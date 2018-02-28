Meghan Markle comes out in support of Time’s Up & the #MeToo movement

Embed from Getty Images

Ooooh, I didn’t think we would be getting these photos so soon this morning. It was announced last week that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be doing an appearance together on behalf of their Royal Foundation. This event was the “inaugural” Royal Foundation Forum, and it was basically just Will, Kate, Meghan and Harry answering questions from a moderator, in front of an audience. Meghan’s already making headlines because she talked about women’s rights and Time’s Up and Me Too. I think Kate just choked on a suffragette emerald!

Meghan Markle voiced her support for the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns as she made her official debut alongside fiance Prince Harry and future in-laws the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today in their first public engagement as a foursome. The former actress, 36, appeared at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum, an event highlighting the progress of the young royals’ charitable projects. Speaking at the event, she said she wanted to ‘hit the ground running’ after her wedding and support women’s rights. She said: ‘I hear a lot of people speaking about girls’ empowerment and women’s’ empowerment you will hear people saying they are helping women find their voices. I fundamentally disagree with that because women don’t need to find their voices, they need to be empowered to use it and people need to be urged to listen. Right now with so many campaigns like MeToo and TimesUp there’s no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them’ It is the first time the foursome have been pictured together since they attended a Christmas Day church service in Norfolk with the majority of the Royal Family. William officially welcomed Meghan to the family, adding how ‘delighted’ he was for her to join them at the event, which was greeted with a warm round of applause from Kate.

Meghan also said nice things about Heads Together and the Royal Foundation, of which she is now a patron. But seriously, thank you Meghan. Thank you for not treating women’s rights and women’s stories as a political hot potato. Thanks for not treating sexual abuse like an issue with two sides, an issue where it might be “controversial” to come out against it.

A note about the fashion – Kate wore a relatively inexpensive Seraphine dress which costs £99. Meghan wore a Jason Wu dress which is apparently upwards of £1,370. Oh well.

Meanwhile, Kate joked (??) yesterday about William’s preparation for Baby #3. She apparently told someone at her new nurse patronage that “William’s in denial” that they’re having a third. Sounds about right.

