Jessica Hart wears ‘Four Letter Bad Word: Taylor Swift’ shirt, Snake Army freaks out

Just a mess.. A post shared by Jessica Hart (@jesshart) on Feb 26, 2018 at 7:34pm PST

Before the receipts were dropped, before Taylor Swift became the living embodiment of a Snake Emoji, before Handsome Joe and before the Glorious Tiddlebanging, Taylor Swift had a garden variety beef with a model. I actually forgot all about this, even though I covered it extensively in 2013 and 2014. In 2013, Taylor performed at the Victoria’s Secret runway show in which model Jessica Hart walked the runway. This was back when Taylor seemed to think she “fit in” with the models, and so her performance was basically walking the runway alongside the models. Hart threw some shade at Swifty, saying Swift “didn’t fit” and suggesting that Swift didn’t really have the experience or confidence to walk the runway like a pro.

After that mild criticism, I definitely got the feeling that Taylor freaked the f–k out behind-the-scenes. Victoria’s Secret’s CEO had to issue a statement, Jessica had to issue a clarification, and in the end, Hart was shunned by VS. Then Swift was asked to perform again in 2014 and her one stipulation was that VS not ask Jessica to walk the runway. Because Taylor Swift is the Queen of Grudges. She will hold on to a petty grudge for LIFE.

Well, guess what? Jessica Hart can hold a grudge too, Snake Emoji. Jessica posted this Instagrams where she’s wearing a sweatshirt I want to own: “Four Letter Bad Word: Taylor Swift.” And now the SNAKE ARMY has descended into her comments and my God are they mad. They’re hissing and screaming and wailing because a model had the audacity to not give a sh-t about Taylor Swift after Taylor literally got her blacklisted from one of the biggest jobs of her career. I mean… is Jessica Hart being petty? For sure. But “Petty” is the only language Taylor Swift speaks.

😜 A post shared by Jessica Hart (@jesshart) on Feb 26, 2018 at 7:41pm PST