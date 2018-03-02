Donald Trump got up bright & early to tweet about ‘Alex Baldwin’ & ‘dieing’

Embed from Getty Images

It wouldn’t be Oscar Weekend without Donald Trump throwing a massive tantrum about people not paying enough attention to him. The Curious Case of Diaper Bigly got up bright and early this morning and decided to get on Twitter. Oddly, I had the same morning – here in the mid-Atlantic region, we’re under a huge (bigly, if you will) wind advisory, and I’d be willing to bet that the sounds of the Winds of Change rattled Diaper Bigly around 4 am too. It’s really unsettling to wake up to the sound of hurricane-like wind, just FYI. Feeling restless, Diaper Bigly decided to go on Twitter and do some early morning tweets-and-deletes:

He really did misspell “Alec Baldwin” and “dying.” In case you’re wondering about what Bigly is referencing, The Hollywood Reporter released an interview with Alec Baldwin this week, and Baldwin was asked about his Trump impression on SNL. Baldwin said, in part: “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t…. I’ll vote for Mitt Romney. I don’t care. Anybody over this guy. It doesn’t matter. We have to get rid of him.” Those comments barely made a blip because in the same interview, Baldwin was acting like an a–hole and lamenting how he’s friends with so many sexual predators and what about those poor guys? After Trump deleted that tweet, he (or his staff?) posted a revised tweet with correct spelling:

Darrell Hammond is like “I would like to be excluded from this narrative.” Seriously, it’s March 2nd, 2018, and the president of the United States woke up in a sh-tty mood because of the wind and he decided to Google himself, he came across the Alec Baldwin interview, and decided to send out some diss tweets. Meanwhile, Hope Hicks is leaving (as a broken shell of a woman), H.R. McMaster has one foot out the door, Jared and Ivanka are both being investigated for all of their shady f–king business deals, and everybody in the White House feels like they are dieing (Trumpspelling!).

Oh, and the New York Times reports this morning that Diaper Bigly has asked Chief of Staff John Kelly to remove Jared and Ivanka from their senior-advisor roles. SAD!

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

66 Responses to “Donald Trump got up bright & early to tweet about ‘Alex Baldwin’ & ‘dieing’”

  1. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Lmao. I was just reading about his tweets then I came here which is a lovely progression for me. Reading the depressing and absurd then off to Cbitch for the kind of ‘take’ I need to accompany my coffee. :D

    Reply
  2. Shelley says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Thought it was so funny that he was telling Javanka to stay while trying to get rid of them behind their back. This sh*tshow is Shakespeare and Greek tragedy in one, with huge side of crazy. Never thought this would be America.

    Reply
  3. Katherine says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:19 am

    For a sec there, I thought he wrote ‘dieting’

    Reply
  4. RBC says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:21 am

    The most fitting punishment for 45 if(when) he is found guilty of collusion or other crimes. Would not be prison time ,but to take away his fortune and deny access to cellphones, Twitter and McDonalds.

    Reply
  5. Maria F. says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:24 am

    from a great nation to a banana republic within a year.

    Reply
  6. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:25 am

    The only thing worth talking about is in the last paragraph. What does it all mean that he is letting his favorite son and daughter are no longer senior advisors? Not that they were actually doing their jobs or were good at it. Does he think he is going to save them from being arrested or financial ruin? Too little too late. They are going down right along with him.

    I am looking forward to today’s info Dump and what Rachel and Lawrence have to say about it tonight.

    OT: They need to cancel Chris Hayes and just have Rachel or Lawrence do two hours worth of stories. Chris is not a good interviewer/speaker like Lawrence nor is he good enough at breaking things down into understandable bites like Rachel.

    Also, Alec Baldwin is a huge flaming puss filled POS. The only one who does not come off as a complete dbag in that family is Billy Baldwin.

    Reply
  7. Shappalled says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:25 am

    I thought Baldwin’s impersonation was pretty weak. His voice sounded nothing like Trump’s.

    Reply
  8. Chef Grace says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:33 am

    I guess we now know, it was Hope who fed the hamburgler in chief his bed burgers.
    And the only wind that fool is hearing is in his empty head. He should be use to that sound ;)
    I do hope this lot is falling. For the sake of us all.

    Reply
  9. Lucy2 says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:39 am

    He’s just so very stupid.

    Reply
    • Goldengirllover34 says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:03 am

      Hahahaha i laughed at this because it’s the only thing that can be said.

      I’m not even phased anymore. Maybe because I’m black and figure America did this to itself bc it didn’t want me and my kids to have some pie. Or maybe being in NYC, I feel a bit removed. Or maybe because I’m still on a black panther high and no one is bothering me since I’ll be going to Wakanda. Who knows.

      Reply
  10. LittleWing says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Every morning I wake up and he’s still alive. It’s awful.

    Reply
  11. grabbyhands says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Hope Hicks may be worried about legal bills right now, but she’s far from a broken shell of a woman. I have no doubt that she is fielding plenty of offers for books and appearances on Fox News. Unfortunately, I don’t think her face is going anywhere soon.

    More interesting is him supposedly asking Kelly to remove Jared and his daughter-wife. I’ll believe that when I see it. Kelly is on his own shaky ground right now-I can’t see 45 asking him to get rid of the one person he expects to stand by him right to the bitter end.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:31 am

      I suspect Hope is going to be keeping a low profile with her parents for a while, she even said something about wanting to spend time with family. She is likely in serious trouble and doing tv appearances may not be the smartest move right now. Her parents may be giving her advice on that.

      Omarosa is doing the rounds of tv shows, but she’s kind of an idiot. Also Omarosa may not be in the same kind of trouble as Hope.

      Reply
      • Betsy says:
        March 2, 2018 at 9:47 am

        I agree. There’s almost no way that Hicks isn’t in serious trouble unless she plead out (pled? pleaded? let’s go with “made a deal”). And maybe she did make a deal. Perhaps her parents talked to their adult daughter and finally got through to her. She just reminds me of a child for some reason.

    • Swack says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:33 am

      Would be the perfect reason to let Kelly go – getting rid of Javanka.

      Reply
  12. wood dragon says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:48 am

    These nasty, dangerous winds we are hunkering under are also keeping President Baby Fists from flying down to Florida, unless he sulked out last night, so he’s probably climbing walls right now. The only place he can go to to soak in sycophants is his overrated hotel.

    Reply
  13. Busyann says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I’m in DC too and have been awake since 4. This wind is crazy, cold, and snowy. It reminds me of the Santa Ana winds in LA in that it kind of brings out the cray cray in normal people and the batsh*t cray in the most bigliest, most deplorable ones.

    Reply
  14. Kelly says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Once him and his fellow swamp dwellers are gone, it’s going to take a long time for people to both have a level of trust in our government and to find good, talented, and ethical people who want to work in the federal government.

    Look at the Ben Carson and his $31K dining set saga. A career federal employee gets reprimanded and demoted for saying that it’s against the rules to go over budget on renovating his office. Who cares whether she leaned Republican or Democrat – she was doing her job by stating the rules and trying to follow them in this strange time.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:19 am

      I agree that Trump has tainted the office but I disagree that it will be hard to find talented, qualified people in the future once he’s out. It’s not that people don’t want to work in federal government, they don’t want to work in Trump’s government.

      For example a friend who is in public health would have loved to work at the CDC under Obama/Frieden but once Trump won the election she knew she wouldn’t have a chance nor would the CDC even be hiring people because…science.

      Reply
    • Ennie says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:26 am

      The American ambassador in Mex ico just resigned yesterday.

      Reply
  15. Levin says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Really side eyeing Baldwin saying he’d vote Romney…we don’t have to get just anyone else, we can do better. Trump is openly gross, only difference.

    I’m in the mid-Atlantic, too, but high winds make me sleep like a baby.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:47 am

      I think Baldwin was just picking a name of a former Republican candidate to make his point. Heck, I’d rather have Mitt Romney than Cadet Bone Spurs any day. I didn’t vote for Romney, but if we’re stuck with a Republican, of course I’d take Romney if that would get rid of Trump. Romney would also be much better than Pence.

      Our problem is that we are stuck with, in order:
      Trump
      Pence
      Ryan
      Hatch

      Pretty dismal for the foreseeable future. And yes, Mitt would be better than any of them.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        March 2, 2018 at 9:37 am

        I am just going to point out, as I always do when this list appears that no, we are not necessarily stuck with that order. That’s the order only if something catastrophic takes place and multiple people are simultaneously removed from office or removed so closely together that there is no time to nominate & confirm replacements.

        Example: January 1973, Nixon & Agnew we’re sworn in as President & VP. By December 1974 Ford & Rockefeller held those jobs. Neither was ever speaker or senate president

    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:58 am

      But that’s not the only difference. I too would be happy to take Romney, or Pence at this point. There is no one as bad as Trump with as much power.

      Trump is a pathological liar; both morally and ethically corrupt. Is systematically changing our democratic country into a banana republic (no offense), no respect for the constitution or the rule of law. He is illiterate, ignorant and a White Supremacists. Due to his hardon for a Black man achieving the highest office in the land, has gone about overturning every single thing Obama achieved on social justice, the environment, student loans, weakened health care. Not to mention the international deals we made falling apart and a drastic decrease in tourist and our standing in the international front.

      Republicans are money hungry, tell some lies and like to take aware social safety nets but they aren’t one step away from a straight jacket or trying to start a second civil war.

      Reply
  16. PunkyMomma says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Interesting. Now that Hope Hicks is gone, his Twitter comments are full of errors again.

    Reply
  17. Clare says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Ugh. Sleight of hand to distract from the shit show taking place in the white house.

    It works, every fing time. When things are legitimately going to shit, he posts something insane and distracts us all. Similarly I’m convinced Hicks’ resignation was timed to distract from the Jared fiasco, and to take away headlines from the student protests.

    Reply
  18. Eric says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:12 am

    @Kaiser

    Emperor Zero woke up in a sh-tty mood because the winds were the Mueller Hurricane Alert System sending out messages that this administration is doomed.

    EZ is flailing now–talking about trade wars, the NRA, et al–to try to distract/deflect from the really important matter:

    Many Are Getting Arrested or

    MAGA!

    Reply
  19. Indiana Joanna says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Maggie Haberman (drump whisperer extraordinaire) has said drump told her that he wants his chaotic outbursts to sow confusion and that he loves the resulting outrage. He’s Putin’s puppet and one sick b*****d.

    Reply
  20. minx says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:06 am

    It’s gratifying to see Trump looking so terrible after only a year in office.

    Reply
  21. Mia4s says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Not really an Alec Baldwin fan but Alex Baldwin is a national treasure!!

    God I just can’t joke about this. Russia literally threatened nuclear was the other day and the Cheeto Americans put in as POTUS woke up before 6am to send misspelled tweets about the star of Boss Baby. Bye America, it’s been fun I guess.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment