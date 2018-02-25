Megan Fox: Hollywood is ‘morally bankrupt… they don’t care if you drop dead’

The cast of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' promoting their movie

I didn’t excerpt every interesting part of Brendan Fraser’s GQ interview, but I did include a few of his quotes about how his body was basically destroyed from years of doing so many stunt-heavy films, and how it’s taken years of surgery and healing to even get back to a place where he can just… move and exist. Fraser talked about how no one really cared that he was messing up his body so profoundly. I happened to read that Fraser piece the same day I read this Megan Fox interview, where she talks about the similar feeling of just being “used up” by Hollywood, that no one really cares about your health or welfare or mental state. Some highlights (she’s promoting her Frederick’s of Hollywood deal, which is why she’s talking about lingerie, btw).

Her schedule with her sons: “[Brian] does the morning routine with them and takes them to school and I usually pick them up. We try to make it to a movie once a week or have an adult lunch so that everything isn’t always kid-centered. I try to make a rule let’s not talk about the kids, but it’s impossible.”

She doesn’t wear lingerie “for” Brian Austin Green: “I don’t do anything for my partner. Everything I do is for myself,. I think the whole point of lingerie is to help you feel more confident in expressing who you are, it shouldn’t be so much about parading around for someone else.”

Her diet: “I eat organic all the time. I drink at least 100 ounces of water a day and I drink less than 8 ounces of coffee a day.”

How she thinks about the industry: She believes that Hollywood is “morally bankrupt… there’s not a lot of concern about what’s right for individuals. As long as you survive filming and they’ve gotten what they need from you they don’t really care if you drop dead afterwards. It doesn’t matter if you break an arm or you break a leg. You can get really sick as long as you are not bleeding from your face you are going to keep working and people don’t understand that. There’s no regard for your safety or your physical well-being at all because it doesn’t matter because you are a means to an end.”

[From E! News]

Her comments about the rights of individual actors perfectly dovetails with what Fraser said, and what Uma Thurman said about the stunt-gone-wrong on Kill Bill too. It’s about the lack of respect for someone’s well-being, the lack of protections in place. This is the role the Screen Actors Guild and actors’ agents and lawyers should play in the system, but I get the feeling that there are so many gaps. I also get the feeling that… Megan has some stories. A lot of stories.

German premiere of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

79 Responses to “Megan Fox: Hollywood is ‘morally bankrupt… they don’t care if you drop dead’”

  1. Rocknrust says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Not that it’s right but is anyone really surprised by this? The famous line “The show must go on” states it perfectly.

    Reply
  2. Lilith says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:18 am

    She’s so beautiful. I’ve always liked her.

    Reply
  3. Eleonor says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Look at what she has done to her beautiful face. And like her tons of other actresses: Hollywood is a mess.
    I agree: she has a lot of story to tell, after all the Weinstein mess her story with Michael Bay looks very different.

    Reply
  4. Eve says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I really like her because years ago when she one of the few of the actors in their peek to talk about the sexism ago after a big fish in Hollywood like MB she was shut down by almost everyone including a lot of people here and told to shut up! Now I appreciate her bold honesty and her warnings about Hollywood and the (mostly male) dirty characters behind it!

    Reply
    • Goats on the Roof says:
      February 25, 2018 at 8:54 am

      I remember Megan telling really horrible stories about Michael Bay, and the only outrage was that Megan was being ungrateful to him. She ended up having to apologize and her career really suffered. What a shame.

      Reply
      • WMGDtoo says:
        February 25, 2018 at 9:26 am

        amazing how actors that were not big names are ignored. And those that have big names that could have done something kept quiet or said they talked behind the scenes. Then when it all hit the fan they all came out to say “Me too’. not victim shaming. But I see why the likes of Rose M. are having a hard time processing it all. It’s like they were screaming for help and it never came. Then someone more known screams then all the help and support goes to them. And you wonder’ why was I not worthy of that support and sisterhood. It has to be difficult. I applaud Megan for speaking up; and not having others stand up next to her.

    • Talie says:
      February 25, 2018 at 10:12 am

      Yeah, she told her stories and go blacklisted, briefly…and ever since then, she seems to have shifted her priorities to being a mom and working when she needs to.

