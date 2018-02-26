So is Emily Ratajkowski’s new husband a douche-bro or nah?

It’s clear that a lot of people don’t really care for or about Emily Ratajkowski. I’m not here to convince you that she’s an awesome person or anything, but I’ve never thought she was absolutely terrible either. In fact, I have a sliver of affection for her because she’s not-terrible and she does stuff like raise money for Planned Parenthood. So perhaps this is my sliver of affection speaking, but I’m actually worried about Emily. Emily got surprise-married to some dude last Friday. His name is Sebastian Bear McClard. They reportedly have only been dating for less than a month.
So what’s bothering me? The suddenness of the wedding? The fact that Emily looked like she was really high in her wedding photos? The fact that Emily’s wedding outfit was an inexpensive mustard-colored suit?? Or the fact that Sebastian looks like Spencer Pratt’s older, douchier brother? I can’t decide. It’s all kind of bad.
It seems like a lot of people are getting bad vibes from Sebastian, so many outlets have been internet-investigating him. He’s about 36 or 37, he’s an actor and film producer, and he had a producer credit on Good Time, that film starring Robert Pattinson. Many of you claim that his social media is shady AF but after scrolling through his Instagram for a few minutes, I haven’t seen anything super-questionable. He mostly just seems like a bro, you know? Like a dumb frat guy. Blah.
Here are photos of Emily and Sebastian a few weeks ago at a basketball game. They had just started dating and they already looked over it. WTF is happening, Em? Blink twice if you need an escape route.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.
His weird mouth is freaking me out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am scared of his lips
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is his mouth deformed? It’s as if an alien life form plopped onto his face. Brain bleach stat!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope it’s true love but given all the rumors about her it’s probably not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that she broke up with her ex in January and married this dude February makes me think she’s been dating him a while and there was overlap.
He looks like a glass bowl, and his insta pre-cleanup doesn’t change my mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or she married the first guy she came across after the break up to “punish” the ex. I don’t know why people do this, it always ends horribly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His custom rings with her initials make me think there is a lot of overlap. We ordered custom wedding rings and it took longer than three weeks to make them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men who act that passionate, romantic and intense and rush commitments very shortly into their relationships are way, way more likely to be abusers. I am worried for her. This is the charming phase, next comes controlling…then worse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree with you, Pinetree. Been there. He already looks controlling just by the way he hangs on her. Yuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s gross. Looks like that guy from the 2Ge+her band created by MTV. At least their lips match.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This… damn you have me laughing my a$$ off!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You missed all the racist arseholey stuff or the cleaners deleted it all?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about the rapey excuses and jokes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is all still at the W magazine article about them, just had a look and none of it is good.
https://www.wmagazine.com/story/emily-ratajkowski-new-husband-sebastian-bear-mcclard
With thanks to Magnoliarose for the link from yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG he is such a pig. Next.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Err … it’s all still there, isn’t it? It’s one of the more vile IG accounts. I need some tea to cleanse my palate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read it yesterday, and then scrolled through today and stuff has definitely been deleted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His IG is sickening. Won’t end well
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know she’s a celebrity so I don’t actually “know her” but this seems so unlike her. Like why would she marry a guy after only a few weeks???
I’ve honestly always been a fan of Emily, I remember when #blacklivesmatter started and she was of the first celebrities to publicly support it even though at that point it was still seen as a “radical black movement”. I actually found it quite impressive because at that time people thought that supporting a movement like that would be career suicide.
I hope this relationship works out but I have a feeling it will be annulled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hasn’t he used the n-word several times? Emily is ok with that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he had an illustration making fun of rape with a man kicking a woman in the crotch. N word. Racist. Misogyny.
Such a catch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s very likely an abuser. Abusers generally rush commitments and act very intensely romantic in the beginning. Him being misogynistic and racist is more red flags. Run girl!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is exactly like her though. She is always trying to get publicity and the nude pictures aren’t cutting it anymore. And considering this guy has some racist posts, her support of POC is now questionable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure if its been scrubbed but there were some memes around rape jokes and misogyny that were gross af
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Checked out his instagram acount, don’t judge me. Gross, disgusting, violent against women. Very disturbing mainstream-wise. I hope it’s a publicity stunt. Who would want to go public with such a man? I am worried for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was sickening stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As distracting as his weird mouth is, I completely forgot about it after creeping on his IG. He is effin disgusting.
I’ve never cared for Emily or her brand of feminism, but I actually worry for her because this douche seems like a mess. I’m not one to read too much into body language but the basketball game photos are telling in a way that’s impossible to ignore.
He’s really repulsive and I have to side-eye any self-proclaimed feminist that would date a guy who is misogynistic.
But again, as much as I dislike her I can’t help but worry for her. Something about the recent photos of the two of them combined with the shotgun wedding….something just seems very off. I want to preface this by saying that I am NOT saying that she is suffering from a mental illness, but this does strike me as behavior that is near-manic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m wondering if she’s pregnant and that’s why she got married so quickly. But idk if she wants to screw up her modeling career by having a baby thing young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well she doesn’t have that much work, right ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t have much of a career, and plenty of models have babies and still model. Natalia V. is always pregnant it seems but works, she has five children. Jordan has a child. Adriana Lima does. Loads of others. Heidi Klum did. Stephanie Seymour had one young.
A baby doesn’t matter if you stay in shape.
I hope she isn’t pregnant. This guy is not father material.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s 26. Not exactly young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bahati Prinsloo just had her second kid lol. She still models. Candice Sweonpole had a baby and is pregnant again, so did Rosie HW. Let’s not forget Doutzen Kroes. They all still have banging bodies and had babies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hollz – if 26 isn’t young then what is???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
26 is young but not crazy young to start a family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree it seems like a manic episode (my dad is bipolar and his mania always included falling head over heels in love with some woman, until he got treatment and medication).
Something here seems sinister. I hope she’s okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another ‘Dead Eyes’ girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dumb frat guy IS questionable, lol. I’d try my best to raise my non existent son to not be one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His Instagram has MRA propaganda about women stealing sperm that also advocates for being violent towards women. He is far worse than the average douche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS. This guy is dangerous. Full stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In some of the pictures from the basketball game he’s pulling on the neck of her sweater and she’s leaning away. He is always invading her space and she seems to be uninterested, so I don’t understand why she married him. Their body language is troubling to me, mostly his.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know who that lady is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I don’t know her.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like her. She was so bad in Gone Girl
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I see photos of them together, for some reason the “this is your brain on drugs” (with the egg dropped into a sizzling pan) PSA from my youth flashes before my eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well she’s a liar, so yes. I think he is and she deserves him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to the podcast Who Weekly, both of them have artist parents. So maybe they knew each other from that world separate from the dating. I am certainly not invested enough to look into it or him. I am not so keen on EmRat, but of course I hope that things go well for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His liver lips really gross me out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. Yuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really not a good term to use.
https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/liver_lips
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had no idea, thank you for alerting me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s good that these terms have become so outdated that many don’t even know they ever held such horrible connotations. Good reminder, tho.
Also, her lips looks extremely unnatural. That’s what is so jarring. A person’s natural facial features rarely seem out of place or so weird looking on that person. It is the beauty of individuality and difference which I wish were more appreciated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he reminds me of the killer in “Happy Valley”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I was wondering why he looked so familiar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Deleted posts or not, that instagram hits all the asshole, douche-bro notes hard. If she looked through his account before marrying him — surely she did? — then at least she knows who she signed up with, and they can both go away now. And if she didn’t, well, bless her, she needs to take a good, hard look to see if she has to check her values at the door in order to be with him. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her values? She lies about her boob job, swearing they’re real. They’re not … real boobs don’t have corners and sometimes her implant scars show up. Never mind the huge gap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My money is on oopsie baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He could be my douchebag ex’s identical twin, so I have no warm feelings for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that was Kendall for a minute ….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not nearly as good-looking as she is. That’s what I’ve gotten from seeing the pictures.
I’ve always wondered why people who are considered as beautiful as her need to be such attention-seekers. I suppose I’m automatically assuming she married him for attention (because, otherwise, why?).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2 minutes on his IG–how disgusting. I need to go take a shower.
WHY IS SHE WITH HIM????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like a Ryan Philippe impersonator
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really is a mix of the worst features of some awful Hollywood people. Plus he has such a shining personality, what could go wrong for our dear Itssohardtobehot Emily 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if it looks like a duck… all signs point to douche-bro
Report this comment as spam or abuse
do not want
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I have to say is this…if my girl friend was DATING a guy with an IG account that posted the horrific crud I just saw on her husband’s…THERE WOULD BE A SERIOUS INTERVENTION!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole thing has me wondering, where are her friends and family?? Does she have people in her life, because she definitely needs an intervention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One commenter on datalounge claims to know him…says he’s a drug dealer moonlighting as a film producer. Usually I doubt such claims, but he’s so sick (from his insta) and she looks totally zoned out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse