Brutally Honest Ballot #2 voter was offended that ‘Get Out’ played ‘the race card’

The Hollywood Reporter has been playing a little fast and loose this year with their Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot. Usually, they publish four or five ahead of the Oscars. But by Saturday, only two were published (you can read Ballot #1 here). Ballot #2 is from an anonymous woman in the Actors Guild branch of the Academy, and man, she has some issues. At one point, she talks about her memories of Kay Graham flying to see Lyndon Johnson in Texas, which means this woman is easily… what? 60 years old or so. Keep that in mind when she starts in about “the race card” and Get Out. You can read the full ballot here. Some highlights:

On The Post: “I eliminated The Post first. To me, it was the most boring movie. I remember that era, and that Kay Graham flew in to LBJ’s parties every weekend down on his ranch — that I would have liked to have seen! I give it nine yawns out of ten.

On Three Billboards: “Then Three Billboards — there were a lot of things about it that bothered me. I heard the writer-director [Martin McDonagh] talk, and he seems like a very nice guy, but his film offered an awful take on what middle America is like. It was pretentious and false. If it was meant to be a farce, I didn’t find it funny — I don’t find bigotry funny, I don’t find a grownup hitting children funny, I don’t find someone blowing up a police station funny. These people were just caricatures.



Get Out & the race card: “Then I eliminated Get Out. It’s a good B-movie and I enjoyed it, but what bothered me afterwards was that instead of focusing on the fact that this was an entertaining little horror movie that made quite a bit of money, they started trying to suggest it had deeper meaning than it does, and, as far as I’m concerned, they played the race card, and that really turned me off. In fact, at one of the luncheons, the lead actor [Daniel Kaluuya], who is not from the United States [he’s British], was giving us a lecture on racism in America and how black lives matter, and I thought, “What does this have to do with Get Out? They’re trying to make me think that if I don’t vote for this movie, I’m a racist.” I was really offended. That sealed it for me.

On Call Me by Your Name: “One guy [Armie Hammer] comes off as a 35-year-old hitting on a 17-year-old [22-year-old Timothee Chalamet], and that just bothered me — although I loved the cinematography and that house in Italy, which I understand is up for sale now.

Dunkirk & The Darkest Hour: “Then came Dunkirk. It was impressively made, but there was no heart or humanity in it, and I learned more about Dunkirk from five minutes of Darkest Hour than I did from the whole movie Dunkirk. Next out was Phantom Thread, which was beautifully made, but there was no one to like in the film. Lady Bird I liked quite a lot, but not enough to vote for it at number one. That left it down to Darkest Hour and The Shape of Water. Darkest Hour was pretty much a perfect movie to me — well, maybe not the subway scene, but it was really well done overall, and you really understood from it the courage that it took from Churchill to save that country. I wish we had more politicians today who were as courageous. While I thought it was the best movie of the year, I didn’t think it would have a chance of winning, so I put The Shape of Water, which I also liked a lot, at number one. It’s a beautiful film with a good story well told — horror meets love — and I’ll be very happy if it wins.

On Best Actor: “I eliminated the guy from Get Out [Daniel Kaluuya] first — it was a very entertaining movie and he did a good job, but it wasn’t Oscar-worthy. Then I eliminated [Call Me by Your Name’s] Timothee Chalamet. He’s a charming young man — I met him at one of these luncheons — but he’s so much like he is in that movie that I don’t think his acting was that stretched. Then I eliminated Denzel [Washington, of Roman J. Israel, Esq.] — I thought his work was really good, but the movie was not. Next out was [Phantom Thread’s] Daniel Day-Lewis, who I absolutely adore, but God, did I hate his character — there wasn’t one thing likable about the guy, which isn’t Daniel’s fault, but I couldn’t get past it. I found him more romantic in There Will Be Blood. [Darkest Hour’s] Gary Oldman was simply superb. For me, nothing beats this performance. He really hit a home run.

On Best Actress: “…They forced Meryl [Streep, of The Post] on us again. I’m just sick of her. To me, it was the most boring performance that was nominated, because I’m just so aware of her technique after the last few years, and I never care for the human being she’s playing. Saoirse [Ronan, of Lady Bird] is very sweet and lovable, but she was much better in Brooklyn. I thought Frances McDormand’s performance [in Three Billboards] was absolutely awful. The easiest thing for an actor to portray is anger, but to portray what’s underneath the anger — pain or guilt or whatever — is harder, and I felt like she didn’t do that at all. I loved her in Fargo, but in this one, to me, her performance was one-note and inauthentic. At one of the talkbacks that I went to, she said that she based her performance on John Wayne, but John Wayne had charm. Sally [Hawkins, of The Shape of Water] is absolutely wonderful — I love her, I think she’s great in this part, and I think she was also great in that Maudie movie. This is a phenomenal actress. But in the end, I chose Margot Robbie [for I, Tonya] because she had an even harder challenge that she conquered: playing her character through her teens and twenties and beyond, and evolving physically and mentally along the way. That was the best performance of the year.