      Reply
  5. Ophelia says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:22 am

    When I did a fast scroll-by, I thought “hang on, what in the freshell did Lucy Liu do to her face?” Then I read the title underneath.

    Reply
    • Rachel in August says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:31 am

      Not yet 30 and already looking like a Siamese cat in a wind tunnel, lol. She swore up and down there was no botox involved and even went public making all these faces to “prove” she could still move her face, and even pointed out “wrinkles,” lol. The shine on that face? Liar, liar, pants on fire.

      Reply
  6. OG OhDear says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I wonder what she thinks of the public reaction to MeToo/TimesUp, since she’s been saying that for years but always got told to shut up and look pretty.

    Reply
  7. Nancy says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I try to take her seriously. She is lovely, but she is married to David Silver. Lol

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      February 25, 2018 at 10:19 am

      That’s a creepy situation. She’s been with him since her teen years, has tried to leave him at least once, ends up pregnant again and is still with him. Years ago, I remember speculation that he was blackmailing her with something career-ending (like she’d had an abortion in her teens).

      Reply
      • Yup, Me says:
        February 25, 2018 at 11:09 am

        I just keep thinking about how she’s the only one working regularly. He’s probably got 90210 money coming in and he’s got his “vertigo” situation that keeps him from working now. If she tried to divorce him, she’d be paying an arm and a leg to take care of him and their truckload of children.

      • Ytbtet says:
        February 25, 2018 at 11:38 am

        Honestly it sucks that she got stuck with him if he did that. But their relationship is still a mystery to me I have no idea about the dynamics

      • bettyrose says:
        February 25, 2018 at 1:34 pm

        Yup, Me . . Gah, what a clusterfk. I think when she finally tried to leave him about two years ago, whatever he’s holding over her probably doesn’t matter any more (I don’t think an abortion revelation from her teens would impact her career now), but yeah he probably held onto her with threats of expensive spousal support.

  8. Bridget says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:54 am

    It’s a trade off. They are extremely well compensated and publicly adored commodities. You have to be a messed up person in the first place to be drawn to Hollywood. Look at Megan. That is not the face of a healthy and well adjusted person. She started in the business at a super young age and has pretty much always been highly sexualized. She was what, 14 when she was a background go go dancer in Bad Boys 2?

    Reply
    • Una says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:18 am

      The word “commodity” kind of shows the downsides of being an actor. They are products which means at some point we get fed up with them. Even in this site, we gossip about actors, we want to know about their lives. Almost nobody gossips about directors or producers even when they are well known. As long as an actor is not Leonardo Dicaprio or somebody of that level, they are completely vulnerable to this kind of abuse.

      Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:47 am

      It is a trade-off because no one thinks it’s possible to clean up the industry so the horrors continue. It doesn’t have to be a trade -off anymore. There was a time when factory supervisors would have laughed at the idea that eight year olds could be legally barred from working 12 hour days on an assembly line.

      Reply
      • Bridget says:
        February 25, 2018 at 9:59 am

        But it’s also not a job that people are forced to take or else risk not being able to feed their family. In fact, it’s a career path that takes a lot of dedication and perserverence to get into. Yes, there should be dignity, equality and response in every career. I’m not discussing right or wrong or whether or not anyone deserves to be treated badly (they don’t). My point is, this is a trade off people in Hollywood are willing to make. Look at Megan. Even after being publicly humiliated by Michael Bay, she chose to crawl back because it was more important to keep working as an actress. That is screwed up.

      • Enough Already says:
        February 25, 2018 at 11:19 am

        Bridget
        This still feels like victim blaming. I am familiar enough with your stance on issues to know that is not your belief but still, your statements mirror so many I’ve heard from virtue signallers. I didn’t know the girl personally but a friend of a classmate of mine was attacked and nearly raped by a customer of hers. She was an exotic dancer and the man followed her to her truck one night after her shift. Everyone agreed the attack was wrong but the heated arguments centered around the fact that the girl switched to a larger club with better security as opposed to giving up stripping altogether. I think that creeps shouldn’t stop people from doing what they like. I’d rather discuss clearing out the creeps.

