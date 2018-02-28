Jennifer Lawrence only watched three minutes of ‘Phantom Thread’ & turned it off

I actually love it when regular people or celebrities have contrarian opinions about movies. That’s what makes it fun, the arguments about how someone is SO WRONG about such-and-such or yes, you can totally agree with that person that WhatsIt was a terrible movie. Everybody’s got an opinion, that’s just life. Personally, I thought Three Billboards was problematic AF and the script was utter garbage. Personally, I absolutely loathed The Darkest Hour with every fiber of my being. Personally, I thought Dunkirk was fine-to-good, and I loved Lady Bird and Get Out. So how does Jennifer Lawrence feel about one of the most Oscar-nominated films this year, Phantom Thread? She couldn’t even get through five minutes of it.
Jennifer Lawrence couldn’t get past the first few stitches of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread. The Red Sparrow star, 27, disparaged the critically acclaimed romance, which has been nominated for six Oscars this year, during an appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.
“I got through about three minutes of it. I put in a good solid three,” she said, adding, “I’m sorry to anybody who loved that movie. I couldn’t give that kind of time. It was three minutes and I was just [oof]… Is it just about clothes?” Lawrence asked Maron. “Is [Lewis’ character] kind of like a narcissistic sociopath and he’s an artist so every girl falls in love him because he makes her feel bad about herself and that’s the love story? I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know. I’ve been down that road, I know what that’s like, I don’t need to watch that movie.”
The actress was quick to clarify that she was not referring to her recent ex Darren Aronofsky, who directed her in mother!
“He’s an artist so every girl falls in love him because he makes her feel bad about herself and that’s the love story?… I’ve been down that road, I know what that’s like, I don’t need to watch that movie.” CoughChrisMartincough. So do you judge J-Law for not even having the patience to allow a slow-paced film wash over her? I wouldn’t judge her so much… if this wasn’t the same awards-season cycle where she hustled for ‘Mother!’ you know? The same movie that was a beat-you-over-the-head Jesus allegory.
Also: during her 60 Minutes interview – the same interview where she declared herself to be a middle-school dropout – she talked about Harvey Weinstein, saying:
“No, he was never inappropriate with me. But what he did is criminal and deplorable. And when it came out and I heard about it, I wanted to kill him. The way that he destroyed so many women’s lives — I wanna see him in jail.”
Fair enough. I wanted to hurt him badly after several of those stories. The stories made me physically ill and full of rage, and I wanted to punch his fat rapist face a million times. Can you imagine what that’s like for someone who actually knew him and was around him for years?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I used to like her and defended her for a very long time but now… I just wish she would disappear for a couple of years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that’s coming from a woman who watches KUWTK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There you go. Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Hale
My sister is a doctor and she hated Phantom Thread. I don’t think she’s dumb for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘he’s an artist so every girl falls in love him because he makes her feel bad about herself and that’s the love story’
Perhaps she was also subconsciously referring to her recent ex Darren Aronofsky with those comments. Darren is back to playing “hard to get,” which is apparently irresistible to J Law so she’s just not ready to quit him. Because wasn’t that basically the plot of ‘mother’?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I thought that, too. Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Chris Martin. He is a championship level expert at negging. She wants us to guess obviously for headlines, but he’s the one she doesn’t talk about positively. He has a history of treating women like that. He is dating Dakota and seems to only date women significantly younger than him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The latter part also applies to Darren.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Magnoliarose I really dislike Chris Martin. It’s so clear that he and Dakota are calling the paps. The pics from Canada were too clear and near to them to not be staged
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear JLaw:
That’s Daniel Day-Lewis! He can sit in a chair for 130 minutes and be more compelling an actor than 95% of them out there. Sit the eff down, shut yer trap, and watch excellence before he retires from acting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The acting in the movie was excellent, but I thought the plot was ridiculous and the ending was laughably bad. Why DDL chose this as his swan song is a mystery to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he chose to play that role because it’s about the creative process — how it can isolate you, can make you so obsessed that you become an utter asshole to the people around you, and how they cater to that impulse because you are The Genius. I loved the way he found humility at the end — it was so truly bizarre, the way he gave his power over to her. Bizarre, and oddly moving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did burst out laughing at the end of it. I hadn’t laughed like that at a movie since the bear scene in The Revenant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now she knows how many people feel about her movie mother!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we maybe not use ‘fat’ as a pejorative term though? Weinstein was a predatory monster- his weight has nothing to do with that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is really starting to get annoying. Like really annoying. Im over her in a big way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Starting?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dated this guy in high school, older, super hot, in art school but rough around the edges. He was soooooo interesting to look at and I was kind of moony over this ‘genius’ liking me… it took me three months to realize the guy was really, really boring.
I laughed so hard at the Timothee Charlemont (sp?) character in Ladybird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I commented about this on yesterday’s thread.
