Margot Robbie in Louis Vuitton at the Spirit Awards: super-cute or blah?

I finally got the chance to see I, Tonya, just in time for the film to be snubbed for a bunch of awards. If you haven’t seen it yet, please see it. It’s not as campy as I thought it would be – it actually made me really sad, because it was grounded so well by Margot Robbie’s performance, which… I mean, plenty of people knew she was a star and a “serious actress” before this film, but it’s true: she’s the real deal. Margot hasn’t won anything during the awards season, and she was even snubbed for the award which really should have been hers: the Independent Spirit Award. She had to watch as Frances McDormand picked up yet another award for that dumpster fire Three Billboards. Hey, at least Margot looked cute in this Louis Vuitton minidress?

Meanwhile, Margot’s costar Allison Janney has swept all of the major awards. She really was great in I, Tonya, but it feels more like… everybody knows Janney, everybody loves her and they were just waiting to give her something. She wore this snazzy Pamella Roland to the Spirit Awards.

Emily Ratajkowski attended the Spirit Awards for no particular reason. She wasn’t even a presenter! She wore an unflattering Brock Collection dress and looked… odd.

Robert Pattinson in Dior Homme. He was there because his film Good Time was up for a bunch of awards (which it lost). He was also a good sport throughout the show as there were several jokes about him. He looked really hot too.

Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele. Peele won Best Director and Get Out won Best Film!!

Sam Rockwell won the Spirit Award for Three Billboards. Blah. Again, a year from now, people are going to be incredibly embarrassed that they gave this film so many awards.

  1. Caitlin Bruce says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Margot is really incredible in I,Tonya, her performance was layered. I really enjoyed the movie. I actually thought Sebastian Stan should have been in the conversation more he was really great. I’ve never felt one way or the other about him as an actor but this changed that.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      March 4, 2018 at 9:05 am

      I was surprised how much I liked the movie. Margot was great in it, but Allison Janney was the show stealer. She was amazing, and if her depiction of Harding’s mother was even close to the truth, it sure explains a lot about Tonya’s life. As for the fashion, it seems some of these women just gave up, same old thing every year. Can’t wait till tomorrow when every thread will be about the clothes………..or what happened to Seacrest. Who cares who won the Oscars…lol

      Reply
  2. Kezia says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Could Leslie Bibb CALM DOWN, she’s so extra even in the photo here, can she just not.

    Reply
  3. Alix says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:40 am

    The bodice of Emily’s dress is supremely unflattering, and I’m starting to think she’s on heavy drugs. Girl looks totally out of it.

    Reply
  4. Esmom says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Yay for Jordan Peele!

    Pattinson and Rockwell’s ensembles: A study in contrasts. I don’t know what to make of the inseam on Sam’s pants.

    Margot looks lovely but the dress looks kinda like a flimsy housecoat to me.

    Reply
  5. HelloSunshine says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I feel like someone needs to step in and help Emily. Something just really isn’t right. I can’t put my finger on it but somethings not right.

    Sidenote: I like Margo’s dress more than I thought I would honestly!

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Was Emily’s husband there I wonder? Why was she there? She’s on something.

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I love Robbie and hope she wins – I recently re-watched Wolf of Wall Street, she should have got some noms for that role.

    Reply
  8. Anairda says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:04 am

    “Again, a year from now, people are going to be incredibly embarrassed that they gave this film so many awards.”

    That’s what I thought about La La Land over hyped and bland

    Reply
  9. Sullivan says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I like Margot’s dress. It’s perfect for the event.
    Emily is on downers and Leslie is on uppers.

    Reply
  10. Kate Widdleton says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:22 am

    I hated I, Tonya. It really bothers me that Allison is going to win SA over Laurie.

    Emily is so beautiful but that dress is awful. Jordan’s suit is amazing.

    Reply
  11. Chaine says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Hate Margot’s dress. Looks like something an elderly nana would wear to the beach.

    Reply
  12. Cupcake says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I love Margot’s dress! I’m sure she’s saving the mot eleganza for tonight and I think that’s smart!

    Reply
  13. minx says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:22 am

    I keep coming back to Margot’s dress and no..it just looks cheap and tacky to me. She looks pretty, though, nice hair and makeup.

    Reply
  14. PiMO says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:29 am

    I loved I, Tonya. Margot Robbie was incredible. I cannot believe Frances McDormand is getting all the awards. Yes she was good but so was Margot. And she was also the producer. This was her baby.

    Reply
  15. Lama Bean says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:42 am

    I just don’t see hotness in Pattinson.
    A year from now that person wearing the green sequined outfit will embarrassed she wore that outfit too. Sam Rockwell looks like a 70s p*rn star.

    Reply
  16. Other Renee says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Unfortunately Margot’s dress looks like a beach cover-up, something you toss on over your bathing suit.

    Love Allison’s dress but not the color.

    Leslie, it’s not about you. It’s about him this time. Close your mouth. And get the top of your jumpsuit altered to fit better.

    Reply

