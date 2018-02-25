« Previous Post      

Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I dropped out of middle school, I don’t technically have a GED’

London photocall for 'Red Sparrow'

I’ve read a lot of Jennifer Lawrence’s interviews over the years, and let me tell you something: she’s not dumb. Not at all. She’s very sharp, very witty and self-aware. But she is also uneducated, which explains some of her idiosyncrasies, you know? She wasn’t forged in a Disney lab. She didn’t grow up in a studio-education system, nor did she seem to even concern herself with having any kind of fallback. I don’t even think she was ever really a “struggling actress” – she worked consistently even before she really broke out at a young age. But during that entire time, she had a secret: she didn’t even finish middle school, and she’s never even bothered to get her GED. Some quotes from her 60 Minutes interview:

Middle-school dropout: “I dropped out of middle school. I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated.”

Whether she regrets dropping out of school: “No. I really don’t. I wanted to forge my own path. I found what I wanted to do, and I didn’t want anything getting in the way of it. Even friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my career. I mean, from the age of 14.”

School wasn’t easy for her: “I struggled through school. I never felt very smart. And when I’m reading the script and I feel like I know exactly what it would look like if somebody felt that way, that was the whole part of my brain that I didn’t even know existed—something that I could be confident in and I didn’t want to let it go. It was just an overwhelming feeling of ‘I get this. This is what I was meant to do.’ And to get people to try to understand that, when you’re 14 years old wanting to drop out of school and do this, and your parents are just like ‘You’re out of your mind.’”

I don’t want to put words in her mouth or make some kind of dumb armchair-diagnosis, but I suspect that she didn’t feel “dumb” as much as she felt bored in school. She’s quick and, I suspect, borderline ADHD. The kind of structured, traditional school environment probably felt suffocating to her but she didn’t know how to verbalize that feeling.

Now, all that being said, stay in school, kids! Yes, Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t even have a GED and she’s an Oscar-winning actress making tens of millions of dollars a year, but for every J-Law story, there are like 20,000 stories of school dropouts who can’t even get a job at McDonald’s.

London photocall for 'Red Sparrow'

209 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I dropped out of middle school, I don’t technically have a GED’”

  1. Ceire says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:21 am

    At a time when women and girls right to education is threatened around the world, and education is so vitally important for employment, I really wish she had mentioned the importance of getting an education, and how it can change lives. I’m disappointed in her, but as ever, not surprised.

    • Rocknrust says:
      February 25, 2018 at 8:28 am

      Maybe she did and they edited out. She’s only sharing her story. It seems if a female talks about themselves in an interview these days they have to include every possible scenario or follow ebery possible thread of a subject to cover every base.

    • Hh says:
      February 25, 2018 at 8:29 am

      I just don’t like how she’s called education “getting in the way.” This whole stop everything and pursue your dreams mentality is so dangerous. I saw some other article where someone stated “If you have a ‘Plan B,’ then you’re not fully committed to ‘Plan A.’”

      • Mimz says:
        February 25, 2018 at 9:39 am

        This is gonna sound bad, but bear with me, it’s just a thought…
        Back in the day when American Idol was still on, I used to watch the auditions in awe, especially for the people that came in with little or any talent, claiming they left school/work to follow their dreams and go to an audition, and then they didn’t make it, and they’d lose it, and it always made me draw the “conclusion” that this is what makes America so great and so sad, in a way. People live in the first world, where you can get discovered in the supermarket, and live on to make millions of dollars, however, when that “reality” is not happening for the average joe it seems to literally destroy them. Some of their reactions were really sad and scary to me.
        I remember thinking wow, living in a place where literally anything is possible, is somewhat stripping away that sense that we can exist and move on if we don’t make it at first try. Or that sense of responsibility to yes go after your dreams but have a safety net, keep that job until you get the next one.
        This is what i think about when I hear about stories of people dropping out of school to pursue a dream. Even when I was dreaming of being a fashion designer, I never wanted to ditch my education. And now at 32 i cannot imagine what my life would be like if i hadn’t finished high school at least. Or went to college. It is so important for us.
        Studying is important! Never leave school people. Get educated.
        Jennifer here makes me really really sad.

      • Artemis says:
        February 25, 2018 at 10:56 am

        @Hh:
        If Jlaw wasn’t successful like the millions of aspiring or failed or has-been ‘entertainers’ out there (educated or not), I wonder what she would be thinking now. It’s easy to say when you have the career you ditched education for. She doesn’t have the bad luck of pondering about that alternative reality.

        @Mimz:
        People are delusional about the ‘American Dream’, AI shows that you need a dumb luck delusional attitude to make it in that business. Talent is optional. So is intelligence and to an even lesser degree morals.

        Jlaw’s quote resonates to so many people out there who are trying to make it and think education is just a waste of time that holds them back instead of something valuable (if not for the knowledge then for socialization and growing up into adulthood without the world watching you go through finding yourself etc).

      • Bridget says:
        February 25, 2018 at 11:16 am

        I would say that it also resonates with people who want to hear “follow your dreams” more than “put in the work”.

      • Milla says:
        February 25, 2018 at 11:57 am

        Finished two high schools and two colleges. And she is telling the world that education is not important basically. It is insulting. It is giving younger generations very bad advice. Cos she got lucky. And if she had any brains she’d finish at least hs now.

        I can not understand how can someone be so ignorant towards education yet talk about serious subjects. Education, knowledge, that’s power. We are always learning, until we die. And no amount of oscars or diors will change that.

        She’s only 27. She should really take a look at her life and decide who she wants to be cos this persona is annoying and she’s progressively getting dumber.

      • magnoliarose says:
        February 25, 2018 at 4:15 pm

        This a symptom of what is wrong with our culture. Whatever happened to being well rounded?
        This is irresponsible.
        You don’t say that without clarifying that you are a special case. Professionally she is successful but is she happy and is she fulfilled?
        Always the cool girl. Forever the exception.

    • Llvanslyke says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:02 am

      Agreed with @ceire.

    • Vylette says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:17 am

      ITA, and it’s so annoying when she spouts nonsense. School dropout doesn’t means she shouldn’t be up to date with current affairs. Some of her statements are dumb.

    • WMGDtoo says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:31 am

      I don’t think they would edit that out. It would have made a great headline. I dropped out; but even with all my opportunity; I wish I hadn’t. something like that. I think it is clearer to me that some of the stuff she says is that of a 14 year old. She is still in some ways stuck in that time in her life.

    • momoffour says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:39 am

      I completely agree. I’m sure she feels defensive of her choices which i understand but her story is literally the millionth exception not the rule. In general girls have to be smarter, more educated and work harder to make it to the same place as a man. Plus education is so important for everyone and it’s important to learn all subjects to some degree not just what you’re interested in if you’re “self educated.”

