Brutally Honest Ballot #2 voter was offended that ‘Get Out’ played ‘the race card’

The Hollywood Reporter has been playing a little fast and loose this year with their Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot. Usually, they publish four or five ahead of the Oscars. But by Saturday, only two were published (you can read Ballot #1 here). Ballot #2 is from an anonymous woman in the Actors Guild branch of the Academy, and man, she has some issues. At one point, she talks about her memories of Kay Graham flying to see Lyndon Johnson in Texas, which means this woman is easily… what? 60 years old or so. Keep that in mind when she starts in about “the race card” and Get Out. You can read the full ballot here. Some highlights:
On The Post: “I eliminated The Post first. To me, it was the most boring movie. I remember that era, and that Kay Graham flew in to LBJ’s parties every weekend down on his ranch — that I would have liked to have seen! I give it nine yawns out of ten.
On Three Billboards: “Then Three Billboards — there were a lot of things about it that bothered me. I heard the writer-director [Martin McDonagh] talk, and he seems like a very nice guy, but his film offered an awful take on what middle America is like. It was pretentious and false. If it was meant to be a farce, I didn’t find it funny — I don’t find bigotry funny, I don’t find a grownup hitting children funny, I don’t find someone blowing up a police station funny. These people were just caricatures.
Get Out & the race card: “Then I eliminated Get Out. It’s a good B-movie and I enjoyed it, but what bothered me afterwards was that instead of focusing on the fact that this was an entertaining little horror movie that made quite a bit of money, they started trying to suggest it had deeper meaning than it does, and, as far as I’m concerned, they played the race card, and that really turned me off. In fact, at one of the luncheons, the lead actor [Daniel Kaluuya], who is not from the United States [he’s British], was giving us a lecture on racism in America and how black lives matter, and I thought, “What does this have to do with Get Out? They’re trying to make me think that if I don’t vote for this movie, I’m a racist.” I was really offended. That sealed it for me.
On Call Me by Your Name: “One guy [Armie Hammer] comes off as a 35-year-old hitting on a 17-year-old [22-year-old Timothee Chalamet], and that just bothered me — although I loved the cinematography and that house in Italy, which I understand is up for sale now.
Dunkirk & The Darkest Hour: “Then came Dunkirk. It was impressively made, but there was no heart or humanity in it, and I learned more about Dunkirk from five minutes of Darkest Hour than I did from the whole movie Dunkirk. Next out was Phantom Thread, which was beautifully made, but there was no one to like in the film. Lady Bird I liked quite a lot, but not enough to vote for it at number one. That left it down to Darkest Hour and The Shape of Water. Darkest Hour was pretty much a perfect movie to me — well, maybe not the subway scene, but it was really well done overall, and you really understood from it the courage that it took from Churchill to save that country. I wish we had more politicians today who were as courageous. While I thought it was the best movie of the year, I didn’t think it would have a chance of winning, so I put The Shape of Water, which I also liked a lot, at number one. It’s a beautiful film with a good story well told — horror meets love — and I’ll be very happy if it wins.
On Best Actor: “I eliminated the guy from Get Out [Daniel Kaluuya] first — it was a very entertaining movie and he did a good job, but it wasn’t Oscar-worthy. Then I eliminated [Call Me by Your Name’s] Timothee Chalamet. He’s a charming young man — I met him at one of these luncheons — but he’s so much like he is in that movie that I don’t think his acting was that stretched. Then I eliminated Denzel [Washington, of Roman J. Israel, Esq.] — I thought his work was really good, but the movie was not. Next out was [Phantom Thread’s] Daniel Day-Lewis, who I absolutely adore, but God, did I hate his character — there wasn’t one thing likable about the guy, which isn’t Daniel’s fault, but I couldn’t get past it. I found him more romantic in There Will Be Blood. [Darkest Hour’s] Gary Oldman was simply superb. For me, nothing beats this performance. He really hit a home run.
On Best Actress: “…They forced Meryl [Streep, of The Post] on us again. I’m just sick of her. To me, it was the most boring performance that was nominated, because I’m just so aware of her technique after the last few years, and I never care for the human being she’s playing. Saoirse [Ronan, of Lady Bird] is very sweet and lovable, but she was much better in Brooklyn. I thought Frances McDormand’s performance [in Three Billboards] was absolutely awful. The easiest thing for an actor to portray is anger, but to portray what’s underneath the anger — pain or guilt or whatever — is harder, and I felt like she didn’t do that at all. I loved her in Fargo, but in this one, to me, her performance was one-note and inauthentic. At one of the talkbacks that I went to, she said that she based her performance on John Wayne, but John Wayne had charm. Sally [Hawkins, of The Shape of Water] is absolutely wonderful — I love her, I think she’s great in this part, and I think she was also great in that Maudie movie. This is a phenomenal actress. But in the end, I chose Margot Robbie [for I, Tonya] because she had an even harder challenge that she conquered: playing her character through her teens and twenties and beyond, and evolving physically and mentally along the way. That was the best performance of the year.
This is one of those cases where I completely agree with someone on one particular movie and then I absolutely loathe what they have to say about everyone and everything else. This woman is totally right about the criticism of Three Billboards, and she’s utterly wrong about The Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water and Get Out especially. This voter is one of the reasons why the now-former president of the Academy actively tried to bring in more younger voters and diverse voters, so the Oscars wouldn’t be decided exclusively by people who remembered when Kay Graham hung out with LBJ and thought that Get Out unfairly (???) “played the race card.” What the everloving f–k?
(All that being said, I do think Margot Robbie should have been a bigger Best Actress contender.)
This woman talks like a Trump supporter. Are we not allowed to talk about race? Is any discussion of racial issues automatically playing the “race card”???
Yeah. I think the whole Meryl-hate hammers it home that this person is a friend of trump. I didn’t see The Post, but it looked tremendously boring from the trailers, so I’m not surprised about that. But the “so sick of Meryl” shtick – total red-hatter.
Eh. You don’t have to be a Republican to be sick of seeing Meryl Streep nominated year after year after year. Trust me.
It’s not that Meryl isn’t good (she is) but she is often a lazy choice.
I don’t think the Meryl Streep hate automatically means this person is a Trump supporter. I think people are just sick of seeing her nominated all the freaking time. Her nomination should have been Annette Bening’s. Many people have said that. Streep *is* the lazy choice.
Total Trump supporter.
From the lack of self awareness, to the lack comprehension skills required to assess what a movie is about from the previews, and the tone-deaf irony of whining about their perception of bigotry.
The epitome of absurd.
Naw, she just sounds like your classic law and order older republican. Not all Republicans support Dump. I read her full ballot and her opinion on the documentary Traffic Stop proves that she is a card carrying rethug.
I think something to always keep in mind with these pieces is that The Hollywood Reporter and the other outlets who’ve copied them are specifically going looking for controversial opinions. They’re looking for people who’ll say stupid and out of touch things, they’re looking for people who’ll gossip and bitch about the nominees and they’re looking for people who have different opinions on the nominated films than the majority. They don’t want someone who just gives well-considered, film-centric opinions. That doesn’t get people talking.
This definitely felt that way, almost like trolling.
This person is still an Oscar voter, which is ridiculous! Can’t they find better people? Who doesn’t vote for the one they think really was the best movie because it won’t win? If you don’t vote for it, it definitely won’t win. Ugh.
I *kind of* see what she was saying if the actors’ talking points at industry events were how she summed it up- “if you don’t vote for our movie you’re racist.” Definitely not the best way to ‘sell’ your movie to the awards circuit. Especially since the talking point should have just been this is an extraordinary movie with a unique take on race relations and the “harmless” microaggressions many of us deal with on a daily basis, and the movie was flat-out amazing and the best film of the year.
Yeah she sounds like an old out-of-touch lady but she *might* have a point there. Ps both my brother and I have white partners (we’re Afro-Latino) and took them to see Get Out, led to some really amazing conversations and deeper understanding between us. Such an awesome film.
.
Actually that’s not what they said. That’s *her* processing the information dishonestly “They’re trying to make me think that if I don’t vote for this movie, I’m a racist.” I was really offended. That sealed it for me.”
As a matter of fact, the lead actor says it’s funny that people go out of their way to say they like the movie so that *he* doesn’t think they are racist. He said this on Colbert and other talk show that the thought never hit him until it kept happening. To him you either like the film or you don’t. Fiscussing the social issue the film is trying to portray is what you do at a film viewing and discussion.
You summed it up perfectly. I think that she is complaining about how it was being marketed in the awards campaign, not the actual film itself. She says she was bothered afterwards by the way they were pushing it.
Well, she calls “Get out” a “good B-movie” which is definitely not true. I think her inability to recognize the intention here outs her as a dim-witted bigot she is. Peele and Kaluuya didn’t try to sell it as something it wasn’t – “Get out” is indeed a reflection on race relations in America, dressed as a B-movie, which represents a unique take on the issue.
Dim-witted is right. “…they started trying to suggest it had deeper meaning than it does” …seriously?
Given white people’s history of history of immediately getting defensive when race is brought up, how do you even know that she is telling the truth of what happened and not just a biased and bad take on what happened with Daniel and the promotion of the film in itself?
I wonder if she saw the same movie that I did? How can you distinguish the issue of race from Get Out? Part of what made it so powerful, funny, scary, and real for me (a white woman with a black child) was the context of the pervasive racism in this country. So if she gets “lectured” by a black actor he decides not to vote for the movie? What a telling story….
Though I like her thoughts on Meryl Streep, this person should have been calling a bingo game, not voting the Oscars.
The academy needs an overhaul.
…and Billboards & Dunkirk I agree with her on those…but she in the end sounds like a crank period that hates most things in life.
Sounds like the voter doesn’t want to be told that a movie’s subject matter makes it inherently better/more worthy than the other nominees.
It’s like back in the day (too lazy to look up the year), when Bette Midler’s “For The Boys” didn’t win anything. She seemed to think that the subject (patriotism, basically) and all the heartfelt effort of the cast and crew made it more Oscar-worthy than anything else, and she acted as if the Academy had punched her in the face.
I think “Get Out” is an incredible movie, but like the voter, I wouldn’t appreciate being told that not voting for the film is the same as not supporting its message. The fact is, not every film with something important to say says it well, or is brilliantly made. Not the problem with “Get Out”, but I totally get the voter’s irritation with the movie’s Oscar campaign, IF in fact it’s leaning heavily on white guilt to capture votes. Who knows.
Alix, can you elaborate on the Bette Midler stuff? That movie came out when I was a kid so I wasn’t really aware of all the campaigning that went on then.
@PGrant’s Girl: Sure. It was a comedy-drama musical soap opera about an actress-singer who entertained American troops in WWII, and worked on/off with a partner for 50 years. Midler won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar for her performance, and I think the soundtrack got a nod, but overall the film met with tepid reviews. (See Roger Ebert’s here: https://www.rogerebert.com/reviews/for-the-boys-1991)
I can’t find anything online about Midler’s reaction to the general snub given her movie by audiences, critics, and award shows, but I remember clearly several interviews in which she stated that the film’s “message”, and heartfelt patriotism of everyone involved, should’ve meant more. I don’t know what the movie’s actual Oscar campaign was about, but it wasn’t enough to get people to vote for a mess of a film. But yeah, she was bitter.
I like this site, but the writers seem to not understand that things like this are opinions. To say someone else “utterly wrong” about their thoughts on some movies reeks of ridiculousness. It’s all we’re all right and everyone else who disagrees is deplorable. It gets tiring to read after a while.
I haven’t seen Get Out, but it seems to play the race card bc all I know about it is it has something to do with black people. It’s how it’s been celebrated. If it’s such a great movie, then let it stand on its own merits, whether the movie is a larger commentary about race or not. I love everything Jordan Peele does, so I don’t doubt it’s good.
Moonlight was about black experiences, but was celebrated for being good filmmaking, no just because it was about black people.
By the way, old people are people too. They’re just as entitled to share their opinions as everyone else.
Can you explain what playing the race card is to you? What is wrong with talking about experiences that have happened to you? What does “playing the race card” get you that offends you so much?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I haven’t seen Get Out.”
Next.
I wholeheartedly agree with your comment. Why can’t people accept that it is perfectly legitimate to have differing views on movies, and to call them “utterly wrong,” it is ridiculous.
And yeah, old people are people too!
Because when your “opinion” is clearly couched in racism, guess what? It’s no longer an opinion, and you are in fact wrong.
You all can miss me with this “it’s just my differing opinion!” shit.
I don’t want the opinion of someone that hasn’t seen it but “heard” about it on a deep topic like racism. Its hugely narcissistic hogwash believing your option is that important and very arrogant to think we care for it.
“I haven’t seen the movie” but let me tell you about a movie I haven’t seen and agree with someone who doesn’t understand the movie. Sounds like she was offended by this movie because it may have hit a nerve. This is exactly what the movie is about micro aggression that myself and black people face everyday. The “oh no, I can’t be racist” crowd can’t relate or refuse to relate to this movie. I would like to specifically know from someone who hasn’t seen the movie how the race card is being played? And this movie was far from a B movie that made a lot of money.
Commenting on a movie you haven’t seen if like talking about you spent a night with Brad Pitt because you looked at his picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would highly recommend the movie.
The reason people are talking about the race aspect, IMO, is because it was about the subtle racism of liberals, not the conservative, in-your-face racism. It was a unique take. The movie put an uncomfortable mirror in front of the everyone who claims to be progressive allies.
It was a brilliant movie, not a horror movie with gotcha jumps. Acting, directing, writing, everything was perfect.
But at the end, since racism is such a terrible scar for our societies, the fact that it explored the subject in a such a masterful and novel way and opened new topics of discussion is what most people are talking about. And it did that on top of being an absolute 5 star movie.
Yeah, this person is an old-fart Republican, and one with no redeeming culture or artistic sense. So many tells, including “John Wayne had charm.” Lol, no. He had about as much charm as Bill O’Reilly: just a big, arrogant bully. But it’s a right-wing marker: John Wayne was known for his right-wing views and was an ardent supporter of Nixon.
Also all that stuff about Get Out. My god. Daniel Kaluuya doesn’t get to have an opinion about race in America (while promoting a movie about it)? But she gets to pontificate about Churchill’s handling of the war in England? I guess she didn’t think the Stepford Wives in the 1970s wasn’t about misogyny either? What a privileged, navel-gazing dope.
I’m glad you brought up Stepford Wives because when anyone has asked me to describe Get Out , my response has been Stepford Wives with racism instead of misogyny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I came here to say the same. John Wayne was a bigoted asshole with the screen presence of a 2 x 4. Charm, my ass.
This person is out of touch and racist. Also what evolution did Tonya go through? She never evolved and still blaming everyone but herself for her failures. She still hasn’t gotten over her creepy obsession with Nancy Kerrigan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except there was no evolution of the character in the film, so there was no evolving for the actress. So again, what is she talking about?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In my opinion I, Tonya was the best movie of the year, and Robbie was the best actress (Though I didn’t see Call Me… or Dunkirk.) This movie could have gone wrong so many ways but it didn’t. It’s technically very tricky too. I thought it was great and everybody in it was very good.
As a long time fan of figure skating I thought “I, Tonya” was garbage and full of lies and half-truths. I originally wasn’t going to see it but finally did.
“…full of lies and half-truths…”
Well, duh. The screenplay is structured to show multiple points of view, with many scenes of characters giving their view of events to the camera. Allison Janney’s character thinks Tonya is an ungrateful brat; Tonya thinks her mother was a bitch who pushed her too hard and never praised her. Tonya says Jeff was an abusive boyfriend; Jeff says she was violent and he never beat her as bad as she claims. Despite the grim nature of many scenes, the POV scenes are usually the funniest in the film as each character tells the story in a way to make themselves look innocent.
Way to miss my point. The film never bothers to tell the truth outside of those characters. They have just continued on with the same lies and pretend that the truth is somewhere in the film.
Hoo boy, moronic cranky Republican.
Thanks Minx, for making laugh – signed a cranky cause I got up too early this am – Democrat.
Dear Brutally Honest Voter –
Re: Get Out
That sound you heard was the point rushing over your head. Jaysus.
I feel like a hypocrite because I throw an Oscar party every year, although it is more of an excuse to hang out with friends and make fun of how celebrities dress. But the total cluelessness, while not at all surprising, is frustrating nonetheless. While I am under no impression that the Oscars has THAT much much to do with actually awarding the most deserving movie, I keep hoping the Academy will actually come through with their promise to instill new blood.
I’ve watched interviews with Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele and I never thought they were lecturing people about race. I don’t think she has a point. In my experience, some people hate any talk about race. It makes them feel uncomfortable so they talk about playing the race card.
Saying someone is “playing the race card” is a completely defensive comeback, imo, and in my experience something only someone who’s racist will say. It’s just utterly dismissive.
Exactly, @Jade. And the reason those people feel uncomfortable talking about race is that they know on some level that they themselves may have some kind of racial bias.
This woman completely missed the point being made in Get Out and it’s both annoying and unsurprising.
I think she gets the point being made, but she her job as voting about the film made about it, not the point per se.
I’m not understanding what you’re saying here, can you clarify?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tanesha86: My interpretation of the voter’s comments is, she wants to vote on the quality of the film itself, not on its message. The screenplay, direction, plotting, casting, the whole ball of wax from a creative perspective, and NOT the “racism is hurtful, horrible, heinous” message. The message we can all agree on; the execution of the film presenting that message is what voters want to focus on.
In other words, movies calling out atrocities — racism, genocide, you name it — should still be based on their creative/technical merits, with no extra points for the subject matter. (It’s roughly the equivalent of figure skaters dedicating their routines to ailing/deceased family members, recent victims, etc. People get incensed when this emotional layer isn’t factored into the score. But the judges can’t award more points to a ‘dedicated’ program over one that isn’t, as dedications have nothing to do with the actual performance.
Agree with you completely. The message is important, but it won’t make a movie a better movie. There are tons of movies with important messages that are not great as movies.
I thought Get Out was OK. I’m not really into horror movies. But a lot of the stuff was spot on. My husband is mixed. He’s like a quarter African American. But I’ve noticed, even my own family, they mention black people they know to him. My mom mentioned Ben carsen and how great he is. That’s a whole other subject, Ben Carson. But some of the stereotypes are right. When I tell people about some of the stuff that has happened to him, I get told he’s making it up or it didn’t happen. We get so many looks when we go out together. He says he doesn’t get that many looks when he’s by himself. I think its because we are together, I don’t get that many looks when I’m out by myself. He dresses rea! Preppy so its not that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer Lawrence gets to vote and she dropped out of middle school apparently; so why not this lady? The Academy is (supposed to be) about long service to the industry. Period. They’re not a highly educated bunch. Period.
Look what she said was dumb and obviously the filmmakers are more nuanced than her nonsense. But the PR people in charge of Get Out’s Oscar campaign? I guarantee you, GUARANTEE you, they have subtly floated the “importance” of voting for Get Out and how you, I don’t know, stand against Trump if you do. Remember the Oscars are about public narrative, backstory, and who is “owed”, not merit. And it is ugly, all about back stabbing. Oh and of course it’s not just Get Out that pulls the offside tactics. It’s a long Oscar tradition of spouting over the top nonsense about your film.
Oh and this lady IS the Academy. The vast majority of it. That membership push just nudged the needle. Barely. I just hope younger members who are embracing these awards are doing it for the publicity (rightfully so!) and not because they honestly believe the Academy “validates” their work.
I have highly educated friends who sometimes have stupid and narrow minded opinions, uneducated friends who are self-taught and brilliant. I wouldn’t disregard people’s opinions based on education alone.
This is about movies. I assume someone who’s worked long enough in the industry to be invited to be a member of the Academy would have a more informed opinion than I would have. Why diss Jennifer Lawrence because she is a high school dropout? She has reached the top of her profession at such a young age instead of going to school. Though I disagree with her on The Phantom Thread, I loved that movie!
I like Meryl Streep but come on, can we all agree that it’s time for her to step over and give a chance to other actresses or the academy to stop nominating her for everything she does even the most boring and not so great performances of the last decade?
Or the industry could have more roles for women. Less than 40% of speaking roles go to women.
Good grief. Now we know why anything not done by older white guys has such a hard time getting Academy recognition.
Every time Get Out is on HBO, I’m watching it. It’s an amazing movie and has a completely original premise that includes gore, horror, comedy, and racism. The idea of the sunken place, while visually pedestrian, was so horrifying it could cause nightmares. Tea anyone?
But I’m a movie nerd so there’s that.
I would enjoy all the voters pointing out the age difference much more of I felt there wasn’t an element of gay panic involved in it.
I agree with her final two sentences, although I haven’t seen I, Tonya. Sally Hawkins is excellent, so excellent that I feel a lot of Oscars voters are like, don’t worry, her time will come, and ignore her.
Sally Hawkins is so great always!
I have seen all the Oscar contenders. I liked Get Out, but don’t find it worthy of an Oscar. It was, of course, all about race. I think that was the whole point of the movie from the opening moments. So to not understand that as a voter is surprising.
I like Meryl, but her performance in The Post underwhelmed me. She sounded a lot like when she portrayed Julia Child and that distracted me.
My favorite was 3 Billboards. I think Frances McDormand did a great job. But I’m guessing Shape of Water is going to win a lot. I thought it was a good movie, but didn’t love it. Honestly, I didn’t really love any of the movies this year. It was a bit disappointing compared to last year when almost all the movie were wonderful in their own way.
This is why Jordan Peele made Get Out. He made it for the supposedly woke people in Hollywood to push a button. It reveals a lot.
The race card line is rich though. I seriously want to punch someone when they utter that stupid statement.
That movie was ABOUT race you frigging idiot. Tells me everything I need to know – if talking about race offends you and you think it somehow implies you’re a racist then guess what… you are a racist!
I read the whole article and I feel like it was an enlightening look into the brain of a racist. At one point, I actually started laughing because I couldn’t believe this woman’s lack of insight.
1. Did the definition of a B-movie change somehow? I certainly don’t think of Get Out as a B-movie. It seemed pretty mainstream to me. It had a $4.5 million budget which, granted, is less than most of the other Best Picture nominees. It had a bigger budget than Call Me By Your Name but Get Out is the only film she refers to as B-movie. I suspect this woman may think “B-movie is short “Black movie”.
2. When she says she enjoyed Got Out but that she was bothered by the suggestion that it isn’t just a horror movie and that it actually has something to say about race … I just don’t know how to take that. If you don’t think the movie has a lot to say about race relations, why did you enjoy it? Do you find the subjugation of black people entertaining? You don’t understand what Get Out has to do with Black Lives Matter. You litterally didn’t notice the group of white people who were targetting black people and ruining their lives so that the white person can live forever (because black lives don’t matter to them)? Seriously, how does a racist person enjoy Get Out? How do they process that movie?
3. I liked that she was offended by the suggestion that she’s a racist. It made it so much more entertaining for me to watch her dismiss all of the black people first. “I eliminated the guy from Get Out [Daniel Kaluuya] first.” Yeah, no shit. In the Best Supporting Actress categories, the first two people she says she isn’t voting for just happen to be the two black actresses. In the Best Documentary Short, the first movie she eliminated was Traffic Stop because she didn’t like the woman in it. I haven’t heard anything about the movie but, at this point, my suspicions were raised so I googled her. Guess what? She’s black.
Yep, how dare anyone suggest she’s a racist.
SMH when she said a non-America doesn’t understand anything about American racism, b*tch who do you think traded slaves to us and fought to get rid of it through the courts? Its hard to believe Americans that dumb live to be old and continue to bury their racist heads in the sand their entire life. Age doesn’t bring wisdom always it sometimes just makes people even more set in their awful awful beliefs. .
“Gary Oldman was simply superb. For me, nothing BEATS this performance. He really HIT a home run.”
And she said all that without sarcasm! Woman beater: OK. Black oppression: nope.
If Shape of the Water’s creature was a black man, she’d have never chosen it, because “race card”. Sad sad old white privileged sounding person…
Wow. There’s so much bias in that woman’s opinions, I’m not even going to try to unpack it. I’m 66, and I didn’t know that Graham used to fly to Texas to party with LBJ. It’s highly likely I was so absorbed in college and law school that I had tunnel vision, plus didn’t travel in the right circles, but I’d guess this person is older than I. Maybe significantly so. Her views are certainly outdated. Jeez.
Could you guys tell me how much horror is in Get Out? Daily life is already filled with more horror than I can bear, yet I love Key and Peale.
