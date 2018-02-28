Jennifer Lawrence only watched three minutes of ‘Phantom Thread’ & turned it off

Jennifer Lawrence out and about in London

I actually love it when regular people or celebrities have contrarian opinions about movies. That’s what makes it fun, the arguments about how someone is SO WRONG about such-and-such or yes, you can totally agree with that person that WhatsIt was a terrible movie. Everybody’s got an opinion, that’s just life. Personally, I thought Three Billboards was problematic AF and the script was utter garbage. Personally, I absolutely loathed The Darkest Hour with every fiber of my being. Personally, I thought Dunkirk was fine-to-good, and I loved Lady Bird and Get Out. So how does Jennifer Lawrence feel about one of the most Oscar-nominated films this year, Phantom Thread? She couldn’t even get through five minutes of it.

Jennifer Lawrence couldn’t get past the first few stitches of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread. The Red Sparrow star, 27, disparaged the critically acclaimed romance, which has been nominated for six Oscars this year, during an appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

“I got through about three minutes of it. I put in a good solid three,” she said, adding, “I’m sorry to anybody who loved that movie. I couldn’t give that kind of time. It was three minutes and I was just [oof]… Is it just about clothes?” Lawrence asked Maron. “Is [Lewis’ character] kind of like a narcissistic sociopath and he’s an artist so every girl falls in love him because he makes her feel bad about herself and that’s the love story? I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know. I’ve been down that road, I know what that’s like, I don’t need to watch that movie.”

The actress was quick to clarify that she was not referring to her recent ex Darren Aronofsky, who directed her in mother!

“He’s an artist so every girl falls in love him because he makes her feel bad about herself and that’s the love story?… I’ve been down that road, I know what that’s like, I don’t need to watch that movie.” CoughChrisMartincough. So do you judge J-Law for not even having the patience to allow a slow-paced film wash over her? I wouldn’t judge her so much… if this wasn’t the same awards-season cycle where she hustled for ‘Mother!’ you know? The same movie that was a beat-you-over-the-head Jesus allegory.

Also: during her 60 Minutes interview – the same interview where she declared herself to be a middle-school dropout – she talked about Harvey Weinstein, saying:

“No, he was never inappropriate with me. But what he did is criminal and deplorable. And when it came out and I heard about it, I wanted to kill him. The way that he destroyed so many women’s lives — I wanna see him in jail.”

Fair enough. I wanted to hurt him badly after several of those stories. The stories made me physically ill and full of rage, and I wanted to punch his fat rapist face a million times. Can you imagine what that’s like for someone who actually knew him and was around him for years?

Jennifer Lawrence wraps up a press junket at the Ritz Hotel

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

  1. Adriana says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I used to like her and defended her for a very long time but now… I just wish she would disappear for a couple of years.

    Reply
  2. hale says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:41 am

    And that’s coming from a woman who watches KUWTK.

    Reply
  3. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:42 am

    ‘he’s an artist so every girl falls in love him because he makes her feel bad about herself and that’s the love story’

    Perhaps she was also subconsciously referring to her recent ex Darren Aronofsky with those comments. Darren is back to playing “hard to get,” which is apparently irresistible to J Law so she’s just not ready to quit him. Because wasn’t that basically the plot of ‘mother’?

    Reply
  4. Eric says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Dear JLaw:

    That’s Daniel Day-Lewis! He can sit in a chair for 130 minutes and be more compelling an actor than 95% of them out there. Sit the eff down, shut yer trap, and watch excellence before he retires from acting.

    Reply
  5. Pascal says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Now she knows how many people feel about her movie mother!

    Reply
  6. Louise says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Can we maybe not use ‘fat’ as a pejorative term though? Weinstein was a predatory monster- his weight has nothing to do with that.

    Reply
  7. aida says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:45 am

    She is really starting to get annoying. Like really annoying. Im over her in a big way.

    Reply
  8. laulau says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:46 am

    I dated this guy in high school, older, super hot, in art school but rough around the edges. He was soooooo interesting to look at and I was kind of moony over this ‘genius’ liking me… it took me three months to realize the guy was really, really boring.
    I laughed so hard at the Timothee Charlemont (sp?) character in Ladybird.

    Reply
  9. Maria F. says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I commented about this on yesterday’s thread.

    I find it a bit rich from her, considering she is complaining about the audience not ‘getting’ or appreciating Mother!’. Maybe she should follow her own advice and be more open when it comes to watching movies or appreciating someone’s work in her own profession.

    Reply
  10. lightpurple says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Jennifer Lawrence is an AMPAS voter. Phantom Thread is nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Costume, and Score. Three minutes in, she hadn’t even seen one of the major characters. And no, every woman doesn’t fall in love with him. Personally, my reaction to Phantom Thread was WTF! I couldn’t stand it either but I”m not an AMPAS voter and I think it would be irresponsible for her to vote in any of those categories without having seen all the films nominated all the way through. It is really unfair to those who worked on costume and score.

    Reply
  11. Kitty says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:47 am

    To each their own, in my opinion. A few years ago, everyone was talking about deadpool, Ryan Reynolds is great…wonderful movie..blah blah blah. I literally couldn’t make it past the opening. When his people’s sexiest man alive cover came on the screen, I was done.

    Reply
  12. Meredith says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I also though she was referring to Chris Martin. It doesn’t seem that she has a good memory of him.

    Reply
  13. Bridget says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Nice to know that she takes her AMPAS membership and voting so seriously. I know that it’s a small thing (“she’s voting for the Oscars without having watched all the nominated movies?!?”) but still, does she have to be such a jerk about it?

    Reply
  14. Karli says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:53 am

    “I’m so crazy and different, I only watched Phantom Thread for like three minutes, guys. I’m sooooo cool!”

    Reply
  15. fubar says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Sorry but I have to agree with her. I wish I had stopped watching after the first few minutes. The ending was horrible and everyone in the theater was scratching their head asking WTF? She is allowed to have an opinion. Just because she made a crappy movie she can’t criticize another crappy movie?

    Reply
  16. Jussie says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Jeez, some people here are just reaching wildly for things to attack her over.

    She didn’t trash Phantom Thread or say anything about the quality of the film or the acting or about anyone who did like the film. All she said was that her personal history meant she quickly gathered it would probably be an unpleasant watch for her, and she wasn’t in the mood for that at that particular time. She also said she’d try again when she was in a better headspace for it.

    Reply
  17. Coccinellidae says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Wasn’t that the point of Phantom Thread, though? The fragility and ultimate hypocrisy of “the male genius”. It reminded me of Gone Girl, in how you first assume it is a story that you already have read/seen a hundred different versions of, but then it turns out to be something else entirely.

    Reply
  18. Sarri says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I try to like and support her but she comes off so try-hard.

    Reply
  19. Nicole says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:02 am

    I mean to each their own but um did she miss her last few relationships or movies? The one where her artiste boyfriend… oops husband killed his wife so he could keep creating? Or passengers where the guy sentenced a woman to death because she was hot and he watched all her videos? No?
    JLaw you’re a hypocrite. Please stop.

    Reply
  20. grabbyhands says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:02 am

    “Is [Lewis’ character] kind of like a narcissistic sociopath and he’s an artist so every girl falls in love him because he makes her feel bad about herself and that’s the love story? I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know. I’ve been down that road, I know what that’s like, I don’t need to watch that movie.”

    I assume this is about Darren Aronofsky?

    Reply
  21. EnoughGirl says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:05 am

    The only JL movies I liked were Winter’s Bone and SLP, all of her other movies sucked. JMO

    Reply
  22. Mia4s says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Weinstein’s damage is just immeasurable to his victims and besides that he’s also humiliated more big stars and institutions than I can fathom sometimes. Try watching any random clip of an Oscars ceremony on the Oscar YouTube channel. He’s constantly around. So many of those awards are now tainted; Jlaw’s, Gwenyth Paltrow’s, Colin Firth’s, Streep’s most recent one, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s, Judi Dench (!), Christoph Waltz, Rene Zellwegger, Winslet, Daniel Day Lewis’s first Oscar (!), …even poor Robin Williams. And that’s not even half! I can’t watch the replay of any of those wins without cringing. All collateral to a massive crime. The full damage to the industry is just…where do you begin?

    Reply
  23. Ally says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:09 am

    I’ve been waiting for an opportunity to share my long-dormant theory that the Catholic Guy character in an episode of Sex and the City, a playwright named Thomas John Andersen who has to guilt-shower immediately after sex, was based on Paul Thomas Anderson. I’m guessing one of the show’s writers had a horrible date with him back in the day?

    Anyway, I’m surprised J.Law wasn’t keen. Like Aronofsky, Anderson thinks that every bit of navel-gazing religion/allegory fluff that crosses his mind is worth a two-hour movie treatment. In Aronofsky’s case, banging out the Mother! script in a weekend; in Anderson’s case, spending millions memorializing that time his wife was nice to him while he had a stomach bug.

    Reply
  24. Tig says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Totally agree with the poster upthread-this is DDL’s swan song?? I hope not-he deserves better. And also agree she shouldn’t vote for Best Costume if she hasn’t watched the movie-the costumer for this film did amazing work. And the actress nominated who played his sister? Just an incredible performance. I get not liking a movie- I didn’t like this one overall-but the acting(not the characters) and costumes were incredible.

    Reply
  25. Miss V says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:30 am

    So much try-hard in this woman. She’s become insufferable. I will never go see one of her movies again.

    Reply