    • Elysium1973 says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:41 am

      It never fails to amaze me how many uneducated (and…incredibly average in terms of intelligence) people there are in Hollywood – talent and crew. It’s such that it’s much easier to list the people who do have a brain:

      1) David Duchovny (whom I love): undergrad at Princeton, Master in English at Yale and ABD at Yale in English lit (I think his dissertation is about magic and literature or something.)
      2) Brooke Shields – Princeton
      3) Natalie Portman – Harvard College
      4) Conan – Harvard
      5) Ed Norton – Yale
      6) Emma Watson – Yale
      7) Hugh Grant – Oxford
      8) Jodie Foster – Yale
      9) John Krazinski – Brown
      10) Lisa Kudrow – Vassar

      There are many others, but a lot are in journalism or are older actors, who had more of an impetus to go to college. Here’s a list:
      http://www.rasmussen.edu/student-life/blogs/main/100-celebrities-with-college-degrees/

      But my point is that when I was working in movies it was plainly obvious the people who had gone to school and those that hadn’t. The uneducated people (and former child actors) tended to be the most difficult people. This is why I take everything actors have to say about pretty much ANYTHING with a grain of salt. I don’t really give a shit about their views about politics or current events or whatever else they run their mouths off about. Part of the reason I got out of film was because I figured if I was going to be treated like shit, condescended to, and ordered around, it might as well be by people like physicians (who are smart and well educated) than dipshit actors (and producers. and directors.)

      • why not says:
        February 25, 2018 at 11:40 am

        God I love Conan. I had no idea he was so well educated and a Harvard man no less. It doesn’t surprise me at all though. Thanks for posting.

      • M.A.F. says:
        February 25, 2018 at 3:07 pm

        This is why I’m not buying her excuse of “not wanting anything to get in the way”. It clearly didn’t for those listed up top. Some probably worked during the summer then went to school during the year or work their film schedule around their courses. Frankly, someone should investigate what projects she was working on because there should have been an on set tutor. Even with independent study she still would have earned a certificate of completion or something. A whole mess of adults failed her somewhere.

      • Barnes says:
        February 25, 2018 at 4:19 pm

        Emma Watson went to Brown, actually.

      • WTW says:
        February 25, 2018 at 6:27 pm

        Not having a degree doesn’t mean one lacks a brain. Some of these comments are coming across as very elitist. While I agree that education is important (I have a master’s degree and have been a teacher), I find the idea that one is stupid if they don’t have much education offensive. If you’re of a certain age –say 35 and up — there’s a good chance that your grandparents or great-grandparents didn’t have a formal education. Up until fairly recently in the Western world, many people didn’t have much more than an elementary school education. Does that mean our ancestors were stupid, that they had no wisdom, no common sense, learned no life lessons? This framing that all Jen Lawrence’s faults can be blamed on her lack of schooling is an insult to the many people deprived of formal education who comport themselves with dignity. Moreover, when I think about the people who lived hundreds or thousands of years ago, I am always in awe of them for surviving. They did not have formal education but could devise complex agricultural systems, predict eclipses, build amazing architecture, use plants as medicine, cultivate an oral tradition, and so much more.

    • Sasha says:
      February 25, 2018 at 10:39 am

      I don’t know. She’s telling her story, one that we don’t fully know. She’s not responsible for anyone else. Also, we only have excerpts here.

      Reply
      • Lilly says:
        February 25, 2018 at 11:05 am

        Yes and +1 to ROCKNRUST too. At 14 I was so single-minded and not from a place of everyone deserves to get famous or entitlement. I love people’s stories, famous, not and from all backgrounds. How they tell it is a part of it too. How it gets edited is about the interviewer. Each piece is fascinating to me, there are exceptions to who I read/watch, of course. Anyway, I really like Jennifer Lawrence.

    • serena says:
      February 25, 2018 at 2:13 pm

      Yeah, I agree. I’m not saying she should have lied and said she regretted dropping out if she really didn’t, but at least say something responsible about it. She’s making it sound ‘cool’ which is very very wrong.

      Reply
    • cate says:
      February 25, 2018 at 3:09 pm

      agreed. she is not very intelligent in my opinion. to brag about dropping out of middle school when the reality of that life for millions of people would not lead to her success, is ignorant as hell. not going to college is one thing but quitting middle school? for hollywood? in no world would that make sense to me or would i respect parents who support that. its disgusting

      Reply
    • CeeCee says:
      February 25, 2018 at 6:13 pm

      It’s concerning, really it is. She’s a role model who’s saying that education is overrated and that self-education is fine. As a teacher, this hurts! I can’t tell you how many middle schoolers are *sure* they’re the next J-Law, star athlete, or Grammy-winning rapper. Ugh!

      Reply
  2. Hh says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Is one still in middle school at 14? I remember being a freshman in high school at that age.

    What’s actually really funny is that Jennifer and her team made up a whole story around this. It involved her homeschooling and graduating from high school two years early with a 3.9 GPA. I get why she and her parents wanted to lie, but boy they really took it to another level. Lol.

    http://www.complex.com/pop-culture/2013/03/30-things-you-didnt-know-about-jennifer-lawrence/jennifer-lawrence-trivia-30

    https://www.glamour.com/story/jennifer-lawrence-fresh-air

  3. ichsi says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I don’t think she’s stupid either but I find that so disheartening. Same with Anya Taylor Joy. Great for you if you feel like you can conquer the world like this, but ffs, have something to fall back on.

  4. Mara says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I feel like her parents should be getting the flack for this one rather than Jennifer herself – she was a child at the time.
    Yes, school is tough and horrible and a lot of 14 year olds want to leave but that doesn’t mean you should just let them – at least not with no proper alternative educational path.

  5. OG OhDear says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:30 am

    I thought she had said in past interviews that she graduated two years early?

    That being said, she’s *really* lucky to be where she is now. I hope no one gets the wrong impression that education isn’t important because JLaw managed to get by.

  6. Bridget says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:37 am

    And this is why I consistently ask why we should ever look to Hollywood for leadership and opinions about global and social issues. Dropped out of middle school? Yikes.

    • sparrow2 says:
      February 25, 2018 at 8:50 am

      Bridget…I agree. I never look to Hollywood for leadership & opinions on much of anything. Celebrity worship has never sat well with me. They are ‘entertainers’. That is all.

    • C. Remm says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:40 am

      Hollywood and actors sell illusions. But Hollywood is also a big opinion forming machine, trying to manipulate and lull people. How many movies exist in which the POTUS is in danger of getting killed, as if he is the most important person? In the movieworld you get saved by somebody like Bruce Willis. In real life the deputy sheriff hides outside the school. How many young men joined the air force after they saw Top Gun? Interesting was, that the army had recruitment offices in the entry hall of the theaters, which showed the movie. :D

      This is all connected. Why was Trump elected? The people think they know him, because they saw him on TV, he can be trusted. Trump is an illusion and he is selling illusions.

      The USA is a good example for what happens when show business takes over.

    • HeyThere! says:
      February 25, 2018 at 10:31 am

      SAME! I have never looked to Hollywood for examples of my life, aside from what hair cut to try out! I never obsessed over any famous people. I had friends who knew every fact on their celeb crush. I had a blink 182 wall calendar and a no doubt poster in 7/8th grade. Couldn’t tell you any of their last names, birthdays, favorite food, or hometowns?! Besides Gwen Stefani only because she’s very popular now. I wonder why some people obsess and others, like myself, never do?!

    • BostonStrong says:
      February 25, 2018 at 12:47 pm

      Bridget, I totally agree! We are bringing up a generation of kids, that look to the movies, TV, and music, as their only role models! My 15 year old niece and all her friends want to be pop stars, or models, etc., despite the fact, that most lack any kind of talent. And, their parents (I’m sure, thinking they are doing the right thing, encourage this). How many young people actually make it in any of these professions? Hardly any! I would not want to discourage my child in their pursuits, but why not try and steer them in a different direction. Medicine, science, etc.

    • magnoliarose says:
      February 25, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      Agree with the above.
      DO NOT ENCOURAGE these kinds of dreams. Especially modeling. You have no control because it is purely genetics and being photogenic and having a look the industry loves. Modeling contest shows should serve as a warning, not encouragement. How many winners go on to be successful? I can’t think of one though they are tall and thin. They believe that is all it takes. Wrong on many levels. You can’t manufacture charisma, and you need it to be an entertainer or model. A majority of actors who make it are connected or lucky. Follow your dreams with pragmatism and realism.
      It does not mean forgo education, and it does not mean holding up exceptions as a rule. If someone wants to be an actor go to Yale or Julliard or NYU or something and still get an education.

  7. Barrymore says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Look at her response to dressgate.

    Exhibit A as to why education is important.

    I’m calling her dumb just to be clear.

    • Nic919 says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:03 am

      When I saw this article it explains so much about her. She has no concept of history and that’s why she does so many dumb things about feminism. It’s because she knows nothing about it other than how things affect her. She also plays frat girl to make up for her insecurity about not finishing high school. Despite what she says it obviously bothers her because she had a story made up to lie about it. Many people later in life regret not completing high school because it is something that most people have completed. She isn’t 30 yet and she still looks young, but at some point she will not be the cool girl because another ingenue will be there. And then she will have to either know more of the business in order to survive. It was very short sighted for her parents to not make her take the GED because a woman’s career as an actress is never a sure thing especially once over 30.

    • Otaku Fairy says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:48 am

      Sorry but dressgate was something she happened to be absolutely right about- especially considering the grossly misogynistic responses to her speaking her truth. There was nothing factually wrong in her statement. The problem is that even within the feminist movement, it’s only acceptable for certain kinds of women to be assertive about their beliefs, wants, and boundaries when it comes to their bodies.

      The ones who are closest to the ‘Good Girl’ ideal always get a voice. Anyone who would dare try to make her question her perception of reality, silence her, call her names, revoke her feminist card, or try to play the “But your choice doesn’t exist in a vacuum! How can you even know what you do or don’t want to do with your body Because Patriarchy, So just shut up & do as I say!” game with her in order to manipulate her into compromising gets called out for it. Same with the women who want to reject things that are considered feminine. But it’s always okay to treat women like that if they don’t choose modesty. Those are the women who get lambasted both for standing up when they’re not okay with something and for defending choices that the ‘Good Girl’ would not have made. We act as if there are only 2 or 3 things an immodest woman can be: a victim who was forced or coerced into doing something ‘slutty’, a traitorous man-pleaser who can’t sit with us, or some combination of both.

      • Barrymore says:
        February 25, 2018 at 10:06 am

        Dressgate. She said it’s feminist to wear what you want.

        Instead of looking at how dumb she looked freezing in the cold next to fully dressed men.

        She is dumb plain and simple.

      • Bridget says:
        February 25, 2018 at 10:45 am

        Except it was NOT as simple as “I liked my pretty dress, tee hee”. Lawrence is pretending that what she wears for a press tour like Red Sparrow is not a part of a well thought out strategy. As Lainey likes to say, fashion is power. Jennifer Lawrence, who got paid millions of dollars, should know better than anyone that fashion is power. She was trying to craft a specific image with what she wears for this press tour in order to sell her product.

      • pan says:
        February 25, 2018 at 11:00 am

        @Barrymore – no she did not. she said people lambasting her for wearing what she wanted to wear and assuming she had no agency off the bat was not feminist.

        people took that and ran with it because it did not fit their narrative.

        kaiser(?) posed the question that: although it may have been her choice, was it a feminist choice?

        again, people interpreted it as Jen said her choice was feminist. she did not, it was kaiser posing an interesting question for debate that everyone missed.

        reading is fundamental, even for us educated folks.

      • Bridget says:
        February 25, 2018 at 11:03 am

        *who gets paid millions of dollars to wear Dior

      • Otaku Fairy says:
        February 25, 2018 at 11:13 am

        @Barrymore: She never said that wearing that dress (or anything else) was feminism. Those are words people were putting in her mouth because they were pissed about her standing up for herself instead of silently, passively accepting the narrative that was being projected onto her (along with some of the more aggressive commentary).

        @Bridget: It could be both though. She could have thought that dress was fabulous AND because it goes along with the image she’s working with and the movie she’s promoting. None of that makes her arguments invalid.

      • WingKingdom says:
        February 25, 2018 at 1:29 pm

        Otaku Fairy: Preach!

      • LadyT says:
        February 25, 2018 at 3:23 pm

        Yes to Otaku Fairy. She RESPONDED to a ridiculous attack.

  8. QueenB says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:46 am

    She is the one out of countless actors who really hit it big. Where would she be if that hadnt worked?
    All those success stories make me roll my eyes. The survivor bias of pointing at Bill Gates and saying “he dropped out of college”. First of all we know it worked out for him and not for most others who did it. Second of all he was already super succesful and it was a new field, he could learn more with his own company than his professors could teach him. Fundamentally different from the typical drop out.

    • Nic919 says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:09 am

      Bill Gates had computer coding skills and engineering skills to help create the personal computer. He also knew how to latch on those who had stronger skills than him too. But he still finished high school. That’s pretty basic.
      Jennifer Lawrence managed to score a few roles while she is a young woman and an Oscar. But is she really regarded as a high level thespian? Could she pull off a serious play or Shakespeare? Because she will need to do more than plucky woman or sarcastic plucky woman once the hot cool girls aren’t being offered anymore. Does she produce anything herself? Brie Larson has directed a film and is getting involved in more than just the acting part. Let’s look at Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep and see how their careers played out. Even they had years that were dry.

      • Indiana Joanna says:
        February 25, 2018 at 9:51 am

        Bill Gates also came from a wealthy, successful family so he’s always had a safety net no matter what.

        For those of us not so priviledged, education is a step up.

        There is nothing I admire about Jennifer. She is very lucky to be so successful. There are so many people who are/were tremendously talented and hard working but never were “successful” in terms of fame and money.

      • magnoliarose says:
        February 25, 2018 at 6:23 pm

        @Indiana J

        You made me realize that I don’t either. Perhaps that is why I am not interested in her films anymore. She is a lot of hype, but she is not a transcendent actress. I have never been blown away, and I have never seen her stretch, and I have not been touched by her performances after Winter’s Bone.

    • HH says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:32 am

      I will add that college is a different story due to its cost. Having a Bachelor’s degree surely is an advantage, however, I am fully in support of a gap year (or years) if someone wants to find out what field they actually wish to pursue and/or get themselves mentally and financially ready for college. I know people that have degrees, but it took them extra time/money while they were figuring it out. I also know people that have student loans with no degree because they weren’t mentally and emotionally prepared for college.

      ETA: Also, major yes to your overall point. People need not only get the full picture of dropout statistics, but also assess where they fit in. Not everyone has Bill Gates potential.

    • Bettyrose says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:33 am

      I imagine NY and LA are full of young women who abandoned education to pursue modeling/acting dreams. Let’s do a survey of how that worked out for everyone besides JLaw.

    • WMGDtoo says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:34 am

      Yeah and he DROPPED OUT OF COLLEGE; not grade school. And he was SMART. He didn’t need to continue. But he finished HIGH SCHOOL. Just a bit different.

      Some of these people need to see the difference.

  9. Ashley says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Her parents are loaded though and paid for her to be able to do what she wanted to do. Leaving out that info seems to bother me more than her dropping out just because your not giving a clear picture. It’s not like she was out there struggling you know.

  10. Toniko says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:03 am

    “Not every little girl gets to do what they want; the world can’t support that many ballerinas.” God, i miss Mad Men.

  11. Llvanslyke says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Wow. What a disservice to herself and a shame on her parents. Ita hard to self-educate and still get a well-rounded education and learn what you may not want to learn at first. The perspective you get from a good education would also help her acting, I would think. Bummer. Also, I doubt she’s reading Voltaire in her spare time.

  12. MVC says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:07 am

    I feel like homeschooling is kind of a joke of an education. Maybe because in my country I’ve never heard of anyone doing it.

    • WMGDtoo says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:36 am

      There are many people doing homeschooling. Some do it well; others do it terribly. It depends. I have friends that homeschool and they do it through a network thing. So their kids can socialize. Other just do it because of varying reasons. And they don’t know how to actually do it in a way that benefits their children.

    • adastraperaspera says:
      February 25, 2018 at 11:03 am

      It was once illegal here and should be again. It is a cover for child abuse in many cases, as you can see explained in many online forums of survivors.

      • Hazel says:
        February 25, 2018 at 3:40 pm

        Whenever I hear about homeschooling, I think of people like the Duggars, or that couple with13 kids in California—chained to the furniture, or that woman who drowned her children in the bathtub.
        And because I went to public school, it just seems too snotty—my kids are too good to mix with yours.
        I know, I know, gross generalizations.

  13. Ayra. says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:10 am

    How do you drop out of middle school? Isn’t that illegal?

    This does kind of make sense, considering some of the things she says. At least she’s rich, she can get a private tutor or something.

  14. deets says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I feel badly that her parents allowed that to happen. This isn’t exactly on Jen, this is her parents responsibility.

    Middle school is unconscionable, i don’t know how that legal? Here you MUST take your education until 16, there is no option unless you do your GED through other methods.
    I hope she’s fudging and left after at least some high school.

    School doesn’t make you smart, it just gives you the tools to describe what’s going on around you, and the frameworks to see patterns that can impact you. Jen needs those tools and frameworks, so she can understand where her personal choices fit in greater context.

    It also explains how she got caught up with such an educated and sophisticated twat like Aronofsky,

    • Nic919 says:
      February 25, 2018 at 10:33 am

      It really does. Aronofsky is really not as wonderful as he thinks he is but a girl who didn’t finish high school could easily be fooled because she is intimidated by his persona.

      Reply
    • pan says:
      February 25, 2018 at 11:04 am

      yup, when i read this about her all i thought was: that explains a lot of her “student” persona when she is on the job. she is there absorbing, learning, taking everything in and being a damn good student at it. that translates to a wonderful actress to work with, a director’s dream. and in turn, she is in awe of what they can make her do. i totally get why she gushes over these people, even when they are not the best personas. she can’t see that, she is in adoration mode.

  15. HeyThere! says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:38 am

    I didn’t read the comments yet but 14 years old is high school aged. So the ‘middle school’ is giving me a weird vibe. Wish she would have just said what age in school to clarify. Also, how on Earth did her parents allow her to do that?! I really, really don’t agree with it. Granted I don’t have to agree(LOL)but NOTHING my kids said under any situation would I allow them to drop out of school, ever. I’m not judging her for it but I judge her parents.

    • Malificent says:
      February 25, 2018 at 9:55 am

      14 is typically a freshman age. Depending on the time of year she was born, she could have easily been 14 in the winter or spring of 8th grade. I started high school at 13 because I was born in November and our district cut off was December 1, but many of the kids turned 14 whIle still in 8th grade or the summer between middle school and high school.

    • MellyMel says:
      February 25, 2018 at 11:03 am

      It depends on your birthday and your state’s age cut-off. Our’s (FL) was/is September 1st, so almost everyone, myself included, turned 14 in 8th grade and 15 freshman year. Kentucky where I believe Jen is from, might be the same.

    • Natalie S says:
      February 25, 2018 at 11:44 am

      I looked at some of her other interviews because I wanted to know how intellectually curious she is and found this in a Vogue profile, “I have a seventh- to halfway through eighth-grade education.” So she may have been 14 at the time but she was doing eight-grade level coursework.

    • M.A.F. says:
      February 25, 2018 at 3:23 pm

      The cut off, when I started school, was December 2. My dad would have been 13 at the end of his 8th grade year while I, born after the cut off date, was 14 at the end of my 8th grade year. So, yes, it’s possible she was 14 in junior high. I believe California, or at least several school districts, have changed the cut off date to September from December.

