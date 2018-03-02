Donald Trump got up bright & early to tweet about ‘Alex Baldwin’ & ‘dieing’

It wouldn’t be Oscar Weekend without Donald Trump throwing a massive tantrum about people not paying enough attention to him. The Curious Case of Diaper Bigly got up bright and early this morning and decided to get on Twitter. Oddly, I had the same morning – here in the mid-Atlantic region, we’re under a huge (bigly, if you will) wind advisory, and I’d be willing to bet that the sounds of the Winds of Change rattled Diaper Bigly around 4 am too. It’s really unsettling to wake up to the sound of hurricane-like wind, just FYI. Feeling restless, Diaper Bigly decided to go on Twitter and do some early morning tweets-and-deletes:
Putin: "Russia has developed an unstoppable nuclear missile."
Trump, 24 hours later: "Alex Baldwin is bad!" pic.twitter.com/CbbOQwPDGp
— Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) March 2, 2018
He really did misspell “Alec Baldwin” and “dying.” In case you’re wondering about what Bigly is referencing, The Hollywood Reporter released an interview with Alec Baldwin this week, and Baldwin was asked about his Trump impression on SNL. Baldwin said, in part: “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t…. I’ll vote for Mitt Romney. I don’t care. Anybody over this guy. It doesn’t matter. We have to get rid of him.” Those comments barely made a blip because in the same interview, Baldwin was acting like an a–hole and lamenting how he’s friends with so many sexual predators and what about those poor guys? After Trump deleted that tweet, he (or his staff?) posted a revised tweet with correct spelling:
Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018
Darrell Hammond is like “I would like to be excluded from this narrative.” Seriously, it’s March 2nd, 2018, and the president of the United States woke up in a sh-tty mood because of the wind and he decided to Google himself, he came across the Alec Baldwin interview, and decided to send out some diss tweets. Meanwhile, Hope Hicks is leaving (as a broken shell of a woman), H.R. McMaster has one foot out the door, Jared and Ivanka are both being investigated for all of their shady f–king business deals, and everybody in the White House feels like they are dieing (Trumpspelling!).
Oh, and the New York Times reports this morning that Diaper Bigly has asked Chief of Staff John Kelly to remove Jared and Ivanka from their senior-advisor roles. SAD!
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Lmao. I was just reading about his tweets then I came here which is a lovely progression for me. Reading the depressing and absurd then off to Cbitch for the kind of ‘take’ I need to accompany my coffee.
His latest nickname on Twitter that I love is Tweety Amin. Or has that been around awhile and I missed it?
Thought it was so funny that he was telling Javanka to stay while trying to get rid of them behind their back. This sh*tshow is Shakespeare and Greek tragedy in one, with huge side of crazy. Never thought this would be America.
No kidding. Every day feels like a month in Biglyland.
And “dieing?” Wow. Matthew Champion’s tweet about sums it up.
Why exactly does his chief of staff have to tell Javanka to leave? He isn’t talking with his daughter and son-in-law any more? Why couldn’t The Donald just ask them to resign and get out of Dodge?
He hasn’t fired anyone that has left. There has always been 2 stories everytime someone bigly leaves – they’ve been fired (always denied) or they left on their own. If they leave on their own he doesn’t look bad. Firing the amount of people who have left the WH makes him look like he doesn’t know what he is doing when hiring someone (and he doesn’t).
I know. This is really something. If I weren’t so terrified all the time, it would be so entertaining. But it’s not.
OMG Darla. THIS! you’re so right…
At first I though “Greek tragedy is right!” Except all the characters are so loathesome it’s more like Dallas set in the White House. And Big Oil is out to destroy every last fragment of the environment.
For a sec there, I thought he wrote ‘dieting’
I thought the same!
I did, too, I had to re-read it to get it. He’s such a f^cking fool.
Me too, had to read it twice.
The most fitting punishment for 45 if(when) he is found guilty of collusion or other crimes. Would not be prison time ,but to take away his fortune and deny access to cellphones, Twitter and McDonalds.
And hairspray. No hairspray allowed. He’d feel more humiliated by having to show his baldness than answer for all the hateful damage he’s done to America.
SHAVE HIS DAMN HEAD.
from a great nation to a banana republic within a year.
+1
Please, respect bananas !
an insult to banana republics everywhere, unfortunately.
A great nation for who. I mean, what we are seeing is what the people wanted. He has not changed and people voted for him.
“People voted for him”
Not as many as voted for Hillary.
The only thing worth talking about is in the last paragraph. What does it all mean that he is letting his favorite son and daughter are no longer senior advisors? Not that they were actually doing their jobs or were good at it. Does he think he is going to save them from being arrested or financial ruin? Too little too late. They are going down right along with him.
I am looking forward to today’s info Dump and what Rachel and Lawrence have to say about it tonight.
OT: They need to cancel Chris Hayes and just have Rachel or Lawrence do two hours worth of stories. Chris is not a good interviewer/speaker like Lawrence nor is he good enough at breaking things down into understandable bites like Rachel.
Also, Alec Baldwin is a huge flaming puss filled POS. The only one who does not come off as a complete dbag in that family is Billy Baldwin.
So, does this mean that he couldn’t even tell his OWN daughter and son-in-law in person that he was letting them go?
But he wants you to believe that he has the stones to run, unarmed, into a hail of gunfire…
Even Orange Voldemort fears the Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina.
Narcissistic sociopaths never do their own dirty work.
The fact that no one brought up the fact that he had 5 deferments and played that Howard Stern interview where he bragged about not going to Vietnam to his face his is frustrating to say the least.
I thought Baldwin’s impersonation was pretty weak. His voice sounded nothing like Trump’s.
I used to love Baldwins impersonation until I saw the guy who plays Trump on Comedy Centrals The Presidents Show. That guy is incredibly perfect
Eh, with SNL it’s often more about the content of the sketch than the actual impersonation although they have had some pretty good presidential impersonations over the years.
It wasn’t just the voice, it was also the mannerisms and general demeanor. I’d venture so far as to say the entire impression was toothless and half-hearted. As much as Trump deserves to be mocked, we, the audience, deserve a performer who actually wants to be there and not just some jaded over-the-hiller who’s only there to cash a check.
Uh, doubt that Alec is doing it for the money.
Baldwin has been doing it cheap. Maybe even at scale.
I disagree. I think Baldwin’s Trump got his persona across just fine, and all the better for it being just the broad strokes of the scumbag blowhard Trump is. Trump and his massive ego doesn’t deserve someone studying every nuance to get it exactly right.
I guess we now know, it was Hope who fed the hamburgler in chief his bed burgers.
And the only wind that fool is hearing is in his empty head. He should be use to that sound
I do hope this lot is falling. For the sake of us all.
He’s just so very stupid.
Hahahaha i laughed at this because it’s the only thing that can be said.
I’m not even phased anymore. Maybe because I’m black and figure America did this to itself bc it didn’t want me and my kids to have some pie. Or maybe being in NYC, I feel a bit removed. Or maybe because I’m still on a black panther high and no one is bothering me since I’ll be going to Wakanda. Who knows.
Every morning I wake up and he’s still alive. It’s awful.
Hope Hicks may be worried about legal bills right now, but she’s far from a broken shell of a woman. I have no doubt that she is fielding plenty of offers for books and appearances on Fox News. Unfortunately, I don’t think her face is going anywhere soon.
More interesting is him supposedly asking Kelly to remove Jared and his daughter-wife. I’ll believe that when I see it. Kelly is on his own shaky ground right now-I can’t see 45 asking him to get rid of the one person he expects to stand by him right to the bitter end.
I suspect Hope is going to be keeping a low profile with her parents for a while, she even said something about wanting to spend time with family. She is likely in serious trouble and doing tv appearances may not be the smartest move right now. Her parents may be giving her advice on that.
Omarosa is doing the rounds of tv shows, but she’s kind of an idiot. Also Omarosa may not be in the same kind of trouble as Hope.
I agree. There’s almost no way that Hicks isn’t in serious trouble unless she plead out (pled? pleaded? let’s go with “made a deal”). And maybe she did make a deal. Perhaps her parents talked to their adult daughter and finally got through to her. She just reminds me of a child for some reason.
Would be the perfect reason to let Kelly go – getting rid of Javanka.
These nasty, dangerous winds we are hunkering under are also keeping President Baby Fists from flying down to Florida, unless he sulked out last night, so he’s probably climbing walls right now. The only place he can go to to soak in sycophants is his overrated hotel.
He and Pence had, to quote from twitter: “good (great) meeting in the Oval Office tonight with the NRA!” so he didn’t escape the storm. NRA also quickly tweeted that they pretty much own him.
Nice (depressing).
Well, the NRA owns $30 million of him at least. That’s what they donated to his campaign.
Mueller apparently is looking closely at the Russian bank guy (Putin’s bud) who is an enthusiastic lifetime member of the NRA and goes to all the conventions and says he knows Trump through the NRA. The guy shares love of tweeting with Trump for sure. So now those yuuuuge numbers of tweets are being translated into English….
It’s looking more and more likely that the NRA was a conduit for illegal foreign funding of the Trump campaign. Their political donations were way up while their membership was dropping.
For all you CBer’s being impacted by the storm – stay safe!
I’m in DC too and have been awake since 4. This wind is crazy, cold, and snowy. It reminds me of the Santa Ana winds in LA in that it kind of brings out the cray cray in normal people and the batsh*t cray in the most bigliest, most deplorable ones.
Once him and his fellow swamp dwellers are gone, it’s going to take a long time for people to both have a level of trust in our government and to find good, talented, and ethical people who want to work in the federal government.
Look at the Ben Carson and his $31K dining set saga. A career federal employee gets reprimanded and demoted for saying that it’s against the rules to go over budget on renovating his office. Who cares whether she leaned Republican or Democrat – she was doing her job by stating the rules and trying to follow them in this strange time.
I agree that Trump has tainted the office but I disagree that it will be hard to find talented, qualified people in the future once he’s out. It’s not that people don’t want to work in federal government, they don’t want to work in Trump’s government.
For example a friend who is in public health would have loved to work at the CDC under Obama/Frieden but once Trump won the election she knew she wouldn’t have a chance nor would the CDC even be hiring people because…science.
The American ambassador in Mex ico just resigned yesterday.
Really side eyeing Baldwin saying he’d vote Romney…we don’t have to get just anyone else, we can do better. Trump is openly gross, only difference.
I’m in the mid-Atlantic, too, but high winds make me sleep like a baby.
I think Baldwin was just picking a name of a former Republican candidate to make his point. Heck, I’d rather have Mitt Romney than Cadet Bone Spurs any day. I didn’t vote for Romney, but if we’re stuck with a Republican, of course I’d take Romney if that would get rid of Trump. Romney would also be much better than Pence.
Our problem is that we are stuck with, in order:
Trump
Pence
Ryan
Hatch
Pretty dismal for the foreseeable future. And yes, Mitt would be better than any of them.
I am just going to point out, as I always do when this list appears that no, we are not necessarily stuck with that order. That’s the order only if something catastrophic takes place and multiple people are simultaneously removed from office or removed so closely together that there is no time to nominate & confirm replacements.
Example: January 1973, Nixon & Agnew we’re sworn in as President & VP. By December 1974 Ford & Rockefeller held those jobs. Neither was ever speaker or senate president
But that’s not the only difference. I too would be happy to take Romney, or Pence at this point. There is no one as bad as Trump with as much power.
Trump is a pathological liar; both morally and ethically corrupt. Is systematically changing our democratic country into a banana republic (no offense), no respect for the constitution or the rule of law. He is illiterate, ignorant and a White Supremacists. Due to his hardon for a Black man achieving the highest office in the land, has gone about overturning every single thing Obama achieved on social justice, the environment, student loans, weakened health care. Not to mention the international deals we made falling apart and a drastic decrease in tourist and our standing in the international front.
Republicans are money hungry, tell some lies and like to take aware social safety nets but they aren’t one step away from a straight jacket or trying to start a second civil war.
I agree about Romney, but IMO, Pence IS just as bad as Trump, in a very different way. We don’t want to get into that situation. That’s a whole other can of worms.
Interesting. Now that Hope Hicks is gone, his Twitter comments are full of errors again.
Ugh. Sleight of hand to distract from the shit show taking place in the white house.
It works, every fing time. When things are legitimately going to shit, he posts something insane and distracts us all. Similarly I’m convinced Hicks’ resignation was timed to distract from the Jared fiasco, and to take away headlines from the student protests.
@Kaiser
Emperor Zero woke up in a sh-tty mood because the winds were the Mueller Hurricane Alert System sending out messages that this administration is doomed.
EZ is flailing now–talking about trade wars, the NRA, et al–to try to distract/deflect from the really important matter:
Many Are Getting Arrested or
MAGA!
Lol @ the Mueller Hurricane Alert System. It does indeed feel like something different, more powerful, is in the air.
Indeed Esmom:
“Winds” so strong I can feel it here on the West Coast.
What’s this you say? Ivanka’s time in the barrel?
😂
Ha. Many Are Getting Arrested. MAGA. He must be so, so tired of winning.
Not enough hairspray in the world to combat those winds.
Maggie Haberman (drump whisperer extraordinaire) has said drump told her that he wants his chaotic outbursts to sow confusion and that he loves the resulting outrage. He’s Putin’s puppet and one sick b*****d.
I think he loves to see the headlines change, due to some random thing said or tweeted (either for fun or to shift focus from bigger stories that should be discussed).
It’s gratifying to see Trump looking so terrible after only a year in office.
Not really an Alec Baldwin fan but Alex Baldwin is a national treasure!!
God I just can’t joke about this. Russia literally threatened nuclear was the other day and the Cheeto Americans put in as POTUS woke up before 6am to send misspelled tweets about the star of Boss Baby. Bye America, it’s been fun I guess.
