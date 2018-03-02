Kylie Jenner’s body has already returned to normal, one month after giving birth

my angel baby is 1 month old today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner posted this Instagram yesterday, to celebrate little Stormi Webber’s one-month birthday. I still can’t with the name, by the way. My God. And I enjoy how the one-month Instagram is more about how Kylie looks than an actual photo of the baby’s face. She doesn’t owe us photos of Stormi, mind you – if she doesn’t want us to see Stormi, I’m totally fine with that. But it’s like celebrating your kid’s birthday by posting a photo of yourself on your social media. (Also: how big are Kylie’s feet?? Is she just wearing insanely huge sneakers??)

Meanwhile, there’s bigger news involving Kylie Jenner and social media. After single-handedly tanking Snapchat’s stock prices (ha!), Kylie has been gradually making her way back onto Snapchat, where she was once the undisputed queen. She posted some Snaps where she showed off her “post-baby body” one month after giving birth. Like many 20-year-olds, her body is really “snapping” back and people are like “OMG I can’t believe Kylie has already lost all of the pregnancy weight!” She hasn’t lost all of the pregnancy weight (nor would that be a reasonable thing to expect or say), but her abdomen did “deflate” very quickly. Again, she’s 20.

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

 

61 Responses to “Kylie Jenner’s body has already returned to normal, one month after giving birth”

  1. Cynical Ann says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Since that family only cares about how they look, good for her. I’m sure in her world that means something.

    • Sabrine says:
      March 2, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      Every day on the exercise bike for 25-30 minutes. I did this for three months (adding some resistance to the pedaling) and my stomach was back to normal. My son was a year old when my lazy self started doing this and only because I kept getting congratulated on being pregnant again.

  2. Apple Hat says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Awwww her original lips! They look so much better. Hope she stays off the fillers for a bit.

    .

  3. HelloSunshine says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Yeah she looks like what I would think a 20 year looks like after giving birth. Immediately dropped the weight but not totally toned up and stuff. Everyone’s body responds differently to pregnancy and postpartum stuff but she’s young so I feel like this is what we expected lol

    ETA: I do feel gross commenting on her postpartum body though. I imagine it’s something she’s heard about plenty considering who her family is. I hope that she feels good about herself and doesn’t have her family in her ear telling her she needs to lose the weight now or something

  4. Aerohead21 says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Girl, her belly may not be so poochy but I guarantee you her body is not back to normal. There are adjustments that the body makes long after. My first messed me up for a year. My second messed me up and I got a new normal. My third is almost 2 years old and I’m still all messed up.

  5. eleri says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:45 am

    no. she lost some baby weight. she will never be normal. ps pregnant body is normal and you don’t ‘get your body back’…

  6. minx says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Because that’s the most important thing.
    This family 🙄

  7. Clare says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:47 am

    All I can see are her ginormous clodhoppers.

  8. Mrs Odie says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:47 am

    That’s youth for you! I remember a girl in high school had a baby when I was a sophomore and she was a senior. She left the hospital in her size 4 jeans. Young skin snaps back like a rubber band. Ironically, we make better parents when we’re older (at least most do).

  9. ABC says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:47 am

    You lost me at ‘normal’. Her normal or real normal?

  10. leskat says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:49 am

    And look how happy and thrilled and overjoyed she looks to be a mom!? AMIRITE? The picture looks more like how a bitchy teenager looks after you plunk a baby in their arms and tell them to smile nice with their new baby sister.

    Can’t even deal with her Snapchat.

  11. Kirby the kid says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Ugh my mom had me at 20, and when I gave birth at 28, my entire extended family(she’s one of 15-I know I know we’re Irish catholic) would remind me how my mom was wearing her regular jeans a week after giving birth. I’m like THATS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN BABIES HAVE BABIES. Yeah took me 5 years to get the weight off 😜.

  12. Lela says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I mean she’s 20. I had my daughter at 23 and was in a bikini 4 weeks later. I’m now 28 and pregnant with my second and look 6 months along and I’m barely 2 months, I’ll probably not be in a swimsuit after giving birth this time around right away….Let’s also not forget she is half plastic so I’m sure there was a trip to a “specialist” thrown in there.

  13. Ali says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:54 am

    what the hell is that outfit about?

  14. Elena says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:55 am

    4 months PP I have lost weight but still have a pooch. One month PP she looks amaze but a thong sounds awful!!! Ouch!

  15. elimaeby says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:59 am

    So, are we not talking about her wearing a ring on THAT finger, or am I seeing things?

  16. JeanGray says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Lol she’s 20. That’s one of the advantages of having a kid that young. My first and only child was born when I was 22. Took me 6 weeks to lose all of the 45lbs (yep, 45!) I had gained during pregnancy without any real dieting or exercise. My stomach had absolutely no stretch marks and was back to washboard abs after wearing an old school girdle. The stretch marks only happened on my thighs, boobs and butt which I mistakenly neglected putting Palmer’s on since I thought only my tummy would be affected. But my body pretty much snapped back to being 22 fairly easily. Plus with her $$ I’m sure she can afford lasers and the rest of the crap they use to completely erase the fact that her body went through pregnancy.

  17. MissMerry says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:07 am

    just. make. sure. to. hold. that. specific. pose…and your body will look like it did before you had a baby.

    smoke and mirrors…so many mirrors in these womens’ lives.

  18. Katherine says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:08 am

    My friend had a baby and was talking to me about where her stomach and body were in terms of getting back to the ‘before’ and I didn’t know what to say cause a) don’t they just permanently change? b) you still look fairly good in jeans, who cares about what’s under? c) *you gestated a human being in your uterus*, you can’t seriously assume I judge your body after that process, right?

    Reply
    March 2, 2018 at 10:26 am

    1. Good for her, she does look good
    2. She’s not back to normal and that’s obvious

  20. psl says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Kylie, it’s OK to smile. You are holding a baby. You can let go of the “sexy face/smoldering look” while you hold your newborn baby. How about a pic of you smiling and LOOKING at your BABY instead of the CAMERA? She could be holding a load of laundry with that expression.

    I see motherhood has changed her as much as it changed Kim.

  21. Sam says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I legit read the baby’s name as Stormi Weather.

  22. GRACE says:
    March 2, 2018 at 11:09 am

    I don’t usually comment on posts, and especially ones about other peoples’ bodies, but since she shares so much of hers, I think that’s what she wants. She’s l9, right? Maybe 20. Of course she looks great. So what? I wish she would go away, but that’s just not gonna happen, is it?!?!

  23. MoochieMom says:
    March 2, 2018 at 11:15 am

    She is young and fit to begin with so duh she will bounce back quickly.

  24. Happy21 says:
    March 2, 2018 at 11:42 am

    This family seems to have plastic surgery to fix everything so why can’t she fix the size of her feet?

    LOL, I am totally joking but I wouldn’t be surprised if she reads comments about her feet and looks into it…

  25. Tessa says:
    March 2, 2018 at 11:49 am

    That baby is huge and doesn’t have the tone of a 4 week old. I think it’s either Chicago, a doll or it is older.

  26. Millenial says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    I’ll be the negative nancy yet again on these posts and wish that celebrities would stop bragging/showing off (and let’s be honest, that’s what this is) their post baby bodies 5 seconds after giving birth. Just stop. You are a part of the problem. Be a solution.

    • psl says:
      March 2, 2018 at 12:56 pm

      I agree, then there was Behati Prinsloo posting her butt after birth too. This whole incessant posting/competing crap needs to go.

      I have such a love/hate relationship with social media. So many women really disappoint me with their constant need to be seen as sexy. I guess when I was in my 20′s I needed that too, but there was no social media around. I am so glad I grew up when I did. I would not want to be a child/teen/person in my early 20′s nowadays.

  27. Veronica says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    She’s twenty. And has access to lipsosuction, controlled dieting (home cooks), nannies that can take care of her kids while she goes to the gym, etc. Let’s not kid ourselves. Some of it is luck of the genetic draw, but a lot of it is resources.

  28. Chelly says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    So is her ass from the Jenner clan side? Or just Kardashian inspired injections *ahem* miracle growth cream?

  29. Clairej says:
    March 2, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Yuk I just cannot bear her. She is ridiculous. Product of her terrible patents. Not the having a baby young, but just how shallow and insipid she is. Plus it annoys me my 13 year old things she is awesome.

    • psl says:
      March 2, 2018 at 1:11 pm

      Then it is up to you to set your kid straight. Point out every body part that is fake, all the photoshop, her lack of anything intelligent to say……I do this whenever I hear someone say they admire anyone in that family. They are doing such damage to young girls, and it infuriates me when people say the Kardashians and Jenners are harmless!!

  30. Jag says:
    March 2, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Are we sure that she didn’t get a tummy tuck and lipo after giving birth? Many celebs do.

  31. hogtowngooner says:
    March 2, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    I hate when women are told to smile, but she’s posting this as a “happy one-month to my baby” when she looks like she cares more about looking sexy and pouting. Not saying every moment with a newborn is bliss but this girl looks miserable.

    And those shoes are hideous. Like something grandma wears on her mall walks or for prancercising.

  32. Ackee says:
    March 2, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Calling BS: She’s not moving her lower body in the clip. Sucked in the tummy real hard or has a scunchy holding the excess from the side. She’s super tan. Also, her hair didn’t grow that long and in nine months.

  33. nb says:
    March 2, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Sigh. I kind of really hoped she was going to change after she had the baby and stay low key. Just a month later she’s already back to ‘sexy’ posing and showing off her body.

    It’s tiring for me just to see it. I can’t imagine how it is to be her.

  34. Coco says:
    March 2, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Those white sneakers remind me of all the little old ladies that I see at work. (geriatric primary care clinic) Those old gals love them a pair of white, oversized, laces cinched tightly tennies and they look adorable in them. I can’t figure them out on Kylie.

  35. Berry says:
    March 2, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    I don’t care how many followers Kylie has on Instagram or how much money she has in the bank. I feel sorry for this girl because she wasn’t parented and has very clear issues with low self-esteem.

  36. Harryg says:
    March 2, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    In the Seacrest post some wondered why the K family (whose name I refuse to write) is “attacked.” It’s because they post idiot things like this. Every day. All year. Every year. Until we are all ninety. And then their kids will do it, posting posting, posting…
    It’ll never end.

