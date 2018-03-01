Donald Trump is ‘in a bad place,’ he has the sense that ‘things are unraveling’

Embed from Getty Images

You know what I was thinking about yesterday, shortly before Hope Hicks announced her resignation? I was thinking about Donald Trump calling countries like Haiti “sh-tholes” and I couldn’t remember how long it had been since that story came out. Time doesn’t matter anymore, and time folds in on itself, expands and balloons and becomes unrecognizable. But surely, it has been worse before. It was worse last year, many times, when it felt like 20 massive scandals or controversies would break all at once on a Friday afternoon. The fact that Hope Hicks is packing up her sh-tty highlights and her Caboodle Makeup Organizer is not the worst thing to happen to the Bigly Administration in even the past week. And yet… it feels different. Axios says that the administration is in chaos like never before, and that Trump is “in a bad place.” Spoiler: every day in Trump’s America is the Bad Place.

After a crazy 24 hours, sources close to President Trump say he is in a bad place — mad as hell about the internal chaos and the sense that things are unraveling. The big picture: Hope Hicks leaving is obviously a huge blow to him. Every time he reads about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his head explodes. The staff is just trying to ride out the storm.

Everywhere you look inside this White House, top officials are fighting, fomenting, feuding or fleeing, insiders say in conversations with us. Hope Hicks — without question, the aide (family aside) with whom Trump is closest — resigned one day after she admitted in closed-door Hill testimony that she told white lies for the president.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly cracked down on Jared Kushner, stripping his top security clearance, and watching anonymous aides leak about and trash him, while offering no public defense of the president’s son-in-law. Jared, Ivanka and Don Jr. let it be known to friends they are furious with Kelly and his allies. Jared loses his internal P.R. guru, Josh Raffel, when he needs him most.

Economic adviser Gary Cohn is at war with trade policy adviser Peter Navarro. Trump is at war with Attorney General Sessions. N.Y. Times lead story: “Trump Tears Into Sessions Over Russia Investigation.” … WashPost: “Behind the scenes, Trump has derisively referred to Sessions as ‘Mr. Magoo,’ a cartoon character who is elderly, myopic and bumbling.”

Intelligence chiefs use every chance possible to contradict the commander-in-chief on Russia.

[From Axios]

Trump reportedly “berated” Hope Hicks for her “white lies” admission during her testimony to the House Intelligence Committee. He reportedly called her stupid too, and this all came to a head this week following weeks – if not months – of people gunning for her within the White House. New York Magazine has a good rundown of what is often deemed the “palace intrigue” of the Trump administration. Palace intrigue in that everyone in this administration seems stupid, petty, arrogant, nasty, and like they would throw their mothers off a cliff to get in good with a treasonous, senile old racist.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

96 Responses to “Donald Trump is ‘in a bad place,’ he has the sense that ‘things are unraveling’”

  1. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Mueller more than likely already has proof that this bum colluded. Nothing is a coincidence with him. He has been systematically dismantling Dumps little mafia since last year with Hope Hicks quitting Dump is pretty much toast.

    While I am impatient to getting to the next phase, it has been a pure joy to watch a racist bastard like Dump get exactly what he deserves. I hope more humiliation is in store for him and any other piece of trash like him.

    Reply
  2. nikzilla says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:47 am

    This is great news!

    Reply
  3. Hh says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Those boots in a business professional setting. Tsk tsk…

    No one likes a boss calling you “stupid”, but if you’ve already let him call you a “piece of a**” then I guess there’s not much of a line to draw in the sand. I do genuinely wonder what she’ll do next though.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      March 1, 2018 at 10:09 am

      The dress she wore to her congressional hearing barely covered her bits. There does seem to be a disconnect with the Hopes, Ivankas, even the Kellyannes as to what consists of professional business attire for a presidential adviser. I’m not including Melania in that because First Lady is a different thing with a little more leeway.

      I had a law school professor who told us not to dress in such a way that your apparel distracts from your work. It should be about what you’re presenting, not what you’re wearing. That doesn’t mean you have to dress like you’re going to a funeral or be devoid of style but to some extent, business attire should be a bit uniform.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      March 1, 2018 at 10:58 am

      Those boots caught my eye too, and not in a good way.
      But Michelle Obama once wore a sleeveless dress. SCANDAL.

      Reply
  4. Darla says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:51 am

    “Jared, Ivanka and Don Jr. let it be known to friends they are furious with Kelly and his allies”

    I noticed something very amusing this morning. The Mooch was all over CNN badmouthing Kelly. So this doesn’t surprise me as I think he is in cahoots with Javanka. And i will not be surprised if we are treated to a Mooch sequel. The Mooch is back, Moochier than ever!

    Reply
  5. Jenns says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:52 am

    The outfit Hope is wearing in that last picture seems like perfectly normal attire for the Trump WH.

    Anyway, anything that makes Trump miserable makes me happy. Also, I love when Jeff Sessions get berated by Trump. Both of those dudes are flaming, racist turds–only Trump bluntly says what Sessions is thinking. So I also love “Mr. Magoo” being miserable.

    Finally, I was thinking about how many leaks are coming from the Mueller investigation this week, which is odd because he Mueller keeps his stuff locked down pretty tight. But, given how leaky the WH is, it makes me think that the investigation has in fact reached the WH and the sharks are starting circle. I honestly believe nothing will happen to Trump because the GOP will protect him at all cost, but I got my eye on Kushner…

    Reply
  6. Swack says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Going to float a theory here – and just a theory: What if Kelly is really working with Pence to force Trump out and then Pence will be able to put his agenda through? To all he is stable compared to Trump and more may be willing to pass what he wants passed. What I want to know and has been mentioned else where, what constitutes a “white lie”? A white lie to me is telling my grandchildren I don’t have any candy around when it is really hidden in the back of a cabinet where I only know where it is. There is more to this than is being let on and there is a HUGE smoke screen being put in place over her resignation. You can’t be running the country (or any company for that matter) if: “Everywhere you look inside this White House, top officials are fighting, fomenting, feuding or fleeing, insiders say in conversations with us.” Waiting for the next sh!t show to begin.

    Reply
  7. Elkie says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:54 am

    There’s such a bounteous harvest of crazy stuff going on that the story about the Trump Tower in Panama – which was one of the early projects Two Scoops gave Ivanka and turned into money laundering front – being stormed by police, with all the Trump Organisation employees barricading themselves in their office, barely gets a mention.

    So. Much. Winning.

    Reply
  8. GATy says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:59 am

    I was thinking that in my country the government is a chaos but looking at US I don’t feel like we are a mess after all

    Reply
  9. Kaye says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:00 am

    I’ll probably go to hell for saying this, but it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy, and I hope the reckoning is soon.

    Reply
  10. JoJo says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Eh. If they’re able to get him on Russia, then yeah, I can see things unraveling. Otherwise though, I don’t see it. We’ve been saying, “That’s it, things will unravel for him now” since he entered office, and it hasn’t happened. My guess is he’s going to pass some strong gun control legislation. He won’t be doing it out of the goodness of his heart. He just wants a “never been done before” win, as always. He knows people aren’t expecting it, so I think he’ll do it. This, combined with his tax overhaul, continued good economy/stock market, N. Korea saying they’re open to talks, etc… I’m seeing a re-election in 2020 as highly possible. It makes me so sick, I can barely think about it, but we thought it was completely out of the question in 2016, and it happened. Despite being a volatile, unhinged, dangerous human of despicable character, the Republicans are going to have some major concrete wins to hold up, while the Dems are a mess. I think we should be very worried about 2020.

    Reply
  11. Wren says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Well I hope they get on with it and self destruct while everything is still fixable. So far, nothing has been damaged that can’t be put right, but the longer this administration is allowed to do anything, the closer we get to irreparable harm. This is reminding me of the death throes of a severely corrupt and mismanaged company; workers quitting left and right, rumors abounding, law enforcement closing in, the guys at the very top spluttering about how everything is fine, and the investors obviously torn between propping up their egos/investments or washing their hands and letting it fail. What I’m waiting for is how the GOP is going to try to have their cake and eat it too over this.

    Reply
  12. Christin says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Thanks for the Caboodle reference. I had an aqua one, filled with frosty lip and eye colors. I definitely think she has one.

    Reply
  13. lucy2 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 11:01 am

    He’s in a bad place?
    We all know the answer: Thoughts and prayers!
    That ought to fix everything, right?

    Reply
  14. Lisa says:
    March 1, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Now he knows how the rest of us felt when he was elected.

    Reply
  15. isadora says:
    March 1, 2018 at 11:25 am

    The thing that i’m most afraid of is that while the Democrats possibly win the midterm election. The economy might take a shit dump and the Repubs will find a way to blame everything on the Dems. Because they can’t take responsibility for the mess they’ve created.

    Their constituents are dumb. They don’t care about facts. They believe anything barfed out of the mouth of president Poophead.

    Reply
  16. Andrea says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Who are the most likely candidates for 2020 (aside from Trump who will be in jail by then hopefully)?

    Reply
  17. Tiffany :) says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    It’s so crazy. The Dow fell 380 points yesterday, 500 points today. Normally that would get attention, but there is so much chaos it is overlooked.

    Reply
  18. Lilith says:
    March 1, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    “The fact that Hope Hicks is packing up her sh-tty highlights and her Caboodle Makeup Organizer..”

    Oh the SHADE! 😂 it’s delicious. Well done.

    Reply
  19. mela says:
    March 1, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    his wife hates him, his colleagues hate him, half of america not to mention planet earth hates him, people only do business with him because they HAVE to, his so called friends rat him out to the press every chance they get.

    He must know on a intellectual level that he has NO one that LOVES him in his life with the exception of Donnie Jr. I don’t even think Ivanka loves him.

    He must know deep down inside he is completely alone. how does he sleep at night?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment