Ryan Seacrest is clinging to his red carpet power, come hell or high water

Less than a week ago, a woman went public with her claim that Ryan Seacrest subjected her to harassment, abuse and assault over the course of several years while she worked for him at E!. Seacrest denied it and basically said the woman, Suzie Hardy, was lying and attempting to extort him. Except she never asked for money, and first went to E! to handle it quietly, and only went public when E! covered Ryan’s ass in the investigation. Hardy had witnesses to the abuse too. All of this caused Ryan and E!-corporate to have “crisis meetings” about how to handle the E! Oscar Red Carpet show, which Ryan is hellbent on doing still. Well, guess what? He’s still going to host the show this evening, but it’s going to be terrible. The whole red carpet is going to be terrible:
Ryan Seacrest won’t just be asking the questions on this year’s Oscars red carpet. The E! mainstay will be the question. Rob Silverstein, executive producer of the syndicated entertainment-news show “Access,” will prep his hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover to grill nominees and other celebrities about the #MeToo movement and the politics surrounding it.
“And then,” he added, “we will ask them whether or not they will talk to Ryan Seacrest.”
One New York City power publicist who represents A-listers said she’s advising her clients to skip interviews with Seacrest altogether.
“I’ll be shocked to see who stops to talk to Ryan,” she said. “He’s in trouble.”
Sources told Page Six that celebrities have been practicing answers to the inevitable barrage of questions involving alleged abusers Harvey Weinstein and Woody Allen, and publicists have been working overtime to make sure their clients “don’t step in a pile of s–t” during interviews, as one Los Angeles publicist with Oscar-nominated clients said.
“You don’t want your client caught off-guard and hijacked or ambushed. You want them to be well-prepared, and if they want to give their opinion, you want them to voice it in such a way that it will get their message across, but that it won’t get them in hot water,” said the LA flack.
“You give them the information and let them know what you know,” he said. “But Ryan’s employers are having him there because he’s been cleared and you have to remember, Ryan has relationships with a lot of people personally,” he said, pointing to Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel’s recent announcement that he will let Seacrest interview him: “Listen, you know, we should at the very least afford people the opportunity for truth, what the facts of the story are before hanging them out to dry,” Kimmel told Variety.
I don’t like what Kimmel said there – we’re not “hanging Ryan out to dry” – we want him to step aside from making an appearance on E!’s Red Carpet Show because A) we’ve always wanted that, because he totally sucks at his job and B) we believe his accuser and having him ask questions about Me Too and Time’s Up will seem… awkward and unsettling.
All of this is just part and parcel of the larger problems over at E!. It’s all connected – Catt Sadler quitting the network after they refused to pay her as much (or commensurate to) Jason Kennedy, E! covering Ryan Seacrest’s ass, and this new lawsuit: a veteran female producer on E!’s red carpet programming says she was fired after she “allowed” celebrities to trash E! on the E! Golden Globes red carpet show. Debra Messing, Eva Longoria and other celebrities trashed E! on camera for the Catt Sadler situation, and those interviews went out live, or on a delay of only a few minutes. The woman suing is named Aileen Gram Moreno and she’s already filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission – go here to read more. E!’s argument is that Moreno was just bad at her job. How many women are they going to throw under the bus with that line? And how many times will E! Corporate look the other way when Ryan Seacrest is literally groping terrified subordinates? But hey, at least Ryan isn’t one of those mouthy bitches who, like, wants women to support each other on E!’s airwaves.
He is a real jack-off!
The SNL skit about red carpet interviews of accused abusers was relatively on-point.
Kimmel knows he’s not pure as the driven snow here. Those years with Adam Carolla (The Man Show) were full of gross sexist material.
Was going to bring this up too. Reason I didn’t even watch Kimmel until last year was because I did not like him. Doesn’t sound like he’s moved far enough on the feminism front.
Honestly let Ryan do the carpet. We can see him fall flat on his face on tv. I’m cool with that
I remember being 13 and seeing the man show on late night Comedy Central. I’m 28 now and only see him as the gross cohost.
Why did he do so well? He has crazy written all over his face. And I am dissapointed with Kimmel. Really, after being so sane and calling for justice and rationality in his monologues? The only was to preach the truth on TV to others is to live by that truth yourself.
Kimmel is like everyone else – if it’s someone he doesn’t like, complete outrage. If it’s someone he does like, it’s “wait for all the facts” etc., etc.
E! Is gross.
So, besides Kimmel, who is going to stop for Seacrest? Gotta know who I’m putting on a time out or cancelling. Also really hope someone takes the interview and uses it to call him out, although I imagine that wouldn’t make it to air considering that lawsuit.
That would be fine with me. Let them all stop with Ryan and call him out—then E! will have nothing of him to air.
I don’t like Ryan. Never have. I do think that it is important to afford anyone accused of something the right to defend themselves. Allegations are not proof of guilt. I do think Ryan is a DICK. I think that he thinks he is way more important than he is. Reminds me of Matt Lauer for some reason. Both terrible interviewers and given a level of status they don’t deserve.
Please, Hollywood, you impressed me with hands-on anti-harassment approach, don’t roll back now
Boy i feel sorry for whoever Seacrest’s assistant is today. He’s going to be in such a pissy mood and have to take it out ok somebody.
E! Is garbage. I remember back in the 90s when they had a few standards.
Disappointed in Kimmel.
Its all about supporting victims until someone you like is called out, for him, it seems.
The thing is, if your support looks like that, it means in only runs skin deep. It’s only there when it’s easy. To be a true ally, you need to understand that you are going to end up making sacrifices. Do your morals run deeper than your need to be liked, your need to fit in.
Kimmel’s morals, they do not. Not on this topic.
Everyone should do what Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt did with Seacrest one year – walk right by him as he’s yelling their names over and over again. They did a great job of completely ignoring him and pretending he did not exist.
A few weeks ago, while taking a car in from the airport, the driver had Ryan’s daytime radio show on. Oh. My. God. He sounded like some hack on a local small city radio channel who feels sure he will be big someday and meanwhile does special broadcasts from the new Mall’s teen fashion show. Very amateurish and kind of painful. Even my driver said, This guy, his dad must have money. And we laughed. It is mind boggling. And he is still hustling like hell, trying to be on every show, even after killing the world with the K team.
So if he oils his way thru this, I won’t be surprised. Deal with the devil?
I don’t watch the E! Red carpet show, can’t stomach Seacrest, so I’ll rely on CB’s take.
Well he gave them the Kardashians which is practically their whole network now so of course they are gonna stand behind their cash cow. I can’t stand watching any of them.
I don’t get it. Is he really that important? The normal thing would be someone else covering the red carpet. I’m sure lots of people are not going to stop for him.
Remember when Angelina snubbed him? #Queen
Ugh, ugh, ugh! That smarmy smile makes me ill!
I’ve said a million times, most people have been comfortable with the movement because 99% of the time it was multiple accusers. They believe womEN not womAN. Seacrest has one accuser (I believe her). That was never going to fly.
One accuser? Sure I know there’s been a pushback against Woody Allen on one accusation but…is it genuine…or are people taking and stating the prevailing publicly preferred opinion at the moment? Sure it’s genuine for some but the reluctance from many of these “think pieces” is clear. Also is it some great sacrifice to say you won’t work with him again? He’s 82. He’s about done anyway. They’ll hold his new film for awhile and then stream it (maybe an international release) and it will be among his most watched since no one is “paying” to see it. So in the case of Seacrest who is far more powerful and active right now? One accuser? Was never going to be enough. The world may be starting to believe women; but not woman.
Burn this troll.
Regardless of this current allegation, does anyone truly enjoy him/his interviews? I did not find him enjoyable before!
“Listen, you know, we should at the very least afford people the opportunity for truth, what the facts of the story are before hanging them out to dry.” I agree with Kimmel with one big difference. I’m seeing it from the victim’s perspective and not from Seacrest’s. Right now is not the time for E! to have Seacrest front and center at the Oscar’s.
That producer situation is so crappy. I was reading about it on the Daily Mail yesterday and tried to comment. I was talking about how the president of E! was claiming that the celebrities talking about equal pay on the red carpet weren’t being censored but in the next breath, he said the producer was fired for not editing out these particular celebrities.
Even though they claim it wasn’t moderated they wouldn’t publish it. Twice. Of course, the 2nd time I tried, I mentioned that since they wouldn’t publish it the 1st time, I could discern which side DM was taking. Well, at least the DM moderators know I’m on to them lol.
I just went to the Variety story that details the assault and made the mistake of reading the comments section. Besides the rare, sane comment (and I mean rare) the “nicest” ones were the ones that said, “I don’t think Ryan can do this because he is obviously gay.” Like, that was as positive as it got. There was so much “Why did she take the abuse for years? If it was so bad, she should have just quit. She just wants to extort money from him.” This past week, something at work happened, and I’ve been contemplating going to HR. It was awful and demeaning and 100% sexual harassment that has been building for the last year or so (from mean jokes, to bullying, to outright sexual harassment). I came home from work crying. And yet…I feel like reporting it will make my life harder. My overall workplace is very liberal, but my department is NOT. I am in awe of these women who speak out against these men.
Does anyone else see the irony in the fact that E! Is a network whose largest audience group is female (Not to stereotype but I don’t know many men that love E!) and females are clearly dismissed and not respected at E?
This is a man who sold his soul and paired up with PMK. I hope everyone just walks right by him, for that alone! I loathe this man for releasing that Family on us.
Actually I think he’s pretty good at his job. He interviews a lot better than most I’d say.
Pretty much the whole of Hollywood is a joke. You have these abusers who should all be fired, not cherry pick who continues in their job. You have other networks like Access, looking to get one over on E network, then you have the publicists treating celebs with kid gloves. They want to be part of this Feminist movement, but have to be told, who to talk to, what to say, what not to say, these celebs can’t & won’t even think for themselves. A complete Joke!!!
