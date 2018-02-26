So is Emily Ratajkowski’s new husband a douche-bro or nah?

At the function

A post shared by Sebastian Bear (@sebobear) on

It’s clear that a lot of people don’t really care for or about Emily Ratajkowski. I’m not here to convince you that she’s an awesome person or anything, but I’ve never thought she was absolutely terrible either. In fact, I have a sliver of affection for her because she’s not-terrible and she does stuff like raise money for Planned Parenthood. So perhaps this is my sliver of affection speaking, but I’m actually worried about Emily. Emily got surprise-married to some dude last Friday. His name is Sebastian Bear McClard. They reportedly have only been dating for less than a month.

So what’s bothering me? The suddenness of the wedding? The fact that Emily looked like she was really high in her wedding photos? The fact that Emily’s wedding outfit was an inexpensive mustard-colored suit?? Or the fact that Sebastian looks like Spencer Pratt’s older, douchier brother? I can’t decide. It’s all kind of bad.

It seems like a lot of people are getting bad vibes from Sebastian, so many outlets have been internet-investigating him. He’s about 36 or 37, he’s an actor and film producer, and he had a producer credit on Good Time, that film starring Robert Pattinson. Many of you claim that his social media is shady AF but after scrolling through his Instagram for a few minutes, I haven’t seen anything super-questionable. He mostly just seems like a bro, you know? Like a dumb frat guy. Blah.

Here are photos of Emily and Sebastian a few weeks ago at a basketball game. They had just started dating and they already looked over it. WTF is happening, Em? Blink twice if you need an escape route.

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys a drink and a game with a kiss happy mystery guy

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys a drink and a game with a kiss happy mystery guy

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

69 Responses to “So is Emily Ratajkowski’s new husband a douche-bro or nah?”

  1. HonestGirl says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:01 am

    His weird mouth is freaking me out.

    Reply
  2. DiligentDiva says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:07 am

    I hope it’s true love but given all the rumors about her it’s probably not.

    Reply
  3. Team Hardy says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:07 am

    He’s gross. Looks like that guy from the 2Ge+her band created by MTV. At least their lips match.

    Reply
  4. Yeahright says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:09 am

    You missed all the racist arseholey stuff or the cleaners deleted it all?

    Reply
  5. Anna says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I know she’s a celebrity so I don’t actually “know her” but this seems so unlike her. Like why would she marry a guy after only a few weeks???

    I’ve honestly always been a fan of Emily, I remember when #blacklivesmatter started and she was of the first celebrities to publicly support it even though at that point it was still seen as a “radical black movement”. I actually found it quite impressive because at that time people thought that supporting a movement like that would be career suicide.

    I hope this relationship works out but I have a feeling it will be annulled.

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Not sure if its been scrubbed but there were some memes around rape jokes and misogyny that were gross af

    Reply
  7. SoulSPA says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Checked out his instagram acount, don’t judge me. Gross, disgusting, violent against women. Very disturbing mainstream-wise. I hope it’s a publicity stunt. Who would want to go public with such a man? I am worried for her.

    Reply
  8. Kitten says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:11 am

    As distracting as his weird mouth is, I completely forgot about it after creeping on his IG. He is effin disgusting.

    I’ve never cared for Emily or her brand of feminism, but I actually worry for her because this douche seems like a mess. I’m not one to read too much into body language but the basketball game photos are telling in a way that’s impossible to ignore.

    He’s really repulsive and I have to side-eye any self-proclaimed feminist that would date a guy who is misogynistic.

    But again, as much as I dislike her I can’t help but worry for her. Something about the recent photos of the two of them combined with the shotgun wedding….something just seems very off. I want to preface this by saying that I am NOT saying that she is suffering from a mental illness, but this does strike me as behavior that is near-manic.

    Reply
  9. ines says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Another ‘Dead Eyes’ girl.

    Reply
  10. Naddie says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Dumb frat guy IS questionable, lol. I’d try my best to raise my non existent son to not be one.

    Reply
  11. Merritt says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:12 am

    His Instagram has MRA propaganda about women stealing sperm that also advocates for being violent towards women. He is far worse than the average douche.

    Reply
  12. KBB says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:12 am

    In some of the pictures from the basketball game he’s pulling on the neck of her sweater and she’s leaning away. He is always invading her space and she seems to be uninterested, so I don’t understand why she married him. Their body language is troubling to me, mostly his.

    Reply
  13. Hmm says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:16 am

    I don’t know who that lady is.

    Reply
  14. Juliette says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:22 am

    I don’t like her. She was so bad in Gone Girl

    Reply
  15. tracking says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:25 am

    When I see photos of them together, for some reason the “this is your brain on drugs” (with the egg dropped into a sizzling pan) PSA from my youth flashes before my eyes.

    Reply
  16. Rachel in August says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Well she’s a liar, so yes. I think he is and she deserves him.

    Reply
  17. upstatediva says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:35 am

    According to the podcast Who Weekly, both of them have artist parents. So maybe they knew each other from that world separate from the dating. I am certainly not invested enough to look into it or him. I am not so keen on EmRat, but of course I hope that things go well for her.

    Reply
  18. Yaya says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:36 am

    His liver lips really gross me out.

    Reply
  19. BooBooLaRue says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:49 am

    he reminds me of the killer in “Happy Valley”

    Reply
  20. Spring says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Deleted posts or not, that instagram hits all the asshole, douche-bro notes hard. If she looked through his account before marrying him — surely she did? — then at least she knows who she signed up with, and they can both go away now. And if she didn’t, well, bless her, she needs to take a good, hard look to see if she has to check her values at the door in order to be with him. Gross.

    Reply
  21. Dee says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:42 am

    My money is on oopsie baby.

    Reply
  22. Feedmechips says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:50 am

    He could be my douchebag ex’s identical twin, so I have no warm feelings for him.

    Reply
  23. Miss Kittles says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:51 am

    I thought that was Kendall for a minute ….

    Reply
  24. perplexed says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:53 am

    He’s not nearly as good-looking as she is. That’s what I’ve gotten from seeing the pictures.

    I’ve always wondered why people who are considered as beautiful as her need to be such attention-seekers. I suppose I’m automatically assuming she married him for attention (because, otherwise, why?).

    Reply
  25. Abby says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    2 minutes on his IG–how disgusting. I need to go take a shower.

    WHY IS SHE WITH HIM????

    Reply
  26. AssViolator says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    He looks like a Ryan Philippe impersonator

    Reply
  27. Yawn says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    if it looks like a duck… all signs point to douche-bro

    Reply
  28. trh says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    do not want

    Reply
  29. Lala says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    All I have to say is this…if my girl friend was DATING a guy with an IG account that posted the horrific crud I just saw on her husband’s…THERE WOULD BE A SERIOUS INTERVENTION!!!!

    Reply
  30. Classicmoviefan says:
    February 26, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    One commenter on datalounge claims to know him…says he’s a drug dealer moonlighting as a film producer. Usually I doubt such claims, but he’s so sick (from his insta) and she looks totally zoned out.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment