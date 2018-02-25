Emily Ratajkowski got married to some dude she’s only dated for a few weeks

No one was paying attention to this, but in January, Emily Ratajkowski broke up with her longtime boyfriend Jeff Magid. The lived together in LA and had been together for about three years. Reportedly, she moved out of their shared apartment. Then a few weeks ago, Emily started seeing an actor named Sebastian Bear-McClard. They got married at City Hall in New York on Friday. Literally, it was that fast. I don’t think Emily and Sebastian have even dated for a full month.
Surprise! Emily Ratajkowski‘s officially a married woman. The 26-year-old model caught fans by surprise when she announced the exciting news Friday on her Instagram story after tying the knot to actor Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she only started cozying up in the past few weeks, at City Hall in N.Y.C.
“I got married today,” Ratajowski wrote on a selfie with her new husband as part of a series of pics she posted right after the quick ceremony. In the snap, Bear-McClard kisses the model’s cheek as the couple holds hands. While Ratajkowski went without a massive diamond engagement ring (the couple both are wearing a simple gold band), her hubby flashed two other rings on his fingers that read “EM” and “RATA.”
Instead of wearing traditional all white for the nuptials, Ratajkowski wore a mustard-colored power pantsuit straight off the rack from Zara. The model belted the $119 long double-breasted jacket from the brand and paired it with matching flared $69.90 trousers.
What I always say and write about Emily is that she’s not the best, nor is she the worst. She occasionally surprises me by making a smart argument about feminism, then she’s back to posting half-naked selfies as some kind of feminist statement. It’s all very… exhausting. But honestly, I thought she was smarter than this? Like, girl, you haven’t even known him a month?? This will end in tears and I hope you protected your assets. As for getting married in a mustard-orange pantsuit… I’m all for brides choosing pantsuits. I’m all for an inexpensive wedding ensemble. I’m all for a simple City Hall wedding. But why did the suit have to be mustard??? UGH.
Emily Ratajkowski getting married in an orange suit and a black veiled hat is an official mood from now on pic.twitter.com/LBzIsOHH6l
— Woman (@0e_f0) February 23, 2018
What could possibly go wrong here? Eyeroll.
I know she like attention,but marrying someone you just started dating is beyond stupid. Really bad idea.
Well at least (hopedully) she’s not pregnant after a month of knowing the guy a la Kylie Jenner.
such a low bar but agreed.
somewhere amy is breathing a sigh of relief
I do hope she’s not pregnant. This guy gives me the creeps.
I’ve seen their pics from the basketball game and a date a couple weeks ago on the daily mail and she seems to be leaning away from him in every single pic while he’s grabbing and kissing her all.the.time., seemingly oblivious or unmoved by her not being into it at all. He even has her in a hug that looks like a headlock in one pic. It’s not looking good. Plus people below are saying he posts misogynist stuff and makes rape jokes on his insta? Oh dear.
This looks more like a snap and ig photo-op than a new marriage.
Also my husband has a theory that the more rings a person wears, the crazier they are.
She looks stoned. Maybe it’s a surprise for them as well…
At least she wore nice suit.
Escondista-
Your husband sounds hilarious!
He has custom rings with her initials? Sounds like they have been together for more than a few weeks.
Smart move, says no one.
Finally have an orgasm, Emily? What a horrible decision. Marriage is an outdated institution…I wonder why the kids these days are still embracing it. Speaks to the power of the “happily ever after” narrative.
She looks not totally there.
Mustard yellow is actually in right now.
Mustard yellow is one of my favourite colours, I think it’s gorgeous and I always feel confident in it.
@CEIRE: Me too! I’m a native New Englander so my natural instinct is to always gravitate toward navy, black, grey and white (and I have the closet to prove it) but mustard yellow is one of the few colors I’m not afraid of. It also flatters my caramel-brown skin beautifully
I’m a green eyed blonde,but for some reason mustard yellow and chartreuse are my best colors.I have a very very conservative wardrobe of neutrals,but have splashes of these colors as well.No idea why I gravitate toward mustards but I strangely do.
I think mustard yellow is a beautiful color. Also, I really like that guys name. It has a ring to it.
I like any guy who works “bear” into his name. Makes him sound solid, salt-of-the-earth, old timey masculine. This guy looks like a typical model/actor/generic-bro, tho.
Agreed! I really like that color.
That doesn’t matter as much as if it suits someone. Her suit is jacked as is her hat veil combination trying to cover up her new inflated lips.
In head to toe mustard, I look like I have a raging case of food poisoning because of my skin tone. I can wear mustard bottoms or underneath a jacket. So it may be in but for me in small doses.
The outfit is budget Bianca Jagger when she married Mick. Best of luck to these crazy kids.
Yep. Trying to get some personality by stealing Bianca Jagger’s mojo.
Bianca’s boobs and lips were real though, lol.
Her schtick is old and dated. We are in a #metoo world now, and for me, my ideas around feminism have changed and evolved. Emily’s attention seeking and clinging to shady men and being ONLY a body is not my idea of empowered.
In a matriarchal system, I doubt that is how women would choose to express themselves ONLY. She uses it to attention seek. Period.
What does she actually DO and what actions does she take to further feminism? Getting naked has been done by women for thousands of years to gain power from men, and I don’t believe she does it for more reasons than that. I don’t think for her it is about women at all.
Yes! That’s what I was trying to figure out. Looked great on Bianca, looks great on Emily.
But I mean it was Bianca. Emily is FAR FAR away from Bianca’s second cousin ten times removed much less Biana herself.
She looks like she is still drunk and high from an after party, threw on this suit and happy partiers got hitched. If it makes a month, it will be out of spite.
I agree. She’s pales in comparison to Bianca. But I love the outfit and it looks good on her.
I really haven’t followed posts about Emily so I don’t know how thirsty she is, or who she’s dated, or even what she does, so I don’t have that negative info to take away from her in the outfit.
At least he is really ugly.
And he looks like a d*uche – let’s not forget that.
He’s cringey.
His teeth/mouth….shudder
“No one was paying attention to this…”
Exactly. And now they are.
Well I hope there’s a prenup or this will be one expensive publicity stunt.
He’s a producer. It could be an expensive stunt for him. Unless he’s goin after her money from that EDM movie.
Emily doesn’t have a lot of money. He behaves like a lower level dilettante with a trust fund and parents who just let him be a producer because he has nothing else to do. “Maybe it will help him find himself”.
He is so disgusting and MRA poster dud it makes me think this relationship is based on drugs. She looks blitzed out of her mind all the time lately.
Have a look at his IG.
Here’s a link to some highlights:
https://www.wmagazine.com/story/emily-ratajkowski-new-husband-sebastian-bear-mcclard
oh wow! He looks like a total douche
This is pretty much what is expected of her at this point. She is thirsty beyond belief.
They will likely file for divorce before the year ends.
They will file for divorce before the end of this SEASON.
I really think she did not get married, she just wanted us to talk about her
This won’t end well. His instagram is crazy, has very racist and misogynists posts. which makes me side-eye her because If you’re that feminist you don’t marry a man that posts that kind of things.
Honestly, I’m worried for her safety. I saw a photo of the two of them at a basket ball game and he seemed very posesive.
I just took at look at his Instagram posts. This should end well…
Wow… I just looked at his Instagram, and it’s disgusting. I know women aren’t responsible for their spouses actions, but I really don’t understand how she could be with someone who is clearly misogynistic, and racist (he has posts making fun of rape and using the “n” word). I wouldn’t trust anything coming from her if she chooses to marry such a creep.
She’s not responsible for his choices but she is responsible for hers, and he is a reflection of her choice. What does that tell you about her? She chose a racist, rape joker with nasty deranged images on his IG.
But what assets does she have to lose?
Divorced by Easter is mu bet!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She married a guy she just started dating, who makes rape jokes and is racist, seems to be very aggressive too.
Wellllll, do you Emily.. don’t see this ending well, but who knows.
That’s exactly what I said. Where are her family and friends?
Uh oh. Maybe this wasn’t the best idea
He looks very sleazy. Run girl. It’s not too late.
Pregnant or cheaters looking to seem credible? She doesn’t look not sober (ala BritBrits first marriage), she’s not using it to escape from her parents… I’m at a loss. She could be dickmatized, but he looks like Spencer Pratt’s older, HGH abusing, cousin. One who takes style advice from the low budget bad guy in Logan, so my lizards brain is screaming that’s not possible, but I mean each to their own.
Thank you for mentioning Spencer Pratt I thought of him as well when I looked at the photos.
“She occasionally surprises me by making a smart argument about feminism”-I have yet to hear an intelligent thought from her.
That’s what I was thinking. I’ve seen comments like that before on here and I just don’t know what intelligent things she’s said lol
So they started dating during the award season and now they are married BEFORE the end of it. Has she lost whatever brain cells she had?
I don’t think she ever had any.
I wonder how much she pays the DM to post those daily naked selfies of hers. 🥛🍷🍺🍸
I always laugh because they write , “Emily Ratajowski poses NUDE or TOPLESS! Always CAPITALIZED!
She’s useless. He’s disgusting.
She looks completely vacant and out of it in these photos. What could possibly go wrong?
She always looks that way. She always has a dead in the eyes appearance.
ITA. These pix don’t shout “happy bride”.
She doesn’t smile in any of the photos… is she being held against her will? How strange and worrying…
Yeah, these are really odd photos; she doesn’t look happy at all.
Why doesn’t she just put on a sign on her head that says “give me attention!”
it would probably be less of a hassle than all these stupid shenanigans
His teeth! What?! Yuck!
Methy teeth are a little worrisome I would think.
Finally a story about Emily that has nothing to do with her being naked.
Exactly!! I am so sick of seeing this chick naked in every story about her….and usually, the only story IS that she is naked again! I’m surprised she didn’t get married naked! By the way, she looks thrilled to be married (eye roll), it looks like he is forcing her into it…
Yeah story is always the same -hot naked girl is naked
So thirsty.
this trick will forever be a ‘nobody’ to me – honestly.
Yeah this. She’s really annoying and pretentious.
Truer words never spoken.
Nothing there. She’s boring.
That suit reminds me of Jim Carey in The Mask!
I like mustard yellow, but I don’t love it with black.
Is this a PR stunt or is she having some sort of reaction to the break-up with her bf?
Is it true or is she riding on JA’s tail? Is he rich?
Her lips are horrible. she looks like a frog. That’s all I see.
It sounds like a rebound relationship to me. Maybe her long-time boyfriend is the one who ended their relationship, and so the rebound relationship and quick marriage is a reaction to that. It’s just odd that she married a guy she barely knows right after a breakup.
I don’t think she smiles because she has crazy teeth. I saw her on one of the American Good Morning shows while visiting and it was like she had had back teeth removed to enhance her cheekbones. She was odd. She kinda gives me sleazy vibes. Men seem to love her, but its a certain kind of man (like my friends dickish, nerdy brother).
Yes to what you said. She’s pathetic and not very bright and is sinking to being a “model”. I don’t enjoy watching her slide in real time.
All my grandparents and great grandparents got married like this, I don’t think it’s rash at all. These days people date for years and still get divorced 50% of the time, might as well marry right away
it’s a very bad idea if you have any assets to lose.
I think this kind of rush to get married can be viewed as young love, passionate, romantic or whatever but people should also know that the early stages of abusive relationships of all kinds (emotional, mental, physical and financial abuses) start with love bombing, intense romantic ideology before they eventually devolve into something abusive in time. I think applying the brakes can be a good thing.
“Marry in haste, repent at leisure ” is a saying for a reason.
Word. Preach it Zapp.
That’s nice that it worked out for your relatives, but it’s really not a great idea to rush into a marriage on short notice.
Not a good idea. Now a days people hide too much/lie. Plus if you have any assets or money of your own, you need a pre-nup ! Don’t allow anyone to take half of everything you have !
Because they had no freedom, back then getting married was the only way to get out of ones parents house and into the real world, particularly for young women and especially young women from immigrant backgrounds. That was also when divorce was crazy expensive and difficult to obtain. So once in, they were essentially trapped, whether male or female. What worked then doesn’t work now.
Well, that’s gotta sting for the ex-boyfriend.
[*Impulsive move.*]
Or he is relieved to be done with the craziness.
I agree. I think it was him that wanted out.
Yes, could be! Didn’t think of it that way.
#TheThirstIsReal with this one
No idea who she is, but I really wish i hadnt read in the comments here about the guys instagram- and gone to have a look.
Its disgusting. How she found that attractive I have no idea. The guy is gross.
I saw these 2 together downstairs at baggage claim at LAX and I swear to God it was so weird. She looked dead faced and irritated that people weren’t coming up to her to acknowledge her while he was full PDA with his hands groping her ass the whole time. She had busted heels on that looked like she has stepped through a storm drain and he looked like he was working on his NOLA Mardi Gras look. I dunno. This couple is so strange and I just hope she maintains her career properly so this shlep doesn’t turn into her manager/husband who tries to pimp her out.
She married Biff from back to the future!!! Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s who he looks like! Thank you.
This will not end well.
