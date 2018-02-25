Emily Ratajkowski got married to some dude she’s only dated for a few weeks

No one was paying attention to this, but in January, Emily Ratajkowski broke up with her longtime boyfriend Jeff Magid. The lived together in LA and had been together for about three years. Reportedly, she moved out of their shared apartment. Then a few weeks ago, Emily started seeing an actor named Sebastian Bear-McClard. They got married at City Hall in New York on Friday. Literally, it was that fast. I don’t think Emily and Sebastian have even dated for a full month.

Surprise! Emily Ratajkowski‘s officially a married woman. The 26-year-old model caught fans by surprise when she announced the exciting news Friday on her Instagram story after tying the knot to actor Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she only started cozying up in the past few weeks, at City Hall in N.Y.C.

“I got married today,” Ratajowski wrote on a selfie with her new husband as part of a series of pics she posted right after the quick ceremony. In the snap, Bear-McClard kisses the model’s cheek as the couple holds hands. While Ratajkowski went without a massive diamond engagement ring (the couple both are wearing a simple gold band), her hubby flashed two other rings on his fingers that read “EM” and “RATA.”

Instead of wearing traditional all white for the nuptials, Ratajkowski wore a mustard-colored power pantsuit straight off the rack from Zara. The model belted the $119 long double-breasted jacket from the brand and paired it with matching flared $69.90 trousers.

[From People]

What I always say and write about Emily is that she’s not the best, nor is she the worst. She occasionally surprises me by making a smart argument about feminism, then she’s back to posting half-naked selfies as some kind of feminist statement. It’s all very… exhausting. But honestly, I thought she was smarter than this? Like, girl, you haven’t even known him a month?? This will end in tears and I hope you protected your assets. As for getting married in a mustard-orange pantsuit… I’m all for brides choosing pantsuits. I’m all for an inexpensive wedding ensemble. I’m all for a simple City Hall wedding. But why did the suit have to be mustard??? UGH.

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

 

93 Responses to “Emily Ratajkowski got married to some dude she’s only dated for a few weeks”

  1. aims says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:22 am

    What could possibly go wrong here? Eyeroll.

    I know she like attention,but marrying someone you just started dating is beyond stupid. Really bad idea.

  2. Talita says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Smart move, says no one.

  3. Idk says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Mustard yellow is actually in right now.

  4. Zapp Brannigan says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:26 am

    The outfit is budget Bianca Jagger when she married Mick. Best of luck to these crazy kids.

  5. QueenB says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:37 am

    At least he is really ugly.

  6. Mia4s says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:37 am

    “No one was paying attention to this…”

    Exactly. And now they are.

    Well I hope there’s a prenup or this will be one expensive publicity stunt.

  7. Merritt says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:50 am

    This is pretty much what is expected of her at this point. She is thirsty beyond belief.

    They will likely file for divorce before the year ends.

  8. Croatian says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I really think she did not get married, she just wanted us to talk about her :P

  9. MVC says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:55 am

    This won’t end well. His instagram is crazy, has very racist and misogynists posts. which makes me side-eye her because If you’re that feminist you don’t marry a man that posts that kind of things.
    Honestly, I’m worried for her safety. I saw a photo of the two of them at a basket ball game and he seemed very posesive.

  10. Barrymore says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:57 am

    But what assets does she have to lose?

    Divorced by Easter is mu bet!

  11. Ayra. says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:04 am

    She married a guy she just started dating, who makes rape jokes and is racist, seems to be very aggressive too.

    Wellllll, do you Emily.. don’t see this ending well, but who knows.

  12. Beth says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Uh oh. Maybe this wasn’t the best idea

  13. Tiffany27 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:08 am

    He looks very sleazy. Run girl. It’s not too late.

  14. deets says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Pregnant or cheaters looking to seem credible? She doesn’t look not sober (ala BritBrits first marriage), she’s not using it to escape from her parents… I’m at a loss. She could be dickmatized, but he looks like Spencer Pratt’s older, HGH abusing, cousin. One who takes style advice from the low budget bad guy in Logan, so my lizards brain is screaming that’s not possible, but I mean each to their own.

  15. Ali says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:34 am

    “She occasionally surprises me by making a smart argument about feminism”-I have yet to hear an intelligent thought from her.

  16. Kate says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:44 am

    So they started dating during the award season and now they are married BEFORE the end of it. Has she lost whatever brain cells she had?

  17. Other Renee says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I wonder how much she pays the DM to post those daily naked selfies of hers. 🥛🍷🍺🍸

  18. Cynical Ann says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:13 am

    She looks completely vacant and out of it in these photos. What could possibly go wrong?

  19. mela says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Why doesn’t she just put on a sign on her head that says “give me attention!”

    it would probably be less of a hassle than all these stupid shenanigans

  20. Naptime says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:20 am

    His teeth! What?! Yuck!

  21. me says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Finally a story about Emily that has nothing to do with her being naked.

  22. minx says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:58 am

    So thirsty.

  23. stinky says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:48 am

    this trick will forever be a ‘nobody’ to me – honestly.

  24. smee says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:50 am

    That suit reminds me of Jim Carey in The Mask!

    I like mustard yellow, but I don’t love it with black.

    Is this a PR stunt or is she having some sort of reaction to the break-up with her bf?

  25. SousSPA says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Is it true or is she riding on JA’s tail? Is he rich?

  26. Blonde555 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Her lips are horrible. she looks like a frog. That’s all I see.

  27. Jayna says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    It sounds like a rebound relationship to me. Maybe her long-time boyfriend is the one who ended their relationship, and so the rebound relationship and quick marriage is a reaction to that. It’s just odd that she married a guy she barely knows right after a breakup.

  28. Clairej says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    I don’t think she smiles because she has crazy teeth. I saw her on one of the American Good Morning shows while visiting and it was like she had had back teeth removed to enhance her cheekbones. She was odd. She kinda gives me sleazy vibes. Men seem to love her, but its a certain kind of man (like my friends dickish, nerdy brother).

  29. Katherine says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    All my grandparents and great grandparents got married like this, I don’t think it’s rash at all. These days people date for years and still get divorced 50% of the time, might as well marry right away

  30. A Fan says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Well, that’s gotta sting for the ex-boyfriend.

    [*Impulsive move.*]

  31. Dttimes2 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    #TheThirstIsReal with this one

  32. Lori says:
    February 25, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    No idea who she is, but I really wish i hadnt read in the comments here about the guys instagram- and gone to have a look.

    Its disgusting. How she found that attractive I have no idea. The guy is gross.

  33. Lisa Stensson says:
    February 25, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    I saw these 2 together downstairs at baggage claim at LAX and I swear to God it was so weird. She looked dead faced and irritated that people weren’t coming up to her to acknowledge her while he was full PDA with his hands groping her ass the whole time. She had busted heels on that looked like she has stepped through a storm drain and he looked like he was working on his NOLA Mardi Gras look. I dunno. This couple is so strange and I just hope she maintains her career properly so this shlep doesn’t turn into her manager/husband who tries to pimp her out.

  34. Loren says:
    February 25, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    She married Biff from back to the future!!! Lol

