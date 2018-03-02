Cops called to Tori Spelling’s place twice in 24 hours, TMZ calls it a ‘mental breakdown’

Embed from Getty Images
Cops were called twice to Tori spelling and Dean McDermott’s house earlier this week, on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, for two domestic incidents within 24 hours. The first, according to TMZ, involved Tori mistaking Dean entering the house late at night for a burglar. We don’t know what happened exactly with the second incident, which was at 7:17 am, but TMZ is reporting that Tori had a “mental breakdown,” as called in to 911 by Dean, and that it was later classified as a domestic violence incident. Tori was not arrested and “didn’t meet the criteria to be held for mental evaluation.” Here’s part of TMZ’s original report and they have a follow-up too, with photos of Dean outside the home talking to an officer.
Law enforcement sources tell us cops are responding after Dean McDermott called around 7 AM Thursday to say Tori was very aggressive and going through some sort of mental breakdown. We’re told she doesn’t have any weapons, but apparently snapped enough for Dean to call police.
Our sources say Tori had called police Wednesday night because she thought someone was breaking into her house, but it turned out to just be Dean coming home.
While it’s unclear what prompted Dean’s call, which was classified as a “female mental illness” call according to dispatch, we do know that Tori was with Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios earlier on Wednesday. Corinne posted an Instagram story with Tori, and told US Magazine that she met her when they were both shooting for a Facebook series called Secret In the Sauce. Tori stayed after she shot her segment to talk to Corinne and take a selfie with her. Corinne said that Tori joked that she stayed “for a reason,” which she interpreted as Tori not wanting to go back home to her five kids. Corinne said that Tori “did mention how she had a baby last year and then a week later, after having the baby, was pregnant again. So her last two kids are only ten months apart, she said, so it’s really stressful I bet.” [Update: Corinne is confused about Tori's timeline. Tori did have babies ten months apart, but that was six years ago. Her third and fourth children, Hattie and Finn, were born in October, 2011 and then August, 2012.]
As for Tori’s stress level, People magazine has some quotes about how she’s having a hard time.
“She can get very stressed,” the source says about 44-year-old Spelling, noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young children at home.
“The last year has been really tough on Tori. She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage,” says an insider.
“She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually,” the insider adds. “Tori and Dean have their ups and downs, but they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”
Tori puts a happy gloss on everything on social media, a lot of people do that, but she also gives quotes to the press about how awesome her marriage and life are. She’s clearly having issues and I hope she’s ok. She’s not my favorite person and she lives deep in denial. Tori and Dean owe millions to creditors and have had their bank accounts seized for back taxes. Plus they have five kids from the ages of ten to 11 months! That’s got to be hard. I don’t think they’ll split, even if they’re having major problems. He seems checked out but they need each other. Hopefully Tori gets the help she needs to get better.
This is Tori’s last Instagram post from a week ago. It’s an ad for tuna.
photos credit: Instagram and Getty
Weren’t the cops called to Heather Locklears house for domestic violence this week too? I heard Heather was arrested
She has an alcohol abuse history. At least once in rehab, IIRC. Bummer.
CB always comes through!
Yeah, this is not good. However, if this major crack in the facade gets that family the help they need then some good can come of it.
Sex a week after giving birth? @-@
She got pregnant a week after giving birth? Ouch.
I didn’t know that was possible. I really hope that’s not possible…….
Yeah, geez, I had no clue one could/would ovulate that soon… usually you are still bleeding that soon after birth, and if breastfeeding, an added layer of protection is there until you are cycling regularly. Biology is pretty damn amazing.
The one week comment is a major exaggeration. Her third child was born October 10th and the 4th one was originally due September 20th (he was born 3 weeks early), so she would have gotten pregnant at the end of December. That’s still crazy to get pregnant 2 1/2 months later, but it certainly wasn’t a week later.
Yeah, um, no way was I even having sex 1 week after having a baby, particularly since doctors tell you not to. I have an 8 month old, so I remember that first week quite well. Yikes.
But you can get pregnant again very quickly.
A friend of mine didn’t tear or have stitches and had sex one week after giving birth, I was horrified at the thought of it months afterwards. I had stitches and bled for two months though, her doctor was very upset with her, said the uterus is still healing and they easily could’ve damaged it by having sex so soon.
I didn’t tear or need stitches after giving birth, but I still didn’t have sex until five and a half weeks, and even the. It took a few times for it to feel really good
Yeah, I put my hubby in another Land. No WAY did I want to have sex that soon. I was annoyed it was 6 mos after, but I don’t even want to speculate on Dean’s lack of sexual boundaries. EEEssssh.
Whaaaat? I think they told me eight weeks, and I remember being totally annoyed at my husband for starting to ask for it at six weeks (and I gave in), but a week later? Um, gross and OW. I still felt like my insides were going to fall out.
You can even get pregnant WHILE breastfeeding. Someone I know got pregnant this way. She’s a doctor. Should have known better.
I thought it was impossible too until I learned differently. Breastfeeding doesn’t work for me either. I wouldn’t say a week but not that far off so I have two born the same year. I think it must be genetic because other women in my family are similar and going back generations there were large families sometimes a baby a year and sometimes less.
My mom was pregnant with me six weeks after my brother’s birth, and the day I turned one she was 8 months pregnant. My dad was in the navy at the time and only home for leave.
Gross
None of Tori’s kids are 10 months apart. Her friend’s comment about Tori having a baby last year and getting pregnant a week later make no sense. That would mean she just gave birth to another baby in the last month.
I thought this as I was writing this but didn’t follow up. I will add a clarification to that comment, thank you!
Yes, I wondered if she was referencing having terminated a pregnancy (which would be bad PR for the “more-the-merrier, happy-family image Tori tries so hard to project). In any case, her *friend* should not be spilling the deets of their private conversation. Shame on her.
In looking at the photo of the five kids, there appears to be several years between the 4th & 5th kids. Maybe that narrow gap is between two other kids. Also, the interval between birth and subsequent pregnancy is more likely a month than a week.
Ok I think she’s talking about her third and fourth kids, Hattie and Finn. Hattie is six, she was born October 10, 2011 and Finn is five, he was born August 30, 2012. She had the last one, Beau, on this day last year, March 2.
I was disturbed by that “friend’s” comment because unless she’s mistaken she basically just revealed Tori had a miscarriage (or made the choice to end the pregnancy). Some friend! Ugh.
Her 3rd and 4th child are 10 months apart. Hattie was born in October 2011 and Davey was born in August 2012. Now this happened nearly 6 years ago so definitely not last year.
I’m feeling cynical this morning…does she need some attention?
Yes, she does. She has too many kids, a loser husband and an iffy financial situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know the saying, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”.
I don’t know about insane but Tori certainly has worn some deep ruts. She keeps having children she apparently can’t afford, keeps buying stuff she apparently can’t afford, and so on and so forth.
May she get the help she needs to be happy.
Yeah. Nervous breakdowns are for the thirsty. How about a little compassion?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“How about a little compassion”
Normally I would agree with you but many times Tori has demonstrated the extreme lengths to which she will go for attention so….no.
I hope you never have to deal with a psychological break but if you do at least strangers won’t roll their eyes about it.
I hear you @EnoughAlready. It’s hard to understand for some but you’re not wrong. This is serious. I hope they all get the help and support they need. That’s a big family with young kids.
I’m not a Tori lover but I will say that I can barely handle 2 kids. Five or more for me would make me go looney too. But I wouldn’t resort to violence towards my kids or husband , I’d probably just yell a lot more and bite my nails.
I’ve been alone with my toddler for three weeks today (husband is on a work trip), with a full-time job and no real childcare. I had fantasies of violence…Of course I didn’t follow through, but I now understood, how some people might just snap.
“female mental illness!?” Was this in the official police report. Jesus Christ, we take two steps forward in progress but several backward with every other male interaction.
It’s not misogynistic in this instance, just a general description of the subject of the call. So if it had been Dean instead of Tori, it would’ve said “male mental illness.”
Makes sense, so it’s meant to be more like: “subject: female, mental illness.” I’m on edge lately.
@Beatrix, I read it the same way and for the same reason!
I know it’s hard to feel bad for her because of her life choices but this is awful. I think her life is absolutely miserable and a breakdown was only a matter of time. She probably threatened to cut Dean’s winkus off so he called the cops.
I’m sorry I can’t follow this i guess because I’m reading that she’s pregnant? Now?
Where did you read that?
These are people who admit to having kids to solve their marital problems. I don’t feel sorry for these losers, only their poor kids. Can you imagine living with a delusional mother and a loser father, both so incredibly selfish and neither one has their sh-t together?
PS. She knows what birth control is. She knows how to get pregnant, as well as how to avoid it. No sympathy from me for having two kids 10 months apart.
Even on a gossip site I think perpective is important. These are a dysfunctional family not monsters who sexually harrass or racists or mysogynists. Nobody here likes them but the empathy is still coming through. A nervous breakdown is a terrible thing, you better hope you never have one.
@krill Agreed!
These people are the worst. No sympathy, you’re born into mass resources and have CHOSEN to be an asshole and destroy everything around you. Mental illness or no, you have to own up responsibility at some point in your adult life or else you’re just choosing to remain an asshole.
You are mean-spirited. I have never had Tori’s resources, but damn.
Can you imagine have 5 young children at 44??? At 44 my oldest was 24 and my youngest was 17…
Young children in your 40s is becoming more and more common for women. It’s always been common for men.
When I was 44 (just a few years ago), my daughter (only child) was 20. I cannot imagine having little ones at this point.
I had my fourth, and last, at 42. I have way more patience and appreciation at this point.
Not everyone has the chance to meet the one at 20 and start having babies. Some of us have to look a while for a decent human to have children with. Don’t insult others who did wait until later to have kids with someone. I will be damned if I’m going to start pushing out babies at 21 with anyone because I refuse to be an older mother. Ugh!!
@sara I dont think it was meant as an insult but rather to point out, how hard it can be at a later point in life, where energy levels are not as high, as they used to be in your twenties.
Dean sneaking out to get some strange, then getting caught sneaking back in. I bet it set tori off and she was completely losing it still hours later.
I feel for those kids. If my husband and I so much as squabble for a minute it affects my three year old. So we keep our shit together.
This is what I thought, too. I hope they get some counseling before things escalate.
That’s what I was thinking. Sounds like Dean left without her knowing (after she was asleep?) and she woke up hearing someone entering the house. That’s really scary, even if it does end up just being your husband. I mean he could’ve been going out for a milkshake but he’s sleazy so I’m guessing she’s taking on the weight of all the childcare while he’s off doing whatever and she understandably had a breakdown. Caring for one child can be tough, I can’t imahine five.
She’s not taking on the weight of all the childcare. I read all 4 of her books (kind of ashamed of myself for that) and she admits to having a live-in housekeeper and 3 nannies. Given all the help they have, I doubt that either parent is doing much of the childcare.
That was my thought exactly. And the icing on the cake “the bitch is just crazy!”
Yeah, I remember those years of keeping it together in front of our young daughter. She’s grown now, and in a long-term relationship. She recently asked me how we managed not to fight all through our marriage. I was like WHAT??? We fought and argued PLENTY. Then I remembered we kept it mum in front of her. Most happened when she was asleep and she was a HARD sleeper. We had a good laugh over her thinking her parents never duked it out (not literally).
My first thought , also… Dean tried sneaking in after getting some strange, and Tori lost it!! Not a nervous breakdown, but a perfectly normal reaction to having to deal with sludge!! Of course, Tori’s no bargain, either!!
Yeah that was my thought too, she caught him coming back from…somewhere.
I’m actually impressed with Candy Spelling for not funding nannies. That said, if this is true mental illness she needs to get off Instagram and her family (and husband) needs to step in and help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those poor kids….they are sitting on a tinderbox.
That older girl always looks so sad in photographs.
Yes, she does. FREE STELLA!
All her kids look sad in photos. You can feel them telepathically screaming “help me!”
I don’t know what she is doing with her face but it is bloated and chalky. You cannot see much distinctive features anymore.
TMZ says it’s a breakdown?? Yes, I’m sure all the people working there are Psychiatrists.
This is a woman who has continually chosen to make her life difficult. She was born into immense privilege, and seems to make bad, often permanent decision after bad decision. It’s difficult to muster even an ounce of sympathy. She’s in the top 10 of my “Why is she still famous”? list.
Let me preface this by saying, please don’t judge me.
I had sex 11 days after giving birth to my first and was breastfeeding and yet, I did get pregnant with my second immediately. It can and does happen. I literally went from pregnancy to childbirth to pregnancy, but I was 22 and oblivious to how rough it would be with two young kids.
That being said, I had a lot of family support from both sides who stuck by me and the hubby as we juggled raising two boys so close in age. It is not easy and it takes a lot out of you physically and mentally.
It sounds like she is either having a breakdown or is en route to one, so sad. Hope they try and stay out of the social media circus and actually go and get the help she needs.
It must be bad if cops were called at 7 in the damn morning. I feel bad for the kids.
So, do I (feel bad for the kids). She papps them at events and publishes home photos and they don’t look happy or relaxed, and put together. If you are going to exploit your kids, please do it well.
I feel bad for her kids and Dean’s son that he still gives not one f*ck about. I don’t feel sorry for them. At some point you have to grow up and adjust your lifestyle instead of being idiots. They would be in jail if they weren’t “celebs” or white lets be real.
I would probably have a mental breakdown too dealing with all those young kids, a cheating lazy husband, poor health, and thousands in debt. Girlfriend needs some therapy and financial management.
Her oldest daughter always looks so miserable. I feel terrible for her. I look to see a tell-all from her in about 15-20 years.
This family never looks happy or stable. They need a life makeover and deep therapy. I think their home life is probably full of chaos and who knows what else.
yeah, I think what the call “love” is actually dependency and fear of being alone.
it will come to light soon I am sure, he is cheating.
and omg “female mental illness” I hate this world.
I really hope their kids didn’t see all this. I feel so bad for them, having these two ding-dongs for parents. I hope they get help and exposure to healthy relationships so they have some chance at a normal, decent life.
Maybe she kicked dean out and that’s why she thought it was an intruder? Oh no of course not, she’s just crazy.
She makes me miss LeAnne Rhimes
HES CHEATING -and- GASLIGHTING her.
Its so obvious.
He’s in it for the payoff when Candy kicks.
Maybe in the meantime he’s angling for conservatorship(?)
The dude is so gross.
But a withholding mother is ALSO gross.
Tori shouldn’t have to tap-dance for money with a family-tree like hers.
Someone said earlier that she never learned how to respect money & that’s probably really true. She was indulged as a child and now her mom wants to teach her a lesson???
Too late Candy.
Tori wasn’t owed a major inheritance and she wasn’t owed a big allowance after her father died to enable her to hook up with one idiot after another. Her father always cherished her and did all he could to give her the best. Tori made bad choices while her father watched and he concluded Tori would in fact blow her inheritance on an asshole (Dean). Candy has been protecting the children by paying for their rent and schooling and food/water/clothes.
Seriously? Still blaming the parents? I don’t doubt that they spoiled her and were able to provide a fairytale life, but, at some point, Tori and Dean need to take responsibility for their lives and those of their 5 children (and his son from a previous marriage). She has been “working” since she was 17; what happened to the royalties/residuals from her tv shows, tv movies, books, jewelry and fashion lines? Yes, these may not give her Aaron-levels of income, but certainly enough to provide for her family. And let us not forget, her brother Randy was given the same upbringing and inheritance, without the plum role on a successful tv series, but he has managed to have a fairly successful life by becoming a life coach.
I do think Tori needs professional help; she has an admitted hoarding problem and, with some guidance, she and Dean could learn to be self-sufficient and live within their means. They are lucky that Candy is willing and able to help out by paying for the children’s expenses, including rent and massive birthday parties. But, they do need to take care of their own family. They aren’t guaranteed an inheritance from Candy, as no one is guaranteed an inheritance; if Candy gives it all to charity or puts it in iron-clad trusts for her grandchildren, what will they do then?
Ah, I feel sorry for her. I just do. And I hope she can keep it together for the FIVE kids. I can’t be snarky about this story.
I’m not a fan pf either of them, but def sounds like some gaslighting going on… “she’s having a me tal breakdown or something “. Cool story brah. He probably cheated again and she spazzed, then he pulls the “you’re crazy” card, so he doesn’t have to own up to his scum baggery
