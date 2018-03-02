US: When Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx ‘are together, it works’

While I don’t get too excited about celebrity relationships, I want to see Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx work out. I think they really care about each other and don’t feel the need to gush over each other on social media.
Apparently, the bond between them is strong, and the few times they’ve been spotted out together, they look like they genuinely enjoy each other’s company. All I know of Jamie is what he shows to the public, but I can’t not love the man who gave us Wanda. Both of them definitely value their kids and they are making it work. People close to them that their relationship is working – and there’s really no magic formula as to why it does.
“Their relationship works because of the love, compassion, trust and support they have for each other,” a source close to Holmes explains in the new issue of Us Weekly.
While Holmes, 39, and Foxx, 50, “do lead their own separate lives,” admits the pal, “They confide in and rely on each other pretty heavily. They’re definitely very serious.”
“When they’re together, it works. When they’re not, they’re on their own,” the source adds. “It’s what works for them.”
One key to the success of this relationship, besides the fact that making a cute couple name for them (a la Brangelina) is virtually impossible (although I am taking suggestions), is that they strive to keep their personal lives private. According to US, “Katie and Jamie have an agreement that they’ll never talk about their relationship or each other in the press.”
Jamie recently kept up his end of that agreement when he walked off of an ESPN interview when the line of questioning went to Katie. A friend of Katie’s said she “appreciated” how Jamie handled the intrusive question and “felt he was respecting their agreement.” The day after the truncated interview, Jaime shut down a TMZ photographer who again asked about his love life by responding, “It’s Black History Month. No white girls until March 1.“ Ask a funny man a dumb question, get a funny answer. Touché, Jamie.
Some of Katie’s pals allegedly didn’t get the joke. US’ source explained, “Katie’s friends don’t get why she’s still with him,” adding that they “found his comments quite interesting.” Fortunately for Jamie, Katie “gets” him. Another source related that “She knows he was joking. She loves his sense of humor and doesn’t take a comment like that personally or seriously.”
I’m sure Katie knew what she was signing on for – at least this time around. I am firmly #TeamKatieandJamie (FoxxyKatie? Katoxx? I’m at a loss here) and I hope they have a long and lasting thing.
Jhole
Kox
Jkat
Jamtie
Kamie
It’s not excellent mashup material to work with lol.
I like Kamie, though it reminds me of Kimye.
JamKat?
Jamkat’s good! Although Jhole kinda strokes my mean side lol.
FOXHOL
How is this even up for debate?!
Agreed! That was my first thought!
I love this! Only folks sure about what’s going on is Katie and Jaime!
Ah this is a dumb relationship.
There is nothing cute and lasting about f*ck buddies.
Just call it what it is and move on to dumb JLAW stories.
Then its not really a relationship.
Is that Katie Holmes sitting behind Katie Holmes? :0
I am about to spend way too much time on these two. I have no issues with Katie but she comes off as a passive stepford wife type. I mean isnt that why the Cruise marriage happened? More assertive girls like ScarJo could smell the crazy a mile off and Scientology knew they couldnt reprogram strong women. A part of me thinks this is a mismatch thats only survived because they dont spend that much time together and Jamie only shows up to decompress. I also think he gets ALL his socialising needs fulfilled elsewhere and that her role is just to validate him. Nod and smile. While his role is to make her feel protected. Make them live together like a real couple and he would go crazy with boredom and she would be fatigued trying to keep up.
Dont get me wrong, I think Katie was extremely brave and smart to escape and to rebuild in NYC where she would be safer, I’m just surprised that Jamie would gravitate towards her. Going by his lyrics I would think he would be drawn to a more in-charge woman. Ava Duvernay, Sarah Silverman etc.
It’s been 5 years since her divorce agreement from what’s his name. Why is this relationship still such a secret?
Jamkat? Katjam? Foxxykat? I don’t know, at a lost here.
My guess is they’re still private because they’ve been burned in the media, especially Katie. You have to admit though, since the 5 year anniversary of Katies divorce, they have been more open.
Well they kinda have been, haven’t they? The photos on the beach, at his birthday party, sitting together and canoodling at the Grammy gala…I do agree though that they have no intention of publicly talking about it. And I think you’re right, I think in her case especially the whole Cruise Craziness really changed her and made her more protective of what she really values.
FoxxHol
This. And bonus points for sounding like his old radio show The Foxx Hole.
You win… Foxhol has layers lol.
I am happy for them. But I find this couple so weird. I thought she deserved better…
Foxie
My guess is that they are serious, but for whatever reason, he/she/they decided that he isn’t going to parent Suri. So they are seriously dating, but keep it low-key because they have decided not to be a family.
I can get on board with that theory. It does make a lot of sense. If it’s true that TC has abandoned Suri, or has very limited contact, it stands to reason that Katie would want to protect her from losing or feeling abandoned by another father figure if the relationship should fail. She’s made no secret that her daughter’s happiness comes first.
Then they aren’t really serious then.
Why does this relationship have to be such a secret? I used to think it was great they were together but now they are both just annoying.
I like them together, and whatever nickname they come up with for them, I’m sure it will beat TomKat all to hell
It kinda just sounds like a very tenuous open relationship to me. Fair dos if she’s happy but it does sound like he’s holding all the cards (from what little we have heard, tbf)
My guess it’s a secret because of how Katie got out, with Suri from Tom and Scientology. Can you imagine the confidentiality agreement and “terms” for introducing new partner and step-dad type rolls. Bet they can’t confirm because they have some sort of timeline for official partner. I thought they would be official after 5 years but maybe they just decided to stick to what has worked in the past.
I’m not even a famous person and I would do things exactly this way.
Coming out of a nightmare marriage, trying to be the best single parent you can be, why not remain your own person while also having the love and support of a person who doesn’t need to identify as “your other half”? It is 2018, there is nothing at wrong (or exhausting?) about having your own full life that makes room for love without being built around it.
Considering what a whack-a-doo Tom Cruise acted like in the press during their relationship, and the fact that her relationship/marriage/divorce with him was constantly in the news/tabloids, it doesn’t surprise me one bit that she’s keeping a tight lid on this one. I imagine the constant attention/scrutiny she experienced with Tom was exhausting.
