Us Weekly: ‘Cheating was not the reason’ for the Theroux-Aniston split

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have separated

Even though we’ve gotten a pretty clear picture of the last months of Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston’s marriage, I guess there’s still some debate about whether Justin was really fooling around. I mean… I’ve been assuming this whole time that he was fooling around. Maybe with photographer Petra Collins (who shot him for an international edition of Vogue), maybe it was with someone else, maybe he was cheating with many different women. But are there really people who are like “oh, he wouldn’t see his wife for months at a time and he wouldn’t check in and he would stay in the guest house when he was in LA, but he totally stayed faithful to Jen the whole time”? I guess those people exist. And those are the people buying this story:

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split earlier this month, but the pair remained faithful to each other during their marriage. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that cheating was not a factor in their decision to call it quits.

“The split is very mutual. They truly want each other to be happy and wish the best for one another,” the source explains. “Cheating is not the reason for the split and did not happen.”

While fans may have hoped that Aniston’s split would lead to a reunion with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, an insider explained in the new issue of Us Weekly that a reconciliation is unlikely.

“Jen wouldn’t consider being with Brad in a romantic way,” an Aniston pal told Us. “But there is always a spot in her heart for him.”

[From Us Weekly]

“Cheating is not the reason for the split” – I mean, I believe that. Whatever happened between them, it probably wasn’t a case of “someone cheated and that means the marriage is over.” This is the part that I’m catching on: “[Cheating] did not happen.” Come on. We’re all adults here. Mr. Edgy Rugged Urban Hipster was fooling around. A month from now, maybe a few months from now, we’ll have a more complete picture of exactly what went down, but these kinds of stories are just dumb.

Justin Theroux gets bundled up for a walk with his pit bull

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.

 

56 Responses to “Us Weekly: ‘Cheating was not the reason’ for the Theroux-Aniston split”

  1. Maya says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I wish they had stayed together only because I’m sick of death of the boring articles about them.

    Reply
  2. aida says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:05 am

    “We desperately need to include Brad again in this story.”

    Reply
  3. JMO says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:05 am

    This Jen/Justin thing is getting more ridiculous but not in an amusing way. More details all the time, the details are upping the ante every time, but it’s still SO BORING.

    Reply
  4. Amide says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Please.
    At this point all the mags, yes even the ‘respectable’ ones 😔 are throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.
    Until the next big story comes to mind.😪
    #boat of salt.

    Reply
  5. Kate says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:07 am

    But cheating is the reason why they got together.

    Reply
  6. lilly says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Well they both started dating while he was still in a relationship with Heidi, so who knows what he’s doing…

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Hopefully it dawns on Huvane and magazine editors that this split isn’t going to be the tabloid bonanza of 2005.

    Reply
  8. Elena says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Sure, Jan.

    Reply
  9. HK9 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I know it’s a news item because it’s Jen but this is boring AF. Just leave them alone to get divorced in peace.

    Reply
  10. Lightpurple says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Having absolutely nothing in common was the reason for the split

    Reply
  11. SKMAN says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Looking at the pics… their body language was never good/convincing.

    Reply
    • Rachel in August says:
      February 23, 2018 at 1:50 pm

      This! You are right one about this. It was contrived and “trying,” but never genuine. Not at all convincing. He always looked mildly irked and “why do I have to be here?” And the bored looks, I don’t think it’s an act. Just not a very warm person at all.

      Reply
  12. Beth says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Please let this divorce go fast and smooth so the millions of boring stories about them end soon

    Reply
  13. Gisele says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:25 am

    And of course he has a pitbull with a thick chain collar (just surprised it isn’t a chain link leash as well). Because that is so edgy and street and Justin is all about being street. He is soooo cool. In his own head. As other commenters have noted, this type of man is fun for a one night stand or some casual sex but they are lousy boyfriends, partners and husbands. Right up there with the “hanging with my bros” guys who are really into their craft or sport whether is ice wall climbing or kite-surfing, roasting their coffee beans, making craft beers or building tiny homes–they are all about hanging out with like-minded male friends for hours and hours at a time. Run away from these men.

    Reply
  14. PoodleMama says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:28 am

    The only way I believe there was no cheating involved is if the whole thing was just a total sham from the beginning.

    Reply
  15. GreenBunny says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:29 am

    In the header photo, it looks like they split the outfit and she got the top and he got the pants.

    Reply
  16. larry says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:45 am

    With all the talk you people are doing about these two won’t somebody please god think about the children! Oh wait a minute, ok never mind.

    Reply
  17. Elena says:
    February 23, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I believe someone in his camp is feeding this stuff to the press. All of these stories minimize his involvement with Jen, which must be what he wants. If he didn’t want these seeds out there, he would come out with a “None of these are true ” statement.

    FWIW I do think he cheated.

    Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      February 23, 2018 at 1:48 pm

      This one seems to be from her camp. Brad is name checked which seems to be her PR man’s thing to do. Also it is implicitly saying she was too hot/desirable for THIS husband to cheat on her. But she’s still “poor Jen” with the reminder that her (still loved) ex-husband Brad Pitt left her for another woman.

      Reply
  18. KiddV says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:06 am

    People actually believed that Brad didn’t sleep with Angelina until he split with Jen, so maybe they thought that narrative would work this time too.

    For all we know it was Jen cheating on Justin. If I had her life, I’d have cute pool boy stashed in the pool house. ;-)

    Reply
  19. Arabella says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:12 am

    He could have been fooling around, but he gives me total non-sexual vibes.

    Reply
  20. momoland says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:17 am

    This cheating thing would only be interesting if she would have been the one who cheated ;D

    Reply
  21. Sarah says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:28 am

    How can there be so many articles about this. They weren’t even together long enough for people to care about them. Every celeb site is going on about like its so devastating that this relationship ended. There is no gossip. Two people who wanted two different things went their separate ways.

    Reply
  22. LittlefishMom says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Boredom for $200 Alex.

    Reply
  23. CityGirl says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    I’ll take the pitt bull!!!

    Reply
  24. mela says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Cheating was not the reason but I’m sure it happened. So many reports of him being seen with other women, hitting on other women etc.

    Reply
  25. Cara says:
    February 23, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    I have absolutely no doubt he cheated on her – more than once possibly several times. His reputation is a cheater, and what he and her did to Heidi was evil. Once a cheater always a cheater. How you get ‘em is how you lose ‘em and Aniston knew all far too well what she got herself when she set her sights on him and determined to take him from Heidi.

    Reply

