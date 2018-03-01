Duchess Kate in Orla Kiely at the National Portrait Gallery: Victorian cosplay?

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at National Portrait

I honestly don’t think we’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge this much ever, in the history of her duchess-ing. Before Meghan Markle’s arrival on the scene, Kate could go weeks, sometimes months, without being seen or photographed. Then Prince Harry announces his engagement and suddenly it was like Kate finally learned The True Meaning of Keen. That’s what the Lifetime bio-pic will be called, when they devote a bio-pic to this stage of Kate’s life: The True Meaning of Keen.

These are photos of Kate at the National Portrait Gallery in London on Wednesday evening. This is Kate’s version of pulling a double-shift: she did the Royal Foundation event with William, Harry and Meghan during the day, then changed clothes for this exhibit opening. Kate did some work behind the scenes on this exhibit, Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography. She wrote (“wrote”?) the foreword to the gallery’s exhibition catalogue, which we previously discussed. I had an AHA moment when I read part of Kate’s foreword, about the era she most identifies with, and how she sees her role. Kate is a Victorian. Not a cool, hipster Victorian obsessed with Jules Verne. She really sees herself and her role as a throwback to the Victorian Age.

For this event, Kate wore a Victorian-cosplay dress from Orla Kiely, a designer she has worn before but not in a while. It would be one thing if this was just an ironically ugly-printed dress which was cut well and flattering to Kate’s third trimester bump. In fact, I was prepared to make some excuses about how the fabric is so ugly that it actually seems sort of cute in a weird way. But then I got a good look at the “V” design down the chest of this dress and the same black ribbon detailing on the cuffs and high neck. OMFG, you guys. It’s like Kate is TRYING to find the ugliest floral dresses at this point. Also, to the Keen Defenders: I thought Kate wasn’t allowed to wear black dresses, huh???

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at National Portrait Gallery

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at National Portrait

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge braves the snowy weather at The National Portrait Gallery

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.

 

30 Responses to “Duchess Kate in Orla Kiely at the National Portrait Gallery: Victorian cosplay?”

  1. Alix says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Black print dresses are clearly okay, even if they’re ugly.

  2. Beta says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:08 am

    The way she looks at the camera all of a sudden

    • MostlyMegan says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:56 am

      Yes! There was an entire thing about how she studiously, expertly avoided making eye contact with the camera (just like Di, but Kate was more successful at it). All of a sudden Meghan comes on the scene, smiling for the cameras and connecting with the public in a way that Kate never seemed to achieve and hey presto: Kate’s looking at the cameras now.

    • Krill says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:57 am

      The way she actually goes to work all of a sudden. Either this magical pregnancy has given her a personality transplant or this is the Meghan effect. Gotta step up your game when the new kid on the block comes in revving at the gates. Will and Kate are scared stiff about how bad their timesheets will look side by side to the new couples.

  3. Runcmc says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Are you seriously telling me she’s wearing a dress and no tights out in the SNOW? Where is the argument that she always keeps her coat on because she’s cold? She’s been in “coatdresses” all through this pregnancy and this is the dress she chooses to parade outside in the frigid winter?

  4. Becks says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:11 am

    So I actually didn’t mind this dress – floral patterns, meh, she loves them like she loves buttons – but then someone mentioned how it was a nod to Victorian style (I hadn’t noticed the velvet trim etc at first) and then I thought….omg. She literally cannot help herself with the theme dressing. It’s so tiresome at this point.

    I do find it amusing that people who are usually pretty pro Kate are really puzzled by her lack of a coat here. It’s snowing Kate. If you run so cold that you have to keep your coat on for entire indoor engagements, you probably want to wear one in the snow, lol. (I like when she doesn’t wear a coat, but some people are really bothered by this, ha.)

    Also I’m interested by the reports that she “curated” part of the exhibit. Do you think they showed her two different options and she picked one? Or was she more involved than that?

