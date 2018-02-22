Jack Antonoff & Lorde were photographed looking coupled-up in New Zealand

Embed from Getty Images

Two minutes after we learned that Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff had broken up, everyone pretty much came to the universal opinion that Jack was banging or would soon be banging Lorde. Lorde and Jack collaborated on her last album, Melodrama, and they were reportedly very close for the better part of two years. They’re still close – they spent all of Grammy weekend together, performing and attending events together. When the gossip about them reached a fever pitch (or whatever passes for a “fever pitch” about Jack Antonoff), Jack tweeted this mess:

normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 17, 2018

Well guess what heteronormative gossip is happening now? Yeah, you guessed it. Lorde and Jack Antonoff are together. They were photographed by a paparazzo in Auckland, New Zealand, which is Lorde’s hometown. People who are “just friends” often fly 20 hours to a remote city in New Zealand just to hang out. As friends. Affectionate friends who touch each other affectionately as they walk down the street.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Lorde cuddles up with Lena Dunham's ex Jack Antonoff in her New Zealand hometown https://t.co/g7DJxN3wKS pic.twitter.com/kA69X4gsbk — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 21, 2018

Their body language says that they’ve seen each other naked and they liked it. Their body language also says… this isn’t 100% NEW. The “being open about it, out in public” part is new. But the seeing each other naked part is not new. They’ve been seeing each other naked for a few months at least. Dumb heteronormative gossip my ass.

