Cops called to Tori Spelling’s place twice in 24 hours, TMZ calls it a ‘mental breakdown’

Cops were called twice to Tori spelling and Dean McDermott’s house earlier this week, on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, for two domestic incidents within 24 hours. The first, according to TMZ, involved Tori mistaking Dean entering the house late at night for a burglar. We don’t know what happened exactly with the second incident, which was at 7:17 am, but TMZ is reporting that Tori had a “mental breakdown,” as called in to 911 by Dean, and that it was later classified as a domestic violence incident. Tori was not arrested and “didn’t meet the criteria to be held for mental evaluation.” Here’s part of TMZ’s original report and they have a follow-up too, with photos of Dean outside the home talking to an officer.

Law enforcement sources tell us cops are responding after Dean McDermott called around 7 AM Thursday to say Tori was very aggressive and going through some sort of mental breakdown. We’re told she doesn’t have any weapons, but apparently snapped enough for Dean to call police.

Our sources say Tori had called police Wednesday night because she thought someone was breaking into her house, but it turned out to just be Dean coming home.

[From TMZ]

While it’s unclear what prompted Dean’s call, which was classified as a “female mental illness” call according to dispatch, we do know that Tori was with Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios earlier on Wednesday. Corinne posted an Instagram story with Tori, and told US Magazine that she met her when they were both shooting for a Facebook series called Secret In the Sauce. Tori stayed after she shot her segment to talk to Corinne and take a selfie with her. Corinne said that Tori joked that she stayed “for a reason,” which she interpreted as Tori not wanting to go back home to her five kids. Corinne said that Tori “did mention how she had a baby last year and then a week later, after having the baby, was pregnant again. So her last two kids are only ten months apart, she said, so it’s really stressful I bet.” [Update: Corinne is confused about Tori's timeline. Tori did have babies ten months apart, but that was six years ago. Her third and fourth children, Hattie and Finn, were born in October, 2011 and then August, 2012.]

As for Tori’s stress level, People magazine has some quotes about how she’s having a hard time.

“She can get very stressed,” the source says about 44-year-old Spelling, noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young children at home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori. She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage,” says an insider.

“She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually,” the insider adds. “Tori and Dean have their ups and downs, but they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”

[From People]

Tori puts a happy gloss on everything on social media, a lot of people do that, but she also gives quotes to the press about how awesome her marriage and life are. She’s clearly having issues and I hope she’s ok. She’s not my favorite person and she lives deep in denial. Tori and Dean owe millions to creditors and have had their bank accounts seized for back taxes. Plus they have five kids from the ages of ten to 11 months! That’s got to be hard. I don’t think they’ll split, even if they’re having major problems. He seems checked out but they need each other. Hopefully Tori gets the help she needs to get better.

This is Tori’s last Instagram post from a week ago. It’s an ad for tuna.

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on

photos credit: Instagram and Getty

 

83 Responses to “Cops called to Tori Spelling’s place twice in 24 hours, TMZ calls it a ‘mental breakdown’”

  1. Beth says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Weren’t the cops called to Heather Locklears house for domestic violence this week too? I heard Heather was arrested

    Reply
  2. Enough Already says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:10 am

    CB always comes through!
    Yeah, this is not good. However, if this major crack in the facade gets that family the help they need then some good can come of it.

    Sex a week after giving birth? @-@

    Reply
  3. Darla says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:10 am

    She got pregnant a week after giving birth? Ouch.

    Reply
  4. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:11 am

    None of Tori’s kids are 10 months apart. Her friend’s comment about Tori having a baby last year and getting pregnant a week later make no sense. That would mean she just gave birth to another baby in the last month.

    Reply
  5. Astrid says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:11 am

    I’m feeling cynical this morning…does she need some attention?

    Reply
  6. Dana Marie says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:11 am

    I’m not a Tori lover but I will say that I can barely handle 2 kids. Five or more for me would make me go looney too. But I wouldn’t resort to violence towards my kids or husband , I’d probably just yell a lot more and bite my nails.

    Reply
    • Dita von Katzhausen says:
      March 2, 2018 at 6:26 pm

      I’ve been alone with my toddler for three weeks today (husband is on a work trip), with a full-time job and no real childcare. I had fantasies of violence…Of course I didn’t follow through, but I now understood, how some people might just snap.

      Reply
  7. Beatrix says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:13 am

    “female mental illness!?” Was this in the official police report. Jesus Christ, we take two steps forward in progress but several backward with every other male interaction.

    Reply
  8. Igotbiglipsandicannotlie says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I know it’s hard to feel bad for her because of her life choices but this is awful. I think her life is absolutely miserable and a breakdown was only a matter of time. She probably threatened to cut Dean’s winkus off so he called the cops.

    Reply
  9. HeidiM says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I’m sorry I can’t follow this i guess because I’m reading that she’s pregnant? Now?

    Reply
  10. catie says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:22 am

    These are people who admit to having kids to solve their marital problems. I don’t feel sorry for these losers, only their poor kids. Can you imagine living with a delusional mother and a loser father, both so incredibly selfish and neither one has their sh-t together?

    PS. She knows what birth control is. She knows how to get pregnant, as well as how to avoid it. No sympathy from me for having two kids 10 months apart.

    Reply
  11. Patricia says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Dean sneaking out to get some strange, then getting caught sneaking back in. I bet it set tori off and she was completely losing it still hours later.
    I feel for those kids. If my husband and I so much as squabble for a minute it affects my three year old. So we keep our shit together.

    Reply
  12. JA says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Only ppl I feel sorry for are the kids! What a messy life and they didn’t choose it.

    Reply
  13. MissMarierose says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:41 am

    That older girl always looks so sad in photographs.

    Reply
  14. Jan says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:48 am

    TMZ says it’s a breakdown?? Yes, I’m sure all the people working there are Psychiatrists.

    Reply
  15. JeanGenie says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:54 am

    This is a woman who has continually chosen to make her life difficult. She was born into immense privilege, and seems to make bad, often permanent decision after bad decision. It’s difficult to muster even an ounce of sympathy. She’s in the top 10 of my “Why is she still famous”? list.

    Reply
  16. Scarlett says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Let me preface this by saying, please don’t judge me.

    I had sex 11 days after giving birth to my first and was breastfeeding and yet, I did get pregnant with my second immediately. It can and does happen. I literally went from pregnancy to childbirth to pregnancy, but I was 22 and oblivious to how rough it would be with two young kids.

    That being said, I had a lot of family support from both sides who stuck by me and the hubby as we juggled raising two boys so close in age. It is not easy and it takes a lot out of you physically and mentally.

    It sounds like she is either having a breakdown or is en route to one, so sad. Hope they try and stay out of the social media circus and actually go and get the help she needs.

    Reply
  17. Jess says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:57 am

    It must be bad if cops were called at 7 in the damn morning. I feel bad for the kids.

    Reply
  18. Nicole says:
    March 2, 2018 at 11:28 am

    I feel bad for her kids and Dean’s son that he still gives not one f*ck about. I don’t feel sorry for them. At some point you have to grow up and adjust your lifestyle instead of being idiots. They would be in jail if they weren’t “celebs” or white lets be real.

    Reply
  19. Ozogirl says:
    March 2, 2018 at 11:49 am

    I would probably have a mental breakdown too dealing with all those young kids, a cheating lazy husband, poor health, and thousands in debt. Girlfriend needs some therapy and financial management.

    Reply
  20. elimaeby says:
    March 2, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Her oldest daughter always looks so miserable. I feel terrible for her. I look to see a tell-all from her in about 15-20 years.

    Reply
  21. magnoliarose says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    This family never looks happy or stable. They need a life makeover and deep therapy. I think their home life is probably full of chaos and who knows what else.

    Reply
  22. booRadflet says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    it will come to light soon I am sure, he is cheating.
    and omg “female mental illness” I hate this world.

    Reply
  23. hogtowngooner says:
    March 2, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    I really hope their kids didn’t see all this. I feel so bad for them, having these two ding-dongs for parents. I hope they get help and exposure to healthy relationships so they have some chance at a normal, decent life.

    Reply
  24. Yikes says:
    March 2, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Maybe she kicked dean out and that’s why she thought it was an intruder? Oh no of course not, she’s just crazy.

    Reply
  25. Singtress says:
    March 2, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    She makes me miss LeAnne Rhimes

    Reply
  26. stinky says:
    March 2, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    HES CHEATING -and- GASLIGHTING her.
    Its so obvious.
    He’s in it for the payoff when Candy kicks.
    Maybe in the meantime he’s angling for conservatorship(?)
    The dude is so gross.
    But a withholding mother is ALSO gross.
    Tori shouldn’t have to tap-dance for money with a family-tree like hers.
    Someone said earlier that she never learned how to respect money & that’s probably really true. She was indulged as a child and now her mom wants to teach her a lesson???
    Too late Candy.

    Reply
    • corporatestepsister says:
      March 2, 2018 at 2:54 pm

      Tori wasn’t owed a major inheritance and she wasn’t owed a big allowance after her father died to enable her to hook up with one idiot after another. Her father always cherished her and did all he could to give her the best. Tori made bad choices while her father watched and he concluded Tori would in fact blow her inheritance on an asshole (Dean). Candy has been protecting the children by paying for their rent and schooling and food/water/clothes.

      Reply
    • paddingtonjr says:
      March 2, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      Seriously? Still blaming the parents? I don’t doubt that they spoiled her and were able to provide a fairytale life, but, at some point, Tori and Dean need to take responsibility for their lives and those of their 5 children (and his son from a previous marriage). She has been “working” since she was 17; what happened to the royalties/residuals from her tv shows, tv movies, books, jewelry and fashion lines? Yes, these may not give her Aaron-levels of income, but certainly enough to provide for her family. And let us not forget, her brother Randy was given the same upbringing and inheritance, without the plum role on a successful tv series, but he has managed to have a fairly successful life by becoming a life coach.

      I do think Tori needs professional help; she has an admitted hoarding problem and, with some guidance, she and Dean could learn to be self-sufficient and live within their means. They are lucky that Candy is willing and able to help out by paying for the children’s expenses, including rent and massive birthday parties. But, they do need to take care of their own family. They aren’t guaranteed an inheritance from Candy, as no one is guaranteed an inheritance; if Candy gives it all to charity or puts it in iron-clad trusts for her grandchildren, what will they do then?

      Reply
  27. Pandy says:
    March 2, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Ah, I feel sorry for her. I just do. And I hope she can keep it together for the FIVE kids. I can’t be snarky about this story. :(

    Reply
  28. Percy says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    I’m not a fan pf either of them, but def sounds like some gaslighting going on… “she’s having a me tal breakdown or something “. Cool story brah. He probably cheated again and she spazzed, then he pulls the “you’re crazy” card, so he doesn’t have to own up to his scum baggery

    Reply

