People are criticizing 8-months-pregnant Khloe Kardashian for flying to Japan

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian flew to Japan a few days ago. I didn’t think much of it – they’re always on the move, and I thought the trip was probably work-related in some capacity, like a just-sisters promotional appearance, or maybe they’re opening a DASH store in Tokyo or something. I didn’t realize two things though: one, this was a just-sisters trip where Kim and Kourtney didn’t bring their kids, and two, Khloe is already eight months along. That’s a really long international flight to take when you’re eight months pregnant, right? A lot of people thought the same:

Eight months pregnant Khloe Kardashian flew to Japan on Monday, February 26, with her sisters Kim and Kourtney for one last girls trip before she gives birth. Sweet, right? Not everyone thinks so. “Why would you risk travel during a pregnancy??” asked one Facebook user. Added another: “She’s 8 months and flying that far? Not too smart.” Another user worried that the mom-to-be is too far from her Ob-Gyn if she gets sick. Khloé, who is expecting her first child — a baby boy — with NBA player Tristan Thompson, has not disclosed her exact due date. The 33-year-old has, however, revealed that she’s in her third trimester, which means she is at least 28 weeks along. According to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, flying in your third trimester is perfectly safe. But air travel is not recommended after 36 weeks. Meanwhile, Khloé wasn’t the only Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who came under fire for the Asian getaway. Kim, who welcomed her third child via surrogate on January 15, with husband Kanye West, was shamed for leaving 6-week-old daughter Chicago at home in California. “A newborn and kids leaves the country for business!!” fumed one Facebook user. “And Khloe needs to quit whining about how her painful and difficult pregnancy. She looks fine in Japan!!”

I’m assuming, as he often does, that Kanye West is probably looking after the kids, all of the kids. Kanye is close to Kourtney’s children, and Penelope and North are BFFs, etc. I’m not saying Kanye’s doing that alone – there are nannies involved, I’m positive, and Kris Jenner is probably hanging out too. But I don’t think we should treat this as a case of “Kim and Kourtney abandoned their children!” I do sort of side-eye Kim – in general – because it seems like she’s been very busy since the birth of Chicago and maybe hasn’t had a lot of bonding time with the newborn? As for Khloe’s travels at eight months pregnant… I mean… I think it’s a bad idea too, but I also think women should listen to their doctors and make their own decisions about how they take care of themselves.