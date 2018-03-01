Jennifer Lawrence confirms: she was really drunk at the NYC ‘Red Sparrow’ premiere

I really didn’t like Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior look or styling at the New York premiere of Red Sparrow this week. It felt like she was styled as something she was not: some dark fairy princess, or Eva Green. J-Law doesn’t have that vibe. She lacks the goth gene. She will always be the perpetually drunk, bubbly girl with a serious case of Dorito farts. Speaking of, apparently J-Law was absolutely hammered on the New York red carpet. She admitted as much to Andy Cohen, because she did a pre-taped bit on Watch What Happens Live where she drank wine, then she went on The Late Show and Stephen Colbert was encouraging her to drink rum.
The 27-year-old actress was on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show Wednesday when she revealed that she got drunk at a taping of his TV show “Watch What Happens Live!” before heading out to the movie premiere.
“But I did get drunk at your thing,” Lawrence admitted. “Can we look at the premiere photos please? I look like I had had electroshock therapy.”
“In my head I’m like, ‘I’m a goth dream,’ and then I looked at the photos and I’m like, ‘I’m a goth dream on crack’,” she added. “My eyes were like ‘I’m not drunk!’”
She wishes she could pull off “goth dream on crack.” Instead what we got was a drunk woman in a sh-tty dress and too-dark makeup, who couldn’t even stand up straight because she was so hammered. Which brings me another point: Jennifer drinks too much, right? At some point, it felt like every one of her stories now involves being really, really drunk. It’s actually been that way for several years now.
Meanwhile, Jennifer did the Howard Stern interview this week too – you can hear the full thing here, and here are some highlights:
Auditioning for Twilight: “I didn’t really know what it was. When you audition when you’re like a run of the mill actor…you know we’re all auditioning for all sorts of things, you just get like five pages and they’re like, ‘Act monkey.’ When it came out I was like, ‘Hot damn! Woah!’”
The role she was heartbroken not to get: “Emma Stone and I actually had this conversation once because we used to always audition for the same thing, which now seems silly because our careers are so different…she got one thing that I was dying for, but the one thing that really killed me, like the only time I’ve ever been truly devastated by losing an audition…was Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland.”
How she falls down all the time: “The next year [at the Oscars], I fell on a f–king traffic cone. Everything would have been fine if I didn’t fall on that g-ddamn traffic cone because then it immediately looked like it was my sh-t. My heel snapped in England. I mean, on the ‘Hunger Games’ press tour I fell in every g-ddamn city.”
Who she’s dating: She told Howard she is currently single, squashing rumors of her dating Brad Pitt or her “Red Sparrow” co-star Joel Edgerton. In fact, Jennifer said she rarely gets asked out by guys. “I really, I don’t get hit on,” she said. “My sex life is not lit.”
I actually believe, at this point, that she’s not dating Joel Edgerton. He seems too obvious a suspect, and he’s also so obviously… hot. I don’t think Jennifer is looking for obviously hot guys at this point. But I’m not sure if she knows what or who she really wants. As for her klutz routine… I remember that press tour vividly and she really did fall down in every f–king city. The press tour became, like, Klutz Watch: J-Law Edition. Is that related to the fact that she could drink ten sailors under the table on any given night?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Eh, can you imagine turning up to work trashed? Regardless of what you do…this is so…unprofessional and disrespectful towards colleagues who are likely paid a fraction of her salary. And then treating it like a big joke, instead of accepting it was a stupid and disrespectful thing to do. She needs to grow the fuck up.
I mean, don’t care what you do on your own time, but you’re at work representing a film and a huge team that worked on the film. GROW UP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well she got drunk from going to work. Right before the premiere, she was at two appearances and both shows made it a point to give her alcohol to get she to say shit. so she was drunk because of work, which i think is acceptable.
You could say she could have refused but then the two show would have been less interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except going overboard is her doing. We have drinks at work functions and if I have something to do at said work function I keep the alcohol to a minimum. If not then no one cares but if you can’t walk normally when you’re sober maybe lessen the drinking until that’s done?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jamie I kind of see what yo are saying, but I disagree. We have alcohol at work events ALL the time – doesn’t mean I down a bottle of wine and act like a twat and get away with it. Nope.
Also, there are plenty of ways to be ‘interesting’ without getting drunk. And if you can’t manage that, maybe don’t schedule things the same day as a premier.
No one objects to having a drink or two, but come on, its so ridiculous and disrespectful to turn up to a premier obviously inebriated. Her colleagues deserve better, that’s all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They “gave her alcohol” makes it sounds like they were creepy predators and she had no agency. She’s made it a point with dressgate that what she does is HER CHOICE. She chose to get drunk at work knowing full well she had two more work functions she had to represent her film and herself at.
