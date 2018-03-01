Khloe Kardashian: ‘I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE’

I will never get behind these cheap tassel earrings which are popular these days. It just looks like women went into their local Chinese buffet and decided to wear the restaurant’s decorations as jewelry. Anyway, Khloe Kardashian posted this Instagram where she’s “cradling” her 8-months-along baby bump. I don’t have strong feelings about women cradling their bumps or men cradling their lady’s bump. Sometimes, when men do it, it feels a bit like “I did this, look at me!” but even then, I mostly DGAF. It seems like some people – ?? – were criticizing Khloe’s bump-cradling, which is how we got this:
People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! ❤️
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 28, 2018
Yeah. I get it – she’s wanted to be a mother for so long, and she’s enjoying her pregnancy and whatever. Let her touch her own bump. The only creepy thing is when strangers feel like they have the right to touch a pregnant woman’s bump, like the bump is public property. But a woman cradling her own bump? IDGAF.
As for the question about why Khloe flew to Japan when she’s already eight months along, she also answered that on Twitter too:
I’m allowed to travel according to my dr. Of course, before our flight, I took all precautions and got my body checked from my dr and I’m completely healthy. I wouldn’t put my baby at risk in any way. ❤️❤️❤️
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 28, 2018
Yeah, pretty much. Here’s my question: are Khloe Kardashian and the Duchess of Cambridge due around the same time?? That happened with the births of Prince George and North West too – Kate and Kim were preg at the same time and enjoying the same first-time-pregnancies newscycles. Now Khloe and Kate are on the same pregnancy cycle. Ha.
Photos courtesy of Khloe’s Instagram.
Questions: 1. This is news? 2. You’re how old? 3. Duck lips, seriously? 4. How much did you pay for that hideous mouth/anus?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have another. did they photoshop her head onto someone else body in that silver dress pic? because her head looks HUGE. to add, she looks more like Chrissy Tiegan in that pic than she does a Kardashian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmmm, you may have a point. But then all them lie so much, about everything. It’s what they do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember seeing a comment that said she wasn’t pregnant. I don’t know why I didn’t consider it before. The main reason why it’s still in my head was the mention she has gained no weight. And she hasn’t. It’s odd because she’s spent her whole career talking about how she was the one who struggled with it. It’s like Beyoncé with Blue. No actual weight gain except in the belly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Not pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t usually buy into these weird theories… but in one of the last pics you can lightly see the outline of a belt. And someone who has struggled with her weight her whole life miraculously doesn’t gain weight anywhere but her belly during pregnancy? And continues to get stuff done to her face?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I’m saying. She may very well be as some women don’t gain anywhere but their belly. But with her weight issues before and when she has gained a few, her body type shows it. Something just isn’t too right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They make belts for mommies to help support their really heavy, growing baby belly and take some of the stress off their backs. It’s actually super common for women to wear these. They’re called maternity belts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aerohead, you mean what is worn over pants that still fit but don’t quite button? I had two of those when I was pregnant and loved them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she’s faking her pregnancy, but I did notice that in the top picture she’s not showing the “pregnancy bosom” that most women get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still say she’d have posted naked shots (including her face) every darn day if she really were pregnant.
Something does not add up here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those belts don’t go on top of your bump. If you’ve been wearing a support belt that way, you’re doing it completely wrong.
I’ve not only had 3 children, but I work with postpartum moms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That instagram photo she posted of her bump when announcing it looks very much like her hands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can she not be pregnant when she has ‘pregnancy lips’?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, she’s always had those lips since she started paying for them some years ago. I’ve only seen these PS pictures of her pregnant and one of her outside of a filter during her pregnancy. Her lips look like the same injectable lips they’ve always looked like. But that’s to me personally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These grown women love their Snapchat filters don’t they?! I’d say it’s nice that they don’t take themselves seriously, but given how much work they’ve had done, I assume they like to see their looks enhanced further.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean I would be more worried that my baby daddy would leave right after the baby is born. Because its never a good sign when a dude dumps a pregnant girl and doesn’t see his other child.
