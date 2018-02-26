Josh Duhamel is dating Eiza González, ‘he’s never met anyone like her’

Josh Duhamel must not like being “on the market” or he’s just one of those guys who falls in love quickly. The 45-year-old actor, who recently split with wife Fergie after eight years of marriage, is seeing Mexican actress Eiza González, who played Jon Hamm’s girlfriend, Darling, in Baby Driver. She also dated Liam Hemsworth a few years ago.
According to Us Weekly, Josh and Eiza met at a Jennifer Lopez post-concert party on February 3. Jennifer performed at the Minneapolis Armory before the Super Bowl. A source said the pair “drank and partied together until very late. After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza’s number.” The two have been an item ever since.
The source added that the two “definitely have a connection” and that “they’ve been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she’s been in England working. They’re keeping it on the down-low. He’s telling her he’s never met anyone like her before.” According to IMDB, Eiza is in the UK working on Cut Throat City, a heist flick set in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Eiza co-stars alongside Wesley Snipes, Kat Graham and Terrence Howard.
Josh may have moved on, but he’s got no hard feelings towards his ex, in fact, he stood up for her after the National Anthem debacle. On a recent appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, he said of Fergie, “I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work, but the girl is crazy talented. She really is. She’s an amazing woman — an amazing human being, really.” That’s cool. He seems like a good guy. Not sure what lies in his future with Eiza, especially because they just started dating, but I hope he’s happy.
How old is she that she also dated Liam Hemsworth who is like 20 years younger than this dude?
Also proves that their marriage was either on the rocks for longer than publically stated or this wasn’t on the up and up
She’s 28.
Their marriage has been on the rocks for years. Shaken not stirred.
28 and 45.
Never change men.
Thought so. Thanks for confirming
She also dated Calvin Harris for two minutes.
They’re not really keeping it on the ‘down low’ if ‘sources’ are speaking to US Weekly, are they?
Three weeks of dating and they’re already making it public? Yikes.
I’m guessing she’s a good deal younger than him.
Three weeks of dating and they’re not even on the same continent.
Pretty sure she was just in London for less than a week.
But this woman sure knows her way around a beautiful man – she spent time with Alexander Skarsgard late last year, too. She’s got pull!
When asked where my partner and I first met, if the truth was a JLo concert, I would rather lie and say we matched on Tinder.
too funny!
JLO puts on a good damn show and is a Latin icon.
True. But not, perhaps, the patron saint of successful relationships.
I’m always shocked when I see her pre-plastic surgery photos – she really does look like a completely different person.
fergie, or the girl he’s dating?
Eiza in this case.
Just looked at her before and after photos. She went to Kardashian levels on her face.
Yeah, I think she looked cute before all the surgeries.
He is so fine. Aging nicely, that salt and pepper hair looks good! And in that suit, momma likey! 😄
Yep! 😄
Yes, very nice.
Agreed!!!!
I’ve always found him charming and attractive and he seems like a generally good guy so I wish him well. But he slowly seems to be morphing into Timothy Olyphant, which in my book is not a good thing. *runs and hides*
A good guy but he did cheat on Fergie with that stripper years ago.
And I think Timothy Olyphant is hot. But Josh does sort of look like him, esp, in that Taco Bell commercial.
Timothy Olyphant is not a good thing??????? I shun thee!
Just kidding of course, to each their own. I never noticed him much until Justified, and then whew! Hot.
Ha, I don’t know what it is…I’m well aware of how many people find him hot! I’ve really only seen him in Damages but even in trailers he just skeeves me out. Irrational, I know.
I’m pretty sure the last time I read about this woman, she was linked to Alexander Skarsgård during his split with Alexa Chung. She tried to make it official with him and he did his usual “I don’t know her” routine. Glad she’s stepped up to a dude who seems to be really into her.
Ehhh, what? They’ve been dating 3 whole weeks song it’s LURV
Filming a New Orleans heist in the UK…why not just film in New Orleans??? Anyhow…saw him in a commercial last night during TWD…it was kinda funny…they made it seem like it was a trailer at first then it turned into a food commercial lol
Why not film in New Orleans? Financing. Very few films (and quite afew tv shows) are filmed in the places they are set.
He’s moving on very quickly and that always makes me doubt a person’s “goodness”.
At least keep your praises for her private. Hell yes, I’m being judgy and I don’t care.
Poor Jen Garner. Her PR team is going to have to come up with some other rumor to spread around to make her look desired by men.
Come on sis, you know the drill by now. Since Josh didn’t cooperate, her team will revert to the tired ol’ Ben-is-desperate-to-win-her-back tropes. It’s all she’s really had for the last few years.
Question of the day, Why do men continue to use the “you’re really special” and “you’re not like anyone else I’ve ever met” lines and does that really work?
It all sounds so phony and over-eager. And am I, as a woman, really supposed to believe he’s met nothing but trash? Including his ex-wife?
Probably because women constantly use lines like ” I am not like other girls” etc. Men tell women what they think they want to hear. It is a stupid line. It cringes me whenever I hear a man say it to me but at the same time I heard way too many female friends use “I am not like the other girls” line to get really mad about it.
Agreed! I loathe that line. It’s equivalent to when I hear someone say “the love of my life” for the 5th time, all with different people. At this point, I don’t believe you. Quit trying so damn hard to prove your “love” for this person. Ugh. 😑
Thanks for the insights! It’s been a while since I was on the market but wonder what happens when you get older – “You’re not like all the other women of a certain age?” “I’ve never met a post-menopausal women like you?” Somehow I don’t think it would have the same pull.
I don’t mind knowing that in a lot of ways, I was like a lot of other women Mr. Who knew and liked before he met me…and he was like a lot of other men I knew and liked too. It made the things that stood out about each other, the things that made us click, so much more specific.
Ewww
I just know her as Liam’s jump off.
Wow just googled her and damn she got worked! Can’t believe she’s the same person in the before and after. It’s not gonna last…that is all
He always looks like a clean & sober Johnny Knoxville to me.
… … … separated at birth, i tell you.
So he’s a Jlo fan? LoL he was probably trying to hook up with Jlo but Arod swooped in. No other reason to be at a Jlo concert.
LOL! I concur!
Her face is so different now. I wonder how many procedures she got done. She still looks natural just unrecognizable
pretty gorgeous, if u ask me
Her plastic surgery is startling. I can’t recognize her at all.
God. I hate that the American press and Eiza’s people are using this method again to make her A THING here 🙄 Remember when they did the same a few years ago by penning her as Liam Hemsworth’s new gf (please) in the midst of his breakup with Miley and posted the kiss pic to any outlet that cared enough to publish it? The thirst is palpable.
Josh Duhamel? Really? Sure the guy is gorgeous and by all accounts an incredible dad, but at least if you’re going to go the Henry Cavil/Kaley Cuoco route of shamelessly transparent PR stunt “relationships”, pair her with someone more age appropiate who makes a little bit of sense. I’ve never seen anything that Eiza’s been in and she may very well be a wonderful actress but the method in which her team is going about trying to get her name out in Hollywood is just so obvious that it’s laughable.
I came to say the same. This is just her team trying to make her happen.
Just like when Belinda was supposedly dating Chris Angel, and when that didn’t help their careers, he went back to his wife.
She’s been trying really hard to find someone who’s a lot more famous than her.
