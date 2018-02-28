Jessica Hart wears ‘Four Letter Bad Word: Taylor Swift’ shirt, Snake Army freaks out

Before the receipts were dropped, before Taylor Swift became the living embodiment of a Snake Emoji, before Handsome Joe and before the Glorious Tiddlebanging, Taylor Swift had a garden variety beef with a model. I actually forgot all about this, even though I covered it extensively in 2013 and 2014. In 2013, Taylor performed at the Victoria’s Secret runway show in which model Jessica Hart walked the runway. This was back when Taylor seemed to think she “fit in” with the models, and so her performance was basically walking the runway alongside the models. Hart threw some shade at Swifty, saying Swift “didn’t fit” and suggesting that Swift didn’t really have the experience or confidence to walk the runway like a pro.

After that mild criticism, I definitely got the feeling that Taylor freaked the f–k out behind-the-scenes. Victoria’s Secret’s CEO had to issue a statement, Jessica had to issue a clarification, and in the end, Hart was shunned by VS. Then Swift was asked to perform again in 2014 and her one stipulation was that VS not ask Jessica to walk the runway. Because Taylor Swift is the Queen of Grudges. She will hold on to a petty grudge for LIFE.

Well, guess what? Jessica Hart can hold a grudge too, Snake Emoji. Jessica posted this Instagrams where she’s wearing a sweatshirt I want to own: “Four Letter Bad Word: Taylor Swift.” And now the SNAKE ARMY has descended into her comments and my God are they mad. They’re hissing and screaming and wailing because a model had the audacity to not give a sh-t about Taylor Swift after Taylor literally got her blacklisted from one of the biggest jobs of her career. I mean… is Jessica Hart being petty? For sure. But “Petty” is the only language Taylor Swift speaks.

97 Responses to “Jessica Hart wears ‘Four Letter Bad Word: Taylor Swift’ shirt, Snake Army freaks out”

  1. Skittlebrau says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I can’t imagine ruining someone’s career because they said something vaguely critical of you.

    Reply
    • Jussie says:
      February 28, 2018 at 9:03 am

      It wasn’t really even critical.

      VS had Taylor strutting up and down the stage alongside the models in that show, like she was one of the models, and Jess was right, she didn’t fit. Because she’s not a model. She didn’t have the walk, she didn’t have a hint of the attitude, she was clearly self-conscious and it was kind of awkward to watch. That’s not a criticism of her. Modelling isn’t her job, so why would she fit in amongst professionals. VS should have utilised her better.

      The problem was that I think Taylor likes to imagine she could be a model if she wanted to be, so the truth cut her deep.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      February 28, 2018 at 10:29 am

      I can’t imagine publicly snarking at the headliner of my biggest work event. VS is notorious for pushing its models to have celebrity connections, but Hart thought she would be cute and get a little extra attention. Should she have had her entire career ruined? No, but then again if her career was so tenuous that being booted from one show ruins it, perhaps she should have kept her mouth shut in the first place. And yes, it was snarky. I remember it at the time.

      Reply
      • Yup, Me says:
        February 28, 2018 at 3:49 pm

        I don’t disagree with you that Jessica should have been wiser if her career was that tenuous, but Taylor does come off look small and spiteful in so many of these stupid dramas. She sounds like a perpetual 6th grade mean girl.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        February 28, 2018 at 4:52 pm

        Yes, I don’t see how it was a wise move on Hart’s part to badmouth the show she was in. That could certainly give pause to anyone who was considering hiring her in the future. This happened in 2013, which seems like forever ago! Doing petty things 5 years later comes across as weak.

        I am not a Swift fan, but I always feel people get unhinged about her, so I wind up playing defense.

      • Bridget says:
        February 28, 2018 at 5:01 pm

        She was a 27 year old non-Angel walking in the show who chose to use her press time to snark on the musical act connected with that year’s show. It was really unprofessional, and a bad gamble for someone in the late years of her modeling career.

      • SKF says:
        February 28, 2018 at 5:09 pm

        I don’t think it was nefarious or to get attention. If you see the comments fully what she was trying to do (poorly) was say that modelscare professionals with skills and Taylor is a popstar who is lovely looking but doesn’t have that particular skill set. I mean, she’s an under-educated model who is known for being blunt – is it that surprising she didn’t say it well and basically put her foot in her mouth?

        In any case, whilst I’m sure it stung to lose VS she has plenty of other work and is still getting international magazine covers and all-supermodel swimwear campaigns in her mid-30s. Pretty good for a model. Not to mention she is massive in Australia and can always make bank there if she wants to. She has her own beauty line and a bunch of collaborations. She regularly works with Carine Roitfeld and top photographers like Mario Testino. She’s fine.

  2. EMc says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:46 am

    And if I was an agency/whoever looking for a model I wouldnt be intersted in her because she is petty and childish. Plus the sweatshirt is ugly and it’s way too try-hard. And before anyone jumps on me, no I’m not a Taylor Swift apologist.

    Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I mean if Taylor can dish it…
    …talk about having your chickens coming home to roost

    Reply
  4. Wal says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:49 am

    If someone took away my means of making money I’d call them a Cats Usually Need Tears too.

    Reply
  5. Vex says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:49 am

    … i kinda want that shirt

    Reply
  6. HK9 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Taylor got her blacklisted so if this shirt is a reaction to that it’s a pretty mild one. Taylor & her fans have way too much time on their hands. All of them need to get a life.

    Reply
  7. Malibu Stacy says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:50 am

    The real question is, where can I get that sweatshirt??

    Reply
  8. MeeMow says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:51 am

    I disagree that she “audacity to not give a sh-t about Taylor Swift.” She’s wearing a diss shirt, after all.

    Also, I think you’re giving TS too much credit for this model not appearing for Victoria’s Secret the next year. Jessica blew up her own opportunity. Even if TS had not been involved the 2nd year, I doubt Jessica would have been invited back after creating negative publicity.

    Reply
  9. lisa says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:51 am

    it was her employer that let TS walk the runway and im guessing none of the musical acts and or celebrity guests are model doppelgängers. it totally makes sense that VS didnt work with jessica again. why let one random model make their job getting a musical act or host even harder? she isnt naomi campbell

    Reply
  10. DiligentDiva says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:55 am

    This will be entertaining, Swifties are an insane group when they believe Taylor’s been wronged somehow.

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      February 28, 2018 at 9:11 am

      Who are these people, anyway? The last time I met rabid TS fans, it was ten years ago and they were young teens. So are there now really hordes of women in their mid-20s that have enough free time and obsessive fandom to get upset at this frankly, as someone else pointed out above, lame diss of TS??? How do we know TayTay has not hired a Russian troll factory to pretend online to be militant Taylor Swift fans?

      Reply
      • MellyMel says:
        February 28, 2018 at 9:58 am

        Yes. I know one of them (a Swiftie) and she’s been a fan since high school and is now in her mid 20s and is crazy obsessed with everything Taylor. People always think Taylor’s fans are teenagers but the bulk of them are grown ass women who will attack you on social media for saying even the slightest negative thing about her. I don’t understand it. But then again I don’t get the Beyhive or Little Monsters either.

      • Chaine says:
        February 28, 2018 at 10:47 am

        @MellyMel, now that you mention it, I know a Beyhive person, she is in her mid-30’s and totally normal until something Beyoncé-related happens and then she gets unreal excited, and she spends thousands of dollars on VIP seats at Beyoncé concerts. I always feel a bit embarrassed for her, but then at the same time her love for Beyoncé is clearly so pure and true you have to just shake your head and be indulgent.

    • magnoliarose says:
      February 28, 2018 at 11:07 am

      Are they tween budding Neo-Nazis with ponies and rainbow wallpaper in their princess bedrooms? I don’t understand superfans in the first place. It just seems like a lot of energy to troll all over the internet to defend someone who has no personal ties to them. She’s selling an image as a product; they don’t know her at all. What is it to them if someone can’t stand her? Do they lose their alt right street cred?
      Her music isn’t even all that good or transcendent. Not visionary for sure.
      She also engages in the most juvenile behaviors with this petty beefs I have ever seen from a celebrity of her caliber.
      I don’t get it.
      But since her Aryan Queen crown was placed on her head and she has never rebuked it, I feel free to drag her as much as I want. Racists are canceled automatically. I don’t respect her at all.

