Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston needed a custody agreement for their four dogs

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have separated

As it turns out, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s separation was just a one-week story, really. JustJen Drama blanketed the tabloids and weeklies last week, but this week… it seems like most people have moved on. The question, in my mind, is whether that’s by design, or whether someone is actually irritated that the “Dumped Again Jen” narrative doesn’t have more of a shelf-life. Since we know Justin and Jennifer didn’t have any kids – although they allegedly “wanted” a baby – it seems like they are mostly fighting about their dogs.

In Touch is exclusively reporting the details of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s custody agreement for their dogs. Between them, the exes have four dogs: Dolly, a white shepherd mix, Clyde, a terrier, and Sophie, a pit bull mix, in LA, while Justin keeps another pit bull in NYC.

“They’ve always referred to them as their children, and it looks like Jen will keep the LA dogs with her and Justin will keep the pit bull in NYC. But it was the biggest bone of contention in the split,” a source tells In Touch.

Another friend adds that Justin won’t have to say goodbye forever: “They’ve made an arrangement for visitation.”

[From In Touch Weekly]

Dolly, I know, is Jennifer’s dog, full-stop. I think she even adopted Dolly before she even got with Justin, if I’m remembering correctly. The other dogs were brought in during the JustJen years and it seems like an equitable split. Plus, I bet the dogs prefer the spacious accommodations in Bel Air rather than a cramped apartment in New York.

Did you read this dumb story in People Magazine a few days ago? It’s like a carbon copy of all of the dumb stories that are always written about Jennifer, rain or shine. Sources told People that Jennifer “has a huge group of girlfriends who make sure she isn’t alone. Jen truly has the best friends. They are real friends that she has had for many years. They always support each other.” Jennifer Aniston always has her goddess circle.

As for dogs… Justin Theroux went back on Instagram, after staying radio silent during Jennifer’s birthday and the first week following the separation announcement. He posted this a few days ago:

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

 

70 Responses to “Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston needed a custody agreement for their four dogs”

  1. Snowflake says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Awww, puppies! 😀

    Reply
  2. Kimma1216 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:29 am

    I understand this. I dont have kids and my dogs are my babies. Plus, she had a Shnauzer, Norman, for 15 years and I remember she was devastated when he passed. I think this is normal and completely support it. I would hate to lose my dogs in a divorce..it would be the worst part for me..

    Reply
  3. KNy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:31 am

    The gray baby pitbull in the Instagram photo seems to have the same reaction as me to the JustJen break-up. I feel you, little dude.

    Reply
  4. Snazzy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:35 am

    This has nothing to do with the story but I love the jacket and the boustier she is wearing in the top pic

    Reply
  5. VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:41 am

    So people in NYC can’t have dogs? I doubt Justin is in a one room apartment.

    Reply
    • Mara says:
      March 7, 2018 at 7:52 am

      I think it depends how big your apartment. Generally though I don’t think you should have a dog if you live in an apartment, it just doesn’t seem fair.
      Except for guide dogs of course.

      Reply
      • VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
        March 7, 2018 at 8:02 am

        His neighbor has been talking to the press bc he’s renovating his apartment by buying the one next to it and merging them. While obviously JA has more room….it’s not like the dog is going to be locked up without enough space to move.

        I don’t doubt/hope they have an agreement. A major contention in my grandparents’ divorce was who got the dog. Didn’t he get a new dog a few months ago?

      • knotslaning says:
        March 7, 2018 at 9:52 am

        Wow, really? People in the city can’t have dogs because they don’t have the same luxuries as the burbs? This is obviously a comment from someone who has no clue what they are talking about. I live in a 600 sq.ft. apartment in Brooklyn with two kids, a partner and a 45 lb dog. He is the happiest animal in the world and gets plenty of stimulation and exercise. I’ve seen dogs treated poorly in the more rural areas being forced outside all of the time so location has nothing to do with it. If you are a good pet family, you will have a happy and healthy animal. Also, did you know NYC has one of the highest pet adoption rates in country, meaning people here give a shit and adopt from all over the world.

      • Kitten says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:07 am

        Lol I live in a city and there are dogs everywhere. That’s a whole lotta people you’re judging right there.

      • Plantpal says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:42 am

        Oh, Mara, bless your heart. It’s not the size of the dog that’s ever the issuel. A great Dane can live quite happily in an apartment….it’s what happens outside NO MATTER the size. If the dog gets walked regularly (and properly, folks, keep your dog beside you or behind you. If dog IS in front, be sure the dog understands it’s their responsibility to keep a loose leash, and it’s guardian’s responsibility to make it easy for the dog to keep the leash loose). You could stop hundreds of adoptions with a closed attitude. A small dog can get some exercise indoors but still needs the great outdoors for mental and emotional balance. ALL dogs need to get outside AT LEAST 3 x daily, rain, sleet, snow or shine. It’s never about the size of the dog, or the size of the home. It’s ALWAYS about the guardian’s committment to their pets’ physical, mental and emotional health. Please reconsider your stance. XOXO

    • Beth says:
      March 7, 2018 at 8:07 am

      My dogs always liked to run around outside and play in our yard. An apartment in the city doesn’t give the dogs that kind of space and freedom

      Reply
      • minx says:
        March 7, 2018 at 9:25 am

        It depends. I’m in the suburbs and have a yard, but it’s not fenced. So we still have to walk the dog or take her to the dog park so she can run off leash. So we might as well be living in the city as far as the dog is concerned.

      • Kitten says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:10 am

        They’re called parks and we have them alllllll over the city. Parks, biking paths, walkways, beaches, riverfront trail ways….I’d be willing to bet that most cit dogs have more fun in terms of socialization and outdoor playtime than a lot of suburban dogs that sit in a fenced-in yard all day.

        That being said, a good dog owner is a good dog owner, regardless of where they live.

      • minx says:
        March 7, 2018 at 11:08 am

        Kitten, yes, our dog absolutely loves the dog park. I take her leash off and VOOM, she’s off sniffing other dogs and running around. I sometimes walk around the perimeter of the park to get some exercise, or I bring a book and read on a bench while I keep an eye on her. She has a great time.

    • Carmen says:
      March 7, 2018 at 8:50 am

      Depends on the rules of your building. Some buildings allow dogs, others don’t. Buildings are usually more accepting of cats.

      Reply
    • Sherry says:
      March 7, 2018 at 9:12 am

      You can have dogs in an apartment. When my husband got a 2 year consulting job in DC, we left our 5 bedroom/3 bath 3600 square foot house with a 1 1/2 acre lot in TN and moved into a 1300 3/2 apartment. We had 2 adults, 3 kids, 2 large dogs (rough collie and german shepherd) and a cat. There was a huge park with a nature preserve across the the street from our apartment and we all did just fine. I learned from that experience you can live quite comfortably and happily with less than you think you can.

      Reply
    • Cynical Ann says:
      March 7, 2018 at 9:16 am

      Every time I’m in NYC I see people walking their dogs. We always laugh and say our 80 pound lab would be a great apartment dog-she likes one walk in the morning, and then she’s the biggest coach potato ever! We could live in a 1 bedroom, and as long as she has someplace soft to sleep, she’s good. We have a big yard, and she only goes in it to do her business, and 3 minutes later she’s at the door to come in.

      Reply
    • Luca76 says:
      March 7, 2018 at 9:47 am

      NYC is a dog town. So many people have dogs and if you have a non traditional schedule you can spend a ton of time with them. OTOH there’s much less space so they will be in a cramped apartment all day alone and dogs always have to be on leash when outside since nobody has a yard.
      My roommate has two rescues we live on the Upper West Side and walking them in the neighborhood was like walking an obstacle course because of the constant stimulation. Now they’ve relocated out west(she’s bicoastal) and when I went to visit them it was a completely different experience. They have much more indoor and outdoor space and walking them in the hood is completely calm and drama free.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:00 am

      We have a dog, a kitten, cat, bird, guinea pigs, and fish. It depends on the size and type of apartment a person has and the location. We have yard space and are somewhat secluded and don’t have to worry about neighbors. It isn’t technically an apartment.
      My husband had a dog in his loft style apartment and I had usually one or two pets tops in my much smaller apartment. They were fine and usually I had cats and all my cats are strictly indoors unless I put an enclosure out for them to bask in the sun in the Spring or Summer. I definitely would never let them out in California with coyotes roaming around.
      Even though Jack Russells are small I have a friend who has one and that dog acts like he’s been ingesting street drugs and never stops. He has to be walked several times a day and then let loose in the park to run until he collapses. She thinks he is just adorable and I think he’s a brat. Not the best in her small one bedroom. He gets destructive if he isn’t run into the ground daily.
      There are many factors at play.

      Reply
      • Beth says:
        March 7, 2018 at 11:28 am

        My best friends Jack Russell is cute, but the hyper nonstop energy the dog has is uncontrollable. That’s a good example of a dog who needs to be running and playing in a big, open area all day, because when they step out of her small apartment, where it’s torn up her furniture, books, and clothing over the past few years, it’s energy is the craziest thing I’ve seen. It would probably win a fight with the alligators in the neighborhood. If I’m wearing shorts and a short sleeve shirt, I end up covered in big scratches from head to foot. Cute looking dog, just not meant for an apartment

    • willowisp says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:53 am

      Native NYer, here. People do have dogs. My parents wouldn’t let me have a dog, apartment was too small, but I worked as a dog walker as a kid and loved it. It’s agreed that it’s cruel to keep a dog in a small apartment all day, and so many working adults hire dog walkers, who take dogs to dog parks and to large parks, such as Central, and Riverside, for exercise and socialization. That said, NY, full of tiny apartments, and hard sidewalks, and busy traffic, is not a great place to keep a dog. People also aren’t the greatest at picking up after their pets. NY passed poop scoop laws in response to the minefields of excrement all over the city in the 1970s.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      March 7, 2018 at 11:08 am

      You mean the dogs he left in the apartment even when he was gone to California?

      Can dogs live in apartments? Of course. But they still require space and a ton of exercise. And yes, they would rather live somewhere with more space. That is just their nature.

      Reply
  6. Clare says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:42 am

    I sweat this could be a headline off The Onion.

    But hey gotta love the doggos

    Reply
  7. Jan says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I’m amazed that Jen always takes this poor pitiful me stance. Have some self respect!

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      March 7, 2018 at 8:30 am

      I don’t believe she is. I honestly think that’s the last narrative she wants in this breakup the poor-Jen-dumped/unlucky-in-love narrative. So I take articles like this with a grain of salt where they are making her the victim and she’s pitiful Jen, not strong Jen. I read an interview one time with an actor who said it’s shocking how most of the rag mag stories are completely made up, but that people believe it’s true if printed. He said no matter how much he would tell his parents these articles are fake, his mom would still call him all concerned when some article came out, and he had to keep reminding her they were fake stories.

      Reply
      • Kileen says:
        March 7, 2018 at 8:35 am

        Did that actor have his own agent caught red-handed from his own phone sending in stories, as Jennifer/Huvane have? If not, they couldn’t be more different and irrelevant. The victim storyline is vintage Jennifer and of course she wants that narrative!! Without it, she is nothing. Many stories are made up but when her agent is giving these stories to the magazines that says it all.

      • tracking says:
        March 7, 2018 at 8:57 am

        I agree with you, Jayna. Her PR made a point of letting it be known via People and Us Mag that she’s attended a number of soirees in the last few weeks. I don’t think she wants people to see her as forlorn at home. Don’t get me wrong, I think she cares deeply about her image, just don’t think “sad Jen” is what she’s going for. However, that narrative sells and the tabs will run with it regardless.

  8. Nancy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Remembered the episode of Friends where Ross wore a pair of black leather pants and how they all goofed on him….twenty years ago! Justy is so darned cool. Jennifer has always loved her pets, probably more than him. Believe she had Norman tatted on her foot as a tribute to her baby. If we’re now on pet custody, hopefully the stories are fading. Please be fading.

    Reply
  9. Wellsie says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:50 am

    She looks great in the first pic. Not sure why he had to double down with the leather, too. Oh right.. so edgy, much arty… I forgot for a second.

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Yes, she’s got wonderful “girlfriends”, the best, no one has as wonderful girlfriends as she does, they are wonderful., blah blah blah.

    Reply
  11. Feedmechips says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I don’t understand the Selena Gomez shout out.

    Reply
  12. lower-case deb says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:54 am

    why is Justin tagging Selena Gomez btw? i can barely read the long last tag because it went offscreen on my phone and it won’t let me scroll sideways for some reason.

    Reply
  13. Jayna says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I don’t think Justin has a dog in NYC. He was walking a foster dog around, posting that it was up for adoption. He’s done that before on his instagram. He’s connected to some animal rescue organizations.

    I also don’t believe he would want to separate the three dogs from each other and take one to go live in his apartment, when he’s gone for months for acting jobs, and the dogs are used to being together and having a yard. He’s been gone for the past couple of years working a lot. Jen, I would imagine, is probably closer to all three pets, even the ones adopted when they were together.

    Reply
  14. tracking says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:23 am

    If he’s mostly been in NYC, then she’s been caring for the dogs in LA mostly on her own anyway. And they’re probably bonded. If none were his alone before they got together, doesn’t make sense to split them up. I thought they had three though, sounds like maybe he adopted the fourth after he decided to stay put? This story is probably made up though. If he ditched the dogs for the better part of a year, what about that suggests he cares about doggy visitation?

    His Insta pic cracks me up. No, the Edgy One doesn’t care whether people like him AT ALL. He’s learned something about PR from his ex.

    Reply
  15. Beatrice says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I still think Justin is a whiny high maintenance poser, but I give him points for using his fame to promote adopting shelter cats and dogs. Shelters like Austin Pets Alive do such an amazing job for animals and deserve support and recognition. Good for you, Justin.

    Reply
  16. blndcvnthairs says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Adorable pups

    Reply
  17. Mrs. Darcy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:31 am

    He seems to be a particular advocate for pit bull and shelter dogs so it seems only fair he gets to keep a dog. Hopefully the only child dog will get a new brother or sister if it’s not used to being alone (yes I am only thinking about the dogs here, I could care less about these two splitting, glad they have made the doggies a priority though).

    Reply
  18. lucy2 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:49 am

    The divorce story has fizzled out because there’s no story – it didn’t work out and they split. Simple, no matter how much the tabloids tried to make out of it.
    Austin Pets Alive did a lot during the Houston flooding, glad they are getting support and attention here. Whatever else people want to say about him, he knew his return to social media would draw attention, so supporting a great animal rescue with that is pretty good IMO.

    Reply
  19. gatorbait says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:16 am

    I had a friend whose girlfriend left him right after his mother died. She also guilted him into letting her take the dog he’d had even before he met her. He instantly regretted the decision but didn’t fight it. It worked out okay for a little while. They shared custody (not a legal form but a verbal agreement) until she got a new boyfriend. Poor guy ended up heartbroken. What Justin and Jennifer are doing doesn’t remotely surprise me and I support it. May as well make it legal so no one can go back on their word.

    Reply
  20. Tallia says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Can’t wait to see him kissing some babies in his next IG post. Just make sure that shoe polish from your hair doesn’t come off on their faces, Poor kiddos.

    Reply
  21. JA says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:48 am

    My husband “technically” bought our dog as I was working and couldn’t get to shelter to pick him up and sign the papers. However Atticus is my baby and my dog would always choose me over my dear husband( no offense babe). If we divorced it goes without saying the dog comes with me

    Reply

