Jack Antonoff & Lorde were photographed looking coupled-up in New Zealand

Two minutes after we learned that Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff had broken up, everyone pretty much came to the universal opinion that Jack was banging or would soon be banging Lorde. Lorde and Jack collaborated on her last album, Melodrama, and they were reportedly very close for the better part of two years. They’re still close – they spent all of Grammy weekend together, performing and attending events together. When the gossip about them reached a fever pitch (or whatever passes for a “fever pitch” about Jack Antonoff), Jack tweeted this mess:
normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol.
— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 17, 2018
Well guess what heteronormative gossip is happening now? Yeah, you guessed it. Lorde and Jack Antonoff are together. They were photographed by a paparazzo in Auckland, New Zealand, which is Lorde’s hometown. People who are “just friends” often fly 20 hours to a remote city in New Zealand just to hang out. As friends. Affectionate friends who touch each other affectionately as they walk down the street.
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Lorde cuddles up with Lena Dunham's ex Jack Antonoff in her New Zealand hometown https://t.co/g7DJxN3wKS pic.twitter.com/kA69X4gsbk
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 21, 2018
Their body language says that they’ve seen each other naked and they liked it. Their body language also says… this isn’t 100% NEW. The “being open about it, out in public” part is new. But the seeing each other naked part is not new. They’ve been seeing each other naked for a few months at least. Dumb heteronormative gossip my ass.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
lol him and Lena try to act woke but they’re doing the same shit as the rest of us heteronormative losers. 🙄
Heteronormative loser and proud
Same here!! 😂
Also? Unless some paparazzi just so happened to be in New Zealand at the right place and the exact right time (doubtful), these photos were staged. So Jack can spare us the “above it all” attitude.
Staged but it does look like it was more her idea than his. I wonder if he knew the paps were coming
I’m pretty sure NZ has photographers already, no need to fly one in.
Auckland is not some “remote city”, it is the largest city in New Zealand. Tabloids operate all over this big wide world, and so do their photographers.
Not necessarily. In Australia and NZ we have plenty of paps but most of our most famous stars live overseas. They usually dine out on sports stars and local TV actors and news presenters. When someone truly famous flies into one of our larger cities the paps HUNT them. It’s not like in LA where you have thousands of celebs and there are specific pap spots and they’re easily avoided. You see it in the papers when celebs come here: the paps go nuts and follow them everywhere they go. They go to great lengths to finally have good pics of a real celebrity.
What’s with that heteronormative comment? There is no other point to that comment other than him trying to score woke points. *Eyeroll*
I think he was trying to say that a celeb guy and girl friendship is presumed to be romantic whereas a celeb girl and girl friendship usually is treated a platonic unless theres serious evidence to the contrary. He isnt wrong.
But I do think these two are doing a Brangelina aka The JustJen. Shoot down cheating rumors until the actual partner is dispatched, then publicly come out as a couple, pretend like we didnt already catch you and hope we forget the timelines.
They’re might have been some overlap and neither of them want that confirmed. But yeah, it’s been obvious even before this that they’re together, IMO.
Yuck.
Yup, yuck.
Where there’s heteronormative smoke….
Hahahahaha! YES!
Ha
… there’s a heteronormative dumpster fire.
LOL
They were so over the top talking about each other, no one is shocked.
yep…I hate being taken for stoopid.
They even hug in a contrived way.
Haha, jep!
That’s one weird hug. I’m sure it’s a) not new b) not a friendship c) not gonna last. She seems to have a thing for older, creepy dudes. Sad.
Lol we knew this was the case. Shocker
loll good on him, lena is awful.
Unless he’s dating Swifty, he’s just another edgy hipster dude getting on my nerves today.
Don’t say edgy. Hahahahah
I can’t help it, these dudes are all so EDGY!
😂😂😂
Soooo EDGY!!
OMG I am totally crying now lol
All the EDGYNESS makes me weak. I want a hipster boyfriend to introduce me to the art scene.
😂
<3 <3 <3 bitchy comments making me very happy today. Thank you
Didn’t the three of them all run in the same Taylor Swift squad circle?
So messy.
Is that his real name? Every time I read it as Jackin It Off….
That is the most awkward, contrived “hug” I have ever seen.
He has an Austin Powers vibe.
he does! i kept thinking he looked familiar, but couldn’t point out who did he look like.
He looks like he’s Adam Sandler’s dopey little brother.
Young Woody Allen.
Sorry.
Douche bro vibe.
Fred Armisen’s Heteronormative son.
😂😂😂
I almost choked on my coffee reading that one, Shambles.
That is some serious mileage for a pparazzo to travel to take pics of a couple of b listers .
Believe it or not NZ has its own paps. 🙄
There is even running water and electricity too! Lol
Isn’t Lorde the Queen of New Zealand? Of course, the paparazzi hound her!
You don’t say. I always thought New Zealand was actually Middle Earth. 🙄
What do these women see in him??? His awful glasses make him look like a cartoon bug and those jeans are like something my granny would wear.
I really like her pants in the awkward hug picture. I want a pair.
Really? My first thought was what is she wearing. They make her ass look longer and flatter than it can possible be. And shortens her legs too.
Yes!!!! And here I was mentally lambasting myself for being this shallow. LOLLLL. Glad it’s not just me!!!
