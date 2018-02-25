Emily Ratajkowski got married to some dude she’s only dated for a few weeks

💍ny💍 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

No one was paying attention to this, but in January, Emily Ratajkowski broke up with her longtime boyfriend Jeff Magid. The lived together in LA and had been together for about three years. Reportedly, she moved out of their shared apartment. Then a few weeks ago, Emily started seeing an actor named Sebastian Bear-McClard. They got married at City Hall in New York on Friday. Literally, it was that fast. I don’t think Emily and Sebastian have even dated for a full month.

Surprise! Emily Ratajkowski‘s officially a married woman. The 26-year-old model caught fans by surprise when she announced the exciting news Friday on her Instagram story after tying the knot to actor Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she only started cozying up in the past few weeks, at City Hall in N.Y.C. “I got married today,” Ratajowski wrote on a selfie with her new husband as part of a series of pics she posted right after the quick ceremony. In the snap, Bear-McClard kisses the model’s cheek as the couple holds hands. While Ratajkowski went without a massive diamond engagement ring (the couple both are wearing a simple gold band), her hubby flashed two other rings on his fingers that read “EM” and “RATA.” Instead of wearing traditional all white for the nuptials, Ratajkowski wore a mustard-colored power pantsuit straight off the rack from Zara. The model belted the $119 long double-breasted jacket from the brand and paired it with matching flared $69.90 trousers.

What I always say and write about Emily is that she’s not the best, nor is she the worst. She occasionally surprises me by making a smart argument about feminism, then she’s back to posting half-naked selfies as some kind of feminist statement. It’s all very… exhausting. But honestly, I thought she was smarter than this? Like, girl, you haven’t even known him a month?? This will end in tears and I hope you protected your assets. As for getting married in a mustard-orange pantsuit… I’m all for brides choosing pantsuits. I’m all for an inexpensive wedding ensemble. I’m all for a simple City Hall wedding. But why did the suit have to be mustard??? UGH.

Emily Ratajkowski getting married in an orange suit and a black veiled hat is an official mood from now on pic.twitter.com/LBzIsOHH6l — Woman (@0e_f0) February 23, 2018