Also if she has to be drunk to be more interesting, she is literally Fun Bobby from Friends and he went and got help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What she drank was not enough to stay drunk until evening.
With all the drinking stories and showing up to work drunk, she may have an issue she needs to address.
There just seems to be a lot of alcohol in her life and falling all the time is a little worrying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She went to her work event TRASHED, not after having a couple of shots. It’s not cute anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. She’s, at best, messy and unprofessional and it isn’t “cute,” just because she’s a decent actress, or just because she’s a gorgeous woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
**
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m laughing at the idea that turning up slightly wasted to a premiere is disrepectful. That’s like turning up to your firm’s Christmas party after a few shots, ie not a problem at all. I used to work in film PR – everyone does it! Why do people get so angry at Jennifer Lawrence for the most innocent things?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see the big deal, either. And I agree, seems to me standards are super high for jLaw all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But the thing is that even by her own admission she was drunk, not slightly messy and there is a difference. I think slightly messy might expected at such things for less experienced actors and actresses with the excitement, noise, lights, photographers yelling at you to look this way and smile like that, the industry people, and the fans. But at 27 after years of this now perhaps even slightly messy is pretty unprofessional of Jennifer. She knows–or should know by 27–her drinking limits. The night of a work event is not the time to get even slightly messing, is it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IF my employees got drunk and kind of stupid at the Christmas party, it would be something I would note. A couple of drinks, sure. Visibly drunk? I can’t trust that person with clients in social settings. Time and place.
And yes, I do think JLaw has or is developing an issue with alcohol. So many of her stories and appearances involve alcohol. I predict rehab within 5 years. I truly think she self-medicates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would never show up for work drunk. This is work, not a party. It is unprofessional, and it makes the job of her team much harder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree her alcohol consumption sounds alarming, but let’s not pretend a movie star getting drunk at a promo event remotely compares to a regular person turning up drunk to the office. The standards are completely different. Getting naked in the office would be a fireable offence too, yet for many actresses it’s literally a job requirement.
Not to take away any sense of personal responsibility, but in office jobs bosses are not literally encouraging/demanding employees drink on the basis it makes them better at their jobs. I’ve seen agents and directors give actors coke or diet pills because they felt the actor “needed it” to do their job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m laughing, too. It’s not like her work is serious that way. It’s entertainment. The level of pearly clutching is hilarious. A lot of my 20s were spent with alcohol. Do you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do agree she’s exhausting but this is not a good analogy – can you imagine turning up at work in a Dior gown? Or having an interview for a job where you’re asked to scream at a sttanger and make out with them? Being an entertainer is not like a regular job. Getting drunk during an interview is not scandalous in Hollywood, they’re supposed to be funny and make people laugh. Not too long ago, Halle Berry was poured a glass of whisky as a joke during a press conference by her costars (iirc) and she drank it, then had to continue working. You can’t compare Hollywood’s norms to your company’s norms.
That said I do believe she drinks too much – or more importantly, too often – and does it to deal with her anxiety and opposed to for fun, which is a slippery slope. At this point, I just always assume she’s drunk when I see a video or premiere photos of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I actually like that she admits it. Lots of actors are inebriated on the red carpet, sometimes by alcohol other times by something else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know what you’re saying, but this is hardly a normal work environment context. It’s not like she showed up drunk on set or to a press interview. Do you know how many actors get drunk in red carpets/premiere parties? (Hint: most of them). She’s just being candid about it and probably exaggerating it to keep in her brand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What role did Emma win over JLaw? I’d love to know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They both auditioned for Easy A not sure if that’s the one she’s talking about or maybe it’s birdman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the interview on another Blog (I think at Lainey Gossip). Jennifer and Emma Stone both auditioned for “La La Land.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i watched colbert’s show and he was really pouring rum into her. He would make a motion to drink and she would follow suit, but he didn’t drink finish some of his drinks and just kept refilling her glass, lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I don’t think that’s cool. I don’t like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t either. I find it creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sullivan very creepy. that’s a tactic used by many men trying to take advantage of women. how could that be seen as appropriate in this age of #metoo??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’ll start losing her looks fast if she drinks heavily.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has a very good plastic surgeon so she might be actually fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get all of the plastic surgery talk. Aside from a possible nose job (although I don’t really know about that, either) she looks the same to me. It is possible for someone to be very pretty, beautiful even, without having to resort to surgery. 🤷♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It absolutely is – but it’s also possible to look up her old pics to see that it’s not the case here. You don’t see it which proves my point that the surgeon is good. You’re not supposed to look at someone and think “Wow they’ve had so much plastic surgery, it looks amazing!”. It’s a lot of subtle enhancements here and there that you can’t really pick up on.
https://beautyeditor.ca/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cq_80%2Cw_640/MTUwNzk2MTE1NDY4MzYyOTY4/jennifer-lawrence-before-and-after.webp
2008
https://beautyeditor.ca/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cq_80%2Cw_640/MTUwNzkzMzQ2ODI1MDY5Nzg0/jennifer-lawrence-teen-vogue-young-hollywood-party-2008-1.webp
2018
https://tomandlorenzo.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Jennifer-Lawrence-2018-BAFTA-Awards-Red-Carpet-Fashion-Dior-Couture-Tom-Lorenzo-Site-3.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mmg oh wow, I never thought it was that obvious! It’s true it was subtle, or a least done over the years because I never questionned her looks. I thought it was more “i’ve grown out of the teenage phase” look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh. She may have had a nose job at one time, like 99.9% of women in her line of work, but there’s absolutely no sign of any extensive work. When she has her makeup done for premieres, etc, they tend to go heavy on the contouring, but when you see her make up free she’s changed very little since she was a teen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally changed her face. Different nose, different eye lids, different cheeks. I think her chin is still the same though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, I’ve seen some really well-preserved alcoholics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can no longer with her…seriously…and I had been caping for her since 2010, when I first saw her in Lori Petty’s astounding “The Poker House”….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea she’s had ridiculous drunk stories for a minute now. And again at 21-22 it was whatever but at 27? Ehhhh
I think a few commenters brought it up during her last promotional tour. Its getting really obvious that she’s constantly wasted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA. I know some people think “act your age” is insulting but Jen needs to come in terms with the fact that she is not “cute” anymore. She is not a plucky country girl in her early 20s, she is a millionaire Hollywood commodity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean at what point is “act your age” a valid critique. Because in this case its something i would say. Same with guys in their 30s acting like entitled frat bros in their 20s. At some point we do need to grow up and not play Peter Pan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought about it, but more in terms of health. A 27 year old body doesn’t recover from alcohol the same way a 20 ys one. I actually find so weird that I really care about her well being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dated a guy once who was an alcoholic. I didn’t know it at first because he hid it, but when I thought back about it later, he was practically telling me by relating a lot of stories and alcohol was a big part of most of them.
I am not saying she is an alcoholic, but at 27 she is still doing it, so I do wonder if she overdoes it a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have the same worry. I’m the same age and now its rare if i go out and do shots (typically on my birthday). Normally its wine at dinner occasionally or at functions I attend.
Getting black out drunk stops being normal, okay or cute around 25
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she is self-medicating for depression and/or anxiety. That is how so many alcoholics start. I do think she is headed for trouble. Alcohol seems like one of her most important relationships. She should be very careful with it, or she will end up in trouble. And I don’t wish that on anyone, no matter how annoying and rude I find her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i see her eventually winding up in rehab. might take another 10 years, since it gets brushed away with ‘oh that j-law, so relateable! so funny!’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two people who need to just accept that they cannot pull off dark, goth or edgy: Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Swift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah!! Taylor being dark and edgy is embarrassing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s exhausting. When she does press tours, it feels like it’s been happening for months when it’s only been a week. Idk, I want to like her, I want to see what all these other people see in her that’s so great, but I just don’t. We’re just about the same age and she’s that person I would cancel group plans because of lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hello sunshine, I’m with you. I don’t get it and if it were other actresses or other famous people, they wouldn’t get away with all the crap she says and does. She’s exhausting and I find her trying so hard to be that cool girl who hangs with the guys. Her obsession and love for the Kardashians I don’t understand either. The more I hear from her, the less I like her. Also, I think her acting is extremely overrated. I loved her in Winter’s Bone, but it seemed like she became the new it girl and unworthy nominations were given to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I’m the same age as her, taylor, emma, adele so sometimes I try to imagine what it would be like to hang out with her. She would be the person I could take once a month maybe at a big outing. But I would’ve stopped hanging out one on one because she seems exhausting and ON all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t probably be friends with her because she is exhausting, but acquaintances would be fine in social settings a few times a decade.
I don’t even dislike her as much as find her schtick getting tired and she is overexposed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean…. I guess that explains why she looks like a hot mess in that photos. I don’t even know what to comment anymore. She’s has been such a mess and extra annoying lately. She’s 27. Isn’t she tired of this cool drunk girl who loves pizza, farting, peeing on sink persona she’s been selling?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man, J Law really does not bring out the happy threads, that’s for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love J-Law’s promotional tours. She stirs things up like no one else, and brings all the energy and charisma to the table. She’s such a talent, both as an actress and a celebrity: the aggro she attracts is just a reflection of her impact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except, isn’t the goal to get people to want to pay to watch her movie?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly think she only aggravates people who are really paying attention to celebrities, like most of us who read this site. She doesn’t annoy me, for some reason, even though I met her early in her career and she was pretty rude. I think her talent and onscreen presence elevates her beyond any personality issues, and like you said somewhere else, her range is really good. And people obviously like her, most of her movies have been very succesful in the box office, even when getting bad reviews.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That isn’t true. Her box office has been declining steadily since 2014-15. Mother bombed big time. Joy wasn’t a hit. Passengers wasn’t and the last X Men wasn’t a hit. Serena was a bomb and ravaged by the critics.
She needs this movie to be a hit. If not there will be a swift reaction and the media will take note.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m willing to bet Red Sparrow won’t be a hit. I actually liked it, because it was very entertaining despite its brutality, but I think I’ll be in the minority. I suppose her hits or misses are debatable. I think Joy can be counted as a success, because it’s a movie that wouldn’t have made 100 million if it didn’t have Lawrence in it. Serena was horrible in every way, but also had a lot of issues behind the scenes. She was hardly the main character in X men so I don’t know if that’s on her. Passengers it’s surprising it managed to get to 300 million when it was probably one of the worst reviewed movies of that year.
Then again, what other actress her age has had as many succesful movies as she had, plus an Oscar, in just a few years? Maybe if this movie is a flop, it will help her start choosing her projects more carefully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well I think the problem is that she in fact cannot drink ten sailors under the table…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been over JLaw from the get-go. I will never understand her Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook. I do not get the tits-over-ass love fest that folks have with her. This often makes me question my own taste and judgment–how can I have disregard for America’s Sweetheart? I think she’s lovely woman whose talent is crazy over-hyped. Just one woman’s opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two women.
Everything you said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has been so unprofessional on this press tour. She isn’t 23 anymore — time to grow up. Is she okay? I can’t imagine any legit, non-perverted filmmaker (like PTA, Nolan, Scorsese) wanting to hire her after all this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean Scorsese who said she was brilliant in Mother?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that one. Is there another one? Has he ever hired her? No. Yell when he does, honey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she’s an idiot, maybe you could yell when Scorsese makes a movie with a female lead, something he hasn’t done in at least two decades (unless you consider Cameron Diaz’s role in Gangs of New York an interesting female lead). Why would a first billing star like Jennifer Lawrence want to play a secondary character in a film about men?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why unprofessional though? She’s promoted the movie as she’s supposed to do, and has had to field the constant questions about her nudity on it. Which is quite disgusting to see, that all the so called liberal and woke media outlets are so scandalized because a 27 year old actress decided to do a nude scene in a movie. She’s being her usual self, and the mainstream public still likes her for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What? Except for mother! and Serena (the latter had other problems), all her movies have been hit at the box office. Even Passengers, which should have been a big flop, did okay thanks to the international market, which matters more and more. And J-Law is pretty well liked in other countries so I’d say she’s one of the more bankable female starts at the moment. I guess Red Sparrow will show if that still holds, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In what other countries is she pretty well liked? In any other countries I’ve ever been to, she’s perceived as exactly what she is—a typical loud, crass, poorly-dressed American.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her movies have not been hits since 2015 technically. I checked the numbers, and she’s in a definite slump. In fact when I looked and thought about her movies as a whole they are mediocre. There are no classics or diversity. She hasn’t had that one big role that has her stamp on it besides Winter’s Bone. Her male leads have been underwhelming too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s popular in Asia and South America, especially in Mexico. And by popular, I don’t exactly mean liked liked, but people know who she is and the international market still can be moved by star power. Since 2015 she’s done only three movies, not counting Red Sparrow, X-Men Apocalypse did well (and of course you could argue not because or despite her); Passengers wasn’t the hit it should have been but it got back it’s budget and mother! was the only real failure, although I don’t think that’s on Lawrence or anyone expected it to be a success.
I do agree with magnoliarose that she seems to be in a bit of a slump compared to the times around her Oscar win, but I think she’s been experimenting a lot with genres and risking it while she can, which I appreciate in an actress. She could easily stick with obvious hits. She’s been extremely prolific in her career in terms of the amount of movies she’s made in barely 10 years, and maybe it’s time for her to take a break and refocus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Technically, she’s doing her job very well – we haven’t stopped talking about her since she began her promotional tour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her eyes look like she’s possessed by the devil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get people who claim she has no talent, or that she’s overrated. To me, her talent is obvious – she has a massive range, can go both intense and comic, and she has charisma to burn. I get why some people find her annoying, but she’s every inch a real movie star – and so much more interesting than most of her counterparts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she looks terrible in that outfit, but her posture is super awkward. I don’t think she’s learned how to pose on the red carpet yet. She needs some lessons from Miss J.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate the outfit, but love the hair and make-up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s going to look awful in 10 years. The tanning, the smoking, the drinking – she’s not going to age well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they cast her in Tarantinos new movie with Brad Pitt – there goes his sobriety
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why? Why should she (or anyone else) be responsible for his sobriety?
Report this comment as spam or abuse