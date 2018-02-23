“Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Charlie Hunnam are friends, so there’s that” links

Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Charlie Hunnam are friends, and they worked together on A Million Little Pieces. There’s photo evidence. [LaineyGossip]
Michael B. Jordan is good at Twitter. [Buzzfeed]
Claire Foy wore a boring black Valentino. [Go Fug Yourself]
I will watch anything with Mahershala Ali. [Pajiba]
Quincy Jones is sorry for all of his TMI-IDGAF interviews. [Dlisted]
North Korean skater tried to trip the Japanese skater. [The Blemish]
Kendra Wilkinson isn’t getting a divorce. [Starcasm]
Camille Grammer is the pot, and she’s calling the kettle black. [Reality Tea]
Tiffany Haddish is hosting this year’s MTV Movie Awards. [Jezebel]
New promotional photos from Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider. [Looper]
Today: pic.twitter.com/0l8XXi5zja
— Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) February 23, 2018
Charlie Hunnam who ghosts his girlfriend of a decade and Aaron Johnson who married the predator that preyed on him when he was a teen. What a team!
That is a whole lotta hotness. Loving that Ryan Hurst is involved in their movie too. He deserves to work more than he seems too.
Wait, they made a movie of that book that turned out to be pretty untrue? The only way I’m into it is if it’s meta and actually about how the book is false/embellished and how he deals with it. Kind of like Adaptation.
This was my first thought!!!
Also, Claire Foy and her husband are getting a divorce… sad
I don’t know if anyone else has watched, but I saw the Death Row Chronicles on BET last night. They figured out who killed but Tupac and Biggie. Maybe I am late to the party, but DAMN it was crazy how much evidence they have, how clear it is. I am probably out of the loop, but to me, it was like they closed the case on who killed Kennedy or who killed Jon Bennett. My world has been rocked.
I didn’t see it. Who do they think killed them? Suge?
For Tupac, it was Orlando Anderson. He was the guy that Tupac beat up in the casino that night. Orlando was a Crip, Tupac was a Blood. Orlando’s uncle (Keefe D) was in the car with him. The uncle told police (under a “queen for a day” agreement) that he, Orlando and two others went out looking for Tupac that night with the intent to kill him. They were driving in the opposite direction and saw a car of women chasing Tupac, screaming his name. Tupac was standing up out of his car’s sun roof, flirting with the girls. The car with Orlando and uncle did a u-turn and pulled up next to Tupac and Suge at the next stop light and shot at Tupac and Suge. It was retaliation for the casino beat down, but also gang related at the core. When police asked Tupac who shot him, he said “F* You”. Keefe D (the uncle) essentially tells the entire story on the documentary. He even said shots came from the back seat of the car he was in, but he didn’t actually confirm in the documentary that he said his nephew did the shooting. He did tell police that, though, and the investigating officer says this in the documentary.
For Biggie, Suge Knight had his girlfriend ask one of his “muscle” guys with the Bloods to kill Biggie (who was a Crip). The girlfriend took money from Suge and gave it to the hitman. She also had a “queen for a day” deal with the police. So Suge wasn’t the hit man, but he ordered & paid for Biggie’s death. He did it in retaliation against the Crips for Tupac’s death. They were supposed to get Puffy Daddy too, but he wasn’t in the car.
Both gang members who killed Tupac and Biggie were killed during other gang shootings.
Who the heck is Aaron Taylor Johnson???
I just go into a trance when I see Charlie Hunnam’s face… lawd have mercy.
I also go into a trance when I see OTHER parts of Charlie Hunnam, I WANT TO GO TO THERE.
