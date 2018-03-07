Meghan Markle’s shady half-sister’s ex-husband is chiming in, because why not?

Meghan Markle’s half-siblings won’t stop talking sh-t about her. They won’t stop running to the press – specifically, the British press – with their every thought and opinion. The British tabloids have been publishing all of it, because it’s like a shady American soap opera for their readers, I suppose. Say what you will about the Duchess of Cambridge’s dodgy uncle Gary, but he basically only offers up one public comment a year. At this point, three months before Meghan and Harry’s wedding, we’ve heard from various half-brothers and half-sisters dozens of times.

When Meghan’s half-brother went to In Touch Weekly to tell his story about how Meghan ignores him, he provided emails from his lawyer where his lawyer was like “I’ve been in touch with the palace and Meghan says you’re ‘distant family’ and she doesn’t care.” Which I believe is true – Meghan barely knows these people and she owes them nothing. She can cut ties completely now that they’re all showing their asses on a weekly basis and trying to sell her out. Well, now her half-sister’s ex-husband (for real) is speaking, and he’s saying that for sure, Meg’s half-sister is super-shady.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been warned not to invite the bride-to-be’s ‘fame hungry’ half-sister to the royal wedding by her ex-husband. Scott Rasmussen, 58, who is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said that his ‘pushy’ former wife Samantha Markle was never as close to Meghan as she claims she was. He described Samantha as the ‘last person who should be at Windsor Castle’, and said that Harry and Meghan ‘need to know the truth about her’. Samantha, 53 – who has the same father as Meghan – has been vocal in the media about her relationship with Meghan, and is writing a book with the working title The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. Speaking to The Mirror, Scott said he believed that ex-model Samantha was ‘jealous’ of younger sister Meghan. ‘Samantha’s the pushy one,’ he said. ‘I believe she resented Meghan because she had the life Samantha always wanted and she was jealous. Harry and Meghan need to know the truth about her. She’s the last person who should be at Windsor Castle.’ Describing what Meghan was like as a teenager, he added: ‘She was all class and so polite, everything Samantha wanted to be.” Scott, who is a firearms expert working on Margot Robbie’s new film, added that he believed Samantha should be ‘sent to the Tower of London’ if he she comes to the UK. Scott married Samantha in 1998, after they met while they were both working as actors but split in 2003. The couple share son Noel, who is now 19. Samantha has hit back at Scott’s comments, telling The Mirror that her ex-husband was trying to ‘take advantage of my sister’s high profile’. Samantha, who is Thomas Markle’s second child from his first marriage to Roslyn, has reportedly not spoken to half-sister Meghan for three years.

These people need to stop. When they get a call from So-and-So-at-The-Daily-Whatever, they need to just hang up the phone. I get that this guy is “on Meghan’s side” but he’s not telling her anything she didn’t already know long ago: that these people are terrible and she doesn’t need them in her life. I have distant cousins whom I’ve only met once or twice and even they wouldn’t sell me out this thoroughly.