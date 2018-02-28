Jessica Hart wears ‘Four Letter Bad Word: Taylor Swift’ shirt, Snake Army freaks out

Before the receipts were dropped, before Taylor Swift became the living embodiment of a Snake Emoji, before Handsome Joe and before the Glorious Tiddlebanging, Taylor Swift had a garden variety beef with a model. I actually forgot all about this, even though I covered it extensively in 2013 and 2014. In 2013, Taylor performed at the Victoria’s Secret runway show in which model Jessica Hart walked the runway. This was back when Taylor seemed to think she “fit in” with the models, and so her performance was basically walking the runway alongside the models. Hart threw some shade at Swifty, saying Swift “didn’t fit” and suggesting that Swift didn’t really have the experience or confidence to walk the runway like a pro.
After that mild criticism, I definitely got the feeling that Taylor freaked the f–k out behind-the-scenes. Victoria’s Secret’s CEO had to issue a statement, Jessica had to issue a clarification, and in the end, Hart was shunned by VS. Then Swift was asked to perform again in 2014 and her one stipulation was that VS not ask Jessica to walk the runway. Because Taylor Swift is the Queen of Grudges. She will hold on to a petty grudge for LIFE.
Well, guess what? Jessica Hart can hold a grudge too, Snake Emoji. Jessica posted this Instagrams where she’s wearing a sweatshirt I want to own: “Four Letter Bad Word: Taylor Swift.” And now the SNAKE ARMY has descended into her comments and my God are they mad. They’re hissing and screaming and wailing because a model had the audacity to not give a sh-t about Taylor Swift after Taylor literally got her blacklisted from one of the biggest jobs of her career. I mean… is Jessica Hart being petty? For sure. But “Petty” is the only language Taylor Swift speaks.
I can’t imagine ruining someone’s career because they said something vaguely critical of you.
It wasn’t really even critical.
VS had Taylor strutting up and down the stage alongside the models in that show, like she was one of the models, and Jess was right, she didn’t fit. Because she’s not a model. She didn’t have the walk, she didn’t have a hint of the attitude, she was clearly self-conscious and it was kind of awkward to watch. That’s not a criticism of her. Modelling isn’t her job, so why would she fit in amongst professionals. VS should have utilised her better.
The problem was that I think Taylor likes to imagine she could be a model if she wanted to be, so the truth cut her deep.
I can’t imagine publicly snarking at the headliner of my biggest work event. VS is notorious for pushing its models to have celebrity connections, but Hart thought she would be cute and get a little extra attention. Should she have had her entire career ruined? No, but then again if her career was so tenuous that being booted from one show ruins it, perhaps she should have kept her mouth shut in the first place. And yes, it was snarky. I remember it at the time.
I don’t disagree with you that Jessica should have been wiser if her career was that tenuous, but Taylor does come off look small and spiteful in so many of these stupid dramas. She sounds like a perpetual 6th grade mean girl.
Yes, I don’t see how it was a wise move on Hart’s part to badmouth the show she was in. That could certainly give pause to anyone who was considering hiring her in the future. This happened in 2013, which seems like forever ago! Doing petty things 5 years later comes across as weak.
I am not a Swift fan, but I always feel people get unhinged about her, so I wind up playing defense.
She was a 27 year old non-Angel walking in the show who chose to use her press time to snark on the musical act connected with that year’s show. It was really unprofessional, and a bad gamble for someone in the late years of her modeling career.
I don’t think it was nefarious or to get attention. If you see the comments fully what she was trying to do (poorly) was say that modelscare professionals with skills and Taylor is a popstar who is lovely looking but doesn’t have that particular skill set. I mean, she’s an under-educated model who is known for being blunt – is it that surprising she didn’t say it well and basically put her foot in her mouth?
In any case, whilst I’m sure it stung to lose VS she has plenty of other work and is still getting international magazine covers and all-supermodel swimwear campaigns in her mid-30s. Pretty good for a model. Not to mention she is massive in Australia and can always make bank there if she wants to. She has her own beauty line and a bunch of collaborations. She regularly works with Carine Roitfeld and top photographers like Mario Testino. She’s fine.
And if I was an agency/whoever looking for a model I wouldnt be intersted in her because she is petty and childish. Plus the sweatshirt is ugly and it’s way too try-hard. And before anyone jumps on me, no I’m not a Taylor Swift apologist.
Yeah it’s juvenile AF but then again, so is Tay. That really is one of the most hideous sweatshirts, though. The crop top sh*t that is trying to make a comeback is so terrible.
ITA. I can appreciate shade, and Taylor has earned it, but this is just too in-my-face obvious. I like my shade a little smarter, if you know what I mean!
Definitely not subtle or clever. Lazy shade.
In a parallel universe, they are bffs.
That’s one ugly top…
Eh… I want it. I want the sweatshirt. Go ‘head and hate me, y’all. 😛
I like Taylor Swift but not at stan level. And if someone wants to shade her, idgaf, if she wants to shade someone else, I still dgaf. But this sweatshirt is ugly af and doesn’t even make sense to me. Like, I don’t get the joke. If Taylor Swift had a name that was four letters, like went by ‘Anna’ or something, I’d at least appreciate the humor. But here it’s just dumb. I would call this a shade fail. It just makes it look like she doesn’t know how to count.
I honestly don’t get it either! Can someone please explain, because Taylor Swift is not four letters. I feel dumb for not getting the “four letter word” thing. :/
I believe she was going for something along the lines of F*** Taylor Swift. “Four letter bad word” replaces the pejorative.
It’s an old American joke. Swear words ($hit, damn, hell, fuc#, etc. are all four letter words. So people would say that they’re so upset by something that they are tempted to use four letter words to describe it, without breaching PG protocol. I rarely heard adults swear when I was growing up.
This shirt means “Fuc! Taylor Swift”.
Ahh, thanks for the explanation. I didn’t understand it either.
Ah, got it now LOL
LOL! I was thinking it was calling her a “C*nt”.
Now the shirt has become art, because we are all interpreting it.
True, do you remember Shade Court on Jezebel? This isn’t shade. It’s just overtly petty. Hide it in a thinly veiled reference in a clever way, at the very least.
the sweater is the only thing that’s ugly…
I agree.
I mean if Taylor can dish it…
…talk about having your chickens coming home to roost
If someone took away my means of making money I’d call them a Cats Usually Need Tears too.
Taking impotent swipes at Taylor is her only recourse at this point I suppose. Taylor is definitely problematic in certain ways but I gotta take her side here, because I detest staggering lack of intelligence more than petty pop stars. At least Taylor is actually talented at something besides walking while wearing underwear. Seeing as Taylor was invited back the next year, I also wouldn’t have wanted to worry about bumping into Jessica and her bad vibes and attitude before a big performance.
You just made me think of Charlotte saying, “C -U- Next-Tuesday” on SATC.
Yeah, let’s not forget that this same pop star who sabotaged another woman’s career over one harmless, lightly critical comment is also the same person who said something about their being a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women. Why couldn’t she just shake it off?
Lol I see what you did there 😂
… i kinda want that shirt
Taylor got her blacklisted so if this shirt is a reaction to that it’s a pretty mild one. Taylor & her fans have way too much time on their hands. All of them need to get a life.
Is it still a reasonable reaction 5 years later..? I guess if she’s still not getting jobs as a result then yes, but it just seems like she is looking for some attention. I don’t think she’ll find the attention she’s looking for, but what do I know?
I don’t know if any of this is reasonable, but I can imagine this girl would be salty for a good long while. And as for her seeking attention, she’s a thirsty as they come.
There is only like 80 and 90 comments on her pics.
The shirt is pathetic – be more creative with your shade!
The real question is, where can I get that sweatshirt??
I disagree that she “audacity to not give a sh-t about Taylor Swift.” She’s wearing a diss shirt, after all.
Also, I think you’re giving TS too much credit for this model not appearing for Victoria’s Secret the next year. Jessica blew up her own opportunity. Even if TS had not been involved the 2nd year, I doubt Jessica would have been invited back after creating negative publicity.
ITA. Aside from the attitude, she has a pretty face but she doesn’t have the It Factor, TBF. It’s very obvious when you click through her pics.
Too bad she doesn’t have a famous last name…doesn’t take much more than that these days.
She’s also letting the world know that TS is living rent-free in her head, years after. Not something that I would personally shout to the world, but to each his/her own I guess.
Exactly. I highly doubt Taylor has anything to do with her not landing another VS gig. It’s her. She isn’t really a supermodel material and she doesn’t have a famous last name to get her more modeling gig.
Yeah, I looked through a whole lot of her Instagram pics and I feel like I still don’t know what she looks like. Her tooth gap is the only identifiable thing about her, so when her lips are closed I honestly can’t figure out which blandly pretty girl she is in group shots.
I personally agree re. jess hart not having the ‘it’ factor but she’s had a huge career in Australia for more than a decade, she’s one of our most recognizable models, up there with Miranda Kerr – so yeah, she’ll be fine
Exactly.
Everytime a model leaves VS- or any modelling job- it’s not because they’re poor sellers, aged out, have negligible presence (tabloid), or they’re a million others like them waiting in the wings.
It’s gotta be some grand conspiracy! Those storylines always help them and their agents.
She made a pretty big mistake. And she was super condescending back then so whatever happened to her career-wise, it was at least 80% her fault. You don’t sh*t on your boss’s desk by being a brat and you don’t tell someone with a MUCH bigger name than yours that you think you’re better than they are.
ummm…I think the producers of the VS Fashion show pick who models in it…not Taylor Swift
Yeah, Jessica made a pretty bad call there. It was bitchy and an all-around stupid move. Think what you want, girl, but some things are better left unsaid. Insulting a big name musical guest on the show was NOT the brightest move. I really can’t feel sorry for her. It was just plain rude, wtf did Taylor do to her? She came off as all, “She can’t sit with us” bitchy
it was her employer that let TS walk the runway and im guessing none of the musical acts and or celebrity guests are model doppelgängers. it totally makes sense that VS didnt work with jessica again. why let one random model make their job getting a musical act or host even harder? she isnt naomi campbell
This will be entertaining, Swifties are an insane group when they believe Taylor’s been wronged somehow.
Who are these people, anyway? The last time I met rabid TS fans, it was ten years ago and they were young teens. So are there now really hordes of women in their mid-20s that have enough free time and obsessive fandom to get upset at this frankly, as someone else pointed out above, lame diss of TS??? How do we know TayTay has not hired a Russian troll factory to pretend online to be militant Taylor Swift fans?
Yes. I know one of them (a Swiftie) and she’s been a fan since high school and is now in her mid 20s and is crazy obsessed with everything Taylor. People always think Taylor’s fans are teenagers but the bulk of them are grown ass women who will attack you on social media for saying even the slightest negative thing about her. I don’t understand it. But then again I don’t get the Beyhive or Little Monsters either.
@MellyMel, now that you mention it, I know a Beyhive person, she is in her mid-30’s and totally normal until something Beyoncé-related happens and then she gets unreal excited, and she spends thousands of dollars on VIP seats at Beyoncé concerts. I always feel a bit embarrassed for her, but then at the same time her love for Beyoncé is clearly so pure and true you have to just shake your head and be indulgent.
Are they tween budding Neo-Nazis with ponies and rainbow wallpaper in their princess bedrooms? I don’t understand superfans in the first place. It just seems like a lot of energy to troll all over the internet to defend someone who has no personal ties to them. She’s selling an image as a product; they don’t know her at all. What is it to them if someone can’t stand her? Do they lose their alt right street cred?
Her music isn’t even all that good or transcendent. Not visionary for sure.
She also engages in the most juvenile behaviors with this petty beefs I have ever seen from a celebrity of her caliber.
I don’t get it.
But since her Aryan Queen crown was placed on her head and she has never rebuked it, I feel free to drag her as much as I want. Racists are canceled automatically. I don’t respect her at all.
I don’t understand the shirt LOL Someone translate it to me, please?
Thank you! Am I old? I don’t get the shirt at all!
“F*ck Taylor Swift”
I thought perhaps I’m not getting it because english is my second language but now I’m not sure.
Like maybe the four letter bad word is (F)rance (U)kraine (C)roatia (K)enya so the shirt reads eff Taylor Swift?
Did I get it? lol
EDIT: thanks Kitten. Finally got it.
That works
Thank you! My interpretation was even worse… lol
I thought she meant c*nt 🤦🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️
It stands for F*ck Taylor Swift, because F*ck is a 4 letter bad word.
Translates to Eff Taylor Swift.
A naughty 4 letter work that starts with F + Taylor Swift
.
I noticed a lot of people, smart people, myself included, did not understand what the hell this shirt meant. I thought it was saying a four letter bad word IS Taylor Swift, which made no sense. Sorry, but this shade isn’t good shade or subtle. It would get an F in Shade 101. Just because the author doesn’t like Taylor Swift doesn’t mean any diss on her is clever.
Ohhhhhh thank you all! TS is super problematic and annoying and all that but this seems like an attention grab from someone who isn’t really all that famous. And it’s immature as heck. I feel like the best way to combat TS is to ignore her. She wants attention and love, so just turn the other way or call her out with receipts and let her make a music video about you 😉
TY! I felt that way! The way it’s written it is implied that “Taylor Swift” is the four letter bad word and that made no sense to me.
I’ve been saying that forever. If you don’t like something when someone is doing something strictly for attention then your best course of action is to ignore them. That will drive them crazier than this sort of behavior.
Wait…is it the F word or the C word? Either way, this post made me feel old; I just don’t understand young people and their lingo.
sorry but it wasn’t professional of Hart to make any comments to begin with. Taylor can’t let it go and neither can she. And she started it. Sorry Taylor got her blacklisted but that is a risk when you publicly comment about professional matters.
.
Is it me or does she look a lot like Leann Rimes?
I thought the same. I was like, oh WeWe”s back? lol
Funny, I was kinda thinking she looks like Brandi Glanville.
The Swifties were also sending death threats to Dua Lipa because she chose Kanye West’s music over the Heir of Slytherin’s. Deplorable, like their master.
WHAT? Oh for crying out loud. What is wrong with these people?
They need some hobbies STAT.
So I guess we’ll wait and see if Swift messes with her career again?
What career? She was 27 in 2013, which is nearing the end of the line for a regular model.
Exactly. The only reason why she posted those pics was for the attention she would get. She knew damn good and well Swift stans would go after her and she’d get a write up on the gossip blogs. And guess what happened, she got a write up right here on a gossip blog. You’d think seasoned gossipers would catch that obvious bait.
Celebrities are always attention grabbing. We are just giving our opinions on hers.
Jessica wasted her best years on Stavros Niarchos (the rich Paris HIlton ex) and then he dumped her with no wedding.
Yes, she did. Instead of working on her career she chased that sleazebag around. Who would want him after he has swapped body fluids with Paris Hilton? You would be kissing the same mouth she slobbered all over.
So she hung in there all these years to get the ring to get the money and…all she can do is wear a stupid t-shirt.
Well done playa.
Ummmmm… Jess Hart is still getting plenty of work. She’s still getting magazine covers (including a recent British GQ with Chris O’Dowd), still one of Carine Roitfeld’s favourite models, still doing swim campaigns with an all supermodel lineup, still doing shoots with Mario Testino, still a brand ambassador for various lingerie and swim brands. She still attends all the big events like the Met Gala and Cannes. She has her own beauty label as well. She is pretty well connected in her own right. Yeah she’s aging as a model but so far her career is still pretty strong and when she does fade out internationally she’ll still be wanted for brands in Australia where she’s much loved and can get paid a tonne. Hell she could move home and likely get one of the big department store contracts which are worth millions. I think she’s just fine. Yeah she probably had her heart broken – who hasn’t? But girl has always worked hard and will continue to do so. I’ve seen people snarking that she’s “advertising” as in a hooker and I’m sorry but that is just nasty woman-hating sh*t right there. Was the TS comment a bad move? Hell yeah! I’ve always thought she was less trying to diss Taylor and more trying to defend the hard work and skills the models put in and possess. However it worked out badly. Dumbass move. But, you know, these comments are just outright wrong and her career is fine.
@SKF
Stop with the woman hating comments to shield your outrage. Everyone in the fashion industry knows some models moonlight to make money from men who are willing to dish out a fortune for their company. Well named models and celebs do it, and some use their IG accounts for that purpose. Sell the PR Pollyanna nonsense to someone who doesn’t know the game. You can name drop Roitfeld but she has A LOT of favorite models, and she doesn’t have the juice she used to have either.
Ever been to the Cannes Film Festival? Do you know what models were going to Dubai for until it became too obvious?
Editorials pay nothing. She isn’t walking the shows, and she has no huge campaigns.
On a gossip site people gossip. When someone makes a desperate bid for thirsty attention, it sort of supports the rampant rumors. Also hanging with sleazy Niarchos fuels them even further.
If the problems with human trafficking in the industry bother you then take action instead of pretending it isn’t real.
Okay, now I get it. No wonder she’s getting pissy on Instagram. Her retirement plan went out the window.
And he treated her like garbage too.
She needs to get back in the game in some way because she did not make enough money to live in high style for life. She is a prime example of a model who was more interested in the social perks of being model and didn’t think of it as a real job.
Her modeling days are behind her. She doesn’t look fresh, and my prediction is her IG is for a different sort of “modeling”. Her header photo says it all. Her latest photos are terrible and budget. It would be embarrassing, but she worked for VS, so they usually end up budget anyway. Not the famous Angels but all the other string of forgettable models.
It was stupid to insult and embarrass VS and their headliner. She was unprofessional. Sure she was right, but the world didn’t need her to say it. Dumb as dirt this one.
Ha! Love it when celebrities don’t take the high road and drop down to petty levels. Hey fighting petty with petty is the only way to go to battle with T Snake. Team Jessica
The amount of time and energy these nitwits all spending feuding with each other…don’t they have anything better to do? At some point don’t they grow up and just move on?
Not defending Swift at all because she’s as mean girl as they come but I always felt this model’s comment was pointless. She’s one of the few who actually started a feud with Swift first so I don’t see her as any sort of hero. She should have kept her mouth shut and did her job. Nobody wants to hire a model who will openly trash the musical artists for no reason.
Didn’t she have a foot injury the year after that kept her from modeling from awhile? Something about a bad burn from a spilled coffee or something. I remember it being a pretty gnarly wound.
I might could understand the shade if it was recent, but it’s been years. Isn’t it time to move on?
That shirt is stupid as h**l.
She can hold a grudge all she wants but she looks incredibly thirsty posting her photo wearing this piece of crap.
Move on girl.
YEAh – I remember the comments. Pure mean girl sneering. And so dumb and unprofessional. To paint it otherwise is disingenuous.
Regardless of my feelings about Tay what you say is the truth.
Unprofessional to boot, no wonder if no other brands want to risk hiring her. It’s common sense to not trash your employer or their collaborators, no matter what industry it is.
I mean, she works for plenty of brands including Triumph lingerie. She has a huge career in Australia. She still gets international magazine covers. She recently did an all supermodel swimwear collaboration with a crazy line-up. She’s tight with Carine Roitfeld, and many other top industry people. Her career is fine – more than fine considering she’s in her mid 30s and still doing extremely well. Her comments about TS were less trashing her and more defending models as professionals with skills. Was it a good move? Hell no – it was dumb as all hell; but these comments are ridiculous.
I mean if you shade the musical act who happens to be a huge star, you don’t even need said star asking the brand not to hire you. If she had said this about Ariana/Katy/Fergie she would probably had the same outcome… as some others have pointed, it was unprofessional
Yea if Taylor didn’t write a song about her like “Four Letters but No Hart” then there’s probably no beef.
I’m juvenile af, and really in the mood to lean into my inherently petty self today, because I do think the shirt is clever lol. The feud, not so much, but the shirt is something I’d wear if I were in the mood to be petty about something utterly ridiculous. Like, Four Letter Bad Word Mondays, or Staff Meetings, or something like that. Or maybe a person who’s universally hated, like R Kelly.
The feud is stupid though. On both their parts, but I loathe Swifty more, so I’m giggling to myself as I imagine her head literally exploding when she sees this. I dunno, I feel like she’s just someone who rants about how much she “doesn’t care” for hours on end, followed by days of moping and generally being in a bad mood.
I was trying to do some mental gymnastics for the same reason to be pro Jessica, even though I don’t even like her that much because I dislike Taylor but I couldn’t make it happen. lol
At least you are honest.