The pants are very unflattering on her. So are his.
They could’ve stayed there, yet those pants and sandals decided to travel through time, coming straight from the early 00s to celebrate JackLorde’s union. I think that’s nice of them. Oddly, their fashion choices help me understand their compatibility. Also, I’d say it takes less than half a minute to cut off the washing instruction labels. Just an idea for when you wear sheer.
She can have Lisa’s Leftovers. Yuck
Oh BUUUUURRRRNNNNNN. Good one!!!
My sources i.e. Instagram tell me that he was in NZ to play a gig – so he didn’t specifically go there to see Lorde.
With that said, I totally think these two are happening – and that a whole lotta cheating went down.
Could they not have waited a few more months before coming out as a couple? I mean Lena Dunham is someone who is difficult to feel bad for, but dang she just went through a major surgery.
Seriously. I know she isn’t great but to lose your longterm relationship to someone else AND your uterus at the same time? This can’t be a good time in her life. She can’t have kids now and her man left her for a younger woman. It’s just tough. I do wish her all the best. There are many things I don’t like about her but I don’t wish what she’s going through on anyone.
@Annie, I’m right there with you.
I felt the same way. Your ex girlfriend, whom you lived with and had a life with, just got major surgery, had her womb removed, and you parade with your new GF, the one you cheated with?
He’s made me feel bad for Dunham!
you know what…. i got out of a relationship in early 2017 my ex was already on the market suspiciously… thought i met my big love/fiance in summer last year BUT waited until 2018 to do the social media or take picture because i didnt want the narrative to be one of even the potential for overlap gossip ….my point being these kids DEF overlapped cheated and are now at a point where THEY DONT CARE ….lol his little hipster quasi inclusive (hetero-normative bs) is just shuffling because its BAD and looks bad…. it’s possible the breakup came because they knew that him being seen with other girls or boys would be an immediate shit storm… when he said he wasnt seeing anyone it ight have meant anyone exclusively….but we now know that Lorde has moved up and now they prob are exclus.
also lena reminds me of someone who wont let you go or guilt you into a long drawn out breakup…
He is so progressive cheating on his (then) gf with his latest muse and she is just soooo wise beyond her years dating older men who “get her” and her witchy ways!!! God do they realize how cliche and basic they are?? Can’t stand Lena but these people are all cut from the same cloth.
+1000, So cliche! Hopefully when Lorde is an adult woman she will realize this was a mistake she could have easily avoided making, since so many before her have already made it.
Off topic some, but can anyone recommend the best songs from Melodrama? I loved 400 Lux and Royals off of Pure Heroine.
@Gatorbait, honestly, this album is best as a full listen regarding the feelings of a 19-year-old reflecting on the ending of a relationship and losing herself in new potential relationships or sex and partying like someone her age would do and her emotions through it all. You can find the album on YouTube to check out all of the songs. I honestly love the album. She takes you into her life and paints her emotions for you and experiences as a young and free young woman at 19 and 20. She condenses that period for her into a fictional weekend.
“Green Light”, the first single, is great and I really love “Supercut.” It is best listened to with earphones to appreciate the sparse production letting the instruments/music have room to breathe.
Writer in the Dark is great.
Writer in the Dark – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1Wevfw_Nxk&index=8&list=PLvm6B0LWgqu9pWrYmmC-6ETs7yDcfHyl9
Liability is lovely, a favorite of mine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtvJaNeELic
I don’t see a sexual hug at all. This could be too close friends goofing around. OR yeah they could be banging but this is not exactly definitive evidence.
I agree. I was expecting the picture to be racy, and then I was like “That’s it?”
This is how friends hug.
They could also be having sex, but I don’t think the photo actually proves it.
Yeah, I didn’t see anything that was super intimate. They could be friends, they could be more. Who knows.
Yeah, it looks kind of awkward. But I do think they’re together.
I’m seeing a “we’re totally doing it, but they couldn’t possibly know for sure, so let’s just give them something to gossip about bc we’re totally above it, haaaha” “hug”.
Why make a whiny statement on Twitter when he’s clearly lying??? Say nothing, keep quiet, carry on with your life and go public whenever you two want to; but don’t lie and act offended just because most people can put 2 and 2 together.
He looks very happy.
He’s super hot if you’re into Arthur the Aardvark
“Heteronormative” whatever. Trying to hide your hetero relationship under the coat tails of language that serves the LGBTQ community in describing, understanding and dealing with the systemic oppressions they face– not cool! He and Lena Dunham seem similar in this regard.
He was here for a gig and had said they had hoped to catch up. They look happy so who knows.
I thought these photos would be more, here you are, EDGY. But they still can be just bffs, i don’t see intimacy or great passion between them. I still don’t get why her type is ugly, at least decade older, douchey hipster (see: ex-boyfriend)
Men NEVER ever ever ever leave without a jump off. Could see this from a mile away.
Actually, in NZ we take a peculiar pride in not fussing over celebs. We’ll sort of acknowledge that they’re in the country and for the most part, that’s it. (Exceptions: Ryan Gosling when he was at peak Gosling, and royalty.) I really get a vibe that this was either staged or an overseas paparazzo. If you could figure out what part of Auckland they were in, you’d know for sure.
