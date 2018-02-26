“Reese Witherspoon cleaned her own star on the Walk of Fame” links

Reese Witherspoon visited & cleaned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this weekend. A little bit of self-love. [Buzzfeed]
Diane Guerrero is a pretty lady in a bad dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Ew, Joshua Jackson & Jennifer Aniston would make a terrible couple. [LaineyGossip]
I love these American curlers who won gold! [Dlisted]
Please be nice to the blue house from Lady Bird. [Pajiba]
What was happening with Daniel Craig’s face at the BAFTAs? [Wonderwall]
“A Russian Athlete Doped” is an evergreen headline. [The Blemish]
Joy-Anna Duggar is still preg, apparently. [Starcasm]
Kelly Dodd is calling somebody a douchebag. [Reality Tea]
Jezebel spent time (sad time) in Nazi Richard Spencer’s hotel room. [Jezebel]
Craig suddenly looks his age–what happened?
Wow, I saw the photo and thought he looks like Jeff Sessions. That is NOT a compliment.
Izzy…omg I can’t unsee that lmao!
To me, it looks like he got an eyebrow lift. Could be Botox. But man, he looks so different when we can see his eyes more, and not in a good way.
when youre walkin on Hollywood Blvd, youre srsly slumming it its no fun.
Was anyone actually wondering about another Duggar pregnancy? I clicked the article and it said fans are on edge? Lol
That is a beautiful blue house. I think the Lady Bird fans will be a lot more respectful to the property than fans of let’s say, American Horror Story Murder House. How creepy/aggravating/infuriating would it be to have strangers walking right up to your house all the time bothering you?
Must be the same for the Goonies house, too. Admire from afar, fans!
I think it’s funny she cleaned it. I probably would have done the same ha.
Can anybody tell me why I have a profile picture here that I’ve never seen before and didn’t put on here? I’m so confused
it’s linked to your email, likely. Gravatar will pull the avatar linked to the wordpress account that uses the email you plug in to the form.
I am not aure. But have you ever signed uo for an avatar using the aame email you use here?
No I haven’t
You might want to change your password for your email account. That’s very weird.
Sorry duplicate comment
She’s gearing up for ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ promo work (I CANNOT WAIT!). This was a cute, funny way to get that ball rolling.
Joy-Anna had the baby on Friday. People had the story and pics. His name is Gideon and he was over ten pounds!
Pick Flick!
(forever love that movie!)
Her best performance.
Joshua Jackson and Aniston? Just no.
The last thing Joshua Jackson needs is to get tangled up with another head case like Jen Aniston. Plus he wasted enough of his time and life with Diane and has said that he wants a family. Ol Jen is too old.
Better stay away from Josh Duhamel too.
I read that Joy Duggar did have the baby on 23rd, a boy, Gideon Martyn.
P.S. I am a little embarrassed I know all this but it popped up on my Insta feed through commentsbycelebs, for real!! LOL