    • LadyMTL says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:19 am

      I like the print, but I generally don’t mind florals. That said, ITA about the velvet trim. Take off the ugly V down the front, and the velvet around the neck, and I would buy this dress. Also: yay for no buttons!

      That said, I am puzzled by the lack of a coat but the only thing I could think of was that maybe she had one on in the car and then took it off so that everyone could see her “on theme” dress?

      • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
        March 1, 2018 at 8:48 am

        But the ruffled cuffs!!! Arrgh. She does look good, though… engaged and happy.

        When I was pregnant with my twins, I could barely stand an open coat throughout a mid-state Maine winter. Maybe she is somewhat overheated at this point.

    • gingersnaps says:
      March 1, 2018 at 9:06 am

      I agree, I find her behaviour quite odd. It was freezing yesterday and it still is today. I live in Yorkshire but I can still imagine that London was experiencing the same kind of weather considering as it snowed there as well. Although it is par for the course for her, she tends to have these kind of blips eg, wearing bright colours for a somber event etc.

  5. Clare says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Had she worn black to the BAFTA’s would her outfit have got as much attention as the green dress? Would there have been editorials and blog posts and rants and essays about why she didn’t wear black, the meaning of her jewelry and suffragette green? She has worn black plenty (plenty!) of times in the past. She is either a) is dumb enough to equate MeToo with a political movement rather than basic human rights or b) wanted the extra attention, which she got.

  6. manda says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:11 am

    oh goodness, this is just hideous. I really don’t like her style. She could look really good and sophisticated, and instead I feel like she dresses like one of my middle school teachers. Dowdy. Flouncy. Ruffly. Lacey. She needs stuff with more structure and a bit of edge. And yes, enough of the buttons.

    And, while I’m at it, meghan needs to get her pants hemmed

  7. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Yes! I haven’t seen Kate this much since her Waity days. And she’s pregnant. I can’t get over how much she’s hustling during her pregnancy. I wonder if this means she will take a lot of time off after the pregnancy? As for the dress, I wouldn’t pick the dress for myself, but it seems this is the style she’s most comfortable in while pregnant. Do you, Duchess.

  8. Becks says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:12 am

    And she is definitely “keen” all of a sudden. Good for her. It only took 7 years. I wonder if she will return to this pace (or increase it even more) in the fall (I’m assuming she’ll resume full time duties in the fall.)

  9. LizB says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I like it! She finally looks like a live, human being, woman lol

    Confused as to why she’ll spend a whole visit buttoned up in a coat inside, and then the day it snows, is outside without even a scarf or anything. Huh. Oh, well. I guess pregnancy hormones.

    • Ollie says:
      March 1, 2018 at 8:31 am

      If the event is held in the evening/after 6:00pm the semi-formal guidelines lean more toward the formal than if it were during the day. Coat dresses are for the day, not an evening event!
      You can wear a long evening coat or cape or no coat (no problem when you only have like 5 steps from your car).

  10. HK9 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I love the shape of the dress but I hate the pattern. I really wanted to like all of it but alas it didn’t happen. Sigh…and the nude shoes have crept back in. I thought she’d put those away for a while??

  11. Masamf says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:48 am

    If I hadn’t read how, unlike Meghan who “courts” the cameras, Dutchess Kate never ever looks at the camera, is be damned. Kate is looking straight in the camera!!!
    Anyways, I don’t likemist of Kate’s outfits, this is just like her Arden’s, just meh!

  12. magnoliarose says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:55 am

    When I saw the title, I thought maybe she was doing a coatdress with boots or I don’t know something else. I didn’t expect this. It is hideous, and I hate it.
    She looks like a pastor’s wife on her way to give a coffee talk to young women about being virtuous or the power of needlepoint. Or bringing back the temperance movement.
    If the dress had been simple without the detail and she had worn a kicky jacket, I would have shrugged and said Ok its Kate and its fine she’s working. But this dress is an eyesore.

    On a positive note she is showing up and looking keen and happy to be there. She looks healthy and aware of the optics.

