Keith Richards apologized for joking that Mick Jagger needs a vasectomy

Keith Richards is 74 years old. Do you realize he’s still on his first wife?? Sure, he had long-term relationships (and fathered children) with other women, but he’s been with Patti Hansen for something like forty years. When he’s not on the road, he lives a pretty quiet life with Patti, their kids and grandkids. But Keith has lived a lot of life, and so of course journalists want to interview him. Which is how Keith ended up on the cover of the WSJ. Magazine’s Men’s Style Issue. You know an interview is good when as soon as the interview drops, the subject of the profile has to issue a series of careful apologies. So why did Keith apologize? Because he said – correctly? – that Mick Jagger should probably consider getting a vasectomy, especially after Mick welcomed his eighth child in 2016, when Mick was 73. Some highlights from the WSJ. Magazine piece:
He still loves the Rolling Stones: “I think the band is sounding better than it ever has. Does it matter now? To us, it does. There’s a certain thing in this band, which I find really weird, is that they just want to do it. Some nights we’re better than others, of course, but all I know about this damn band is that they always want to make it better than the night before. And that’s one of the things that keeps us going. I actually wanted four or five more shows—it stopped just as we were peaking.”
His thoughts on the current crop of pop stars: Among the new stars, Ed Sheeran gets his passing approval. Taylor Swift? “Good luck, girl—wish her well while it lasts.” But Richards adds that no one should take his thoughts on these matters too seriously. “I’ve just been around too long to be picking the bones out of kids,” he says. “It wouldn’t be fair of me, and I’ve always been an opinionated bastard anyway. And I never did really like pop music—even when I became pop music, I was listening to the blues and jazz and not interested in the hits.” He does single out one younger performer from those who joined the Stones onstage during a U.S. tour a few years ago. “Lady Gaga’s good; she’s got real talent,” he says, comparing her to another recent favorite, Amy Winehouse. “Hey, if Tony Bennett likes her, how are you going to argue with Mr. Bennett?”
Patti goes on tour with the band: “It’s more time with the old lady. She’s always with me—‘I can’t let you out by yourself!’ I need all the support I can get, and the old lady is numero uno support.”
His style: “I think most of the reason that people think I have style is because I wear my old lady’s clothes. I’ve always done that—‘Oh, he’s so stylish!’ Patti and I wear the same size, so I take this one and this one.”
On Mick: “Mick’s a randy old bastard,” says Richards about his writing partner’s becoming a father for the eighth time just over a year ago, at age 73. “It’s time for the snip—you can’t be a father at that age. Those poor kids!”
His history of drama with Mick: “Mick and I would have spats anyway, no matter what I said in the book, and I left a lot out… Mick and I live off of this fire between us. It’s been up- and downhill, but if I’m talking about the Rolling Stones, there ain’t a frontman like Jagger. Don’t matter how many bones you want to pick out of him, he’s amazing to work with.
The WSJ. Magazine is a great read and honestly, if I had just read this cold, I wouldn’t have blinked an eye at the vasectomy comment. But I guess someone was offended, because Keith did offer this apology:
I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line. I have of course apologised to him in person.
— Keith Richards (@officialKeef) February 28, 2018
I mean… again, Mick Jagger recently welcomed his EIGHTH child at the age of 73. With an ex-girlfriend. And he had to buy her a house to keep the whole thing above-board. Why is it so wrong that Keith Richards – a man who arguably knows Mick best – suggests that Mick should get a vasectomy? But sure, Keith apologized and I hope that’s the end of it. LMAO.
Also: Taylor Swift? “Good luck, girl—wish her well while it lasts.” HAHAHAHAHahaha. I can’t wait for the Snake Army to try to come for Keith.
I’m not sure why someone would be offended by someone they don’t tell saying that their elderly friend should stop having babies…and I’m even more confused why Keith Richards would apologize.
Exactly. His comments are spot on, actually.
“Mick’s a randy old bastard”: correct.
“It’s time for the snip”: correct.
“you can’t be a father at that age. Those poor kids!”: correct.
Yup.
It’d be pretty different if Mick was an different incredibly wealthy old man saying, you know, “Oh I just love kids, love having kids and they’ll be taken care of after I’m gone” or had, for example, a new young life partner that wanted his child to be connected to him. Sure, have a baby at 73 then if you find a willing partner. Your choice.
But it’s a bit different here.
Look at the last kid – the ballerina (I think?) wanted a baby, or a lifetime paycheck, or both. Mick clearly wanted neither. So it’s hardly out of line to suggest a man who keeps having unprotected sex and doesn’t want kids should get snipped.
Same here, Kitty. What’s wrong with KR saying MJ should get the snip? They’ve been bandmates, friends, enemies, frenemies… for ever. They are in their MID-70s for sh!t’s sake. If anyone other than Jagger was offended, the phrase, “mind your own business and move on” comes to mind. If Jagger himself was offended, it won’t kill him, and he needs to stop being a bloody princess, and take Richards’ advice. I’m a tad disappointed that Keef apologised instead of laughing about it.
I agree. He’s right.
They’re touring. They have to get along. Charlie probably asked him to apologize if Mick was upset. Keith will do anything Charlie asks. People really shouldn’t comment on co-worker’s life choices, especially not in the WSj.
He’s right about Mick. I was astonished to realize that Keith had been married to the same woman for so long, And in all fairness, the other children Keith has were born before his marriage to Patti Hansen.
And the other three, one died very young, were all with Anita, who he was with for ages too. When she died last year, Anita was living at one of his homes.
Marianne Faithfull has said that he put her name on several Stones songs that ensured that she would collect royalties and would have income when her relationship with Jagger ended.
He’s a serial monogamist. Read his book.
his book is fascinating and he seems to actually be a one woman man. charlie watts, the stones drummer, is famously the only faithful man in showbiz. never cheated once. not even at the height of the stones fame.
When Charlie had cancer a few years ago, my first thought was if his leaves this Earth, the Stones are done and would probably never speak again. He is the glue of that group.
That burn on Swift is delightful.
I can see why he apologised for the vasectomy comments. He didn’t just say Mick should have one, he basically said Mick is incapable of parenting his younger kids and that they’ll be damaged because of it. Bit far.
It might be a bit far but it’s true. Why keep having kids if you are just going to throw money at the mother and move on.
Well, I mean, that’s not an age issue. Plenty of young men do that. Mick did that in his youth too.
Keith was a raging junkie for some of his children’s childhoods. One of his children was smoking pot at 4, and was responsible for clearing away Keith’s drugs and distracting the police on the road. It’s honestly a travesty that his children with Anita weren’t taken into care. So he’s really not in a position to throw any stones as far as anyone else’s parenting.
I was wondering about that, Kitty. Remember a few years ago when Jagger was having Jerry Hall turfed out of the home she’d raised (some of) their children in? It seemed at the time that she was under the impression the house was owned jointly, and she had a 50% claim on it, to be sorted in a property settlement. But, no… Then she married Rupert Murdoch. (Result!) I wonder if the house he bought for his last child and the mother, is also never going to be hers or the child’s. I think that Jagger is not only a randy bastard, but a stingy bastard as well.
She may be insufferable but he called her “flavor of the month”. She has been in the industry for more than 12 years and har net worth is bigger than Keith Richards. Name bigger female singers in the last decade than Beyonce, Rihanna and Taylor.
I’m okay with his comments on Jagger!
Adele, Amy Winehouse…how about female artists who have longevity? Madonna, Tina Turner etc
Big sales don’t mean exceptional talent either (eg Vanilla Ice)
Sure but “flavor of the month” – she’s had success for more than 10 years.
And you don’t make public comments on the personal life of a co-worker.