Then again I wouldn’t have gotten pregnant by a guy like that so…yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The old what goes around comes around thing. Tristan appeared to be happy with Jordan…..I would love to know how Kardashian snagged him away. James Harden warned ballers what would happen if they fell in the Kardashian trap, but some people are so shallow that they would leave their lady pregnant and alone. Is Khloe so happy, that another child is left without his dad. Yes, I bet she is. Kim, it’s all your fault, you had to drag your sisters along for the ride. Ugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She promises him fame, something his last girlfriend could never give him. He’s in it for the fame, it’s pretty obvious he loves the limelight. JMO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a Kardashian we’re talking about. Well, half-Kardashian anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well we know Kris is her mother, but nobody knows 100 who her father truly is. Robert Kardashian raised her, until he divorced PMK for cheating, but Caitlyn was more of a parental figure, being with her the longest. Little (not so little) girl lost. They all basically are, except for Kim and Kourtney.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Nancy. Alex Roldan is her father, a man Kris had an affair with. They look a LOT alike, too. Facially and build-wise. I’ll bet money he’s a better person than PMK as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Regardless of her bio father, she was raised as a Kardashian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean she couldn’t take someone that wasn’t already ready to wander. but yea. I would never want to date a guy that doesn’t see his kid (by his own choice). Khloe is trying to push this happy pregnancy thing just like kylie did (who’s own BD might have other kids on the way).
I could never live this way
Report this comment as spam or abuse
***SIPS TEA***
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she wanted a baby more than a BF, and chose someone easily disposable…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would not rule that out either. I think all the Ks view men as disposable
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or before! Does he even see his other son?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
by all accounts…no
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JORDAN – I don’t believe she’s pregnant either. That pic in the silver dress looks like they digitally widened her face to make it seems like she’s gained weight. She hasn’t.
So over the whole lot of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, I thought I was the only commenter here who isn’t buying her “pregnancy”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can somebody please breakdown this whole she’s not actually pregnant theory for me? I want to know why people think this. Celeb conspiracy theories entertain me (when they’re harmless!).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For me, it’s what she’s publicized herself as. She was the sister who struggled with her weight. She talked about how when she gained, it showed and was all over. She may very well be one of the lucky women who gain only in her belly. But just from her own words and history, it’s odd there’s no weight gain except in the belly. It’s been in my head since I saw the comment a few weeks ago from another person here. Everyone called it what it was when Beyoncé displayed the same exact stuff with Blue. Yet now Khloe is doing the same thing and no one has really put the two together. Of all people, it’s just odd. But that said, it very well may be due to her working out for the years that’s allowed her to get to this point. Which hey, awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But she didn’t work out for years. She got a BBL. She has never had any muscle tone. This is just my opinion but to me that was her way of marketing herself to keep up with her sisters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see women cradling their bumps everywhere I go. Nothing new.
Are these new pictures or are they from Halloween? She looks more ridiculous and scary every day. I can’t believe she paid doctors to make her look this bad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not buying the ‘concerned fan’ crap either. Everybody and their mothers hold their baby bump that way. What is the purpose of this whole conversation and why is she being so nice when she answers? This is the one who can’t wait to get ignorant over the smallest criticism, so again what is the purpose of this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s her first baby with her first baby daddy.
Let it go people
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good Lord
The woman is pregnant
She gained weight – maybe not as much as us regular people – but I mean…. Let’s not start another bump’spiracy pillow baby whatever.
When Kim was pregnant with North people also doubted her until they saw KUWTK and the swollen feet.
She might be vain and shallow but these kardashians like to make babies – so it seems. And they’re all real.
That being said she always looks ridiculous because she digitally alters every single picture to look “nice”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone just assumes because you’re pregnant that you are going to pig out and get huge. Khloe has been on a strict diet for years now, and she exercises during her pregnancy, I’d say she’s gaining a healthy amount.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pregnancy weight is not necessarily about “pigging out.” Women retain water. The baby grows and shifts. Some babies are bigger than others. Some women are carrying multiple babies. Your comment sounds a bit judgmental and shame-y.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t get the big deal with women holding/cradling/cupping/whatever their pregnant bellies. What is wrong with that? Forget that it’s a Kardashian, but “belly-cupping” seems pretty harmless to me. I know Lainey from Lainey Gossip rails against it as if it’s the worst thing ever, but I just Do. Not. Get. It.
As someone who hasn’t been pregnant myself I feel no inclination to tell pregnant women how they should act. If you want to cup, cup away!
I really hate it when anyone tries to police women’s bodies, whether it’s Trumpian policies or a sanctimonious gossiper, just ignore them and do you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes! who GAF? it is weird how vehement lainey gets about “belly cupping” especially as someone who is child-free by choice. why care so much about what a pregnant woman does with her body? I’ve been there twice and I was constantly touching/cradling/cupping the bump because it’s there just growing huge and taking over your body and it’s kind of hard to ignore. lol. my husband was always touching the bump because he was fascinated by the whole thing and liked feeling the babies moving around in there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why anyone would be upset or critical about a woman holding her pregnant belly, it’s kind of a natural instinct. When I was pregnant my hand was always on or right under my belly. It was big and round, my own body, don’t see why that would offend anybody unless they are jealous or something. Sounds like people are really stretching to find something to complain about
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh. It’s like Kaiser and bangs. Sometimes people just have weird things that bug them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think some people interpret it as an attention grab – which isn’t necessarily fair, of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I’ve always been very thin and I have a 4.5 month bump and I can’t stop cradling it because it feels weird and foreign to me to have my abdomen distend the way it is doing. I’m sure it’s the same for others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@llc. Oh please..judgemental and shame-y? What isnt shaming these days…sorry if you were offended lol. I gained seventy pounds when pregnant, i am not going to judge someone for their weight. I was saying thay khloe has been on a strict diet and exercise regimen for years and is continuing during her pregnancy with it. Thats probably whyshes not getting big every where. I was trying to make a point about all the stupid comments about her faking the pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if i only had one real part, i guess i would cherish it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🤣🤣
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s happened to her face for the love of God….what
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That bottom picture has to be Kylie, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“It just looks like women went into their local Chinese buffet and decided to wear the restaurant’s decorations as jewelry.”
hahaha… exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa, who is this plastic alien? I don’t follow her at all, hadn’t occurred to me that maybe it’s not her baby…until now. The lady doth protest too much.
Also those vampire fingernails are GROSS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t completely believe there are fans ragging on her for cradling her belly. Sounds like a made up drama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You could be right. It sounds so absurd to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
go check the comments on yesterday’s Kim post then. very possible. people who hate the kardashians are over the top, they criticize them for things while making these sexist arguments that would get called out in any other thread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cradling a bump??? Ha. I don’t like these people anymore than the next person but seriously, cradling her bump??? Idk a woman who’s ever been pregnant that didn’t cradle her bump, at least once! Especially for photos…it’s normal. I think at this point people are just looking for the silliest things to pick at. But isn’t it just like a Kardashian to respond to nonsense 🤷🏻♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So let me get this right….we aren’t allowed to touch or cradle our own belly?!?!?! What kind of world do we live in?! This is such a strange thing to get upset at a pregnant woman about!!!! Get mad at the thousands of Moms shooting up meth while pregnant…save your outrage for them. Not the lady touching her own stomach. Shesh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she created this whole “don’t tell me not to cradle my bump” conversation to overshadow the fact that people aren’t on her for cradling! People are on her bc they think the bump is fake! She did this another time too about something else ridiculous, deflecting. I don’t believe it and unless I’m watching her push that out in the delivery room, I’m not gonna!!! They are so very deceitful!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone have an ID on the dress? A friend wants it in gold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jordan left Tristan, not the other way around. That’s why he is so silent. Khloe WISHES he left that beautiful girl for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My youngest sister and I are both pregnant right now and due within two weeks of each other. Both of us have had issues with weight gain in the past and both of us have two other children as well. I have managed to gain only in my belly and she has gained everywhere and for most of our lives I was always the ‘bigger’ sister. The difference is before we got pregnant I was exercising more and watching what I ate and she wasn’t. But yes it is possible to gain only in the belly as I am doing and trust me I am 6 and a half months pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know who is screwed? Kylie’s baby. With her own child, there is no Khloe to pick up the slack like she always does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse