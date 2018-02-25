Megan Fox: Hollywood is ‘morally bankrupt… they don’t care if you drop dead’

I didn’t excerpt every interesting part of Brendan Fraser’s GQ interview, but I did include a few of his quotes about how his body was basically destroyed from years of doing so many stunt-heavy films, and how it’s taken years of surgery and healing to even get back to a place where he can just… move and exist. Fraser talked about how no one really cared that he was messing up his body so profoundly. I happened to read that Fraser piece the same day I read this Megan Fox interview, where she talks about the similar feeling of just being “used up” by Hollywood, that no one really cares about your health or welfare or mental state. Some highlights (she’s promoting her Frederick’s of Hollywood deal, which is why she’s talking about lingerie, btw).

Her schedule with her sons: “[Brian] does the morning routine with them and takes them to school and I usually pick them up. We try to make it to a movie once a week or have an adult lunch so that everything isn’t always kid-centered. I try to make a rule let’s not talk about the kids, but it’s impossible.” She doesn’t wear lingerie “for” Brian Austin Green: “I don’t do anything for my partner. Everything I do is for myself,. I think the whole point of lingerie is to help you feel more confident in expressing who you are, it shouldn’t be so much about parading around for someone else.” Her diet: “I eat organic all the time. I drink at least 100 ounces of water a day and I drink less than 8 ounces of coffee a day.” How she thinks about the industry: She believes that Hollywood is “morally bankrupt… there’s not a lot of concern about what’s right for individuals. As long as you survive filming and they’ve gotten what they need from you they don’t really care if you drop dead afterwards. It doesn’t matter if you break an arm or you break a leg. You can get really sick as long as you are not bleeding from your face you are going to keep working and people don’t understand that. There’s no regard for your safety or your physical well-being at all because it doesn’t matter because you are a means to an end.”

[From E! News]

Her comments about the rights of individual actors perfectly dovetails with what Fraser said, and what Uma Thurman said about the stunt-gone-wrong on Kill Bill too. It’s about the lack of respect for someone’s well-being, the lack of protections in place. This is the role the Screen Actors Guild and actors’ agents and lawyers should play in the system, but I get the feeling that there are so many gaps. I also get the feeling that… Megan has some stories. A lot of stories.