more, here you are, EDGY. But they still can be just bffs, i don’t see intimacy or great passion between them. I still don’t get why her type is ugly, at least decade older, douchey hipster (see: ex-boyfriend)

  30. G6 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Men NEVER ever ever ever leave without a jump off. Could see this from a mile away.

  31. motherofdoggos says:
    February 22, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Actually, in NZ we take a peculiar pride in not fussing over celebs. We’ll sort of acknowledge that they’re in the country and for the most part, that’s it. (Exceptions: Ryan Gosling when he was at peak Gosling, and royalty.) I really get a vibe that this was either staged or an overseas paparazzo. If you could figure out what part of Auckland they were in, you’d know for sure.

