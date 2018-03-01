Khloe Kardashian: ‘I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE’

I will never get behind these cheap tassel earrings which are popular these days. It just looks like women went into their local Chinese buffet and decided to wear the restaurant’s decorations as jewelry. Anyway, Khloe Kardashian posted this Instagram where she’s “cradling” her 8-months-along baby bump. I don’t have strong feelings about women cradling their bumps or men cradling their lady’s bump. Sometimes, when men do it, it feels a bit like “I did this, look at me!” but even then, I mostly DGAF. It seems like some people – ?? – were criticizing Khloe’s bump-cradling, which is how we got this:

People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 28, 2018

Yeah. I get it – she’s wanted to be a mother for so long, and she’s enjoying her pregnancy and whatever. Let her touch her own bump. The only creepy thing is when strangers feel like they have the right to touch a pregnant woman’s bump, like the bump is public property. But a woman cradling her own bump? IDGAF.

As for the question about why Khloe flew to Japan when she’s already eight months along, she also answered that on Twitter too:

I’m allowed to travel according to my dr. Of course, before our flight, I took all precautions and got my body checked from my dr and I’m completely healthy. I wouldn’t put my baby at risk in any way. ❤️❤️❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 28, 2018

Yeah, pretty much. Here’s my question: are Khloe Kardashian and the Duchess of Cambridge due around the same time?? That happened with the births of Prince George and North West too – Kate and Kim were preg at the same time and enjoying the same first-time-pregnancies newscycles. Now Khloe and Kate are on the same pregnancy cycle. Ha.

