Khloe Kardashian: ‘I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE’

I will never get behind these cheap tassel earrings which are popular these days. It just looks like women went into their local Chinese buffet and decided to wear the restaurant’s decorations as jewelry. Anyway, Khloe Kardashian posted this Instagram where she’s “cradling” her 8-months-along baby bump. I don’t have strong feelings about women cradling their bumps or men cradling their lady’s bump. Sometimes, when men do it, it feels a bit like “I did this, look at me!” but even then, I mostly DGAF. It seems like some people – ?? – were criticizing Khloe’s bump-cradling, which is how we got this:

Yeah. I get it – she’s wanted to be a mother for so long, and she’s enjoying her pregnancy and whatever. Let her touch her own bump. The only creepy thing is when strangers feel like they have the right to touch a pregnant woman’s bump, like the bump is public property. But a woman cradling her own bump? IDGAF.

As for the question about why Khloe flew to Japan when she’s already eight months along, she also answered that on Twitter too:

Yeah, pretty much. Here’s my question: are Khloe Kardashian and the Duchess of Cambridge due around the same time?? That happened with the births of Prince George and North West too – Kate and Kim were preg at the same time and enjoying the same first-time-pregnancies newscycles. Now Khloe and Kate are on the same pregnancy cycle. Ha.

Photos courtesy of Khloe’s Instagram.

 

63 Responses to “Khloe Kardashian: ‘I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE’”

  1. Rachel in August says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Questions: 1. This is news? 2. You’re how old? 3. Duck lips, seriously? 4. How much did you pay for that hideous mouth/anus?

  2. Jordan says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:25 am

    I remember seeing a comment that said she wasn’t pregnant. I don’t know why I didn’t consider it before. The main reason why it’s still in my head was the mention she has gained no weight. And she hasn’t. It’s odd because she’s spent her whole career talking about how she was the one who struggled with it. It’s like Beyoncé with Blue. No actual weight gain except in the belly.

  3. Hh says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:25 am

    These grown women love their Snapchat filters don’t they?! I’d say it’s nice that they don’t take themselves seriously, but given how much work they’ve had done, I assume they like to see their looks enhanced further.

  4. Nicole says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:26 am

    I mean I would be more worried that my baby daddy would leave right after the baby is born. Because its never a good sign when a dude dumps a pregnant girl and doesn’t see his other child.
    Then again I wouldn’t have gotten pregnant by a guy like that so…yep.

  5. PRISSA says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:34 am

    @JORDAN – I don’t believe she’s pregnant either. That pic in the silver dress looks like they digitally widened her face to make it seems like she’s gained weight. She hasn’t.

    So over the whole lot of them.

    • psl says:
      March 1, 2018 at 11:28 am

      Thank you, I thought I was the only commenter here who isn’t buying her “pregnancy”.

    • HelloSunshine says:
      March 1, 2018 at 12:04 pm

      Can somebody please breakdown this whole she’s not actually pregnant theory for me? I want to know why people think this. Celeb conspiracy theories entertain me (when they’re harmless!).

    • Jordan says:
      March 1, 2018 at 1:24 pm

      For me, it’s what she’s publicized herself as. She was the sister who struggled with her weight. She talked about how when she gained, it showed and was all over. She may very well be one of the lucky women who gain only in her belly. But just from her own words and history, it’s odd there’s no weight gain except in the belly. It’s been in my head since I saw the comment a few weeks ago from another person here. Everyone called it what it was when Beyoncé displayed the same exact stuff with Blue. Yet now Khloe is doing the same thing and no one has really put the two together. Of all people, it’s just odd. But that said, it very well may be due to her working out for the years that’s allowed her to get to this point. Which hey, awesome.

  6. Beth says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:49 am

    I see women cradling their bumps everywhere I go. Nothing new.
    Are these new pictures or are they from Halloween? She looks more ridiculous and scary every day. I can’t believe she paid doctors to make her look this bad

    • Lady D says:
      March 1, 2018 at 11:11 am

      I’m not buying the ‘concerned fan’ crap either. Everybody and their mothers hold their baby bump that way. What is the purpose of this whole conversation and why is she being so nice when she answers? This is the one who can’t wait to get ignorant over the smallest criticism, so again what is the purpose of this?

  7. the better bella says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:53 am

    It’s her first baby with her first baby daddy.

    Let it go people

  8. Mimz says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Good Lord
    The woman is pregnant
    She gained weight – maybe not as much as us regular people – but I mean…. Let’s not start another bump’spiracy pillow baby whatever.
    When Kim was pregnant with North people also doubted her until they saw KUWTK and the swollen feet.
    She might be vain and shallow but these kardashians like to make babies – so it seems. And they’re all real.
    That being said she always looks ridiculous because she digitally alters every single picture to look “nice”.

  9. YokoOhno says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I really don’t get the big deal with women holding/cradling/cupping/whatever their pregnant bellies. What is wrong with that? Forget that it’s a Kardashian, but “belly-cupping” seems pretty harmless to me. I know Lainey from Lainey Gossip rails against it as if it’s the worst thing ever, but I just Do. Not. Get. It.
    As someone who hasn’t been pregnant myself I feel no inclination to tell pregnant women how they should act. If you want to cup, cup away!
    I really hate it when anyone tries to police women’s bodies, whether it’s Trumpian policies or a sanctimonious gossiper, just ignore them and do you.

    • ab says:
      March 1, 2018 at 11:27 am

      yes! who GAF? it is weird how vehement lainey gets about “belly cupping” especially as someone who is child-free by choice. why care so much about what a pregnant woman does with her body? I’ve been there twice and I was constantly touching/cradling/cupping the bump because it’s there just growing huge and taking over your body and it’s kind of hard to ignore. lol. my husband was always touching the bump because he was fascinated by the whole thing and liked feeling the babies moving around in there.

    • Kitty says:
      March 1, 2018 at 11:53 am

      I don’t understand why anyone would be upset or critical about a woman holding her pregnant belly, it’s kind of a natural instinct. When I was pregnant my hand was always on or right under my belly. It was big and round, my own body, don’t see why that would offend anybody unless they are jealous or something. Sounds like people are really stretching to find something to complain about

    • Bridget says:
      March 1, 2018 at 12:00 pm

      Meh. It’s like Kaiser and bangs. Sometimes people just have weird things that bug them.

    • llc says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:44 pm

      I think some people interpret it as an attention grab – which isn’t necessarily fair, of course.

    • Lua says:
      March 1, 2018 at 3:30 pm

      Honestly, I’ve always been very thin and I have a 4.5 month bump and I can’t stop cradling it because it feels weird and foreign to me to have my abdomen distend the way it is doing. I’m sure it’s the same for others.

    • Kitty says:
      March 1, 2018 at 7:47 pm

      @llc. Oh please..judgemental and shame-y? What isnt shaming these days…sorry if you were offended lol. I gained seventy pounds when pregnant, i am not going to judge someone for their weight. I was saying thay khloe has been on a strict diet and exercise regimen for years and is continuing during her pregnancy with it. Thats probably whyshes not getting big every where. I was trying to make a point about all the stupid comments about her faking the pregnancy.

  10. lisa says:
    March 1, 2018 at 11:01 am

    if i only had one real part, i guess i would cherish it

  11. African Sun says:
    March 1, 2018 at 11:20 am

    What’s happened to her face for the love of God….what

  12. daffodil says:
    March 1, 2018 at 11:34 am

    “It just looks like women went into their local Chinese buffet and decided to wear the restaurant’s decorations as jewelry.”
    hahaha… exactly!

  13. Ali says:
    March 1, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Whoa, who is this plastic alien? I don’t follow her at all, hadn’t occurred to me that maybe it’s not her baby…until now. The lady doth protest too much.

    Also those vampire fingernails are GROSS.

  14. Anastasia says:
    March 1, 2018 at 11:54 am

    I don’t completely believe there are fans ragging on her for cradling her belly. Sounds like a made up drama.

  15. Chelly says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Cradling a bump??? Ha. I don’t like these people anymore than the next person but seriously, cradling her bump??? Idk a woman who’s ever been pregnant that didn’t cradle her bump, at least once! Especially for photos…it’s normal. I think at this point people are just looking for the silliest things to pick at. But isn’t it just like a Kardashian to respond to nonsense 🤷🏻‍♀️

  16. HeyThere! says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    So let me get this right….we aren’t allowed to touch or cradle our own belly?!?!?! What kind of world do we live in?! This is such a strange thing to get upset at a pregnant woman about!!!! Get mad at the thousands of Moms shooting up meth while pregnant…save your outrage for them. Not the lady touching her own stomach. Shesh.

  17. Ash says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    I think she created this whole “don’t tell me not to cradle my bump” conversation to overshadow the fact that people aren’t on her for cradling! People are on her bc they think the bump is fake! She did this another time too about something else ridiculous, deflecting. I don’t believe it and unless I’m watching her push that out in the delivery room, I’m not gonna!!! They are so very deceitful!

  18. Ann Marie says:
    March 1, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Does anyone have an ID on the dress? A friend wants it in gold.

  19. Khloe Simpson says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Jordan left Tristan, not the other way around. That’s why he is so silent. Khloe WISHES he left that beautiful girl for her.

  20. MrsClincy says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    My youngest sister and I are both pregnant right now and due within two weeks of each other. Both of us have had issues with weight gain in the past and both of us have two other children as well. I have managed to gain only in my belly and she has gained everywhere and for most of our lives I was always the ‘bigger’ sister. The difference is before we got pregnant I was exercising more and watching what I ate and she wasn’t. But yes it is possible to gain only in the belly as I am doing and trust me I am 6 and a half months pregnant.

  21. Svea says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    You know who is screwed? Kylie’s baby. With her own child, there is no Khloe to pick up the slack like she always does.

