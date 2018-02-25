Roseanne Barr talks ‘Roseanne’ reboot, how she & her character voted for Trump

I still have mixed feeling about the reboot of Roseanne. Roseanne was an important and relevant television show in the 1990s, but it was basically destroyed from within, plus there was a ton of outside pressure too. It was revolutionary at the time, to show a working-poor white family in the American mid-West, with all of the hot-button political and social issues swirling. There still aren’t many stories like that on television – even the few grittier stories about poor people are generally framed as dramas, not comedies. Name one sitcom in the past 30 years that was about working-class white families. Can you name one, other than Roseanne? So that’s a certain kind of artistic representation that’s been lacking for a while.
Anyway, the reboot premieres on March 27th. Roseanne Barr covers the new issue of The Hollywood Reporter, and she and the cast/writers/producers discuss why now, and why these conversations are still important in Trump’s America. Which brings me back to my qualms: Roseanne Barr voted for Donald Trump and she hates Hillary Clinton. She wanted this reboot to be very political too. Some highlights:
Barr wanted the reboot to be political: While Barr’s vocal support of Trump (the self-described “radical” says she voted for him to “shake up the status quo”) and occasional alt-right Twitter rants have fanned flames, she insists she has “learned to control [her] anger a lot better.” The disagreements have been largely contained to the spirited writers room, where a politically diverse staff, led by co-showrunners Bruce Helford (who ran one season on the original) and Whitney Cummings (who was still in grade school when Roseanne premiered), has tackled controversial issues from immigration and health care to drugs and gender fluidity. If the show scores an additional season, Barr would like to lean more heavily into such third-rail topics as race and religion.
Barr is getting PAID: Unsurprisingly, the series’ March 27 return, which will revive Dan (by sidestepping a fatal heart attack referenced in the series finale) and introduce a next generation of Conners, is generating heavy interest, with 30-second ads fetching ABC a robust $175,000. Its star, who also has a heavy hand in the show’s scripts, will reportedly pocket more than $2 million from the new batch of episodes, on top of the tens of millions she made off the original.
Whether she considered having Roseanne vote for anyone besides Trump? “No, I wanted to do it this way. It’s the conversation everybody is having. Families are not speaking to each other. People are still shocked and upset about it. It’s the state of our country.”
What happened in the writers room: “I thought everybody was pretty liberal, so I was keepin’ an eye on it, making sure that it was evenhanded. But the day we went to shoot [the pilot], I got with the writers, and I’m like, “You guys have to have a Hillary slam.” ‘Cause they were all Trump slams. [We never say anybody’s name] but we do say, “How could you vote for him?” [I also say “pantsuit”]… That’s the line you gave me, and it was a great Hillary slam. I wanted to represent the country and how divided we are.”
Do have mixed feelings too? Obviously, everyone has the right to their own political opinions, however deplorable. But when you mix in art and commerce and Trumpism… I just feel like this could get really bad in a hurry. It’s one thing to believe that Roseanne Barr is perhaps providing some high-minded commentary on how a white working class woman will choose to vote against her own interests across the board by voting for Trump (or any Republican). But I don’t think Barr is doing that. This isn’t “commentary.” She actually voted for Trump. So my concern is that this is just going to become The Deplorable Sitcom.
I did not know that about Barr. Ew. Well, there goes another thing I will not care about.
You would assume the “president” loathes her in the way he loathes Rosy O’Donnel. After all, wasn’t it Roseann who “disrespected ” the national anthem AD INFINITUM, apart from NOT being the Barbie oh so approved of? Also, if Roseanne has “alt right” (READ = NAZI) rants, this isn’t a “political” representation, but a showcase for hatefulness and degradation of humanity.
I might have watched but not now, she’s really out of step. Go back to 1989 and stay.
Nope.
Not watching.
I will not be watching her reboot show either. Although she is entitled to her political opinion like the rest of us she should remember what Trump thinks of overweight women and women in general. I just cannot believe that any woman would be pro Trump after the video with BillyBush came out yikes.
I can believe it. They ignore what they want to and brush it off, Plenty of educated and noneducated women love Trump because they hate the liberals more.
In truth, we ignore what we want to also. I’ve ignored a lot of things about Bill Clinton.
Feh. She’s out to stir a pot that does not need her to stir it.
Exactly. Shake things up? Orlly? The things are chaken as they are. And I could never wrap my head around this anyhow, shake it up and what, what is the end goal? These people never think of that question. Because the only consequence is leaving the shaken things for someone else to clean up and ignore the collater damage? This is why I am not interested.
I heard of other people who wanted to “shake things up” and it’s just so pathetic – these were people whom the status quo was serving extremely well. Why they thought another old rich white guy Republican would “shake things up” more than a woman or a POC … told me everything I needed to know about what they wanted to shake.
And if one of the other members of the cast decided they don’t want to take part in this, they and their character will be smeared as a “stupid lazy easily offended millennial snowflake” to excuse their absence from the show.
The Middle. A fantastically overlooked sitcoms about a working class family. In its ninth and final season and my family and I are so going to miss it. Made us laugh and think without making us hate. Just love.
I was just going to say The Middle, it’s freaking hilarious and Patricia Heaton is always joking about them being poor and struggling to pay bills, their house falling apart and so on. One of my favorite shows!
I might note that Patricia Heaton is a right-wing Republican and even she didn’t vote for Trump
@ol cranky
Heaton’s just as, if not more, off-the-rails as Barr when it comes to being Right-wing.
Heaton’s unwatchable for me. Both her characters (Middle and ELR) are dour and have an undercurrent of unpleasantness– just like her. She can’t hide it.
Won’t watch Barr under any circumstance.
I find Heaton unwatchable as well. It’s something about her overly contrived “everywoman” persona.
I love The Middle. I really don’t care for Heaton either, but I love Frankie Heck! Shame on the snobby critics for ignoring this show.
As for Roseanne…why do we need Hillary slams??? Um, she lost, your guy won, own it.
I don’t like Patricia Heaton’s politics, but I do like The Middle. It’s a very worthy successor to the original Rosanne show.
I love the Middle but can’t stand Heaton, and her character annoys me. All she does is complain, just like her character in ELR. She’s made a great living out of playing a harpy.
I love everyone else in the show.
I enjoyed the Middle too. Especially the earlier episodes. I don’t have a problem with someone being a Republican. I can agree to disagree on policy issues. I just can’t with the Far Right or the Far Left for that matter. Because like the title of that show.. many many many Americans are in The Middle. and we go back and forth on what we believe and think. But Rosanne and others that voted for Trump should have really learned about this man and the fact that he stands for nothing but himself. He is a man child and what he is and has done to this Nation will take years to fix. If at all possible.
I came to the comments to see if anyone brought up The Middle. 😀
I 100% will not be watching this reboot.
I love The Middle! Very relatable show and super funny.
The show had a lot of people angry earlier in the season when Brad was pursuing a boyfriend. Comments on FB were horrible. I got the feeling that some people watching the show felt that if PH was on it, it was “morally correct”. Well, correct to their beliefs.
I haven’t watched The Middle but I wanted to say that the family in Malcolm in the Middle was middle class, wasn’t it?
I was going to say malcolm in the middle. Probably middle class but not working class, which is different. But still, they were very low class. I always think of the dad hanging out in his tightie whities and the mom shaving the dad’s back!
“Lower-middle class,” specifically, but yeah. The idea is that the family can “fake it” and try to keep a lower profile in their average suburban neighborhood, which lends itself to that “social” “comedy of errors” embarrassment-humor that the British excel at. But at the same time they could be one catastrophe away from total ruination, so the stakes–even with just “wacky hijinks”–are way higher. AND YET it isn’t all hopeless, because, if you believe in the American dream, there’s still a lot of possibility for upward mobility, as opposed to abject self-perpetuating poverty. It’s a pretty good portrayal of a tax bracket that is ever-more disappearing… :/
I love, love, love The Middle.
