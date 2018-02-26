Josh Duhamel is dating Eiza González, ‘he’s never met anyone like her’

Josh Duhamel must not like being “on the market” or he’s just one of those guys who falls in love quickly. The 45-year-old actor, who recently split with wife Fergie after eight years of marriage, is seeing Mexican actress Eiza González, who played Jon Hamm’s girlfriend, Darling, in Baby Driver. She also dated Liam Hemsworth a few years ago.

According to Us Weekly, Josh and Eiza met at a Jennifer Lopez post-concert party on February 3. Jennifer performed at the Minneapolis Armory before the Super Bowl. A source said the pair “drank and partied together until very late. After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza’s number.” The two have been an item ever since.

The source added that the two “definitely have a connection” and that “they’ve been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she’s been in England working. They’re keeping it on the down-low. He’s telling her he’s never met anyone like her before.” According to IMDB, Eiza is in the UK working on Cut Throat City, a heist flick set in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Eiza co-stars alongside Wesley Snipes, Kat Graham and Terrence Howard.

Josh may have moved on, but he’s got no hard feelings towards his ex, in fact, he stood up for her after the National Anthem debacle. On a recent appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, he said of Fergie, “I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work, but the girl is crazy talented. She really is. She’s an amazing woman — an amazing human being, really.” That’s cool. He seems like a good guy. Not sure what lies in his future with Eiza, especially because they just started dating, but I hope he’s happy.

Premiere Of USA Network's 'Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G.'

Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com

 

50 Responses to “Josh Duhamel is dating Eiza González, ‘he’s never met anyone like her’”

  1. Nicole says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:15 am

    How old is she that she also dated Liam Hemsworth who is like 20 years younger than this dude?
    Also proves that their marriage was either on the rocks for longer than publically stated or this wasn’t on the up and up

    Reply
  2. Mara says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:16 am

    They’re not really keeping it on the ‘down low’ if ‘sources’ are speaking to US Weekly, are they?

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Three weeks of dating and they’re already making it public? Yikes.
    I’m guessing she’s a good deal younger than him.

    Reply
  4. Evie says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:29 am

    When asked where my partner and I first met, if the truth was a JLo concert, I would rather lie and say we matched on Tinder.

    Reply
  5. Foreigner says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I’m always shocked when I see her pre-plastic surgery photos – she really does look like a completely different person.

    Reply
  6. Snowflake says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:54 am

    He is so fine. Aging nicely, that salt and pepper hair looks good! And in that suit, momma likey! 😄

    Reply
  7. Esmom says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I’ve always found him charming and attractive and he seems like a generally good guy so I wish him well. But he slowly seems to be morphing into Timothy Olyphant, which in my book is not a good thing. *runs and hides*

    Reply
  8. The New Classic says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I’m pretty sure the last time I read about this woman, she was linked to Alexander Skarsgård during his split with Alexa Chung. She tried to make it official with him and he did his usual “I don’t know her” routine. Glad she’s stepped up to a dude who seems to be really into her.

    Reply
  9. LittleWing says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Ehhh, what? They’ve been dating 3 whole weeks song it’s LURV

    Reply
  10. Dttimes2 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Filming a New Orleans heist in the UK…why not just film in New Orleans??? Anyhow…saw him in a commercial last night during TWD…it was kinda funny…they made it seem like it was a trailer at first then it turned into a food commercial lol

    Reply
  11. Lilith says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:30 am

    He’s moving on very quickly and that always makes me doubt a person’s “goodness”.
    At least keep your praises for her private. Hell yes, I’m being judgy and I don’t care.

    Reply
  12. callie says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Poor Jen Garner. Her PR team is going to have to come up with some other rumor to spread around to make her look desired by men.

    Reply
  13. Who ARE These People? says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Question of the day, Why do men continue to use the “you’re really special” and “you’re not like anyone else I’ve ever met” lines and does that really work?

    It all sounds so phony and over-eager. And am I, as a woman, really supposed to believe he’s met nothing but trash? Including his ex-wife?

    Reply
    • Una says:
      February 26, 2018 at 9:24 am

      Probably because women constantly use lines like ” I am not like other girls” etc. Men tell women what they think they want to hear. It is a stupid line. It cringes me whenever I hear a man say it to me but at the same time I heard way too many female friends use “I am not like the other girls” line to get really mad about it.

      Reply
      • Mari says:
        February 26, 2018 at 10:08 am

        Agreed! I loathe that line. It’s equivalent to when I hear someone say “the love of my life” for the 5th time, all with different people. At this point, I don’t believe you. Quit trying so damn hard to prove your “love” for this person. Ugh. 😑

    • Who ARE These People? says:
      February 26, 2018 at 1:19 pm

      Thanks for the insights! It’s been a while since I was on the market but wonder what happens when you get older – “You’re not like all the other women of a certain age?” “I’ve never met a post-menopausal women like you?” Somehow I don’t think it would have the same pull.

      I don’t mind knowing that in a lot of ways, I was like a lot of other women Mr. Who knew and liked before he met me…and he was like a lot of other men I knew and liked too. It made the things that stood out about each other, the things that made us click, so much more specific.

      Reply
  14. Stacy Dresden says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Ewww

    Reply
  15. Jordan says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I just know her as Liam’s jump off.

    Reply
  16. JA says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Wow just googled her and damn she got worked! Can’t believe she’s the same person in the before and after. It’s not gonna last…that is all

    Reply
  17. stinky says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:22 am

    He always looks like a clean & sober Johnny Knoxville to me.
    … … … separated at birth, i tell you.

    Reply
  18. Hmm says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:48 am

    So he’s a Jlo fan? LoL he was probably trying to hook up with Jlo but Arod swooped in. No other reason to be at a Jlo concert.

    Reply
  19. Ytbtet says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Her face is so different now. I wonder how many procedures she got done. She still looks natural just unrecognizable

    Reply
  20. Cupcake says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Her plastic surgery is startling. I can’t recognize her at all.

    Reply
  21. PJ says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    God. I hate that the American press and Eiza’s people are using this method again to make her A THING here 🙄 Remember when they did the same a few years ago by penning her as Liam Hemsworth’s new gf (please) in the midst of his breakup with Miley and posted the kiss pic to any outlet that cared enough to publish it? The thirst is palpable.

    Josh Duhamel? Really? Sure the guy is gorgeous and by all accounts an incredible dad, but at least if you’re going to go the Henry Cavil/Kaley Cuoco route of shamelessly transparent PR stunt “relationships”, pair her with someone more age appropiate who makes a little bit of sense. I’ve never seen anything that Eiza’s been in and she may very well be a wonderful actress but the method in which her team is going about trying to get her name out in Hollywood is just so obvious that it’s laughable.

    Reply
  22. Cherryl says:
    February 26, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    She’s been trying really hard to find someone who’s a lot more famous than her.

    Reply

