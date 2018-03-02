Prince Harry has apparently invited Chelsy Davy & Cressida Bonas to the wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement at the Kensington Palace

Unlike the wedding dress debate, I haven’t spent too much time wondering about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding guest list. I’ve believed all along that the Trumps would not be invited, just as I’ve believed all along that the Obamas would be invited. I’ve also never cared about the “do you invite the exes?” debate. It’s different for every person, and every wedding. Some people are totally fine with inviting their exes, some aren’t and who cares? I figured that Harry would invite Chelsy Davy but not Cressida Bonas, and I figured that Meghan would be unlikely to invite any of her exes. Well, now sources claim that Harry has invited both Chelsy and Cressida! No word yet about Meg’s exes.

When it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day, the more the merrier! As the couple’s May 19 nuptials quickly approach, a new report from The Daily Mail claims two of the royal’s most high-profile exes will receive invites. Chelsy Davis, who was linked to the royal on and off for seven years, and Cressida Bonas, who Harry dated for two years up until 2014, are two ladies reported to have made the cut.

A friend of Harry’s tells the outlet, “Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there. He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don’t think Meghan will mind.”

E! News confirms Chelsy has been invited, with a source adding, “She and Harry talk regularly.”

Meanwhile, don’t expect Markle’s ex-husband, Hollywood producer Trever Engelson, to make an appearance as she walks down the aisle. (Though it’s safe to say the Suits actress will have the support of her famous gal pals like Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams.)

Much to the surprise of some, the British royal family totally encourages marrying members to extend invitations to former flames. During Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 nuptials, several exes of both the bride and groom attended. Additionally, Camilla Parker Bowles was there as her ex Prince Charles married Princess Diana, and when Camilla eventually wed Charles years later, her ex Andrew Parker Bowles showed up to the ceremony.

[From E! News]

The whole “the Windsors encourage people to invite their exes” is a strange and funny thing. Diana hated the fact that Camilla attended her wedding and Diana refused to invite Camilla to many of the pre-wedding events. As for William and Kate… I always thought Kate was happy enough to have most of William’s exes at the wedding because Kate wanted to show them that she “won” the big prize and got the ring. Kate looked like the cat that got the cream on her wedding day. Meghan doesn’t have that same history with Harry – she wasn’t around him for years, and they didn’t have a series of breakups-and-makeups. She doesn’t know Chelsy and Cressida, and I would assume there’s zero jealousy on her part. So why not? I still doubt Cressida will attend the wedding though.

28 Responses to “Prince Harry has apparently invited Chelsy Davy & Cressida Bonas to the wedding”

  1. Nancy says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I am leaving my house in a few minutes…..so I can post this without getting besieged! I was always a Cressida fan. I was hoping.

    Reply
  2. jferber says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Wow, I’m surprised Meghan would allow that. I wouldn’t want the ex-girlfriends at my wedding, Is her ex-husband coming,, too? That would be interesting

    Reply
  3. OriginalLala says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:49 am

    unless I was really really good buddies with an ex, I wouldn’t want to be the ex-GF of the groom. Happened once and it was really awkward!

    Reply
  4. Upstatediva says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:50 am

    They are all part of the same social circle. Not inviting would be making a much bigger statement. Harry and Chelsy have been friends forever; I am sure she will be there. No big deal.

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:06 am

      Not to mention that from what I’ve read, Chelsy was never interested in marrying into the RF. I think she just liked Harry and enjoyed her relationship with him, but didn’t have any specific “goals” in mind. So I’m guessing she wouldn’t have any hard feelings about this wedding. Cressida on the other hand, I know much less about. Not sure what her story is.

      Reply
  5. minx says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:50 am

    I suppose it depends on how you broke up with your ex. Some breakups are mutual and somewhat congenial. Personally I would never, NEVER have invited my ex to my wedding.

    Reply
  6. Maria F. says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:50 am

    so of course the narrative is that Kate was insanely jealous and was bragging about her catch, but Meghan is so woke, that she will be totally chill with it….. got it.

    If i was in either of the girls’s shoes and at that particular time not in a relationship, I would rather skip the wedding then having to live through all the already pre-written articles about how they are pining for him and never found happiness after breaking up with Harry.

    Reply
  7. Apple Hat says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:51 am

    I would have been shocked if Chelsy wasn’t invited, as they’re still close.
    Surprised about Cressy, after the, erm, philandering, but they share a social group.

    Reply
  8. Des says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I find I disagree with Cressida being grouped with Chelsy. Harry + Chelsy always seemed legit, the way Harry + Meghan seem legit. It’s like they were perfect couples for their respective times. Cressida is like “also dated”. IIRC we spent all our time waiting for them to break up.

    Anyway. It’s all very civilized.

    Reply
  9. The Original Mia says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Chelsy will probably attend, but I doubt Cressida will. She just had a magazine cover stating to not stereotype her as one of Harry’s exes. But it doesn’t really matter. They are adults. It didn’t work out for them. They’ve moved on as well as Harry.

    Reply
  10. Goldengirllover34 says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I know in certain circles it’s normal. In my family people have invited their exes. No one has batted an eye but it’s also because there wasn’t any drama with the breakup, no scandal, and the ex stayed in contact in a respectful manner. I didn’t but i have never stayed friends with any exes even though most breakups ended very amicably.

    Reply
    • Eden75 says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:11 am

      My parents invited my mom’s ex and he came. In fact, I’ve known him all of my life. Sadly he passed away last year.

      I have good relationships with most of my ex’s. I wouldn’t invite them to my wedding but to each their own. The fact that these people all travel in the same social circles would have a lot to do with the invites I imagine.

      Reply
  11. Bridget says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Eh. It would be a really glaring, public snub for people that they share overlapping social circles with, and will likely still run into at events for years to come.

    Reply
  12. Jussie says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Kate didn’t win, except by default. His exes and the many other women he tried to pursue didn’t want him.

    Reply
  13. Maum says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Jealous or not I would hate to have my fiancé’s very public exes attend my wedding.
    You know the paps will be waiting to catch all the (non) gossip photos.

    Reply
  14. Enough Already says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Royals invite exes to their weddings. That’s what they do. They run in the same circles for one thing but secondly it is just easier to have them there than deal with the speculation about why they’re not there.

    Harry is great friends with Chelsy but I’ll bet he gritted his teeth to invite Cressida. He realized far too late that she was using him. She’s thirsty and even some of her own Insta fans pointed that out to her after Harry and Megs’ engagement announcement.

    Reply
  15. Talie says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:15 am

    I don’t buy that he “talks regularly” with Chelsy…I most certainly believe she has moved on, and he definitely has!

    I do wonder if she was a bit wistful though when this all went down. I remember paparazzi trailed her after the engagement and I did feel for her.

    Reply
  16. Petty Riperton says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Major side eye Meghan better hope he’s not like his father Just sayin

    Reply

