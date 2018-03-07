Meghan Markle’s shady half-sister’s ex-husband is chiming in, because why not?

Meghan Markle’s half-siblings won’t stop talking sh-t about her. They won’t stop running to the press – specifically, the British press – with their every thought and opinion. The British tabloids have been publishing all of it, because it’s like a shady American soap opera for their readers, I suppose. Say what you will about the Duchess of Cambridge’s dodgy uncle Gary, but he basically only offers up one public comment a year. At this point, three months before Meghan and Harry’s wedding, we’ve heard from various half-brothers and half-sisters dozens of times.
When Meghan’s half-brother went to In Touch Weekly to tell his story about how Meghan ignores him, he provided emails from his lawyer where his lawyer was like “I’ve been in touch with the palace and Meghan says you’re ‘distant family’ and she doesn’t care.” Which I believe is true – Meghan barely knows these people and she owes them nothing. She can cut ties completely now that they’re all showing their asses on a weekly basis and trying to sell her out. Well, now her half-sister’s ex-husband (for real) is speaking, and he’s saying that for sure, Meg’s half-sister is super-shady.
Prince Harry and Meghan have been warned not to invite the bride-to-be’s ‘fame hungry’ half-sister to the royal wedding by her ex-husband. Scott Rasmussen, 58, who is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said that his ‘pushy’ former wife Samantha Markle was never as close to Meghan as she claims she was. He described Samantha as the ‘last person who should be at Windsor Castle’, and said that Harry and Meghan ‘need to know the truth about her’. Samantha, 53 – who has the same father as Meghan – has been vocal in the media about her relationship with Meghan, and is writing a book with the working title The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.
Speaking to The Mirror, Scott said he believed that ex-model Samantha was ‘jealous’ of younger sister Meghan.
‘Samantha’s the pushy one,’ he said. ‘I believe she resented Meghan because she had the life Samantha always wanted and she was jealous. Harry and Meghan need to know the truth about her. She’s the last person who should be at Windsor Castle.’
Describing what Meghan was like as a teenager, he added: ‘She was all class and so polite, everything Samantha wanted to be.”
Scott, who is a firearms expert working on Margot Robbie’s new film, added that he believed Samantha should be ‘sent to the Tower of London’ if he she comes to the UK. Scott married Samantha in 1998, after they met while they were both working as actors but split in 2003. The couple share son Noel, who is now 19. Samantha has hit back at Scott’s comments, telling The Mirror that her ex-husband was trying to ‘take advantage of my sister’s high profile’.
Samantha, who is Thomas Markle’s second child from his first marriage to Roslyn, has reportedly not spoken to half-sister Meghan for three years.
These people need to stop. When they get a call from So-and-So-at-The-Daily-Whatever, they need to just hang up the phone. I get that this guy is “on Meghan’s side” but he’s not telling her anything she didn’t already know long ago: that these people are terrible and she doesn’t need them in her life. I have distant cousins whom I’ve only met once or twice and even they wouldn’t sell me out this thoroughly.
Looking forward to the wedding!!!
Whoa working actors? That’s probably half the problem right there. even without Meghan marrying Harry…..her having an actual acting career beyond bit parts may have contributed to the cray spilling out now.
Using MM as a bridge to take their bitterness for each other to the press. Both seem not great. The lawyer is a piece of work.
Meghan probably knows all she needs to. Nothing else should be said. This family… caricature builds of Disney villians
Crazy thought, but does anyone else think that a tabloid will hire one of Meghan’s shady siblings as a “ special correspondent “ for the wedding? I can see one of them reporting on the wedding and making some catty comments about not being invited
Oh god. Samantha probably has a suitcase already packed. Even if she cannot score a visa, she will get her face on a TV screen on that day. Then she will post all kinds of passive aggressive nonsense on her twitter. Shyte human beings are always predictable.
You just know The Daily Mail will pay to fly her over and picture her just at the edge of the crowd doing a “sad” face, with the forgotten/abandoned sister narrative at full tilt.
Don’t forget the split screen, with Meghan and Harry looking all happy and in love. Next to her sister moaning about how she wishes she could have been at the church to share her special day
Gag
I would swear that I read that some tabloid did hire her to give background, but the palace must’ve asserted pressure, or promised a future interview, because that shizz is nowhere to be found anymore.
I could just see Sister Pushy showing up at Heathrow, and not being allowed in the country: “Insufficient VISA papers! NEXT!” Lol
Poor Meg…what a “family”.
Her half-sister Samantha has already said she would go as a correspondent if she isn’t invited to the wedding so that’s a real possibility. I really wish the tabloids wouldn’t give this woman the time of day. Obviously her crazy sells but she is clearly unhinged and incredibly jealous of Meghan.
However we have not heard from “various” half-siblings, it’s only the same two. Samantha, her wheel-chair bound half-sister who is crazy, and Thomas, Samantha’s full-blood brother. It’s not like Meghan has an army of 20+ half-siblings coming out of the woodwork, it’s basically those two and their assorted relatives. Which might make it sound like Meghan has an army of half-siblings but it’s the half-siblings relatives who are also chiming in. If Meghan has more half-siblings, they have not made themselves known.
Thomas is a half brother. He and MM only share a father. Thomas is a full brother to Crazy Samantha. MM is an only child (Doria and Thomas Markle).
Let’s all enjoy the messy show. It is no reflection on MM.
MM, you’ve come a long way, baby.
Indeed she has. In my view, she has very, very few chinks in her amour – I don’t give 2 sh*ts about her being divorced, an actress, ex boyfriend, ex-husband….whatever.
Except for this. This is her weakest link. This deeply trashy, desperate, inexhaustible “family”. In reality, just a half sister and brother, but with the presence of a dozen, cheap jerry springer guests.
I can’t imagine how embarrassing it must be to have these sorts of people attached to you forever – like an incurable boil that you have to keep lancing, over and over and over again.
Excuse the imagery.
For those two, it’s the *perfect* image (grimace).
This is how he publicly talks about the mother of his son? Just tasteless all around.
I think he’s being very generous. She’s the very definition of the word TRASH. And I normally detest using that word to describe anyone, but in her case, no other word in my vocabulary encapsulates her better.
I agree with you but that’s still his kid’s mom, you know?. For the kid’s sake, I think it would be better to vent in private.
Reporters should be asking Sam, why none of her children want contact with her?
Focusing on Meghan to line her pockets, is more important.
The brother’s lawyer most likely dumped him, when he realized there is no golden goose at Kensington Palace, to pay his fees.
Just hope they don’t try to tag on to the father, when he is coming over for Meghan’s baptism/confirmation.
And guess who’s not coming to the baptism/confirmation? These two backstabbing siblings. Their non invites to this important event confirms they are not invited to the wedding.
Correction……they aren’t backstabbers. These ones stab you in the belly (or preferably heart) all the time, making eye contact to make sure you know who’s doing the stabbing.
Lovely. And its a bit rich to slam the ex for correctly pointing out the obvious (not this story but the sister’s response).
As luke danes would say “nothing like a wedding to screw up a family”
Talk about thirsty fame ho-ing.
Nothing brings out crazy relatives like a wedding. It’s like kicking a fire ant mound. And about as pleasant.
Wonder how much they get paid for these stories.
Are her relatives hoping Meghan gets dumped? They are really going after her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” Samantha has hit back at Scott’s comments, telling The Mirror that her ex-husband was trying to ‘take advantage of my sister’s high profile’.
This f^*king See You Next Tuesday! HE is taking advantage of her sisters profile??? You wrote a damn book while she was only a girlfriend because you wanted to make sure it hit the stores before a potential breakup. But nooooo, he is the one taking advantage of your sisters profile.
Narcissistic Personality Disorder is obvious.
“
That comment, right!? Delivered without irony.. amazing.
And the sense of entitlement to her fame as well……
Meghan knows her half siblings are low lives, the ex hasn’t added anything new. It’s out that Meghan will have her baptism/confirmation this month and her mother and father are coming to the UK for the ceremonies. Yes her father, the man her half sister Samantha has been telling the press Meghan has turned her back on. Either Meghan is paying for her dad’s plane ticket from Mexico or he’s buying it himself, smashing another claim of the shady half sister that their father is destitute.
Once you become rich or famous or both, all sorts of “family” suddenly know you and decide to talk about you. This speaks volumes on the shadiness they have.
Looking forward to seeing Kate work now that MM is on the scene. That is what I find hilarious.