I love the Middle the first 3-4 seasons are the BEST!I know Patty Heaton is not a favorite of most liberals ,but I think she’s hilarious in this show .Looooove the “Diaper Incident ” episode and the “Scratch”.These things could happen in my life I swear!This show beats Roseanne for me,plus it’s real life for many normal reasonably educated,hard working Americans,and I don’t think the show has become political.In a time where TV truly sucks this has been an appropriate show for my daughter to literally grow up watching.Will miss it (whispers)miss it…
I know ! I can’t believe the show is ending ! It’s such a great show. I hope the family wins the lotto in the final episode and finally live BIG !
I thought that too,but then again kind of hope they don’t because that’s just not real life,and this show has always been real.I hope it will show them on a path to financial freedom though,and leave us seeing the future plans for each kid.I do think Sue and Sean will end up engaged at least.Sorry if I sound overly invested in this show,but I know every episode from my daughter watching it constantly-especially in elementary school 😊
I don’t know about winning the Lotto…they won a trip to Disney World & managed to muck it up!😛 I’d say I’ll miss the show, but I can find it any night of the week on cable & still laugh out loud.
I was going to say the Middle too.
I love The Middle, the ‘kid’s characters are as interesting and real as the adults..a rarity for sitcoms. The quirky one, the awkward optimistic one, the jock..all get respect from the writers. I could never stand Rosanne and never understood why people watched..screeching sarcasm as humor?..and blue collar humor goes back to tv’s infancy..Honeymooners, Life of Riley, etc etc
She’s said many, many extremely Islamophobic and more generally racist things on Twitter over the years, often verging on the territory of inciting hate crimes.
She also loves spreading the very most extreme conservative conspiracy theories, the kind that even people like Alex Jones think are a step too far.
So she’s not just conservative, she’s completely out of her mind on ignorance and hatred. It’s shameful that a major network has given her a platform, and I’m really disappointed in everyone who agreed to work with her.
Exactly. Some fan of hers here once tried to say that anyone who doesn’t want to watch her show because of her Different Political Viewpoints is oversensitive, being intolerant and just as bad as the deplorables. I get that we all pick and choose when to separate the art from the artist (although in this case, one wouldn’t even get to do that as easily because Roseanne has chosen to use her art to defend and normalize her support of Trump), and I’m not comfortable with taking an “Either don’t watch/read/listen to this problematic thing, or you’re not on our side” approach. But it’s a problem how much people are expected to be ‘tolerant’ of things like racism in order to be seen as ‘cool’, accepting, or not ‘overly sensitive’.
If people want to watch the show, fine. Just don’t be dismissive of those who aren’t comfortable with it and makes me start wondering about bigotry. My mother’s reaction (she did say that she won’t be watching it because of this) to finding out about this whole Roseanne/Trump thing was disappointment, but she said that somehow she’s not that surprised that they went with this angle for the show. She’s not aware of other things Roseanne has been saying over the years though, so she doesn’t know just how crappy this actress she used to watch is.
I agree. The last thing we need is her to have such a large platform to reinforce her hateful views. I’m really disappointed that so much of the cast is doing this.
Roseanne is crazy. I 100 percent agree.
Yep not watching racist person act out her trumpism on tv. no thanks
Yes. How convenient that she scrubbed her Twitter account right before the promotion of this reboot. She tweeted some hateful BS. I loved the old Roseanne episodes but F her and this show.
Being rich, she probably really wanted that Trump tax break A LOT. Then all the other haterade just followed because Roseanne has always been a dysfunctional angry person.
I was a big fan of Roseanne back in the day. I will check this out based on past interest & genuine curiosity. I am not against having my views challenged a bit.
You could not find a bigger fan of (the old show) Roseanne than my family, but we’re all diehard liberals, as she used to be. I don’t need to have my views “challenged” by Trump’s followers, or this show. I’m perfectly fine over here, believing in equality, democracy, and empathy. Not sure what “challenges” they could bring to my views that would be valuable.
Everything Anon33 said! I’m worse than a liberal, I’m a liberal socialist who hates the American healthcare system. Life itself challenges me with the racism, the hate, the constant injustice against Indigenous Peoples. I watch TV to get away from people that want to challenge my views. I don’t need a show to anger me. That’s what the news is for.
Same here, anon33
Anon33, well said! I’m curious how the rest of the cast – but especially Sarah Gilbert & Laurie Metcalf – feel about this angle.
Won’t be watching. I refuse to give thugs air. We must never, ever give these people a thing.
I think there are plenty of other ways to have your views challenged. I wonder how the right will reconcile its disdain for Hollywood if they decide to support this show, though.
Their disdain is for “liberal” Hollywood.
While it would be consistent with the white working poor to have them vote for the orange idiot, they would then have to show how that vote did not improve their lives and they were suckers. Since the show won’t do that I have no interest in it. Roseanne herself is racist and ignorant and benefitted on the backs of others but doesn’t seem to understand that. Is one of the grandkids going to be a white supremacist? Because that’s what underlies the anger that supports the toddler wannabe authoritarian.
they do say they’re going to include the family disagreements on the issue – DJ married the black girl he refused to kiss for the school play and has a daughter with her; there is a gender fluid grandchild; Jackie is a survivor of domestic abuse – depending on how the writers and cast handle this, it could be interesting. I, for one, don’t get how people who don’t think we need to live under right-wing white Christian fundamentalist doctrine will vote to support a party that is now, very overtly racist, misogynistic, homophobic, xenophobic – I’m not sure if Barr has the ability to recognize the mental gymnastics those people (like herself) go through or if she’s willing to recognize the jokes that would be based on that sort of hypocrisy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe take away here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is this any different than the Will & Grace reboot? From its very first episode, it was highly political and critical of Trump. Only reflecting one political mindset is how and why one half of the country feels a disconnect with Hollywood and the media. It’s also how we got Trump.
No, we got Trump from tribalism, Russian interference, and a segment of the population being fed a steady diet of propaganda that robbed them of their critical thinking skills.
Nope, we got Trump because (A) it’s extremely difficult for one political party to win three presidential elections in a row, (B) the Democrats, for some reason, chose to nominate a candidate whom the American people like very little and trust even less, and (C) the Clinton campaign chose to put an inordinate amount of eggs in the Florida basket, neglecting the so-called “blue wall.” It was a calculated risk that ended in disaster for her.
@Betsy spot on
What about Fox News? That reflects only one poltical mindset.
What about MSNBC? That reflects only one political mindset.
She is garbage. That is all.
Yup. Issa no for me, dawg.
I think a lot of people who voted for Trump did so ‘to shake things up’ . They thought they were voting for a “controlled burn” to use a forest fire term. I think if you watch nothing but Fox News, that is what they think the got. He is given them many things they want: tax cuts, conservative judges, while tearing up the status quo and ripping up government regulations. They ignore his crazy in a very ‘ends justifies the means’ way, which is easy to do because Fox News never shows them the raging forest fire burning down the key vestiges of democracy.
Or it’s both – economic and policy changes with the sweet double victory of racism and intolerance on the side. No passes.
Or just the blind stinking privilege. I grew up in a very white state; it’s less so now, but it’s still very much white. There’s definitely racism, but for many it’s theoretical/Fox driven. They don’t interact with many (or any) minorities. They may or may not be racist, but they got to be okay with voting for someone who most definitely is racist because they never have to confront the effects of racism on actual real people.
When your only view of Muslims is ISIS and your only view of African Americans is “Chicago thugs,” both brought to you by Fox and company, you’re going to have a very cracked lens through which to see the world.
Sorry Betsy. Even toddlers have enough intellectual curiosity to ask questions and evaluate answers. A lily white person in the upper echelons of privilege still knew we had a black president for eight years. He and his family were not Chicago thugs so at the least they knew there were four poc on the face of the earth who contradicted Fox news’ vile racist scree. Gee, maybe there are more? Maybe we’ve consciously decided to be racist assholes?
My bff grew up in a village in rural China and never physically laid eyes on a poc until she was 23- i was actually the first poc she ever had a conversation with and guess what? There isn’t a racist bone in her body, despite the fact that lots of Afro-Chinese have been horribly portrayed and stigmatized in Asia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ETA: and lol, no, not all toddlers are intellectually curious.
Betsy
We will have to agree to disagree. I don’t think you can support a racist unless you are a racist. At any rate it is a distinction without merit and the results render the perpetrator and the enabler equally at fault.
The Middle and Raising Hope are both excellent sitcoms about white working class families!
Oh, I loved Raising Hope! It was really good at showing the family’s struggle to get by. And really funny too.
Yeah there’s quite a few US sitcoms that deal with the working class like Malcolm in the Middle, The Middle and Raising Hope.
Came here to say Raising Hope — it was a treasure!
Oh, I loved Raising Hope, how could I forget that? And from the same team, My Name is Earl (though not exactly a family sitcom).
She is a Trump supporter, so I will not be watching the reboot. I can’t knowingly support people like her!
Is Darlene going to be in this reboot?
Yes, I think so.
Sara Gilbert is an Executive Producer on the Roseanne reboot. She mentioned on The Talk the other day that she’s got the task of playing mediator between the different factions. Good luck to her!
I think on the show Roseanne is going to be the only Trump Supporter, not the rest of the family, or at least the Trump supporters will be in the minority. Darlene is in the reboot.
Whitney Cummings is a writer on it and an executive producer. Sarah Gilbert is an executive producer. I have no worries. I think the show will be written with a strong voice for the other characters against Trump when discussed. It will probably more true to life that Roseanne’s character is a Trump supporter.
But Sarah Gilbert and Whitney Cummings wouldn’t be working on the show if it was some Fox/Trump agenda show. I expect it to be very spirited. I mean, if she had to go to the writers for one episode and made them put a Hillary joke in there because there were so many about Trump, that means liberals are getting their say in this show as far as from other characters’ points of view within the family. Many families are going through this, family members on different sides of the political divide. Thankfully, my family isn’t. We have only brother-in-law who is Republican. He doesn’t say a word anymore at holiday gatherings. LOL
You feel at ease because Whitney Cummings , who wrote one of the most racist and xenophobic shows on TV ( 2 broke girls), is on the show? That Whitney Cummings?
The liberal racists and bigots who respond to her on Twitter are perfect examples of why Trump won.
Nah, the 13 Russians that Bob Mueller just indicted are a perfect example of why Trump won. The fact that Donald Trump thinks Nazis are fine people and part of the country agrees with him is a perfect example of why Trump won. The fact that Fox News is state-sponsored propaganda which feeds Trump his talking points is a perfect example of why Trump won. Good on you for still trying this bullshit over a year later, though.
Thank you, Shambles.
Breitbart is the other way sweetie; maybe someone there will be stupid enough to give any head space to your idiotic uninformed “liberal racists and bigots” bullsh*t. Trump won because of 1. Actual racism/sexism/homophobia/xenophobia 2. Voters who either didn’t vote or voted third party 3. Influence of foreign entities (see:the thirteen Russians just indicted). BYE.
I had no idea about this with RB. What a huge let down
So, according to party insiders this week, the right wing mascots are Homer Simpson and Roseanne. Meanwhile the other side has Leslie Knope and Lisa Simpson. I know which pair I’m picking.
Didn’t watch it then and won’t watch it now. I guess now I understand why I never warmed to her personality.
Roseanne has expressed so many negative, reactionary views the past few years. I was so surprised that members of the cast like Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf wanted to associate themselves with her. But apparently they both want to be involved with this. Read Tom Arnold’s tweets for some drama on the whole thing. I appreciate what the original Roseanne show put out out there, but won’t watch this one. In recent interviews, something with Roseanne seems off to me.
Y’know, I was surprised to read Tom Arnold’s tweets a while ago. He comes across as very thoughtful and intelligent and more liberal than I assumed he would be. He’s not the doofus he used to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. I really like Tom Arnold. I’m glad he finally got the family he always wanted.
I love this tweet he retweeted. LOL
“Congratulations to the Russians and @POTUS on winning gold in Olympic men’s hockey.”
He used to physically/emotionally abuse Roseanne when they were married, but sure, we all like him now. Geez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But who knows? I could be way off.