    • 0h-dear says:
      February 25, 2018 at 6:22 pm

      my daughter is turning 14 in April, and she is in grade 8 which is middle school in Alberta. My other daughter will turn 14 in November of grade 9. Our school division cutoff is Feb 28th, which is weird.

  16. WMGDtoo says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Makes sense to me why she has gravitated towards some of these older men. That have more experience. Sometimes you search for what you think deep down that you lack in yourself. I have always gotten the impression from her that no she is not dumb; but she is not as secure as she likes the world to think she is. One reason for her behavior; which looks from the outside as she is just being “REAL”.

  17. C. Remm says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:43 am

    How much is an Oscar worth, when you won it as Weinstein’s protégé in the Weinstein era?

  18. Eric says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Just one more thing to add to my dislike of her. I don’t find her particularly talented as an actress; she’s had some good roles though. She’s no Chaststain nor Winslet nor Streep.
    Those three (and a few others) bring what appears to be a college-educated presence to the screen. They can play characters that are intellectually inferior but also play roles that are intellectually superior. I’m afraid Lawrence cannot. Just imagine Lawrence in Zero Dark Thirty, or The Post, or Sense and Sensilbilty.

    A college education is really the only realistic way to move ahead in the US, where success is achieved (not ascribed). Pity for her.

  19. Other Renee says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:56 am

    That is just so sad. I treasure my (many years of) education. I’m guessing that some media outlet got hold of the truth and was about to expose her education lie so she beat them to the punch. Shame on her parents and shame on the studios that didn’t require on-set education at the very least.

  20. Talie says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:07 am

    This is super common with actors, pop stars, etc… and then they are always coached to say that they got a GED, which you know never happened. Most of them had a formal education that stopped at about 8th grade and sometimes it really shows, like when they write their own instagram captions and tweets.

  21. adastraperaspera says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:12 am

    The majority of women in the world do not have any access to education, and are sent into the sex trade or “marriage” at an early age. Most female characters in Hollywood movies seem to have no education, but are merely in stories as sex objects for male audiences. Coincidence?

  22. Jayna says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Fourteen? Wow. A lot of celebs you hear about 17, but 14? Guy Ritchie got kicked out of his last school at 15 and so he dropped out.

    Pacino dropped out of the School of Performing Arts at 17, but had been failing before that. An excerpt from a very long interview in The New Yorker of an interesting observation he made about himself and his lack of education.

    “Part of Pacino’s fervor for Wilde comes from a desire to claim the writer’s intelligence and eloquence. “I’m quite timid when it comes to challenging the status quo,” he said. “Oscar had the brains to back it up.” Pacino, whose formal education ended in tenth grade, grappled for years with a sense of intellectual inadequacy. Early in his career, after a breakthrough performance in Israel Horovitz’s 1968 play “The Indian Wants the Bronx,” Pacino appeared on “The Merv Griffin Show,” and, in front of a television audience of millions, he froze. “He just couldn’t do it,” Horovitz recalled. “He felt he had nothing to say. He was humiliated by his own presence. He wasn’t the character he was playing—he was Al.” Pacino’s devotion to acting is, in a way, a defense against that self-doubt. Having a script to work from gives him, he said, a kind of license. “I can talk, I can speak, I have something to say,” he explained. “You don’t need a college education. All the things that you were inhibited to talk about and understand—they can come out in the play. The language of great writing frees you of yourself.”

    • pan says:
      February 25, 2018 at 11:07 am

      can we up-vote? lols. spot-on.

    • BostonStrong says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:07 pm

      wow…this reminds me of Tom Cruise! Whenever, I see him in an interview or anywhere, he always seems to be “on”. It’s like, he does not know how to be Tom Cruise, the person, he is always Tom Cruise, the actor…High school drop out, that told Matt Lauer on the Today show, that he has studied psychiatry, and knows that it is bad for people. lol Of, course, he did go to the school of Scientology (eyeroll)!

    • serena says:
      February 25, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      Personally, I’m not blaming J-Law because she dropped out of school. It can happen, for a lot of different reasons (still, middle school it’s way too eary imo). It’s the way she says it, like not going to school made her that successful and able to archieve her dreams.
      She, and others like her, are/were BEYOND LUCKY. They are the exception, not the rule. And saying things carelessly like she said is misleading and wrong, especially for all the young kids following her.

  23. Christina S. says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:16 am

    How can she expect anyone to take her seriously, considering she’s allegedly taking a year off to “educate people on politics”, when she herself isn’t educated? I lost a lot of respect for her on this. Some young actors go to art schools specifically for molding them and helping them go on to Hollywood and then we hear her story. It makes me cringe honestly.

  24. HeyThere! says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:19 am

    I want to throw out there that my high school didn’t speak the word “feminist”, or any version of it, and it wasn’t until college that I understood what it really meant. I know tons of idiots with high school diplomas or the equivalent. I wouldn’t be the person I am today with college! I guess what I’m trying to say is that I did/said some dumb crap in high school and post high school. I think she needs the college experience to help her.

    I am never the person that says Hollywood needs to watch what they said because young ears are listening…….but I think it was really irresponsible to throw this out there and then say I’m ‘self-educated’. STAY IN SCHOOL KIDS!!!! YOU ARE NOT JLAW!!!!! YOU CANNOT DO ANYTHING IN LIFE WITHOUT A HS EDUCATION.

    Will they address the ‘she graduated top of her class 2 years early’ story?

  25. I'm tellin ya says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:20 am

    That black eyeliner makes her look dead.

  26. perplexed says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Everything worked out for her, but I think she should have gotten the high school diploma. I don’t think everyone (well, actor anyway) needs a degree, but it is a little strange not to want to get your high school diploma (or GED). That’s basic level education, and you only need to stay in till you’re 18.. It’s also free; college isn’t (which is why some people can’t get a degree). I’m shocked her parents didn’t make her finish.

    I think I’m judging her parents more than anyone else. I don’t see how she could have dropped out without them consenting to it — she’s close to them.

    So, did she not even finish middle school? I can’t wrap my head around this.

  27. Susan says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Also kids remember she has wealthy parents who could support her but i love here everyone still falls for her schtick if this was shailene woodley she’d get roasted

    Reply
  28. T says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:42 am

    I don’t even understand this, it’s illegal to not have a kid in school until they are 16? She must have been getting something??

  29. Natalie S says:
    February 25, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Is there more where she talked about how she does seek out information? For someone who had artistic aspirations with Mother!, does she actually seek out education or enrichment?

    I don’t think she would think of herself as anti-intellectual and I get more of an insecure, defensive vibe (otherwise why would her people tell such a ridiculously detailed lie about her homeschooling performance) so I’m curious about how she does educate herself.

    And her parents are stage parents for letting this happen. Money keeps a roof over your head and the lights on but there is a perpetual vulnerability without a basic education, especially considering the amount of money she has.

    Reply
  30. Shannon says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Maybe she didn’t so much ‘drop out’ as start to learn at home, between auditions or whatever. My brother hated school and did similar (minus the auditions) – he left school, started practically living at the library, sort of formulated his own curriculum and my mom was supportive. I thought he was crazy, but it worked. He did go on and get his GED and then went away to college and got a teaching degree (ironic, since he didn’t like school lol). She may have had a similar plan to get a GED but started getting work and scrapped that plan. It’s not really a big deal, but it is important to kind of let kids who may look up to her more of the full story, because while I can’t hate on a GED – my college roommate got one, lots of people choose that route – dropping out of school to fully pursue acting without a backup plan isn’t a good idea. My point is that maybe she HAD a backup plan, but acting took off and she went with it.

  31. Ladiabla says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Ok I understand all the Kardashian love now. She really should take some of her millions and get an education now. I know someone above posited that many actors and crew aren’t educated, but I’ve found that especially in this day and age, that’s not really the case. Even her costar Bradley Cooper went to Georgetown. I’ve looked up many young actors and found their educational background, and most of them have a BA, they’ve gone to Tisch, or some other prestigious acting school. So she is really the exception, not the rule. There are a lot of young people out there who are serious about their craft, and if my (hypothetical) son or daughter wanted to be an actor, they’d better learn about it.

    • perplexed says:
      February 25, 2018 at 11:25 am

      I tend to think more actors are educated than not too. Maybe the ones that hit stratospheric level success are high school dropouts (maybe Tom Cruise is?), but the rest seem to be educated enough. Then again, maybe that defensiveness about being less educated is what makes people like Tom Cruise so motivated beyond belief to hit the top (and stay there). (At the same time, it also makes him more susceptible to Scientology.)

  32. Shambles says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I understand the point of some of the arguments being made here, that education is invaluable and it’s a privilege to have access to it— one that shouldn’t be taken for granted. But DAMN, y’all. Some of you really need to check how judgmental and elitist you sound right now. It’s not good. “She was probably held back” and “no wonder she sounds so stupid” etc etc?? I get that you don’t like her, and you’re upset that she didn’t include anything about the importance of education, but in the end it’s her life and you guys are being unnecessarily mean. And I mean really, really mean. My grandfather didn’t get anything past a middle school education and he went on to become a highly successful entrepreneur and raise 3 kids. If you heard him speak, rest his soul, and then found out he never got anything more than an eighth grade education, would you then say “No wonder he sounds so stupid”?? Just because it’s Jennifer Lawrence and she’s an actress doesn’t mean you have the right to be so nasty.

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      February 25, 2018 at 11:22 am

      I don’t think she’s stupid. I think she has raw intelligence. I feel you need some to get to her level of success. But I think people are shocked because it’s not necessarily difficult for someone of her current generation and who comes from a privileged-enough family to finish up high school. Previous generations probably couldn’t finish high school, but nowadays if you come from a middle-class family who is supportive it shouldn’t be too difficult. You don’t even have to get As. She could have gotten Ds and still have the diploma on her wall.

      Honestly, I’m judging her parents more than anything else.

    • Sophia's Side eye says:
      February 25, 2018 at 11:39 am

      Thank you, Shambles. The same is true of my grandfather. These comments had me thinking about him, he was a wonderful man, intelligent and kind. He and my grandmother raised four children and retired early to travel the world.

      I feel like people are allowing their dislike for Jennifer to give them license to say very cruel things about her. Those things are unintentionally unkind to anyone without an education, like her. I feel bad for Jen that she wasn’t supported in getting an education by her parents, but that’s not her fault, and it doesn’t make her ‘dumb.’

    • MellyMel says:
      February 25, 2018 at 11:56 am

      Exactly Shambles. None of my grandparents finished school, but that was normal back then for them and they all ended up being successful in their fields. And yes, a lot of people are being really mean & nasty upthread, but I’m not surprised. Something about Jennifer really irks certain people. I don’t get it. I think she’s harmless (and not stupid). It’s like this on every J-Law post. I’m gonna guess the comment count will be pushing 300 by the end of the day and most of it will be negative.

    • HeyThere! says:
      February 25, 2018 at 12:54 pm

      I only judge her parents for this. Just wanted to add my grandfather was the youngest of 12 kids, dirt poor, dropped out in 6th grade to help run the family farm. He is a millionaire. Every one of his grandchildren have at least a bachelors degree. He is also a white male. I have no idea how much privilege came into it but he did hussle his buns off. His parents also made that decision for him, much like JLaw. I still just can’t believe her parents allowed this?! I would have dropped out in middle school if my parents let me. Every winter I would have quit school. Midwest girl here and it was negative degrees in winter time to and from school. Plus, I am a night owl. I am my most creative and brilliant when the sun is sleeping. (LOL) So waking up at 6am wasn’t my jam.

    • Buncihita says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:14 pm

      Thank you for this bit of sanity! I’m a high school dropout myself and very successful. I’m proud of the fact that I’m self made and got to where I am against all odds. I did it my way and would not change a thing. I’m pretty shocked by the comments I’ve read here today.

      • Bridget says:
        February 25, 2018 at 1:50 pm

        Serious question. Could you imagine if one of your kids wanted to drop out of school super early to be an actress? Would you be okay with that?

        Part of what frustrates me is that there are a LOT of reasons why people drop out of high school. There are people who would kill for the opportunity for an education, that she so cavalierly shakes off.

    • Nic919 says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:17 pm

      None of my grandparents finished high school and some didn’t finish grade school and they managed businesses and did well. However they were born prior to the Depression and the world in which they managed to succeed no longer exists. Even some baby boomers close to my parents age managed to have a decent job without finishing high school. However they were lucky. It is now a world where jobs do not last for 30 years and you can retire. Things change constantly and you need to have marketable skills and be trainable. If you can’t handle high school, which by the way has been dumbed down compared to generations past since kids don’t get kept back anymore, then you will have a hard time getting a decent job for a living. This is the real world we currently live in and to pretend otherwise is being obtuse.
      If she had learning issues, there now exists the help to deal with them that did not exist in our grandparents age. But not even doing her GED at this point, which she as an adult can do anytime, isn’t a positive.

      JLaw got lucky and keep in mind she isn’t even 30 yet. She has a long ways to go.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:46 pm

      She chose to proudly put this out there for public consumption, as though to prove how dedicated she is to her craft. Her parents apparently willingly let her drop out of school at 14. Hell yes I’m asking if something else was going on. Was the held back? Was there an undiagnosed learning disability? Or is she just an entitled dick? She CHOSE to put this out there.

    • Mia says:
      February 25, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      I hope you will say the same comments about the elitism and judgement that WOC get on this site about education. People really relished in calling Beyonce ‘slow’ and stupid for not finishing school.

