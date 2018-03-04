Margot Robbie in Louis Vuitton at the Spirit Awards: super-cute or blah?

I finally got the chance to see I, Tonya, just in time for the film to be snubbed for a bunch of awards. If you haven’t seen it yet, please see it. It’s not as campy as I thought it would be – it actually made me really sad, because it was grounded so well by Margot Robbie’s performance, which… I mean, plenty of people knew she was a star and a “serious actress” before this film, but it’s true: she’s the real deal. Margot hasn’t won anything during the awards season, and she was even snubbed for the award which really should have been hers: the Independent Spirit Award. She had to watch as Frances McDormand picked up yet another award for that dumpster fire Three Billboards. Hey, at least Margot looked cute in this Louis Vuitton minidress?
Meanwhile, Margot’s costar Allison Janney has swept all of the major awards. She really was great in I, Tonya, but it feels more like… everybody knows Janney, everybody loves her and they were just waiting to give her something. She wore this snazzy Pamella Roland to the Spirit Awards.
Emily Ratajkowski attended the Spirit Awards for no particular reason. She wasn’t even a presenter! She wore an unflattering Brock Collection dress and looked… odd.
Robert Pattinson in Dior Homme. He was there because his film Good Time was up for a bunch of awards (which it lost). He was also a good sport throughout the show as there were several jokes about him. He looked really hot too.
Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele. Peele won Best Director and Get Out won Best Film!!
Sam Rockwell won the Spirit Award for Three Billboards. Blah. Again, a year from now, people are going to be incredibly embarrassed that they gave this film so many awards.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Margot is really incredible in I,Tonya, her performance was layered. I really enjoyed the movie. I actually thought Sebastian Stan should have been in the conversation more he was really great. I’ve never felt one way or the other about him as an actor but this changed that.
I was surprised how much I liked the movie. Margot was great in it, but Allison Janney was the show stealer. She was amazing, and if her depiction of Harding’s mother was even close to the truth, it sure explains a lot about Tonya’s life. As for the fashion, it seems some of these women just gave up, same old thing every year. Can’t wait till tomorrow when every thread will be about the clothes………..or what happened to Seacrest. Who cares who won the Oscars…lol
Could Leslie Bibb CALM DOWN, she’s so extra even in the photo here, can she just not.
The bodice of Emily’s dress is supremely unflattering, and I’m starting to think she’s on heavy drugs. Girl looks totally out of it.
Yes, her boobies look quite sad…
I don’t know what’s up with her, but she doesn’t look like your typical new bride, that’s for sure.
I actually like the concept of the dress with the dark straps, but the boob situation makes it a huge no guy.
Emily’s boobs are like her finest possession, if this dress makes them look bad, it will do horror show work on anyone else’s chest.
Her husband, so the rumor goes is/was a drug dealer. She’s so high she looks like she is in a daze. And she has on hose with her open toed shoes, and it looks odd with the style of the dress.
She married a terrible person, and I get the feeling something very wrong is going on with her. Shame.
Yay for Jordan Peele!
Pattinson and Rockwell’s ensembles: A study in contrasts. I don’t know what to make of the inseam on Sam’s pants.
Margot looks lovely but the dress looks kinda like a flimsy housecoat to me.
Wow, you guys are really observant. I’m not really into the fashion like the hard-core Celebitches, and I completely missed that inseam feature. Margot looks awful in that cheap housecoat, but then, I hate LV. I’m always left wondering if LV is masquerading as Guess, or vice versa.
He looks kind of like David Alan Grier.
Red sport coats should only be worn by real estate agents or maitre d’s.
I feel like someone needs to step in and help Emily. Something just really isn’t right. I can’t put my finger on it but somethings not right.
Sidenote: I like Margo’s dress more than I thought I would honestly!
Was Emily’s husband there I wonder? Why was she there? She’s on something.
It honestly just occurred to me now, hours after the fact: Emily’s sketchball new husband is a producer on Good Time, which was up for some Spirit Awards. So Emily was there as HIS plus-one.
I had no idea.
I love Robbie and hope she wins – I recently re-watched Wolf of Wall Street, she should have got some noms for that role.
“Again, a year from now, people are going to be incredibly embarrassed that they gave this film so many awards.”
That’s what I thought about La La Land over hyped and bland
I like Margot’s dress. It’s perfect for the event.
Emily is on downers and Leslie is on uppers.
Teeheeheehee!
I hated I, Tonya. It really bothers me that Allison is going to win SA over Laurie.
Emily is so beautiful but that dress is awful. Jordan’s suit is amazing.
Hate Margot’s dress. Looks like something an elderly nana would wear to the beach.
I love Margot’s dress! I’m sure she’s saving the mot eleganza for tonight and I think that’s smart!
I keep coming back to Margot’s dress and no..it just looks cheap and tacky to me. She looks pretty, though, nice hair and makeup.
I loved I, Tonya. Margot Robbie was incredible. I cannot believe Frances McDormand is getting all the awards. Yes she was good but so was Margot. And she was also the producer. This was her baby.
I just don’t see hotness in Pattinson.
A year from now that person wearing the green sequined outfit will embarrassed she wore that outfit too. Sam Rockwell looks like a 70s p*rn star.
Unfortunately Margot’s dress looks like a beach cover-up, something you toss on over your bathing suit.
Love Allison’s dress but not the color.
Leslie, it’s not about you. It’s about him this time. Close your mouth. And get the top of your jumpsuit altered to fit better.
