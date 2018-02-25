« Previous Post       Next Post »

Roseanne Barr talks ‘Roseanne’ reboot, how she & her character voted for Trump

I still have mixed feeling about the reboot of Roseanne. Roseanne was an important and relevant television show in the 1990s, but it was basically destroyed from within, plus there was a ton of outside pressure too. It was revolutionary at the time, to show a working-poor white family in the American mid-West, with all of the hot-button political and social issues swirling. There still aren’t many stories like that on television – even the few grittier stories about poor people are generally framed as dramas, not comedies. Name one sitcom in the past 30 years that was about working-class white families. Can you name one, other than Roseanne? So that’s a certain kind of artistic representation that’s been lacking for a while.

Anyway, the reboot premieres on March 27th. Roseanne Barr covers the new issue of The Hollywood Reporter, and she and the cast/writers/producers discuss why now, and why these conversations are still important in Trump’s America. Which brings me back to my qualms: Roseanne Barr voted for Donald Trump and she hates Hillary Clinton. She wanted this reboot to be very political too. Some highlights:

Barr wanted the reboot to be political: While Barr’s vocal support of Trump (the self-described “radical” says she voted for him to “shake up the status quo”) and occasional alt-right Twitter rants have fanned flames, she insists she has “learned to control [her] anger a lot better.” The disagreements have been largely contained to the spirited writers room, where a politically diverse staff, led by co-showrunners Bruce Helford (who ran one season on the original) and Whitney Cummings (who was still in grade school when Roseanne premiered), has tackled controversial issues from immigration and health care to drugs and gender fluidity. If the show scores an additional season, Barr would like to lean more heavily into such third-rail topics as race and religion.

Barr is getting PAID: Unsurprisingly, the series’ March 27 return, which will revive Dan (by sidestepping a fatal heart attack referenced in the series finale) and introduce a next generation of Conners, is generating heavy interest, with 30-second ads fetching ABC a robust $175,000. Its star, who also has a heavy hand in the show’s scripts, will reportedly pocket more than $2 million from the new batch of episodes, on top of the tens of millions she made off the original.

Whether she considered having Roseanne vote for anyone besides Trump? “No, I wanted to do it this way. It’s the conversation everybody is having. Families are not speaking to each other. People are still shocked and upset about it. It’s the state of our country.”

What happened in the writers room: “I thought everybody was pretty liberal, so I was keepin’ an eye on it, making sure that it was evenhanded. But the day we went to shoot [the pilot], I got with the writers, and I’m like, “You guys have to have a Hillary slam.” ‘Cause they were all Trump slams. [We never say anybody’s name] but we do say, “How could you vote for him?” [I also say “pantsuit”]… That’s the line you gave me, and it was a great Hillary slam. I wanted to represent the country and how divided we are.”

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

Do have mixed feelings too? Obviously, everyone has the right to their own political opinions, however deplorable. But when you mix in art and commerce and Trumpism… I just feel like this could get really bad in a hurry. It’s one thing to believe that Roseanne Barr is perhaps providing some high-minded commentary on how a white working class woman will choose to vote against her own interests across the board by voting for Trump (or any Republican). But I don’t think Barr is doing that. This isn’t “commentary.” She actually voted for Trump. So my concern is that this is just going to become The Deplorable Sitcom.

121 Responses to “Roseanne Barr talks ‘Roseanne’ reboot, how she & her character voted for Trump”

  1. ichsi says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:19 am

    I did not know that about Barr. Ew. Well, there goes another thing I will not care about.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Nope.

    Reply
  3. B n A fn says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Not watching.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      February 25, 2018 at 10:01 am

      I will not be watching her reboot show either. Although she is entitled to her political opinion like the rest of us she should remember what Trump thinks of overweight women and women in general. I just cannot believe that any woman would be pro Trump after the video with BillyBush came out yikes.

      Reply
  4. Who ARE these people? says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Feh. She’s out to stir a pot that does not need her to stir it.

    Reply
    • SM says:
      February 25, 2018 at 11:04 am

      Exactly. Shake things up? Orlly? The things are chaken as they are. And I could never wrap my head around this anyhow, shake it up and what, what is the end goal? These people never think of that question. Because the only consequence is leaving the shaken things for someone else to clean up and ignore the collater damage? This is why I am not interested.

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        February 25, 2018 at 1:19 pm

        I heard of other people who wanted to “shake things up” and it’s just so pathetic – these were people whom the status quo was serving extremely well. Why they thought another old rich white guy Republican would “shake things up” more than a woman or a POC … told me everything I needed to know about what they wanted to shake.

  5. PoliteTeaSipper says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:28 am

    And if one of the other members of the cast decided they don’t want to take part in this, they and their character will be smeared as a “stupid lazy easily offended millennial snowflake” to excuse their absence from the show.

    Reply
  6. Cdoggy says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:30 am

    The Middle. A fantastically overlooked sitcoms about a working class family. In its ninth and final season and my family and I are so going to miss it. Made us laugh and think without making us hate. Just love.

    Reply
  7. Jussie says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:35 am

    She’s said many, many extremely Islamophobic and more generally racist things on Twitter over the years, often verging on the territory of inciting hate crimes.

    She also loves spreading the very most extreme conservative conspiracy theories, the kind that even people like Alex Jones think are a step too far.

    So she’s not just conservative, she’s completely out of her mind on ignorance and hatred. It’s shameful that a major network has given her a platform, and I’m really disappointed in everyone who agreed to work with her.

    Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:15 am

      Exactly. Some fan of hers here once tried to say that anyone who doesn’t want to watch her show because of her Different Political Viewpoints is oversensitive, being intolerant and just as bad as the deplorables. I get that we all pick and choose when to separate the art from the artist (although in this case, one wouldn’t even get to do that as easily because Roseanne has chosen to use her art to defend and normalize her support of Trump), and I’m not comfortable with taking an “Either don’t watch/read/listen to this problematic thing, or you’re not on our side” approach. But it’s a problem how much people are expected to be ‘tolerant’ of things like racism in order to be seen as ‘cool’, accepting, or not ‘overly sensitive’.
      If people want to watch the show, fine. Just don’t be dismissive of those who aren’t comfortable with it and makes me start wondering about bigotry. My mother’s reaction (she did say that she won’t be watching it because of this) to finding out about this whole Roseanne/Trump thing was disappointment, but she said that somehow she’s not that surprised that they went with this angle for the show. She’s not aware of other things Roseanne has been saying over the years though, so she doesn’t know just how crappy this actress she used to watch is.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      February 25, 2018 at 10:16 am

      I agree. The last thing we need is her to have such a large platform to reinforce her hateful views. I’m really disappointed that so much of the cast is doing this.

      Reply
    • Jayna says:
      February 25, 2018 at 10:51 am

      Roseanne is crazy. I 100 percent agree.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      February 25, 2018 at 12:10 pm

      Yep not watching racist person act out her trumpism on tv. no thanks

      Reply
    • Jenns says:
      February 25, 2018 at 12:27 pm

      Yes. How convenient that she scrubbed her Twitter account right before the promotion of this reboot. She tweeted some hateful BS. I loved the old Roseanne episodes but F her and this show.

      Reply
  8. sparrow2 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:35 am

    I was a big fan of Roseanne back in the day. I will check this out based on past interest & genuine curiosity. I am not against having my views challenged a bit.

    Reply
  9. Nic919 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:52 am

    While it would be consistent with the white working poor to have them vote for the orange idiot, they would then have to show how that vote did not improve their lives and they were suckers. Since the show won’t do that I have no interest in it. Roseanne herself is racist and ignorant and benefitted on the backs of others but doesn’t seem to understand that. Is one of the grandkids going to be a white supremacist? Because that’s what underlies the anger that supports the toddler wannabe authoritarian.

    Reply
    • ol cranky says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:08 am

      they do say they’re going to include the family disagreements on the issue – DJ married the black girl he refused to kiss for the school play and has a daughter with her; there is a gender fluid grandchild; Jackie is a survivor of domestic abuse – depending on how the writers and cast handle this, it could be interesting. I, for one, don’t get how people who don’t think we need to live under right-wing white Christian fundamentalist doctrine will vote to support a party that is now, very overtly racist, misogynistic, homophobic, xenophobic – I’m not sure if Barr has the ability to recognize the mental gymnastics those people (like herself) go through or if she’s willing to recognize the jokes that would be based on that sort of hypocrisy

      Reply
  10. Bridget says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:02 am

    You lost me at Whitney Cummings.

    Reply
  11. Harpland says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Maybe take away here
    Both of the older daughter actors are in pic? How’s that going to work?

    Reply
  12. Mina says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Why is this any different than the Will & Grace reboot? From its very first episode, it was highly political and critical of Trump. Only reflecting one political mindset is how and why one half of the country feels a disconnect with Hollywood and the media. It’s also how we got Trump.

    Reply
  13. Otaku Fairy says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:18 am

    She is garbage. That is all.

    Reply
  14. Suki66 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:20 am

    I think a lot of people who voted for Trump did so ‘to shake things up’ . They thought they were voting for a “controlled burn” to use a forest fire term. I think if you watch nothing but Fox News, that is what they think the got. He is given them many things they want: tax cuts, conservative judges, while tearing up the status quo and ripping up government regulations. They ignore his crazy in a very ‘ends justifies the means’ way, which is easy to do because Fox News never shows them the raging forest fire burning down the key vestiges of democracy.

    Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      February 25, 2018 at 10:03 am

      Or it’s both – economic and policy changes with the sweet double victory of racism and intolerance on the side. No passes.

      Reply
      • Betsy says:
        February 25, 2018 at 10:21 am

        Or just the blind stinking privilege. I grew up in a very white state; it’s less so now, but it’s still very much white. There’s definitely racism, but for many it’s theoretical/Fox driven. They don’t interact with many (or any) minorities. They may or may not be racist, but they got to be okay with voting for someone who most definitely is racist because they never have to confront the effects of racism on actual real people.

        When your only view of Muslims is ISIS and your only view of African Americans is “Chicago thugs,” both brought to you by Fox and company, you’re going to have a very cracked lens through which to see the world.

      • Enough Already says:
        February 25, 2018 at 1:27 pm

        Sorry Betsy. Even toddlers have enough intellectual curiosity to ask questions and evaluate answers. A lily white person in the upper echelons of privilege still knew we had a black president for eight years. He and his family were not Chicago thugs so at the least they knew there were four poc on the face of the earth who contradicted Fox news’ vile racist scree. Gee, maybe there are more? Maybe we’ve consciously decided to be racist assholes?

        My bff grew up in a village in rural China and never physically laid eyes on a poc until she was 23- i was actually the first poc she ever had a conversation with and guess what? There isn’t a racist bone in her body, despite the fact that lots of Afro-Chinese have been horribly portrayed and stigmatized in Asia.

        No. Passes.

      • Betsy says:
        February 25, 2018 at 5:14 pm

        You missed my point, Enough Already. I’m not giving a pass. Whether or not they themselves are racist, they knew Trump was and they were okay voting for that. That’s the power of never getting touched by that, but getting Fox’s death vision in your brain.

        ETA: and lol, no, not all toddlers are intellectually curious.

      • Enough Already says:
        February 25, 2018 at 5:56 pm

        Betsy
        We will have to agree to disagree. I don’t think you can support a racist unless you are a racist. At any rate it is a distinction without merit and the results render the perpetrator and the enabler equally at fault.

  15. Neha says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:22 am

    The Middle and Raising Hope are both excellent sitcoms about white working class families!

    Reply
  16. Ozogirl says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:22 am

    She is a Trump supporter, so I will not be watching the reboot. I can’t knowingly support people like her!

    Reply
  17. RBC says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Is Darlene going to be in this reboot?

    Reply
    • adastraperaspera says:
      February 25, 2018 at 10:00 am

      Yes, I think so.

      Reply
    • Jayna says:
      February 25, 2018 at 10:28 am

      I think on the show Roseanne is going to be the only Trump Supporter, not the rest of the family, or at least the Trump supporters will be in the minority. Darlene is in the reboot.

      Whitney Cummings is a writer on it and an executive producer. Sarah Gilbert is an executive producer. I have no worries. I think the show will be written with a strong voice for the other characters against Trump when discussed. It will probably more true to life that Roseanne’s character is a Trump supporter.

      But Sarah Gilbert and Whitney Cummings wouldn’t be working on the show if it was some Fox/Trump agenda show. I expect it to be very spirited. I mean, if she had to go to the writers for one episode and made them put a Hillary joke in there because there were so many about Trump, that means liberals are getting their say in this show as far as from other characters’ points of view within the family. Many families are going through this, family members on different sides of the political divide. Thankfully, my family isn’t. We have only brother-in-law who is Republican. He doesn’t say a word anymore at holiday gatherings. LOL

      Reply
  18. WElleny says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:27 am

    The liberal racists and bigots who respond to her on Twitter are perfect examples of why Trump won.

    Reply
  19. Guest says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I had no idea about this with RB. What a huge let down

    Reply
  20. hnmmom says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:42 am

    So, according to party insiders this week, the right wing mascots are Homer Simpson and Roseanne. Meanwhile the other side has Leslie Knope and Lisa Simpson. I know which pair I’m picking.

    Reply
  21. Christin says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Didn’t watch it then and won’t watch it now. I guess now I understand why I never warmed to her personality.

    Reply
  22. adastraperaspera says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Roseanne has expressed so many negative, reactionary views the past few years. I was so surprised that members of the cast like Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf wanted to associate themselves with her. But apparently they both want to be involved with this. Read Tom Arnold’s tweets for some drama on the whole thing. I appreciate what the original Roseanne show put out out there, but won’t watch this one. In recent interviews, something with Roseanne seems off to me.

    Reply
  23. Plaidsheets says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:19 am

    No one remembers Grace Under Fire? I really enjoyed that show when I was younger. What ever happened to Brett Butler?

    Reply
  24. Sparkly says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:32 am

    I was mildly excited about the idea at first, until I heard that they’re casting a gender-fluid (I think, instead of trans, but maybe it was trans?) grandkid. I don’t trust Roseanne to handle that well at all, especially if she’s going to try to make this a political show. I’m the mom of a trans son, and some people were really excited to see representation happening, but after looking at her twitter and very vocal pro-trump mindset, I really don’t think she’s the person to be doing it. I hope I’m wrong, but this has me nervous.

    Reply
  25. Lolo says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:34 am

    I mean she’s right that the original character of Roseanne is exactly the kind of voter we keep being told swung the election to Trump – white working class people who feel economically left behind (the “and finally have an outlet to freely express their racism and xenophobia” goes unsaid). So if they are actually able to credibly explore that through comedy I could see where that would be interesting. However I’m not convinced that Roseanne the person, who actually believes the sh*t that she spouts, is the right person to do that. And I have no faith whatsoever in Whitney Cummings. As to why all these supposedly liberal actors agreed to participate? Um, $$$$$$$$$$

    Reply
  26. Littlestar says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Loved Roseanne as a teen. Didn’t know she was doing racist rants on Twitter until I read this post, so disappointing

    Reply
  27. TyrantDestroyed says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Malcom in the middle was a middle class family show and I remember the characters in Dawson’s Creek were from working class families too. I didn’t watched Roseanne because I was too young but I have no intention to watch the reboot.

    Reply
  28. me says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Didn’t they say the dad died in the finally episode? How are they bringing him back? As a ghost?

    Reply
  29. Bridget says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Remember when Chris Pratt said there weren’t any working class stories?

    Reply
  30. Rapunzel says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:19 am

    So apparently episode 1 of this Rosanne reboot is going to consist of Rosanne and Dan celebrating their $12 a month paycheck increase thanks to TrumpTaxPlan.
    Maybe they’ll be praising Paul Ryan as they go buy their Costco membership they can now afford?

    Reply
  31. cmsosweet says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Step aside Rosanne, Married With Children was actually the first sitcom of the 80s to show the working class barely scraping by family and waaayyyyy funnier…

    Reply
  32. LittleWing says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:27 am

    She thinks she’s breaking barriers. Bless.

    Reply
  33. Nope says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Not gonna watch or support her cause in any way. It just normalizes the politics of hate. Alt right is a nice term for Nazi and White Supremacy.

    Reply
  34. naomipaige says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Aside from the fact that I hate reboots, this is the main reason why I would never watch this show.

    Reply
  35. Melanie says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    Raising Hope was a comedy about a working class family. It was pretty good in the beginning. It got too weird for me.

    I remember Roseanne disliking Sarah Palin so I assumed she disliked 45. I’ll probably give the first couple of episodes a try because I am curious but I may not be able to get through something that discounts how deplorable a person 45 is and the real lasting damage he is doing to this country. I can’t imagine being satisfied with a response to the line, “How could you vote for him?” Haven’t we had this conversation ad nauseum? Many of the working class democrats felt forgotten or ignored by the Democratic party. They thought 45 would give them a better opportunity at getting well paying jobs. Probably, in my opinion misguided but, the least egregious reason to vote for him but I don’t need Roseanne to suss that out for me.

    Reply
  36. Chef Grace says:
    February 25, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Sad such a disgusting, ignorant cow like her has a sitcom to spread the agent orange 45 propaganda. But this is The Real U.S.
    Want to bet 45′s deplorables make it number one?

    Reply
  37. Hmm says:
    February 25, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Oh please !!! She voted for him because she believes in his nutso message. She’s anti Muslim, anti Obama and basically anti sane. Look up some of the stuff she’s tweeted and posted on her website… I use to be a member of her website bit had to throw in the towel when she went overboard. She was okay and then all of a sudden started posting the craziest things.

    I feel bad saying that because I think we’re forgetting that she really is mentally ill and claims to have split personality disorder. Even her ex Tom Arnold said she has a few and only one of her personalities likes him. LoL also she once accused her dad of terrible crimes and later came out and said she lied.

    I think one of her personalities is Dem because she was going off on Jon Voight a few years ago. Lmao

    Reply
  38. Chris says:
    February 25, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    The idea that, as a character, Roseanne is supporting a President whose reprehensible views/actions are against everything she stood for is a fascinating one if executed well.

    I’ll watch the first ep and see what I think.

    Reply
  39. Professor Highbrow says:
    February 25, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Pft. So many people giving political weight to fictional TV shows. How about reading a book or watching a documentary.

    Reply
  40. Rachelle says:
    February 25, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Malcolm in the middle

    Reply