      It is funny how the double standards work with the commenters here. They are very nuanced.

    • 0h-dear says:
      February 25, 2018 at 6:34 pm

      I am a teacher and a Lecturer in a BEd program, getting my Doctorate and I appreciate your comment Shambles. The greatest success that formal education does is socialize people into a Westernized way of thinking. IF she is willing to self-educate about world issues, math concepts and be well-read, she’s still educating herself. That doesn’t seem to be her narrative here though, which may end up influencing impressionable young people. I do think formal education is much more important and valuable to society than no education, and a worldly education trumps both.

  33. sparrow2 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:21 am

    She really is beautiful.

  34. Nicegirl says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:24 am

    You know what would be AWESOME? If she went back to school and got her diploma, or a GED, or a proficiency test, something.

    She has so much power and influence, maybe if she pursues completing her minimal federal education requirements, others might follow her lead?

    Now that would make me a big Jlaw fan.

  35. KBB says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Just thinking about where my education would have ended if I’d dropped out of the 8th grade makes me feel sad for her.

    She seems insecure about it in the interview. I mean she’s saying she’s self-educated, but she seems ashamed or defensive when she actually admits that she dropped out. I wouldn’t be surprised if one day she gets her GED.

    Right now I think she’s still in the mindset that she made the right decision so she’s not turning back, but as she matures I can see her admitting to herself that it does matter to her.

  36. Juliette says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:31 am

    She was lucky enough to find what worked for her and be extremely successful in that field without needing any degree. How many people can say the same thing?
    Honestly, I find it really bad who judges the choices of others

  37. Juliette says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:34 am

    She was lucky enough to find what worked for her and be extremely successful in that field without needing any degree. How many people can say the same thing?
    Honestly, I find it really bad who judges the choices of others in the way some people are using here.

    • perplexed says:
      February 25, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      Honestly, I think she can have both her high school diploma and the level of success she has now. For her, in particular, I don’t think it needs to be either/or. She’s smart enough to have her high school diploma.

      Reply
    • Sara says:
      February 25, 2018 at 2:29 pm

      Exactly – she was extremely lucky. She is .0001% the exception to someone dropping out with an 8th grade education. I’m hoping that in the full interview she discourages other kids from wanting to do this because the fact is, they are not going to be J-Law. It’s strange that she’d bring this up when she’s about to go try and be a role model to high school students when she herself is a drop out. Either way, her parents letting her do this was still illegal and it’s neglectful parenting.

  38. SLP says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    She was 14. There have been many articles talking about how she said she was lonely as a teen and that her family moved for her career. This screams of parents not parenting. I told my husband and we both felt like this falls under abusive parenting. No 14 year old whose family moves for them to get job opportunities “chose” to drop out. She didn’t choose anything. Her parents chose. Hell, she probably just got her period the year before. I find this incredibly sad.

    • perplexed says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:19 pm

      I’m now wondering if her parents were the typical child-star parents and things luckily worked out for her.

      I really don’t understand how a child can drop out of school on their own without someone trying to intervene.

      I think Johnny Depp said he dropped out of school young, but I was under the impression he came from a less stable home than Lawrence. Those are usually the kids I hear of dropping out of school. The ones with stable homes generally finish.

  39. Annabel says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Kind of surprised by the vitriol here. I have been extremely successful in my career, but I don’t have a GED either. I wish I’d gotten a better education, but on the other hand I’ve met any number of morons with college degrees. I consider self-education to be a matter of personal responsibility and I actually do read Voltaire in my spare time.

    Anyway, I guess what I’d say is, if a 14-year-old decides to drop out of school, that’s not something you can really pin on her in adulthood. That’s on her parents. They let it happen. She was a child. People are allowed to tell their stories without appending a public service announcement every time. It isn’t her job to tell America’s 14-year-olds to stay in school. That’s the job of their parents.

    • Buncihita says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:18 pm

      Same here. Dropout, successful, well read, well traveled, speak several languages. I can’t believe some of the patronizing comments I’ve read here today.

      • perplexed says:
        February 25, 2018 at 1:29 pm

        I think Jennifer Lawrence has raw intelligence, but she comes from a privileged-enough background that I think she could have finished off 9th grade. I mean, yeah, she’s successful, but dropping out of middle-school nowadays seems …illegal? . She didn’t say she dropped out of high school, but middle-school. That IS shocking. I’m shocked by her PARENTS!

      • Bridget says:
        February 25, 2018 at 1:54 pm

        She dropped out at a super young age to become an actress. This isn’t a kid who needed to work during the day to support her family. That’s what’s killing me. An education is a privilege, one that girls around the world literally have died for.

    • Jayna says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:58 pm

      A lot of actors, actresses, musicians, singers, etc., dropped out of high school, but the age is usually 16 to 17. Hell, Simon Cowell dropped out of high school at the age of 16 and took a mailroom job at EMI, but his father was an executive there. Still, he got where he is today through a great business mind and drive and ambition. He even lost everything once and started over.

      But age 14 is extremely young, and I do fault her parents for that. They did have control over her at that point. If she wanted to drop out of public school, being home-schooled or receiving her education on set with a tutor should have been a condition set by her parents as far as allowing Jennifer to take acting roles. At a certain age, true, they wouldn’t have any control, but at age 14, yes, they did.

      But I don’t agree with others that she has a responsibility to be a role model for kids. She’s 27. I would rather hear her true thoughts in an interview. We don’t tell that to men who give truthful interviews, like comics, actors, musicians, etc.

  40. greenmonster says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Her story could have turned out completely different. A middle school drop out trying to get into acting… JL was incredibly lucky – not just because she became a very successful actress, mostly because she didn’t end up as one of the many (unknown) women and men who were used, abused and tossed into the streets. I’m glad it worked out for her and I hope other aspiring actresses/actors and esp. their parents know this is not the rule.

    Also, I work within the school system and watched six kids leaving school without any diploma in the last school year alone. Here in Germany we have ten years of compulsory education and all six of them fulfilled those then years before they even reached 10th grad. Three of them left school after 8th grad (so basicallly middle school). Future is not looking rosy for them. I’m afraid none of the six kids will ever get any further education.

  41. Sara says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Yeah I’m going to blame her parents and not her on this one. She was a child. As a parent, you tell them “no” or “you ARE going to school”, they hate you for a bit and then life moves on. It’s called the teenage years.

    That being said, I hope that in the full interview she adds in that this isn’t encouraged behavior. How is she going to visit high school students for a year and act as if she’s a role model when SHE DROPPED OUT OF SCHOOL?

  42. PJ says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    But…but, is this even LEGAL?

    I appreciate her candor as I suspect that many young actors who are “home-schooled”/”tutored” on set are actually in the same boat but never admit it, however, I’ve never heard of a child under the age of 16 being able to kegally drop out of any type of schooling. I mean, her parents were cool with this??

  43. Sandra says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    And yet in other parts of the world, girls like Malala get shot in the face for trying to go to school.

    This is first world white privelege on full blast.

    • OG OhDear says:
      February 25, 2018 at 2:46 pm

      Exactly! This is what gets me about some of the comments here. Education access is a human right that many people, particularly women and/or minorities, don’t have. The fact that she (and some posters here) can drop out of school and be successful is because of incredible privilege and luck.

      And in the US, the trend has been that people need more education for entry-level (at least white collar) jobs. Just because a few people have succeeded doesn’t mean most others will.

  44. newsocratic says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    check out newsocratic.com for the top news around the world! I made this!

    February 25, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    To be fair to her, in the clip she doesn’t really look proud of the fact she dropped out. She does look a little shy about her choice. Maybe she is aware she’s one of the lucky ones. I think she’s matter-of-factly stating what her reality is and maybe why it worked for her, but I don’t think she’s necessarily taking pride in it. When she said she doesn’t have her GED, she did seem slightly embarrassed about it.

    “I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma.” What does the “technically” even mean? You either have it or you don’t. So maybe she’s a little….reticent…about acknowledging the fact.

    I do think her parents are really weird though. Who lets the 14 year old make that kind of decision? Because of the high cost of an undergraduate degree in America, I can see both sides of the equation of why someone might think a degree benefits them or doesn’t benefit them. The long-term financial cost impacts how you view a degree. But I don’t think having a free middle-school or high school diploma hurts anyone.

  46. A Fan says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Her situation is one in a million (or more). She was beyond lucky. For the vast majority, this would have turned into a disaster.

    [*Get an education girls.*]

  47. Ennie says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    What would she talk about with her older, worldlier boyfriends? I bet her level of conversation is a few points up farts jokes.
    Disappointing that a woman with so much influence is like this. No wonder she likes KUWTK, and is even friends with them. she seems to be stuck in teenageland.

    • Sandra says:
      February 25, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      That’s why this revelation makes her relationship with much older, Mr. Pretentious Intellectual Aronofsky seem even more lop-sided. Though that might be something he looks for in a partner: someone to fawn over every word he says and call him a genius because he’s much more educated than she is.

  48. T says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Just to clarify, I think she’s amazing, hilarious and beautiful, I love her, she’s just really young and 30-40 years ago you could drop out but these days it’s just not really legal to do it, 100% on her parents, I’m a school counselor and I have conversations with kiddos like her everyday, that’s why I was confused by her saying she was 14 when she did this??

  49. serena says:
    February 25, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Unbelievable how she never fails to disappoint me. Not because she didn’t get finish middle school, which is basic education (let alone high school), but because she’s glamourazing it.
    She could have worked and studied, even out of school if it was too much for her, like I’m sure LOTS of actors and others do all the time.
    What the hell does even ‘I don’t regret dropping out of middle school because I wanted to my forge path’ mean? It’s not like you can’t do that if you go to school. It’s one thing to say ‘school wasn’t for me’ because of reasons, but she had the means to get private tutors or whatever else if she really cared about getting an education (hint: she didn’t).
    Instead it sounds like she has NO interest for education at all, it doesn’t matter to me if she’s naturally smart or witty or whatever, she sounds dumb and ignorant most of the times -this included.
    We need people to fight for education, especially during this time, not the opposite!

    Heck, even the Jenner girls graduated middle school.

    • Sara says:
      February 25, 2018 at 3:47 pm

      There are lots of kids that would love to drop out because they’re struggling or bored with school. Hell I can remember not wanting to go sometimes because I hated math class or I’d had a fight with my best friend and I didn’t want to face her that day. But my parents still made me go. It’s on the parents to be parents and make their kids finish their legally required amount of education. Yes, she could have worked while doing online classes or getting a tutor, but her parents neglected that. She was a child: it’s on them, not her to be making that decision. J-Law could have chosen her words more carefully, but I think it’s the parents we need to be disappointed in. In any stage-parents that neglect their child’s education.

      Also I looked it up and the Jenner girls both graduated high school. Or at least that’s what the interwebs says. Up until now, J-Law has always said she fast-tracked high school and graduated with a high GPA. That turned out to be false, so who knows.

      • serena says:
        February 25, 2018 at 5:18 pm

        I totally agree and I blame her parents a lot. But, as an adult you can fix that. There’s no shame in getting the education you lacked even if you are older, if you want it.
        I remember reading about her ‘high schoo life’, from Glamour:
        “For Lawrence, the athleticism required for that role (“running, fighting, whatever it is, we were doing that for 12 hours a day or more”) started in high school—where she played softball, basketball, field hockey, and was a cheerleader—per her parents’ orders.. ”

        She lied a lot. Surely, that was poorly handled by her people, and parents, but she was old enough to know about the consequences of doing so.

  50. Linda says:
    February 25, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    She really seems still stuck at 14 years old. The things she says and does make her look very immature. I don’t believe she is really smart either

  51. Professor Highbrow says:
    February 25, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    I had better things to do than go to high school when I was a teenager because I wasn’t a nerd.

  52. Hazel says:
    February 25, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Both of my parents were Depression-Era babies, large families, dirt poor. My mother felt her poverty keenly; none of this ‘we were poor but didn’t know it’. She knew. And after completing 8th grade (with graduation certificate), she went to work and never stopped. But—her jobs were always low paying, like waitressing & store clerk. She always emphasized getting a good education to me, always. (My dad did, too, but now he’s an anti-intellectual Fox News consumer, but enough about that.)

  53. Hmm says:
    February 25, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    how does she plan on saving our democracy ?? She better start studying.

    Kristen Stewart didn’t pass the 6th grade and we listen to her, too.

  54. Milavanilla says:
    February 25, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Her brand of neoliberal feminism might actually come from the fact she’s uneducated about history and privilege. I find it bs when she schools the world about feminism but seems utterly unaware of her own enormous privilege by proudly admitting that “having a formal education would get in the way of her dreams”.

  55. DesertReal says:
    February 25, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Meh.
    Don’t care.
    I ran off to NY in my teens, got my GED in my 20s and became a pharmacist in my 30s.
    As time goes on, the more I think this site is for feminists as long as they thing/see/feel the same as everyone else.
    I’ve literally worked with interns that didn’t know how to use their debit card, or couldn’t understand that something could be fat free (sugar) but still have calories.
    But hey, they finished high school. Does that make them better?
    No.
    Reply
  56. Ruyana says:
    February 25, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Maybe if she had finished school she might have learned somewhere along the way that talking publicly about your belches and farts is neither funny nor cute.

