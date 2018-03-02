Kevin Smith is home from the hospital after his heart attack, feels alert

Kevin Smith is home and resting comfortably after suffering a massive heart-attack over the weekend. Well, he’s home, at least. By the sound of his Instagram comments and look of the picture he posted, he’s bouncing off the walls (not really). After an outpouring of support from friends and fans, Kevin let everyone know that he’s extremely grateful not only for his health but for all the messages and good vibes that were sent to him:

Both Kaiser and CB have covered the crusade against Chris Pratt when he posted he was going to “pray his ass off” for Kevin. I feel the same way they (and most of you) did that an attack was unwarranted. So, it makes me giggle that Kevin isn’t letting it go.

Since heart disease runs in my family, I have seen loved ones feel alert after a blockage is cleared. My understanding is that once the blood is flowing again there’s a feeling of exhilaration as the body adjusts. It sounds like he’s changing his routine now, including giving up meat. Kevin recently shared that he might have been a victim of genetics since his father died of a heart attack in 2003. Even with a genetic issue, any changes he makes to his diet (like lowering sodium intake) will make a huge impact. I know this from experience (thanks again, Dad).

Kevin sounds genuinely blown away by the number of well-wishes he’s received. Not just the get-wells but the amount of people who told him his work mattered to them. I’m sure celebs hear all the time how much people like their stuff. But we don’t often tell each other when something matters. I often people what I like but rarely do I tell them what it means to me. I need to do that more in general. It shouldn’t take a heart attack for someone to learn what they’ve meant to people.

Anyway, here’s to a speedy recovery, Kevin. Glad to hear you are bouncing back.

5 Responses to “Kevin Smith is home from the hospital after his heart attack, feels alert”

  1. Shappalled says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Much respect for the way Kevin has handled his health scare. He’s shown a lot of heart.

    Yes. I went there.

    Reply
  2. jferber says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Answered prayers that he survived this. God bless him in his recovery. He seems like a truly great guy and I wish him the best.

    Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:06 am

    He looks great and that’s wonderful. I hope he takes it easy though because that euphoria can make you feel so good you forget you’ve had a major medical episode. Chill and relax Kev! We will see you when we see you.

    Reply
  4. JustJen says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:40 am

    I love him and I’m so glad he’s doing well. I’ve struggled with anxiety and depression for years and his movies always ease my mood (I also see a licensed professional, of course). Kevin Smith and Adam Sandler can always make me laugh, and that is priceless.

    Reply