      • Bridget says:
        February 25, 2018 at 2:06 pm

        It’s more the fact that we don’t really realize how f-ed up someone has to be to pursue stardom in the first place. Think about it. She was 14 and a go go dancer for Michael Bay. Megan herself realizes that she as an actress has no value as a person to the people she works for, and yet is still drawn to the profession. That is not the face (nor the choices) of a happy and well adjusted woman.

    • bettyrose says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:36 pm

      Plenty of starlets are not extremely well compensated, though. The abuse starts long before the big paychecks start rolling in. We’re only hearing the experiences of the people whose names command headlines.

      Reply
  9. Ali says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:27 am

    She is unrecognizable.

    And nobody forced anyone to sell their soul to Hollywood…people start out with a “dream” to get rich and famous and play right into the hands of the Hollywood players. For the rest of us, Hollywood is gross and fake and we would never even consider a lifestyle like this.

    Reply
    • mela says:
      February 25, 2018 at 10:20 am

      true. these actors must admit their attraction to this seedy industry and look at what is motivating them?

      these actors typically are attention whores and want the attention. they have to look at ways they are complicit. why not go into another career if it’s so bad?

      no one is buying they are innocents like lambs being led to the slaughter at this point. they know what they are getting into. Hollywood is no better than the porn industry in my eyes- in fact they are worse because SO much of its seediness is covered up by Weinstein types. At least the porn industry is shamelessly itself.

      Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      February 25, 2018 at 11:10 am

      Acting is a profession within a recognized industry. It is ignorant and sophomoric to suggest victims deserve their abuse because you don’t like what they do for a living or you have decided you don’t approve of their motivations. I know several doctors who will laugh if you ask them how many classmates put up with the grueling years of study, internship and residency just because they had a pure love for the profession. Wealth, social status, ego, family expectations and a God complex were the top reasons I have heard and witnessed but no one shames doctors. Stop with this BS notion that actresses are immoral famewhores who sold their souls for stardom and therefore deserve what they get. It’s dangerous.

      Reply
      • Otaku Fairy says:
        February 25, 2018 at 11:37 am

        Thank you. The callousness, shaming, and victim-blaming in some of these comments are gross, but not all that surprising at this point. The same people who choose to watch movies, visit celebrity gossip sites, read tabloids, etc. want to go on about how any woman seeking a career for herself in the entertainment industry has to be less moral than them and complicit in any abuse or harassment she experiences. ‘The Have-nots’ are using Sex Predatorgate want to pat themselves on the back for being more virtuous than the (mostly female) ‘Haves’ in this situation.

      • Enough Already says:
        February 25, 2018 at 1:14 pm

        Otaku
        These comments and similar ones on other threads are so depressing. They remind me of an ancient Persian saying that an honorable woman is someone about whom men can speak neither good nor ill. Just so gross.

      • isabelle says:
        February 25, 2018 at 2:27 pm

        Its an awful post.

    • Meggles says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:41 pm

      I’ve worked in ‘Hollywood’ for much of my life and that comment is ignorant and judgmental.
      Hollywood is just a place like any other, no better or worse than many other industries (I’ve heard horror stories about finance that makes Hollywood look like a kindergarten) and most actors genuinely want to act not be famous. Many tolerate fame because it’s necessary to get considered for the kind of roles everyone wants to play.

      Reply
    • isabelle says:
      February 25, 2018 at 2:27 pm

      Hollywood only used Megan for her looks, so when she was younger she bought into it as well and did the plastic surgery. Gonna say this, I imagine you and no one else on here looks like her, she was truly beautiful in her prime. We’ll never haver the temptations or decisions she had when she was young. So its probably very easy to judge from your high throne looking down. People need to get over themselves and their so perfect choices they make in life.

      Reply
  10. Nicole Savannah, GA says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Shoot where I work they push us like crazy. Not much regard for safety or health as long as we do our job. Every place I’ve worked, if someone drops, they’re looking for a replacement. I don’t think it’s only Hollywood. And I’m really sick of actors acting like they’re the only industry with issues.

    Reply
    • WingKingdom says:
      February 25, 2018 at 11:42 am

      Came here to say the same. I’m a professor at a private university and not one person cares about how I am doing- physically, mentally, or emotionally. People get stretched to their limits getting put on multiple committees, assigned extra duties, and when they burn out, their contract is not renewed and there’s always a young PhD ready to take that spot.

