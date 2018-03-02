Donald Trump got up bright & early to tweet about ‘Alex Baldwin’ & ‘dieing’

Embed from Getty Images

It wouldn’t be Oscar Weekend without Donald Trump throwing a massive tantrum about people not paying enough attention to him. The Curious Case of Diaper Bigly got up bright and early this morning and decided to get on Twitter. Oddly, I had the same morning – here in the mid-Atlantic region, we’re under a huge (bigly, if you will) wind advisory, and I’d be willing to bet that the sounds of the Winds of Change rattled Diaper Bigly around 4 am too. It’s really unsettling to wake up to the sound of hurricane-like wind, just FYI. Feeling restless, Diaper Bigly decided to go on Twitter and do some early morning tweets-and-deletes:

Putin: "Russia has developed an unstoppable nuclear missile." Trump, 24 hours later: "Alex Baldwin is bad!" pic.twitter.com/CbbOQwPDGp — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) March 2, 2018

He really did misspell “Alec Baldwin” and “dying.” In case you’re wondering about what Bigly is referencing, The Hollywood Reporter released an interview with Alec Baldwin this week, and Baldwin was asked about his Trump impression on SNL. Baldwin said, in part: “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t…. I’ll vote for Mitt Romney. I don’t care. Anybody over this guy. It doesn’t matter. We have to get rid of him.” Those comments barely made a blip because in the same interview, Baldwin was acting like an a–hole and lamenting how he’s friends with so many sexual predators and what about those poor guys? After Trump deleted that tweet, he (or his staff?) posted a revised tweet with correct spelling:

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Darrell Hammond is like “I would like to be excluded from this narrative.” Seriously, it’s March 2nd, 2018, and the president of the United States woke up in a sh-tty mood because of the wind and he decided to Google himself, he came across the Alec Baldwin interview, and decided to send out some diss tweets. Meanwhile, Hope Hicks is leaving (as a broken shell of a woman), H.R. McMaster has one foot out the door, Jared and Ivanka are both being investigated for all of their shady f–king business deals, and everybody in the White House feels like they are dieing (Trumpspelling!).

Oh, and the New York Times reports this morning that Diaper Bigly has asked Chief of Staff John Kelly to remove Jared and Ivanka from their senior-advisor roles. SAD!

