Jimmy Kimmel given a hospital room named after his son from Ellen DeGeneres

I love when Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres interview each other in general but yesterday they got me all worked up. Jimmy has been allowing himself to show more emotion on stage in the last year. He doesn’t shy away from subjects that get him choked up, like his monologue about the Parkland shooting victims.

Jimmy has also shared his feelings about his newborn son, Billy, who required open heart surgery right after he was born to fix a genetic heart defect. Billy had a second surgery and requires at least one more. Fortunately, Billy is doing well and is expected to live a healthy and normal life. As you also may know, Jimmy and his wife, Molly McNearney, used the situation to advocate for universal health insurance and CHIP. Many people responded to Jimmy’s call to help, including his friend Ellen who, with her audience, raised over $1 million for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Jimmy appeared on her show yesterday and wanted to thank her for her efforts, but Ellen turned the tables on him and ended up announcing that she had arranged to have a room on the surgical floor of CHLA named after little Billy Kimmel.

I felt bad about laughing at his wedding DJ story.

I always wonder if these “surprises” are planned. I think Jimmy had no idea Ellen was going to do this. If this had been planned, Molly would have been invited, which would have alerted them that something was up. But Jimmy looked skeptical when Ellen first said she had a surprise for him, probably due to her love of scaring people. Look at his face at the 3:08 mark, right after she tells him, he’s genuinely taken aback. Plus his voice cracked when he said, “wow.” The clincher is the piece of paper with Billy’s name on it at the hospital. That was hastily put up for the segment, I’m sure they’re planning a whole dedication ceremony with Jimmy, Molly and Jane there to unveil the official plaque… and I am already tearing up thinking about it. Man, I’m just an old softy like Jimmy.

Speaking of Molly, she recently gave an interview to ABC News about Billy’s health battle. She said she was uncomfortable with the world knowing about her son’s health crisis but understands now how important it was for Jimmy to politicize it. What really got to me was her line, “I’m looking forward to the day that I get to tell him (Billy) about all of this. I want to be the one to tell Billy what his dad did for him.” And now I need another tissue.

7 Responses to “Jimmy Kimmel given a hospital room named after his son from Ellen DeGeneres”

  1. Nicole says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:21 am

    I started tearing up when I saw him tear up. Ugh. I love that Jimmy continues to fight and be political. It bumped him up to favorite status on late night.

    Reply
  2. smcollins says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:28 am

    That’s awesome (I type with tears streaming down my face)! I’m so happy for them that Billy is going to okay. What a little fighter! They’re such a cute family.

    Reply
  3. Miss M says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Awwwww ❤️❤️❤️

    Reply
  4. Tig says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Too early to have the sniffles. What a wonderful thing to do for him and his family. So glad to hear their son is doing well. I can’t begin to fathom the skill and ice cold nerves it takes to operate on babies- hats off to his health care team as well.

    Reply
  5. Krill says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:12 am

    I dont know how I feel about naming this after Billy Kimmel. I mean generally just the practice of purchasing naming rights by donation as well as naming stuff after living people much less a baby. Surely theres a retired pediatric nurse who can be honored for dedicated service at that hospital or a hospital volunteer or even a beloved long term patient. Some of the babies with these conditions have been abandoned by family and are in the system, one of them maybe?

    Reply
    • Emilyv says:
      February 28, 2018 at 8:29 am

      There are probably lots of patients who do name rooms after nurses or doctors who helped them through a health crisis. Naming is a great fundraising tool for hospitals, so I don’t mind it at all, even if it seems egotistical, since the donation is doing some good.

      Reply
  6. EMc says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I love this story. It made my morning!

    My son was in the NICU for some time after he was born and they had various levels of donations that created a wall mural. It was like an outdoors scene with deer and rabbits and flowers, etc… The smaller items were smaller donations and the more you donated you got a deer or a horse, etc. It was a beautiful tribute to babies, nurses and doctors and their parents. I walked by it every day and it brought me a little bit of joy, even if some of the names were for babies who didn’t make it.

    Reply