I know!!! It is crazy, and they think that they are owed a piece of the pie just cause. I remember Michael Jordan’s sister complaining that the house he bought her wasn’t grand enough. It was a nice middle-class house, paid for outright but NOOOOO. He’s the one working hard, and suffering pulled this and torn that for the money he made. But she was nervy and angry that he was living large, and she wasn’t.
If I recall correctly going on television was a poor decision, and he cut her off for good.
LOL that he is the one taking advantage of Meghan’s high profile.
Sure Jan.
Oh I’m sure NOW they’ll all get invited. Christ, these people.
Siblings are the best aren’t they.
I’ve got two but once our parents are gone I will have nothing to do with them too.
I’ve got one, and unfortunately, I can’t stand her. When our parents are gone, I doubt we’ll keep it touch unless she needs me to lend her money or help with her kids.
Meghans not the only one with nasty siblings
I hope both of you will consider limiting if not cutting off contact with draining siblings. They usually don’t mellow or improve their behavior with age.
Yep same with my oldest brother. Sad, but very common.
The best move I ever made was accepting that while we can’t pick our families at birth, we can choose our family as adults. Family should be about mutual love and respect, a refuge from the cruel world that gives confidence to move around and survive in the cruel world. When I realized total strangers were much kinder than my own family, I walked, and doors opened to the family I was meant to have and love. The Royal Family has been very welcoming to Meghan Markle, and I wish her all happiness with her new family. Her birth family (her mother exempted) continues to embarrass itself with barely disguised jealousy and a need to wrest control over Meghan’s narrative and her destiny. Won’t work. MM’s leaving them well behind for grand new adventures.
I have family that would be that bad. They are losers with no ambition or moral compasses and are insanely jealous of anyone else’s success. They are 3rd cousins, but they live close to the closest blood relatives, so they managed to pop on by when I came to visit unannounced much too often for my comfort.
My older siblings are very distant to that entire side of the family since they remember the fights and hurt and don’t even try to hide their disdain. Therefore they knew to skip them and target me.
They were always hitting me up for money and favors. I was around 19 or 20 when they started, and these are grown men who are much older and should know better. But I was naive, and I wanted to keep the peace so I could see the family I did like and spend time with my Mamere who I just love to the ground. They would ask for loans, and I would give it, but they never paid me back except once, and later I found out it was my Mamere trying to pay me back because she was afraid I wouldn’t talk or visit her anymore. She has nothing and never had much of anything. They didn’t care. They took advantage of her and bullied her and even tried to find a way to take over her house. The idiots didn’t realize my parents know how some of them are and have her finances protected and the house will revert back to my parents when she passes because SHE wanted it that way. THAT is how low down they are. No shame.
That is just a mere fraction of their ugly behavior. Oh, and they stole checks from her, got caught and actually became hostile and blamed my parents for their crime!
So now they are raging racists, sexist and proudly deplorable. MAGA merched to the hilt even though they once said New Yorkers where a bunch of (insert racist, bigoted slurs for gays, minorities, Jews, immigrants).
I know how Meghan must feel in a way. Not on such a large public scale of course but I am sure they just confirmed her suspicions about them and now can feel better about ignoring them and cutting them loose for good.
It’s interesting how different siblings can be. I don’t have siblings, but watched my parents (very responsible, easy going) deal with the drama. The gossips, bossy ones who wanted to instruct everyone else what to do, etc. My dad wanted to stop seeing them once his parents were gone, but was just too nice to cut off contact.
Both my parents told me several times (especially near the end of their lives) to be glad I didn’t have siblings. If I could have had a reasonable, unselfish sibling, that would be fine. But it seems those are few and far between.
Same. I have a greedy, seedy half sibling who would totally pull a Samantha.
Oh but Meghan MUST have done something to piss people off!!1! /sarcasm
I hope she continues to live a relatively happy and fulfilling life with leeches like this out of her life.
What the hell is wrong with people? Leave her alone. It’s like they just want to be included and can’t understand why they’re not, but their behavior is indicative of a pattern that explains precisely why they’re not. Some f’ing people, man.
Omg, leave the poor woman alone.
Note to her family: Next time a reporter calls, just say, “I wish everyone all the best. No further comment.”
This is exactly what would happen if I gained sudden fame & fortune. I completely sympathize with Meghan, but she’s dealt with these people all of her life, so I think she’ll be fine. And she’s lucky to have such a great relationship with her mother.
