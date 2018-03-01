Opinion: Gary Oldman doesn’t deserve the Best Actor Oscar for ‘The Darkest Hour’

Last November, I made a gossip-prediction about the Best Actor Oscar race. My prediction hasn’t come true. I’m sorry! To be fair, it felt like my gossip-prediction mojo was “off” all of 2017. I’ve regained my sense of prediction-equilibrium this year, especially when I called the Justin Theroux-Jennifer Aniston divorce. Anyway, my gossip prediction last November was that Gary Oldman would not have an easy-going Oscar campaign for The Darkest Hour. I was wrong: he’s had the easiest f–king ride throughout his campaign, picking up every major award thus far, and he’s 99.9999% guaranteed to win the Best Actor Oscar on Sunday. What happened? I think I forgot that Gary Oldman is an older white dude and they always get “passes,” plus I grossly overestimated how much people would care about the allegations that he brutalized his ex-wife, and how much people would not care that he gave that problematic AF interview in 2014.
So because Oldman is a shoo-in, I thought I should actually sit down and watch The Darkest Hour, even though the trailers made it look like a parody of “this is the dumb Hollywood movie which will win an Oscar because it’s about WWII and a historical figure.” Guess what? This movie is trash. If you haven’t seen it yet, don’t watch it. It’s AWFUL. It reminds me a lot of Meryl Streep winning an Oscar for The Iron Lady, another f–king awful movie about a “British historical figure.” Older Oscar voters love that sh-t – they love it when older actors wear a sh-t ton of prosthetics and act like a cartoon of the actual historical figure they’re supposed to be playing authentically. The Iron Lady was unwatchable to me, and The Darkest Hour was almost as bad.
I can’t decide what pissed me off more: the gross historical inaccuracies or the fact that Gary Oldman was, in fact, garbage in this role. They made such a big f–king deal about the makeup and Oldman’s “transformation” – leaving aside the fact that they should have simply hired an actor who looked more like Churchill from the start – that it was a bit disconcerting to realize that OH RIGHT you can’t slap makeup on a sh-tty performance and expect it to be good. Oldman’s prosthetic-heavy face looked weird and “off” throughout the film, and despite the fact that he wore body-bulking pillows/fat suits, he didn’t even bother to carry himself like a larger man. It was obvious throughout that he was a slender man wearing a fat suit and prosthetics on his face. As for all of the work Oldman supposedly did trying to get Churchill’s voice right – he did not. I’ve heard those Churchill speeches. Oldman didn’t get his voice at all. And he’s going to win an Oscar for this. People are going to be SO embarrassed about this in a year, just like Meryl’s win for The Iron Lady has not held up at all.
Also: the whole Oscar campaign is based on “he wore a lot of makeup and transformed himself” (see below) – but, AGAIN, the makeup and prosthetics were not good. Plus, we need to stop giving actors Oscars for wearing f–king makeup.
Gary Oldman's transformation into Winston Churchill took 13 makeup tests, 48 consecutive shooting days, 200 hours in the makeup chair, and one incredible Oscar-nominated Hair & Makeup team. #DarkestHour pic.twitter.com/CIf6bgQYeH
i thought he did then saw john lithgow do the part justice with more acting less makeup, now i dont think so
John Lithgow is amazing as hell in every role. Dude does not get enough love, imo.
Hell, I don’t in general particularly even like Lithgow and I thought he was brilliant as Churchill in The Crown. The Darkest Hour was poorly made, self-conscious (“Look at all this historicity — we’re being so profound!”), often boring, and you could see Oldman acting all the way through it. He is a talented actor (and apparently a shit human being), but in The Darkest Hour he was not acting, he was impersonating. One thumb down, the other thumb in his eye.
Eh. A lot of Oscar winners didn’t deserve their Oscar win for the right movie role but got the win in the next nomination anyway because they’re ‘due’ for not getting it the last time. It’s not new. If you are loved by the Oscar voters, you’ll get nominations after nominations even if that celeb doesn’t deserve it in that role.
Like Julianne Moore winning for “Still Alice” . Rosamund Pike was so robbed.
Yeah, it shoul be for that one particular role but it isn’t. He’s getting a career Oscar because of his incredible performances in the past.
Timothee Chalamet should win. I thought he was amazing in Call Me By Your Name.
OK…*shrug*…but he’s going to win. It’s always cute when people try to make some case that Oscars should be about merit. They’re not. They never were.
Plus he’s not winning for Darkest Hour. He’s winning for Sid and Nancy, and True Romance, and State of Grace, and Nil by Mouth, etc. It’s the classic Oscar career achievement award (See also: Al Pacino, Paul Newman etc.). Same old same old.
This^ And add to that Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, when it was said throughout the campaign that this was his first nomination. Oldman wants this very badly.
And thanks for the movie review, but I wasn’t going to see it anyway.
Personally, I don’t think his body of work is that strong to begin with. He’s never been one of my “how does he not have an Oscar?” picks. More like “why should he?”
It’s a crap film and not one of his better performances but it’s palatable to the Academy and he’s ‘owed’. That’s why half the acting winners win. They get looked over for years doing great, challenging work, then when they finally do some safe, boring, paint by numbers film they win as sort of a culmulative prize.
It should be Timothée or DDL, but DDL isn’t ‘owed’ anymore and Timothée has years to work up to being ‘owed’.
It’s a garbage system that rewards mediocrity at least half the time. Always has been.
And that’s why Denzel got his nomination this time, for a movie that I would bet not many voters even watched.
Gary Oldman is not winning the Oscar for “The Darkest Hour”. It is career achievement Oscar. Jullianne Moore got it for “Still Alice”. Would anybody say it was the best performance of Moore or of the year? It was for her career. If it was just based on the performances, Timothee Chalamet would take home an Oscar.
I agree that Julianne Moore got the Oscar for the body of work, but I’d like to point out that her performance in ‘Still Alice’ was actually very good. She did amazing work in that film. Oldman did not do amazing work in ‘The Darkest Hour’.
I am not saying it was bad. There are many actors that won for good enough performances. I did not watch “The Darkest Hour” yet so I won’t comment on Oldman’s performance in this movie. I was just pointing out that it is very typical of The academy to award OK to good performances if actors have good body of work.( other examples Leonardo Dicaprio in “The Ravenent”, Sandra Bullock in “The Blind Side” etc. ) I don’t think anybody can deny that Oldman had one hell of a career, portrayed many iconic characters and gave great performances.
Aside from that, I just noticed Gary Oldman is the second actor that is going to win an award for portraying Churchill this year. Churchill is having a year and as an Indian descent woman I don’t know how to feel about that. LOL.
I was blown away by Julianne’s performance in Still Alice. She never overacted. It was a beautifully nuanced performance.
She was really fantastic. And the Oscars will absolutely still snub you even if you “deserve” it (see: Benning, Annette).
Timothee Chalamet , Daniel Day-Lewis or Daniel Kaluuya are so much more deserving.
They’re giving him the award because of his “body of work”.
The case of Timothee makes me mad, I mean, I know his going to get a lot of work but he really should win for his perfomance, reminds of Leo with “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”, he should have won for that movie and then they gave him the Oscar for that movie that wasn’t his best work by any meanings.
John Lithgows portrayal of Winston was incredible. INCREDIBLE. I refuse to watch the darkest hour (looks like a pile of garbage). But honestly, are we really shocked that he’s going to win for this? Isn’t like 80% of the academy voters white guys over 70?
The best performanceS this year were timothée and Daniel kaluuya. Hands down. But it’s not about who is best is it? I hate it! I want the Oscars to actually be about who’s the best!
The movie was bloody awful. His makeup wasn’t good either. It was so obvious he had on prosthetics and his acting was horrible too. Viola Davis was robbed in 2012 when Meryl Streep won for The Iron Lady and no doubt another actor will be robbed when Gary Oldman inevitably wins this year. He’s completely undeserving of the nomination, let alone winning.
Omg, a thousand amens to your “Plus, we need to stop giving actors Oscars for wearing f–king makeup.” I know, right, wtf, Academy? These are people in the industry who are supposed to understand the challenges and artistry of ACTING and they keep issuing the acting prizes like they’re weight loss/gain and make-up awards.
For me, giving it to Kidman in The Hours falls into this category, too. She’s been brilliant in a dozen other movies (loved her in The Others, especially, where she basically performs an emotional symphony over the full length of the film); but let’s reward her for being brave enough to put on a big rubber nose and not be 100% pretty in her scenes.
Another example- Johnny Depp in Black Mass, 2015, playing Whitey Bulgar got a lot of attention for putting on a bald cap and wearing blue contacts. Horrible movie made worse by the painful looking very fake blues eyes. It was distracting, not transformative.
The Oscars are like the Miss America pageant now. I couldn’t get on board the whole Oscars so White outrage last year because it’s like getting mad at the Lawrence Welk Show’s lack of diversity. They’re just not relevant anymore. People seem to talk about it out of obligation more so than anything else and who won what is forgotten within weeks.
As people have said above, it’s rarely about quality. Sandra Bullock has an Oscar for THE BLIND SIDE. And that’s just the first one that came to mind, but the list of Oscars won for anything besides acting is endless.
Charlize Theron for Monster – whole lot of prosthetics to hide attractive she is.
Nicole Kidman – huge incredibly fake nose as Virginia Woolf in The Hours.
This is not like the first time make up gets someone an Oscar. Also, as others have pointed out, hardly the first time an actor gets one for previous roles that have been overlooked.
I always felt Julianne’s performance was far more compelling than Nicole’s in The Hours.
He should have won for Tinker Taylor.
What hack is responsible for thie horrid Churchill makeup?!
I think people put too much stock in these types of awards. It’s an Oscar (or GG, or SAG, or BAFTA, or…), not the friggin Nobel Peace Prize. They’re *entertainment* awards. I mean, yes, it’s an art form and filmmaking is an important & relevant art form, but at the end of day someone winning (or not winning) an Oscar is not going to have a major impact on society or the world at large. Debates and discussions do happen during the thick of it, but once awards season is over everyone pretty much moves on and that’s that. Most people really don’t give a sh*t about who or what is winning awards, or the social commentaries and controversies. And this is coming from a hardcore movie-lover who hasn’t missed an Oscar broadcast in over 20 years.
I don,’t think Oldman’s performance was worthy of an Oscar (John Lithgow was so good there is no point to ever have another Churchill’s performance) but to say it was garbage is a bit much…
Churchill was a fascinating, complicated man and he’s been portrayed by many outstanding actors. Lithgow’s performance on THE CROWN was spectacular.
Oldman’s performance was nothing special and the makeup was far too obvious.
The movie was also nothing special. How Churchill navigated the victory in WWII is an amazing story. The movie didn’t get beyond the surface and came off very bloated and pleased with itself. Felt like a BBC documentary from the 1970s.
As for his personal life, I too am genuinely surprised that there’s been so little discussion of his personal life and the many ugly stories about his abusive behavior.
Ironically, his ex-wife is Lesley Manville who stole every frame of PHANTOM THREAD as the designer’s sister.
I totally agree SJF. The whole history of that time is facinating without having to invent a load of tiresome ‘heart tugging’ nonsense. I loathed the film and thought it was like a crappy British Sunday evening mini series shown on ITV, it looked cheap and the script was woeful. Lily Jame’s character was particularly annoying.
Agree Gary Oldman is winning for his body of work, not this performance. I would be so delighted if Daniel Kaluuya won, that was such an amazing performance I think. Subtle and clever, not like this bloated Churchill tripe.
The make up job for Darkest Hour looks SUPER creepy. I was legit shocked when I saw the first trailer that this was an Oscar buzz performance. His face looks weird and rubbery and half animated.