I read a few days ago they are in plans for a UK tour that would happen 5 years from now. Repeat: 5 years from now. (Per Metro News) I rather love the balls of that. And that he wears her clothes, and wears them well.
Get a vasectomy is something Keith would and should tell Mick in person, but puttimg it out on the mgazine interview makes his opinion public. My point is they are still somewhat friends and you don’t criticise life choices of friends on a public platform.
Then again one is 74 and other is 73 and neither of them need to really watch what they are saying. My grandmother is 81 and since last 2/3 years she has let go of all filters and gives her opinion on matters clearly and openly no matter who gets offended.
Some of my friends in their 70′s and 80′s are the most unfiltered funny people, and I love them for it. They’ve lived a long time and they now see no reason to hold their opinions, naughty language, or sense of humor back anymore, no matter what others think.
I don’t think he should have apologized at all! That is terrible for that kid! He’s going to be like 8 and his dad will have already passed away. He will never know grandparents on that side. The whole thing is friggin sad. Good on Keith for saying that! I’m sorry but a dad at 73?! That’s effing gross.
Hey, when you’re right you’re right. Keith knows Mick better than anyone and his point was pretty valid. TRS is one of my all-time favorite bands, I still listen to their music (the classics mostly but also the more modern stuff) on the regular. It’s going to be a dark, sad day when Keith leaves this world.
mick needed a vasectomy a really long time ago
I was born in the 80′s when my parents were 42 and 44. I’m sure people handle things differently, but I really don’t recommend.
I’ve got friends who are in their early forties and recently decided to have a third, as their first two were born when the couple was quite young and broke and etc.
I know Mick isn’t exactly changing any diapers but my friends said it’s insane how much more difficult doing this is now – as stressed as they were the first time, as tight as money was, etc., sleepless nights and midnight feeds don’t exactly get easier the older you are, even when you’re financially comfortable and much more chilled about everything.
Early 40′s is not too old to have a baby. So your parents are early 60′s when you are early 20′s? Big deal. If they are healthy and in decent shape when they are “old” at 62, there is no issue. My parents were older when they had me, age was never an issue with them.
It must be hard to run after a 5 year old when you are around 50. In fact that might be my biggest nightmare. Actually my biggest nightmare would be being pregnant when I am 50. It really is not for everyone.
I see no reason for Richards to apologize. If Mick doesn’t want a vasectomy, he should use protection. If he keeps making babies, he’ll have to leave the nursing home for a day to see graduations, and won’t be around to see his kids grow up. Mick needs to be more responsible
Keith’s comments about Mick seemed like they were said in a lighthearted, joking manner, nothing serious. I hope the apology’s a joke — this dude hasn’t had a fuck to give in eons, why start now? (If the apology IS serious, it only goes to show that Mick has a stick up his backside.)
After Keith’s son with Anita died of crib death (I read he may have had pneumonia), Keith’s mother said it was ridiculous and took the second child, a five year old girl, to live with her on what I think was a permanent basis. So yeah, he and Anita were junkies for probably all of their kids’ childhoods. He left Anita when she was 40 and fat and found love with 23 year old Patti, a Ford model. So yes, exemplary, Keith.
Keith-my man! He doesn’t need to apologize for telling the truth.
Keith was obviously joking.
However, I think that commenting on other people reproductive and sexual legal choices by telling them what to do with their bodies, at any age, is in bad taste. Her body, her choice and equally his body, his choice.
For those people concerned about Jagger’s children not seeing their father while growing up, well, some (a lot) of children will never see one or both their parents for various reasons: some mothers choose to have kids without a father in their life, some children remain orphans, etc. If Mick Jagger is irresponsible by fathering children at his age then, by the same logic, mothers who are single by choice are even more irresponsible, because those children will never know and meet their fathers. But I don’t follow this logic according to whom, for example, people with an incurable or life-threatening illness should never have children, because those children live with the permanent possibility of losing their parents.
I think that your logic is rather weird.