I find it a bit rich from her, considering she is complaining about the audience not ‘getting’ or appreciating Mother!’. Maybe she should follow her own advice and be more open when it comes to watching movies or appreciating someone’s work in her own profession.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s a matter of her not getting it, but rather she got the sense that the film’s story was hitting a little too close to home and she didn’t want to watch it because of that. At least that’s what I took from her quote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@smcollins
Yes, this. I can’t blame her for that. It happened to me with some movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i have to disagree. It is always in the wording. She could have just said ‘the story rang to close to home, so I preferred not too watch it’, but the way she is phrasing it ‘is it just about clothes’ etc, is in my opinion devaluating the film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer Lawrence is an AMPAS voter. Phantom Thread is nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Costume, and Score. Three minutes in, she hadn’t even seen one of the major characters. And no, every woman doesn’t fall in love with him. Personally, my reaction to Phantom Thread was WTF! I couldn’t stand it either but I”m not an AMPAS voter and I think it would be irresponsible for her to vote in any of those categories without having seen all the films nominated all the way through. It is really unfair to those who worked on costume and score.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one in Hollywood votes based on merit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hadn’t thought of that.
Sigh. No filters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To each their own, in my opinion. A few years ago, everyone was talking about deadpool, Ryan Reynolds is great…wonderful movie..blah blah blah. I literally couldn’t make it past the opening. When his people’s sexiest man alive cover came on the screen, I was done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also though she was referring to Chris Martin. It doesn’t seem that she has a good memory of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice to know that she takes her AMPAS membership and voting so seriously. I know that it’s a small thing (“she’s voting for the Oscars without having watched all the nominated movies?!?”) but still, does she have to be such a jerk about it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? She shouldn’t vote in any category in which she hasn’t seen the films so there goes Best Picture, Best Actor, Supporting Actress, Score and Costume right there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I’m so crazy and different, I only watched Phantom Thread for like three minutes, guys. I’m sooooo cool!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She isn’t the only one who dislike Phantom Thread. My sister hated it so much LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but I have to agree with her. I wish I had stopped watching after the first few minutes. The ending was horrible and everyone in the theater was scratching their head asking WTF? She is allowed to have an opinion. Just because she made a crappy movie she can’t criticize another crappy movie?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s an AMPAS voter so she should at least watch the film the whole way through or not vote in any of the categories for which it was nominated. And I absolutely hated the film too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It has been known and discussed for years that few of the Oscar voters actually screen ALL of the films.
I am not excusing the practice, just pointing out that she is hardly the exception.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jeez, some people here are just reaching wildly for things to attack her over.
She didn’t trash Phantom Thread or say anything about the quality of the film or the acting or about anyone who did like the film. All she said was that her personal history meant she quickly gathered it would probably be an unpleasant watch for her, and she wasn’t in the mood for that at that particular time. She also said she’d try again when she was in a better headspace for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering her relationship with Aronovsky, I can understand that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jussie
This. She also said that she would love to work with DDL and she’s a PTA fan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t that the point of Phantom Thread, though? The fragility and ultimate hypocrisy of “the male genius”. It reminded me of Gone Girl, in how you first assume it is a story that you already have read/seen a hundred different versions of, but then it turns out to be something else entirely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I try to like and support her but she comes off so try-hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean to each their own but um did she miss her last few relationships or movies? The one where her artiste boyfriend… oops husband killed his wife so he could keep creating? Or passengers where the guy sentenced a woman to death because she was hot and he watched all her videos? No?
JLaw you’re a hypocrite. Please stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Is [Lewis’ character] kind of like a narcissistic sociopath and he’s an artist so every girl falls in love him because he makes her feel bad about herself and that’s the love story? I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know. I’ve been down that road, I know what that’s like, I don’t need to watch that movie.”
I assume this is about Darren Aronofsky?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only JL movies I liked were Winter’s Bone and SLP, all of her other movies sucked. JMO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weinstein’s damage is just immeasurable to his victims and besides that he’s also humiliated more big stars and institutions than I can fathom sometimes. Try watching any random clip of an Oscars ceremony on the Oscar YouTube channel. He’s constantly around. So many of those awards are now tainted; Jlaw’s, Gwenyth Paltrow’s, Colin Firth’s, Streep’s most recent one, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s, Judi Dench (!), Christoph Waltz, Rene Zellwegger, Winslet, Daniel Day Lewis’s first Oscar (!), …even poor Robin Williams. And that’s not even half! I can’t watch the replay of any of those wins without cringing. All collateral to a massive crime. The full damage to the industry is just…where do you begin?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been waiting for an opportunity to share my long-dormant theory that the Catholic Guy character in an episode of Sex and the City, a playwright named Thomas John Andersen who has to guilt-shower immediately after sex, was based on Paul Thomas Anderson. I’m guessing one of the show’s writers had a horrible date with him back in the day?
Anyway, I’m surprised J.Law wasn’t keen. Like Aronofsky, Anderson thinks that every bit of navel-gazing religion/allegory fluff that crosses his mind is worth a two-hour movie treatment. In Aronofsky’s case, banging out the Mother! script in a weekend; in Anderson’s case, spending millions memorializing that time his wife was nice to him while he had a stomach bug.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree with the poster upthread-this is DDL’s swan song?? I hope not-he deserves better. And also agree she shouldn’t vote for Best Costume if she hasn’t watched the movie-the costumer for this film did amazing work. And the actress nominated who played his sister? Just an incredible performance. I get not liking a movie- I didn’t like this one overall-but the acting(not the characters) and costumes were incredible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much try-hard in this woman. She’s become insufferable. I will never go see one of her movies again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse