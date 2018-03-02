Cops called to Tori Spelling’s place twice in 24 hours, TMZ calls it a ‘mental breakdown’

Embed from Getty Images

Cops were called twice to Tori spelling and Dean McDermott’s house earlier this week, on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, for two domestic incidents within 24 hours. The first, according to TMZ, involved Tori mistaking Dean entering the house late at night for a burglar. We don’t know what happened exactly with the second incident, which was at 7:17 am, but TMZ is reporting that Tori had a “mental breakdown,” as called in to 911 by Dean, and that it was later classified as a domestic violence incident. Tori was not arrested and “didn’t meet the criteria to be held for mental evaluation.” Here’s part of TMZ’s original report and they have a follow-up too, with photos of Dean outside the home talking to an officer.

Law enforcement sources tell us cops are responding after Dean McDermott called around 7 AM Thursday to say Tori was very aggressive and going through some sort of mental breakdown. We’re told she doesn’t have any weapons, but apparently snapped enough for Dean to call police. Our sources say Tori had called police Wednesday night because she thought someone was breaking into her house, but it turned out to just be Dean coming home.

While it’s unclear what prompted Dean’s call, which was classified as a “female mental illness” call according to dispatch, we do know that Tori was with Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios earlier on Wednesday. Corinne posted an Instagram story with Tori, and told US Magazine that she met her when they were both shooting for a Facebook series called Secret In the Sauce. Tori stayed after she shot her segment to talk to Corinne and take a selfie with her. Corinne said that Tori joked that she stayed “for a reason,” which she interpreted as Tori not wanting to go back home to her five kids. Corinne said that Tori “did mention how she had a baby last year and then a week later, after having the baby, was pregnant again. So her last two kids are only ten months apart, she said, so it’s really stressful I bet.” [Update: Corinne is confused about Tori's timeline. Tori did have babies ten months apart, but that was six years ago. Her third and fourth children, Hattie and Finn, were born in October, 2011 and then August, 2012.]

As for Tori’s stress level, People magazine has some quotes about how she’s having a hard time.

“She can get very stressed,” the source says about 44-year-old Spelling, noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young children at home. “The last year has been really tough on Tori. She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage,” says an insider. “She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually,” the insider adds. “Tori and Dean have their ups and downs, but they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”

Tori puts a happy gloss on everything on social media, a lot of people do that, but she also gives quotes to the press about how awesome her marriage and life are. She’s clearly having issues and I hope she’s ok. She’s not my favorite person and she lives deep in denial. Tori and Dean owe millions to creditors and have had their bank accounts seized for back taxes. Plus they have five kids from the ages of ten to 11 months! That’s got to be hard. I don’t think they’ll split, even if they’re having major problems. He seems checked out but they need each other. Hopefully Tori gets the help she needs to get better.

This is Tori’s last Instagram post from a week ago. It’s an ad for tuna.