No one remembers Grace Under Fire? I really enjoyed that show when I was younger. What ever happened to Brett Butler?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also- Married with Children was about a working poor white family- not that they were making much of a social impact with their sexism and idiocy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My bro in law was working on a show on the same lot, next door to her show at the time. Apparently she was abusive to her staff, verbally and otherwise (one ex: she lifted her shirt to show her new boob job and told one writer if he didn’t touch them he’d lose his job), she drank, a lot, and she imploded on coke. Don’t think she ever came back from that.
Oh, I remember, and I loved that show
I was mildly excited about the idea at first, until I heard that they’re casting a gender-fluid (I think, instead of trans, but maybe it was trans?) grandkid. I don’t trust Roseanne to handle that well at all, especially if she’s going to try to make this a political show. I’m the mom of a trans son, and some people were really excited to see representation happening, but after looking at her twitter and very vocal pro-trump mindset, I really don’t think she’s the person to be doing it. I hope I’m wrong, but this has me nervous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Malcom in the middle was a middle class family show and I remember the characters in Dawson’s Creek were from working class families too. I didn’t watched Roseanne because I was too young but I have no intention to watch the reboot.
Didn’t they say the dad died in the finally episode? How are they bringing him back? As a ghost?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d stopped watching the show long before it ended. It stopped being funny & became more about statement-making.
So many people putting so much political weight on fictional TV shows. How about reading a book or watching a documentary?
Remember when Chris Pratt said there weren’t any working class stories?
And?
So apparently episode 1 of this Rosanne reboot is going to consist of Rosanne and Dan celebrating their $12 a month paycheck increase thanks to TrumpTaxPlan.
Maybe they’ll be praising Paul Ryan as they go buy their Costco membership they can now afford?
Or celebrating the 4 percent unemployment rate or the 25,000 Dow Jones. Hey, maybe they’ll celebrate all three!
Step aside Rosanne, Married With Children was actually the first sitcom of the 80s to show the working class barely scraping by family and waaayyyyy funnier…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Good point Al and Peg Bundy😂
She thinks she’s breaking barriers. Bless.
Not gonna watch or support her cause in any way. It just normalizes the politics of hate. Alt right is a nice term for Nazi and White Supremacy.
Aside from the fact that I hate reboots, this is the main reason why I would never watch this show.
Raising Hope was a comedy about a working class family. It was pretty good in the beginning. It got too weird for me.
I remember Roseanne disliking Sarah Palin so I assumed she disliked 45. I’ll probably give the first couple of episodes a try because I am curious but I may not be able to get through something that discounts how deplorable a person 45 is and the real lasting damage he is doing to this country. I can’t imagine being satisfied with a response to the line, “How could you vote for him?” Haven’t we had this conversation ad nauseum? Many of the working class democrats felt forgotten or ignored by the Democratic party. They thought 45 would give them a better opportunity at getting well paying jobs. Probably, in my opinion misguided but, the least egregious reason to vote for him but I don’t need Roseanne to suss that out for me.
Sad such a disgusting, ignorant cow like her has a sitcom to spread the agent orange 45 propaganda. But this is The Real U.S.
Want to bet 45′s deplorables make it number one?
Cow? Nice misogyny.
Oh please !!! She voted for him because she believes in his nutso message. She’s anti Muslim, anti Obama and basically anti sane. Look up some of the stuff she’s tweeted and posted on her website… I use to be a member of her website bit had to throw in the towel when she went overboard. She was okay and then all of a sudden started posting the craziest things.
I feel bad saying that because I think we’re forgetting that she really is mentally ill and claims to have split personality disorder. Even her ex Tom Arnold said she has a few and only one of her personalities likes him. LoL also she once accused her dad of terrible crimes and later came out and said she lied.
I think one of her personalities is Dem because she was going off on Jon Voight a few years ago. Lmao
The idea that, as a character, Roseanne is supporting a President whose reprehensible views/actions are against everything she stood for is a fascinating one if executed well.
I’ll watch the first ep and see what I think.
Pft. So many people giving political weight to fictional TV shows. How about reading a book or watching a documentary.
Malcolm in the middle