      To be clear, administrators do ask, “How are you doing?” but the only answer I can give is a cheerful smile and to say everything is wonderful. Otherwise I don’t get my contract renewed.

      Reply
    • naomipaige says:
      February 25, 2018 at 12:49 pm

      Very true. As an old boss used to tell me, “Everyone is replaceable.”

      Reply
    • Lucy2 says:
      February 25, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      I do think this sort of abuse and disregard for people is prevalent in most industries. I think it’s a bit more heightened in the entertainment industry, with it being in the global public eye, and so much of it, especially for women, being centered on one’s appearance, plus very little corporate structure/rules.
      I have seen quite a few actors point this out though, saying it is prevalent in their industry, but in many others as well. I think most of them realize that, and are just sharing the experience they can speak to personally.

      Reply
  11. deets says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:43 am

    I get kind of annoyed when women constantly say – I do this for myself- when it’s something that is directly for male gaze and consumption.

    Yes, there is a piece of empowerment there. There’s power in being sexual and desirable. But to completely remove the nuance of why we choose things, why we make these choices, it seems a bit… superficial.

    Yes, you wear lingerie for you, but it’s often because you enjoy meeting an expectation, or pleasing someone, or being desired. Those aren’t bad things in an of themselves, but when you layer it all together, you end up with women saying they want and enjoy things they truly do not. Because it’s passé to say you do it for your husband, that’s not ok anymore, so now we’ve internalized these ideals even more deeply. They’ve now become not just something we do to please, but something we desire.

    How do we do choice feminism, when women are just as likely to be chauvinists, with internalized nonsense, as men? When women are stilll ‘pleasers’ ? How do we make room for everyone, while not applying pressure to others to conform?

    It links to performative sexuality, makeup, hair, and more, all the really fun, touchy topics.
    Anyhow that’s my mini text wall for Meghan’s, I wear lingerie for me quote.

    Reply
    • Nicole Savannah, GA says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:45 am

      And. You. Nailed it.

      Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:49 am

      To be on the safe side you could simply believe women.

      Reply
    • Jordan says:
      February 25, 2018 at 10:28 am

      While I get your comment, it also has shades of pot calling the kettle black.

      Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      February 25, 2018 at 12:28 pm

      Cool. So then how do you, and other women like you, ‘choose your choice’ to dress conservatively and save sex only for those you’d consider marrying?
      Do you really do it for yourselves, or do you do it because our patriarchal society has trained you to believe that your worth, respectability, and self-respect are tied to you avoiding being perceived as ‘a slut’?
      Is your classiness really just for yourself, or deep down is their some part of you that’s been conditioned by the patriarchy to believe that women who are more immodest than you are beneath you?
      Is there a part of you that fears that your more modest or even dowdy choices are protecting you from you triggering, inviting, or even deserving disrespect, abuse, or harassment?
      Are you trying to avoid being body-shamed?
      Do you fear that you won’t get a good husband if you’re more sexual? Better yet, please tell me you neither have nor want a husband, because marriage is so patriarchal.
      Have you been taught that your choices are the only way a woman can be a good, moral person and a role model?
      From the time when you were a preteen or teenage girl in school up until now, how have you treated and discussed other girls and women who aren’t as sexually modest as you? Like equals, or like inferiors? Have you been taught that your choices are what a woman has to do to be feminist and to be smart?

      You may say they’re all your choices. But with our patriarchal society being what it is, how am I supposed to accept and respect that your decisions about your body, your comfort zones, personal beliefs, and boundaries are all your own? How can you prove to me that it’s not ‘performative’, and that you haven’t internalized ANY of the nonsense around those choices?
      Now let’s look at your decisions about childbearing…….

      Reply
  12. Enough Already says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Let’s be honest. It didn’t take a Weinstein or a Michael Bay for people to mock Megan Fox’s claims. People didn’t to believe her. People wanted the gorgeous girl in the genre hit of the summer to shut up and be gorgeous. No one was tricked into slamming her for being ungrateful or unprofessional ir any of the other slurs thrown at her.

    Reply
  13. grabbyhands says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:12 am

    She’s not wrong, but this has been going on since Hollywood’s inception-the stories from the old studio system when they basically owned actors is fascinating, but chilling.

    Reply
  14. Jess says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:19 am

    100 ounces of water?!? That seems like a lot, I drink 70 to 80 and people think that’s a lot, lol. I feel bad for her, she’s so young and she’s screwing her beautiful face. I don’t understand that kind of pressure.

    Reply
  15. Littlestar says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:42 am

    I know she’s had a ton of work done but she is still so beautiful! Love the texture of her skin, I wonder what it takes to get that? Lasers? Peels? I want whatever it is. I’m sure she has stories about Hollywood, unfortunately.

    Reply
  16. me says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Well what’s stopping her from getting another job? Does she think her 9 to 5 office job would give her a boss that cares? They don’t !

    Reply
    • Meggles says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:45 pm

      As long as she’s paying her own bills why should she? Who are you to dictate what career choices a woman is allowed to make? if she was a lab technician complaining about sexual abuse would you be here lecturing her to just quit and find another job?

      And yes bosses absolutely should care. If you employ someone you have a certain duty of care obligation towards them.

      Reply
      • me says:
        February 25, 2018 at 4:52 pm

        We are not talking about ALL women. We are talking about ONE woman. She is rich enough that she doesn’t have to act again or “work” again if she doesn’t want to. She can start her own business, and be her own boss. How many women with a 9 to 5 have that luxury? They don’t. Also, most people HATE their bosses. A lot of people quit their job because they hate their boss. Most people, especially women have to put up with a lot of sh*t at work. Megan has the luxury of walking away and not worrying about paying her bills. Of course bosses should care, but how many actually do? Don’t be so defensive and actually pay attention to my words instead of assuming things…jeez. Oh and if it was a lab tech complaining about sexual abuse I would tell her to REPORT it to authorites…like a person should.

      • Enough Already says:
        February 25, 2018 at 6:04 pm

        Me
        You just don’t get it. If she enjoys acting she should not have to give it up because of abuse or harassment. How difficult is it to just say abuse and harassment should not be an acceptable part of the job? By your logic every actress who encounters these horrors should just leave the industry and find something else to do. I guess you want to see all male entertainment? I guess women don’t have the right to pursue their craft in safety and with respect? how do you feel about female pioneers in technology, medicine, science and industry? Should they have just pursued other careers? At some point every industry has been male dominated so where can women be safe? Only and industries were they choose to stay and fight for equality.

  17. psl says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Her face. :(

    These beautiful women who take “tweaking” little things to the extreme, and they don’t look like themselves anymore.

    Reply
  18. Svea says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:07 am

    That actress in ET pissed off Spielberg and her career was over like that.

    Reply
  19. coffeeisgood says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    I think she eased up on the plastic surgery in the past few years. Her face has settled and looks way more natural now than it did a few years ago.

    Reply
  20. Penelope says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Her once-lovely face is scary now. She speaks out about everything except why she felt the need to ruin it. She’s right in everything she says about Hollywood but why not address the elephant in the room as part of what that cesspool can do to your self-image and esteem?

    Reply
  21. isabelle says:
    February 25, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    I’ve always liked Megan and think she has a lot of guts.

    Reply
  22. Shannon says:
    February 25, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    I like her. I LOVE that blue outfit in the first pic, and I hate to do this to her but I loathe what she’s done to her face. She’s still lovely, but it’s more like a ‘fake pretty’ now, which was completely unnecessary because she started out drop-dead gorgeous. I wonder if she felt pressured to do that or what? Like Kim Kardashian – she was so pretty before and just turned herself into some kind of weird ‘plastic pretty.’ I mean, a woman can do whatever she wants to her body, I just find it kind of sad and wonder if they are really happy with those choices.

    Reply
  23. SJhere says:
    February 25, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    She was such a natural beauty, a shame she’s done whatever it was to her face.
    I’d like to say I agree with her and also say that no one cares for workers in a lot of jobs that pay next to nothing.
    I like her. I hope she gets to live by her choices. I would assume she has more $ and more choices in life than many, many others.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment