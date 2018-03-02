Kylie Jenner’s body has already returned to normal, one month after giving birth

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Kylie Jenner posted this Instagram yesterday, to celebrate little Stormi Webber’s one-month birthday. I still can’t with the name, by the way. My God. And I enjoy how the one-month Instagram is more about how Kylie looks than an actual photo of the baby’s face. She doesn’t owe us photos of Stormi, mind you – if she doesn’t want us to see Stormi, I’m totally fine with that. But it’s like celebrating your kid’s birthday by posting a photo of yourself on your social media. (Also: how big are Kylie’s feet?? Is she just wearing insanely huge sneakers??)

Meanwhile, there’s bigger news involving Kylie Jenner and social media. After single-handedly tanking Snapchat’s stock prices (ha!), Kylie has been gradually making her way back onto Snapchat, where she was once the undisputed queen. She posted some Snaps where she showed off her “post-baby body” one month after giving birth. Like many 20-year-olds, her body is really “snapping” back and people are like “OMG I can’t believe Kylie has already lost all of the pregnancy weight!” She hasn’t lost all of the pregnancy weight (nor would that be a reasonable thing to expect or say), but her abdomen did “deflate” very quickly. Again, she’s 20.