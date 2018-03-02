E! News: Taylor Swift is so private, here’s her exact itinerary when she’s in London

There are few things I love more than when “sources close to Taylor Swift” refuse to shut up about how PRIVATE and SECRET her relationship is with Handsome Joe Alwyn. I mean, I get it – she knows she f–ked up with Tom Hiddleston. She knows it was extra. She knows that few people would be able to stomach it or believe it if she did a worldwide Joebanging tour, like she did with Hiddleston. But she still wants us to know about Joe. She still wants us to analyze her blind item lyrics and figure out which ones are about Joe. She wants everyone to witness her being private and secretive. It’s performative “privacy.” And it amuses me. So I laughed my ass off with this E! News story about how Joe and Tay are super-dooper-crazy private and then the source details all of the crazy steps Taylor takes to maintain her privacy, which is basically just begging the paparazzi to stake out positions at all of the described locations.
Despite rarely being spotted together in public, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still going strong. But how is it that the world’s most famous singer has almost entirely managed to keep her relationship out of the spotlight with the British actor, who lives in London? With a lot of work and a lot of extra measures to keep the details of their high-profile romance quiet—that’s how!
While the public may seldom get hints or glimpses of the two together (they were seen at Z100′s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in December), you can bet the pair have seen more of each other than fans know about, a source tells E! News.
“Taylor has been in the UK a LOT more than people know,” an insider says. “She has the entire routine down pat now.”
The source explains that in order to keep the media off her trail during visits across the pond, the under-the-radar American flies in via private jet or a private airfield and then she’s driven straight to north London, where Joe lives, in a fairly nondescript blacked-out car.” Additionally, the popstar doesn’t go through any of the terminals at the airports and her passport is checked on board, while the car is waiting on the tarmac. The whole thing happens with no one knowing. The spy says that she will be in the UK, but that “people just won’t see her.”
“Unless you’re part of her inner circle, you wouldn’t know when she is or isn’t here,” says the source. Adding, Taylor “barely leaves a trace.”
Instead of going out to clubs, bars, restaurants, concerts or normal dates, the two spend all their time in London at “his place.”
“They’re clearly serious,” said the source. And it’s not just the 27-year-old Mary Queen of Scots star who’s all about the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer–his close-knit fam, including brothers Patrick Alwyn and Thomas Alwyn, is on board with the pairing.
“Taylor’s met all of Joe’s family. They’ve done many a Sunday roast together — in fact it happens without fail if she’s here over a weekend—and they seem very comfortable around her,” added the insider. “His brothers all seem to be fans of them together as they’ve hung out with Taylor and Joe on several occasions.”
What in the world was the purpose of this story other than sending a big tip-off to British-based paparazzi that she can be found every Sunday at Joe’s parents’ house? And that they should set up camera positions at Joe’s North London home and await the blacked-out car? Other than that… this story makes me miss the in-your-face details of the Tiddlebanging. I miss the swan pastries and fudge and the “I Heart T.S.” t-shirt. Those were the days. Messy and direct. I’m sure JoeTay is messy, don’t get me wrong, but we won’t hear about it until “sources” really start telling Us Weekly and People Magazine about it.
hahahahhah……
+1 this was so ridiculous!!!! LOL
Actually laughed out loud at that headline.
I honestly hadn’t even realised she’d been skipping the pap walks until I was informed of her SUPER SECRET HIDDEN LONDON TRIPS YOU AREN’T ALLOWED TO KNOW ABOUT.
Oh god, does this mean we have to watch her go through another English Rose phase? Because the first one was stomach churning enough.
I mean the lack of awareness from some of these celebs of just HOW they come across is amazing. It’s just no self awareness. Last year people (who didn’t already know) found out just how fake she was. And here she is again with the same crap.
Also does it feel like her music hasn’t been everywhere like it usually is? I couldn’t tell you one chorus to a song on this album and typically that is not the case.
TS thought she can do a Beyoncé but her type of celebrity (trying to be ‘friends’ with her fans) + the lacklustre, uninspired, tired content of the album does not warrant a promotionless album cycle/era.
Also the tour stuff that has been leaking (opening acts) just shows how much out of control of the narrative she is. I cannot believe it took a Kardashian and her own TOMfoolery to take her out of the game this quick! She truly is thin-skinned and she can’t blame others for that.
So what she wants to tell us is that she 100% controls when and how she is seen. So much for all those celebs complaining about those terribly intrusive paps.
But yeah I miss the harmless times of the Tiddleswift drama too. How campy it was.
You can tell she misses her old ways. I know she’s trying to stay “private” right now because she knew the public was getting sick of her, but I think she’s losing an audience if she ever decides to get back into the spotlight. Obviously she’ll still have her main fan base, but her songs aren’t doing well at all on the charts. I think she needs that in your face press to sell like 1989.
After her “great romance” with Tom Hiddleston I’m laughing about her desire for privacy.
he is unattractive
LIZZIE I thought “Is THAT the boyfriend? The divine being himself?” Wow what a letdown.
I don’t know why, but I have a mental pic of her packing pretty boy Joe around in one of her handbags. Like one of those trembling dogs celebs like to tote about.
Bwahahahaha!! Thanks Chef now I can’t get this mental image of my head!
Oh, come on now with this Joe nonsense! She is obviously with Karlie. Taylor was just spotted at Big Sur on their “anniversary” (it´s their “special place”) and flew Karlie to Utah afterwards. She wasn’t even in the UK for his birthday. So off course they had to put this ridiculous story out.
Lol…the Kaylor conspiracy lives on…🤣🤣🤣
@Purplhazeforever: I’m no conspiracy theorist, but I won’t be surprised if this eventually happens.
Yea I saw that, Taylor’s made it really clear in recent days that this story isn’t true. She’s been posting alot about being in Nashville and then being in CA. It’s obvious this one isn’t coming from her team.
Fremdschämen
I like End Game though.
Swift has been low key though. Have you see her? While yes, she put this and other stories out there, it’s been very relatively mild to what she was in prior relationships. If you expect total silence, I’m going to laugh really hard. Let’s not forget this is Taylor Swift and she also is going on tour in May.
Yeah okay, but what have her and Karlie Kloss been up to lately?
That headline, I’m dying.
“They’re clearly serious,” says the source. BAHHAhhhhhAAAhhhahahah, lol.
Does anyone in the UK even care about her, though?
Also, is it just me or does her current lover look like the male version of Karlie Kloss?
Check out Karlie Kloss’es Instagram. She was in Half Moon Bay recently. Same time as the Taylor sighting. Hmmmm…..interesting.
I’m calling BS on this, Taylor been in Nashville preparing for the Reputation tour. The second these stories about her living in London came out she was quick to put out multiple videos of her in Nashville. Then she had hikers release pics of her in California (In a Kaylor related location, with Karlie being somewhat nearby as well) last week. Her plane also flew to Utah where Karlie was spotted next, so it adds to the theory they were together last week.
So yea this story is BS and Taylor while not denying it is making it clear through her actions that she’s not living in London with Joe.
I’m just here for the Karlie Kloss conspiracy comments lol.
I swear I got curious a couple of weeks ago and fell into a tumblr hole of Karlie and Taylor conspiracy theories and you guys, I’m serious, Taylor is gay and they are in a relationship. I used to roll my eyes when I heard hints about it. But there are so many blatant hints and so much proof. SO MUCH. I feel silly even writing about this. But WOW. Really. It honestly all makes sense to me. I feel like this blog doesn’t like Taylor and I get it given her PR game but it’s all a cover for her being gay. I know I know it sounds ridiculous but there is seriously so much that connects it all together. She’s never seen in London with how not bc they are so private but bc the relationship is pure PR bs. I live in nyc and have several friends in the movie business and I’ve heard this before and just was like whatever. But damn. I’m actually happy for them. I honestly think they are in a long term relationship and most songs on rep are about Karlie.
Kaylor was obviously real at some point, anyone from 2014 remembers her glass closeting stage with Karlie. I’m not sure if they’re still together, and I’m somewhat thinking she’s gonna end up married to Joe just cause she needs a steady relationship.
But the songs being about Karlie make more sense then them being about Joe. Taylor’s always been more comfortable around girls than guys.
I know I’m not supposed to around this site, but I feel bad for Tom Hiddleston. All that ridiculousness was on both of them, and he took most of the sh*t for it.