      Reply
  11. Cee says:
    February 28, 2018 at 8:57 am

    I don’t understand the shirt LOL Someone translate it to me, please?

    Reply
  12. KP says:
    February 28, 2018 at 9:03 am

    sorry but it wasn’t professional of Hart to make any comments to begin with. Taylor can’t let it go and neither can she. And she started it. Sorry Taylor got her blacklisted but that is a risk when you publicly comment about professional matters.

    Reply
  13. Alexandria says:
    February 28, 2018 at 9:05 am

    .

    Reply
  14. JustJen says:
    February 28, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Is it me or does she look a lot like Leann Rimes?

    Reply
  15. Kate says:
    February 28, 2018 at 9:27 am

    The Swifties were also sending death threats to Dua Lipa because she chose Kanye West’s music over the Heir of Slytherin’s. Deplorable, like their master.

    Reply
  16. Ali says:
    February 28, 2018 at 9:28 am

    So I guess we’ll wait and see if Swift messes with her career again?

    Reply
  17. Talie says:
    February 28, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Jessica wasted her best years on Stavros Niarchos (the rich Paris HIlton ex) and then he dumped her with no wedding.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 28, 2018 at 11:25 am

      Yes, she did. Instead of working on her career she chased that sleazebag around. Who would want him after he has swapped body fluids with Paris Hilton? You would be kissing the same mouth she slobbered all over.
      So she hung in there all these years to get the ring to get the money and…all she can do is wear a stupid t-shirt.
      Well done playa.

      Reply
      • SKF says:
        February 28, 2018 at 4:54 pm

        Ummmmm… Jess Hart is still getting plenty of work. She’s still getting magazine covers (including a recent British GQ with Chris O’Dowd), still one of Carine Roitfeld’s favourite models, still doing swim campaigns with an all supermodel lineup, still doing shoots with Mario Testino, still a brand ambassador for various lingerie and swim brands. She still attends all the big events like the Met Gala and Cannes. She has her own beauty label as well. She is pretty well connected in her own right. Yeah she’s aging as a model but so far her career is still pretty strong and when she does fade out internationally she’ll still be wanted for brands in Australia where she’s much loved and can get paid a tonne. Hell she could move home and likely get one of the big department store contracts which are worth millions. I think she’s just fine. Yeah she probably had her heart broken – who hasn’t? But girl has always worked hard and will continue to do so. I’ve seen people snarking that she’s “advertising” as in a hooker and I’m sorry but that is just nasty woman-hating sh*t right there. Was the TS comment a bad move? Hell yeah! I’ve always thought she was less trying to diss Taylor and more trying to defend the hard work and skills the models put in and possess. However it worked out badly. Dumbass move. But, you know, these comments are just outright wrong and her career is fine.

      • magnoliarose says:
        February 28, 2018 at 8:43 pm

        @SKF
        Stop with the woman hating comments to shield your outrage. Everyone in the fashion industry knows some models moonlight to make money from men who are willing to dish out a fortune for their company. Well named models and celebs do it, and some use their IG accounts for that purpose. Sell the PR Pollyanna nonsense to someone who doesn’t know the game. You can name drop Roitfeld but she has A LOT of favorite models, and she doesn’t have the juice she used to have either.
        Ever been to the Cannes Film Festival? Do you know what models were going to Dubai for until it became too obvious?
        Editorials pay nothing. She isn’t walking the shows, and she has no huge campaigns.
        On a gossip site people gossip. When someone makes a desperate bid for thirsty attention, it sort of supports the rampant rumors. Also hanging with sleazy Niarchos fuels them even further.
        If the problems with human trafficking in the industry bother you then take action instead of pretending it isn’t real.

    • Bridget says:
      February 28, 2018 at 11:34 am

      Okay, now I get it. No wonder she’s getting pissy on Instagram. Her retirement plan went out the window.

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        February 28, 2018 at 1:17 pm

        And he treated her like garbage too.
        She needs to get back in the game in some way because she did not make enough money to live in high style for life. She is a prime example of a model who was more interested in the social perks of being model and didn’t think of it as a real job.
        Her modeling days are behind her. She doesn’t look fresh, and my prediction is her IG is for a different sort of “modeling”. Her header photo says it all. Her latest photos are terrible and budget. It would be embarrassing, but she worked for VS, so they usually end up budget anyway. Not the famous Angels but all the other string of forgettable models.
        It was stupid to insult and embarrass VS and their headliner. She was unprofessional. Sure she was right, but the world didn’t need her to say it. Dumb as dirt this one.

  18. JA says:
    February 28, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Ha! Love it when celebrities don’t take the high road and drop down to petty levels. Hey fighting petty with petty is the only way to go to battle with T Snake. Team Jessica

    Reply
  19. lucy2 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 9:36 am

    The amount of time and energy these nitwits all spending feuding with each other…don’t they have anything better to do? At some point don’t they grow up and just move on?

    Reply
  20. Loo says:
    February 28, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Not defending Swift at all because she’s as mean girl as they come but I always felt this model’s comment was pointless. She’s one of the few who actually started a feud with Swift first so I don’t see her as any sort of hero. She should have kept her mouth shut and did her job. Nobody wants to hire a model who will openly trash the musical artists for no reason.

    Reply
  21. Veronica says:
    February 28, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Didn’t she have a foot injury the year after that kept her from modeling from awhile? Something about a bad burn from a spilled coffee or something. I remember it being a pretty gnarly wound.

    Reply
  22. Christina S. says:
    February 28, 2018 at 10:16 am

    I might could understand the shade if it was recent, but it’s been years. Isn’t it time to move on?

    Reply
  23. Happy21 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    That shirt is stupid as h**l.
    She can hold a grudge all she wants but she looks incredibly thirsty posting her photo wearing this piece of crap.
    Move on girl.

    Reply
  24. CC says:
    February 28, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Unprofessional to boot, no wonder if no other brands want to risk hiring her. It’s common sense to not trash your employer or their collaborators, no matter what industry it is.

    Reply
    • SKF says:
      February 28, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      I mean, she works for plenty of brands including Triumph lingerie. She has a huge career in Australia. She still gets international magazine covers. She recently did an all supermodel swimwear collaboration with a crazy line-up. She’s tight with Carine Roitfeld, and many other top industry people. Her career is fine – more than fine considering she’s in her mid 30s and still doing extremely well. Her comments about TS were less trashing her and more defending models as professionals with skills. Was it a good move? Hell no – it was dumb as all hell; but these comments are ridiculous.

      Reply
  25. Saks says:
    February 28, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    I mean if you shade the musical act who happens to be a huge star, you don’t even need said star asking the brand not to hire you. If she had said this about Ariana/Katy/Fergie she would probably had the same outcome… as some others have pointed, it was unprofessional

    Reply
  26. WLee says:
    February 28, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    Yea if Taylor didn’t write a song about her like “Four Letters but No Hart” then there’s probably no beef.

    Reply
  27. A says:
    February 28, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    I’m juvenile af, and really in the mood to lean into my inherently petty self today, because I do think the shirt is clever lol. The feud, not so much, but the shirt is something I’d wear if I were in the mood to be petty about something utterly ridiculous. Like, Four Letter Bad Word Mondays, or Staff Meetings, or something like that. Or maybe a person who’s universally hated, like R Kelly.

    The feud is stupid though. On both their parts, but I loathe Swifty more, so I’m giggling to myself as I imagine her head literally exploding when she sees this. I dunno, I feel like she’s just someone who rants about how much she “doesn’t care” for hours on end, followed by days of moping and generally being in a bad mood.

    Reply

