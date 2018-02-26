“Reese Witherspoon cleaned her own star on the Walk of Fame” links
  • February 26, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Reese Witherspoon visited & cleaned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this weekend. A little bit of self-love. [Buzzfeed]
Diane Guerrero is a pretty lady in a bad dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Ew, Joshua Jackson & Jennifer Aniston would make a terrible couple. [LaineyGossip]
I love these American curlers who won gold! [Dlisted]
Please be nice to the blue house from Lady Bird. [Pajiba]
What was happening with Daniel Craig’s face at the BAFTAs? [Wonderwall]
“A Russian Athlete Doped” is an evergreen headline. [The Blemish]
Joy-Anna Duggar is still preg, apparently. [Starcasm]
Kelly Dodd is calling somebody a douchebag. [Reality Tea]
Jezebel spent time (sad time) in Nazi Richard Spencer’s hotel room. [Jezebel]

EE British Academy Film Awards gala dinner held at Grosvenor House

 

22 Responses to ““Reese Witherspoon cleaned her own star on the Walk of Fame” links”

  1. Jamie42 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Craig suddenly looks his age–what happened?

    Reply
  2. stinky says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    when youre walkin on Hollywood Blvd, youre srsly slumming it :) its no fun.

    Reply
  3. HelloSunshine says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Was anyone actually wondering about another Duggar pregnancy? I clicked the article and it said fans are on edge? Lol

    Reply
  4. Penfold says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    That is a beautiful blue house. I think the Lady Bird fans will be a lot more respectful to the property than fans of let’s say, American Horror Story Murder House. How creepy/aggravating/infuriating would it be to have strangers walking right up to your house all the time bothering you?

    Must be the same for the Goonies house, too. Admire from afar, fans!

    Reply
  5. BreeInSEA says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    I think it’s funny she cleaned it. I probably would have done the same ha.

    Reply
  6. Kitty says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Can anybody tell me why I have a profile picture here that I’ve never seen before and didn’t put on here? I’m so confused

    Reply
  7. tracking says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    She’s gearing up for ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ promo work (I CANNOT WAIT!). This was a cute, funny way to get that ball rolling.

    Reply
  8. Megan says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Joy-Anna had the baby on Friday. People had the story and pics. His name is Gideon and he was over ten pounds!

    Reply
  9. stinky says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Pick Flick!
    (forever love that movie!)

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Joshua Jackson and Aniston? Just no.

    Reply
  11. LP says:
    February 26, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    The last thing Joshua Jackson needs is to get tangled up with another head case like Jen Aniston. Plus he wasted enough of his time and life with Diane and has said that he wants a family. Ol Jen is too old.

    Reply
  12. Scarlett says:
    February 26, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    I read that Joy Duggar did have the baby on 23rd, a boy, Gideon Martyn.

    P.S. I am a little embarrassed I know all this but it popped up on my Insta feed through commentsbycelebs, for real!! LOL

    Reply

