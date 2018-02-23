Us Weekly: ‘Cheating was not the reason’ for the Theroux-Aniston split

Even though we’ve gotten a pretty clear picture of the last months of Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston’s marriage, I guess there’s still some debate about whether Justin was really fooling around. I mean… I’ve been assuming this whole time that he was fooling around. Maybe with photographer Petra Collins (who shot him for an international edition of Vogue), maybe it was with someone else, maybe he was cheating with many different women. But are there really people who are like “oh, he wouldn’t see his wife for months at a time and he wouldn’t check in and he would stay in the guest house when he was in LA, but he totally stayed faithful to Jen the whole time”? I guess those people exist. And those are the people buying this story:
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split earlier this month, but the pair remained faithful to each other during their marriage. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that cheating was not a factor in their decision to call it quits.
“The split is very mutual. They truly want each other to be happy and wish the best for one another,” the source explains. “Cheating is not the reason for the split and did not happen.”
While fans may have hoped that Aniston’s split would lead to a reunion with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, an insider explained in the new issue of Us Weekly that a reconciliation is unlikely.
“Jen wouldn’t consider being with Brad in a romantic way,” an Aniston pal told Us. “But there is always a spot in her heart for him.”
“Cheating is not the reason for the split” – I mean, I believe that. Whatever happened between them, it probably wasn’t a case of “someone cheated and that means the marriage is over.” This is the part that I’m catching on: “[Cheating] did not happen.” Come on. We’re all adults here. Mr. Edgy Rugged Urban Hipster was fooling around. A month from now, maybe a few months from now, we’ll have a more complete picture of exactly what went down, but these kinds of stories are just dumb.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
I wish they had stayed together only because I’m sick of death of the boring articles about them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen!
And then everybody knows that it was edginess that killed this marriage.
Case closed.
(We don’t even need to hear who got custody of jorts, we already know that too).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
-
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I say good on Jen for getting divorced. Glad to see that she’s woke now. Like any Cool Girl, she may have once said that getting married was a ‘choice,’ but ladies, is it really? Or is a woman’s submission to the patriarchal institution of marriage just patriarchal conditioning taking over a woman’s mind and body? Remember, this shiz Does Not. Exist. In A Vacuum. Even if it was her ‘choice’, it sure as hell was not a feminist choice. Getting married is not feminism. Feminism means women don’t have to get married. It makes me sad and so concerned every year to see women- especially celebrity women, who have young girls paying attention to them- doing this, and I just wonder what kind of message is being sent or how many of these women were forced or coerced into becoming wives. Clearly most, if not all of them. I just can’t respect women making personal decisions for themselves that aren’t my own. I just can’t. That is not empowering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Lighten up Francis”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh a Stripes reference!!! Well said!!! So your way or the highway Otaku Fairy? You should change your name to God.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mine was.
There are zero legal advantages in UK to be married, so one either does it out of love or it is not worth it.
Feminism also means to allow women to express themselves as they see fit, including believing in marriage (or not).
If a woman wants to marry an edgy arse**le, she is free to do it 😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You sound like a dyed in the wool fascist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“We desperately need to include Brad again in this story.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This Jen/Justin thing is getting more ridiculous but not in an amusing way. More details all the time, the details are upping the ante every time, but it’s still SO BORING.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Lena/Jack story was less boring than this and that’s really saying something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please.
At this point all the mags, yes even the ‘respectable’ ones 😔 are throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.
Until the next big story comes to mind.😪
#boat of salt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But cheating is the reason why they got together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooooh snap!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But we’re supposed to forget that little pesky detail…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see what you did there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha. Awesome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well they both started dating while he was still in a relationship with Heidi, so who knows what he’s doing…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wasn’t married though… it wasn’t the right thing to do, but it happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no you don’t! Do not even think about trying that bs on! It does not matter at all if he was married or not. He was in a relationship for 14 years, an apartment, a relationship, a life together. That is far more married than a marriage of 4 years. This is 2018. Marriage does not matter, so don’t even think of using that as a get out of jail card for her. In fact them being together for fourteen years makes it WORSE than if they were married for a few years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cara: +1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well if it turns out that Justin and Jen aren’t really married, then it’s perfectly ok for Justin to “cheat”, or Jen for that matter. . Amiright?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hopefully it dawns on Huvane and magazine editors that this split isn’t going to be the tabloid bonanza of 2005.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, Jan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it’s a news item because it’s Jen but this is boring AF. Just leave them alone to get divorced in peace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having absolutely nothing in common was the reason for the split
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looking at the pics… their body language was never good/convincing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! You are right one about this. It was contrived and “trying,” but never genuine. Not at all convincing. He always looked mildly irked and “why do I have to be here?” And the bored looks, I don’t think it’s an act. Just not a very warm person at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please let this divorce go fast and smooth so the millions of boring stories about them end soon
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And then we can wonder which magazine will score her special 50th birthday nude cover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When will the bikini, butt-in-the-air Cabo photos show up? That’s what I remember from the Brad split.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And of course he has a pitbull with a thick chain collar (just surprised it isn’t a chain link leash as well). Because that is so edgy and street and Justin is all about being street. He is soooo cool. In his own head. As other commenters have noted, this type of man is fun for a one night stand or some casual sex but they are lousy boyfriends, partners and husbands. Right up there with the “hanging with my bros” guys who are really into their craft or sport whether is ice wall climbing or kite-surfing, roasting their coffee beans, making craft beers or building tiny homes–they are all about hanging out with like-minded male friends for hours and hours at a time. Run away from these men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe he just rescued a dog that needed it?
There’s a lot to tease the guy for – but I’m not going to give him hell for adopting one of the most misunderstood breeds out there. So many people refuse to even consider a pitt because of the misinformation that has been spread that I’m just happy whenever someone adopts one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you.
I’m just here for the dog. Swoon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I have a pitt mix and he’s an amazing dog.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
everything you said. pitties are great dogs with a (not justified) bad rep.
Theroux’s is just beautiful. I love the “blue velvet” coats. and those silly floppy ears – GAH!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that doggo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love pits too, and had one. Big babies. Mine was a sweetie <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My issue is the prong collar being used with a retractable leash—talk about mixed messages. Get thee to a different dog trainer, Justin!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only way I believe there was no cheating involved is if the whole thing was just a total sham from the beginning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the header photo, it looks like they split the outfit and she got the top and he got the pants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the same thing. She’s wearing Justin’s bustier!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With all the talk you people are doing about these two won’t somebody please god think about the children! Oh wait a minute, ok never mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe someone in his camp is feeding this stuff to the press. All of these stories minimize his involvement with Jen, which must be what he wants. If he didn’t want these seeds out there, he would come out with a “None of these are true ” statement.
FWIW I do think he cheated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This one seems to be from her camp. Brad is name checked which seems to be her PR man’s thing to do. Also it is implicitly saying she was too hot/desirable for THIS husband to cheat on her. But she’s still “poor Jen” with the reminder that her (still loved) ex-husband Brad Pitt left her for another woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People actually believed that Brad didn’t sleep with Angelina until he split with Jen, so maybe they thought that narrative would work this time too.
For all we know it was Jen cheating on Justin. If I had her life, I’d have cute pool boy stashed in the pool house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He could have been fooling around, but he gives me total non-sexual vibes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This cheating thing would only be interesting if she would have been the one who cheated ;D
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can there be so many articles about this. They weren’t even together long enough for people to care about them. Every celeb site is going on about like its so devastating that this relationship ended. There is no gossip. Two people who wanted two different things went their separate ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Boredom for $200 Alex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmfao
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll take the pitt bull!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cheating was not the reason but I’m sure it happened. So many reports of him being seen with other women, hitting on other women etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have absolutely no doubt he cheated on her – more than once possibly several times. His reputation is a cheater, and what he and her did to Heidi was evil. Once a cheater always a cheater. How you get ‘em is how you lose ‘em and Aniston knew all far too well what she got herself when she set her sights on him and determined to take him from Heidi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. Hearing they went days without talking while he was partying with other people, other women in Manhattan tells me his time and attention was occupied with SOMEONE else during their marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse